Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  CPD SA    CPD   PLCELPD00013

CPD SA (CPD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

CPD : 38/2018 APPOINTMENT OF NEW MEMBERS OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE OF CPD S.A.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 05:13pm CEST

The Management Board of CPD S.A. (the 'Company') hereby informs that due to the appointment of the Company's Supervisory Board for the new , joint, three-year term, on 19 September 2018 the Company's Supervisory Board, acting pursuant to Art.128 and 129 of the Act of 11 May 2017 on statutory auditors, audit firms and public oversight (Journal of Laws of 2017, item 1089) adopted a resolution to which it appointed the following members of the Audit Committee:

- Alfonso Kalinauskas - Chairman of the Audit Committee (independent member)

- Mirosław Gronicki - Member of the Audit Committee (independent member)

- Andrew Pegge - Member of the Audit Committee

The Audit Committee in the indicated composition meets the independence criteria and other requirements specified in art. 129 sec. 1.3.5 and 6 of the Act on statutory auditors, audit firms and public oversight, ie:

a) at least one member of the Audit Committee has knowledge and skills in accounting or auditing,

b) at least one member of the Audit Committee has knowledge and skills in the field of the Company,

c) the majority of the members of the Audit Committee, including its Chairman, are independent of the Company.

In line with the detailed rule II.Z.8 of the 'Best Practices for WSE Listed Companies 2016', the Chairman of the Audit Committee fulfills the criteria of independence contained in the Appendix.

Legal basis:

Article 17 Regulation MAR

Signatures of persons representing the Company:

Elżbieta Wiczkowska, President of the Board, 19th of September 2018

Disclaimer

CPD SA published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 15:12:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CPD SA
05:13pCPD : 38/2018 appointment of new members of the audit committee of cpd s.a.
PU
09/14CPD : 36/2018 Appointment members of the Supervisory Board of the CPD S.A.
PU
09/14CPD : 35/2018 Resolutions adopted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of CPD S...
PU
09/06CPD : 33/2018 Break in the Extraordinary General Meeting of CPD S.A.
PU
08/09CPD : 32/2018 Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
07/31CPD : 31/2018 Conclusion of a Conditional Sale Agreement Rights to perpetual usu..
PU
07/10CPD : 30/2018 Notice of shareholder of change in the total number of votes
PU
07/06CPD : 29/2018 Notice of shareholder of change in the total number of votes
PU
06/22CPD : 26/2018 Notification of transactions received under Article 19 of the MAR
PU
06/20CPD : 25/2018 Purchase of the Company’s own shares
PU
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2018 21,8 M
EBIT 2018 40,1 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 14,6x
Capi. / Sales 2019 13,8x
Capitalization 317 M
Chart CPD SA
Duration : Period :
CPD SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 12,7  PLN
Spread / Average Target 57%
Managers
NameTitle
Elzbieta Donata Wiczkowska Chairman-Management Board
Andrew Pegge Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wieslaw Oles Secretary-Supervisory Board
Miroslaw Gronicki Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Gabriela Gryger Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CPD SA24.81%86
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-3.85%43 895
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-10.34%42 915
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-6.13%33 171
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-26.88%29 649
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-12.30%28 375
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.