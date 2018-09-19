CPD : 38/2018 APPOINTMENT OF NEW MEMBERS OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE OF CPD S.A.

The Management Board of CPD S.A. (the 'Company') hereby informs that due to the appointment of the Company's Supervisory Board for the new , joint, three-year term, on 19 September 2018 the Company's Supervisory Board, acting pursuant to Art.128 and 129 of the Act of 11 May 2017 on statutory auditors, audit firms and public oversight (Journal of Laws of 2017, item 1089) adopted a resolution to which it appointed the following members of the Audit Committee:

- Alfonso Kalinauskas - Chairman of the Audit Committee (independent member)

- Mirosław Gronicki - Member of the Audit Committee (independent member)

- Andrew Pegge - Member of the Audit Committee

The Audit Committee in the indicated composition meets the independence criteria and other requirements specified in art. 129 sec. 1.3.5 and 6 of the Act on statutory auditors, audit firms and public oversight, ie:

a) at least one member of the Audit Committee has knowledge and skills in accounting or auditing,

b) at least one member of the Audit Committee has knowledge and skills in the field of the Company,

c) the majority of the members of the Audit Committee, including its Chairman, are independent of the Company.

In line with the detailed rule II.Z.8 of the 'Best Practices for WSE Listed Companies 2016', the Chairman of the Audit Committee fulfills the criteria of independence contained in the Appendix.

Article 17 Regulation MAR

Elżbieta Wiczkowska, President of the Board, 19th of September 2018