CPD : 23/2019/KOR Correction of Current Report no. 23/2019

CPD SA Management Board informs that in Current Report No. 23/2019 published on 18 September, 2019, there was a mistake in indicating incorrect data of the property being sold, i.e.

instead of: 'plot No. 98/1, 2-09-09 with an area of 4,244 m2',

should be: 'plot No. 98/2, 2-09-09 with an area of 6.5203 m2'.

For that reason, the correction of the above-mentioned current report is made.

