Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  CPD SA    CPD   PLCELPD00013

CPD SA

(CPD)
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

CPD : 17/2019 Supplement to the current report on the convening of the Annual General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 12:50pm EDT

The Management Board of CPD S.A. (hereinafter the 'Company') with its registered office in Warsaw, as a supplement to the current report no 14/2019 from May 31, 2019 regarding the convening of the Annual General Meeting on June 28, 2019, presents the Report of the Supervisory Board on its activities in 2018 and the Report of the Audit Committee of the Supervisory Board on its activities for 2018.

In connection with the above, the Company submits the document, ie.:

Outstanding part of current report and attachments remain unchanged.

Signatures of persons authorized to represent the Company:

Elżbieta Wiczkowska, President of the Management Board, July 27, 2019

Disclaimer

CPD SA published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 16:49:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CPD SA
12:50pCPD : 17/2019 Supplement to the current report on the convening of the Annual Ge..
PU
11:35aCPD : 16/2019 Correction of Consolidated Annual Report for 2018
PU
11:35aCPD : 15/2019 Correction of Standalone Annual Report for 2018
PU
05/31CPD : 14/2019 convening the annual general meeting
PU
03/27CPD : 13/2019 Notification of transactions received under Article 19 of the MAR
PU
03/22CPD : 12/2019 Purchase of the Company's own shares
PU
03/20CPD : 11/2019 Information on acceptance of Offers to Sell the Shares
PU
02/05CPD : 2/2019/KOR Correction of the current report no. 2/2019
PU
2018CPD : 43/2018 Supplement to the current report no. 36/2018
PU
2018CPD : 42/2018 Registration of the cross-border connection CPD S.A. and BUFFY HOL..
PU
More news
Chart CPD SA
Duration : Period :
CPD SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Elzbieta Donata Wiczkowska Chairman-Management Board
Andrew Pegge Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wieslaw Oles Secretary-Supervisory Board
Miroslaw Gronicki Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Gabriela Anna Gryger Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CPD SA15.89%38
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED18.27%48 760
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.2.80%38 655
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-9.09%36 145
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD22.37%32 179
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED13.27%30 312
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About