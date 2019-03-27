CPD : 13/2019 Notification of transactions received under Article 19 of the MAR

Management Board of CPD S.A. (hereinafter the 'Company') hereby reports that on March 26, 2019 the Company has been notified by: Laxey Investors Ltd, Laxey Partners Ltd, LP Value Ltd, LP Alternative Fund Lp, The Value Catalyst Fund Limited, CPD S.A., entities closely related to the person performing managerial duties at CPD S.A., and Elżbieta Wiczkowska President of the Management Board of the Company, of transaction into shares, concluded on March 22, 2019, referred to in art. 19 sec. 3 MAR regulation.

The notifications are attached to this report.

20190326_Laxey Investors Limited_formularz

20190326_Laxey Partners_formularz

20190326_LP Value_Formularz

20190326_LPALP_Formularz

20190326_VCF_Formularz

20190326_CPD S.A._formularz

20190326_E.Wiczkowksa_formularz

Legal basis:

Art. 19 par. 3 MAR - transactions conducted by entities closely associated with persons that discharge of managerial duties

Signatures of persons authorized to represent the Company:

Elżbieta Donata Wiczkowska, President of the Management Board, March 27, 2019