CPFL Energia S.A.    CPFE3

CPFL ENERGIA S.A.

(CPFE3)
  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 05/14
29.35 BRL   +4.08%
08:12pCPFL ENERGIA S A : 1Q Net Income Rose 58.5% to BRL904 Million
DJ
05/11CPFL ENERGIA S.A. : quaterly earnings release
05/06CPFL ENERGIA S A : Minutes of the 409th Meeting of the Board of Directors
PU
CPFL Energia S A : 1Q Net Income Rose 58.5% to BRL904 Million

05/14/2020 | 08:12pm EDT

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SAO PAULO--Brazilian power company CPFL Energia SA said profit rose in the first quarter, helped by a good performance by its distribution segment.

The holding company, which owns stakes in generation, distribution and commercialization businesses, said net income rose 58.5% from the first quarter of 2019 to 904 million reais ($156 million).

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 10.8% to BRL1.7 billion and net operating revenue rose 2.2% to BRL7.3 billion.

Net operating revenue from its distribution business rose 2.8% to BRL6.1 billion, the company said.

The company also reported a gain in its financial result arising from the mark-to-market of debts.

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
CPFL ENERGIA S.A. 4.08% 29.35 End-of-day quote.4.45%
REVENUE GROUP -2.46% 1.19 End-of-day quote.-2.46%
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2020 29 592 M
EBIT 2020 4 503 M
Net income 2020 2 691 M
Debt 2020 15 072 M
Yield 2020 4,77%
P/E ratio 2020 12,6x
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
EV / Sales2020 1,65x
EV / Sales2021 1,57x
Capitalization 33 819 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 37,01  BRL
Last Close Price 29,35  BRL
Spread / Highest target 47,7%
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,60%
Managers
NameTitle
Gustavo Estrella Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wen Bo Chairman
Luís Henrique Ferreira Pinto Executive Vice President-Regulated Operations
Yuehui Pan CFO & Investor Relations Officer
Antonio Kandir Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CPFL ENERGIA S.A.4.45%5 490
NEXTERA ENERGY-4.97%112 632
ENEL S.P.A.-13.11%66 402
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-4.60%66 309
IBERDROLA-0.63%60 552
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-10.22%60 177
