CPD SA

(CPD)
CPD : 23/2019/KOR Correction of Current Report no. 23/2019

09/19/2019

CPD SA Management Board informs that in Current Report No. 23/2019 published on 18 September, 2019, there was a mistake in indicating incorrect data of the property being sold, i.e.

instead of: 'plot No. 98/1, 2-09-09 with an area of 4,244 m2',

should be: 'plot No. 98/2, 2-09-09 with an area of 6.5203 m2'.

For that reason, the correction of the above-mentioned current report is made.

Legal basis:

15.2 the Decree of Minister of Finance dated March 29, March 2018 on current and periodic information published by issuers of securities and conditions for recognizing as equivalent information required by law of nonmembers of state.

Signatures of persons representing the Company:

Elżbieta Wiczkowska, President of the Board, 18 September 2019

Disclaimer

CPD SA published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 10:16:03 UTC
