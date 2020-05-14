CPFL Energia S A : 1Q Net Income Rose 58.5% to BRL904 Million

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SAO PAULO--Brazilian power company CPFL Energia SA said profit rose in the first quarter, helped by a good performance by its distribution segment.

The holding company, which owns stakes in generation, distribution and commercialization businesses, said net income rose 58.5% from the first quarter of 2019 to 904 million reais ($156 million).

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 10.8% to BRL1.7 billion and net operating revenue rose 2.2% to BRL7.3 billion.

Net operating revenue from its distribution business rose 2.8% to BRL6.1 billion, the company said.

The company also reported a gain in its financial result arising from the mark-to-market of debts.

