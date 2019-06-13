CPFL Energia : Minutes of the 378th Meeting of the Board of Directors

After discussing and examining the items on the Agenda, the Directors, by unanimous vote of those present, resolved:

The reading of the Agenda was waived, as all those present were aware of its content. The directors also resolved that these minutes will be drawn up in summary form, with the right to submit opinions and dissensions, which will be filed at the headquarters of the Company, and the publication of these minutes without the signatures of the directors and the suppression of strategic and/or confidential information was approved.

MINUTES OF THE 378th MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

to negotiate, approve and execute any agreements, communications, notifications, certificates, documents or instruments deemed necessary or appropriate to carry out the Offering.

To approve , in view of the capital increase object of the resolutions of items (ii) and (iii) above, ad referendum by the next shareholders meeting of the Company, the amendment of the caput of article 5 of the Company's bylaws to reflect the increase in the Company's capital that will be in force with the following wording:

"Article 5 - The capital stock of the Company is eight-billion,nine-hundredfifty-three million, seven- hundred fifty-five thousand, one-hundred and thirty-nine Reais and seventy-five cents (R$ 8,953,755,139.75), fully subscribed and paid in, divided into 1,134,731,872 (one billion, one hundred thirty-four million, seven hundred thirty-one thousand and eight hundred seventy-two) common shares, all nominative, book-entry shares with no par value."

6. CLOSURE: There being no further business to discuss, the meeting was closed and these minutes were drawn up, read, approved and signed by all present members and the secretary. Mr. Bo Wen (Chairman), Mr. Shirong Lyu, Mr. Li Hong, Mr. Yang Qu, Mr. Anselmo Henrique Seto Leal, Mr. Yumeng Zhao, Mr. Gustavo Estrella, Mr. Antonio Kandir, Mr. Marcelo Amaral Moraes and Mr. Valter Matta (Secretary).

For legal purposes, the Portuguese version shall prevail.

I hereby certify that this is copy of the original minutes drawn up in the Board of Directors'

Meetings Book.

São Paulo, June 12th, 2019.

Bo Wen

(Chairman)

Valter Matta

(Secretary)