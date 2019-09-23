CPD : 24/2019 Changes in the management board

The Management Board of CPD S.A. ('the Company') informs, that today received from Mrs. Elżbieta Wiczkowska the resignation from the function of the President of the Company's Management Board. The resignation shall take effect on the day of the next meeting of the Supervisory Board of CPD S.A., on the agenda of which will be the adoption of a resolution on the election of the President of the CPD S.A. Management Board. Furthemore, Mrs Wiczkowska remains in the composition of the Management Board as a Member.

The Management Board also informs that on September 23, 2019, the Supervisory Board adopted the resolution regarding the appointment Mr. Colin Kingsnorth, member of the Management Board of CPD S.A. to act as the President of the Management Board.

Legal basis:

Art. 5.4 of the Decree of Minister of Finance dated 29 of March 2018 on current and periodic information published by issuers of securities and conditions for recognizing as equivalent information required by law of non-member state.

