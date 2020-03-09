Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  CPFL Energia S.A.    CPFE3   BRCPFEACNOR0

CPFL ENERGIA S.A.

(CPFE3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CPFL Energia S A : 4Q19 Earnings Release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 07:19pm EDT

1Q19 Results

Campinas, May 7, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. (B3: CPFE3 and NYSE: CPL), announces its 1Q19 results. The financial and operational information herein, unless otherwise indicated, is presented on a consolidated basis and is in accordance with the applicable legislation. Comparisons are relative to 1Q18, unless otherwise stated.

CPFL ENERGIA ANNOUNCES ITS 1Q19 RESULTS

Indicators (R$ Million)

1Q19

1Q18

Var.

Sales within the Concession Area - GWh

17,731

17,185

3.2%

Captive Market

12,407

11,983

3.5%

Free Client

5,323

5,201

2.3%

Gross Operating Revenue

10,788

9,637

11.9%

Net Operating Revenue

7,127

6,375

11.8%

EBITDA(1)

1,531

1,366

12.1%

Net Income

570

419

36.0%

Investments (2)

445

426

4.6%

Notes:

  1. EBITDA is calculated from the sum of net income, taxes, financial result, depreciation/amortization, as CVM Instruction no. 527/12. See the calculation in item 4.6 of this report;
  2. Includes investments related to the transmission segment; according to the requirements of IFRIC 15, it was recorded as "Contractual Asset of Transmission Companies" (in other credits). Does not include special obligations.

1Q19 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Increase of 3.2% in sales within the concession area, highlighting the growths of the residential (+8.4%) and commercial (+5.1%) classes;
  • EBITDA of R$ 1,531 million, growth of 12.1%;
  • Net Income of R$ 570 million, growth of 36.0%;
  • Net debt of R$ 14.9 billion and leverage of 2.70x Net Debt/EBITDA;
  • Investments of R$ 445 million;
  • CPFL Paulista's tariff adjustment, in Apr-19: (i) increase of 9.63% of the parcel B, from R$ 2,310 million to R$ 2,532 million, and (ii) average effect of +8.66% to be perceived by the consumers.

Conference Call with Simultaneous Translation into English

Investor Relations

(Bilingual Q&A)

Department

Wednesday, May 8, 2019 - 11:00 a.m. (Brasília), 10:00 a.m. (ET)

55-19-3756-8458

Portuguese: 55-11-3193-1001 or 55-11-2820-4001 (Brazil)

ri@cpfl.com.br

English: 1-800-492-3904 (USA) and 1-646-828-8246 (Other Countries)

www.cpfl.com.br/ir

1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019

INDEX

1) MESSAGE FROM THE CEO ........................................................................................................................

4

2) ENERGY SALES...........................................................................................................................................

5

2.1)

Sales within the Distributors' Concession Area..........................................................................................

5

2.1.1) Sales by Segment - Concession Area....................................................................................................

6

2.1.2) Sales to the Captive Market ....................................................................................................................

6

2.1.3) Free Clients .............................................................................................................................................

7

2.2)

Generation Installed Capacity ....................................................................................................................

7

3) INFORMATION ON INTEREST IN COMPANIES AND CRITERIA OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONSOLIDATION .............................................................................................................................................

8

3.1)

Consolidation of CPFL Renováveis Financial Statements.......................................................................

10

3.2)

Consolidation of RGE Sul Financial Statements ......................................................................................

10

3.3)

Economic-Financial Performance Presentation .......................................................................................

10

3.4)

Consolidation of Transmission Companies ..............................................................................................

10

4) ECONOMIC-FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE................................................................................................

11

4.1)

Opening of economic-financial performance by business segment.........................................................

11

4.2)

Sectoral Financial Assets and Liabilities ..................................................................................................

12

4.3)

Operating Revenue ..................................................................................................................................

12

4.4)

Cost of Electric Energy .............................................................................................................................

13

4.5)

Operating Costs and Expenses................................................................................................................

14

4.6)

EBITDA.....................................................................................................................................................

15

4.7)

Financial Result ........................................................................................................................................

16

4.8)

Net Income ...............................................................................................................................................

17

5) INDEBTEDNESS.........................................................................................................................................

18

5.1)

Debt (IFRS) ..............................................................................................................................................

18

5.1.1) Debt Amortization Schedule in IFRS (Mar-19) ......................................................................................

19

5.2)

Debt in Financial Covenants Criteria ........................................................................................................

20

5.2.1) Indexation and Debt Cost in Financial Covenants Criteria....................................................................

20

5.2.2) Net Debt in Financial Covenants Criteria and Leverage .......................................................................

21

6) INVESTMENTS ...........................................................................................................................................

21

6.1)

Actual Investments ...................................................................................................................................

21

6.2)

Investments Forecasts .............................................................................................................................

22

7) ALLOCATION OF RESULTS ......................................................................................................................

23

8) STOCK MARKETS......................................................................................................................................

23

8.1)

Stock Performance ...................................................................................................................................

23

8.2)

Daily Average Volume ..............................................................................................................................

24

9) CORPORATE GOVERNANCE ...................................................................................................................

25

10) SHAREHOLDERS STRUCTURE .............................................................................................................

26

11) PERFORMANCE OF THE BUSINESS SEGMENTS................................................................................

27

11.1) Distribution Segment ..............................................................................................................................

27

11.1.1) Economic-Financial Performance .......................................................................................................

27

11.1.1.1) Sectoral Financial Assets and Liabilities ..........................................................................................

27

11.1.1.2) Operating Revenue ..........................................................................................................................

28

11.1.1.3) Cost of Electric Energy .....................................................................................................................

29

11.1.1.4) Operating Costs and Expenses........................................................................................................

30

11.1.1.5) EBITDA.............................................................................................................................................

32

Page 2 de 57

1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019

11.1.1.6) Financial Result ................................................................................................................................

32

11.1.1.7) Net Income .......................................................................................................................................

33

11.1.2) Tariff Events ........................................................................................................................................

33

11.1.3) Operating Performance of Distribution ................................................................................................

35

11.2)

Commercialization and Services Segments...........................................................................................

36

11.2.1) Commercialization Segment ...............................................................................................................

36

11.2.2) Services Segment ...............................................................................................................................

37

11.3)

Conventional Generation Segment ........................................................................................................

38

11.3.1) Economic-Financial Performance .......................................................................................................

38

11.3.1.1) Operating Revenue ..........................................................................................................................

38

11.3.1.2) Cost of Electric Power ......................................................................................................................

38

11.3.1.3) Operating Costs and Expenses........................................................................................................

39

11.3.1.4) Equity Income...................................................................................................................................

40

11.3.1.5) EBITDA.............................................................................................................................................

41

11.3.1.6) Financial Result ................................................................................................................................

41

11.3.1.7) Net Income .......................................................................................................................................

42

11.4)

CPFL Renováveis...................................................................................................................................

42

11.4.1) Economic-Financial Performance .......................................................................................................

42

11.4.1.1) Operating Revenue ..........................................................................................................................

43

11.4.1.2) Cost of Electric Power ......................................................................................................................

43

11.4.1.3) Operating Costs and Expenses........................................................................................................

43

11.4.1.4) EBITDA.............................................................................................................................................

44

11.4.1.5) Financial Result ................................................................................................................................

45

11.4.1.6) Net Income .......................................................................................................................................

45

11.4.2) Status of Generation Projects - 100% Participation ...........................................................................

45

12) ATTACHMENTS........................................................................................................................................

47

12.1)

Statement of Assets - CPFL Energia.....................................................................................................

47

12.2)

Statement of Liabilities - CPFL Energia ................................................................................................

48

12.3)

Income Statement - CPFL Energia........................................................................................................

49

12.4)

Cash Flow - CPFL Energia ....................................................................................................................

50

12.5)

Income Statement - Conventional Generation Segment.......................................................................

51

12.6)

Income Statement - CPFL Renováveis .................................................................................................

52

12.7)

Income Statement - Distribution Segment.............................................................................................

53

12.8)

Economic-Financial Performance by Distributor ....................................................................................

54

12.9)

Sales within the Concession Area by Distributor (In GWh)....................................................................

55

12.10) Sales to the Captive Market by Distributor (in GWh) ...........................................................................

56

12.11) Reconciliation of Net Debt/EBITDA Pro Forma ratio of CPFL Energia for purposes of financial

covenants calculation ......................................................................................................................................

57

Page 3 de 57

1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019

1) MESSAGE FROM THE CEO

The results from CPFL Group in the first quarter of 2019 reflected the growth of energy sales, as well as our discipline in cost and expense management.

The distribution segment had an increase in energy sales (+3.2%) in 1Q19. Residential and commercial classes registered market variations of +8.4% and +5.1%, respectively, reflecting the increase in temperature, mainly in the first two months of 2019. The industrial class registered market variation of -0.9%, still reflecting the slow recovery of economy activity.

CPFL group's operating cash generation, measured by EBITDA, reached R$ 1,531 million in 1Q19 (+12.1%). We highlight the distribution segment, whose EBITDA reached R$ 980 million in 1Q19 (+23.6%), mainly reflecting the results coming from the conclusion of the tariff revision process (4th cycle) of CPFL Paulista, RGE Sul (both in April 2018) and RGE (in June 2018).

We continue working on value initiatives and in our investment plan (around R$ 11.9 billion for the next five years, being R$ 2.2 billion for 2019), with financial discipline, efforts and commitment of our teams. We invested R$ 445 million in 1Q19.

CPFL Energia's capital structure and consolidated leverage remained at adequate levels. The Company's net debt reached 2.70 times EBITDA at the end of the quarter, under the criteria to measure our financial covenants, lower than in the previous quarter.

Finally, CPFL's management remains optimistic about the advances of the Brazilian electricity sector and remains confident in its business platform, which is increasingly prepared and well positioned to face the challenges and opportunities in the country.

Gustavo Estrella

CEO of CPFL Energia

Page 4 de 57

1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019

2) ENERGY SALES

2.1) Sales within the Distributors' Concession Area

Sales within the Concession Area - GWh

1Q19

1Q18

Var.

Captive Market

12,407

11,983

3.5%

Free Client

5,323

5,201

2.3%

Total

17,731

17,185

3.2%

In 1Q19, sales within the concession area, achieved by the distribution segment, totaled 17,731 GWh, an increase of 3.2%. Sales to the captive market totaled 12,407 GWh in 1Q19, an increase of 3.5%. The quantity of energy, in GWh, which corresponds to the consumption of free clients in the concession area of group's distributors, billed through the Tariff for the Usage of the Distribution System (TUSD), reached 5,323 GWh in 1Q19, an increase of 2.3%.

Sales within the Concession Area - GWh

1Q19

1Q18

Var.

Part.

Residential

5,604

5,172

8.4%

31.6%

Industrial

5,943

5,994

-0.9%

33.5%

Commercial

3,094

2,945

5.1%

17.5%

Others

3,090

3,074

0.5%

17.4%

Total

17,731

17,185

3.2%

100.0%

Note: The tables with sales within the concession area by distributor are attached to this report in item 12.9.

Noteworthy in 1Q19, in the concession area:

  • Residential and Commercial classes (31.6% and 17.5% of total sales, respectively): increases of 8.4% and 5.1%, respectively. Highlights for residential class of CPFL Piratininga (+8.9%), RGE (+8.6%) and CPFL Santa Cruz (+9.4%). Highlights for commercial class of CPFL Paulista (+5.7%), CPFL Piratininga (+7.0%) and CPFL Santa Cruz (+9.0%). This result was due to the increase in temperature, mainly in the first two months of 2019.
  • Industrial class (33.5% of total sales): reduction of 0.9%, reflecting the low economic activity.

Page 5 de 57

1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019

2.1.1) Sales by Segment - Concession Area

1Q19

1Q18

Others;

Residential;

Others;

16.9%

Residential;

17.4%

(-0.4 p.p.)

31.6%

30.1%

(+1.5 p.p.)

Commercial;

13.5%

Commercial;

(0.0 p.p.)

13.5%

Industrial;

Industrial;

7.9%

Free Client;

Free Client;

8.8%

30.0%

(-0.8 p.p.)

30.3%

(-0.2 p.p.)

Note: in parentheses, the variation in percentage points from 1Q18 to 1Q19.

2.1.2) Sales to the Captive Market

Sales to the Captive Market - GWh

1Q19

1Q18

Var.

Residential

5,604

5,172

8.4%

Industrial

1,402

1,504

-6.8%

Commercial

2,398

2,323

3.2%

Others

3,004

2,984

0.7%

Total

12,407

11,983

3.5%

Note: The tables with captive market sales by distributor are attached to this report in item 12.10.

Sales to the captive market totaled 12,407 GWh in 1Q19, an increase of 3.5% (424 GWh), mainly due to the performance of the residential class (+8.4%); the performance of industrial (-6.8%) and commercial (+3.2%) classes, reflects the migration of customers to the free market.

Page 6 de 57

1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019

2.1.3) Free Clients

Free Client - GWh

1Q19

1Q18

Var.

Industrial

4,541

4,490

1.1%

Commercial

697

622

12.0%

Others

86

90

-4.2%

Total

5,323

5,201

2.3%

Free Client by Distributor - GWh

1Q19

1Q18

Var.

CPFL Paulista

2,515

2,434

3.3%

CPFL Piratininga

1,479

1,529

-3.3%

RGE

1,152

1,093

5.4%

CPFL Santa Cruz

177

145

21.9%

Total

5,323

5,201

2.3%

2.2) Generation Installed Capacity

In 1Q19, the Generation installed capacity of CPFL Energia group, considering the proportional stake in each project, is of 3,272 MW.

Generation Installed Capacity

Total: 3,272 MW

Note: Take into account CPFL Energia's 51.56% stake in CPFL Renováveis.

Page 7 de 57

1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019

  1. INFORMATION ON INTEREST IN COMPANIES AND CRITERIA OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS CONSOLIDATION

The interests directly or indirectly held by CPFL Energia in its subsidiaries and jointly-owned entities are described below. Except for: (i) the jointly-owned entities ENERCAN, BAESA, Foz do Chapecó and EPASA, that, as from January 1, 2013 are no longer proportionally consolidated in the Company's financial statements, being their assets, liabilities and results accounted for using the equity method of accounting, and (ii) the investment in Investco S.A. recorded at cost by the subsidiary Paulista Lajeado, the other units are fully consolidated.

As of March 31, 2019 and 2019, the participation of non-controlling interests stated in the consolidated statements refers to the third-party interests in the subsidiaries CERAN, Paulista Lajeado and CPFL Renováveis.

Since November 1st, 2016 CPFL Energia is considering the full consolidation of RGE Sul.

Equity

Number of

Approximate number

End of the

Energy distribution

Company Type

Location (State)

of consumers

Concession term

Interest

municipalities

concession

(in thousands)

Companhia Paulista de Força e Luz ("CPFL Paulista")

Publicly-quoted corporation

Direct

Countryside of São

234

4,516

30 years

November

100%

Paulo

2027

Direct

Countryside and

October

Companhia Piratininga de Força e Luz ("CPFL Piratininga")

Publicly-quoted corporation

seaside of São

27

1,760

30 years

100%

2028

Paulo

Direct and

Countryside of Rio

November

RGE Sul Distribuidora de Energia S.A. ("RGE") (a)

Publicly-quoted corporation

Indirect

381

2,888

30 years

Grande do Sul

2027

100%

Direct

Countryside of São

Companhia Jaguari de Energia ("CPFL Santa Cruz")

Private corporation

Paulo, Paraná and

45

458

30 years

July 2045

100%

Minas Gerais

Note:

  1. On December 31, 2018, was approved the grouping of the concessions of the distribution companies RGE Sul Distribuidora de Energia S.A. ("RGE Sul") and Rio Grande Energia S.A. ("RGE"), considering RGE Sul as the Merging Company and RGE as the Merged Company;

Installed capacity

Energy generation (conventional and renewable sources)

Company Type

Equity Interest

Location (State)

Number of plants /

type of energy

Total

CPFL participation

CPFL Geração de Energia S.A. ("CPFL Geração")

Publicly-quoted corporation

Direct

São Paulo and Goiás

3 Hydroelectric (b)

1,295

678

100%

CERAN - Companhia Energética Rio das Antas ("CERAN")

Private corporation

Indirect

Rio Grande do Sul

3 Hydroelectric

360

234

65%

Indirect

Santa Catarina and

Foz do Chapecó Energia S.A. ("Foz do Chapecó")

Private corporation

51% (c)

1 Hydroelectric

855

436

Rio Grande do Sul

Campos Novos Energia S.A. ("ENERCAN")

Private corporation

Indirect

Santa Catarina

1 Hydroelectric

880

429

48.72%

BAESA - Energética Barra Grande S.A. ("BAESA")

Publicly-quoted corporation

Indirect

Santa Catarina and

1 Hydroelectric

690

173

25.01%

Rio Grande do Sul

Centrais Elétricas da Paraíba S.A. ("EPASA")

Private corporation

Indirect

Paraíba

2 Thermoelectric

342

182

53.34%

Paulista Lajeado Energia S.A. ("Paulista Lajeado")

Private corporation

Indirect

Tocantins

1 Hydroelectric

903

38

59.93% (d)

CPFL Energias Renováveis S.A. ("CPFL Renováveis")

Publicly-quoted corporation

Indirect

See chapter 11.4.2

See chapter 11.4.2

See chapter 11.4.2

See chapter 11.4.2

51.56%

CPFL Centrais Geradoras Ltda. ("CPFL Centrais Geradoras")

Limited company

Direct

São Paulo and Minas Gerais

6 MHPPs

4

4

100%

Transmission

Company Type

Core activity

Equity Interest

CPFL Transmissão Piracicaba S.A. ("CPFL Piracicaba")

Privately-held corporation

CPFL Transmissão Morro Agudo S.A. ("CPFL Morro Agudo")

Privately-held corporation

CPFL Transmissão Maracanaú S.A. ("CPFL Maracanaú")

Privately-held corporation

CPFL Transmissão Sul I S.A. ("CPFL Sul I")

Privately-held corporation

CPFL Transmissão Sul II S.A. ("CPFL Sul II")

Privately-held corporation

Electric energy transmission services

Indirect 100%

Electric energy transmission services

Indirect 100%

Electric energy transmission services

Indirect 100%

Electric energy transmission services

Indirect 100%

Electric energy transmission services

Indirect 100%

Notes:

  1. CPFL Geração holds 51.54% of the assured power and power of the Serra da Mesa HPP, whose concession belongs to Furnas. The Cariobinha HPP and the Carioba TPP projects are deactivated pending the position of the Ministry of Mines and Energy on the anticipated closure of its concession and are not included in the table;
  2. The joint venture Chapecoense fully consolidates the interim financial statements of its direct subsidiary, Foz de Chapecó;
  3. Paulista Lajeado has a 7% participation in the installed power of Investco S.A. (5.94% share of its capital).

Page 8 de 57

1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019

Energy commercialization

Company Type

Core activity

Equity Interest

CPFL Comercialização Brasil S.A. ("CPFL Brasil")

Private corporation

Energy commercialization

Direct

100%

Clion Assessoria e Comercialização de Energia Elétrica Ltda. ("CPFL Meridional")

Limited company

Commercialization and provision of

Indirect

energy services

100%

CPFL Comercialização Cone Sul S.A. ("CPFL Cone Sul")

Private corporation

Energy commercialization

Indirect

100%

CPFL Planalto Ltda. ("CPFL Planalto")

Limited company

Energy commercialization

Direct

100%

CPFL Brasil Varejista S.A. ("CPFL Brasil Varejista")

Private corporation

Energy commercialization

Indirect

100%

Services

Company Type

Core activity

Equity Interest

Manufacturing, commercialization,

CPFL Serviços, Equipamentos, Industria e Comércio S.A. ("CPFL Serviços")

Private corporation

rental and maintenance of electro-

Direct

mechanical equipment and service

100%

provision

NECT Serviços Administrativos Ltda. ("Nect")

Limited company

Provision of administrative services

Direct

100%

CPFL Atende Centro de Contatos e Atendimento Ltda. ("CPFL Atende")

Limited company

Provision of telephone answering

Direct

services

100%

CPFL Total Serviços Administrativos Ltda. ("CPFL Total")

Limited company

Billing and collection services

Direct

100%

CPFL Eficiência Energética S.A. ("CPFL Eficiência")

Private corporation

Management in Energy Efficiency

Direct

100%

TI Nect Serviços de Informática Ltda. ("Authi")

Limited company

IT services

Direct

100%

CPFL GD S.A. ("CPFL GD")

Private corporation

Electric energy generation services

Indirect

100%

Others

Company Type

Core activity

Equity Interest

CPFL Jaguari de Geração de Energia Ltda. ("Jaguari Geração")

Limited company

Venture capital company

Direct

100%

Chapecoense Geração S.A. ("Chapecoense")

Private corporation

Venture capital company

Indirect

51%

Sul Geradora Participações S.A. ("Sul Geradora")

Private corporation

Venture capital company

Indirect

99.95%

CPFL Telecom S.A. ("CPFL Telecom")

Private corporation

Telecommunication services

Direct

100%

Page 9 de 57

1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019

3.1) Consolidation of CPFL Renováveis Financial Statements

On March 31, 2019, CPFL Energia indirectly held 51.56% of CPFL Renováveis, through its subsidiary CPFL Geração. CPFL Renováveis has been fully consolidated (100%, line by line), in CPFL Energia's financial statements since August 1, 2011, and the interest held by the non- controlling shareholders has been mentioned bellow the net income line (in the Financial Statements), as "Non-Controlling Shareholders' Interest", and in the Shareholders Equity (in the Balance Sheet) in the line with the same name.

3.2) Consolidation of RGE Sul Financial Statements

On March 31, 2019, CPFL Energia held the following stake in the capital stock of RGE Sul: 89.0107%, directly, and 10.9893%, indirectly, through CPFL Brasil. RGE Sul has been fully consolidated (100%, line by line), in CPFL Energia's financial statements since November 1st, 2016.

3.3) Economic-Financial Performance Presentation

In accordance with U.S. SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) guidelines and pursuant to items 100(a) and (b) of Regulation G, with the disclosure of 4Q16/2016 results, in order to avoid the disclosure of non-GAAP measures, we no longer disclose the economic-financial performance considering the proportional consolidation of the generation projects and the adjustment of the numbers for non-recurring items, focusing the disclosure in the IFRS criterion. Only in chapter 5, of Indebtedness, we continue presenting the information in the financial covenants criterion, considering that the proper reconciliation with the numbers in the IFRS criterion are presented in item 12.11 of this report.

3.4) Consolidation of Transmission Companies

As of 4Q17, the subsidiaries CPFL Transmissão Piracicaba and CPFL Transmissão Morro Agudo are consolidated in the financial statements of the segment "Conventional Generation".

Page 10 de 57

1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019

4) ECONOMIC-FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Consolidated Income Statement - CPFL ENERGIA (R$ Million)

1Q19

1Q18

Var.

Gross Operating Revenue

10,788

9,637

11.9%

Net Operating Revenue

7,127

6,375

11.8%

Cost of Electric Power

(4,484)

(4,014)

11.7%

Operating Costs & Expenses

(1,603)

(1,470)

9.0%

EBIT

1,041

891

16.9%

EBITDA1

1,531

1,366

12.1%

Financial Income (Expense)

(220)

(308)

-28.4%

Income Before Taxes

906

668

35.6%

Net Income

570

419

36.0%

Note: (1) EBITDA is calculated from the sum of net income, taxes, financial result and depreciation/amortization, according to CVM Instruction no. 527/12. See the calculation in item 4.6 of this report.

4.1) Opening of economic-financial performance by business segment

Income Statement by business segment - CPFL Energia (R$ million)

Distribution

Conventional

Renewable

Commerciali-

Services

Others

Eliminations

Total

Generation

Generation

zation

1Q19

Net operating revenue

5,936

269

334

760

146

-

(318)

7,127

Operating costs and expenses

(4,957)

(51)

(142)

(730)

(110)

(11)

318

(5,682)

Depreciation e amortization

(192)

(30)

(161)

(1)

(6)

(16)

-

(404)

Income from electric energy service

788

188

31

30

30

(27)

-

1,041

Equity accounting

-

86

-

-

-

-

-

86

EBITDA

980

304

192

31

36

(11)

-

1,531

Financial result

(60)

(44)

(112)

(8)

0

3

-

(220)

Income (loss) before taxes

728

230

(80)

22

30

(24)

-

906

Income tax and social contribution

(263)

(46)

(13)

(8)

(7)

0

-

(336)

Net income (loss)

465

184

(93)

15

23

(24)

-

570

1Q18

Net operating revenue

5,201

281

384

710

112

-

(313)

6,375

Operating costs and expenses

(4,408)

(42)

(156)

(702)

(89)

(9)

313

(5,094)

Depreciation e amortization

(181)

(30)

(158)

(1)

(6)

(16)

-

(390)

Income from electric energy service

612

210

70

7

17

(25)

-

891

Equity accounting

-

85

-

-

-

-

-

85

EBITDA

792

325

228

8

23

(9)

-

1,366

Financial result

(105)

(68)

(129)

(7)

(0)

2

-

(308)

Income (loss) before taxes

507

227

(59)

(0)

17

(23)

-

668

Income tax and social contribution

(187)

(45)

(13)

(0)

(4)

0

-

(249)

Net income (loss)

321

182

(73)

(0)

13

(23)

-

419

Variation

Net operating revenue

14.1%

-4.3%

-12.9%

7.1%

30.4%

-

1.8%

11.8%

Operating costs and expenses

12.4%

23.2%

-8.7%

3.9%

23.3%

15.8%

1.8%

11.6%

Depreciation e amortization

6.4%

-1.5%

1.8%

-15.1%

7.2%

0.0%

-

3.7%

Income from electric energy service

28.7%

-10.1%

-55.1%

321.5%

75.1%

5.9%

-

16.9%

Equity accounting

-

0.5%

-

-

-

-

-

0.5%

EBITDA

23.6%

-6.5%

-15.7%

295.0%

58.5%

15.8%

-

12.1%

Financial result

-43.1%

-35.1%

-13.5%

5.9%

-

42.2%

-

-28.4%

Income (loss) before taxes

43.6%

1.3%

35.7%

-

80.0%

3.1%

-

35.6%

Income tax and social contribution

40.9%

1.1%

-4.7%

2480.8%

86.2%

-79.3%

-

35.0%

Net income (loss)

45.1%

1.4%

28.3%

-

78.1%

4.1%

-

36.0%

Note: an analysis of the economic-financial performance by business segment is presented in chapter 11.

Page 11 de 57

1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019

4.2) Sectoral Financial Assets and Liabilities

In 1Q19, it was accounted the total sectoral financial liabilities in the amount of R$ 324 million, compared to the total sectoral financial assets in the amount of R$ 374 million in 1Q18, a variation of R$ 697 million.

On March 31, 2019, the balance of these sectoral financial assets and liabilities was positive in R$ 1,212 million, compared to a positive balance of R$ 1,508 million on December 31, 2018 and a positive balance of R$ 596 million on March 31, 2018.

As established by the applicable regulation, any sectoral financial assets or liabilities shall be included in the tariffs of the distributors in their respective annual tariff events.

4.3) Operating Revenue

In 1Q19, gross operating revenue reached R$ 10,788 million, representing an increase of 11.9% (R$ 1,150 million). Deductions from the gross operating revenue was of R$ 3,660 million in 1Q19, representing an increase of 12.2% (R$ 397 million). Net operating revenue reached R$ 7,127 million in 1Q19, registering an increase of 11.8% (R$ 753 million).

The main factors that affected the net operating revenue were:

  • Increase of revenues in the Distribution segment, in the amount of R$ 735 million (for more details, see item 11.1.1.2);
  • Increase of revenues in the Commercialization segment, in the amount of R$ 50 million;
  • Increase of revenues in the Services segment, in the amount of R$ 34 million;

Partially offset by:

  • Reduction of revenues in the Renewable Generation segment, in the amount of R$ 49 million;
  • Reduction of revenues in the Conventional Generation segment, in the amount of R$ 12 million;
  • Reduction of R$ 6 million, due to eliminations.

Page 12 de 57

1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019

4.4) Cost of Electric Energy

Cost of Electric Energy (R$ Million)

1Q19 1Q18 Var.

Cost of Electric Power Purchased for Resale

Energy from Itaipu Binacional

PROINFA

Energy Purchased through Auction in the Regulated Environment, Bilateral Contracts and Energy Purchased in the Spot Market PIS and COFINS Tax Credit

657

558

17.7%

105

86

22.1%

3,572

2,975

20.1%

(382)

(318)

20.0%

Total

3,953

3,301

19.7%

Charges for the Use of the Transmission and Distribution System

Basic Network Charges

498

567

-12.2%

Itaipu Transmission Charges

67

62

7.0%

Connection Charges

47

32

47.3%

Charges for the Use of the Distribution System

13

10

35.5%

System Service Usage Charges - ESS

(41)

47

-

Reserve Energy Charges - EER

-

66

-100.0%

PIS and COFINS Tax Credit

(53)

(72)

-26.2%

Total

531

712

-25.4%

Cost of Electric Energy

4,484

4,014

11.7%

In 1Q19, the cost of electric energy, comprising the purchase of electricity for resale and charges for the use of the distribution and transmission system, amounted to R$ 4,484 million, registering an increase of 11.7% (R$ 470 million).

The factors that explain these variations follow below:

  • The cost of electric power purchased for resale reached R$ 3,953 million in 1Q19, an increase of 19.7% (R$ 651 million), due to the following factors:
      1. Increase of 20.1% (R$ 597 million) in the cost of energy purchased through auction in the regulated environment, bilateral contracts and energy purchased in the spot market, due to the increases of 9.8% in the average purchase price (R$ 211.19/MWh in 1Q19 vs. R$ 192.33/MWh in 1Q18) and of 9.3% (1,446 GWh) in the volume of purchased energy;
    2. Increase of 17.7% (R$ 99 million) in the cost of energy from Itaipu, due to the increase of 18.5% in the average purchase price (R$ 241.63/MWh in 1Q19 vs. R$ 203.86/MWh in 1Q18), partially offset by the reduction of 0.7% (19 GWh) in the volume of purchased energy;
      1. Increase of 22.1% (R$ 19 million) in the amount of PROINFA cost, due to the increases of 21.7% in the average purchase price (R$ 407.84/MWh in 1Q19 vs. R$ 335.19/MWh in 1Q18) and of 0.3% (1 GWh) in the volume of purchased energy;

Partially offset by:

    1. Reduction of 20.0% (R$ 64 million) in PIS and COFINS tax credits (cost reducer), generated from the energy purchase;
  • Charges for the use of the transmission and distribution system reached R$ 531 million in 1Q19, a reduction of 25.4% (R$ 181 million), due to the following factors:
    1. Variation of R$ 88 million in the System Service Usage Charges - ESS, from an expense

Page 13 de 57

1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019

of R$ 47 million in 1Q18 to a revenue of R$ 41 million in 1Q19;

  1. Reduction of 12.2% (R$ 69 million) in the basic network charges;
  2. Reserve Energy Charges - EER of R$ 66 million in 1Q18; Partially offset by:
  3. Reduction of 26.2% (R$ 19 million) in PIS and COFINS tax credits (cost reducer), generated from the charges;
  4. Increase of 47.3% (R$ 15 million) in charges for connection;
  5. Increase of 7.0% (R$ 4 million) in Itaipu transmission charges;
  6. Increase of 35.5% (R$ 3 million) in charges for usage of the distribution system.

4.5) Operating Costs and Expenses

Operating costs and expenses reached R$ 1,603 million in 1Q19, compared to R$ 1,470 million in 1Q18, an increase of 9.0% (R$ 133 million).

The factors that explain these variations follow below:

PMSO

Reported PMSO (R$ million)

1Q19

1Q18

Variation

R$ MM

%

Reported PMSO

Personnel

(348)

(338)

(10)

3.0%

Material

(67)

(63)

(4)

6.8%

Outsourced Services

(165)

(181)

16

-8.8%

Other Operating Costs/Expenses

(175)

(106)

(69)

65.6%

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(69)

(26)

(42)

159.7%

Legal and judicial expenses

(32)

(12)

(20)

160.8%

Others

(75)

(67)

(7)

11.2%

Total Reported PMSO

(755)

(687)

(68)

9.9%

The PMSO item reached R$ 755 million in 1Q19, compared to R$ 687 million in 1Q18, an increase of 9.9% (R$ 68 million), due to the following factors:

  1. Personnel - increase of 3.0% (R$ 10 million), mainly due to the collective bargaining agreement - wages and benefits;
  2. Material - increase of 6.8% (R$ 4 million), due to the increase in maintenance of the fleet, lines and networks (R$ 8 million), partially offset by the reduction in maintenance of machinery, equipment and others (R$ 5 million);

Page 14 de 57

1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019

  1. Outsourced services - reduction of 8.8% (R$ 16 million), mainly due to the primarization of services (R$ 27 million), partially offset by the maintenance of substations (R$ 8 million) and services related to electric energy billing (R$ 3 million);
  2. Other operational costs/expenses - increase of 65.6% (R$ 69 million), mainly due to:
    • Increase of 159.7% (R$ 42 million) in allowance for doubtful account;
    • Increase of 160.8% (R$ 20 million) in legal and judicial expenses;
    • Other effects (R$ 7 million).

Other operating costs and expenses

Other operating costs and expenses reached R$ 848 million in 1Q19, compared to R$ 783 million in 1Q18, registering an increase of 8.2% (R$ 65 million), due to the following factors:

  • Increase of 12.1% (R$ 45 million) in Costs of Building the Infrastructure item;
  • Increase of 4.3% (R$ 14 million) in Depreciation and Amortization item;
  • Increase of 25.2% (R$ 6 million) in Private Pension Fund item, due to the registration of the impacts of the 2019 actuarial report;
  • Increase of 0.8% (R$ 1 million) in Amortization of Intangible of Concession Asset item.

4.6) EBITDA

In 1Q19, EBITDA reached R$ 1,531 million, compared to R$ 1,366 million in 1Q18, registering an increase of 12.1% (R$ 165 million).

EBITDA is calculated according to CVM Instruction no. 527/12 and showed in the table below:

EBITDA and Net Income conciliation (R$ million)

1Q19

1Q18

Var.

Net Income

570

419

36.0%

De preciation and Amortization

405

390

Financial Result

220

308

Income Tax / Social Contribution

336

249

EBITDA

1,531

1,366

12.1%

Page 15 de 57

1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019

4.7) Financial Result

Financial Result (R$ Million)

1Q19

1Q18

Var.

Revenues

Income from Financial Investments

49

66

-26.8%

Additions and Late Payment Fines

75

70

8.3%

Fiscal Credits Update

1

3

-51.7%

Judicial Deposits Update

9

9

1.1%

Monetary and Foreign Exchange Updates

8

23

-63.7%

Discount on Purchase of ICMS Credit

7

7

2.1%

Sectoral Financial Assets Update

28

7

-

PIS and COFINS - over Other Financial Revenues

(10)

(12)

-11.0%

Others

40

25

61.3%

Total

207

197

4.8%

Expenses

Debt Charges

(295)

(343)

-14.0%

Monetary and Foreign Exchange Updates

(85)

(119)

-28.3%

(-) Capitalized Interest

6

6

-10.0%

Sectoral Financial Liabilities Update

-

(5)

-100.0%

Use of Public Asset

(2)

(4)

-49.3%

Others

(50)

(40)

23.9%

Total

(427)

(505)

-15.5%

Financial Result

(220)

(308)

-28.4%

In 1Q19, net financial expense was of R$ 220 million, a reduction of 28.4% (R$ 87 million) compared to the net financial expense of R$ 308 million reported in 1Q18.

The items explaining these variations in Financial Result are as follows:

  • Financial Revenues: increase of 4.8% (R$ 9 million), from R$ 197 million in 1Q18 to R$ 207 million in 1Q19, mainly due to the following factors:
    1. Increase of 287.5% (R$ 20 million) in sectoral financial assets update;
    2. Increase of 61.3% (R$ 15 million) in other financial revenues;
    3. Increase of 8.3% (R$ 6 million) in additions and late payment fines;
    4. Reduction of 11.0% (R$ 1 million) in PIS and COFINS over Interest on Own Capital (revenue reducer);

Partially offset by:

  1. Reduction of 26.8% (R$ 18 million) in the income from financial investments, due to the reduction in the average balance of investments;
  2. Reduction of 63.7% (R$ 14 million) in the monetary and foreign exchange updates, due to the reductions: (a) of R$ 11 million in revenues from fines, interest and monetary adjustment relating to installment payments made by consumers, and (b) of R$ 7 million in gains with the zero-cost collar derivative1; partially offset by the increases (c) of R$ 3

1 In 2015, subsidiary CPFL Geração contracted US$ denominated put and call options, involving the same financial institution as counterpart, and which on a combined basis are characterized as an operation usually known as zero-cost

Page 16 de 57

1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019

million in other monetary and foreign exchange updates, and (d) of R$ 1 million in the update of the balance of tariff subsidies, as determined by ANEEL;

    1. Reduction of 51.7% (R$ 1 million) in fiscal credits update.
  • Financial Expenses: reduction of 15.5% (R$ 78 million), from R$ 505 million in 1Q18 to R$ 427 million in 1Q19, mainly due to the following factors:
    1. Reduction of 14.0% (R$ 48 million) of debt charges in local currency, due to the reduction in the average balance of debt;
    2. Reduction of 28.3% (R$ 34 million) in the monetary and foreign exchange updates, due to: (a) the mark-to-market positive effect for financial operations under Law 4,131 - non-cash effect (R$ 33 million), and (b) the reduction of debt charges in foreign currency, with swap to CDI interbank rate (R$ 1 million);
    3. Sectoral financial liabilities update in 1Q18, in the amount of R$ 5 million;
    4. Reduction of 49.3% (R$ 2 million) in the financial expenses with the Use of Public Asset (UBP).

Partially offset by:

  1. Increase of 23.9% (R$ 10 million) in other financial expenses;
  2. Reduction of 10.0% (R$ 1 million) in capitalized interest (expense reducer).

4.8) Net Income

Net income was of R$ 570 million in 1Q19, registering an increase of 36.0% (R$ 151 million) if compared to the net income of R$ 419 million observed in 1Q18.

collar. The contracting of this operation does not involve any kind of speculation, inasmuch as it is aimed at minimizing any negative impacts on future revenues of the joint venture ENERCAN, which has electric energy sale agreements with annual restatement of part of the tariff based on the variation in the US$. In addition, according to Management's view, the scenario was favorable for contracting this type of financial instrument, considering the high volatility implicit in dollar options and the fact that there was no initial cost for same.

Page 17 de 57

1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019

  1. INDEBTEDNESS 5.1) Debt (IFRS)

Note includes the mark-to-market (MTM) effect and borrowing costs.

Indexation after Hedge - 1Q18 vs. 1Q19

1Q18

1Q19

Note: for debt linked to foreign currency (24.0% of total in 1Q19), swap operations are contracted, aiming the protection of the foreign exchange and the rate linked to the contract.

Page 18 de 57

1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019

Net Debt in IFRS

IFRS | R$ Million

1Q19

1Q18

Var. %

Financial Debt (including hedge)

(19,891)

(20,427)

-2.6%

(+) Available Funds

3,441

3,029

13.6%

(=) Net Debt

(16,450)

(17,398)

-5.4%

5.1.1) Debt Amortization Schedule in IFRS (Mar-19)

CPFL Energia has a large market access to liquidity sources through diversified funding alternatives, either through local market financing lines such as debenture issues, BNDES and other development banks, or through financing lines in the foreign market. This access to credit for the CPFL group is currently strengthened by the support of its shareholding structure, as State Grid gives greater robustness to CPFL group in financial market.

Notes:

  1. Considers only the principal of the debt of R$ 19,859 million. In order to reach the value of debt in IFRS, of R$ 19,891 million, should be included charges and the mark-to-market (MTM) effect and cost with funding;
  2. Short-term(April 2019 - March 2020) = R$ 3,471 million.

The cash position at the end of 1Q19 had a coverage ratio of 0.99x the amortizations of the next 12 months, enough to honor all amortization commitments until the beginning of 2020. The average amortization term, calculated from this schedule, is of 3.10 years.

Page 19 de 57

1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019

Gross Debt Cost1 in IFRS criteria

Note: (1) as of 2Q17, CPFL Energia started to calculate its debt average cost considering the end of the period, to better reflect the variations on interest rates.

5.2) Debt in Financial Covenants Criteria

5.2.1) Indexation and Debt Cost in Financial Covenants Criteria

Indexation1 After Hedge2 in Financial Covenants Criteria - 1Q18 vs. 1Q19

1Q18

CDI

Inflation

26%

Pre-fixed

6%

TJLP 16%

52%

1Q19

Inflation

6%

CDI

68%

21%

TJLP

4%

Pre-fixed

  1. Considering proportional consolidation of CPFL Renováveis, CERAN, ENERCAN, Foz do Chapecó and EPASA;
  2. For debt linked to foreign currency (26.5% of total), swap operations are contracted, aiming the protection of the foreign exchange and the rate linked to the contract.

Page 20 de 57

1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019

5.2.2) Net Debt in Financial Covenants Criteria and Leverage

In 1Q19 Proforma Net Debt totaled R$ 14,902 million, a reduction of 4.4% compared to net debt position at the end of 1Q18, in the amount of R$ 15,585 million.

Covenant Criteria (*) - R$ Million

1Q19

1Q18

Var.

Financial Debt (including hedge)1

(18,048)

(18,241)

-1.1%

(+) Available Funds

3,145

2,656

18.4%

(=) Net Debt

(14,902)

(15,585)

-4.4%

EBITDA Proforma2

5,515

4,708

17.2%

Net Debt / EBITDA

2.70

3.31

-18.4%

  1. Considering proportional consolidation of CPFL Renováveis, CERAN, ENERCAN, Foz do Chapecó and EPASA;
  2. Proforma EBITDA in the financial covenants criteria: adjusted according to equivalent participation of CPFL Energia in each of its subsidiaries, with the inclusion of regulatory assets and liabilities and the historical EBITDA of newly acquired projects.

In line with the criteria for calculation of financial covenants of loan agreements with financial institutions, net debt is adjusted according to the equivalent stake of CPFL Energia in each of its subsidiaries. Also, include in the calculation of Proforma EBITDA the effects of historic EBITDA of newly acquired projects. Considering that the Proforma Net Debt totaled R$ 14,902 million and Proforma EBITDA in the last 12 months reached R$ 5,515 million, the ratio Proforma Net Debt / EBITDA at the end of 1Q19 reached 2.70x.

6) INVESTMENTS

6.1) Actual Investments

Investments (R$ Million)

Segment

1Q19

1Q18

Var.

Distribution

404

366

10,1%

Generation - Conventional

1

1

16,0%

Transmission1

0

0

-68,2%

Generation - Renew able

33

44

-26,2%

Commercialization

1

1

-24,3%

Services and Others2

7

13

-44,5%

Total

445

426

4,6%

Note:

  1. Investments related to the transmission segment, according to IFRIC 15, are recorded as
    "Contractual Asset of Transmission Companies" (in other credits). Investments of R$ 55 thousands in 1Q19 and R$ 172 thousands in 1Q18.
  2. Others - basically refer to assets and transactions that are not related to the listed segments.

In 1Q19, investments were R$ 445 million, an increase of 4.6%, compared to R$ 426 million registered in 1Q18. We highlight investments made by CPFL Energia in the Distribution segment:

  1. Expansion and strengthening of the electric system;
  2. Electricity system maintenance and improvements;
  3. Operational infrastructure;
  4. Upgrade of management and operational support systems;
  5. Customer help services;
  6. Research and development programs;

Page 21 de 57

1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019

6.2) Investments Forecasts

On November 30, 2018, CPFL Energia's Board of Directors approved Board of Executive Officers' proposal for 2019 Annual Budget and 2020/2023 Multiannual Plan for the Company, which was previously discussed by the Budget and Corporate Finance Commission.

Investments Forecasts (R$ million)1

Notes:

  1. Constant currency;
  2. Investment Plan released in 4Q18/2018 Earnings Release, from March 2019;
  3. Disregard investments in Special Obligations (among other items financed by consumers);
  4. Conventional + Renewable.

Page 22 de 57

1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019

7) ALLOCATION OF RESULTS

The Company's Bylaws require the distribution of at least 25% of net income adjusted according to law, as dividends to its shareholders. The proposal for allocation of net income from the fiscal year is shown below:

Thousands of R$

Net income of the fiscal year - Individual

2,058,040

Realization of comprehensive income

Adjustments from previous years - IFRS 9 adoption Reversion of statutory reserve - concession financial asset

25,117

(82,607)

826,600

Net income base for allocation

2,827,150

Legal reserve

(102,902)

Statutory reserve - working capital reinforcement

(2,235,465)

Minimum mandatory dividend

(488,785)

Minimum Mandatory Dividend (25%)

At the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting (AGM), held on April 30, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., among other matters, it was declared the distribution and it was approved the payment of dividends by the Company, in the amount of R$ 488,784,574.40 (four hundred and eighty-eightmillion, seven hundred and eighty-fourthousand, five hundred and seventy-fourreais and forty centavos), equivalent to R$ 0.480182232 per common share issued by the Company.

Pursuant to paragraph 3 of article 205 of Law No. 6,404/76, the payment of dividends will be made in one single installment, until December 31, 2019, in a specific date to be informed in due course to the shareholders and to the market, without monetary update or incurring interest between the declaration date and the effective payment date.

Shareholders owning shares on April 30, 2019 will be entitled to receive the dividends. Shares will be traded "ex-dividend" at the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, or "B3") and at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as of May 2, 2019.

Statutory Reserve - Working Capital Reinforcement

For this fiscal year, considering the current macro scenario with an incipient economic recovery, and also considering the uncertainties regarding hydrology, the Company's Management proposed the allocation of R$ 2.235 million to the statutory reserve - working capital reinforcement.

  1. STOCK MARKETS 8.1) Stock Performance

CPFL Energia is listed on both the B3 (Novo Mercado) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) (ADR Level III), segments with the highest levels of corporate governance.

Page 23 de 57

1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019

B3

NYSE

Date

CPFE3 (R$)

IEE

IBOV

Date

CPL (US$)

DJBr20

Dow Jones

03/31/2019

R$

30.48

57,449

95,415

03/31/2019

$

15.52

23,618

25,929

12/31/2018

R$

28.85

49,266

87,887

12/31/2018

$

14.80

22,007

23,327

03/31/2018

R$

24.91

41,445

85,366

03/31/2018

$

15.00

25,170

24,103

QoQ

5.6%

16.6%

8.6% QoQ

4.9%

7.3%

11.2%

YoY

22.4%

38.6%

11.8% YoY

3.5%

-6.2%

7.6%

On March 31, 2019, CPFL Energia's shares closed at R$ 30.48 per share on the B3 and US$ 15.52 per ADR on the NYSE, an appreciation in the quarter of 5.6% and 4.7%, respectively. Considering the variation in the last 12 months, the shares and ADRs presented an appreciation of 22.4% on the B3 and of 3.5% on the NYSE.

8.2) Daily Average Volume

The daily trading volume in 1Q19 averaged R$ 24.0 million, of which R$ 22.5 million on the B3 and R$ 1.4 million on the NYSE, representing a reduction of 25.5% in relation to 1Q18. The number of trades on the B3 decreased by 13.0%.

Note: Considers the sum of the average daily volume on the B3 and NYSE.

Page 24 de 57

1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019

9) CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The corporate governance model adopted by CPFL Energia and its subsidiaries is based on the principles of transparency, equity, accountability and corporate responsibility.

In 2018, CPFL marked 14 years since being listed on the B3 and the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"). With more than 100 years of history in Brazil, the Company's shares are listed on the Novo Mercado Special Listing Segment of the B3 with Level III ADRs, special segments for companies that comply with corporate governance best practices. All CPFL shares are common shares, entitling all shareholders the right to vote, as well as the tag along right with same conditions granted to the seller, in case of an offer which results in control transference.

CPFL's Management is composed of the Board of Directors ("Board"), its decision-making authority, and the Board of Executive Officers, its executive body. The Board is responsible for defining the strategic business direction of the holding company and subsidiaries, and is composed of 9 members (of which 2 independent members), with terms of one year, eligible for reelection.

The Internal Regulation of the Board establishes the procedures for evaluating the directors, under the leadership of the Chairman, as well as their main duties and rights.

The Board set up three advisory committees (Management Processes, Risks and Sustainability, People Management and Related Parties), which support the Board in its decisions and monitor relevant and strategic themes, such as people and risk management, sustainability, the surveillance of internal audits, analysis of transactions with parties that are related to controlling shareholders and handling of incidents recorded through complaint hotlines and ethical conduct channels. Furthermore, 2 advisory commissions were set ad hoc, as foreseen in the Internal Regulation: Strategy and Finance and Budget, which support the Board in subjects related to the strategic plan, as well as the budget follow-up.

The Board of Executive Officers is composed of 1 Chief Executive Officer and 9 Vice Presidents, with terms of two years, eligible for reelection, responsible for executing the strategy of CPFL Energia and its subsidiaries as defined by the Board of Directors in line with corporate governance guidelines. To ensure alignment of governance practices, Executive Officers sit on the Boards of Directors of companies that form the CPFL group and nominate their respective executive officers.

CPFL has a permanent Fiscal Council, composed of 3 members, that also exercises the duties of Audit Committee, in line with Sarbanes-Oxley Law (SOX), applicable to foreign companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges.

The guidelines and documents on corporate governance are available at the Investor Relations website http://www.cpfl.com.br/ir.

Page 25 de 57

1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019

10) SHAREHOLDERS STRUCTURE

CPFL Energia is a holding company that owns stake in other companies. State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC) controls CPFL Energia through its subsidiaries State Grid International Development Co., Ltd, State Grid International Development Limited (SGID), International Grid Holdings Limited, State Grid Brazil Power Participações S.A. (SGBP) and ESC Energia S.A.:

Reference date: 03/31/2019

Notes:

  1. RGE is held by CPFL Energia (89.0107%) and CPFL Brasil (10.9893%).
  2. CPFL Soluções = CPFL Brasil + CPFL Serviços + CPFL Eficiência;
  3. 51.54% stake of the availability of power and energy of Serra da Mesa HPP, regarding the Power Purchase Agreement between CPFL Geração and Furnas;

Page 26 de 57

1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019

  1. PERFORMANCE OF THE BUSINESS SEGMENTS 11.1) Distribution Segment
    11.1.1) Economic-Financial Performance

Consolidated Income Statement - Distribution (R$ Million)

1Q19

1Q18

Var.

Gross Operating Revenue

9,446

8,329

13.4%

Net Operating Revenue

5,936

5,201

14.1%

Cost of Electric Power

(3,877)

(3,451)

12.4%

Operating Costs & Expenses

(1,271)

(1,138)

11.7%

EBIT

788

612

28.7%

EBITDA(1)

980

792

23.6%

Financial Income (Expense)

(60)

(105)

-43.1%

Income Before Taxes

728

507

43.6%

Net Income

465

321

45.1%

Note:

  1. EBITDA (IFRS) is calculated from the sum of net income, taxes, financial result and depreciation/amortization, as CVM Instruction no. 527/12.

11.1.1.1) Sectoral Financial Assets and Liabilities

In 1Q19, total sectoral financial liabilities accounted for R$ 324 million, a variation of R$ 697 million if compared to 1Q18, when sectoral financial assets amounted to R$ 374 million.

On March 31, 2019, the balance of sectoral financial assets and liabilities was positive in R$ 1,212 million, compared to a positive balance of R$ 1,508 million on December 31, 2018 and a positive balance of R$ 596 million on March 31, 2018.

As established by the applicable regulation, any sectoral financial assets or liabilities shall be included in the tariffs of the distributors in their respective annual tariff events.

Page 27 de 57

1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019

11.1.1.2) Operating Revenue

Operating Revenue (R$ Million)

1Q19

1Q18

Var.

Gross Operating Revenue

Revenue with Energy Sales (Captive + TUSD)

8,567

6,950

23.3%

Short-term Electric Energy

243

115

111.6%

Revenue from Building the Infrastructure of the Concession

415

370

12.1%

Sectoral Financial Assets and Liabilities

(324)

374

-

CDE Resources - Low-income and Other Tariff Subsidies

429

377

13.8%

Adjustments to the Concession's Financial Asset

64

65

-0.6%

Other Revenues and Income

52

79

-34.3%

Total

9,446

8,329

13.4%

Deductions from the Gross Operating Revenue

ICMS Tax

(1,740)

(1,400)

24.2%

PIS and COFINS Taxes

(794)

(736)

7.9%

CDE Sector Charge

(998)

(898)

11.1%

R&D and Energy Efficiency Program

(55)

(48)

16.3%

PROINFA

(39)

(35)

10.1%

Tariff Flags and Others

122

(7)

-

Others

(7)

(5)

26.4%

Total

(3,510)

(3,129)

12.2%

Net Operating Revenue

5,936

5,201

14.1%

In 1Q19, gross operating revenue amounted to R$ 9,446 million, an increase of 13.4% (R$ 1,117 million), due to the following factors:

  • Increase of 23.3% (R$ 1,617 million) in the revenue with energy sales (captive + free clients), due to: (i) the positive average tariff adjustment in the distribution companies for the period between 1Q18 and 1Q19 (highlight for the average increases of 16.90% in CPFL Paulista and 22.47% in RGE Sul, in April 2018, of 20.58% in RGE, in June 2018, and of 19.25% in CPFL Piratininga, in October 2018); and (ii) the increase of 3.2% in the sales volume within the concession area;
  • Increase of 111.6% (R$ 128 million) in Short-term Electric Energy;
  • Increase of 13.8% (R$ 52 million) in tariff subsidies (CDE resources);
  • Increase of 12.1% (R$ 45 million) in revenue from building the infrastructure of the concession;

Partially offset by:

  • Variation of R$ 697 million in the Sectoral Financial Assets/Liabilities, from a sectoral financial asset of R$ 374 million in 1Q18 to a sectoral financial liability of R$ 324 million in 1Q19;
  • Reduction of 34.3% (R$ 27 million) in Other Revenues and Income.

Deductions from the gross operating revenue were R$ 3,510 million in 1Q19, representing an increase of 12.2% (R$ 381 million), due to the following factors:

  • Increase of 24.2% (R$ 340 million) in ICMS tax;
  • Increase of 11.1% (R$ 100 million) in the CDE sector charge;

Page 28 de 57

1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019

  • Increase of 7.9% (R$ 58 million) in PIS and COFINS taxes;
  • Increase of 16.3% (R$ 8 million) in the R&D and Energy Efficiency Program.
  • Increase of 10.1% (R$ 4 million) in the PROINFA;
  • Increase of 26.4% (R$ 1 million) in other deductions from the gross operating revenue; Partially offset by the following factor:
  • Variation of R$ 129 million in tariff flags approved by the CCEE, from an expense of R$ 7 million in 1Q18 to a revenue of R$ 122 million in 1Q19.

Net operating revenue reached R$ 5,936 million in 1Q19, representing an increase of 14.1% (R$ 735 million).

11.1.1.3) Cost of Electric Energy

Cost of Electric Energy (R$ Million)

1Q19 1Q18 Var.

Cost of Electric Power Purchased for Resale

Energy from Itaipu Binacional

PROINFA

Energy Purchased through Auction in the Regulated Environment, Bilateral Contracts and Energy Purchased in the Spot Market PIS and COFINS Tax Credit

657

558

17.7%

105

86

22.1%

2,932

2,384

23.0%

(324)

(265)

22.1%

Total

3,370

2,764

22.0%

Charges for the Use of the Transmission and Distribution System

Basic Network Charges

479

549

-12.7%

Itaipu Transmission Charges

67

62

7.0%

Connection Charges

45

30

53.0%

Charges for the Use of the Distribution System

9

5

60.4%

System Service Usage Charges - ESS

(41)

47

-

Reserve Energy Charges - EER

-

66

-

PIS and COFINS Tax Credit

(52)

(71)

-27.7%

Total

507

687

-26.2%

Cost of Electric Energy

3,877

3,451

12.4%

In 1Q19, the cost of electric energy, comprising the purchase of electricity for resale and charges for the use of the distribution and transmission system, amounted to R$ 3,877 million, representing an increase of 12.4% (R$ 426 million):

  • The cost of electric power purchased for resale was R$ 3,370 million in 1Q19, representing an increase of 22.0% (R$ 607 million), due to the following factors:
    1. Increase of 23.0% (R$ 548 million) in the cost of energy purchased through auction in the regulated environment, bilateral contracts and energy purchased in the spot market, due to the increases of 10.4% in the average purchase price (from R$ 213.51/MWh in 1Q18 to R$ 235.78/MWh in 1Q19) and of 11.3% (1,267 GWh) in the volume of purchased energy;
    2. Increase of 17.7% (R$ 99 million) in the cost of energy from Itaipu, due to the increase of 18.5% in the average purchase price (from R$ 203.86/MWh in 1Q18 to R$ 241.63/MWh in 1Q19), partially offset by the reduction of 0.7% (19 GWh) in the volume of purchased

Page 29 de 57

1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019

energy;

  1. Increase of 22.1% (R$ 19 million) in the cost of the Proinfa, due to the increases of 21.9% in the average purchase price (from R$ 335.19/MWh in 1Q18 to R$ 408.60/MWh in 1Q19) and of 0.1% (1 GWh) in the volume of purchased energy;

Partially offset by:

    1. Increase of 22.1% (R$ 59 million) in PIS and Cofins tax credit (cost reducer), generated from the energy purchase.
  • Charges for the use of the transmission and distribution system reached R$ 507 million in 1Q19, representing a reduction of 26.2% (R$ 180 million), due to the following factors:
    1. Variation of R$ 88 million in the System Service Usage Charges - ESS, from an expense of R$ 47 million in 1Q18 to a revenue of R$ 41 million in 1Q19;
    2. Reduction of 12.7% (R$ 70 million) in charges for basic network;
    3. Reserve Energy Charges - EER in 1Q18, in the amount of R$ 66 million;

Partially offset by:

  1. Reduction of 27.7% (R$ 20 million) in PIS and Cofins tax credit (cost reducer), generated from the charges;
  2. Increase of 53.0% (R$ 16 million) in connection charges;
  3. Increase of 7.0% (R$ 4 million) in the Itaipu transmission charges;
  4. Increase of 60.4% (R$ 3 million) in the usage of the distribution system charges.

11.1.1.4) Operating Costs and Expenses

Operating costs and expenses reached R$ 1,271 million in 1Q19, compared to R$ 1,138 million in 1Q18, an increase of 11.7% (R$ 133 million).

Page 30 de 57

1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019

The factors that explain these variations follow below:

PMSO

Reported PMSO (R$ million)

1Q19

1Q18

Variation

R$ MM

%

Reported PMSO

Personnel

(226)

(224)

(2)

1.0%

Material

(46)

(40)

(6)

14.7%

Outsourced Services

(207)

(206)

(0)

0.1%

Other Operating Costs/Expenses

(158)

(95)

(63)

67.0%

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(68)

(26)

(42)

159.9%

Legal and judicial expenses

(31)

(11)

(19)

166.6%

Others

(59)

(57)

(2)

4.2%

Total Reported PMSO

(637)

(565)

(72)

12.7%

In 1Q19, PMSO reached R$ 637 million, an increase of 12.7% (R$ 72 million), compared to R$ 565 million in 1Q18.

Personnel - increase of 1.0% (R$ 2 million), mainly due to the collective bargaining agreement - wages and benefits;

Material - increase of 14.7% (R$ 6 million), mainly due to the increases in the replacement of material to the maintenance of lines and grid (R$ 3 million) and in the fleet maintenance (R$ 2 million);

Third party services - increase of 0.1% (R$ 0.2 million);

Other operating costs/expenses - increase of 67.0% (R$ 63 million), due to the increases in the following items: (a) allowance for doubtful accounts (R$ 42 million), (b) legal and judicial expenses (R$ 19 million), and (c) other costs/expenses (R$ 2 million).

Other operating costs and expenses

In 1Q19, other operating costs and expenses reached R$ 635 million, compared to R$ 573 million in 1Q18, registering an increase of 10.8% (R$ 62 million), with the variations below:

  1. Increase of 12.1% (R$ 45 million) in cost of building the concession´s infrastructure. This item, which reached R$ 415 million in 1Q19, does not affect results, since it has its counterpart in "operating revenue";
  2. Increase of 6.9% (R$ 12 million) in Depreciation and Amortization item;
  3. Increase of 25.3% (R$ 6 million) in Private Pension Fund item, due to the registration of the impacts of the 2019 actuarial report.

Page 31 de 57

1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019

11.1.1.5) EBITDA

EBITDA totaled R$ 980 million in 1Q19, compared to R$ 792 million in 1Q18, an increase of 23.6% (R$ 187 million).

Conciliation of Net Income and EBITDA (R$ million)

1Q19

1Q18

Var.

Net income

465

321

45.1%

Depreciation and Amortization

192

181

Financial Results

60

105

Income Tax /Social Contribution

263

187

EBITDA

980

792

23.6%

11.1.1.6) Financial Result

Financial Result (R$ Million)

1Q19

1Q18

Var.

Revenues

Income from Financial Investments

17

24

-28.6%

Additions and Late Payment Fines

74

68

9.1%

Fiscal Credits Update

1

2

-43.8%

Judicial Deposits Update

9

9

1.2%

Monetary and Foreign Exchange Updates

8

18

-55.5%

Discount on Purchase of ICMS Credit

7

7

2.1%

Sectoral Financial Assets Update

28

7

287.5%

PIS and COFINS - over Other Financial Revenues

(9)

(9)

-6.0%

Others

10

11

-9.4%

Total

145

136

6.4%

Expenses

Debt Charges

(140)

(145)

-3.3%

Monetary and Foreign Exchange Updates

(59)

(75)

-22.0%

(-) Capitalized Interest

6

4

48.4%

Sectoral Financial Liabilities Update

-

(5)

-100.0%

Others

(12)

(20)

-42.8%

Total

(205)

(241)

-15.1%

Financial Result

(60)

(105)

-43.1%

In 1Q19, the net financial result recorded a net financial expense of R$ 60 million, a reduction of

43.1% (R$ 45 million). The items explaining these changes are as follows:

  • Financial Revenue: increase of 6.4% (R$ 9 million), from R$ 136 million in 1Q18 to R$ 145 million in 1Q19, mainly due to the following factors:

Page 32 de 57

1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019

  1. Increase of 287.5% (R$ 20 million) in sectoral financial assets update;
  2. Increase of 9.1% (R$ 6 million) in late payment interest and fines;
  3. Reduction of 6.0% (R$ 1 million) in PIS and Cofins on financial revenues (revenue reducer);

Partially offset by:

    1. Reduction of 55.5% (R$ 10 million) in adjustments for inflation and exchange rate changes, due to (a) the reduction of R$ 11 million in revenues from fines, interest and monetary adjustment relating to installment payments made by consumers; partially offset by the increase (b) of R$ 1 million in the adjustment of the balance of tariff subsidies, as determined by Aneel;
    2. Reduction of 28.6% (R$ 7 million) in the income from financial investments, due to the lower average balance of investments;
    3. Reduction of 43.8% (R$ 1 million) in fiscal credits update;
    4. Reduction of 9.4% (R$ 1 million) in other financial revenues.
  • Financial Expense: reduction of 15.1% (R$ 36 million), from R$ 241 million in 1Q18 to R$ 205 million in 1Q19, mainly due to the following factors:
    1. Reduction of 22.0% (R$ 17 million) in adjustments for inflation and exchange rate changes, due to: (a) the mark-to-market positive effect for financial operations under Law 4,131 - non-cash effect (R$ 21 million); partially offset by (b) the increase of debt charges in foreign currency, with swap to CDI interbank rate (R$ 5 million);
    2. Reduction of 42.8% (R$ 9 million) in other financial expenses;
    3. Reduction of 3.3% (R$ 5 million) in interest on debt in local currency;
    4. Sectoral financial liabilities update in 1Q18, in the amount of R$ 5 million;
    5. Increase of 48.4% (R$ 2 million) in capitalized interest (expense reducer).

11.1.1.7) Net Income

Net Income totaled R$ 465 million in 1Q19, compared to R$ 321 million in 1Q18, an increase of 45.1% (R$ 145 million).

11.1.2) Tariff Events

Reference dates

Tariff Process Dates

Distributor

Date

CPFL Santa Cruz

March 22nd

CPFL Paulista

April 8th

New RGE

June 19th

CPFL Piratininga

October 23rd

Page 33 de 57

1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019

Tariff Revision

Distributor

Periodicity

Next Revision

Cycle

CPFL Piratininga

Every 4 years

October 2019

5th PTRC

CPFL Santa Cruz

Every 5 years

March 2021

5th PTRC

CPFL Paulista

Every 5 years

April 2023

5th PTRC

New RGE

Every 5 years

June 2023

5th PTRC

Annual tariff adjustments of October 2018, March 2019 and April 2019

CPFL Piratininga

CPFL Santa Cruz

CPFL Paulista

Ratifying Resolution

2,472

2,522

2,526

Adjustment

20.01%

13.70%

12.02%

Parcel A

7.07%

1.12%

0.78%

Parcel B

1.76%

0.90%

2.17%

Financial Components

11.18%

11.68%

9.07%

Effect on consumer billings

19.25%

13.31%

8.66%

Date of entry into force

10/23/2018

03/22/2019

04/08/2019

Periodic tariff reviews occurred in 2018

RGE Sul

RGE

Ratifying Resolution

2,385

2,401

Adjustment

18.44%

21.27%

Parcel A

6.79%

6.11%

Parcel B

4.77%

9.45%

Financial Components

6.88%

5.71%

Effect on consumer billings

22.47%

20.58%

Date of entry into force

04/19/2018

06/19/2018

Page 34 de 57

1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019

4th Periodic Tariff Review Cycle

RGE Sul

RGE

Date

Apr-18

Jun-18

Gross Regulatory Asset Base (A)

3,605

4,374

Depreciation Rate (B)

3.87%

3.74%

Depreciation Quota (C = A x B)

140

164

Net Regulatory Asset Base (D)

2,389

3,032

Pre-tax WACC (E)

12.26%

12.26%

Cost of Capital (F = D x E)

290

372

Special Obligations (G)

5

8

Regulatory EBITDA (H = C + F + G)

435

543

OPEX = CAOM + CAIMI (I)

438

523

Parcel B (J = H + I)

872

1,066

Productivity Index Parcel B ( K )

0.98%

1.07%

Quality Incentive Mechanism ( L)

-0.71%

0.05%

Parcel B w ith adjusts (M = J * (K - L)

870

1,054

Other Revenues (N)

19

28

Adjusted Parcel B (O = M - N)

851

1,026

Parcel A (P)

2,653

2,816

Required Revenue (Q = O + P)

3,504

3,842

RGE Sul

On April 17, 2018, ANEEL approved the result of the fourth Periodic Tariff Review of distributor RGE Sul. The average effect to be perceived by the consumers was 22.47% and details can be found in the table above.

RGE

On June 19, 2018, ANEEL approved the result of the fourth Periodic Tariff Review of distributor RGE Sul. The average effect to be perceived by the consumers was 20.58% and details can be found in the table above.

11.1.3) Operating Performance of Distribution

SAIDI and SAIFI

Below we are presenting the results achieved by the distribution companies with regard to the main indicators that measure the quality and reliability of their supply of electric energy. The SAIDI (System Average Interruption Duration Index) measures the average duration, in hours, of interruption per consumer per year. The SAIFI (System Average Interruption Frequency Index) measures the average number of interruptions per consumer per year.

SAIDI and SAIFI Indicators

Distributor

SAIDI (hours)

SAIFI (interruptions)

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

1Q19

ANEEL1

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

1Q19

ANEEL1

CPFL Paulista

6.92

7.76

7.62

7.14

6.17

6.46

7.38

4.87

4.89

5.00

4.94

4.03

4.16

6.33

CPFL Piratininga

6.98

7.24

8.44²

6.97

5.92

6.40

6.74

4.19

4.31

3.97²

4.45

3.87

4.31

5.82

RGE

18.28

17.47

16.82

14.83

14.44

14.95

11.48

9.01

8.37

8.44

7.68

6.10

6.27

8.50

CPFL Santa Cruz

6.20

6.01

6.21

8.75

5.12

5.09

4.84

7.88

Notes:

  1. Limit of the Regulatory Agency (ANEEL);
  2. In the previous disclosures, we reported a SAIDI of 6.97 and a SAIFI of 3.80 for CPFL Piratininga in 2016. This number excluded the effect of a CTEEP transmission failure during a storm. However, a decision by ANEEL determined that this effect was included in the SAIDI and SAIFI statistics, so that we corrected the values, as shown in the table.

Page 35 de 57

1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019

The annualized values of SAIDI and SAIFI for the first quarter of 2019 presented lower results than the annualized values for the same period of 2018 (-0.6% in the SAIDI and -9.3% in the SAIFI) in the consolidated of the distributors. In the annualized view by distributor, there was a reduction of 6.5% in the SAIDI and 12.6% in the SAIFI of CPFL Paulista. CPFL Santa Cruz and RGE reduced the SAIFI by 8.0% and 11.3%, respectively.

As regards RGE Sul specifically, the recovery plan for technical indicators remains Rural, Troncal and Urban pruning, treatment of major primary, secondary and damage recidivism, programming of services for testing and maintenance in substations and transmission lines, carry out termovision and ultrasound inspections in distribution networks, substations and transmission lines. In addition, part of the maintenance plan, improvements and extensions of the existing structure, with the forecast of exchanges of posts, capacity adjustment, modernization of substations, and installation of remote control and control equipment. This plan is part of a continuous improvement that is already under development. In addition to the significant investments being made, the significant reduction of these investments has already been observed.

Since 2019, the RGE and RGE Sul concessions have been unified, becoming a single distributor for the purpose of calculating technical indicators.

Losses

Find below the performance of CPFL distribution companies throughout the last quarters:

12M Accumulated

Losses1

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

ANEEL

CPFL Energia

8.82%

9.02%

8.86%

9.03%

8.84%

8.30%

CPFL Paulista

8.93%

9.10%

8.87%

9.13%

8.86%

8.37%

CPFL Piratininga

7.72%

7.87%

7.79%

7.94%

7.69%

6.92%

RGE

9.45%

9.73%

9.71%

9.70%

9.78%

9.11%

CPFL Santa Cruz

8.65%

8.84%

8.09%

8.56%

7.82%

7.58%

Notes:

  1. The figures above were adequate to a better comparison with the regulatory losses trajectory defined by the Regulatory Agency (ANEEL). In CPFL Piratininga, RGE and RGE Sul, high-voltage customers were disregarded.

The consolidated losses index of CPFL Energia was of 8.84% in 1Q19, compared to 9.03% in 4Q18, a reduction of 0.19 p.p. Compared to 1Q18 (8.82%), there was an increase of 0.02 p.p.

11.2) Commercialization and Services Segments

11.2.1) Commercialization Segment

Consolidated Income Statement - Commercialization (R$ Million)

1Q19

1Q18

Var.

Net Operating Revenue

760

710

7.1%

EBITDA(1)

31

8

295.0%

Net Loss

15

(0)

-

Note:

  1. EBITDA is calculated from the sum of net income, taxes, financial result and depreciation/amortization.

Page 36 de 57

1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019

Operating Revenue

In 1Q19, net operating revenue reached R$ 760 million, representing an increase of 7.1% (R$ 50 million).

EBITDA

In 1Q19, EBITDA totaled R$ 31 million, compared to R$ 8 million in 1Q18, an increase of 295.0% (R$ 23 million).

Net Income

In 1Q19, net income was of R$ 15 million, compared to a net loss of R$ 0.4 million in 1Q18, a variation of R$ 15 million.

11.2.2) Services Segment

Consolidated Income Statement - Services (R$ Million)

1Q19

1Q18

Var.

Net Operating Revenue

146

112

30.4%

EBITDA(1)

36

23

58.5%

Net Income

23

13

78.1%

Note:

  1. EBITDA is calculated from the sum of net income, taxes, financial result and depreciation/amortization.

Operating Revenue

In 1Q19, net operating revenue reached R$ 146 million, representing an increase of 30.4% (R$ 34 million).

EBITDA

In 1Q19, EBITDA totaled R$ 36 million, compared to R$ 23 million in 1Q18, an increase of 58.5% (R$ 13 million).

Net Income

In 1Q19, net income was of R$ 23 million, compared to a net income of R$ 13 million in 1Q18, an increase of 78.1% (R$ 10 million).

Page 37 de 57

1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019

11.3) Conventional Generation Segment

11.3.1) Economic-Financial Performance

Consolidated Income Statement - Conventional Generation (R$ million)

1Q19

1Q18

Var.

Gross Operating Revenue

301

308

-2.3%

Net Operating Revenue

269

281

-4.3%

Cost of Electric Power

(29)

(19)

57.4%

Operating Costs & Expenses

(52)

(53)

-2.6%

EBIT

188

210

-10.1%

EBITDA

304

325

-6.5%

Financial Income (Expense)

(44)

(68)

-35.1%

Income Before Taxes

230

227

1.3%

Net Income

184

182

1.4%

Nota:

  1. EBITDA is calculated from the sum of net income, taxes, financial result and depreciation/amortization.

11.3.1.1) Operating Revenue

In the analysis presented in this report we consider the migration of the transmission companies CPFL Piracicaba and CPFL Morro Agudo from "Others" to "Conventional Generation" segment.

In 1Q19, Gross Operating Revenue reached R$ 301 million, a reduction of 2.3% (R$ 7 million). Net Operating Revenue was of R$ 269 million, registering a reduction of 4.3% (R$ 12 million).

The main factors that affected the net operating revenue are:

  • Reduction of R$ 10 million in other operating revenues;
  • Reduction of R$ 1 million in the revenue with the power supply from Jaguari Geração;
  • Reduction of R$ 1 million in the revenue with the power supply from CPFL Centrais Geradoras;

Partially offset by:

  • Increase of 1.7% (R$ 3 million) in the revenue with the power supply to CPFL Paulista and CPFL Piratininga;
  • Increase of 2.0% (R$ 2 million) in the revenue from the plants of Rio das Antas Complex (CERAN).

11.3.1.2) Cost of Electric Power

In the analysis presented in this report we consider the migration of the transmission companies CPFL Piracicaba and CPFL Morro Agudo from "Others" to "Conventional Generation" segment.

In 1Q19, the cost of electric power reached R$ 29 million, an increase of 57.4% (R$ 11 million), mainly due to the following factor:

  • Increase of R$ 11 million in the cost with Electric Energy Purchased for Resale, mainly due to the gain in 1Q18 related to the reimbursement of the GSF agreement.

Page 38 de 57

1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019

11.3.1.3) Operating Costs and Expenses

In the analysis presented in this report we consider the migration of the transmission companies CPFL Piracicaba and CPFL Morro Agudo from "Others" to "Conventional Generation" segment.

Operating costs and expenses reached R$ 52 million in 1Q19, compared to R$ 53 million in 1Q18, a reduction of 2.6% (R$ 1 million). The factors that explain these variations follow below:

PMSO

PMSO (R$ million)

1Q19

1Q18

Variation

%

PMSO

Personnel

8

9

-10.2%

Material

1

1

30.1%

Outsourced Services

6

5

16.2%

Other Operating Costs/Expenses

7

8

-13.0%

GSF Risk Premium

2

2

31.9%

Others

5

7

-25.3%

Total PMSO

22

23

-4.4%

PMSO item reached R$ 22 million in 1Q19, registering a reduction of 4.4%, due to the following factors:

  1. Reduction of 10.2% (R$ 1 million) in expenses with Personnel;
  2. Reduction of 13.0% (R$ 1 million) in Other Operating Costs/Expenses; Partially offset by:
  3. Increase of 16.2% (R$ 1 million) in expenses with Outsourced Services;
  4. Increase of 30.1% (R$ 0.2 million) in expenses with Material.

Other operating costs and expenses

Other operating costs and expenses reached R$ 30 million in 1Q19, compared to R$ 31 million in 1Q18, registering a reduction of 1.3% (R$ 0.4 million), explained by the variations below:

  1. Reduction of 0.5% (R$ 0.4 million) in Depreciation and Amortization item; Partially offset by:
  2. Increase of 0.3% (R$ 0.1 million) in Private Pension Fund.

Page 39 de 57

1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019

11.3.1.4) Equity Income

Equity Income (R$ Million)

1Q19

1Q18

Var. R$

Var. %

Projects

Barra Grande HPP

3

3

0

13.7%

Campos Novos HPP

30

27

3

11.3%

Foz do Chapecó HPP

30

31

(1)

-2.6%

Epasa TPP

22

24

(2)

-9.5%

Total

86

85

0

0.5%

In 1Q19, Equity Income result reached R$ 86 million, compared to R$ 85 million in 1Q18, an increase of 0.5% (R$ 1 million).

Equity Income (R$ Million)

EPASA

1Q19

1Q18

Var. R$

Var. %

Net Revenue

105

93

12

12.3%

Operating Costs / Expenses

(71)

(58)

(14)

23.3%

Deprec. / Amortization

(5)

(5)

0

-0.5%

Net Financial Result

(2)

(2)

0

-1.8%

Income Tax

(5)

(5)

(0)

7.0%

Net Income

22

24

(2)

-9.5%

Equity Income (R$ Million)

FOZ DO CHAPECO

1Q19

1Q18

Var. R$

Var. %

Net Revenue

108

106

2

2.0%

Operating Costs / Expenses

(29)

(24)

(4)

18.3%

Deprec. / Amortization

(16)

(15)

(0)

1.9%

Net Financial Result

(18)

(12)

(6)

47.8%

Income Tax

(15)

(16)

1

-5.1%

Net Income

30

31

(1)

-2.6%

Equity Income (R$ Million)

BAESA

1Q19

1Q18

Var. R$

Var. %

Net Revenue

14

16

(1)

-7.0%

Operating Costs / Expenses

(6)

(5)

(1)

25.2%

Deprec. / Amortization

(3)

(3)

(0)

0.3%

Net Financial Result

(0)

(0)

0

-95.4%

Income Tax

(2)

(2)

(0)

11.0%

Net Income

3

3

0

13.7%

Page 40 de 57

1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019

Equity Income (R$ Million)

ENERCAN

1Q19

1Q18

Var. R$

Var. %

Net Revenue

68

69

(1)

-1.4%

Operating Costs / Expenses

(12)

(15)

3

-23.1%

Deprec. / Amortization

(6)

(6)

0

-4.6%

Net Financial Result

(4)

(5)

1

-27.7%

Income Tax

(16)

(14)

(2)

11.3%

Net Income

30

27

3

11.3%

11.3.1.5) EBITDA

In 1Q19, EBITDA was of R$ 304 million, compared to R$ 325 million in 1Q18, a reduction of 6.5% (R$ 21 million).

Conciliation of Net Income and EBITDA (R$ million)

1Q19

1Q18

Var.

Net Income

184

182

1.4%

Depreciation and Amortization

30

30

Financial Result

44

68

Income Tax /Social Contribution

46

45

EBITDA

304

325

-6.5%

11.3.1.6) Financial Result

Financial Result (Adjusted - R$ Million)

1Q19

1Q18

Var.

Revenues

Income from Financial Investments

3

15

-76.7%

Adjustment for inflation and exchange rate changes

0

4

-97.4%

Interest on loan agreements

7

0

2485.1%

PIS and COFINS on other finance income

(0)

(1)

-32.9%

Others

0

1

-75.2%

Total

10

20

-50.7%

Expenses

Interest on debts

(47)

(64)

-26.5%

Adjustment for inflation and exchange rate changes

(4)

(20)

-78.7%

Use of Public Asset

(2)

(4)

-49.3%

Others

(1)

(1)

11.4%

Total

(54)

(88)

-38.7%

Financial Result

(44)

(68)

-35.1%

Page 41 de 57

1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019

In 1Q19, the financial result was a net financial expense of R$ 44 million, representing a reduction of 35.1% (R$ 24 million), compared to net financial expenses of R$ 68 million registered in 1Q18.

  • Financial Revenues moved from R$ 20 million in 1Q18 to R$ 10 million in 1Q19, a reduction of 50.7% (R$ 10 million), due to:
    • Reduction of 76.7% (R$ 11 million) related to income from financial investments;
    • Variation of R$ 4 million in monetary and foreign exchange updates (zero-cost collar derivative2 effect of R$ 5 million in the period);
    • Reduction of 75.2% (R$ 1 million) in other financial income;

Partially offset by:

    • Revenue of R$ 6 million in 1Q19, related to interest on loan agreements;
  • Financial Expenses moved from R$ 88 million in 1Q18 to R$ 54 million in 1Q19, a reduction of 38.7% (R$ 34 million), due to:
    • Reduction of 26.5% (R$ 17 million) in debt charges, due to the reduction in the volume of debt, and also to the reduction in the CDI interbank rate;
    • Reduction of 78.7% (R$ 15 million) in monetary and foreign exchange updates;
    • Reduction of 49.3% (R$ 2 million) in the financial expenses with the Use of Public Asset (UBP).

11.3.1.7) Net Income

In 1Q19, net income was of R$ 184 million, compared to a net income of R$ 182 million in 1Q18, an increase of 1.4% (R$ 2 million).

11.4) CPFL Renováveis

11.4.1) Economic-Financial Performance

Income Statement - CPFL Renováveis ( R$ Million)

1Q19

1Q18

Var. %

Gross Operating Revenue

354

406

-12.8%

Net Operating Revenue

334

384

-12.9%

Cost of Electric Pow er

(53)

(70)

-24.4%

Operating Costs & Expenses

(249)

(243)

2.7%

EBIT

31

70

-55.1%

EBITDA (1)

192

228

-15.7%

Financial Income (Expense)

(112)

(129)

-13.5%

Income Before Taxes

(80)

(59)

35.7%

Net Income

(93)

(73)

28.3%

Note:

  1. EBITDA is calculated from the sum of net income, taxes, financial result and depreciation/amortization.

2 In 2015, subsidiary CPFL Geração contracted US$ denominated put and call options, involving the same financial institution as counterpart, and which on a combined basis are characterized as an operation usually known as zero-cost collar. The contracting of this operation does not involve any kind of speculation, inasmuch as it is aimed at minimizing any negative impacts on future revenues of the joint venture ENERCAN, which has electric energy sale agreements with annual restatement of part of the tariff based on the variation in the US$. In addition, according to Management's view, the scenario was favorable for contracting this type of financial instrument, considering the high volatility implicit in dollar options and the fact that there was no initial cost for same.

Page 42 de 57

1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019

11.4.1.1) Operating Revenue

In 1Q19, Gross Operating Revenue reached R$ 354 million, representing a reduction of 12.8% (R$ 52 million). Net Operating Revenue reached R$ 334 million, representing a reduction of 12.9% (R$

49 million). These variations are mainly explained by the following factors:

Wind Source:

  • Reduction of R$ 44 million in revenue from wind farms, mainly due to: (i) the difference in the price of energy sold in the new energy auction through the Surplus and Deficit Offset Mechanism (MCSD), since the energy no longer contracted in 1Q18 was sold in the free market at a price higher than the contract price in the regulated market in 1Q19; and (ii) the lower generation of wind complexes.

SHPPs Source and Holding Company:

  • Reduction of R$ 11 million in revenue from SHPPs, chiefly due to the different strategy of seasonal adjustment of physical guarantee in the agreements between the periods (-R$ 42 million), partially offset by the secondary energy in the MRE, in the amount of R$ 26 million, and other effects of financial settlement in the amount of R$ 5 million at CCEE.
  • Increase of R$ 10 million in revenue from the Holding company due to intercompany operations with Boa Vista II SHPP, which started commercial operations in November 2018, and with wind farms. Other revenues also include the sale of a project with a positive impact of R$ 2 million in 1Q19.

Biomass Source:

  • Reduction of R$ 4 million in revenue from biomass due to the strategy of seasonal adjustments to agreements and the lower generation at some plants.

11.4.1.2) Cost of Electric Power

In 1Q19, cost of electric power totaled R$ 53 million, representing a reduction of 24.4% (R$ 17 million). Energy purchase cost totaled R$ 29 million in 1Q19, a reduction of 36.1% (R$ 17 million), mainly due to the lower energy purchase volume to meet the short-term market exposure and hedge operations. Cost of system use fees totaled R$ 24 million in 1Q19, a reduction of 2.7% (R$ 1 million), chiefly due to the positive effect of the recovery of PIS and Cofins credits, which was partially offset by price adjustments in connection charges, as well as the distribution and transmission system use and connection tariffs.

11.4.1.3) Operating Costs and Expenses

Operating Costs and Expenses reached R$ 249 million in 1Q19, compared to R$ 243 million in 1Q18, representing an increase of 2.7% (R$ 6 million).

Page 43 de 57

1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019

The factors that explain these variations follow:

PMSO

PMSO (R$ million)

1Q19

1Q18

Variation

R$ MM

%

Reported PMSO

Personnel

(26)

(25)

(1)

5.7%

Material

(4)

(10)

6

-56.8%

Outsourced Services

(45)

(43)

(3)

6.5%

Other Operating Costs/Expenses

(13)

(8)

(5)

61.7%

GSF Risk Premium

(1)

(1)

1

-50.0%

Others

(12)

(7)

(6)

81.5%

Total PMSO

(89)

(85)

(4)

4.2%

The PMSO item reached R$ 89 million in 1Q19, compared to R$ 85 million in 1Q18, an increase of 4.2% (R$ 4 million), mainly due to the reversal of provision for impairment in 1Q18, in the amount of R$ 6 million, which did not repeat in 1Q19, partially offset by the lower costs (R$ 3 million) with: (i) leases, given the lower generation, since a part of this payment is linked to the Company's revenue, which was affected by weaker winds, and (ii) recovery of PIS and Cofins credits.

Other operating costs and expenses

Other operating costs and expenses, represented by Depreciation and Amortization accounts, reached R$ 161 million in 1Q19, increase of 1.8% (R$ 3 million), due to the startup of Boa Vista II SHPP in November 2018.

11.4.1.4) EBITDA

In 1Q19, EBITDA was of R$ 192 million, compared to R$ 228 million in 1Q18, a reduction of 15.7% (R$ 36 million). This reduction is mainly due to: (i) lower net revenue; (ii) reversal of provision for impairment in 1Q18. These items were partially offset by the lower energy purchase costs.

Conciliation of Net Income and EBITDA (R$ million)

1Q19

1Q18

Var.

Net income

(93)

(73)

28.3%

Amortization

(161)

(158)

Financial Results

(112)

(129)

Income Tax /Social Contribution

(13)

(13)

EBITDA

192

228

-15.7%

Page 44 de 57

1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019

11.4.1.5) Financial Result

Financial Result (Adjusted - R$ Million)

1Q19

1Q18

Var.

Revenues

Income from Financial Investments

20

24

-14.9%

Late payment interest and fines

0

0

1200.0%

Judicial Deposits Update

0

0

-12.1%

Monetary and Foreign Exchange Updates

0

0

-58.8%

PIS and COFINS - over Other Financial Revenues

(1)

(1)

-10.1%

Others

29

7

318.8%

Total

49

30

61.2%

Expenses

Debt Charges

(97)

(119)

-18.0%

Monetary and Foreign Exchange Updates

(18)

(18)

2.5%

(-) Capitalized Interest

-

2

-100.0%

Others

(45)

(25)

76.6%

Total

(160)

(159)

-0.6%

-

-

Financial Result

(112)

(129)

-13.6%

Net financial result registered a net financial expense of R$ 112 million in 1Q19, a reduction 13.5% (R$ 18 million).

Financial revenues totaled R$ 49 million in 1Q19, an increase of 61.2% (R$ 18 million), mainly due to the higher revenue from inflation adjustment on amounts receivable from settlements in the CCEE (R$ 22 million), partially offset by the lower average CDI rate in the periods (6.40% in 1Q19 vs. 6.73% in 1Q18).

Financial expenses totaled R$ 160 million in 1Q19, an increase of 0.6% (R$ 1 million), mainly due to the increase in debt expenses related to projects, which, with the operational startup, cease to be capitalized and start affecting the result and inflation adjustment on the GSF provision, partially offset by the decline in the average CDI rate and the TJLP rate.

11.4.1.6) Net Income

In 1Q19, net loss was of R$ 93 million, compared to the net loss of R$ 73 million in 1Q18, a variation of 28.3% (R$ 20 million). This performance mainly reflect the lower EBITDA and financial result.

11.4.2) Status of Generation Projects - 100% Participation

On the date of this report, the portfolio of projects of CPFL Renováveis (100% participation) totaled 2,133 MW of operating installed capacity and 97 MW of capacity under construction. The operational power plants comprises 40 Small Hydroelectric Power Plants - SHPPs (453 MW), 45 wind farms (1,309 MW), 8 biomass thermoelectric power plants (370 MW) and 1 solar power plant (1 MW). Still under construction there are 1 SHPP (28 MW) and 4 wind farms (69 MW).

Additionally, CPFL Renováveis owns wind, solar and SHPP projects under development totaling

Page 45 de 57

1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019

2,903 MW.

The table below illustrates the overall portfolio of assets (100% participation) in operation, construction and development, and its installed capacity on this date.

CPFL Renováveis - Portfolio (100% participation)

In MW

SHPP

Biomass

Wind

Solar

Total

Operating

453

370

1,309

1

2,133

Under construction

28

-

69

-

97

Under development

149

-

2,415

340

2,903

Total

630

370

3,792

341

5,134

Lucia Cherobim SHPP

The PCH Lucia Cherobim, project located in the State of Paraná, is scheduled to have its start-up in 2024. The installed capacity is of 28.0 MW and the physical guarantee is of 16.6 average-MW. Energy was sold through a long-term contract in the 2018 A-6 new energy auction (price: R$ 189.95/MWh - March 2018).

Wind Farms of the Gameleira Complex

The wind farms of the Gameleira Complex (Costa das Dunas, Figueira Branca, Farol de Touros e Gameleira), located in the State of Rio Grande do Norte, is scheduled to have its start-up in 2024. The installed capacity is of 69.3 MW and the phusical guarantee is of 39.4 average-MW. Part of the energy (12.0 average-MW) was sold through a long-term contract it the 2018 A-6 new energy auction (price: R$ 89.89/MWh - March 2018).

Page 46 de 57

1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019

12) ATTACHMENTS

12.1) Statement of Assets - CPFL Energia (R$ thousands)

Consolidated

ASSETS

03/31/2019

12/31/2018

03/31/2018

CURRENT

Cash and Cash Equivalents

3,440,809

1,891,457

3,028,978

Consumers, Concessionaries and Licensees

4,704,583

4,547,951

4,258,871

Dividend and Interest on Equity

100,182

100,182

56,145

Recoverable Taxes

421,109

411,256

417,645

Derivatives

260,847

309,484

341,350

Sectoral Financial Assets

1,402,757

1,330,981

570,967

Concession Financial Assets

-

-

24,017

Contractual Assets

23,685

23,535

-

Other Credits

681,831

787,470

905,061

TOTAL CURRENT

11,035,803

9,402,316

9,603,034

NON-CURRENT

Consumers, Concessionaries and Licensees

687,826

752,795

243,195

Judicial Deposits

859,842

854,374

854,224

Recoverable Taxes

423,610

253,691

235,563

Sectoral Financial Assets

27,093

223,880

66,841

Derivatives

349,932

347,507

116,934

Deferred Taxes

932,673

956,380

977,462

Concession Financial Assets

7,677,726

7,430,149

6,794,551

Investments at Cost

116,654

116,654

116,654

Other Credits

710,930

927,440

861,611

Investments

1,066,138

980,362

1,065,403

Property, Plant and Equipment

9,351,350

9,456,614

9,678,537

Contractual Assets

1,329,593

1,046,433

-

Intangible

9,376,904

9,462,935

10,552,350

TOTAL NON-CURRENT

32,910,270

32,809,214

31,563,326

TOTAL ASSETS

43,946,073

42,211,530

41,166,359

Page 47 de 57

1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019

12.2) Statement of Liabilities - CPFL Energia (R$ thousands)

Consolidated

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

03/31/2019

12/31/2018

03/31/2018

CURRENT

Suppliers

3,159,696

2,398,085

2,528,146

Loans and Financing

2,764,095

2,446,113

3,562,035

Debentures

1,116,111

917,352

1,892,414

Employee Pension Plans

109,611

86,623

66,133

Regulatory Charges

125,274

150,656

145,194

Taxes, Fees and Contributions

724,688

765,438

721,308

Dividend and Interest on Equity

532,790

532,608

294,141

Accrued Liabilities

129,141

119,252

124,533

Derivatives

4,863

8,139

40,943

Sectoral Financial Liabilities

-

-

17,860

Public Utilities

11,771

11,570

10,939

Other Accounts Payable

1,048,916

979,296

1,061,146

TOTAL CURRENT

9,726,955

8,415,132

10,464,792

NON-CURRENT

Suppliers

320,024

333,036

130,334

Loans and Financing

8,588,747

8,989,846

6,536,192

Debentures

8,007,720

8,023,493

8,816,277

Employee Pension Plans

1,135,215

1,156,639

872,113

Taxes, Fees and Contributions

7,053

9,691

16,459

Deferred Taxes

1,130,097

1,136,227

1,236,496

Reserve for Tax, Civil and Labor Risks

979,335

979,360

978,316

Derivatives

20,135

23,659

37,544

Sectoral Financial Liabilities

218,038

46,703

23,973

Public Utilities

88,957

89,965

84,847

Other Accounts Payable

623,054

475,396

429,795

TOTAL NON-CURRENT

21,118,375

21,264,015

19,162,345

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Capital

5,741,284

5,741,284

5,741,284

Capital Reserve

469,257

469,257

468,018

Legal Reserve

900,992

900,992

798,090

Statutory Reserve - Concession Financial Assets

-

-

867,912

Statutory Reserve - Strengthening of Working Capital

3,527,510

3,527,510

1,292,046

Other Comprehensive Income

(380,790)

(376,294)

(189,025)

Retained Earnings

609,873

-

360,478

10,868,126

10,262,749

9,338,803

Non-Controlling Shareholders' Interest

2,232,617

2,269,634

2,200,419

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

13,100,743

12,532,383

11,539,223

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

43,946,073

42,211,530

41,166,359

Page 48 de 57

1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019

12.3) Income Statement - CPFL Energia (R$ thousands)

Consolidated

OPERATING REVENUES

Electricity Sales to Final Customers Electricity Sales to Distributors Revenue from building the infrastructure Update of concession's financial asset Sectorial financial assets and liabilities Other Operating Revenues

DEDUCTIONS FROM OPERATING REVENUES

NET OPERATING REVENUES

COST OF ELECTRIC ENERGY SERVICES

Electricity Purchased for Resale

Electricity Network Usage Charges

OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES

Personnel

Material

Outsourced Services

Other Operating Costs/Expenses

Allowance for Doubtful Accounts

Legal and judicial expenses

Others

Cost of building the infrastructure Employee Pension Plans Depreciation and Amortization Amortization of Concession's Intangible

1Q19

1Q18

Variation

8,009,894

6,747,443

18.7%

1,352,491

998,459

35.5%

415,213

370,562

12.0%

64,491

64,857

-0.6%

(323,880)

373,547

-

1,269,547

1,082,629

17.3%

10,787,756

9,637,497

11.9%

(3,660,309)

(3,262,842)

12.2%

7,127,446

6,374,654

11.8%

(3,952,543)

(3,301,275)

19.7%

(531,221)

(712,446)

-25.4%

(4,483,763)

(4,013,721)

11.7%

(348,018)

(337,745)

3.0%

(66,856)

(62,622)

6.8%

(165,010)

(180,932)

-8.8%

(175,260)

(105,822)

65.6%

(68,615)

(26,420)

159.7%

(32,038)

(12,284)

160.8%

(74,607)

(67,118)

11.2%

(415,211)

(370,559)

12.1%

(28,150)

(22,477)

25.2%

(332,331)

(318,676)

4.3%

(72,109)

(71,508)

0.8%

(1,602,946)

(1,470,341)

9.0%

EBITDA1

1,531,097

1,366,277

12.1%

INCOME FROM ELECTRIC ENERGY SERVICE

1,040,736

890,592

16.9%

FINANCIAL REVENUES (EXPENSES)

Financial Revenues

206,595

197,151

4.8%

Financial Expenses

(426,635)

(504,671)

-15.5%

(220,040)

(307,519)

-28.4%

EQUITY ACCOUNTING

Equity Accounting

85,920

85,501

0.5%

Assets Surplus Value Amortization

(145)

(145)

0.0%

85,775

85,356

0.5%

INCOME BEFORE TAXES ON INCOME

906,472

668,428

35.6%

Social Contribution

(90,050)

(66,869)

34.7%

Income Tax

(246,064)

(182,156)

35.1%

NET INCOME

570,358

419,404

36.0%

Controlling Shareholders' Interest

603,451

443,783

36.0%

Non-Controlling Shareholders' Interest

(33,093)

(24,379)

35.7%

Note:

  1. EBITDA is calculated from the sum of net income, taxes, financial result and depreciation/amortization, according to CVM Instruction no. 527/12.

Page 49 de 57

1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019

12.4) Cash Flow - CPFL Energia (R$ thousands)

Consolidated

1Q19

Last 12M

Beginning Balance

1,891,457

3,028,978

Net Income Before Taxes

906,472

3,178,021

Depreciation and Amortization

404,440

1,608,319

Interest on Debts and Monetary and Foreign Exchange Restatements

256,867

1,015,250

Consumers, Concessionaries and Licensees

(160,055)

(1,103,434)

Sectoral Financial Assets

194,604

(630,579)

Accounts Receivable - Resources Provided by the CDE/CCEE

4,318

26,296

Suppliers

748,599

667,767

Sectoral Financial Liabilities

129,276

120,076

Accounts Payable - CDE

6,169

79,304

Interest on Debts and Debentures Paid

(286,886)

(1,312,498)

Income Tax and Social Contribution Paid

(317,300)

(881,612)

Others

11,816

451,168

991,848

40,057

Total Operating Activities

1,898,320

3,218,078

Investment Activities

Purchases of Contract Asset, Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets

(445,566)

(2,082,075)

Others

22,100

253,654

Total Investment Activities

(423,466)

(1,828,421)

Financing Activities

Loans and Debentures

799,731

7,462,664

Principal Amortization of Loans and Debentures, Net of Derivatives

(721,465)

(8,126,156)

Dividend and Interest on Equity Paid

(3,767)

(322,327)

Others

-

7,994

Total Financing Activities

74,499

(977,825)

Cash Flow Generation

1,549,353

411,832

Ending Balance - 03/31/2019

3,440,810

3,440,810

Page 50 de 57

1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019

12.5) Income Statement - Conventional Generation Segment (R$ thousands)

Conventional Generation

1Q19

1Q18

Var.

OPERATING REVENUE

Eletricity Sales to Distributors

288,273

285,178

1.1%

Revenue from construction of concession infrastructure

55

84

-35.1%

Other Operating Revenues

12,488

22,701

-45.0%

300,816

307,963

-2.3%

DEDUCTIONS FROM OPERATING REVENUE

(31,356)

(26,508)

18.3%

NET OPERATING REVENUE

269,460

281,455

-4.3%

COST OF ELETRIC ENERGY SERVICES

Eletricity Purchased for Resale

(22,411)

(11,719)

91.2%

Eletricity Network Usage Charges

(6,789)

(6,831)

-0.6%

(29,200)

(18,550)

57.4%

OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES

Personnel

(7,879)

(8,778)

-10.2%

Material

(889)

(683)

30.1%

Outsourced Services

(5,637)

(4,852)

16.2%

Other Operating Costs/Expenses

(7,360)

(8,463)

-13.0%

Costs of infrastructure construction

(53)

(81)

-35.1%

Employee Pension Plans

(473)

(388)

21.8%

Depreciation and Amortization

(27,211)

(27,655)

-1.6%

Amortization of Concession's Intangible

(2,492)

(2,492)

0.0%

(51,992)

(53,392)

-2.6%

EBITDA

303,890

325,160

-6.5%

EBIT

188,267

209,513

-10.1%

FINANCIAL INCOME (EXPENSE)

Financial Income

10,087

20,463

-50.7%

Financial Expenses

(54,127)

(88,328)

-38.7%

(44,040)

(67,866)

-35.1%

EQUITY ACCOUNTING

Equity Accounting

85,920

85,501

0.5%

Assets Surplus Value Amortization

(145)

(145)

0.0%

85,775

85,356

0.5%

INCOME BEFORE TAXES ON INCOME

230,003

227,003

1.3%

Social Contribution

(12,113)

(11,979)

1.1%

Income Tax

(33,521)

(33,144)

1.1%

NET INCOME

184,369

181,880

1.4%

Note:

  1. EBITDA (IFRS) is calculated from the sum of net income, taxes, financial result and depreciation/amortization, as CVM Instruction no. 527/12.

Page 51 de 57

1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019

12.6) Income Statement - CPFL Renováveis (R$ thousands)

Consolidated - 100% Participation

1Q19

1Q18

Var.

Var. %

OPERATING REVENUES

Eletricity Sales to Final Consumers

5,824

5,806

17

0.3%

Eletricity Sales to Distributors

344,976

398,767

(53,791)

-13.5%

Other Operating Revenues

2,811

944

1,868

198.0%

353,611

405,517

(51,906)

-12.8%

DEDUCTIONS FROM OPERATING REVENUES

(19,422)

(21,964)

2,542

-11.6%

NET OPERATING REVENUES

334,189

383,553

(49,364)

-12.9%

COST OF ELETRIC ENERGY SERVICES

Eletricity Purchased for Resale

(29,243)

(45,766)

16,522

-36.1%

Eletricity Netw ork Usage Charges

(24,027)

(24,700)

673

-2.7%

(53,271)

(70,466)

17,195

-24.4%

OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES

Personnel

(26,374)

(24,961)

(1,413)

5.7%

Material

(4,185)

(9,688)

5,503

-56.8%

Outsourced Services

(45,471)

(42,707)

(2,765)

6.5%

Other Operating Costs/Expenses

(12,847)

(7,946)

(4,901)

61.7%

Depreciation and Amortization

(120,774)

(118,481)

(2,293)

1.9%

Amortization of Concession's Intangible

(39,807)

(39,206)

(601)

1.5%

(249,458)

(242,988)

(6,470)

2.7%

EBITDA1

192,040

227,786

(35,746)

-15.7%

EBIT

31,460

70,099

(38,640)

-55.1%

FINANCIAL INCOME (EXPENSE)

Financial Income

48,590

30,140

18,450

61.2%

Financial Expenses

(160,296)

(159,354)

(942)

0.6%

(111,706)

(129,214)

17,508

-13.5%

INCOME BEFORE TAXES ON INCOME

(80,246)

(59,115)

(21,131)

35.7%

Social Contribution

(4,278)

(4,618)

340

-

Income Tax

(8,499)

(8,788)

288

-

NET INCOME

(93,023)

(72,521)

(20,503)

28.3%

Note:

  1. EBITDA (IFRS) is calculated from the sum of net income, taxes, financial result and depreciation/amortization, as CVM Instruction no. 527/12.

Page 52 de 57

1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019

12.7) Income Statement - Distribution Segment (R$ thousands)

Consolidated

OPERATING REVENUE Electricity Sales to Final Customers Electricity Sales to Distributors Revenue from building the infrastructure Adjustments to the concession´s financial asset Sectoral financial assets and liabilities

Other Operating Revenues

DEDUCTIONS FROM OPERATING REVENUE

NET OPERATING REVENUE

COST OF ELECTRIC ENERGY SERVICES Electricity Purchased for Resale Electricity Network Usage Charges

OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES

Personnel

Material

Outsourced Services

Other Operating Costs/Expenses

Allowance for Doubtful Accounts

Legal and Judicial Expenses

Others

Cost of building the infrastructure Employee Pension Plans Depreciation and Amortization Amortization of Concession's Intangible

EBITDA1

EBIT

FINANCIAL INCOME (EXPENSE)

Financial Income

Financial Expenses

Interest on Equity

INCOME BEFORE TAXES ON INCOME

Social Contribution

Income Tax

1Q19

1Q18

Variation

7,506,525

6,281,379

19.5%

560,114

202,923

176.0%

415,159

370,478

12.1%

64,491

64,857

-0.6%

(323,880)

373,547

-

1,223,786

1,036,257

18.1%

9,446,194

8,329,440

13.4%

(3,509,968)

(3,128,682)

12.2%

5,936,226

5,200,758

14.1%

(3,370,234)

(2,763,525)

22.0%

(506,967)

(687,349)

-26.2%

(3,877,202)

(3,450,874)

12.4%

(226,346)

(224,119)

1.0%

(45,710)

(39,840)

14.7%

(206,688)

(206,481)

0.1%

(157,859)

(94,501)

67.0%

(68,124)

(26,210)

159.9%

(30,525)

(11,448)

166.6%

(59,211)

(56,843)

4.2%

(415,159)

(370,478)

12.1%

(27,678)

(22,089)

25.3%

(177,871)

(166,372)

6.9%

(14,133)

(14,133)

0.0%

(1,271,444)

(1,138,012)

11.7%

979,585

792,377

23.6%

787,581

611,873

28.7%

145,176

136,438

6.4%

(204,707)

(241,145)

-15.1%

(59,531)

(104,708)

-43.1%

728,049

507,165

43.6%

(70,451)

(49,883)

41.2%

(192,518)

(136,727)

40.8%

NET INCOME

465,081

320,554

45.1%

Note:

  1. EBITDA (IFRS) is calculated from the sum of net income, taxes, financial result and depreciation/amortization, as CVM Instruction no. 527/12.

Page 53 de 57

1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019

12.8) Economic-Financial Performance by Distributor (R$ thousands)

Summary of Income Statement by Distribution Company (R$ Thousands)

CPFL PAULISTA

1Q19

1Q18

Var.

Gross Operating Revenue

3,982,393

3,504,262

13.6%

Net Operating Revenue

2,525,566

2,202,574

14.7%

Cost of Electric Power

(1,701,886)

(1,486,568)

14.5%

Operating Costs & Expenses

(512,970)

(461,701)

11.1%

EBIT

310,710

254,305

22.2%

EBITDA(1)

374,250

314,362

19.1%

Financial Income (Expense)

(18,649)

(32,534)

-42.7%

Income Before Taxes

292,061

221,771

31.7%

Net Income

187,465

141,046

32.9%

CPFL PIRATININGA

1Q19

1Q18

Var.

Gross Operating Revenue

1,792,358

1,520,521

17.9%

Net Operating Revenue

1,097,619

917,011

19.7%

Cost of Electric Power

(760,342)

(634,823)

19.8%

Operating Costs & Expenses

(221,127)

(168,418)

31.3%

EBIT

116,151

113,769

2.1%

EBITDA(1)

143,060

138,457

3.3%

Financial Income (Expense)

(9,948)

(24,646)

-59.6%

Income Before Taxes

106,203

89,124

19.2%

Net Income

67,491

56,108

20.3%

RGE

1Q19

1Q18

Var.

Gross Operating Revenue

3,254,520

2,918,282

11.5%

Net Operating Revenue

2,000,662

1,823,827

9.7%

Cost of Electric Power

(1,245,620)

(1,180,589)

5.5%

Operating Costs & Expenses

(462,376)

(434,851)

6.3%

EBIT

292,665

208,387

40.4%

EBITDA(1)

382,181

293,237

30.3%

Financial Income (Expense)

(27,594)

(44,374)

-37.8%

Income Before Taxes

265,071

164,012

61.6%

Net Income

168,303

103,151

63.2%

CPFL SANTA CRUZ

1Q19

1Q18

Var.

Gross Operating Revenue

416,922

386,375

7.9%

Net Operating Revenue

312,379

257,346

21.4%

Cost of Electric Power

(169,354)

(148,894)

13.7%

Operating Costs & Expenses

(74,971)

(73,041)

2.6%

EBIT

68,055

35,411

92.2%

EBITDA(1)

80,094

46,320

72.9%

Financial Income (Expense)

(3,340)

(3,154)

5.9%

Income Before Taxes

64,714

32,257

100.6%

Net Income

41,823

20,249

106.5%

Note:

(1) EBITDA (IFRS) is calculated from the sum of net income, taxes, financial result and depreciation/amortization.

Page 54 de 57

1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019

12.9) Sales within the Concession Area by Distributor (In GWh)

CPFL Paulista

1Q19

1Q18

Var.

Residential

2,654

2,461

7.9%

Industrial

2,673

2,674

0.0%

Commercial

1,549

1,465

5.7%

Others

1,104

1,050

5.2%

Total

7,980

7,649

4.3%

CPFL Piratininga

1Q19

1Q18

Var.

Residential

1,135

1,042

8.9%

Industrial

1,503

1,601

-6.1%

Commercial

697

652

7.0%

Others

333

291

14.5%

Total

3,669

3,586

2.3%

RGE

1Q19

1Q18

Var.

Residential

1,593

1,467

8.6%

Industrial

1,500

1,482

1.2%

Commercial

747

735

1.6%

Others

1,463

1,567

-6.7%

Total

5,304

5,251

1.0%

CPFL Santa Cruz

1Q19

1Q18

Var.

Residential

221

202

9.4%

Industrial

266

237

12.0%

Commercial

101

93

9.0%

Others

190

166

14.4%

Total

779

699

11.4%

Page 55 de 57

1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019

12.10) Sales to the Captive Market by Distributor (in GWh)

CPFL Paulista

1Q19

1Q18

Var.

Residential

2,654

2,461

7.9%

Industrial

591

641

-7.8%

Commercial

1,150

1,107

3.9%

Others

1,069

1,007

6.2%

Total

5,464

5,215

4.8%

CPFL Piratininga

1Q19

1Q18

Var.

Residential

1,135

1,042

8.9%

Industrial

259

287

-9.7%

Commercial

506

477

6.2%

Others

289

251

15.3%

Total

2,190

2,056

6.5%

RGE

1Q19

1Q18

Var.

Residential

1,593

1,467

8.6%

Industrial

455

479

-4.9%

Commercial

647

653

-0.9%

Others

1,456

1,560

-6.7%

Total

4,152

4,158

-0.2%

CPFL Santa Cruz

1Q19

1Q18

Var.

Residential

221

202

9.4%

Industrial

97

98

-1.4%

Commercial

94

87

7.9%

Others

190

166

14.1%

Total

602

554

8.7%

Page 56 de 57

1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019

12.11) Reconciliation of Net Debt/EBITDA Pro Forma ratio of CPFL Energia for purposes of financial covenants calculation

(R$ million)

Net Debt Pro Forma Reconciliation (1Q19)

Net debt - Generation projects

Majority-controlled subsidiaries (fully consolidated)

Investees accounted for under the equity method

Mar-19

Total

CERAN

CPFL

Paulista

Subtotal

ENERCAN

BAESA

Chapecoense

EPASA

Subtotal

Renováveis

Lajeado

Borrowings and Debentures

430

5,420

-

5,850

512

-

1,154

178

1,844

7,694

(-) Cash and Cash Equivalents

(61)

(799)

(12)

(872)

(94)

(52)

(85)

(30)

(260)

(1,133)

Net Debt

369

4,621

(12)

4,978

419

(52)

1,069

148

1,583

6,561

CPFL Stake (%)

65.00%

51.56%

59.93%

-

48.72%

25.01%

51.00%

53.34%

-

-

Net Debt in Generation Projects

240

2,382

(7)

2,615

204

(13)

545

79

815

3,430

Reconciliation

CPFL Energia

Gross Debt

19,891

(-) Cash and Cash Equivalents

(3,441)

Net Debt (IFRS)

16,450

(-) Fully Consolidated Projects

(4,978)

(+) Proportional Consolidation

3,430

Net Debt (Pro Forma)

14,902

EBITDA Pro Forma Reconciliation (1Q19 - LTM)

EBITDA - Generation Projects

Majority-controlled subsidiaries (fully consolidated)

Investees accounted for under the equity method

1Q19LTM

CPFL

Paulista

Total

CERAN

Subtotal

ENERCAN

BAESA

Chapecoense

EPASA

Subtotal

Renováveis

Lajeado

Net operating revenue

330

1,887

51

2,268

590

317

868

862

2,636

4,905

Operating cost and expense

(95)

(714)

(24)

(833)

(182)

(219)

(200)

(587)

(1,189)

(2,022)

EBITDA

235

1,173

27

1,435

408

97

668

274

1,448

2,883

CPFL stake (%)

65.00%

51.56%

59.93%

-

48.72%

25.01%

51.00%

53.34%

-

-

Proportional EBITDA

153

605

16

774

199

24

340

146

710

1,484

Reconciliation

CPFL Energia - 1Q19 LTM

Net income

2,317

Amortization

1,608

Financial Results

1,015

Income Tax /Social Contribution

861

EBITDA

5,802

(-) Equity income

(335)

(-) EBITDA - Fully consolidated projects

(1,435)

(+) Proportional EBITDA

1,484

EBITDA Pro Forma

5,515

Net Debt / EBITDA Pro Forma

2,70x

Note: in accordance with financial covenants calculation in cases of assets acquired by the Company.

Page 57 de 57

Disclaimer

CPFL Energia SA published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 23:18:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CPFL ENERGIA S.A.
07:19pCPFL ENERGIA S A : 4Q19 Earnings Release
PU
01:13pCPFL ENERGIA S A : Posição Consolidada CVM 358 - Fevereiro de 2020 - CPFL Energi..
PU
03/04CPFL ENERGIA S.A. : annual earnings release
02/21CPFL ENERGIA S A : Minutes of the 402th Meeting of the Board of Directors
PU
02/10CPFL ENERGIA S A : Comunicado ao Mercado - Deslistagem da NYSE
PU
01/16CPFL ENERGIA S A : Notice to the Market - Election of Executive Officers
PU
2019CPFL ENERGIA S A : Minutes of the 393th Meeting of the Board of Directors
PU
2019CPFL ENERGIA S A : Minutes of the 396th Meeting of the Board of Directors
PU
2019CPFL ENERGIA S A : Manual for the Extraordinary General Meeting of January 15st,..
PU
2019CPFL ENERGIA S A : Corporate Events Calendar - 2020
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 28 910 M
EBIT 2019 4 413 M
Net income 2019 2 591 M
Debt 2019 16 616 M
Yield 2019 4,55%
P/E ratio 2019 15,1x
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,93x
EV / Sales2020 1,86x
Capitalization 39 177 M
Chart CPFL ENERGIA S.A.
Duration : Period :
CPFL Energia S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CPFL ENERGIA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 40,57  BRL
Last Close Price 34,00  BRL
Spread / Highest target 27,5%
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gustavo Estrella Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wen Bo Chairman
Luís Henrique Ferreira Pinto Executive Vice President-Regulated Operations
Yuehui Pan Chief Financial Officer
Antonio Kandir Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CPFL ENERGIA S.A.0.28%9 188
NEXTERA ENERGY12.25%132 911
ENEL S.P.A.11.58%90 831
IBERDROLA15.41%77 135
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.4.68%72 655
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION8.60%72 636
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group