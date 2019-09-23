Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  CPD SA    CPD   PLCELPD00013

CPD SA

(CPD)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

CPD : 24/2019 Changes in the management board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 01:47pm EDT

The Management Board of CPD S.A. ('the Company') informs, that today received from Mrs. Elżbieta Wiczkowska the resignation from the function of the President of the Company's Management Board. The resignation shall take effect on the day of the next meeting of the Supervisory Board of CPD S.A., on the agenda of which will be the adoption of a resolution on the election of the President of the CPD S.A. Management Board. Furthemore, Mrs Wiczkowska remains in the composition of the Management Board as a Member.

The Management Board also informs that on September 23, 2019, the Supervisory Board adopted the resolution regarding the appointment Mr. Colin Kingsnorth, member of the Management Board of CPD S.A. to act as the President of the Management Board.

Legal basis:

Art. 5.4 of the Decree of Minister of Finance dated 29 of March 2018 on current and periodic information published by issuers of securities and conditions for recognizing as equivalent information required by law of non-member state.

Signatures of persons entitled to representation:

  1. Elżbieta Wiczkowska, Member of the Board, 23 September 2019,
  2. Iwona Makarewicz, Member of the Board, 23 September 2019

Disclaimer

CPD SA published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 17:46:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CPD SA
01:47pCPD : 24/2019 Changes in the management board
PU
09/19CPD : 23/2019/KOR Correction of Current Report no. 23/2019
PU
09/18CPD : 23/2019 Conclusion of a final sale agreement rights to perpetual usufruct ..
PU
08/01CPD : 22/2019 Notification of transactions received under Article 19 of the MAR
PU
08/01CPD : 21/2019 Notice of shareholder of change in the total number of votes
PU
07/16CPD : 20/2019 Conclusion of the agreement for the performance of construction wo..
PU
06/28CPD : 18/2019 Resolutions adopted by the Annual General Meeting of CPD S.A. held..
PU
06/27CPD : 17/2019 Supplement to the current report on the convening of the Annual Ge..
PU
06/27CPD : 16/2019 Correction of Consolidated Annual Report for 2018
PU
06/27CPD : 15/2019 Correction of Standalone Annual Report for 2018
PU
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 140 M
Chart CPD SA
Duration : Period :
CPD SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 6,05  PLN
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
President-Management Board
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Secretary & Member-Supervisory Board
Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CPD SA13.08%35
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED3.06%42 326
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-5.97%35 221
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED10.45%29 443
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-26.93%28 939
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD5.52%27 639
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group