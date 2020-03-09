MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo > CPFL Energia S.A. CPFE3 BRCPFEACNOR0 CPFL ENERGIA S.A. (CPFE3) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 03/09 34 BRL -8.11% 08:39p CPFL ENERGIA S A : 2019 dfp PU 07:19p CPFL ENERGIA S A : 4Q19 Earnings Release PU 01:13p CPFL ENERGIA S A : Posição Consolidada CVM 358 - Fevereiro de 2020 - CPFL Energia S.A (Portuguese only) PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news CPFL Energia S A : 2019 DFP 0 03/09/2020 | 08:39pm EDT Send by mail :

Table of Contents Company Data Capital Composition 1 Cash Dividends 2 Individual interim financial statements Statement of Financial Position - Assets 3 Statement of Financial Position - Liabilities and Equity 4 Statement of Income 5 Statement of Comprehensive Income 6 Statement of Cash Flows - Indirect Method 7 Statement of Changes in Equity 01/01/2019 to 12/31/2019 8 01/01/2018 to 12/31/2018 9 Statements of Value Added 10 Consolidated Financial Statements Statement of Financial Position - Assets 11 Statement of Financial Position - Liabilities and Equity 12 Statement of Income 13 Statement of Comprehensive Income 14 Statement of Cash Flows - Indirect Method 15 Statement of Changes in Equity 01/01/2019 to 12/31/2019 16 01/01/2018 to 12/31/2018 17 Statements of Value Added 18 Management Report 19 Notes to financial statements 32 Reports Independent Auditor's Report - Unqualified 121 Management declaration on financial statements 127 Management declaration on independent auditor's report 128 Capital Composition Number of Shares Closing Date (In units) 12/31/2019 Paid-in capital Common 1,152,254,440 Preferred 0 Total 1,152,254,440 Treasury Stock 0 Common 0 Preferred 0 Total 0 1 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. Cash dividends Beginning of Amount per share Event Approval Description payment Type of share Class of share (Reais/share) Annual and extraordinary general 04/30/2019 Dividends Common 0.48018 meeting 2 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. Individual Financial Statements Statement of Financial Position - Assets (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$) Code Description Current Year 12/31/2019 Previous Year 12/31/2018 Previous Year 12/31/2017 1 Total assets 13,753,291 10,807,954 - 1.01 Current assets 909,539 799,599 - 1.01.01 Cash and cash equivalents 33,909 79,364 - 1.01.06 Taxes recoverable 59,025 18,087 - 1.01.06.01 Current taxes recoverable 59,025 18,087 - 1.01.06.01.01 Income tax and social contribution recoverable 78 9,441 - 1.01.06.01.02 Other taxes recoverable 58,947 8,646 - 1.01.08 Other current assets 816,605 702,148 - 1.01.08.03 Other 816,605 702,148 - 1.01.08.03.01 Other receivables 400 417 - 1.01.08.03.04 Dividends and interest on capital 816,205 701,731 - 1.02 Noncurrent assets 12,843,752 10,008,355 - 1.02.01 Long-term assets 514,274 191,019 - 1.02.01.07 Deferred taxes 85,474 112,522 - 1.02.01.07.02 Deferred tax assets 85,474 112,522 - 1.02.01.09 Receivables from related parties 424,387 72,933 - 1.02.01.09.02 Receivables from subsidiaries 424,387 72,933 - 1.02.01.10 Other noncurrent assets 4,413 5,564 - 1.02.01.10.04 Escrow Deposits 453 703 - 1.02.01.10.10 Other receivables 3,960 4,861 - 1.02.02 Investments 12,327,132 9,816,139 - 1.02.02.01 Equity interests 12,327,132 9,816,139 - 1.02.02.01.02 Equity interests in subsidiaries 12,327,132 9,816,139 - 1.02.03 Property, plant and equipment 2,226 1,087 - 1.02.03.01 Property, plant and equipment - in service 2,226 1,087 - 1.02.04 Intangible assets 120 110 - 1.02.04.01 Intangible assets 120 110 - 3 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. Individual Financial Statements Statement of Financial Position - Liabilities and Equity (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$) Code Description Current Year 12/31/2019 Previous Year 12/31/2018 Previous Year 12/31/2017 2 Total liabilities 13,753,291 10,807,954 - 2.01 Current liabilities 738,697 531,380 - 2.01.02 Trade payables 4,698 2,854 - 2.01.02.01 Domestic suppliers 4,698 2,854 - 2.01.03 Taxes payable 65,944 13,519 - 2.01.03.01 Federal taxes 65,894 13,500 - 2.01.03.01.01 Income tax and social contribution payable 40,629 8,261 - 2.01.03.01.02 Other taxes 25,265 5,239 - 2.01.03.03 Municipal taxes 50 19 - 2.01.03.03.01 Municipal Others 50 19 - 2.01.05 Other liabilities 668,055 515,007 - 2.01.05.02 Others 668,055 515,007 - 2.01.05.02.01 Dividends and interest on capital payable 645,737 491,602 - 2.01.05.02.07 Other payables 22,318 23,405 - 2.02 Noncurrent liabilities 20,213 13,825 - 2.02.02 Other liabilities 20,090 13,584 - 2.02.02.02 Others 20,090 13,584 - 2.02.02.02.04 Other payables 20,090 13,584 - 2.02.04 Provisions 123 241 - 2.02.04.01 Tax, social security, labor and civil provisions 123 241 - 2.02.04.01.02 Social security and labor provisions 20 - - 2.02.04.01.04 Civil provisions 103 241 - 2.03 Equity 12,994,381 10,262,749 - 2.03.01 Issued capital 9,388,081 5,741,284 - 2.03.02 Capital reserves (1,640,962) 469,257 - 2.03.04 Earnings reserves 6,515,726 4,428,502 - 2.03.04.01 Legal reserve 1,036,126 900,992 - 2.03.04.02 Statutory reserve 4,046,305 3,527,510 - 2.03.04.06 Dividend 1,433,295 - - 2.03.08 Other comprehensive income (1,268,464) (376,294) - 2.03.08.01 Accumulated comprehensive income (1,268,464) (376,294) - 4 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. Individual Financial Statements Statement of income (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$) Code Description Current year Previous Year Previous Year 01/01/2019 to 12/31/2019 01/01/2018 to 12/31/2018 01/01/2017 to 12/31/2017 3.01 Net operating revenue 2,309 1 - 3.03 Gross profit 2,309 1 - 3.04 Operating income (expenses) 2,775,006 2,206,914 - 3.04.02 General and administrative expenses (52,712) (43,930) - 3.04.02.01 Depreciation and amortization (273) (201) - 3.04.02.02 Other general and administrative expenses (52,439) (43,729) - 3.04.05 Other operating expenses - 9 - 3.04.06 Share of profit (loss) of investees 2,827,718 2,250,835 - 3.05 Profit before finance income (costs) and taxes 2,777,315 2,206,915 - 3.06 Finance income (costs) 48,018 (27,300) - 3.06.01 Finance income 49,344 (22,160) - 3.06.02 Financial expenses (1,326) (5,140) - 3.07 Profit (loss) before taxes on income 2,825,333 2,179,615 - 3.08 Income tax and social contribution (122,662) (121,575) - 3.08.01 Current (71,122) (88,317) - 3.08.02 Deferred (51,540) (33,258) - 3.09 Profit (loss) from continuing operations 2,702,671 2,058,040 - 3.11 Profit (loss) for the year 2,702,671 2,058,040 - 5 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. Individual Financial Statements Statement of Comprehensive Income (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$) Current year Previous Year Previous Year Code Description 01/01/2019 to 01/01/2018 to 01/01/2017 to 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 12/31/2017 4.01 Profit for the period 2,702,671 2,058,040 - 4.02 Other comprehensive income (866,498) (220,817) - 4.02.01 Comprehensive income for the period of subsidiaries (866,498) (220,817) - 4.03 Total comprehensive income for the year 1,836,173 1,837,223 - 6 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. Individual Financial Statements Statement of Cash Flows - Indirect Method (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$) Current year Previous Year Previous Year Code Description 01/01/2018 to 01/01/2019 to 12/31/2019 01/01/2017 to 12/31/2017 12/31/2018 6.01 Net cash from operating activities 1,288,697 566,167 - 6.01.01 Cash generated from operations (8,022) (68,204) - 6.01.01.01 Profit before taxes 2,825,333 2,179,615 - 6.01.01.02 Depreciation and amortization 273 201 - 6.01.01.03 Provision for tax, civil and labor risks 408 (117) - 6.01.01.05 Interest on debts, inflation adjustment and exchange rate changes (6,318) 2,932 - 6.01.01.07 Share of profit (loss) of investees (2,827,718) (2,250,835) - 6.01.02 Changes in assets and liabilities 1,318,107 718,840 - 6.01.02.02 Dividend and interest on capital received 1,295,427 596,100 - 6.01.02.03 Taxes recoverable (5,388) 109,719 - 6.01.02.05 Escrow deposits 260 (25) - 6.01.02.10 Other operating assets 1,277 1,147 - 6.01.02.11 Trade payables 1,845 1,210 - 6.01.02.12 Other taxes and social contributions 19,815 4,541 - 6.01.02.16 Tax, civil and labor risks paid (542) (259) - 6.01.02.19 Other operating liabilities 5,413 6,407 - 6.01.03 Others (21,388) (84,469) - 6.01.03.01 Interest paid on debts and debentures - (4,235) - 6.01.03.02 Income tax and social contribution paid (21,388) (80,234) - 6.02 Net cash from investing activities (4,469,473) (28,283) - 6.02.01 Acquisition of interest with no change in control (4,107,555) - - 6.02.02 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (1,763) (286) - 6.02.04 Purchases and construction of intangible assets (15) (42) - 6.02.05 Securities, pledges and restricted deposits - investment - (250) - 6.02.07 Advances for future capital increases (14,160) (82,415) - 6.02.08 Intragroup loans to subsidiaries (424,371) (80,512) - 6.02.09 Receiving of intragroup loans from subsidiaries 78,391 135,222 - 6.03 Net cash from financing activities 3,135,321 (465,101) - 6.03.01 Capital increase by non-controlling shareholders 3,622,305 - - 6.03.05 Repayment of principal of borrowings and debentures - (186,000) - 6.03.08 Dividend and interest on capital paid (486,984) (279,101) - 6.05 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (45,455) 72,783 - 6.05.01 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 79,364 6,581 - 6.05.02 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 33,909 79,364 - 7 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. Individual Financial Statements Statement of Changes in Equity - from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019 (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$) Capital reserves, Earnings Retained Other Code Description Issued capital stock options earnings/accumulated comprehensive Equity reserves and treasury losses income stock 5.01 Opening balances 5,741,284 469,257 4,428,503 - (376,295) 10,262,749 5.03 Adjusted opening balances 5,741,284 469,257 4,428,503 - (376,295) 10,262,749 5.04 Capital transactions with shareholders 3,646,797 (2,110,219) 1,433,295 (2,074,414) - 895,459 5.04.01 Capital increase 3,694,342 - - - - 3,694,342 5.04.02 Public offering costs (47,545) - - - - (47,545) 5.04.06 Dividends - - 1,433,295 (1,433,295) - - 5.04.08 Other changes - (75,299) - - - (75,299) 5.04.09 Gain (loss) on interest in subsidiaries with no change in control - - - 765 - 765 5.04.10 Dividend approved - - - (641,884) - (641,884) 5.04.11 Acquisition of noncontrolling interest of CPFL Renováveis - (2,034,920) - - - (2,034,920) 5.05 Total comprehensive income - - - 2,702,671 (866,498) 1,836,173 5.05.01 Profit for the year - - - 2,702,671 - 2,702,671 5.05.02 Other comprehensive income - - - - (866,498) (866,498) 5.05.02.03 Equity on comprehensive income of subsidiaries - - - - (866,498) (866,498) 5.06 Internal changes in equity - - 653,929 (628,257) (25,672) - 5.06.01 Recognition of reserves - - 135,134 (135,134) - - 5.06.06 Equity on comprehensive income of subsidiaries - - - 25,672 (25,672) - 5.06.07 Changes in statutory reserve in the year - - 518,795 (518,795) - - 5.07 Closing balances 9,388,081 (1,640,962) 6,515,727 - (1,268,465) 12,994,381 8 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. Individual Financial Statements Statement of Changes in Equity - from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018 (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$) Capital reserves, Retained Other Code Description Issued capital stock options and Earnings reserves earnings/accumulated comprehensive Equity treasury stock losses income 5.01 Opening balances 5,741,284 468,014 2,916,737 - (164,506) 8,961,529 5.03 Adjusted opening balances 5,741,284 468,014 2,916,737 - (164,506) 8,961,529 5.04 Capital transactions with shareholders - 1,238 - (488,785) - (487,547) 5.04.06 Dividends - - - (488,785) - (488,785) 5.04.08 Other changes - 1,238 - - - 1,238 5.05 Total comprehensive income - - - 1,975,433 (186,671) 1,788,762 5.05.01 Profit for the year - - - 2,058,040 - 2,058,040 5.05.02 Other comprehensive income - - - (82,607) (186,671) (269,278) 5.05.02.03 Equity on comprehensive income of subsidiaries - - - (82,607) (186,671) (269,278) 5.06 Internal changes in equity - 5 1,511,766 (1,486,648) (25,118) 5 5.06.01 Recognition of reserves - - 102,902 (102,902) - - 5.06.06 Equity on comprehensive income of subsidiaries - - - 25,118 (25,118) - 5.06.07 Changes in statutory reserve in the year - - 1,408,864 (1,408,864) - - 5.06.08 Other changes - 5 - - - 5 5.07 Closing balances 5,741,284 469,257 4,428,503 - (376,295) 10,262,749 9 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. Individual Financial Statements Statement of Value Added (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$) Code Description Current year Previous Year Previous Year 01/01/2019 to 12/31/2019 01/01/2018 to 12/31/2018 01/01/2017 to 12/31/2017 7.01 Revenues 4,322 329 - 7.01.01 Sales of goods and services 2,544 1 - 7.01.03 Revenues related to construction of own assets 1,778 328 - 7.02 Inputs purchased from third parties (19,329) (12,857) - 7.02.02 Materials, energy, third-party services and others (19,329) (12,857) - 7.03 Gross value added (15,007) (12,528) - 7.04 Retentions (275) (201) - 7.04.01 Depreciation, amortization and depletion (275) (201) - 7.05 Net added value generated (15,282) (12,729) - 7.06 Added value received in transfer 2,913,366 2,268,815 - 7.06.01 Share of profit (loss) of investees 2,827,718 2,250,835 - 7.06.02 Finance income 85,648 17,980 - 7.07 Added value to be distributed 2,898,084 2,256,086 - 7.08 Distribution of added value 2,898,084 2,256,086 - 7.08.01 Personnel and charges 29,470 27,035 - 7.08.01.01 Salaries and wages 11,073 10,679 - 7.08.01.02 Benefits 16,982 14,885 - 7.08.01.03 FGTS (Severance Pay Fund) 1,415 1,471 - 7.08.02 Taxes, fees and contributions 164,498 165,840 - 7.08.02.01 Federal 164,466 165,799 - 7.08.02.02 State 32 41 - 7.08.03 Interest and Rentals 1,445 5,171 - 7.08.03.01 Interest 1,315 5,135 - 7.08.03.02 Rentals 130 36 - 7.08.04 Interest on capital 2,702,671 2,058,040 - 7.08.04.02 Dividend (including additional dividend proposed) 2,075,179 546,274 - 7.08.04.03 Retained earnings / Loss for the period 627,492 1,511,766 - 10 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements Statement of Financial Position - Assets (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$) Code Description Current Year Previous Year Previous Year 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 12/31/2017 1 Total assets 44,078,293 42,211,530 - 1.01 Current assets 10,340,630 9,402,316 - 1.01.01 Cash and cash equivalents 1,937,163 1,891,457 - 1.01.02 Short-term financial investments 851,004 - - 1.01.02.01 Financial Investments Measured at Fair Value Through Profit or Loss 851,004 - - 1.01.02.01.02 Securities Designated at Fair Value 851,004 - - 1.01.03 Trade receivables 4,985,578 4,547,951 - 1.01.03.01 Consumers 4,985,578 4,547,951 - 1.01.06 Taxes recoverable 419,126 411,256 - 1.01.06.01 Current taxes recoverable 419,126 411,256 - 1.01.06.01.01 Income tax and social contribution recoverable 87,698 123,739 - 1.01.06.01.02 Other taxes recoverable 331,428 287,517 - 1.01.07 Prepaid expenses 76,756 172,155 - 1.01.08 Other current assets 2,071,003 2,379,497 - 1.01.08.03 Others 2,071,003 2,379,497 - 1.01.08.03.01 Other receivables 571,405 638,850 - 1.01.08.03.02 Derivatives 281,326 309,484 - 1.01.08.03.04 Dividends and interest on capital 100,297 100,182 - 1.01.08.03.06 Sector financial asset 1,093,588 1,330,981 - 1.01.08.03.07 Contract asset 24,387 - - 1.02 Noncurrent assets 33,737,663 32,809,214 - 1.02.01 Long-term assets 14,335,003 12,909,303 - 1.02.01.04 Trade receivables 713,068 752,795 - 1.02.01.04.01 Consumers 713,068 752,795 - 1.02.01.07 Deferred taxes 1,064,716 956,380 - 1.02.01.07.02 Deferred tax assets 1,064,716 956,380 - 1.02.01.08 Prepaid expenses 4,608 6,367 - 1.02.01.10 Other noncurrent assets 12,552,611 11,193,761 - 1.02.01.10.03 Derivatives 369,767 347,507 - 1.02.01.10.04 Escrow deposits 757,370 854,374 - 1.02.01.10.05 Income tax and social contribution recoverable 101,528 67,966 - 1.02.01.10.06 Other taxes recoverable 370,595 185,725 - 1.02.01.10.08 Concession financial asset 8,779,717 7,430,149 - 1.02.01.10.09 Investments at cost 116,654 116,654 - 1.02.01.10.10 Others receivables 731,410 921,073 - 1.02.01.10.11 Sector financial asset 2,748 223,880 - 1.02.01.10.12 Contract asset 1,322,822 1,046,433 - 1.02.02 Investments 997,997 980,362 - 1.02.02.01 Equity interests 997,997 980,362 - 1.02.02.01.04 Equity interests in joint ventures 997,997 980,362 - 1.02.03 Property, plant and equipment 9,083,710 9,456,614 - 1.02.03.01 Property, plant and equipment - in service 8,757,085 9,245,854 - 1.02.03.03 Property, plant and equipment - in progress 326,625 210,760 - 1.02.04 Intangible assets 9,320,953 9,462,935 - 1.02.04.01 Intangible assets 9,320,953 9,462,935 - 1.02.04.01.01 Concession contract 9,234,857 9,380,811 - 1.02.04.01.02 Goodwill 6,115 6,115 - 1.02.04.01.03 Other intangible assets 79,981 76,009 - 11 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements 12 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. Statement of Financial Position - Liabilities and Equity (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$) Code Description Current Year 12/31/2019 Previous Year 12/31/2018 Previous Year 12/31/2017 2 Total liabilities 44,078,293 42,211,530 - 2.01 Current liabilities 10,065,908 8,415,132 - 2.01.01 Payroll and related taxes 125,057 119,252 - 2.01.01.01 Social taxes 28,149 27,154 - 2.01.01.02 Payroll taxes 96,908 92,098 - 2.01.02 Trade payables 3,260,180 2,398,085 - 2.01.02.01 Domestic suppliers 3,260,180 2,398,085 - 2.01.03 Taxes payable 960,497 765,438 - 2.01.03.01 Federal taxes 516,266 327,658 - 2.01.03.01.01 Income tax and social contribution 218,961 100,450 - 2.01.03.01.02 Other taxes 297,305 227,208 - 2.01.03.02 State taxes 435,155 430,149 - 2.01.03.03 Municipal taxes 9,076 7,631 - 2.01.03.03.01 Other municipal taxes 9,076 7,631 - 2.01.04 Borrowings 3,458,775 3,363,465 - 2.01.04.01 Borrowings 2,776,193 2,446,113 - 2.01.04.01.01 In local currency 768,691 876,777 - 2.01.04.01.02 In foreign currency 2,007,502 1,569,336 - 2.01.04.02 Debentures 682,582 917,352 - 2.01.05 Other payables 2,261,399 1,768,892 - 2.01.05.02 Others 2,261,399 1,768,892 - 2.01.05.02.01 Dividends and interest on capital payable 668,859 532,608 - 2.01.05.02.04 Derivatives 29,400 8,139 - 2.01.05.02.06 Use of public asset 11,771 11,570 - 2.01.05.02.07 Other payables 1,094,267 979,296 - 2.01.05.02.08 Regulatory charges 232,251 150,656 - 2.01.05.02.09 Private pension plan 224,851 86,623 - 2.02 Noncurrent liabilities 20,729,147 21,264,015 - 2.02.01 Borrowings 15,450,798 17,013,339 - 2.02.01.01 Borrowings 7,587,102 8,989,846 - 2.02.01.01.01 In local currency 4,585,552 4,927,927 - 2.02.01.01.02 In foreign currency 3,001,550 4,061,919 - 2.02.01.02 Debentures 7,863,696 8,023,493 - 2.02.02 Other liabilities 3,629,505 2,135,089 - 2.02.02.02 Others 3,629,505 2,135,089 - 2.02.02.02.03 Trade payables 359,944 333,036 - 2.02.02.02.04 Private pension plan 2,153,327 1,156,639 - 2.02.02.02.05 Derivatives 6,157 23,659 - 2.02.02.02.06 Sector financial liability 102,561 46,703 - 2.02.02.02.07 Use of public asset 91,181 89,965 - 2.02.02.02.08 Other payables 759,332 475,396 - 2.02.02.02.09 Other taxes, fees and contributions 805 9,691 - 2.02.02.02.10 Income tax and social contribution 156,198 - - 2.02.03 Deferred taxes 1,048,069 1,136,227 - 2.02.03.01 Deferred income tax and social contribution 1,048,069 1,136,227 - 2.02.03.01.01 Deferred income tax and social contribution 1,037,689 1,126,141 - 2.02.03.01.02 Others deferred taxes 10,380 10,086 - 2.02.04 Provisions 600,775 979,360 - 2.02.04.01 Tax, social security, labor and civil provisions 600,775 979,360 - 2.02.04.01.01 Tax provisions 53,825 389,823 - 2.02.04.01.02 Social security and labor provisions 235,085 219,314 - 2.02.04.01.04 Civil provisions 245,464 281,304 - 2.02.04.01.05 Others provisions 66,401 88,919 - 2.03 Consolidated equity 13,283,238 12,532,383 - 2.03.01 Issued capital 9,388,081 5,741,284 - 2.03.02 Capital reserves (1,640,962) 469,257 - 2.03.04 Earnings reserves 6,515,726 4,428,502 - 2.03.04.01 Legal reserve 1,036,126 900,992 - 2.03.04.02 Statutory reserve 4,046,305 3,527,510 - 2.03.04.06 Dividend 1,433,295 - - 2.03.08 Other comprehensive income (1,268,464) (376,294) - 2.03.08.01 Accumulated comprehensive income (1,268,464) (376,294) - 2.03.09 Noncontrolling interests 288,857 2,269,634 - 13 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements Statement of income (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$) Current year Previous Year Previous Year Code Description 01/01/2019 to 01/01/2018 to 12/31/2018 01/01/2017 to 12/31/2017 12/31/2019 3.01 Net operating revenue 29,932,474 28,136,627 - 3.02 Cost of electric energy services (23,354,891) (22,347,258) - 3.02.01 Cost of electric energy (18,370,994) (17,838,165) - 3.02.02 Cost of operation - Depreciation and amortization (1,278,272) (1,237,627) - 3.02.03 Cost of operation - Others (1,615,893) (1,496,127) - 3.02.04 Cost of services rendered to third parties (2,089,732) (1,775,339) - 3.03 Gross profit 6,577,583 5,789,369 - 3.04 Operating expenses/income (1,865,043) (1,746,705) - 3.04.01 Selling expenses (699,910) (608,184) - 3.04.01.01 Depreciation and amortization (5,211) (4,260) - 3.04.01.02 Allowance for doubtful accounts (233,424) (169,259) - 3.04.01.03 Other selling expenses (461,275) (434,665) - 3.04.02 General and administrative expenses (1,027,230) (987,291) - 3.04.02.01 Depreciation and amortization (109,132) (65,319) - 3.04.02.02 Other general and administrative expenses (918,098) (921,972) - 3.04.05 Other operating expenses (486,993) (485,428) - 3.04.05.01 Amortization of concession intangible asset (288,438) (286,858) - 3.04.05.02 Other operating expenses (198,555) (198,570) - 3.04.06 Share of profit (loss) of investees 349,090 334,198 - 3.05 Profit before finance income (costs) and taxes 4,712,540 4,042,664 - 3.06 Finance income (costs) (726,247) (1,102,687) - 3.06.01 Finance income 903,575 762,413 - 3.06.02 Financial expenses (1,629,822) (1,865,100) - 3.07 Profit before taxes 3,986,293 2,939,977 - 3.08 Income tax and social contribution (1,237,996) (773,982) - 3.08.01 Current (1,108,326) (805,845) - 3.08.02 Deferred (129,670) 31,863 - 3.09 Profit from continuing operations 2,748,297 2,165,995 - 3.11 Consolidated profit for the year 2,748,297 2,165,995 - 3.11.01 Attributable to owners of the Company 2,702,671 2,058,040 - 3.11.02 Attributable to noncontrolling interests 45,626 107,955 - 3.99.01.01 ON 2.48 2.02 - 3.99.02.01 ON 2.47 2.01 - 14 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements Statement of Comprehensive Income (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$) Code Description Current year Previous Year Previous Year 01/01/2019 to 12/31/2019 01/01/2018 to 12/31/2018 01/01/2017 to 12/31/2017 4.01 Consolidated profit for the year 2,748,297 2,165,995 - 4.02 Other comprehensive income (866,498) (220,817) - 4.02.01 Actuarial gains (losses), net of tax effects (865,402) (238,780) - 4.02.02 Credit risk in mark to market of financial liabilities (1,096) 17,963 - 4.03 Consolidated comprehensive income for the year 1,881,799 1,945,178 - 4.03.01 Attributable to owners of the Company 1,836,173 1,837,223 - 4.03.02 Attributable to noncontrolling interests 45,626 107,955 - 15 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements Statement of Cash Flows - Indirect Method (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$) Current year Previous Year Previous Year Code Description 01/01/2018 to 01/01/2019 to 12/31/2019 01/01/2017 to 12/31/2017 12/31/2018 6.01 Net cash from operating activities 5,788,532 856,686 - 6.01.01 Cash generated from operations 6,978,359 5,919,953 - 6.01.01.01 Profit before taxes 3,986,293 2,939,977 - 6.01.01.02 Depreciation and amortization 1,681,053 1,594,064 - 6.01.01.03 Provision for tax, civil and labor risks 204,795 153,977 - 6.01.01.04 Allowance for doubtful accounts 233,424 169,259 - 6.01.01.05 Interest on debts, inflation adjustment and exchange rate changes 919,836 1,117,742 - 6.01.01.06 Pension plan expense (income) 112,603 89,909 - 6.01.01.07 Equity interests in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures (349,090) (334,198) - 6.01.01.08 Loss (gain) on disposal of noncurrent assets 189,566 216,275 - 6.01.01.09 Others (121) (27,052) - 6.01.02 Changes in assets and liabilities 906,458 (2,893,526) - 6.01.02.01 Consumers, concessionaries and licensees (631,078) (1,006,291) - 6.01.02.02 Dividend and interest on capital received 331,754 311,347 - 6.01.02.03 Taxes recoverable (174,263) 92,090 - 6.01.02.05 Escrow deposits 130,725 22,926 - 6.01.02.06 Sector financial asset 628,157 (846,216) - 6.01.02.07 Receivables - CDE 36,240 59,196 - 6.01.02.10 Other operating assets (70,790) (47,836) - 6.01.02.11 Trade payables 889,002 (848,880) - 6.01.02.12 Other taxes and social contributions 10,344 (59,102) - 6.01.02.13 Other liabilities with private pension plan (144,494) (107,668) - 6.01.02.14 Regulatory charges 81,595 (430,944) - 6.01.02.16 Tax, civil and labor risks paid (484,153) (215,873) - 6.01.02.17 Sector financial liability (25,696) (64,361) - 6.01.02.18 Payables - CDE (20,187) 71,779 - 6.01.02.19 Other operating liabilities 349,302 176,307 - 6.01.03 Others (2,096,285) (2,169,741) - 6.01.03.01 Interest paid on debts and debentures (1,132,479) (1,353,339) - 6.01.03.02 Income tax and social contribution paid (963,806) (816,402) - 6.02 Net cash from investing activities (3,068,691) (1,850,687) - 6.02.01 Capital increase of shareholders - (1,096) - 6.02.02 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (188,994) (275,986) - 6.02.03 Purchases of contract asset (2,054,306) (1,769,573) - 6.02.04 Purchases and construction of intangible assets (19,147) (16,864) - 6.02.05 Securities, pledges and restricted deposits - investment (1,184,804) (554,668) - 6.02.06 Securities, pledges and restricted deposits - redemption 378,560 767,500 - 6.03 Net cash from financing activities (2,674,135) (364,185) - 6.03.01 Capital increase of noncontrolling shareholder 3,622,305 7,994 - 6.03.02 Capital increase in existing equity interest (4,107,555) - - 6.03.04 Borrowings and debentures raised 5,256,705 9,610,814 - 6.03.05 Repayment of principal of borrowings and debentures (7,136,611) (10,204,257) - 6.03.06 Repayment of derivatives 219,257 543,427 - 6.03.07 Advance for future capital increase 12 - - 6.03.08 Dividend and interest on capital paid (534,061) (322,163) - 6.03.09 Intragroup loans to subsidiaries 5,813 - - 6.05 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 45,706 (1,358,186) - 6.05.01 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 1,891,457 3,249,643 - 6.05.02 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 1,937,163 1,891,457 - 16 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements Statement of Changes in Equity - from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019 (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$) Capital reserves, Retained stock Other Issued Earnings earnings/accu- Noncontrolling Consolidated Code Description options comprehensive Equity capital and reserves mulated income interests equity losses treasury stock 5.01 Opening balances 5,741,284 469,257 4,428,503 - (376,295) 10,262,749 2,269,634 12,532,383 5.03 Adjusted opening balances 5,741,284 469,257 4,428,503 - (376,295) 10,262,749 2,269,634 12,532,383 5.04 Capital transactions with shareholders 3,646,797 (2,110,219) 1,433,295 (2,074,414) - 895,459 (2,026,323) (1,130,864) 5.04.01 Capital increase 3,694,342 - - - - 3,694,342 122 3,694,464 5.04.02 Public offering costs (47,545) - - - - (47,545) - (47,545) 5.04.06 Dividends - - 1,433,295 (1,433,295) - - - - 5.04.08 Gain (loss) on interest in subsidiaries with no change in control - (75,299) - - - (75,299) 75,299 - 5.04.09 Dividend proposal approved - - - 765 - 765 - 765 5.04.10 Dividend approved - - - (641,884) - (641,884) (29,109) (670,993) 5.04.11 Acquisition of noncontrolling interest of CPFL Renováveis - (2,034,920) - - - (2,034,920) (2,072,635) (4,107,555) 5.05 Total comprehensive income - - - 2,702,671 (866,498) 1,836,173 45,626 1,881,799 5.05.01 Profit for the year - - - 2,702,671 - 2,702,671 45,626 2,748,297 5.05.02 Other comprehensive income - - - - (866,498) (866,498) - (866,498) 5.05.02.01 Financial instruments adjustment - - - - (1,662) (1,662) - (1,662) 5.05.02.02 Tax on financial instruments adjustment - - - - 565 565 - 565 5.05.02.06 Other comprehensive income - actuarial gains (losses) - - - - (865,401) (865,401) - (865,401) 5.06 Internal changes in equity - - 653,929 (628,257) (25,672) - (80) (80) 5.06.01 Recognition of reserves - - 135,134 (135,134) - - - - 5.06.04 Realization of deemed cost of property, plant and equipment - - - 38,897 (38,897) - - - 5.06.05 Tax effect on realization of deemed cost - - - (13,225) 13,225 - - - 5.06.07 Changes in statutory reserve in the year - - 518,795 (518,795) - - - - 5.06.08 Other changes - - - - - - (80) (80) 5.07 Closing balances 9,388,081 (1,640,962) 6,515,727 - (1,268,465) 12,994,381 288,857 13,283,238 17 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements Statement of Changes in Equity - from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018 (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$) Capital reserves, Retained stock Other Issued Earnings earnings/accu- Noncontrolling Consolidated Code Description options comprehensive Equity capital and reserves mulated income interests equity losses treasury stock 5.01 Opening balances 5,741,284 468,014 2,916,737 - (164,506) 8,961,529 2,224,816 11,186,345 5.03 Adjusted opening balances 5,741,284 468,014 2,916,737 - (164,506) 8,961,529 2,224,816 11,186,345 5.04 Capital transactions with shareholders - 1,238 - (488,785) - (487,547) (63,024) (550,571) 5.04.06 Dividends - - - (488,785) - (488,785) (68,685) (557,470) 5.04.08 Gain (loss) on interest in subsidiaries with no change in control - 1,238 - - - 1,238 5,661 6,899 5.05 Total comprehensive income - - - 1,975,433 (186,671) 1,788,762 107,955 1,896,717 5.05.01 Profit for the year - - - 2,058,040 - 2,058,040 107,955 2,165,995 5.05.02 Other comprehensive income - - - (82,607) (186,671) (269,278) - (269,278) 5.05.02.01 Financial instruments adjustment - - - (125,162) 78,953 (46,209) - (46,209) 5.05.02.02 Tax on financial instruments adjustment - - - 42,555 (26,844) 15,711 - 15,711 5.05.02.06 Other comprehensive income - actuarial gains (losses) - - - - (238,780) (238,780) - (238,780) 5.06 Internal changes in equity - 5 1,511,766 (1,486,648) (25,118) 5 (113) (108) 5.06.01 Recognition of reserves - - 102,902 (102,902) - - - - 5.06.04 Realization of deemed cost of property, plant and equipment - - - 38,057 (38,057) - - - 5.06.05 Tax effect on realization of deemed cost - - - (12,939) 12,939 - - - 5.06.07 Changes in statutory reserve in the year - - 1,408,864 (1,408,864) - - - - 5.06.08 Other changes - 5 - - - 5 (113) (108) 5.07 Closing balances 5,741,284 469,257 4,428,503 - (376,295) 10,262,749 2,269,634 12,532,383 18 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements Statement of Value Added (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$) Code Description Current year Previous Year Previous Year 01/01/2019 to 12/31/2019 01/01/2018 to 12/31/2018 01/01/2017 to 12/31/2017 7.01 Revenues 45,092,420 42,759,621 - 7.01.01 Sales of goods and services 42,921,143 40,854,038 - 7.01.02 Others revenues 2,087,995 1,772,222 - 7.01.02.01 Revenue from infrastructure construction of the concession 2,087,995 1,772,222 - 7.01.03 Revenues related to the construction of own assets 316,706 302,620 - 7.01.04 Allowance for doubtful accounts (233,424) (169,259) - 7.02 Inputs purchased from third parties (24,303,691) (23,378,560) - 7.02.01 Cost of sales and services (20,293,644) (19,757,090) - 7.02.02 Materials, energy, third-party services and others (4,010,047) (3,621,470) - 7.03 Gross value added 20,788,729 19,381,061 - 7.04 Retentions (1,687,809) (1,602,182) - 7.04.01 Depreciation, amortization and depletion (1,399,371) (1,315,323) - 7.04.02 Others (288,438) (286,859) - 7.04.02.01 Amortization of intangible assets of the concession (288,438) (286,859) - 7.05 Net added value generated 19,100,920 17,778,879 - 7.06 Added value received in transfer 1,330,738 1,183,083 - 7.06.01 Share of profit (loss) of investees 349,090 334,198 - 7.06.02 Finance income 981,648 848,885 - 7.07 Added value to be distributed 20,431,658 18,961,962 - 7.08 Distribution of added value 20,431,658 18,961,962 - 7.08.01 Personnel and charges 1,475,314 1,390,996 - 7.08.01.01 Salaries and wages 817,839 795,377 - 7.08.01.02 Benefits 590,696 530,120 - 7.08.01.03 FGTS (Severance Pay Fund) 66,779 65,499 - 7.08.02 Taxes, fees and contributions 14,477,215 13,452,580 - 7.08.02.01 Federal 7,503,812 7,231,289 - 7.08.02.02 State 6,942,156 6,195,062 - 7.08.02.03 Municipal 31,247 26,229 - 7.08.03 Interest and Rentals 1,730,832 1,952,391 - 7.08.03.01 Interest 1,651,188 1,879,399 - 7.08.03.02 Rentals 79,644 72,992 - 7.08.04 Interest on capital 2,748,297 2,165,995 - 7.08.04.02 Dividend (including additional proposed) 2,075,179 581,029 - 7.08.04.03 Retained earnings / Loss for the period 673,118 1,584,966 - 19 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. Management Report Dear Shareholders, In compliance with the law and the Bylaws of CPFL Energia S.A. ("CPFL Energia" or "Company"), the Management of the Company hereby submits to you the Management Report and financial statements of the Company, along with the reports of the independent auditor and fiscal council for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. All comparisons herein are made with consolidated figures for fiscal year 2018, except when specified otherwise. 1. Opening remarks The year 2019 signaled a new moment for the CPFL Energia Group. Three years after its control was acquired by Chinese conglomerate State Grid, CPFL Energia returned to the capital markets through a new share offering to access funds that may be necessary to ensure the Group's continuous growth. The idea was to keep the Company listed, go back to the market, so that investors could once again follow the trajectory of CPFL, which remains the same as before - a company that is concerned with transparency, financial discipline and strong governance. Funds raised from the share offering were used to acquire State Grid's interest in CPFL Renováveis. As part of this process, in July 2019, we started to fully integrate the administrative activities of CPFL Renováveis and CPFL Energia (concluded in 3Q19) primarily to capture potential synergies between the organizational models of both companies. This initiative further reinforces the Management's commitment to the Company's growth and to creating value for its shareholders. The CPFL group remained active this year, making improvements in its operations and management and seeking to adopt industry best practices. We continued the deployment of cutting-edge technologies in our business and the digitalization of support activities to achieve greater cost-efficiency, while constantly monitoring the developments in the political and economic scenario in our markets in Brazil. The 2019 results reflected the growth in energy sales, our disciplined management of costs and expenses, as well as the decline in interest rates in Brazil. Electricity supply (energy billed to final consumers) totaled 53,375 GWh, up 0.5%. The residential and commercial segments recorded growth of 3.8% and 4.8%, respectively, reflecting the slow recovery of economic activity, while the industrial segment registered a 4.6% decline. Electricity supply through other concessionaires, licensees and authorized suppliers reached 18,351 GWh, an increase of 3.3%. Operating cash generation of the CPFL group, measured by EBITDA, reached R$ 6,394 million in 2019 (+13.4%), reflecting the positive results, mainly in the distribution business, whose EBITDA reached R$ 3,696 million in 2019 (+23.0%), mainly reflecting the conclusion of the tariff review process at CPFL Paulista, RGE Sul and RGE during the course of 2018. Moreover, the Company has been conducting organizational reviews in order to simplify its processes and structure to bring greater efficiency and focus to its business. We continue to work on value-creation initiatives and on our investment plan in 2019, backed by financial discipline, as well as the engagement and commitment of our teams. We invested R$ 2,254 million during this period. 20 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. With the focus on optimizing the capital structure, consolidated financial leverage of CPFL Energia remains at adequate levels. The Company's net debt to EBITDA ratio was 2.52 times at the end of the year based on the criteria used to measure our financial covenants. Another important development in the second quarter was the change in the dividend payment policy, which set the minimum payout at 50%. As such, starting from 2020, a balance will be achieved between growth and yield. On the social and sustainability fronts, we invested R$150 million in the "CPFL in Hospitals Program", an initiative that will help public and philanthropic institutions to reduce their electricity bills through energy efficiency actions. Over the next 3 years, photovoltaic panels generating up to 25MWp of energy will be installed at the philanthropic hospitals, which will help reduce about 6,000 t/CO2 per year - the equivalent of planting about 900 trees. Finally, the management of CPFL Energia reiterates its trust and commitment to shareholders, clients, partners, society and other stakeholders, while remaining optimistic about the advances in the Brazilian electricity sector and confident about our business platform, based on operational efficiency, corporate governance, sustainability, financial discipline and synergistic growth, and being increasingly prepared to face the challenges and opportunities in the country. SHAREHOLDERS' STRUCTURE (simplified) CPFL Energia is a holding company that owns stake in other companies: 21 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. Reference date: 12/31/2019 Notes: RGE is held by CPFL Energia (89.0107%) and CPFL Brasil (10.9893%); CPFL Soluções = CPFL Brasil + CPFL Serviços + CPFL Eficiência; 51.54% stake of the availability of power and energy of Serra da Mesa HPP, regarding the Power Purchase Agreement between CPFL Geração and Furnas; CPFL Renováveis is held by CPFL Energia (46.7609%) and CPFL Geração (53.1831%). 22 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. 2. Comments on the macroeconomic and regulatory scenario MACROECONOMIC SCENARIO After three years of sharp contraction between 2014 and 2016, a period marked by diverse political upheavals, the Brazilian economy embarked on a slow and irregular recovery in 2017, 2018 and 2019. A few shocks hit the Brazilian economy in 2019. Notable among them was the tragedy at Brumadinho, which led to a steep reduction in iron ore mining; the continuing recession in Argentina, which adversely affected Brazilian exports, especially manufactured goods; and the global economic and commerce slowdown. Basically, these were the same factors that caused the decline in industrial production in 2019, despite the growth in domestic demand. With a fairly moderate pace of the economy, the idleness of the factors of production remained high, which was reflected in very low inflation rates (especially the core measures). This scenario, combined with the growing prospects of the social security reform being approved, led the Brazilian Central Bank to loosen its monetary policy once again, taking interest rates to the lowest levels ever (both in real and nominal terms) during the second half of the year. The approval of social security reform, which will avoid a strong growth in social security spending in the long term, consolidated the vision of a structural interest rate reduction in the near future, and the interest curve as a whole underwent a sharp correction, with a decline in long-term interest rates. The monetary stimulus drive, with regular injection of funds into the economy (workers' severance fund (FGTS), corporate social contributions (PIS-PASEP) and the 13th installment of the family allowance (Bolsa Família) program), started boosting the economy until the end of 2019. Better data are seen in credit, trade and some service and industry segments. Even the construction segment, which faced the consequences of the crisis more severely and longer, has started showing signs of certain recovery. The decline in domestic interest rates also resulted in swaps of more expensive external financing for domestic credit, which is free of exchange risk and more accessible during this moment of monetary expansion - not only through banks but also - and increasingly - the capital markets. Together with the increase in funding through issue of shares and securities, the demand for the U.S. dollar on the spot market to settle debts owed to international creditors increased, which exerted certain pressure on the Brazilian real. But nothing that could change inflation projections or the outlook for monetary policy. As such, the year 2019 comes to a close with the economy gaining traction and the lagging effects of monetary expansion still to produce results. Inflation was pressured by the effects of change in prices related to proteins, reflecting the sudden reduction in Chinese pork supply, but this aspect does not raise concerns in the monetary policy horizon. Brazil's Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) has signaled a cautious approach, so much so that the Selic basic interest rate should decline very slightly or not at all in 2020. Projections by the Brazilian Central Bank indicate the maintenance of interest rates at low levels for a long time. While the slight difference between domestic and foreign interest rates reduces investor appetite for fixed income securities, the growth difference should encourage the inflow of overseas funds into the country for investments, including additional depreciation and even the possibility of a slight appreciation of the currency. The international scenario should contribute to a year of greater interest in emerging economies and the recent revision of Brazil's risk rating by S&P backs this improved outlook. The dilution of uncertainties seen this year-end suggests that 2020 could be a year of less tension and volatility across markets, with mild impacts on our economy. However, the risks of an increase in uncertainties still seem relevant to us. In the external scenario, the U.S. presidential elections should cause moments of tension, just as the uncertainty surrounding the recent agreement between the U.S. and China. On the domestic front, the risk of worsening political tensions too cannot be ruled out, remembering that the post-social security reform economic agenda is more diffuse. Lastly, note that there are two "fiscal scapegoats" that may cause inconvenience in the short term. 23 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. The first is the situation of state entities: few states have less than 90% of their revenues committed to current expenses (the most recent case of the city of Rio de Janeiro, which suspended payments, is an example of the fragile scenario in which the so-called federative pact will be conducted). The other is the ceiling on government spending: if it is not relaxed, compliance with it will require draconian tax efforts (especially from 2021), with restrictive potential effect on the economy. Thus, growth projections for the Brazilian economy continue to indicate a faster pace of recovery than now. The average of forecasts made by market players indicates that GDP will grow from 1.1% in 2019 to around 2.2% in 20201. Weakened external demand and fiscal adjustment measures, which weigh on government consumption and public investments, tend to reduce the pace of recovery in the short term. REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT The key changes in sector regulations in the distribution segment in 2019 are outlined below: ANEEL streamlined the criteria and procedures to prepare the Monthly Energy Operation Program (PMO) and to determine the Differences Settlement Price (PLD) through Resolution (REN) 843 of April 2, 2019; ANEEL revised, through Ratification Resolution (REH) 2551/19 and REN 845, both of May 21, 2019, the activation ranges and the additional Tariff Flags; Through ANEEL Normative Resolution 846 of June 11, 2019, the regulation on penalties imposed on concession holders, permit holders, authorized agents and other energy services and facilities providers, as well as entities responsible for system operation, electricity sale and management of resources arising from sectorial charges was streamlined; ANEEL amended Normative Resolution 699/2016, which addresses controls over legal actions and deals between concessionaires, licensees, authorized agents and their related parties, through Normative Resolution 865 of December 17, 2019. ELECTRICITY TARIFFS AND PRICES Distribution Segment Annual Tariff Adjustment (ATA): The following distribution companies had tariffs adjusted in 2019: Data from the Central Bank of Brazil's Focus market readout on February 26,2020. 24 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. Ratifying Resolution CPFL Santa Cruz CPFL Paulista RGE RGE Sul 2,522 2,526 2,557 Adjustment 13.70% 12.02% 10.05% Parcel A 1.12% 0.78% -2.16% Parcel B 0.90% 2.17% 2.21% Financial Components 11.68% 9.07% 10.00% Effect on consumer billings 13.31% 8.66% 8.63% 1.72% Date of entry into force 03/22/2019 8/4/2019 06/19/2019 Considering the merger of the concessions RGE and RGE Sul in 12/31/2018, the same percentage of adjustment was considered for the two concessions, but the effect on consumer billings is different for each one of the concessions. Periodical Tariff Revision (PTR): CPFL Piratininga Ratifying Resolution 2,627 Adjustment 1.88% Parcel A -6.64% Parcel B 1.24% Financial Components 7.28% Effect on consumer billings -7.80% Date of entry into force 10/23/2019 CPFL Piratininga On October 23, 2019, Aneel approved the results of the fourth Periodic Tariff Review of the distributor CPFL Piratininga. The average impact to be perceived by consumers is -7.80% and details can be found in the table above. Generation Segment Electricity sale contracts of generators contain specific adjustment clauses, whose main index is the average annual variation measured by the IGP-M. Contracts signed in the Regulated Contracting Environment (ACR) are indexed to the IPCA, and bilateral contracts signed by the indirect subsidiary Campos Novos Energia (Enercan) use a combination of dollar and IGP-M indexes. 25 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. 3. Operating Performance ENERGY SALES In 2019, electricity sales to final consumers (quantity of electricity billed to final consumers) totaled 53,375 GWh, an increase of 0.5% (284 GWh) compared to 2018. It is noteworthy the performance of the residential and commercial segments, which accounted 58.2% of the electricity sales to final consumers: Residential and Commercial Classes: increases of 3.8% and 4.8%, respectively, reflecting the temperature effects of the beginning and end of the year. This effect was partially offset by the expansion of Distributed Generation in the concession area and by the macroeconomic scenario.

increases of 3.8% and 4.8%, respectively, reflecting the temperature effects of the beginning and end of the year. This effect was partially offset by the expansion of Distributed Generation in the concession area and by the macroeconomic scenario. Industrial Class: reduction of 4.6%, reflecting the weak economic performance in the year and the effects of customer migrations to the free market. Electricity sales to wholesaler's, through other concessionaires, licensees and authorized reached 18,351 GWh, which represented an increase of 3.3% (595 GWh), mainy due to the increase in sales by the distribution companies. PERFORMANCE IN THE ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SEGMENT The Group maintained its strategy of encouraging the dissemination and sharing of best management and operational practices at its distributors in an effort to increase operational efficiency and improve the quality of services provided to clients. Find below the results posted by distributors in the main indicators that measure quality and reliability of power supply. The Equivalent Duration of Interruptions (SAIDI) measures the average duration, in hours, of interruptions suffered by consumers in the year, while the SAIFI (Equivalent Frequency of Interruptions) measures the average number of interruptions suffered per consumer per year. SAIDI and SAIFI Indexes* Distributor SAIDI (hours) SAIFI (interruptions) 2019 2018 2019 2018 CPFL Paulista 6.72 6.17 4.38 4.03 CPFL Piratininga 6.48 5.92 4.34 3.87 RGE 14.01 14.44 6.25 6.10 CPFL Santa Cruz 5.56 6.01 4.25 5.09 PERFORMANCE IN THE ELECTRICITY GENERATION SEGMENT In 2019, the installed capacity of the Generation segment of CPFL group totaled 4,304 MW, considering its 99.94% interest in CPFL Renováveis. On December 31, 2019, the portfolio of CPFL Renováveis totaled 2,133 MW of installed capacity in operation, comprising 40 SHPPs (453 MW), 45 wind farms (1,309 MW), 8 biomass-powered thermal power plants (370 MW) and 1 solar plant (1 MW). 26 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. We are constantly evaluating new opportunities to explore investments in additional conventional and renewable generation projects. We have a total portfolio of 2.9 GW of renewable generation projects to be developed in the coming years and currently have 110 MW under construction: Lucia Cherobim SHPP: project located in the state of Paraná, is scheduled to start operating in 2024. The installed capacity is of 28.0 MW and the physical guarantee is of 16.6 average MW. The energy was sold under a long-term contract at the 2018 new energy auction (A-6). (Price: R$ 189.95 / MWh - December 2019). Gameleira Complex Wind Farms: the wind farms Costa das Dunas, Figueira Branca, Farol de Touros and Gameleira, located in the state of Rio Grande do Norte, is scheduled to start operating in 2024. The installed capacity is of 81.7 MW and the physical guarantee is of 39.4 average MW. There was an increase in installed capacity, from 61.3 MW to 81.7 MW, due to the optimization of the wind turbine power. Part of the energy (12.0 average MW) was sold under a long- term contract at the 2018 new energy auction (A-6). (Price: R $ 89.89 / MWh - December 2019). 4. Economic and Financial Performance The Management's comments on economic and financial performance and the operating results should be read together with the financial statements and notes to the financial statements. Operating Revenue Gross operating revenue was of R$ 45,009 million, representing an increase of 5.6% (R$ 2,383 million), due to the increases: (i) of 9.4% (R$ 2,740 million) in electricity sales to final consumers; (ii) of 11.9% (R$ 650 million) in the electricity sales to wholesalers; (iii) of 11.4% (R$ 551 million) in other operating income; and (iv) of 17.8% (R$ 316 million) in the revenue with construction of concession infrastructure. These effects were partially offset by the variation of R$ 1,810 million in the sectoral financial assets and liabilities, from an asset of R$ 1,208 million in 2018 to a liability of R$ 602 million in 2019, and the reduction of 18.7% (R$ 64 million) in the update of concession's financial asset. Deductions from operating revenue were of R$ 15,077 million, presenting an increase of 4.1% (R$ 587 million). Net operating revenue was of R$ 29,932 million, representing an increase of 6.4% (R$ 1,796 million). Operating Cash Flow - EBITDA EBITDA is a non-accounting measurement calculated by Management as the sum of income, taxes, financial income/loss, depreciation and amortization. This measurement serves as an indicator of management performance and is usually monitored by the market. Management complied with the concepts of CVM Instruction 527 of October 4, 2012, while calculating this non-accounting measurement. Reconciliaon of Net Income and EBITDA 2019 2018 Net Income 2,748,296 2,165,995 Depreciaon and Amorzaon 1,681,053 1,594,065 Assets Surplus Value Amorzaon 579 579 Financial Income/Loss 726,247 1,102,687 Social Contribuon 336,610 213,673 Income Tax 901,386 560,310 EBITDA 6,394,173 5,637,308 27 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. Operating cash flow, as measured by EBITDA, reached R$ 6,394 million, an increase of 13.4% (R$ 757 million), mainly due to the increase of 6.4% (R$ 1,796 million) in net operating revenue and the increase of 4.4% (R$ 15 million) in equity income. These effects were partially offset by the increase of 3.0% (R$ 533 million) in costs with energy purchase and sector charges, and the increase of 10.4% (R$ 521 million) in operating costs and expenses, including expenses with private pension fund and costs with construction of concession infrastructure. Net Income In 2019, net income reached R$ 2,748 million, an increase of 26.9% (R$ 582 million), mainly due to the increase of 13.4% (R$ 757 million) in EBITDA and the reduction of 34.1% (R$ 376 million) in net financial expenses. These effects were partially offset by the increases of R$ 464 million in Income Tax and Social Contribution and of 5.5% (R$ 87 million) in depreciation and amortization. Allocation of Net Income from the Fiscal Year CPFL Energia´s dividend policy stipulates that a minimum of 50% of adjusted net income, in accordance with the Brazilian Corporate Law, will be distributed to shareholders. The proposal for allocation of net income from the fiscal year is shown below: Thousands of R$ Net income of the fiscal year - Individual 2,702,671 Realization of comprehensive income 25,672 Prescribed dividend 765 Net income base for allocation 2,729,108 Legal reserve (135,134) Statutory reserve - working capital reinforcement (518,795) Mandatory minimum dividend (641,884) Proposed additional dividend (1,433,295) Dividend The Board of Directors propose the payment of R$ 2,075 million in dividends to holders of common shares traded on B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (B3). This proposed amount corresponds to R$ 1.800972882 per share, related to the fiscal year of 2019. 28 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. Statutory Reserve - Working Capital Reinforcement For this fiscal year, considering the current macro scenario with an incipient economic recovery, and also considering the uncertainties regarding hydrology, the Company's Management is proposing the allocation of R$ 519 million to the statutory reserve - working capital reinforcement. Indebtedness At the close of 2018, gross financial debt (including derivatives) of the Company reached R$ 18,294 million, presenting a reduction of 7.4%. Cash and cash equivalents totaled R$ 1,937 million, an increase of 2.4%. As such, net financial debt decreased 8.4% to R$ 16,356 million. 5. Investments In 2019, investments of R$ 2,254 million were made in business maintenance and expansion, of which R$ 2,033 million was destined to distribution, R$ 159 million to generation (R$ 126 million to renewable generation and R$ 33 million to conventional generation) and R$ 62 million to commercialization, services and others. In addition, we invested R$ 21 million in the transmission segment and, according to the requirements of IFRIC 15, it was recorded as "Contractual Asset of Transmission Companies" (in other credits). CPFL Energia's investments in 2019 include: Distribution: investments in expansion, maintenance, improvement, automation, modernization and strengthening the electricity system to meet market growth, in operational infrastructure, customer service and research and development programs, among other areas. On December 31, 2019, our distributors had 9.8 million customers, an increase of 0.2 million customers. Our distribution network consisted of 329,370 kilometers of distribution lines (adding 5,391 kilometers of lines), including 476,474 distribution transformers (adding 11,847 transformers). Our five distribution subsidiaries had 12,856 kilometers of high voltage distribution lines of between 34.5 kV and 138 kV (adding 292 kilometers of lines). On that date, we had 555 transformer substations, from high voltage to medium voltage, for subsequent distribution (adding 07 substations), with total transformer capacity of 18,703 MVA (adding 125 MVA); Generation: in 2019, were invested R$ 159 million, of which R$ 33 million of conventional generation and R$ 126 million of renewable generation, spent mainly on the Lucia Cherobim SHPP and on the wind farms of Gameleira Complex (Costa das Dunas, Figueira Branca, Farol de Touros and Gameleira). 6. Corporate Governance The corporate governance model adopted by CPFL Energia and its subsidiaries is based on the principles of transparency, equity, accountability and corporate responsibility. In 2019, CPFL completed 15 years of its IPO on the B3 and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). With more than 100 years of history in Brazil, the Company has its shares listed on the Novo Mercado segment of the B3 with Level III ADRs on the NYSE (until January 27, 2020, due to the conclusion of NYSE's delisting process), both special listing segments for companies that comply with corporate governance best practices. All CPFL shares are common shares, entitling shareholders the right to vote with 100% Tag Along rights guaranteed in case of sale of shareholding control. 29 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. CPFL's Management is composed of the Board of Directors (Board), its decision-making authority, and the Board of Executive Officers, its executive body. The Board is responsible for defining the strategic business direction of the holding company and subsidiaries, and is composed of 7 members, two of whom are independent members, whose term of office is 1 year and who are eligible for reelection. The Charter of the Board establishes the procedures for evaluating the directors, under the leadership of the Chairman, as well as their key duties and rights. The Board has set up five advisory committees (Strategy and Processes Management, Human Resources Management, Related Parties, Risks Management and Budget and Corporate Finance), which support the Board in its decisions and monitor relevant and strategic issues, such as people and risk management, sustainability, monitoring of internal audit, analysis of transactions with related parties of shareholders pertaining to the controlling block and handling of incidents recorded through complaint hotlines and ethical conduct channels. The Board of Executive Officers is made up of 1 Chief Executive Officer, 1 Deputy Chief Executive Officer and 8 Executive Vice Presidents, all with terms of office of two years, eligible for reelection, who are responsible for executing the strategy of CPFL Energia and its subsidiaries, as defined by the Board of Directors in line with corporate governance guidelines. To ensure alignment of governance practices, the Chief Executive Officer and the Deputy Chief Executive Officer sit on the Boards of Directors of companies that make up the CPFL group. CPFL has a permanent Fiscal Council, consisting of 3 members and 3 alternate members, which also performs the functions of the Audit Committee, in compliance with the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX) rules applicable to foreign companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges. The guidelines and documents on corporate governance are available at the Investor Relations website http://www.cpfl.com.br/ir. 7. Capital Markets The shares of CPFL Energia, which have a free float of 16.29% (up to December 31, 2019), are listed both on the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2019, CPFL Energia shares apreciated 23.2% on the B3 and 17.8% on the NYSE, closing the year at R$ 35.55 per share and US$ 17.46 per ADR, respectively. The average daily trading volume in 2019 was R$ 61.4 million, of which R$ 59.6 million on the B3 and R$ 1.8 million on the NYSE, representing an increase of 379.7% over 2018. This increase in the trading volume of CPFL Energia's shares is mainly due to the increase in the Company's free float, from 5.25% to 16.29%, after the Public Offering of Shares, concluded on June 12, 2019 Number of trades on the B3 increased 222.6%, from a daily average of 1,645 trades in 2018 to 5,307 in 2019. 8. Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility We develop initiatives aimed at generating shared value between the company and its stakeholder groups in order to ensure competitiveness, through excellence in operations, and contribute to better economic, social and environmental conditions in the areas of influence. In line with the strategic plan of the CPFL Group, the commitments and business guidelines aim to promote sustainable development and are incorporated into the decision-making process and actions. See the highlights below. 30 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. Sustainability plan: definition of the sustainability strategy with a focus on three pillars - Sustainable energy, smart solutions and shared value with society - and key enablers for our work - Ethics, Transparency, People development and inclusion, with public commitments and value initiatives in several areas of the company, contributing to the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Sustainability platform: sustainability management tool that includes performance indicators and targets aligned with the Strategic Plan and the Sustainability Plan, as well as the perspective of its key stakeholder groups. Sustainability Committee: executive management body responsible for monitoring the Sustainability Plan and Platform, evaluating and recommending the inclusion of sustainability criteria and guidelines in the decision-making process, monitoring trends and critical topics for the sustainable development of the company. Climate Change: we maintain a strategic focus on low carbon businesses and projects that aim to combat climate change and its effects, working on the management of greenhouse gas emissions (GHG), risk and opportunity management, innovation with a focus on the development of products and solutions, engagement with organizations and initiatives such as the Brazilian Network of the Global Compact and the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV) and Disclosure through market reports and our communication channels. Ethics Management and Development System (SGDE): The Integrity Program ensures adequate mechanisms to promote an ethical culture, in line with the principles of the CPFL Energia group. The program has 4 pillars made up of procedures that include support from top management, guidelines such as the Code of Ethical Conduct, as well as communication tools such as training and the external channel for ethics, evaluation and monitoring. We can highlight actions taken / implemented by the Integrity Program, such as: Maintenance of the 2018/2019 Pro-Ethics Seal. The award was granted by the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU) to a select group of 26 companies out of 373 participants, who encourage the voluntary adoption of integrity measures and committed to implementing actions aimed at preventing, detecting and remedying acts of corruption and fraud , the on-site training / e-learning of the Integrity Program for 5,462 employees of the CPFL group, the implantation of the Monthly Integrity Conversation - CMI in all units of the CPFL group, Integrity Day that featured a lecture by professor and philosopher Mário Sérgio Cortella . In addition, 12 Ethics Committee meetings were held in 2019 to address issues related to ethics management, considering suggestions, consultations and complaints received in the period Human Resources Management: In 2019, we trained 11,746 people, representing 81% of the workforce. There were 4,264 classroom classes and 27,175 hours of online training. We also launched the first School of Operators in Brazil, free training that develops professionals to operate the electrical system. Altogether, there were 592 hours of training and 24 students trained. 9. Independent Auditors KPMG Auditores Independentes (KPMG) was engaged by CPFL Energia to audit the financial statements of the Company as an independent auditor. In accordance with CVM Instruction 381/03, we inform that in 2019 KPMG provided services not related to external audit, whose aggregate fees were more than 5% of all fees paid for the audit service (corporate, regulatory and SOX). 31 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. For the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2019, KPMG provided, in addition to the audit of corporate and regulatory financial statements, review of interim information and SOX audit, the following services: Nature Contract Duration Compliance with financial covenants 12/28/2016 Fiscal Years from 2017 to 2021 Compliance of information to BNDES 06/24/2019 3 months Tax compliance services - Bookkeeping and Tax Accounting (ECF) 12/28/2016 Fiscal Years from 2017 to 2021 Other tax compliance services 09/01/2017 24 months Previously agreed procedures - Tax reviews and rectifications of previous years 05/03/2018 and 07/05/2018 12 months Bookkeeping and Tax Accounting (ECD) - fiscal year 2017 05/18/2018 24 months Previously agreed procedures - Impacts evaluation of the CFURH (ANEEL) 09/30/2018 6 months We contracted a total of R$ 1,256 thousand for the above services, which corresponds to approximately 28% of the fees for external audit of the corporate and regulatory financial statements, revision of interim information and SOX audit for the fiscal year 2019, of the Company and its subsidiaries. The hiring of independent auditors, in accordance with the Bylaws, is recommended by the Audit Board. The Board of Directors deliberates on the selection or removal of independent auditors. Pursuant to CVM Instruction 381/03, KPMG represented to the Management of CPFL Energia that the provision of the above-mentioned services does not affect the independence and objectivity required for the performance of external audit services. 10. Acknowledgements The Management of CPFL Energia thanks its shareholders, customers, suppliers and communities in the areas of operations of its subsidiaries for their trust in the Company in 2018. It also thanks, in a special way, its employees for their competence and dedication in meeting the objectives and targets set. The Management For more information on the performance of this and other companies of the CPFL Energia Group, visit www.cpfl.com.br/ir. 32 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS SUMMARY ASSET 2 LIABILITY AND EQUITY 3 STATEMENT OF INCOME 4 STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 5 STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDER' EQUITY 6 STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW 7 STATEMENT OF VALUE ADDED 8 (1) OPERATIONS 9 (2) PRESENTATION OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 11 (3) SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES 14 (4) FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENT 26 (5) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 27 (6) MARKETABLE SECURITIES 27 (7) CONSUMERS, CONCESSIONAIRES AND LICENSEES 27 (8) TAXES RECOVERABLE 29 (9) SECTOR FINANCIAL ASSET AND LIABILITY 30 (10) DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES 31 (11) CONCESSION FINANCIAL ASSET 35 (12) OTHER RECEIVABLES 35 (13) INVESTMENTS 36 (14) PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT 41 (15) INTANGIBLE ASSETS 43 (16) CONTRACT ASSETS 45 (17) TRADE PAYABLES 45 (18) BORROWINGS 46 (19) DEBENTURES 49 (20) PRIVATE PENSION PLAN 53 (21) REGULATORY CHARGES 59 (22) TAXES, FEES AND CONTRIBUTIONS PAYABLES 60 (23) PROVISION FOR TAX, CIVIL AND LABOR RISKS AND ESCROW DEPOSITS 61 (24) OTHER PAYABLES 63 (25) EQUITY 64 (26) EARNINGS PER SHARE 66 (27) NET OPERATING REVENUE 68 (28) COST OF ELECTRIC ENERGY 69 (29) OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES 70 (30) FINANCE INCOME (COSTS) 70 (31) SEGMENT INFORMATION 70 (32) RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS 71 (33) INSURANCE 72 (34) RISK MANAGEMENT 73 (35) FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS 75 (36) NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS 83 (37) COMMITMENTS 83 (38) EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD 83 33 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. CPFL Energia S.A. Statements of financial position at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (in thousands of Brazilian Reais) Note Parent company Consolidated ASSETS December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 5 33,909 79,364 1,937,163 1,891,457 Marketable securities 6 - - 851,004 - Consumers, concessionaires and licensees 7 - - 4,985,578 4,547,951 Dividends and interest on capital 13 816,205 701,731 100,297 100,182 Income tax and social contribution recoverable 8 78 9,441 87,698 123,739 Other taxes recoverable 8 58,947 8,646 331,428 287,517 Derivatives 35 - - 281,326 309,484 Sector financial asset 9 - - 1,093,588 1,330,981 Contract assets 16 - - 24,387 - Other assets 12 400 417 648,161 811,005 Total current assets 909,539 799,599 10,340,630 9,402,316 Noncurrent assets Consumers, concessionaires and licensees 7 - - 713,068 752,795 Intragroup loans 32 424,387 72,933 - - Escrow Deposits 23 453 703 757,370 854,374 Income tax and social contribution recoverable 8 - - 101,528 67,966 Other taxes recoverable 8 - - 370,595 185,725 Sector financial assets 9 - - 2,748 223,880 Derivatives 35 - - 369,767 347,507 Deferred tax assets 10 85,474 112,522 1,064,716 956,380 Concession financial asset 11 - - 8,779,717 7,430,149 Investments at cost - - 116,654 116,654 Other assets 12 3,960 4,863 736,019 927,440 Investments 13 12,327,132 9,816,139 997,997 980,362 Property, plant and equipment 14 2,226 1,087 9,083,710 9,456,614 Contract asset 16 - - 1,322,822 1,046,433 Intangible assets 15 120 110 9,320,953 9,462,935 Total noncurrent assets 12,843,753 10,008,356 33,737,664 32,809,214 Total assets 13,753,291 10,807,954 44,078,293 42,211,530 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements. 34 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. CPFL Energia S.A. Statements of financial position at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (in thousands of Brazilian Reais) Note Parent company Consolidated December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Trade payables 17 4,698 2,854 3,260,180 2,398,085 Borrowings 18 - - 2,776,193 2,446,113 Debentures 19 - - 682,582 917,352 Private pension plan 20 - - 224,851 86,623 Regulatory liabilities 21 - - 232,251 150,656 Income tax and social contribution payable 22 40,629 8,261 218,961 100,450 Other taxes, fees and contributions payable 22 25,315 5,258 741,536 664,989 Dividends 645,737 491,602 668,859 532,608 Estimated payroll - - 125,057 119,252 Derivatives 35 - - 29,400 8,139 Use of public asset - - 11,771 11,570 Other payables 24 22,318 23,405 1,094,269 979,296 Total current liabilities 738,697 531,380 10,065,908 8,415,132 Noncurrent liabilities Trade payables 17 - - 359,944 333,036 Borrowings 18 - - 7,587,102 8,989,846 Debentures 19 - - 7,863,696 8,023,493 Private pension plan 20 - - 2,153,327 1,156,639 Income tax and social contribution payable 22 - - 156,198 - Other taxes, fees and contributions payable 22 - - 805 9,691 Deferred tax liabilities 10 - - 1,048,069 1,136,227 Provision for tax, civil and labor risks 23 123 241 600,775 979,360 Derivatives 35 - - 6,157 23,659 Sector financial liability 9 - - 102,561 46,703 Use of public asset - - 91,181 89,965 Other payables 24 20,090 13,584 759,331 475,396 Total noncurrent liabilities 20,213 13,825 20,729,147 21,264,015 Equity 25 Issued capital 9,388,081 5,741,284 9,388,081 5,741,284 Capital reserves (1,640,962) 469,257 (1,640,962) 469,257 Legal reserve 1,036,125 900,992 1,036,125 900,992 Statutory reserve - working capital improvement 4,046,305 3,527,510 4,046,305 3,527,510 Dividend 1,433,295 1,433,295 Accumulated comprehensive income (1,268,465) (376,294) (1,268,465) (376,294) 12,994,381 10,262,749 12,994,381 10,262,749 Equity attributable to noncontrolling interests - - 288,857 2,269,634 Total equity 12,994,381 10,262,749 13,283,238 12,532,383 Total liabilities and equity 13,753,291 10,807,954 44,078,293 42,211,530 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements 35 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. CPFL Energia S.A. Statements of income for the years ended on December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands of Brazilian Reais, except for Earnings per share) Parent company Consolidated Note 2019 2018 (1) 2019 2018 (1) Net operating revenue 27 2,309 1 29,932,474 28,136,627 Cost of services Cost of electric energy 28 - - (18,370,994) (17,838,165) Cost of operation - - (2,894,165) (2,733,754) Depreciation and amortization - - (1,278,272) (1,237,627) Other cost of operation 29 - - (1,615,893) (1,496,127) Cost of services rendered to third parties 29 - - (2,089,732) (1,775,339) Gross profit 2,309 1 6,577,583 5,789,369 Operating expenses - - (699,910) (608,184) Selling expenses Depreciation and amortization - - (5,211) (4,260) Allowance for doubtful accounts - - (233,424) (169,259) Other selling expenses 29 - - (461,275) (434,665) General and administrative expenses (52,712) (43,930) (1,027,230) (987,291) Depreciation and amortization (273) (201) (109,132) (65,319) Other general and administrative expenses 29 (52,439) (43,728) (918,098) (921,972) Other operating expenses - 9 (486,993) (485,427) Amortization of concession intangible asset - - (288,438) (286,858) Other operating expenses 29 - 9 (198,555) (198,569) Income from electric energy services (50,403) (43,920) 4,363,450 3,708,467 Equity interests in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures 13 2,827,718 2,250,835 349,090 334,198 Income before financial income 2,777,315 2,206,915 4,712,540 4,042,664 Financial income (expenses) 30 Financial income 49,344 (22,160) 903,575 762,413 Financial expenses (1,326) (5,140) (1,629,822) (1,865,100) 48,018 (27,300) (726,247) (1,102,687) Profit before taxes 2,825,333 2,179,616 3,986,293 2,939,977 Social contribution 10 (30,828) (30,814) (336,610) (213,673) Income tax 10 (91,835) (90,760) (901,386) (560,310) (122,662) (121,575) (1,237,996) (773,982) Profit for the year 2,702,671 2,058,040 2,748,297 2,165,995 Profit (loss) for the year attributable to owners of the Company 2,702,671 2,058,040 Profit (loss) for the year attributable to noncontrolling interests 45,626 107,955 Basic earnings per share attributable to owners of the Company (R$): 26 2.48 2.02 Diluted earnings per share attributable to owners of the Company (R$): 26 2.47 2.01 See note 2.8 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements 36 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. CPFL Energia S.A. Statements of comprehensive income for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$) Parent company 2019 2018 Profit for the year 2,702,671 2,058,040 Other comprehensive income Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Comprehensive income for the period of subsidiaries (866,498) (220,817) Total comprehensive income for the period - individual 1,836,173 1,837,223 Consolidated 2019 2018 Profit for the year 2,748,297 2,165,995 Other comprehensive income Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss - Actuarial gains (losses), net of tax effects (865,402) (238,780) - Credit risk in fair value measurement of financial liabilities (1,097) 17,963 Total comprehensive income for the year 1,881,799 1,945,178 Attributable to owners of the Company 1,836,173 1,837,223 Attributable to noncontrolling interests 45,626 107,955 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements 37 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. CPFL Energia S.A. Statements of changes in shareholders' equity for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$) Earnings reserves Accumulated comprehensive income Statutory reserves Private Concession Working pension plan Issued Capital Legal Deemed / Credit risk financial capital Dividend in fair value capital reserve reserve asset improvement cost measurement Balance at December 31, 2017 5,741,284 468,014 798,090 826,600 1,292,046 - 405,840 (570,346) Total comprehensive income - - - - - - - (186,671) Profit for the year - - - - - - - - Other comprehensive income - credit risk in fair value measurement - - - - - - - 52,109 Effects of first adoption of IFRS 9 / CPC 48 - - - - - - - - Other comprehensive income - actuarial gains (losses) - - - - - - - (238,780) Internal changes in equity - 5 102,902 (826,600) 2,235,465 - (25,118) - Realization of deemed cost of property, plant and equipment - - - - - - (38,057) - Tax effect on realization of deemed cost - - - - - - 12,939 - Recognition of legal reserve - - 102,902 - - - - - Changes in statutory reserve in the year - - - (826,600) 2,235,465 - - - Other changes in noncontrolling interests - 5 - - - - - - Capital transactions with owners - 1,238 - - - - - - Interim dividend - - - - - - - - Dividend proposal approved - - - - - - - - Other changes - 1,238 - - - - - - Balance at December 31, 2018 5,741,284 469,257 900,992 - 3,527,510 - 380,721 (757,016) Total comprehensive income - - - - - - - (866,498) Profit for the year - - - - - - - - Other comprehensive income - credit risk in fair value measurement - - - - - - - (1,097) Other comprehensive income - actuarial gains (losses) - - - - - - - (865,402) Internal changes in equity - - 135,134 - 518,795 - (25,672) - Realization of deemed cost of property, plant and equipment - - - - - - (38,897) - Tax effect on realization of deemed cost - - - - - - 13,225 - Recognition of legal reserve - - 135,134 - - - - - Changes in statutory reserve in the year - - - - 518,795 - - - Other changes in noncontrolling interests - - - - - - - - Capital transactions with owners 3,646,797 (2,110,218) - - - 1,433,295 - - Capital increase (decrease) 3,694,342 - - - - - - - Public offering costs (47,544) - - - - - - - Gain (loss) on interest in subsidiaries with no change in control - (75,298) - - - - - - Acquisition of non-controlling interests of CPFL Renováveis (note 1.c) (2,034,920) - - - - - - Additional proposed dividend - - - - - 1,433,295 - - Dividend approved - - - - - - - - Dividend proposal approved - - - - - - - - Balance at December 31, 2019 9,388,081 (1,640,962) 1,036,125 - 4,046,305 1,433,295 355,049 (1,623,514) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements. 38 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. CPFL Energia S/A Statements of cash flow for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousand of Brazilian Reais) Parent company Consolidated December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Profit before taxes 2,825,333 2,179,616 3,986,293 2,939,977 Adjustment to reconcile profit to cash from operating activities Depreciation and amortization 273 201 1,681,053 1,594,064 Provision for tax, civil and labor risks 408 (117) 204,795 153,977 Allowance for doubtful accounts - - 233,424 169,259 Interest on debts, monetary adjustment and exchange rate changes (6,318) 2,932 919,836 1,117,742 Pension plan expense (income) - - 112,603 89,909 Equity interests in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures (2,827,718) (2,250,835) (349,090) (334,198) Impairment - - - - Loss (gain) on disposal of noncurrent assets - - 189,566 216,275 Deferred taxes (PIS and COFINS) - - Others - - (121) (27,052) Decrease (increase) in operating assets (8,022) (68,204) 6,978,359 5,919,953 Consumers, concessionaires and licensees - - (631,078) (1,006,291) Dividend and interest on capital received 1,295,427 596,100 331,754 311,347 Taxes recoverable (5,388) 109,719 (174,263) 92,090 Escrow deposits 260 (25) 130,725 22,926 Sector financial asset - - 628,157 (846,216) Receivables - CDE - - 36,240 59,196 Other operating assets 1,276 1,147 (70,790) (47,835) Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities Trade payables 1,845 1,210 889,002 (848,880) Other taxes and social contributions 19,815 4,541 10,344 (59,102) Other liabilities with private pension plan - - (144,494) (107,668) Regulatory charges - - 81,595 (430,944) Tax, civil and labor risks paid (542) (259) (484,153) (215,873) Sector financial liability - - (25,696) (64,361) Payables - CDE - - (20,187) 71,779 Other operating liabilities 5,413 6,407 349,303 176,308 Cash flows provided (used) by operations 1,310,084 650,636 7,884,817 3,026,428 Interest paid on debts and debentures - (4,235) (1,132,479) (1,353,339) Income tax and social contribution paid (21,388) (80,234) (963,806) (816,402) Cash flows provided (used) by operations activities 1,288,696 566,167 5,788,530 856,686 Investing activities Decrease (increase) of capital in subsidiaries (4,107,555) - - (1,096) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (1,763) (286) (188,994) (275,986) Purchases of contract asset - - (2,054,306) (1,769,573) Purchases and construction of intangible assets (15) (42) (19,147) (16,864) Securities, pledges and restricted deposits - investment - (250) (1,184,804) (554,669) Securities, pledges and restricted deposits - redemption - - 378,560 767,500 Advances for future capital increases (14,160) (82,415) - - Intragroup loans to subsidiaries (424,371) (80,512) - - Receiving of intragroup loans from subsidiaries 78,391 135,222 - - Net cash generated by (used) In investing activities (4,469,473) (28,283) (3,068,691) (1,850,688) Financing activities Capital Increase of noncontrolling shareholder 3,622,305 - 3,622,305 7,994 Increase of capital in subsidiaries - - (4,107,555) - Borrowings and debentures raised - - 5,256,705 9,610,814 Repayment of principal of borrowings and debentures - (186,000) (7,136,612) (10,204,257) Repayment of derivatives - - 219,257 543,427 Advance for future capital increase - - 12 - Dividend and interest on capital paid (486,984) (279,101) (534,061) (322,163) Dividend and interest on capital paid - - 5,813 - Net cash generated by (used in) financing activities 3,135,321 (465,101) 1,433,420 (364,185) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (45,456) 72,783 45,704 (1,358,187) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 79,364 6,581 1,891,457 3,249,642 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 33,909 79,364 1,937,163 1,891,457 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements. 39 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. CPFL Energia S.A. Statements of value added for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousand of Brazilian Reais - R$) Parent company Consolidated 2019 2018 2019 2018 1. Revenues 4,322 329 45,092,420 42,759,621 1.1 Operating revenues 2,544 1 42,921,143 40,854,038 1.2 Revenues related to the construction of own assets 1,778 328 316,706 302,620 1.3 Revenue from infrastructure construction of the concession - - 2,087,995 1,772,222 1.4 Allowance for doubtful accounts - - (233,424) (169,259) 2. (-) Inputs (19,329) (12,858) (24,303,692) (23,378,560) 2.1 Electricity Purchased for Resale - - (20,293,644) (19,757,090) 2.2 Material (1,937) (625) (1,554,949) (1,349,291) 2.3 Outsourced Services (14,860) (10,502) (1,685,925) (1,529,696) 2.4 Other (2,531) (1,731) (769,174) (742,483) 3. Gross added value (1 + 2) (15,007) (12,528) 20,788,729 19,381,061 4. Retentions (273) (201) (1,687,809) (1,602,182) 4.1 Depreciation and amortization (273) (201) (1,399,371) (1,315,323) 4.2 Amortization of intangible assets of the concession - - (288,438) (286,859) 5. Net added value generated (3 + 4) (15,281) (12,730) 19,100,920 17,778,879 6. Added value received in transfer 2,913,365 2,268,815 1,330,738 1,183,083 6.1 Financial Income 85,648 17,980 981,648 848,885 6.2 Equity interests in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures 2,827,718 2,250,835 349,090 334,198 7. Added value to be distributed (5 + 6) 2,898,085 2,256,086 20,431,658 18,961,962 8. Distribution of added value 29,470 27,035 1,475,315 1,390,996 8.1 Personnel and Charges 8.1.1 Direct Remuneration 11,073 10,679 817,839 795,377 8.1.2 Benefits 16,982 14,885 590,696 530,120 8.1.3 Government severance indemnity fund for employees - F.G.T.S. 1,415 1,471 66,779 65,499 8.2 Taxes, Fees and Contributions 164,498 165,840 14,477,216 13,452,580 8.2.1 Federal 164,466 165,799 7,503,813 7,231,289 8.2.2 Estate 32 41 6,942,156 6,195,062 8.2.3 Municipal - - 31,247 26,230 8.3 Interest and Rentals 1,445 5,170 1,730,833 1,952,391 8.3.1 Interest 1,315 5,136 1,651,188 1,879,399 8.3.2 Rental 130 35 79,645 72,992 8.4 Interest on capital 2,702,671 2,058,040 2,748,297 2,165,995 8.4.1 Dividend (including additional proposed) 2,075,179 546,274 2,075,179 581,029 8.4.2 Retained Earnings 627,492 1,511,766 673,118 1,584,966 2,898,084 2,256,086 20,431,658 18,961,962 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements. 40 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. CPFL ENERGIA S.A. NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018 (Amounts in thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, unless otherwise stated) ( 1 ) OPERATIONS CPFL Energia S.A. ("CPFL Energia" or "Company") is a publicly-held corporation incorporated for the principal purpose of operating as a holding company, with equity interests in other companies primarily engaged in electric energy distribution, generation and commercialization activities in Brazil. The Company's registered office is located at Rua Jorge Figueiredo Corrêa, nº 1.632, Jardim Professora Tarcília, CEP 13087-397 - Campinas - SP - Brazil. The Company has direct and indirect interests in the following subsidiaries and joint-ventures: Approximate number of Equity Number of consumers Concession End of the Energy distribution Company type Location (state) (in interest municipalities thousands) period concession Companhia Paulista de Força e Luz ("CPFL Publicly-held Direct Interior of São Paulo 234 4,581 30 years November Paulista") corporation 100% 2027 Companhia Piratininga de Força e Luz ("CPFL Publicly-held Direct Interior and coast of 27 1,789 30 years October Piratininga") corporation 100% São Paulo 2028 RGE Sul Distribuidora de Energia S.A. Publicly-held Direct and Interior of Rio Grande November Indirect 381 2,922 30 years ("RGE") (f) corporation do Sul 2027 100% Interior of São Paulo, Companhia Jaguari de Energia ("CPFL Privately-held Direct Paraná and Minas 45 466 30 years July 2045 Santa Cruz") corporation 100% Gerais Installed power (MW) Energy generation (conventional and renewable Number of Company type Equity interest Location (state) plants / type Total sources) and Energy transmission of energy CPFL Geração de Energia S.A. Publicly-held Direct São Paulo and 3 Hydropower 1295 ("CPFL Geração") corporation 100% Goiás (a) CERAN - Companhia Energética Rio das Antas Privately-held Indirect Rio Grande do Sul 3 Hydropower 360 ("CERAN") corporation 65% Foz do Chapecó Energia S.A. Privately-held Indirect Santa Catarina and 1 Hydropower 855 ("Foz do Chapecó") corporation 51% (d) Rio Grande do Sul Campos Novos Energia S.A. Privately-held Indirect Santa Catarina 1 Hydropower 880 ("ENERCAN") corporation 48.72% BAESA - Energética Barra Grande S.A. Publicly-held Indirect Santa Catarina and 1 Hydropower 690 ("BAESA") corporation 25.01% Rio Grande do Sul Centrais Elétricas da Paraíba S.A. Privately-held Indirect Paraíba 2 Thermal 342 ("EPASA") corporation 53.34% Paulista Lajeado Energia S.A. Privately-held Indirect Tocantins 1 Hydropower 903 ("Paulista Lajeado") corporation 59.93% (b) CPFL Energias Renováveis S.A. Publicly-held Direct and Indirect (c) (c) (c) ("CPFL Renováveis") corporation 99.94% CPFL Centrais Geradoras Ltda ("CPFL Centrais Limited liability Direct São Paulo and 6 SHPs 4 Geradoras") company 100% Minas Gerais CPFL Transmissão Piracicaba S.A ("CPFL Limited liability Indirect São Paulo n/a n/a Transmissão Piracicaba") company (h) 100% CPFL Transmissão Morro Agudo S.A ("CPFL Limited liability Indirect São Paulo n/a n/a Transmissão Morro Agudo") company (h) 100% CPFL Transmissão Maracanaú S.A. ("CPFL Limited liability Indirect Ceará n/a n/a Maracanaú") (e) company (h) 100% CPFL Transmissão Sul I S.A. ("CPFL Sul I") (e) Limited liability Indirect Santa Catarina n/a n/a company (h) 100% CPFL Transmissão Sul II S.A. ("CPFL Sul II") (e) Limited liability Indirect Rio Grande do Sul n/a n/a company (h) 100% Energy commercialization Company type Core activity CPFL Comercialização Brasil S.A. ("CPFL Brasil") Privately-held corporation Energy commercialization Clion Assessoria e Comercialização de Energia Elétrica Ltda ("CPFL Meridional") Limited liability company Commercialization and provision of energy services CPFL Comercialização de Energia Cone Sul Ltda ("CPFL Cone Sul") Limited liability company (h) Energy commercialization CPFL Planalto Ltda ("CPFL Planalto") Limited liability company Energy commercialization CPFL Brasil Varejista de Energia Ltda ("CPFL Brasil Varejista") Limited liability company (h) Energy commercialization CPFL share 678 234 436 429 173 182 38 (c) 4 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Equity interest Direct 100% Indirect 100% Indirect 100% Direct 100% Indirect 100% 41 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. Provision of services CPFL Serviços, Equipamentos, Industria e Comércio S.A. ("CPFL Serviços") Nect Serviços Administrativos de Infraestrutura Ltda ("CPFL Infra") Nect Servicos Administrativos de Recursos Humanos Ltda ("CPFL Pessoas") Nect Servicos Administrativos Financeiros Ltda ("CPFL Finanças") Nect Servicos Adm de Suprimentos e Logistica Ltda ("CPFL Supre") CPFL Atende Centro de Contatos e Atendimento Ltda ("CPFL Atende") CPFL Total Serviços Administrativos Ltda ("CPFL Total") CPFL Eficiência Energética Ltda ("CPFL Eficiência") TI Nect Serviços de Informática Ltda ("Authi") CPFL Geração Distribuída de Energia Ltda ("CPFL GD") Others CPFL Jaguari de Geração de Energia Ltda ("Jaguari Geração") Chapecoense Geração S.A. ("Chapecoense") Sul Geradora Participações S.A. ("Sul Geradora") CPFL Telecomunicações Ltda ("CPFL Telecom") Company type Privately-held corporation Limited liability company Limited liability company Limited liability company Limited liability company Limited liability company Limited liability company Limited liability company (h) Limited liability company Limited liability company (h) Company type Limited liability company Privately-held corporation Privately-held corporation Limited liability company (h) Core activity Manufacturing, commercialization, rental and maintenance of electromechanical equipment and service provision Provision of infrastructure and fleet services Provision of human resources services Provision of financial services Supply and logistics services Provision of call center services Collection services Energy efficiency management Provision of IT services Provision of maintenance services for energy generation companies Core activity Holding company Holding company Holding company Telecommunication services Equity interest Direct 100% Direct 100% Direct 100% Direct 100% Direct 100% Direct 100% Direct 100% Direct 100% Direct 100% Indirect 100% Equity interest Direct 100% Indirect 51% Indirect 99.95% Direct 100% CPFL Geração has 51.54% of the assured energy and power of the Serra da Mesa hydropower plant, which concession is owned by Furnas. Paulista Lajeado holds a 7% interest in the installed power of Investco S.A. (5.94% interest in total capital). CPFL Renováveis has operations in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso, Santa Catarina, Ceará, Rio Grande do Norte, Paraná and Rio Grande do Sul and its main activities are: (i) holding investments in companies of the renewable energy segment; (ii) identification, development, and exploration of generation potentials; and (iii) sale of electric energy. At December 31, 2019, CPFL Renováveis had a portfolio of 107 enterprises with of 2,446.3 MW of installed capacity (2,132.7 MW in operation): Hydropower generation: 41 SHP's (481.1 MW) with 40 SHPs in operation (453.1 MW) and 1 SHPs under construction/development (28. MW);

Wind power generation: 57 enterprise (1,594.1 MW) with 45 in operation (1,308.5 MW) and 12 under construction/development (285.6 MW);

Biomass power generation: 8 plants in operation (370 MW);

Solar power generation: 1 solar plant in operation (1.1 MW). The joint venture Chapecoense has as its direct subsidiary Foz do Chapecó and fully consolidates its financial statements. Incorporated on March 2019, the purpose of these enterprises is the exploring concessions for electric power transmission, including the construction, operation and maintenance of basic grid transmission facilities. As described in note 13.5 of financial statements of December 31, 2018, the merger of RGE with RGE Sul was approved by ANEEL. Since January 1, 2019, the operations of these subsidiaries have been carried out only by RGE Sul, which adopted the trade name "RGE". 42 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. On September 30, 2019, the partial spin-off of Nect Serviços Administrativos de Infraestrutura Ltda. - "CPFL Infra" (formerly Nect Serviços Administrativos Ltda.) into four specific business segments (Supplies, Human Resources, Financial Services and Infrastructure) was approved, together with the merger of the spun-off portion into the three new companies; namely, CPFL Supre, CPFL Finanças and CPFL Pessoas. The purpose of the transaction is to improve the quality of services provided by the company, through greater specialization in its activities. The net assets in this transaction were appraised at R$16,746 and did not have any effect on the consolidated financial statements of the group or result in any change in the equity interest of the companies. Subsidiaries that were transformed from corporations to limited liability companies, as decided in shareholders meetings held in January 2020. Acquisition of interest in the subsidiary CPFL Renováveis On September 30, 2019, the Company entered into a share purchase and sale agreement with its parent company State Grid Brazil Power Participações S.A. ("State Grid") thereby purchasing 243,771,824 shares of subsidiary CPFL Renováveis, thus increasing its total (direct and indirect) equity interest from 51.60% to 99.94% in CPFL Renováveis. The amount paid in cash was R$ 16.85 per share, totaling R$ 4,107,555. Considering that this transaction did not constitute a business combination, its accounting involved, in the balance of parent company, an increase of R$ 2,072,635 in the Company's investment account and a decrease of R$ 2,034,920 in the capital reserve account, due to the transaction between shareholders. In the consolidated financial statements, the related effects were a decrease of R$ 2,072,635 in the shareholders equity attributable to noncontrolling interests and a decrease of R$ 2,034,920 in the capital reserve account. New York Stock Exchange delisting On December 18, 2018, the Company's Board of Directors Meeting approved the Company's intention to: (i) terminate the Second Amended and Restated Deposit Agreement ("Deposit Agreement") with Citibank N.A. ("Citibank") with respect to its American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs"); (ii) delist its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") from the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"); and (iii) once the Company complies with the applicable requirements, cancel its registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company believes that the economic rationale for maintaining a listing on the NYSE has decreased partly due to: (i) increases in the volume of Brazilian shares traded on B3 S.A. - Bolsa, Brasil, Balcão ("B3") in Brazil by foreign investors due to the internationalization of the Brazilian financial and capital markets, as well as the narrowing of the differences between the Brazilian and the US international financial reporting standards; and (ii) a downward trend in recent years in the trading volume of the Company's ADSs on the NYSE. On February 10, 2020, the Company, through a Notice to the Market, informed that the delisting of its NYSE ADSs, mentioned in item (ii) above, will be effective as of this date. 2 ) PRESENTATION OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

2.1 Basis of preparation The individual (Parent Company) and consolidated financial statement has been prepared and is being presented in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards - IFRS, issued by the International Accounting Standard Board - IASB, and accounting practices adopted in Brazil. Accounting practices adopted in Brazil encompass those included in Brazilian corporate law and the technical pronouncements, guidelines and interpretations issued by the Accounting Pronouncements Committee (Comitê de Pronunciamentos Contábeis - CPC) and approved by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - CVM). 43 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. The Company and its subsidiaries ("Group") also follows the guidelines of the Accounting Manual of the Brazilian Electricity Sector and the standards laid down by the Brazilian Electricity Regulatory Agency (Agência Nacional de Energia Elétrica - ANEEL), when these do not conflict with the accounting practices adopted in Brazil and/or International Financial Reporting Standards. Management states that all material information of the financial statements is disclosed and corresponds to what is used in the Group's management. The financial statements were authorized for issue on March 4, 2020. 2.2 Basis of measurement The financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for the following items recorded in the statements of financial position: i) derivative financial instruments measured at fair value and ii) non derivative financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss. The classification of the fair value measurement in the level 1, 2 or 3 categories (depending on the degree of observance of the variables used) is presented in note 35 - Financial Instruments. 2.3 Use of estimates and judgments The preparation of the financial statements requires the Group's management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. By definition, the accounting estimates are rarely the same as the actual results. Accordingly, the Group's management review the estimates and assumptions on an ongoing basis, based on previous experience and other relevant factors. Adjustments resulting from revisions to accounting estimates are recognized in the period in which the estimates are revised and applied on a prospective basis. The main accounts that require the adoption of estimates and assumptions, which are subject to a greater degree of uncertainty and may result in a material adjustment if these estimates and assumptions suffer significant changes in subsequent periods, are: Note 7 - Consumers, concessionaires and licensees (Allowance for doubtful accounts: key assumptions regarding to the expected credit loss - ECL and premises for measuring the supply and Tariff for use of the distribution system ("TUSD") not invoiced);

Note 9 - Sector financial asset and liability (Regulatory discretion and judgement over certain items);

Note 10 - Deferred tax assets and liabilities (recognition of assets: availability of future taxable profit against which the tax losses can be utilized);

Note 11 - Concession financial asset (assumptions for fair value measurement, based on significant unobservable inputs, see note 34);

Note 12 - Other assets (allowance for doubtful accounts: key assumptions regarding to the expected and credit loss - ECL);

Note 14 - Property, plant and equipment (definition of useful lives and key assumptions regarding recoverable amounts);

Note 15 - Intangible assets (key assumptions regarding recoverable amounts);

Note 16 - Contract Asset (key assumptions regarding recoverable amounts); 44 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. Note 20 - Private pension plan (key actuarial assumptions used in the measurement of defined benefit obligations); and

Note 23 - Provision for tax, civil and labor risks and escrow deposits (recognition and measurement: key assumptions on the probability and magnitude of outflow of resources). 2.4 Functional currency and presentation currency The Group's functional currency is the Brazilian Real, and the individual and consolidated financial statements is being presented in thousands of reais. Figures are rounded only after sum-up of the amounts. Consequently, when summed up, the amounts stated in thousands of reais may not tally with the rounded totals. 2.5 Segment information An operating segment is a component of the Company (i) that engages in operating activities from which it earns revenues and incurs expenses, (ii) whose operating results are regularly reviewed by Management to make decisions about resources to be allocated and assess the segment's performance, and (iii) for which individual financial information is available. The Group's officers use reports to make strategic decisions, segmenting the business into: (i) electric energy distribution activities ("Distribution"); (ii) electric energy generation and transmission from conventional sources activities ("Generation"); (iii) electric energy generation activities from renewable sources ("Renewables"); (iv) energy commercialization activities ("Commercialization"); (v) service activities ("Services"); and (vi) other activities not listed in the previous items. 2.6 Information on equity interests The Company's equity interests in direct and indirect subsidiaries and joint ventures are described in note 1. Except for (i) the companies ENERCAN, BAESA, Chapecoense and EPASA, which use the equity method of accounting, and (ii) the non-controlling interest in the subsidiary Paulista Lajeado in Investco S.A., all other entities are fully consolidated. At December 31, 2019 and 2018 the noncontrolling interests in the consolidated balances refer to interests held by third parties in subsidiaries CERAN, Paulista Lajeado and CPFL Renováveis. 2.7 Statement of value added The Company has prepared the individual and consolidated statements of value added ("DVA") in conformity with technical pronouncement CPC 09 - Statement of Value Added, which are presented as an integral part of the financial statements in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil and as supplementary information to the financial statements in accordance with IFRS, as this statement is neither provided for nor required by IFRS. 2.8 New presentation of financial statements of 2018 - breakdown of lines Starting in 2019, focusing on improving the presentation of the financial statements for the monitoring of results by Group Management, through a better analysis of costs and expenses accounts, the Company split the depreciation and amortization in two lines in the income statement. For comparability purposes, these changes were applied retrospectively according to CPC 23/IAS 8, and therefore, the financial statements regarding 2018 are being restated with the same breakdown. There are no changes in costs and expenses assumptions. The following table summarizes the impacts on financial statements of 2018 for the Group: 45 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. Parent company Consolidated 2018 2018 Originally Breakdown of New Originally Breakdown of New disclosed lines presentation disclosed lines presentation Net operating revenue 1 - 1 28,136,627 - 28,136,627 Cost of electric energy services - - - - Cost of electric energy (17,838,165) (17,838,165) Cost of operation - - - (2,733,754) - (2,733,754) Depreciation and amortization - - - - (1,237,627) (1,237,627) Other cost of operation - - - - (1,496,127) (1,496,127) Cost of services rendered to third parties - - - (1,775,339) - (1,775,339) Gross profit 1 - 1 5,789,369 - 5,789,369 Operating expenses - - - (608,184) - (608,184) Selling expenses Depreciation and amortization - - - - (4,260) (4,260) Allowance for doubtful accounts - - - (169,259) - (169,259) Othet selling expenses - - - (438,925) 4,260 (434,665) General and administrative expenses (43,930) - (43,930) (987,291) - (987,291) Depreciation and amortization - (201) (201) - (65,319) (65,319) Other general and administrative expenses - (43,728) (43,728) - (921,972) (921,972) Other operating expenses 9 - 9 (485,427) - (485,427) Amortization of concession intangible asset - - - - (286,858) (286,858) Other operating expenses - 9 9 - (198,569) (198,569) Income from electric energy services (43,920) - (43,920) 3,708,467 - 3,708,467 Equity interests in subsidiaries, associates and - - joint ventures 2,250,835 2,250,835 334,198 334,198 Financial income (expenses) Finance income Financial expenses Profit before taxes Social contribution Income tax Profit for the year Profit (loss) for the period attributable to owners of the Company Profit (loss) for the period attributable to noncontrolling interests Basic earnings per share attributable to owners of the Company (R$): Diluted earnings per share attributable to owners of the Company (R$): (22,160) - (22,160) 762,413 - 762,413 (5,140) - (5,140) (1,865,100) - (1,865,100) (27,300) - (27,300) (1,102,687) - (1,102,687) 2,179,616 - 2,179,616 2,939,977 - 2,939,977 (30,814) - (30,814) (213,673) - (213,673) (90,760) - (90,760) (560,310) - (560,310) (121,575) - (121,575) (773,982) - (773,982) 2,058,040 - 2,058,040 2,165,995 - 2,165,995 2,058,040 - 2,058,040 107,955 - 107,955 2.02 - 2.02 2.01 - 2.01 ( 3 ) SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES The significant accounting policies used in the preparation of these individual and consolidated financial statements are described below. These policies have been consistently applied in all reporting periods, except for the new accounting pronouncements and interpretations adopted by the Group on January 1, 2019 described in note 3.17. 3.1 Cash and cash equivalents In the statements of cash flows, cash and cash equivalents include negative balances of overdraft accounts that are immediately payable and are an integral part of the Group's cash management. Cash and cash equivalents comprise the balances of cash and financial investments with original maturities of three months or less from the contract date, which are subject to an insignificant risk of change in fair value at the settlement date and are used by the Group in the management of short-term obligations. The purpose of determining the components of the company's cash and cash equivalents is to maintain sufficient cash to ensure the continuity of investments and the fulfillment of short- and long-term obligations, maintaining the return on its capital structure at appropriate levels aimed at business continuity and increased value for shareholders and investors. 46 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. 3.2 Concession agreements Distribution subsidiaries: ICPC 01 (R1) and IFRIC 12 - Service Concession Arrangements establish general guidelines for the recognition and measurement of obligations and rights related to concession agreements and apply to situations in which the granting authority controls or regulates which services the concessionaire should provide with the infrastructure, to whom the services should be provided and at what price, and controls any significant residual interest in the infrastructure at the end of the concession period. When these definitions are met, the infrastructure of distribution concessionaires is segregated at the time of construction in accordance with the CPC and IFRS requirements, so that the following are recognized in the financial statements (i) an intangible asset corresponding to the right to operate the concession and collect from the users of public utilities, and (ii) a financial asset corresponding to the unconditional contractual right to receive cash (indemnity) by transferring control of the assets at the end of the concession. The concession financial asset of distribution is measured at fair value, determined in accordance with the remuneration base for the concession assets, pursuant to the legislation in force established by the regulatory authority (ANEEL), and takes into consideration changes in the fair value, mainly based on factors such as new replacement value, and adjustment for IPCA (Extended Consumer Price Index) to the subsidiaries of the distribution segment. The financial asset of distribution is classified at fair value through profit or loss, with the corresponding fair value changes entry in an operating income/expense account in the statement of profit or loss for the year (notes 4 and 25). The remaining amount is recognized as an intangible asset and relates to the right to charge consumers for electric energy distribution services and is amortized in accordance with the consumption pattern that reflects the estimated economic benefit to the end of the concession. Considering that (i) the tariff model does not provide for a profit margin for the infrastructure of discos construction services, (ii) the way in which the subsidiaries manage the constructions by using a high level of outsourcing, and (iii) the fact that there is no provision for profit margin on construction in the Group's business plans, Management is of the opinion that the margins on this operation are irrelevant, and therefore no mark-up to the cost is considered in revenue. The construction revenues and costs are therefore presented in the statement of profit or loss for the year in the same amounts. Transmission subsidiaries: The Group's transmission companies are responsible for constructing and operating the transmission infrastructure in order to carry the energy from the generation centers to the distribution points, according to their concession arrangements. The energy transmission company has the obligation to maintain its transmission infrastructure available to its users to guarantee the receipt of the Permitted Annual Revenue (RAP) during the concession agreement term. Potential unamortized investments generate the right to indemnity at the end of the concession arrangement. The transmission infrastructure is classified as a contract asset. The right to consideration for goods and services is subject to the satisfaction of performance obligations and not only to the passage of time. 3.3 Financial Instruments Financial Assets Financial assets are recognized initially on the date that they are originated or on the trade date at which the Company or its subsidiaries become parties to the contractual provisions of the instrument. Derecognition of a financial asset occurs when the contractual rights to the cash flows from the asset expire or when the risks and rewards of ownership of the financial asset are transferred. Subsequent Measurement and gains and losses: 47 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL) These assets are subsequently measured at fair value. Net gains or losses, including interest or dividend income, are recognized in profit or loss. Financial assets at amortized cost These assets are subsequently measured at amortized cost using the effective interest method. The amortized cost is reduced by impairment losses. Interest income, foreign exchange gains and losses and impairment are recognized in profit or loss. Any gain or loss on the derecognition is recognized in profit or loss. Debt investments at fair value through other comprehensive income These assets are subsequently measured at fair value. Net gains and losses are recognized in other (FVOCI) comprehensive income, except the interest income calculated using the effective interest method, foreign exchange gains and losses and impairment, that are recognized in profit or loss. In the moment of the derecognition, the accumulated gain or loss in other comprehensive income (loss) is reclassified to profit or loss for the period. The Group does not hold financial assets under this classification. Equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income These assets are subsequently measured at fair value. Changes in fair value are recognized in other comprehensive income (loss) and never will be reclassified in profit or loss. Dividends are recognized as gains in profit or loss (unless the dividend clearly represents a recovery of part of the investment cost The Group does not hold financial assets under this classification. Financial assets are not reclassified subsequent to their initial recognition unless the Group changes its business model for managing financial assets, in which case all affected financial assets are reclassified on the first day of the first reporting period following the change in the business model. Amortized cost: A financial asset is measured at amortized cost if it meets both of the following conditions and is not designated as at FVTPL. it is held within a business model whose objective is to hold assets to collect contractual cash flows; and

its contractual terms give rise on specified dates to cash flows that are related solely to payments of principal and interest on the principal amount outstanding. Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income (FVOCI): A debt investment is measured at FVOCI if it meets both of the following conditions and is not designated as at FVTPL: it is held within a business model whose objective is achieved by both collecting contractual cash flows and selling financial assets ; and

its contractual terms give rise on specified dates to cash flows that are solely payments of principal and interest on the principal amount outstanding. On initial recognition of an equity investment that is not held for trading, the Group may irrevocably elect to present subsequent changes in the investment's fair value in Other Comprehensive Income. This election is made on an investment-by-investment basis. 48 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. All financial assets not classified as measured at amortized cost or FVOCI as described above are measured at FVTPL. This includes all derivative financial assets (see note 33). On initial recognition, the Group may irrevocably designate a non derivative financial asset that otherwise meets the requirements to be measured at amortized cost or at FVOCI as at FVTPL if doing so eliminates or significantly reduces an accounting mismatch that would otherwise arise. Business model assessment: The Group makes an assessment of the objective of the business model in which a financial asset is held at a portfolio level because this best reflects the way the business is managed and information is provided to management. The information considered includes the stated policies and objectives for the portfolio and the operation of those policies in practice. These include whether: management's strategy focuses on earning contractual interest income, maintaining a particular interest rate profile, matching the duration of the financial assets to the duration of any related liabilities or expected cash outflows or realizing cash flows through the sale of the assets;

how the performance of the portfolio is evaluated and reported to the Group's management;

the risks that affect the performance of the business model (and the financial assets held within that business model) and how those risks are managed;

how managers of the business are compensated - e.g. whether compensation is based on the fair value of the assets managed or the contractual cash flows collected; and

the frequency, volume and timing of sales of financial assets in prior periods, the reasons for such sales and expectations about future sales activity. Financial assets that are held for trading or are managed and whose performance is evaluated on a fair value basis are measured at FVTPL. Assessment whether contractual cash flows are solely payments of principal and interest: For the purposes of this assessment, 'principal' is defined as the fair value of the financial asset on initial recognition. 'Interest' is defined as consideration for the time value of money and for the credit risk associated with the principal amount outstanding during a particular period of time and for other basic lending risks and costs (e.g. liquidity risk and administrative costs), as well as a profit margin. In assessing whether the contractual cash flows are solely payments of principal and interest, the Group considers the contractual terms of the instrument. This includes assessing whether the financial asset contains a contractual term that could change the timing or amount of contractual cash flows such that it would not meet this condition. In making this assessment, the Group considers: contingent events that would change the amount or timing of cash flows;

terms that may adjust the contractual coupon rate, including variable - rate features;

variable rate features; prepayment and extension features; and

terms that limit the Group's claim to cash flows from specified assets (e.g. based on the performance of an asset). For transactions involving the purchase and sale of energy by the trading subsidiaries, the Group has an accounting policy defined according to the business strategy with instruments measured at amortized cost, which refer to agreements already entered into and still held with the purpose of receipt or delivery of energy in accordance with the requirements by the company related to purchase or sale. The transactions are usually long term and are never settled by the net cash amount or with another financial instrument and, even if some contract has a certain flexibility, the strategy of the Group's portfolio is not changed for this reason. Financial liabilities 49 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. Financial liabilities are initially recognized on the date that they are originated or on the trade date at which the Company or its subsidiaries become a party to the contractual provisions of the instrument. The Group have the following main financial liabilities: Measured at fair value through profit or loss: these are financial liabilities that are: (i) held for trading, (ii) designated at fair value in order to match the effects of recognition of income and expenses to obtain more relevant and consistent accounting information, or (iii) derivatives. These liabilities are measured at fair value, which fair value changes recognized in profit or loss except for changes in fair value attributable to credit risk which are recognized in comprehensive income. Measured at amortized cost: these are other financial liabilities not classified into the previous category. They are measured initially at fair value net of any cost attributable to the transaction and subsequently measured at amortized cost using the effective interest rate method. The Group recognizes financial guarantees when these are granted to non-controlled entities or when the financial guarantee is granted at a percentage higher than the Company's interest to cover commitments of joint ventures. Such guarantees are initially measured at fair value, by recognizing (i) a liability corresponding to the risk of non-payment of the debt, which is amortized against finance income simultaneously and in proportion to amortization of the debt, and (ii) an asset equivalent to the right to compensation by the guaranteed party or a prepaid expense under the guarantees, which is amortized by receipt of cash from other shareholders or at the effective interest rate over the term of the guarantee. After initial recognition, guarantees are measured periodically at the higher of the amount determined in accordance with CPC 25 / IAS 37 and the amount initially recognized less accumulated amortization. Financial assets and liabilities are offset and presented at their net amount when there is a legal right to offset the amounts and the intent to realize the asset and settle the liability simultaneously. The classifications of financial instruments (assets and liabilities) are described in note 35. - Issued Capital Common shares are classified as equity. Additional costs directly attributable to share issues and share options are recognized as a deduction from equity, net of any tax effects. 3.4 Property, plant and equipment Items of property, plant and equipment are measured at acquisition, construction or formation cost less accumulated depreciation and, if applicable, accumulated impairment losses. Cost also includes any other costs attributable to bringing the assets to the place and in a condition to operate as intended by Management, the cost of dismantling the items and restoring the site on which they are located and capitalized borrowing costs on qualifying assets. The replacement cost of items of property, plant and equipment is recognized if it is probable that it will involve economic benefits for the subsidiaries and if the cost can be reliably measured, and the value of the replaced item is written off. Maintenance costs are recognized in profit or loss as they are incurred. Depreciation is calculated on a straight-line basis, at annual rates of 2% to 20%, taking into consideration the estimated useful life of the assets, as instructed and defined by the Granting Authority. Gains and losses on disposal/write-off of an item of property, plant and equipment are determined by comparing the proceeds from disposal with the carrying amount of the asset and are recognized net within other operating income/expenses. Assets and facilities used in the electric generation, transmission and distribution activities are tied to these services and may not be removed, donated, disposed of, assigned or pledged in mortgage without the prior and express authorization of the ANEEL. The ANEEL, through Resolution No. 20 of February 3, 1999, amended by Normative Resolution No. 691 of December 8, 2015, releases Public Electric Energy Utility concessionaires from prior authorization for release of assets of no use to the concession, but determines that the proceeds from the disposal be deposited in a restricted bank account for use in the acquisition of new assets related to electric energy services. 50 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. 3.5 Intangible assets and Contract asset - in progress Includes rights related to non-physical assets such as goodwill and concession exploitation rights, software and rights-of-way. Goodwill that arises on the acquisition of subsidiaries is measured based on the difference between the fair value of the consideration transferred for acquisition of a business and the net fair value of the assets, adding the portion of noncontrolling interests and liabilities of the subsidiary acquired. Goodwill is subsequently measured at cost less accumulated impairment losses. Goodwill and other intangible assets with indefinite useful lives, if any, are not subject to amortization and are tested annually for impairment. Negative goodwill is recognized as a gain in the statement of profit or loss in the year of the business acquisition. In the individual financial statements, fair value adjustments (value added) of net assets acquired in business combinations are included in the carrying amount of the investment and the amortization is classified in the individual statement of income as "equity interest in associates and joint ventures" in accordance with ICPC 09 (R2). In the consolidated financial statements, the amount is stated as intangible asset and its amortization is classified in the consolidated statement of profit and loss as "amortization of concession intangible asset" in other operating expense. Intangible assets corresponding to the right to operate concessions may have three origins, as follows: Acquisitions through business combinations: the portion arising from business combinations that corresponds to the right to operate the concession amortized in straight-line method over the remaining period of the concessions. Investments in infrastructure (application of ICPC01 (R1) and IFRIC 12 - Concession contracts) - in progress: under the electric energy distribution concession agreements with the subsidiaries, the recognized intangible asset corresponds to the concessionaires' right to charge the consumers for use of the concession infrastructure. Since the exploration term is defined in the agreement, intangible assets with defined useful lives are amortized over the concession period in proportion to a curve that reflects the consumption pattern in relation to the expected economic benefits. For further information, see note 3.2. Items comprised in the infrastructure are directly tied to the Company's electric energy distribution operation and shall comply with the same regulatory rules described in item 3.4. Use of public asset: certain generation concessions were granted with the condition of payments to the federal government for use of public asset. On the signing date of the respective agreements, the Company's subsidiaries recognized intangible assets and the corresponding liabilities, at present value. The intangible assets, capitalized by interest incurred on the obligation until the start-up date, are amortized on a straight-line basis over the remaining period of each concession. As of January 1, 2018, the concession infrastructure assets of the distribution companies were classified as contract assets during the construction or improvement period in accordance with the criteria of CPC 47 / IFRS 15. 3.6 Impairment Financial assets The Group assesses evidence of impairment for certain receivables at both an individual and a collective level. Receivables that are not individually significant are collectively assessed for impairment. Collective assessment is carried out by grouping together assets with similar risk characteristics. The Group recognizes impairment losses for ECLs on: (i) financial assets measured at amortized cost; (ii) debt investments measured at FVOCI, when applicable; and (iii) contract assets. 51 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. The Group measures impairment allowances, adopting the simplified method of recognizing, at an amount equal to lifetime, except for debt securities with low credit risk at the end of the reporting period, which are measured as 12-month ECLs. When determining whether the credit risk of a financial asset has increased significantly since initial recognition and when estimating the expected credit losses, the Group considers a simplified approach of default assessment which consists in measuring the expected loss of a financial asset equivalent to the lifetime expected credit loss of an asset including reasonable and supportable information that is relevant and available without undue cost or effort. This includes both quantitative and qualitative information and analysis, based on the Group's historical experience and informed credit assessment and including forward-looking information. The Group considers a financial asset to be in default when the borrower has not complied with its contractual payment obligations and is unlikely to pay its obligations. The Group uses an allowance matrix based on its historical default rates observed along the expected lifetime of the trade receivables to estimate the expected credit losses for the lifetime of the asset where the history of losses is adjusted to consider the effects of the current conditions and its forecasts of future conditions that did not affect the period in which the historical data were based. The methodology developed by the Group resulted in a percentage of expected loss for bills of consumers, concessionaires and licens that is in compliance with IFRS 9 described as expected credit losses, comprising in a single percentage the probability of loss weighted by the expected loss and possible results, that is, comprising the Probability of Default ("PD"), Exposure At Default ("EAD") and Loss Given Default ("LGD"). At each reporting date, the Group assesses whether financial assets carried at amortized cost and debt securities at FVOCI, when applicable, are credit-impaired. A financial asset is 'credit-impaired' when one or more events that have a detrimental impact on the estimated future cash flows of the financial asset haveoccurred. Evidence that a financial asset is credit-impaired includes the following observable data: significant financial difficulty of the borrower or issuer;

a breach of contract clauses;

the restructuring of a loan or advance by the Group on terms that the Group would not consider otherwise;

it is probable that the borrower will enter bankruptcy or other financial reorganization; or

the disappearance of an active market for a security because of financial difficulties. Impairment losses related to consumers, concessionaires and licensees recognized in financial assets and other receivables, including contract assets, are recognized in profit or loss. - Non-financial assets Non-financial assets that have indefinite useful lives, such as goodwill, are tested annually for impairment to assess whether the asset's carrying amount does not exceed its recoverable amount. Other assets subject to amortization are tested for impairment whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount may be impaired. An impairment loss is recognized if the carrying amount of an asset exceeds its estimated recoverable amount, which is the greater of (i) its fair value less costs to sell or (ii) its value in use. The assets (e.g. goodwill, concession intangible asset) are segregated and grouped together at the lowest level that generates identifiable cash flows (the "cash generating unit", or CGU). If there is an indication of impairment, the loss is recognized in profit or loss. Except in the case of goodwill impairment, which cannot be reversed in the subsequent period, impairment analysis are reassessed for any possibility of reversals. 3.7 Provisions A provision is recognized if, as a result of a past event, there is a legal or constructive obligation that can be estimated reliably, and it is probable (more likely than not) that an outflow of economic resources will be required to settle the obligation. When applicable, provisions are determined by discounting the expected future cash outflows at a rate that reflects current market assessment and the risks specific to the liability. 52 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. 3.8 Employee benefits Certain subsidiaries have post-employment benefits and pension plans, recognized, being considered sponsors of these plans. Although the plans have particularities, they have the following characteristics: Defined contribution plan: a post-employment benefit plan under which the Sponsor pays fixed contributions into a separate entity and will have no liability for the actuarial deficits of the plan. The obligations are recognized as an expense in the statement of profit or loss in the periods during which the services are rendered. Defined benefit plan: The net obligation is calculated as the difference between the present value of the actuarial obligation based on assumptions, biometric studies and interest rates in line with market rates, and the fair value of the plan assets as of the reporting date. The actuarial liability is calculated annually by independent actuaries, under the responsibility of Management, using the projected unit credit method. Actuarial gains and losses are recognized in other comprehensive income when they occur. Net interest (income or expense) is calculated by applying the discount rate at the beginning of the period to the net amount of the defined benefit asset or liability. When applicable, the cost of past services is recognized immediately in profit or loss. If the plan records a surplus and it becomes necessary to recognize an asset, the recognition is limited to the present value of future economic benefits available in the form of reimbursements or future reductions in contributions to the plan. 3.9 Dividend and Interest on capital Under Brazilian law, the Company is required to distribute a mandatory minimum annual dividend of 25% of profit adjusted in accordance with the Company´s bylaws. A provision may only be made for the minimum mandatory dividend, and dividends declared but not yet approved are only recognized as a liability in the financial statements after approval by the competent body. According to Law 6.404/76, the amounts paid out to shareholders in excess of the mandatory minimum dividend, will therefore be held in equity, in the "additional dividend proposed" account, as they do not meet the present obligation criteria at the reporting date. On May 21, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors approved a Dividend Policy that establishes the Company's annual dividend distribution of at least 50% of the adjusted profit in accordance with Law 6,404/76. This policy establishes factors that will influence the distribution amounts, such as the Company's financial condition, future prospects, macroeconomic conditions, tariff reviews and adjustments, regulatory changes and the Company's growth strategy. It also highlights that certain obligations specified in financial contracts may limit the amount to be distributed. The approved policy is merely indicative in order to signal to the market the treatment the Company intends to give to the dividend distribution and, therefore, it has a programmatic nature and is not binding on the Company or its managing bodies. As established in the Company's bylaws and in accordance with current Corporate law, the Board of Directors is responsible for declaring an interim dividend and interest on capital determined in a half-yearly statement of income. An interim dividend and interest on capital declared at the base date of June 30, if any, is only recognized as a liability in the Company's financial statement after the date of the Board of Directors' decision. Interest on capital receives the same treatment as dividend and is also stated in changes in equity. The withholding income tax on interest on capital is always recognized as a charge to equity with a balancing item in liabilities upon the proposal for its payment, even if not yet approved, since it meets the criterion of obligation at the time of Management's proposal. 53 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. 3.10 Revenue Recognition The operating revenue in the normal course of the subsidiaries' activities is measured at the consideration received or receivable. The operating revenue is recognized when it represents the transfer of promised goods or services to customers in an amount that reflects the consideration to which the company expects to be entitled in exchange for those goods or services. IFRS 15 / CPC 47 establishes a revenue recognition model that considers five steps: (i) identify the contract with a customer; (ii) identify the performance obligations in the contract; (iii) determine the transaction price; (iv) allocate the transaction price to the performance obligations in the contract; and (v) recognize revenue when (or as) the entity satisfies a performance obligation. Thus, revenue is recognized only when (or if) the performance obligation is satisfied, that is, when the "control" of the goods or services of a certain transaction is actually transferred to the customer. The revenue from electric energy distribution is recognized when the energy is supplied. The energy distribution subsidiaries perform the reading of their customers consumption based on a reading routine (calendar and reading route) and invoice monthly the consumption of MWh based on the reading performed for each consumer. As a result, part of the energy distributed during the month is not billed at the end of the month and, consequently, an estimate is developed by Management and recorded as "Unbilled". This unbilled revenue estimate is calculated using as a base the total volume of energy of each distributor made available in the month and the annualized rate of technical and commercial losses. The revenue from energy generation sales is recognized based on the assured energy and at tariffs specified in the terms of the supply contracts or the current market price, as appropriate. The revenue from energy commercialization is recognized based on bilateral contracts with market agents and properly registered with the Electric Energy Commercialization Chamber - CCEE. The revenue from services provided is recognized when the service is provided, under a service agreement between the parties. The revenue from construction contracts is recognized based on the reach of the performance obligation over time, considering the fulfillment of one of the following criteria: the customer simultaneously receives and consumes the benefits provided by the entity's performance as the entity performs; the entity's performance creates or enhances an asset (for example, work in progress) that the customer controls as the asset is created or enhanced; the entity's performance does not create an asset with an alternative use to the entity and the entity has an enforceable right to payment for performance completed to date. The provision of infrastructure construction services is recognized in accordance with CPC 47 / IFRS 15, against a contract asset.

The revenues of the transmission companies, recognized as operating revenue, are: Construction revenue: Refers to the services of construction of electric energy transmission facilities. These are recognized according to the percentage of completion of the construction works.

Financing component: Refers to the interest recognized under the accrual basis method on the amount receivable from the construction revenue.

Revenue from operation and maintenance: Refers to the services of operation and maintenance of electric energy transmission facilities aimed at non-interruption of availability of these facilities, recognized based on incurred costs. No single consumer accounts for 10% or more of the Group's total revenue. 3.11 Income tax and social contribution Income tax and social contribution expenses are calculated and recognized in accordance with the legislation in force and comprise current and deferred taxes. Income tax and social contribution are recognized in the statement of profit or loss except to the extent that they relate to items recognized directly in equity or other comprehensive income, when the net amounts of these tax effects are already recognized, and those arising from the initial recognition in business combinations. 54 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. Current taxes are the expected taxes payable or receivable/recoverable on the taxable profit or loss which reflects the uncertainties related to the calculation, if any. Deferred taxes are recognized for temporary differences between the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities for accounting purposes and the equivalent amounts used for tax purposes and for tax loss carryforwards and reflects the uncertainty related to the income tax, if any. The Company and certain subsidiaries recognized in their financial statements the effects of tax loss carryforwards and temporarily nondeductible differences, based on projections of future taxable profits, approved annually by the Boards of Directors and examined by the Fiscal Council. The subsidiaries also recognized tax credits relating to the benefit of merged intangible, which are amortized on a straight-line basis over the remaining period of each concession agreement. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are offset if there is a legally enforceable right to offset current tax liabilities and assets, and they relate to taxes levied by the same tax authority on the same taxable entity. Deferred income tax and social contribution assets are reviewed at each annual reporting date and are reduced to the extent that it is no longer probable that the related taxes benefit will be realized. 3.12 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share are calculated by dividing the profit or loss for the year attributable to the controlling shareholders by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the year. Diluted earnings per share are calculated by dividing the profit or loss for the year attributable to the controlling shareholders, adjusted by the effects of instruments that potentially would have impacted the profit or loss for the year by the weighted average of the number of shares outstanding, adjusted by the effects of all dilutive potential convertible notes for the reporting periods, in accordance with CPC 41 / IAS 33. 3.13 Government grants - CDE Government grants are only recognized when it is reasonably certain that these amounts will be received by the Group. They are recognized in profit or loss for the periods in which the Group recognizes as income the discounts granted in relation to the low-income subsidy and other tariff discounts. The subsidies received through funds from the Energy Development Account - CDE (note 27) have the main purpose of offsetting discounts granted and expenses already incurred in order to provide immediate financial support to the distribution companies, in accordance with CPC 07 / IAS 20. 3.14 Sector financial asset and liability According to the tariff pricing mechanism applicable to the distribution companies, the energy tariffs should be set at a price level (price cap) that ensures the economic and financial equilibrium of the concession. Therefore, the concessionaires and licensees are authorized to charge their consumers (after review and ratification by ANEEL) for: (i) the annual tariff increase; and (ii) every four or five years, according to each concession agreement, the periodic review for purposes of reconciliation of part of Parcel B (controllable costs) and adjustment of Parcel A (non-controllable costs). The distributors' revenue is mainly comprised of the sale of electric energy and for the delivery (transmission) of the electric energy through the distribution infrastructure (network). The distribution concessionaires' revenue is affected by the volume of energy delivered and the tariff. The electric energy tariff is comprised of two parcels which reflect a breakdown of the revenue: Parcel A (non-controllable costs): this parcel should be neutral in relation to the entity's performance, i.e., the costs incurred by the distributors, classifiable as Parcel A, is fully passed through the consumer or borne by the Granting Authority; and 55 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. Parcel B (controllable costs): comprised of capital expenditure on investments in infrastructure, operational costs and maintenance and remuneration to the providers of capital. It is this parcel that actually affects the entity's performance, since it has no guarantee of tariff neutrality and thus involves an intrinsic business risk. This tariff pricing mechanism can cause temporary differences arising from the difference between the predicted costs (Parcel A and other financial components) included in the tariff at the beginning of the tariff period and those actually incurred while it is in effect. This difference constitutes a right of the concessionaire to receive cash when the incurred costs included in the tariff are lower than those actually incurred, or an obligation to pay if the incurred costs are higher than those actually incurred. 3.15 Business combination Business combinations are accounted for by applying the acquisition method. The consideration transferred including the recognized amount of any noncontrolling interest in the acquiree, less the recognized fair value of the identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed, all measured at the acquisition date. Costs related to the acquisition are recognized in profit or loss, when incurred. At the acquisition date, other assets and liabilities are recognized at fair value, except for: (i) deferred taxes, (ii) employee benefits, and (iii) share-based payments. The noncontrolling interests are initially measured either at fair value or at the noncontrolling interests' proportionate share of the acquiree's identifiable net assets. The measurement method is chosen on a transaction-by-transaction basis. The measurement method is chosen on a transaction-by-transaction basis. The excess of the consideration transferred, added to the portion of noncontrolling interests, over the fair value of the identifiable assets (including the concession intangible asset) and net liabilities assumed at the acquisition date are recognized as goodwill. In the event that the fair value of the identifiable assets and net liabilities assumed exceeds the consideration transferred, a bargain purchase is identified and the gain is recognized in the statement of profit or loss at the acquisition date. 3.16 Basis of consolidation (i) Business combinations The Company measures goodwill as the fair value of the consideration transferred including the recognized amount of any noncontrolling interest in the acquiree, less the recognized fair value of the identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed, all measured at the acquisition date. (ii) Subsidiaries and joint ventures The financial statements of subsidiaries are included in the consolidated financial statements from the date that control commences until the date that control ceases. Joint ventures are accounted for using the equity method of accounting from the moment joint control is established. The accounting policies of subsidiaries and joint ventures taken into consideration for purposes of consolidation and/or equity method of accounting, as applicable, are aligned with the Group's accounting policies. In the individual (parent company) financial statements, the financial information on subsidiaries and joint ventures are accounted for under the equity method. In the consolidated financial statements, the information on joint ventures is accounted for under the equity method. The consolidated financial statements include the balances and transactions of the Company and its subsidiaries. The balances and transactions of assets, liabilities, income and expenses have been fully consolidated for the subsidiaries. Prior to consolidation into the Company's financial statements, the financial statements of subsidiaries CPFL Geração, CPFL Brasil, CPFL Jaguari Geração, CPFL Eficiência Energética and CPFL Renováveis are fully consolidated into those of their subsidiaries. 56 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. Intragroup balances and transactions, and any income and expenses derived from these transactions, are eliminated in preparing the consolidated financial statements. Unrealized gains arising from transactions with investees are eliminated in proportion to the Company's interest in the subsidiary, if applicable. Unrealized gains arising from transactions with equity accounted investees are eliminated against the investment to the extent of the CPFL Energia interest in the investee. Unrealized losses are eliminated in the same way as unrealized gains, but only to the extent that there is no evidence of impairment. In the case of subsidiaries, the portion related to noncontrolling interests is stated in equity and in the statements of profit or loss and comprehensive income in each year presented. The balances of joint ventures, as well as the Company's interest in each of them are described in note 13.4. (iii) Acquisition of noncontrolling interests Accounted for as transaction among shareholders. Consequently, no gain or goodwill is recognized as a result of such transaction. 3.17 New standards and interpretations Several standards and interpretations have been issued and/or revised by the IASB and the CPC and are effective for accounting periods beginning January 1, 2019. a) IFRS 16 / CPC 06 (R2) - Leases Issued on January 13, 2016, establishes, in the lessee's view, a new form for accounting for leases currently classified as operating leases, which are now recognized similarly to leases classified as finance leases. As regards the lessors, it virtually retains the requirements of IAS 17 / CPC 06 (R1), including only some additional disclosure aspects. IFRS 16 / CPC 06 (R2) is effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2019. IFRS 16 introduces a single model of accounting for leases in the statement of financial position for lessees, eliminating the prior classification between finance and operating leases. The lessee shall recognize an asset relating to the right to use the leased asset and a lease liability that represents the obligation to make lease payments. Exemptions are available for short-term leases (contracts with a maximum term of 12 months) and low-value items (fair value of the identified leased asset is less than US$ 5,000). The standard defines that a contract is or contains a lease if it conveys the right to control the use of the identified assets for a period of time for a consideration. The Company and its subsidiaries assessed the pronouncement, mainly for the lease agreements of plots of land for the wind farms of CPFL Renováveis' indirect subsidiaries, as they presented material amounts and are long term. Due to the fact that most of these agreements present a variable compensation to the lessor based on the energy generated by each complex, IFRS 16 does not allow the recognition of the lease liability and, consequently, of the right of use related to such agreements. Regarding other agreements in which the lessor is entitled to a fixed compensation, the Group assessed the standard and concluded that there was no material impact on its adoption. For other agreements in which the Company and/or its subsidiaries are lessees, as a result of the initial adoption of CPC 06 (R2) / IFRS 16, with respect to leases previously classified as operating leases, the amounts resulting from the right-of-use asset, as well as the lease liability, were considered immaterial and were not recorded. b) IFRIC 23 / ICPC 22 - Uncertainty over Tax Treatments Issued in May 2017 in order to clarify the accounting for tax positions that may not be accepted by the tax authorities regarding to IRPJ and CSLL matters. In general lines, the main point of analysis of the interpretation refers to the probability of acceptance by the tax authorities of the tax treatment chosen by the Group. IFRIC 23 / ICPC 22 is effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2019. The Group assessed the interpretation and the impact of adopting the standard, was the reclassification of the balance of provision for tax risks related to income taxes to the line item Corporate income tax (note 22). 57 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. 3.18 New standards and interpretations not yet effective and not early adopted - revision of technical pronouncements n° 14 of the CPC (CVM resolution 836/19) New standards and amendments to standards and IFRS interpretations were issued by the IASB and are not yet effective for the year ended December 31, 2019. The Group has not adopted these amendments in preparing these financial statements: Definition of a business (amendment to CPC 15 (R1) / IFRS 3): this amendment clarifies the definition of 'business', aiming to facilitate the decision of companies on how to classify the acquisition of a set of activities and assets between a business combination or simply an acquisition of groups of assets. Disclosure Initiative - Definition of Material (Amendments to IAS 1 / CPC 26 (R1) and IAS 8 / CPC 23):this amendment clarifies the definition of 'material', aiming to help companies make a better judgment to define whether information on a particular item, transaction or other event shall be disclosed in the financial statements without substantially changing existing requirements. Based on a preliminary assessment, Management believes that application of these amendments will not have a material effect on the disclosures and amounts recognized in its consolidated financial statements. 58 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. ( 4 ) FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENT A few the Group's accounting policies and disclosures require the fair value measurement, for both financial and non-financial assets and liabilities. Fair values have been determined for measurement and / or disclosure purposes based on the following methods. When applicable, additional information on the assumptions made in the fair value measurement is disclosed in the notes specific to that asset or liability. The Group measures fair value as the price that would be received for the sale of the asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. - Property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and contract The fair value of items of property, plant and equipment, intangible and contract asset is based on the market approach and cost approaches using quoted market prices for similar items when available and replacement cost when appropriate. - Financial instruments Financial instruments measured at fair value are valued based on quoted prices in an active market, or, if such prices are not available, they are assessed using pricing models, applied individually to each transaction, taking into consideration future cash flows, based on the contractual conditions, discounted to present value at rates obtained from market interest curves, having as a basis, whenever available, information obtained from the websites of B3 S.A. and "Associação Brasileira das Entidades dos Mercados Financeiro e de Capitais - ANBIMA" (note 34) and also includes the debtor's credit risk rate. The right to compensation, to be paid by the Federal Government when the distribution concessionaires' assets are handed over at the end of the concession period are classified as measured at fair value through profit or loss. The methodology adopted for valuing these assets is based on the tariff review process for distributors. This process, conducted every four or five years according to each concessionaire, involves assessing the replacement price of the distribution infrastructure, in accordance with criteria established by the granting authority ("ANEEL"). This valuation basis is also used for establishing the distribution tariff, which is adjusted annually up to the next tariff review, based on main inflation indices. Accordingly, at the time of the tariff review, each distribution concessionaire adjusts the position of the financial asset base for compensation at the amounts ratified by the granting authority and uses the Extended Consumer Price Index ("IPCA") as the best estimates for adjusting the original value until next tariff review process. ( 5 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS Parent company Consolidated December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Bank balances 2,195 2,824 450,622 422,968 Short-term financial investments 31,714 76,540 1,486,541 1,468,489 Overnight investment (a) - - - 66 Private credit notes (b) 31,714 76,540 1,279,740 639,601 Investment funds (c) - - 206,801 828,822 Total 33,909 79,364 1,937,163 1,891,457 Bank account balances, which earn daily interest by investment in repurchase agreements secured on Bank Certificate Deposit (CDB) and interest of 15% of the variation in the Interbank Certificate of Deposit (CDI). Short-term investments in (i) Bank Certificates of Deposit (CDB) R$ 994,521 in December 31, 2019 and R$ 462,551 in December 31, 2018, (ii) secured debentures R$ 284,863 and R$ 177,050 in December 31, 2018 and (iii) leasing notes (R$ 356). All with major financial institutions that operate in the Brazilian financial market, with daily liquidity, short term maturity, low credit risk and interest equivalent, on average, to 94.13% of the CDI. Investments funds, with high liquidity and interest equivalent, on average, to 92.26% of the CDI. 59 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. ( 6 ) MARKETABLE SECURITIES Consolidated Marketable securities December 31, 2019 Through investment funds (a) 449,786 Direct investment (b) 401,218 Total 851,004 This refers to amounts invested in government securities, Financial Bills ("LF") and Financial Treasury Bills ("LFT"), through investment fund quotas, yielding on average 99.87% of the CDI , with maturities starting in September 2020. This refers to amounts invested in government securities and LFT, yielding on average 100% of the CDI, with maturity in September 2020. ( 7 ) CONSUMERS, CONCESSIONAIRES AND LICENSEES The consolidated balance includes mainly activities from the supply of electric energy, broken down as follows at December 31, 2019 and 2018: Consolidated Amounts Past due Total Current not due until 90 days > 90 days December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Consumer classes Residential 862,310 623,993 74,327 1,560,630 1,459,186 Industrial 338,849 77,400 87,829 504,078 480,184 Commercial 365,729 96,886 35,884 498,499 466,483 Rural 110,692 27,253 11,919 149,864 123,392 Public administration 87,233 28,149 4,007 119,389 99,051 Public lighting 66,735 6,890 5,747 79,373 77,868 Public utilities 99,803 19,536 5,317 124,655 121,840 Billed 1,931,351 880,107 225,030 3,036,488 2,828,004 Unbilled 1,230,883 - - 1,230,883 1,158,106 Financing of consumers' debts 172,992 37,469 36,970 247,431 224,903 CCEE transactions 319,728 2,313 28,313 350,354 175,176 Concessionaires and licensees 387,444 3,838 12,346 403,628 428,361 Others 50,191 - - 50,191 34,002 4,092,589 923,727 302,659 5,318,975 4,848,552 Allowance for doubtful accounts (333,396) (300,601) Total 4,985,578 4,547,951 Noncurrent Financing of consumers' debts 179,045 - - 179,045 196,635 Free energy 6,739 - - 6,739 6,360 CCEE transactions 221,382 305,901 - 527,284 549,800 407,166 305,901 - 713,068 752,795 Financing of Consumers' Debts - Refers to the negotiation of overdue receivables from consumers, principally public administration. Payment of some of these receivables is guaranteed by the debtors, by pledging the bank accounts through which their ICMS (VAT) revenue is received. 60 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. Electric Energy Commercialization Chamber (CCEE) transactions - The amounts refer to the sale of electric energy on the spot market. The noncurrent amounts mainly comprise: (i) adjustments of entries made by the CCEE in response to certain legal decisions (preliminary decisions) in the accounting processes for the period from September 2000 to December 2002; (ii) provisional accounting entries established by the CCEE; and (iii) opening balances due to the CCEE temporary situation in function of injunctions from generating companies due to the hydrological scenario and its financial impacts over free market. The subsidiaries consider that there is no significant risk on the realization of these assets and consequently no allowance was recognized for these transactions. Concessionaires and licensees - Refer basically to receivables for the supply of electric energy to other concessionaires and licensees, mainly by the subsidiaries CPFL Geração, CPFL Brasil and CPFL Renováveis. Allowance for doubtful accounts The allowance for doubtful debts is set up based on the expected credit loss (ECL), adopting the simplified method of recognizing, based on the history and future probability of default. The allowance methodology is detailed in note 35.(e). Movements in the allowance for doubtful accounts are shown below: Consumers, concessionaires Other assets Total and licensees (note 12) At December 31, 2017 (266,876) (29,379) (296,255) Allowance - reversal (recognition) net (277,802) 1,419 (276,383) Recovery of revenue 107,122 - 107,122 Effects on first adoption of IFRS 9 / CPC 48 (72,687) (738) (73,426) Write-off of accrued receivables 209,641 - 209,641 At December 31, 2018 (300,601) (28,698) (329,299) Allowance - reversal (recognition) net (433,224) (320) (433,543) Recovery of revenue 200,046 73 200,119 Write-off of accrued receivables 200,382 (73) 200,309 At December 31, 2019 (333,396) (29,019) (362,415) 61 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. ( 8 ) TAXES RECOVERABLE Parent company Consolidated December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Current Prepayments of social contribution - CSLL - - 5,088 12,373 Prepayments of income tax - IRPJ - 49 12,522 36,972 Income tax and social contribution to be offset 78 9,392 70,088 74,395 Income tax and social contribution recoverable 78 9,441 87,698 123,739 Withholding income tax - IRRF on interest on capital 40,099 7,909 40,432 8,163 Withholding income tax - IRRF 18,847 346 80,499 92,210 State VAT - ICMS to be offset - - 144,415 125,669 Social Integration Program - PIS - 65 10,958 9,970 Contribution for Social Security Funding - COFINS - 326 51,084 46,741 Others - - 4,039 4,764 Other taxes to be recoverable 58,947 8,646 331,428 287,517 Total current 59,025 18,087 419,126 411,256 Noncurrent Social contribution to be offset - CSLL - - 65,589 62,458 Income tax to be offset - IRPJ - - 35,939 5,508 Income tax and social contribution recoverable - - 101,528 67,966 State VAT - ICMS to be offset - - 191,523 174,596 Social Integration Program - PIS - - 30,987 1,060 Contribution for Social Security Funding - COFINS - - 142,779 4,885 Others - - 5,306 5,185 Other taxes to be recoverable - - 370,595 185,725 Total noncurrent - - 472,123 253,691 Withholding income tax - IRRF - Relates mainly to IRRF on financial investments. Social contribution to be offset - CSLL - In noncurrent, it refers basically to the final unappealable favorable decision in a lawsuit filed by the subsidiary CPFL Paulista. The subsidiary CPFL Paulista is awaiting the authorization for utilization of credit from the Federal Revenue in order to carry out its subsequent offset. State VAT - ICMS to be offset - In noncurrent, it refers mainly to the credit recorded on purchase of assets that results in the recognition of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and financial assets. Exclusion of ICMS from the PIS and COFINS tax base A few subsidiaries of the Group are parties to several pending legal proceedings involving the Brazilian federal government that address the exclusion of ICMS amounts from the PIS and COFINS tax base, as well as the Group subsidiaries' rights to receive refunds of other amounts previously paid. In 2019, CPFL Santa Cruz (related to the original lawsuit presented by four merged companies - CPFL Leste Paulista, CPFL Sul Paulista, CPFL Jaguari and CPFL Mococa) received a favorable final judicial decision on these matters, which is not subject to further appeal. As a result, CPFL Santa Cruz recognized a tax credit of R$ 166,870 using the calculation method in accordance with the "Federal Revenue Orientation 13/2018". Based on advice of external legal counsel, the Group understands that amounts received as tax credits by its distribution subsidiaries and will need to be refunded to consumers as soon the Brazilian Federal Revenue approves such tax credits as compensation payable to affected consumers. The Group is still discussing with its external legal advisors the relevant time period applicable to calculating the refunds of tax credits to consumers, which may be for a period of three, five or ten years . On 2019, CPFL Santa Cruz recognized a liability related to tax credits that need to be refunded for the maximum period of 10 years. 62 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. As a result, for the year ended December 31, 2019, CPFL Santa Cruz recognized an increase of R$ 167,777 as "Taxes Recoverable", against R$ 132,607 of increase in "Other Payable Consumers" and a reduction of R$ 34,495 as "Deduction from operating revenues - PIS and COFINS" financial adjustment of R$ 675. No other amounts have been recognized as the other Group subsidiaries await final decisions in their respective legal proceedings. ( 9 ) SECTOR FINANCIAL ASSET AND LIABILITY The breakdown of the balances of sector financial asset and liability and the movement for the year are as follows: Consolidated Finance Operating revenue income or expense At December 31, 2018 (note 27) (note 30) At December 31, 2019 Deferred Approved Total Constitution Through Monetary Deferred Approved Total billing adjustment Parcel "A" 1,306,751 592,281 1,899,031 753,571 (1,367,194) 103,815 891,247 497,977 1,389,225 CVA (*) CDE (**) 208,156 (7,275) 200,881 50,609 (149,085) 16,954 1,277 118,083 119,360 Electric energy cost 586,027 634,599 1,220,626 130,313 (925,376) 49,173 294,291 180,446 474,737 ESS and EER (***) (562,800) (450,230) (1,013,030) (441,381) 857,459 (45,704) (341,381) (301,275) (642,656) Proinfa 246 3,129 3,375 43,537 (24,907) 2,236 881 23,361 24,242 Basic network charges 36,256 23,526 59,782 180,488 (55,344) 3,728 180,686 7,967 188,654 Pass-through from Itaipu 1,141,254 465,184 1,606,438 902,954 (1,200,945) 82,886 848,587 542,747 1,391,334 Transmission from Itaipu 31,784 12,439 44,222 37,098 (35,857) 2,575 29,275 18,763 48,038 Neutrality of sector charges (40,763) (8,370) (49,133) (42,280) 67,696 (971) 9,636 (34,324) (24,688) Overcontracting (93,409) (80,721) (174,130) (107,768) 99,164 (7,062) (132,005) (57,791) (189,796) Other financial components (275,550) (115,325) (390,875) (86,443) 97,605 (15,737) (285,566) (109,885) (395,451) Total 1,031,201 476,956 1,508,156 667,128 (1,269,589) 88,079 605,681 388,092 993,775 Current assets 1,330,981 1,093,588 Noncurrent assets 223,880 2,748 Current liabilities - - Noncurrent liabilities (46,703) (102,561) Deferred tariff costs and gains variations from Parcel "A" items Energy Development Account - CDE System Service Charge (ESS) and Reserve Energy Charge (EER) CVA Refers to the variations of the Parcel A account, in accordance with note 3.14. These amounts are adjusted based on the SELIC rate and are compensated in the subsequent tariff processes. Neutrality of sector charges This refers to the neutrality of the sector charges contained in the electric energy tariffs, calculating the monthly differences between the amounts billed relating to such charges and the respective amounts considered at the time the distributors' tariff was set. 63 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. Overcontracting Electric energy distribution concessionaires are required to guarantee 100% of their energy market through contracts approved, registered and ratified by ANEEL. It is also assured to the distribution concessionaires that costs or revenues derived from energy surplus will be passed through the tariffs, limited to 5% of the energy load requirement. These amounts are adjusted based on SELIC rate and are compensated in the subsequent tariff processes. Other financial components Refers mainly to: (i) excess demand and excess reactive power that, will be amortized upon the approval of the periodic tariff review cycles; (ii) recalculations of the tariff processes and tariff effect arising from the bilateral agreement between the parties signatories of the Power Trading Chamber in the Regulated Environment - CCEAR, and (iv) financial guarantees for energy contracts. ( 10 ) DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES 10.1 Breakdown of tax assets and liabilities Parent company Consolidated December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Social contribution credit/(debit) Tax losses carryforwards 22,174 29,750 124,852 137,577 Tax benefit of merged intangible - - 89,511 97,288 Temporarily nondeductible differences 553 (355) (218,616) (292,257) Subtotal 22,727 29,395 (4,254) (57,392) Income tax credit / (debit) Tax losses carryforwards 61,209 84,113 345,462 382,359 Tax benefit of merged intangible - - 288,754 315,189 Temporarily nondeductible/taxable differences 1,537 (986) (602,934) (809,917) Subtotal 62,747 83,127 31,282 (112,369) PIS and COFINS credit/(debit) Temporarily nondeductible/taxable differences - - (10,380) (10,086) Total 85,474 112,522 16,647 (179,847) Total tax credit 85,474 112,522 1,064,716 956,380 Total tax debit - - (1,048,069) (1,136,227) 10.2 Tax benefit of merged intangible asset Refers to the tax benefit calculated on the intangible assets derived from the acquisition of subsidiaries, as shown in the following table, which were merged and are recognized in accordance with the concepts of CVM Instructions No. 319/1999 and No. 349/2001 and ICPC 09 (R2) - Individual Financial Statements, Separate Financial Statements, Consolidated financial statements and Application of the Equity Method. The benefit is being realized in proportion to the tax amortization of the merged intangible assets that originated them as per CPC 27 and CPC 04 (R1) - Clarification of acceptable methods of depreciation and amortization, over the remaining concession period, as shown in note 15. 64 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. Consolidated December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Social contribution Income tax Social contribution Income tax CPFL Paulista 36,620 101,723 41,246 114,572 CPFL Piratininga 9,145 31,385 10,180 34,938 RGE Sul (RGE) 43,746 144,878 45,863 153,618 CPFL Geração - 10,769 - 12,061 Total 89,511 288,754 97,288 315,189 10.3 Accumulated balances on nondeductible temporary / taxable differences Consolidated December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Social Income tax PIS/COFINS Social Income tax PIS/COFINS contribution contribution Temporarily nondeductible/taxable differences Provision for tax, civil and labor risks 41,817 116,158 - 57,635 160,096 - Private pension fund 4,006 11,127 - 2,913 8,093 - Allowance for doubtful accounts 33,288 92,466 - 30,316 84,211 - Free energy supply 9,632 26,756 - 9,166 25,462 - Research and development and energy efficiency programs 33,289 92,468 - 27,506 76,405 - Personnel-related provisions 6,225 17,293 - 5,208 14,467 - Depreciation rate difference 4,097 11,380 - 4,764 13,235 - Derivatives (46,344) (128,733) - (58,698) (163,051) - Recognition of concession - adjustment of intangible asset (IFRS/CPC) (5,352) (14,867) - (6,399) (17,775) - Recognition of concession - adjustment of financial asset (IFRS/CPC) (171,599) (476,664) - (148,561) (410,608) - Actuarial losses (IFRS/CPC) 25,567 71,020 - 26,001 72,223 - Fair value measurement - derivatives (8,670) (24,082) - 2,711 7,532 - Fair value measurement - debts 9,440 26,222 - (1,854) (5,147) - Others (28,477) (77,238) (10,380) (18,030) (50,236) (10,086) Temporarily nondeductible/taxable differences - accumulated comprehensive income: Property, plant and equipment - adjustment of deemed cost (IFRS/CPC) (45,568) (126,578) - (48,806) (135,572) - Actuarial losses (IFRS/CPC) 137,853 382,925 - 58,071 161,307 - Fair value measurement - derivatives (318) (883) - (89) (247) - Fair value measurement - debts (6,638) (18,439) - (6,683) (18,567) - Temporarily nondeductible/taxable differences - business combination - CPFL Renováveis Deferred taxes - asset: Provision for tax, civil and labor risks 10,748 29,855 - 11,620 32,277 - Fair value of property, plant and equipment (negative value added of assets) 18,344 50,955 - 19,817 55,047 - Deferred taxes - liability: Value added derived from determination of demed cost (19,177) (53,270) - (24,690) (68,584) - Intangible asset - exploration right/authorization (216,651) (601,809) - (227,199) (631,106) - Other temporary differences (4,128) (8,995) - (6,976) (19,379) - Total (218,616) (602,934) (10,380) (292,257) (809,917) (10,086) 10.4 Expected period of recovery The expected period of recovery of the deferred tax assets recorded in noncurrent assets derived from temporarily nondeductible / taxable differences and tax benefit of merged intangible assets is based on the average period of realization of each item included in deferred assets, and tax loss carryforwards are based on the projections of future profits, approved by the Board of Directors and reviewed by the Fiscal Council. They are comprised as follows: 65 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. Expectations of Recovery Consolidated 2020 265,942 2021 247,722 2022 213,155 2023 174,733 2024 154,993 2025 a 2027 848,256 2028 a 2030 171,811 2031 a 2033 15,139 Total 2,091,751 10.5 Reconciliation of the income tax and social contribution amounts recognized in the statements of profit or loss for 2019 and 2018: Parent company 2019 2019 Social contribution Income tax Social contribution Income tax Income before taxes 2,825,333 2,825,333 2,179,615 2,179,615 Adjustments to reflect effective rate: Equity in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures (2,827,718) (2,827,718) (2,250,835) (2,250,835) Amortization of intangible asset acquired (13,528) - (13,528) - Interest on capital income 345,484 345,484 424,892 424,892 Other permanent additions (exclusions), net 12,959 24,239 14,840 22,449 Tax base 342,530 367,338 354,984 376,121 Statutory rate 9% 25% 9% 25% Tax credit/(debit) (30,828) (91,834) (31,949) (94,030) Recorded (unrecognizad) Tax credit, net - - 1,134 3,270 Total (30,828) (91,835) (30,814) (90,760) Current (17,677) (53,445) (22,401) (65,916) Deferred (13,151) (38,390) (8,413) (24,844) Consolidated 2019 2018 Social contribution Income tax Social contribution Income tax Profit before taxes 3,986,293 3,986,293 2,939,977 2,939,977 Reconciliation to reflect effective rate: Equity in subsidiaries (349,090) (349,090) (334,198) (334,198) Amortization of intangible asset acquired 48,649 62,756 48,649 62,756 Effect of presumed profit system (383,968) (444,168) (242,700) (289,923) Adjustment of revenue from excess demand and excess reactive power 162,438 162,438 153,302 153,302 Interest on capital income - - - (52,336) Other permanent additions (exclusions), net 103,889 50,343 101,581 87,162 Tax base 3,568,211 3,468,572 2,666,611 2,566,740 Statutory rate 9% 25% 9% 25% Tax credit/(debit) (321,139) (867,143) (239,995) (641,685) Recorded (unrecognizad) Tax credit, net (12,903) (29,148) 26,323 81,375 Provision for tax risks (2,570) (5,097) - - Total (336,610) (901,386) (213,673) (560,310) Current (303,332) (804,994) (227,464) (578,381) Deferred (33,279) (96,392) 13,791 18,071 Amortization of intangible asset acquired - Refers to the permanent nondeductible portion of amortization of intangible assets derived from the acquisition of investees. In the parent company, these amounts are classified in the line item of equity in subsidiaries, in conformity with ICPC 09 (R2) (note 13). 66 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. Recognized (unrecognized) tax credit, net - the recognized tax credit refers to the amount of tax credit on tax loss carryforwards recorded as a result of review of projections of future profits. The unrecognized tax credit refers to losses generated for which currently is not probable that enough future taxable profits will be generated to absorb them. Deferred income tax and social contribution expense recognized in profit or loss of R$ 129,671 (income of R$ 31,863 in 2018) refers to (i) tax loss carryforwards (expense of R$ 49,703 in 2019 and income of R$ 112,491 in 2018); (ii) tax benefit of the merged goodwill (expense of R$ 34,212 in 2019 and R$ 34,850 in 2018) and (iii) temporary differences (expense of R$ 45,257 in 2019 and R$ 45,778 in 2018). 10.6 Deferred income tax and social contribution recognized directly in equity The deferred income tax and social contribution recognized directly in equity (other comprehensive income) in 2019 and 2018 were as follows: Consolidated 2019 2018 Social Income tax Social Income tax Contribution Contribution Actuarial losses (gains) 1,122,747 1,122,747 313,243 313,243 Limits on the asset ceiling 44,058 44,058 6,617 6,617 Basis of calculation 1,166,805 1,166,805 319,860 319,860 Statutory rate 9% 25% 9% 25% Calculated taxes (105,012) (291,701) (28,786) (79,964) Limitation on recognition (reversal) of tax credits 25,229 70,080 7,325 20,347 Taxes recognized in other comprehensive income on actuarial losses (79,783) (221,621) (21,461) (59,617) Credit risk fair value measurement of financial liabilities 1,662 1,662 (78,953) (78,953) Deemed cost of property, plant and equipment 38,897 38,897 38,057 38,057 Subtotal 40,559 40,559 (40,896) (40,896) Statutory rate 9% 25% 9% 25% Calculated taxes (3,650) (10,140) 3,681 10,224 Total taxes recognized in other comprehensive income (83,434) (231,760) (17,780) (49,393) 10.7 Unrecognized tax credits As of December 31, 2019, the parent company has tax credits on tax loss carryforwards that were not recognized amounting to R$ 82,573 since at present there is no reasonable assurance of the generation of future taxable profits. This amount can be recognized in the future, according to the annual reviews of taxable profit projections. Some subsidiaries have also income tax and social contribution credits on tax loss carryforwards that were not recognized because currently rather is no reasonable assurance that enough future taxable profits will be generated to absorb them. At December 31, 2019, the main subsidiaries that have such income tax and social contribution credits are CPFL Renováveis (R$ 748,435), RGE Sul (R$ 71,894), Sul Geradora (R$ 72,711), CPFL Telecom (R$ 32,978), CPFL Serviços (R$ 6,188) and Jaguari Geração (R$ 2,467). These tax losses can be carried forward indefinitely. 67 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. ( 11 ) CONCESSION FINANCIAL ASSET Distribution Transmition Consolidated At December 31, 2017 6,330,681 238,723 6,569,404 Current - 23,736 23,736 Noncurrent 6,330,681 214,987 6,545,668 Transfer - contract asset 836,516 - 836,516 Transfer - intangible asset (52,803) - (52,803) Fair value adjustment 362,073 - 362,073 Disposals (46,318) - (46,318) Adoption IFRS 15 / CPC 47 - (238,723) (238,723) At December 31, 2018 7,430,149 - 7,430,149 Noncurrent 7,430,149 - 7,430,149 Transfer - contract asset 1,090,393 - 1,090,393 Transfer - intangible asset (3,502) - (3,502) Fair value adjustment 296,037 - 296,037 Disposals (33,361) - (33,361) At December 31, 2019 8,779,717 - 8,779,717 Noncurrent 8,779,717 - 8,779,717 The amount refers to the financial asset corresponding to the right established in the concession agreements of the energy distributors to receive cash by compensation upon the return of the assets to the granting authority at the end of the concession, measured at fair value. According to the current tariff model, the remuneration for this asset is recognized in profit or loss upon billing to consumers and the realization occurs upon receipt of the electric energy bills. Moreover, the difference to adjust the balance at fair value (new replacement value - "VNR" - note 4) is recognized as a balancing item to the operating income account (note 27) in the statement of profit or loss for the year. At 2019, the balance of write-offs of R$ 33,361 (R$ 46,318 at 2018) refers to the write-off of the adjustment related to the asset in the amount of R$ 15,404 (R$ 17,058 at 2018) and the write-off of the asset of R$ 17,957 (R$ 29,260 at 2018). 68 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. ( 12 ) OTHER ASSETS Consolidated Current Noncurrent December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Advances - Fundação CESP 13,562 3,929 6,797 6,797 Advances to suppliers 43,587 4,031 - - Pledges, funds and restricted deposits 1,431 77,442 569,733 524,461 Orders in progress 130,954 142,708 9,448 6,844 Services rendered to third parties 23,388 9,281 - - Energy pre-purchase agreements - - 10,432 25,390 Prepaid expenses 76,756 172,155 4,608 6,367 GSF renegotiation 6,488 13,701 - 5,782 Receivables - CDE 147,470 183,710 - - Advances to employees 20,640 22,287 - - Contract asset of transmission - 23,535 - 226,117 Others 212,904 186,923 135,000 125,681 (-) Allowance for doubtful debts (note 7) (29,019) (28,698) - - Total 648,161 811,005 736,019 927,440 Pledges, funds and restricted deposits: refer to guarantees offered for transactions conducted in the CCEE and investments required by the subsidiaries' loans agreements. Orders in progress: encompass costs and revenues related to ongoing decommissioning or disposal of intangible assets and the service costs related to expenditure on projects in progress under the Energy Efficiency ("PEE") and Research and Development programs ("P&D"). Upon the closing of the respective projects, the balances are amortized against the respective liability recognized in Other Payables (note 24). Receivables - CDE: refer to: (i) low-income subsidies amounting to R$ 16,944 (R$ 12,536 at December 31, 2018), (ii) other tariff discounts granted to consumers amounting to R$ 130,516 (R$ 170,858 at December 31, 2018), and (iii) tariff discounts - court injunctions amounting to R$ 9 (R$ 317 at December 31, 2018). ( 13 ) INVESTMENTS Parent company Consolidated December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Equity method By equity method of the subsidiary and joint venture 11,741,300 9,088,049 988,516 970,302 Advances for future capital increases 14,160 82,395 - - Subtotal 11,755,460 9,170,444 988,516 970,302 Fair value of assets, net 565,617 639,640 9,481 10,060 Goodwill 6,054 6,054 - - Total 12,327,132 9,816,139 997,997 980,362 At December 31, 2019, the advance for future capital increase refers to advances mainly to the subsidiaries CPFL Eficiência. At December 31, 2018, the advance for future capital increase refers to advances mainly to the subsidiaryCPFL Eficiência (R$ 42,400) and CPFL Serviços (R$ 39,900). 13.1 Equity interests - equity method The main information on investments in direct equity interests is as follows: 69 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. December 31, 2019 December December 2019 2018 31, 2019 31, 2018 Issued Profit or Share of profit (loss) of Total assets Equity loss for Share of equity of investees capital the investees Investment period CPFL Paulista 10,917,071 1,308,373 1,522,421 837,604 1,522,421 1,910,866 837,604 649,516 CPFL Piratininga 4,073,042 249,321 564,024 281,634 564,024 516,235 281,634 182,654 CPFL Santa Cruz 1,463,945 170,413 465,625 101,228 465,625 392,040 101,228 81,191 RGE - - - - - - - 232,731 RGE Sul (RGE) 9,997,093 2,809,820 4,000,469 614,109 3,489,745 3,286,587 559,783 255,854 CPFL Geração 5,401,315 1,043,922 3,068,752 862,726 3,068,752 2,625,465 862,726 766,451 CPFL Renováveis (*) 8,662,437 3,698,060 4,544,433 96,628 2,125,023 - 52,388 - CPFL Jaguari Geração 68,518 40,108 58,310 9,849 58,310 58,656 9,849 13,592 CPFL Brasil 1,394,345 3,000 86,651 109,090 86,651 72,680 109,090 91,502 CPFL Planalto 6,706 630 6,466 4,022 6,466 2,444 4,022 3,567 CPFL Serviços 238,200 120,929 131,181 13,445 131,181 120,929 13,445 (24,076) CPFL Atende 31,513 13,991 24,296 11,266 24,296 19,363 11,266 9,527 CPFL Infra (**) 20,598 38 14,025 17,643 14,025 16,558 17,643 19,087 CPFL Pessoas (**) 7,260 811 4,517 2,047 4,517 - 2,047 - CPFL Finanças (**) 9,123 385 5,566 3,982 5,566 - 3,982 - CPFL Supre (**) 5,432 826 3,267 1,232 3,267 - 1,232 - CPFL Total 39,793 9,005 35,348 25,665 35,348 19,953 25,665 21,690 CPFL Telecom 4,381 1,928 4,188 113 4,188 5,465 113 4,442 CPFL Centrais Geradoras 19,746 16,128 16,020 22 16,020 15,998 22 618 CPFL Eficiência 143,512 76,073 118,189 (3,835) 118,189 85,744 (3,835) (11,908) AUTHI 23,473 10 11,846 11,836 11,846 21,463 11,836 28,604 Subtotal - by subsidiary's equity 11,755,460 9,170,444 2,901,740 2,325,042 Amortization of fair value adjustment of assets - - (74,023) (74,207) Total 11,755,460 9,170,444 2,827,719 2,250,835 Investment 11,741,300 9,088,049 Advances for future capital increases 14,160 82,395 (*) See Note 1.H (**) Corporate restructuring (spin-off). See Note 1.g Asset surplus (value added) of net assets acquired in business combinations are classified in the parent's statement of profit or loss in the group of Investments. In the parent company's statement of profit or loss, the amortization of the asset surplus (value added) of net assets of R$ 74,023 (R$ 74,207 at December 2018) is classified in line item "share of profit (loss) of investees", in conformity with ICPC 09 (R2). The movements, in the parent company, of the balances of investments in subsidiaries for years of 2019 and 2018 are as follows: Investment Share of Share of Effects on Advances Investment profit (loss) first Dividend for future Corporate at Capital profit (loss) of adoption of capital at Investment December of investees IFRS 9 / and Interest increases/ restructuring December 31, 2017 increase investees (OCI) CPC 48 on capital Others (Note 13.5) 31, 2018 CPFL Paulista 1,370,403 350,000 649,516 (168,019) (18,453) (272,581) - - 1,910,866 CPFL Piratininga 461,059 - 182,654 (43,507) (11,996) (71,975) - - 516,235 CPFL Santa Cruz 340,463 - 81,191 1,376 (1,556) (29,433) - - 392,040 RGE 1,680,334 - 232,731 (2,135) (7,148) - - (1,903,782) - RGE Sul (RGE) 1,228,317 - 255,854 562 (7,121) (98,763) 9 1,907,728 3,286,587 CPFL Geração 2,354,115 - 766,451 (6,220) - (490,124) 1,243 - 2,625,465 CPFL Jaguari Geração 50,970 - 13,592 - - (5,906) - - 58,656 CPFL Brasil 96,093 - 91,502 (2,873) (2,187) (93,717) - (16,138) 72,680 CPFL Planalto 3,293 - 3,567 - - (4,417) - - 2,444 CPFL Serviços 105,105 - (24,076) - - - 39,900 - 120,929 CPFL Atende 19,338 - 9,527 - - (9,501) - - 19,363 Nect 15,515 - 19,087 - - (18,044) - - 16,558 CPFL Total 20,624 - 21,690 - - (22,361) - - 19,953 CPFL Telecom 2,018 33,360 4,442 - - (1,111) (33,245) - 5,465 CPFL Centrais Geradoras 16,177 - 618 - - (798) - - 15,998 CPFL Eficiência 55,252 - (11,908) - - - 42,400 - 85,744 AUTHI 18,694 - 28,604 - - (25,835) - - 21,463 7,837,770 383,360 2,325,042 (220,816) (48,461) (1,144,566) 50,307 (12,192) 9,170,444 70 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. Investment at Capital Share of Other Dividend and Advances for Investment at increase/ Investment December 31, payment of profit (loss) comprehensive Interest on future capital Others December 31, 2018 capital of investees income capital increases 2019 CPFL Paulista 1,910,866 - 837,604 (609,470) (616,579) - - 1,522,421 CPFL Piratininga 516,235 - 281,634 (160,197) (73,647) - - 564,024 CPFL Santa Cruz 392,040 - 101,228 28 (27,671) - - 465,625 RGE Sul (RGE) 3,286,587 - 559,783 (68,062) (288,563) - - 3,489,745 CPFL Geração 2,625,465 - 862,726 (19,373) (324,769) - (75,298) 3,068,752 CPFL Renováveis - - 52,388 - - - 2,072,635 2,125,023 CPFL Jaguari Geração 58,656 - 9,849 - (10,194) - - 58,310 CPFL Brasil 72,680 - 109,090 (9,425) (85,693) - - 86,651 CPFL Planalto 2,444 - 4,022 - - - - 6,466 CPFL Serviços 120,929 39,900 13,445 - (3,193) (39,900) - 131,181 CPFL Atende 19,363 - 11,266 - (6,334) - - 24,296 CPFL Infra 16,558 - 17,643 - (14,087) - (6,089) 14,025 CPFL Pessoas - - 2,047 - - - 2,470 4,517 CPFL Finanças - - 3,982 - - - 1,584 5,566 CPFL Supre - - 1,232 - - - 2,035 3,267 CPFL Total 19,953 - 25,665 - (10,270) - - 35,348 CPFL Telecom 5,465 95 113 - (1,389) (95) - 4,188 CPFL Centrais Geradoras 15,998 - 22 - - - - 16,020 CPFL Eficiência 85,744 42,400 (3,835) - 22,120 (28,240) - 118,189 AUTHI 21,463 - 11,836 (21,453) - 11,846 9,170,444 82,395 2,901,740 (866,498) (1,461,722) (68,235) 1,997,337 11,755,460 Decrease in equity interest without change of control, relating to capital increase through capitalization of Advance for Future Capital Increase (AFCI) by subsidiary CPFL Geração at subsidiary CPFL Renováveis in the first half of 2019. For being a transaction between owners, it was recorded with a balancing item in equity.; Acquisition, by the Company, of additional equity interest od 46.76% of the subsidiary CPFL Renováveis (note 1.c); Corporate reorganization (note 1.g ) In the consolidated, the investment balances refer to interests in joint ventures accounted for using the equity method: December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 2019 2018 Investments in joint ventures Share of equity Share of profit (loss) Baesa 156,185 175,189 750 791 Enercan 207,868 175,122 123,240 101,392 Chapecoense 381,219 378,558 140,949 127,250 EPASA 243,244 241,433 84,730 105,343 Fair value adjustments of assets, net 9,481 10,060 (579) (579) 997,997 980,362 349,090 334,198 13.2 Fair value adjustments and goodwill Fair value adjustments refer basically to the right to the concession acquired through business combinations. The goodwill refers basically to acquisitions of investments and is based on projections of future profits. In the financial statements, these amounts are classified as Intangible Assets (note 15). 13.3 Dividends and interest on capital receivable At December 31, 2019 and 2018, the Company has the following amounts receivable from the subsidiaries below, relating to dividends and interest on capital: 71 (Free Translation of the original in Portuguese) Standard Financial Statements - DFP - Date: December 31, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. Parent company Dividends Interest on capital Total December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, Subsidiary 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 CPFL Paulista 504,789 92,596 115,928 110,214 620,717 202,810 CPFL Piratininga 32,172 6,226 35,254 31,708 67,426 37,934 CPFL Santa Cruz - - 39,728 19,160 39,728 19,160 CPFL Jaguari 3,473 - - - 3,473 - RGE Sul (RGE) - 26,795 - 94,312 - 121,107 CPFL Geração - 71,099 53,937 102,436 53,937 173,535 CPFL Centrais Geradoras 815 815 - - 815 815 CPFL Jaguari Geração 10,194 3,398 - - 10,194 3,398 CPFL Brasil - 111,083 1,200 2,451 1,200 113,534 CPFL Atende - - 343 876 343 876 CPFL Telecom - 1,111 - - - 1,111 CPFL Eficiência 2,630 12,195 2,550 15,104 5,179 27,299 AUTHI 10,000 151 - - 10,000 151 567,266 325,469 248,940 376,261 816,205 701,731 The consolidated balance includes dividends and interest on capital receivable amounting to R$ 100,297 at December 31, 2019 and R$ 100,182 at December 31, 2018 related basically to joint ventures. After resolutions of the AGMs/EGMs of its subsidiaries, the Company recognized in 2019 R$ 598,534 relating to dividends and interest on capital for 2018. In addition, the subsidiaries declared in 2019 (i) R$ 471,984 relating to interim dividends on the interim results for 2019, (ii) interest on capital on the results for 2019 of R$ 293,661 and (iii) R$ 121,841 relating to minimum mandatory dividend for 2019. From the amounts recognized as receivables, R$ 1,295,427 were paid to the Company by subsidiaries in 2019. 13.4 Noncontrolling interests and joint ventures The disclosure of interests in subsidiaries, in accordance with IFRS 12 and CPC 45, is as follows: 13.4.1 Movements in noncontrolling interests CERAN CPFL Renováveis Paulista Lajeado Total At December 31, 2017 86,031 2,058,079 80,707 2,224,816 Equity Interests and voting capital