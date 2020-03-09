CPFL Energia S A : 4Q19 Earnings Release

Campinas, May 7, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. (B3: CPFE3 and NYSE: CPL), announces its 1Q19 results. The financial and operational information herein, unless otherwise indicated, is presented on a consolidated basis and is in accordance with the applicable legislation. Comparisons are relative to 1Q18, unless otherwise stated.
CPFL ENERGIA ANNOUNCES ITS 1Q19 RESULTS
Indicators (R$ Million)
1Q19
1Q18
Var.
Sales within the Concession Area - GWh
17,731
17,185
3.2%
Captive Market
12,407
11,983
3.5%
Free Client
5,323
5,201
2.3%
Gross Operating Revenue
10,788
9,637
11.9%
Net Operating Revenue
7,127
6,375
11.8%
EBITDA(1)
1,531
1,366
12.1%
Net Income
570
419
36.0%
Investments (2)
445
426
4.6%
Notes:
EBITDA is calculated from the sum of net income, taxes, financial result, depreciation/amortization, as CVM Instruction no. 527/12. See the calculation in item 4.6 of this report;
Includes investments related to the transmission segment; according to the requirements of IFRIC 15, it was recorded as "Contractual Asset of Transmission Companies" (in other credits). Does not include special obligations.
1Q19 HIGHLIGHTS
Increase of3.2% in sales within the concession area, highlighting the growths of the residential (+8.4%) and commercial (+5.1%) classes;
EBITDAof R$ 1,531 million, growth of 12.1%;
Net Incomeof R$ 570 million, growth of 36.0%;
Net debt of R$ 14.9 billion and leverage of 2.70x Net Debt/EBITDA;
Investments ofR$ 445 million;
CPFL Paulista's tariff adjustment, in Apr-19: (i) increase of 9.63% of the parcel B, from R$ 2,310 million to R$ 2,532 million, and (ii) average effect of +8.66% to be perceived by the consumers.
Conference Call with Simultaneous Translation into English
The results from CPFL Group in the first quarter of 2019 reflected the growth of energy sales, as well as our discipline in cost and expense management.
The distribution segment had an increase in energy sales (+3.2%) in 1Q19. Residential and commercial classes registered market variations of +8.4% and +5.1%, respectively, reflecting the increase in temperature, mainly in the first two months of 2019. The industrial class registered market variation of -0.9%, still reflecting the slow recovery of economy activity.
CPFL group's operating cash generation, measured by EBITDA, reached R$ 1,531 million in 1Q19 (+12.1%). We highlight the distribution segment, whose EBITDA reached R$ 980 million in 1Q19 (+23.6%), mainly reflecting the results coming from the conclusion of the tariff revision process (4th cycle) of CPFL Paulista, RGE Sul (both in April 2018) and RGE (in June 2018).
We continue working on value initiatives and in our investment plan (around R$ 11.9 billion for the next five years, being R$ 2.2 billion for 2019), with financial discipline, efforts and commitment of our teams. We invested R$ 445 million in 1Q19.
CPFL Energia's capital structure and consolidated leverage remained at adequate levels. The Company's net debt reached 2.70 times EBITDA at the end of the quarter, under the criteria to measure our financial covenants, lower than in the previous quarter.
Finally, CPFL's management remains optimistic about the advances of the Brazilian electricity sector and remains confident in its business platform, which is increasingly prepared and well positioned to face the challenges and opportunities in the country.
Gustavo Estrella
CEO of CPFL Energia
Page 4 de 57
1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019
2) ENERGY SALES
2.1) Sales within the Distributors' Concession Area
Sales within the Concession Area - GWh
1Q19
1Q18
Var.
Captive Market
12,407
11,983
3.5%
Free Client
5,323
5,201
2.3%
Total
17,731
17,185
3.2%
In 1Q19, sales within the concession area, achieved by the distribution segment, totaled 17,731 GWh, an increase of 3.2%. Sales to the captive market totaled 12,407 GWh in 1Q19, an increase of 3.5%. The quantity of energy, in GWh, which corresponds to the consumption of free clients in the concession area of group's distributors, billed through the Tariff for the Usage of the Distribution System (TUSD), reached 5,323 GWh in 1Q19, an increase of 2.3%.
Sales within the Concession Area - GWh
1Q19
1Q18
Var.
Part.
Residential
5,604
5,172
8.4%
31.6%
Industrial
5,943
5,994
-0.9%
33.5%
Commercial
3,094
2,945
5.1%
17.5%
Others
3,090
3,074
0.5%
17.4%
Total
17,731
17,185
3.2%
100.0%
Note: The tables with sales within the concession area by distributor are attached to this report in item 12.9.
Noteworthy in 1Q19, in the concession area:
Residential and Commercial classes (31.6% and 17.5% of total sales, respectively): increases of 8.4% and 5.1%, respectively. Highlights for residential class of CPFL Piratininga (+8.9%), RGE (+8.6%) and CPFL Santa Cruz (+9.4%). Highlights for commercial class of CPFL Paulista (+5.7%), CPFL Piratininga (+7.0%) and CPFL Santa Cruz (+9.0%). This result was due to the increase in temperature, mainly in the first two months of 2019.
Industrial class (33.5% of total sales): reduction of 0.9%, reflecting the low economic activity.
Page 5 de 57
1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019
2.1.1) Sales by Segment - Concession Area
1Q19
1Q18
Others;
Residential;
Others;
16.9%
Residential;
17.4%
(-0.4 p.p.)
31.6%
30.1%
(+1.5 p.p.)
Commercial;
13.5%
Commercial;
(0.0 p.p.)
13.5%
Industrial;
Industrial;
7.9%
Free Client;
Free Client;
8.8%
30.0%
(-0.8 p.p.)
30.3%
(-0.2 p.p.)
Note: in parentheses, the variation in percentage points from 1Q18 to 1Q19.
2.1.2) Sales to the Captive Market
Sales to the Captive Market - GWh
1Q19
1Q18
Var.
Residential
5,604
5,172
8.4%
Industrial
1,402
1,504
-6.8%
Commercial
2,398
2,323
3.2%
Others
3,004
2,984
0.7%
Total
12,407
11,983
3.5%
Note: The tables with captive market sales by distributor are attached to this report in item 12.10.
Sales to the captive market totaled 12,407 GWh in 1Q19, an increase of 3.5% (424 GWh), mainly due to the performance of the residential class (+8.4%); the performance of industrial (-6.8%) and commercial (+3.2%) classes, reflects the migration of customers to the free market.
Page 6 de 57
1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019
2.1.3) Free Clients
Free Client - GWh
1Q19
1Q18
Var.
Industrial
4,541
4,490
1.1%
Commercial
697
622
12.0%
Others
86
90
-4.2%
Total
5,323
5,201
2.3%
Free Client by Distributor - GWh
1Q19
1Q18
Var.
CPFL Paulista
2,515
2,434
3.3%
CPFL Piratininga
1,479
1,529
-3.3%
RGE
1,152
1,093
5.4%
CPFL Santa Cruz
177
145
21.9%
Total
5,323
5,201
2.3%
2.2) Generation Installed Capacity
In 1Q19, the Generation installed capacity of CPFL Energia group, considering the proportional stake in each project, is of 3,272 MW.
Generation Installed Capacity
Total: 3,272 MW
Note: Take into account CPFL Energia's 51.56% stake in CPFL Renováveis.
Page 7 de 57
1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019
INFORMATION ON INTEREST IN COMPANIES AND CRITERIA OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS CONSOLIDATION
The interests directly or indirectly held by CPFL Energia in its subsidiaries and jointly-owned entities are described below. Except for: (i) the jointly-owned entities ENERCAN, BAESA, Foz do Chapecó and EPASA, that, as from January 1, 2013 are no longer proportionally consolidated in the Company's financial statements, being their assets, liabilities and results accounted for using the equity method of accounting, and (ii) the investment in Investco S.A. recorded at cost by the subsidiary Paulista Lajeado, the other units are fully consolidated.
As of March 31, 2019 and 2019, the participation of non-controlling interests stated in the consolidated statements refers to the third-party interests in the subsidiaries CERAN, Paulista Lajeado and CPFL Renováveis.
Since November 1st, 2016 CPFL Energia is considering the full consolidation of RGE Sul.
Equity
Number of
Approximate number
End of the
Energy distribution
Company Type
Location (State)
of consumers
Concession term
Interest
municipalities
concession
(in thousands)
Companhia Paulista de Força e Luz ("CPFL Paulista")
Publicly-quoted corporation
Direct
Countryside of São
234
4,516
30 years
November
100%
Paulo
2027
Direct
Countryside and
October
Companhia Piratininga de Força e Luz ("CPFL Piratininga")
Publicly-quoted corporation
seaside of São
27
1,760
30 years
100%
2028
Paulo
Direct and
Countryside of Rio
November
RGE Sul Distribuidora de Energia S.A. ("RGE") (a)
Publicly-quoted corporation
Indirect
381
2,888
30 years
Grande do Sul
2027
100%
Direct
Countryside of São
Companhia Jaguari de Energia ("CPFL Santa Cruz")
Private corporation
Paulo, Paraná and
45
458
30 years
July 2045
100%
Minas Gerais
Note:
On December 31, 2018, was approved the grouping of the concessions of the distribution companies RGE Sul Distribuidora de Energia S.A. ("RGE Sul") and Rio Grande Energia S.A. ("RGE"), considering RGE Sul as the Merging Company and RGE as the Merged Company;
Installed capacity
Energy generation (conventional and renewable sources)
Company Type
Equity Interest
Location (State)
Number of plants /
type of energy
Total
CPFL participation
CPFL Geração de Energia S.A. ("CPFL Geração")
Publicly-quoted corporation
Direct
São Paulo and Goiás
3 Hydroelectric (b)
1,295
678
100%
CERAN - Companhia Energética Rio das Antas ("CERAN")
Private corporation
Indirect
Rio Grande do Sul
3 Hydroelectric
360
234
65%
Indirect
Santa Catarina and
Foz do Chapecó Energia S.A. ("Foz do Chapecó")
Private corporation
51% (c)
1 Hydroelectric
855
436
Rio Grande do Sul
Campos Novos Energia S.A. ("ENERCAN")
Private corporation
Indirect
Santa Catarina
1 Hydroelectric
880
429
48.72%
BAESA - Energética Barra Grande S.A. ("BAESA")
Publicly-quoted corporation
Indirect
Santa Catarina and
1 Hydroelectric
690
173
25.01%
Rio Grande do Sul
Centrais Elétricas da Paraíba S.A. ("EPASA")
Private corporation
Indirect
Paraíba
2 Thermoelectric
342
182
53.34%
Paulista Lajeado Energia S.A. ("Paulista Lajeado")
CPFL Geração holds 51.54% of the assured power and power of the Serra da Mesa HPP, whose concession belongs to Furnas. The Cariobinha HPP and the Carioba TPP projects are deactivated pending the position of the Ministry of Mines and Energy on the anticipated closure of its concession and are not included in the table;
The joint venture Chapecoense fully consolidates the interim financial statements of its direct subsidiary, Foz de Chapecó;
Paulista Lajeado has a 7% participation in the installed power of Investco S.A. (5.94% share of its capital).
Page 8 de 57
1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019
Energy commercialization
Company Type
Core activity
Equity Interest
CPFL Comercialização Brasil S.A. ("CPFL Brasil")
Private corporation
Energy commercialization
Direct
100%
Clion Assessoria e Comercialização de Energia Elétrica Ltda. ("CPFL Meridional")
Limited company
Commercialization and provision of
Indirect
energy services
100%
CPFL Comercialização Cone Sul S.A. ("CPFL Cone Sul")
Private corporation
Energy commercialization
Indirect
100%
CPFL Planalto Ltda. ("CPFL Planalto")
Limited company
Energy commercialization
Direct
100%
CPFL Brasil Varejista S.A. ("CPFL Brasil Varejista")
Private corporation
Energy commercialization
Indirect
100%
Services
Company Type
Core activity
Equity Interest
Manufacturing, commercialization,
CPFL Serviços, Equipamentos, Industria e Comércio S.A. ("CPFL Serviços")
Private corporation
rental and maintenance of electro-
Direct
mechanical equipment and service
100%
provision
NECT Serviços Administrativos Ltda. ("Nect")
Limited company
Provision of administrative services
Direct
100%
CPFL Atende Centro de Contatos e Atendimento Ltda. ("CPFL Atende")
Limited company
Provision of telephone answering
Direct
services
100%
CPFL Total Serviços Administrativos Ltda. ("CPFL Total")
CPFL Jaguari de Geração de Energia Ltda. ("Jaguari Geração")
Limited company
Venture capital company
Direct
100%
Chapecoense Geração S.A. ("Chapecoense")
Private corporation
Venture capital company
Indirect
51%
Sul Geradora Participações S.A. ("Sul Geradora")
Private corporation
Venture capital company
Indirect
99.95%
CPFL Telecom S.A. ("CPFL Telecom")
Private corporation
Telecommunication services
Direct
100%
Page 9 de 57
1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019
3.1) Consolidation of CPFL Renováveis Financial Statements
On March 31, 2019, CPFL Energia indirectly held 51.56% of CPFL Renováveis, through its subsidiary CPFL Geração. CPFL Renováveis has been fully consolidated (100%, line by line), in CPFL Energia's financial statements since August 1, 2011, and the interest held by the non- controlling shareholders has been mentioned bellow the net income line (in the Financial Statements), as "Non-Controlling Shareholders' Interest", and in the Shareholders Equity (in the Balance Sheet) in the line with the same name.
3.2) Consolidation of RGE Sul Financial Statements
On March 31, 2019, CPFL Energia held the following stake in the capital stock of RGE Sul: 89.0107%, directly, and 10.9893%, indirectly, through CPFL Brasil. RGE Sul has been fully consolidated (100%, line by line), in CPFL Energia's financial statements since November 1st, 2016.
3.3) Economic-Financial Performance Presentation
In accordance with U.S. SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) guidelines and pursuant to items 100(a) and (b) of Regulation G, with the disclosure of 4Q16/2016 results, in order to avoid the disclosure of non-GAAP measures, we no longer disclose the economic-financial performance considering the proportional consolidation of the generation projects and the adjustment of the numbers for non-recurring items, focusing the disclosure in the IFRS criterion. Only in chapter 5, of Indebtedness, we continue presenting the information in the financial covenants criterion, considering that the proper reconciliation with the numbers in the IFRS criterion are presented in item 12.11 of this report.
3.4) Consolidation of Transmission Companies
As of 4Q17, the subsidiaries CPFL Transmissão Piracicaba and CPFL Transmissão Morro Agudo are consolidated in the financial statements of the segment "Conventional Generation".
Page 10 de 57
1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019
4) ECONOMIC-FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Consolidated Income Statement - CPFL ENERGIA (R$ Million)
1Q19
1Q18
Var.
Gross Operating Revenue
10,788
9,637
11.9%
Net Operating Revenue
7,127
6,375
11.8%
Cost of Electric Power
(4,484)
(4,014)
11.7%
Operating Costs & Expenses
(1,603)
(1,470)
9.0%
EBIT
1,041
891
16.9%
EBITDA1
1,531
1,366
12.1%
Financial Income (Expense)
(220)
(308)
-28.4%
Income Before Taxes
906
668
35.6%
Net Income
570
419
36.0%
Note: (1) EBITDA is calculated from the sum of net income, taxes, financial result and depreciation/amortization, according to CVM Instruction no. 527/12. See the calculation in item 4.6 of this report.
4.1) Opening of economic-financial performance by business segment
Income Statement by business segment - CPFL Energia (R$ million)
Distribution
Conventional
Renewable
Commerciali-
Services
Others
Eliminations
Total
Generation
Generation
zation
1Q19
Net operating revenue
5,936
269
334
760
146
-
(318)
7,127
Operating costs and expenses
(4,957)
(51)
(142)
(730)
(110)
(11)
318
(5,682)
Depreciation e amortization
(192)
(30)
(161)
(1)
(6)
(16)
-
(404)
Income from electric energy service
788
188
31
30
30
(27)
-
1,041
Equity accounting
-
86
-
-
-
-
-
86
EBITDA
980
304
192
31
36
(11)
-
1,531
Financial result
(60)
(44)
(112)
(8)
0
3
-
(220)
Income (loss) before taxes
728
230
(80)
22
30
(24)
-
906
Income tax and social contribution
(263)
(46)
(13)
(8)
(7)
0
-
(336)
Net income (loss)
465
184
(93)
15
23
(24)
-
570
1Q18
Net operating revenue
5,201
281
384
710
112
-
(313)
6,375
Operating costs and expenses
(4,408)
(42)
(156)
(702)
(89)
(9)
313
(5,094)
Depreciation e amortization
(181)
(30)
(158)
(1)
(6)
(16)
-
(390)
Income from electric energy service
612
210
70
7
17
(25)
-
891
Equity accounting
-
85
-
-
-
-
-
85
EBITDA
792
325
228
8
23
(9)
-
1,366
Financial result
(105)
(68)
(129)
(7)
(0)
2
-
(308)
Income (loss) before taxes
507
227
(59)
(0)
17
(23)
-
668
Income tax and social contribution
(187)
(45)
(13)
(0)
(4)
0
-
(249)
Net income (loss)
321
182
(73)
(0)
13
(23)
-
419
Variation
Net operating revenue
14.1%
-4.3%
-12.9%
7.1%
30.4%
-
1.8%
11.8%
Operating costs and expenses
12.4%
23.2%
-8.7%
3.9%
23.3%
15.8%
1.8%
11.6%
Depreciation e amortization
6.4%
-1.5%
1.8%
-15.1%
7.2%
0.0%
-
3.7%
Income from electric energy service
28.7%
-10.1%
-55.1%
321.5%
75.1%
5.9%
-
16.9%
Equity accounting
-
0.5%
-
-
-
-
-
0.5%
EBITDA
23.6%
-6.5%
-15.7%
295.0%
58.5%
15.8%
-
12.1%
Financial result
-43.1%
-35.1%
-13.5%
5.9%
-
42.2%
-
-28.4%
Income (loss) before taxes
43.6%
1.3%
35.7%
-
80.0%
3.1%
-
35.6%
Income tax and social contribution
40.9%
1.1%
-4.7%
2480.8%
86.2%
-79.3%
-
35.0%
Net income (loss)
45.1%
1.4%
28.3%
-
78.1%
4.1%
-
36.0%
Note: an analysis of the economic-financial performance by business segment is presented in chapter 11.
Page 11 de 57
1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019
4.2) Sectoral Financial Assets and Liabilities
In 1Q19, it was accounted the total sectoral financial liabilities in the amount of R$ 324 million, compared to the total sectoral financial assets in the amount of R$ 374 million in 1Q18, a variation of R$ 697 million.
On March 31, 2019, the balance of these sectoral financial assets and liabilities was positive in R$ 1,212 million, compared to a positive balance of R$ 1,508 million on December 31, 2018 and a positive balance of R$ 596 million on March 31, 2018.
As established by the applicable regulation, any sectoral financial assets or liabilities shall be included in the tariffs of the distributors in their respective annual tariff events.
4.3) Operating Revenue
In 1Q19, gross operating revenue reached R$ 10,788 million, representing an increase of 11.9% (R$ 1,150 million). Deductions from the gross operating revenue was of R$ 3,660 million in 1Q19, representing an increase of 12.2% (R$ 397 million). Net operating revenue reached R$ 7,127 million in 1Q19, registering an increase of 11.8% (R$ 753 million).
The main factors that affected the net operating revenue were:
Increase of revenues in the Distribution segment, in the amount of R$ 735 million (for more details, see item 11.1.1.2);
Increase of revenues in the Commercialization segment, in the amount of R$ 50 million;
Increase of revenues in the Services segment, in the amount of R$ 34 million;
Partially offset by:
Reduction of revenues in the Renewable Generation segment, in the amount of R$ 49 million;
Reduction of revenues in the Conventional Generation segment, in the amount of R$ 12 million;
Reduction of R$ 6 million, due to eliminations.
Page 12 de 57
1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019
4.4) Cost of Electric Energy
Cost of Electric Energy (R$ Million)
1Q19 1Q18 Var.
Cost of Electric Power Purchased for Resale
Energy from Itaipu Binacional
PROINFA
Energy Purchased through Auction in the Regulated Environment, Bilateral Contracts and Energy Purchased in the Spot Market PIS and COFINS Tax Credit
657
558
17.7%
105
86
22.1%
3,572
2,975
20.1%
(382)
(318)
20.0%
Total
3,953
3,301
19.7%
Charges for the Use of the Transmission and Distribution System
Basic Network Charges
498
567
-12.2%
Itaipu Transmission Charges
67
62
7.0%
Connection Charges
47
32
47.3%
Charges for the Use of the Distribution System
13
10
35.5%
System Service Usage Charges - ESS
(41)
47
-
Reserve Energy Charges - EER
-
66
-100.0%
PIS and COFINS Tax Credit
(53)
(72)
-26.2%
Total
531
712
-25.4%
Cost of Electric Energy
4,484
4,014
11.7%
In 1Q19, the cost of electric energy, comprising the purchase of electricity for resale and charges for the use of the distribution and transmission system, amounted to R$ 4,484 million, registering an increase of 11.7% (R$ 470 million).
The factors that explain these variations follow below:
The cost of electric power purchased for resale reached R$ 3,953 million in 1Q19, an increase of 19.7% (R$ 651 million), due to the following factors:
Increase of 20.1% (R$ 597 million) in the cost of energy purchased through auction in the regulated environment, bilateral contracts and energy purchased in the spot market, due to the increases of 9.8% in the average purchase price (R$ 211.19/MWh in 1Q19 vs. R$ 192.33/MWh in 1Q18) and of 9.3% (1,446 GWh) in the volume of purchased energy;
Increase of 17.7% (R$ 99 million) in the cost of energy from Itaipu, due to the increase of 18.5% in the average purchase price (R$ 241.63/MWh in 1Q19 vs. R$ 203.86/MWh in 1Q18), partially offset by the reduction of 0.7% (19 GWh) in the volume of purchased energy;
Increase of 22.1% (R$ 19 million) in the amount of PROINFA cost, due to the increases of 21.7% in the average purchase price (R$ 407.84/MWh in 1Q19 vs. R$ 335.19/MWh in 1Q18) and of 0.3% (1 GWh) in the volume of purchased energy;
Partially offset by:
Reduction of 20.0% (R$ 64 million) in PIS and COFINS tax credits (cost reducer), generated from the energy purchase;
Charges for the use of the transmission and distribution system reached R$ 531 million in 1Q19, a reduction of 25.4% (R$ 181 million), due to the following factors:
Variation of R$ 88 million in the System Service Usage Charges - ESS, from an expense
Page 13 de 57
1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019
of R$ 47 million in 1Q18 to a revenue of R$ 41 million in 1Q19;
Reduction of 12.2% (R$ 69 million) in the basic network charges;
Reserve Energy Charges - EER of R$ 66 million in 1Q18; Partially offset by:
Reduction of 26.2% (R$ 19 million) in PIS and COFINS tax credits (cost reducer), generated from the charges;
Increase of 47.3% (R$ 15 million) in charges for connection;
Increase of 7.0% (R$ 4 million) in Itaipu transmission charges;
Increase of 35.5% (R$ 3 million) in charges for usage of the distribution system.
4.5) Operating Costs and Expenses
Operating costs and expenses reached R$ 1,603 million in 1Q19, compared to R$ 1,470 million in 1Q18, an increase of 9.0% (R$ 133 million).
The factors that explain these variations follow below:
PMSO
Reported PMSO (R$ million)
1Q19
1Q18
Variation
R$ MM
%
Reported PMSO
Personnel
(348)
(338)
(10)
3.0%
Material
(67)
(63)
(4)
6.8%
Outsourced Services
(165)
(181)
16
-8.8%
Other Operating Costs/Expenses
(175)
(106)
(69)
65.6%
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(69)
(26)
(42)
159.7%
Legal and judicial expenses
(32)
(12)
(20)
160.8%
Others
(75)
(67)
(7)
11.2%
Total Reported PMSO
(755)
(687)
(68)
9.9%
The PMSO item reached R$ 755 million in 1Q19, compared to R$ 687 million in 1Q18, an increase of 9.9% (R$ 68 million), due to the following factors:
Personnel - increase of 3.0% (R$ 10 million), mainly due to the collective bargaining agreement - wages and benefits;
Material - increase of 6.8% (R$ 4 million), due to the increase in maintenance of the fleet, lines and networks (R$ 8 million), partially offset by the reduction in maintenance of machinery, equipment and others (R$ 5 million);
Page 14 de 57
1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019
Outsourced services - reduction of 8.8% (R$ 16 million), mainly due to the primarization of services (R$ 27 million), partially offset by the maintenance of substations (R$ 8 million) and services related to electric energy billing (R$ 3 million);
Other operational costs/expenses - increase of 65.6% (R$ 69 million), mainly due to:
Increase of 159.7% (R$ 42 million) in allowance for doubtful account;
Increase of 160.8% (R$ 20 million) in legal and judicial expenses;
Other effects (R$ 7 million).
Other operating costs and expenses
Other operating costs and expenses reached R$ 848 million in 1Q19, compared to R$ 783 million in 1Q18, registering an increase of 8.2% (R$ 65 million), due to the following factors:
Increase of 12.1% (R$ 45 million) inCosts of Building the Infrastructure item;
Increase of 4.3% (R$ 14 million) inDepreciation and Amortization item;
Increase of 25.2% (R$ 6 million) inPrivate Pension Fund item, due to the registration of the impacts of the 2019 actuarial report;
Increase of 0.8% (R$ 1 million) in Amortization of Intangible of Concession Asset item.
4.6) EBITDA
In 1Q19, EBITDA reached R$ 1,531 million, compared to R$ 1,366 million in 1Q18, registering an increase of 12.1% (R$ 165 million).
EBITDA is calculated according to CVM Instruction no. 527/12 and showed in the table below:
EBITDA and Net Income conciliation (R$ million)
1Q19
1Q18
Var.
Net Income
570
419
36.0%
De preciation and Amortization
405
390
Financial Result
220
308
Income Tax / Social Contribution
336
249
EBITDA
1,531
1,366
12.1%
Page 15 de 57
1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019
4.7) Financial Result
Financial Result (R$ Million)
1Q19
1Q18
Var.
Revenues
Income from Financial Investments
49
66
-26.8%
Additions and Late Payment Fines
75
70
8.3%
Fiscal Credits Update
1
3
-51.7%
Judicial Deposits Update
9
9
1.1%
Monetary and Foreign Exchange Updates
8
23
-63.7%
Discount on Purchase of ICMS Credit
7
7
2.1%
Sectoral Financial Assets Update
28
7
-
PIS and COFINS - over Other Financial Revenues
(10)
(12)
-11.0%
Others
40
25
61.3%
Total
207
197
4.8%
Expenses
Debt Charges
(295)
(343)
-14.0%
Monetary and Foreign Exchange Updates
(85)
(119)
-28.3%
(-) Capitalized Interest
6
6
-10.0%
Sectoral Financial Liabilities Update
-
(5)
-100.0%
Use of Public Asset
(2)
(4)
-49.3%
Others
(50)
(40)
23.9%
Total
(427)
(505)
-15.5%
Financial Result
(220)
(308)
-28.4%
In 1Q19, net financial expense was of R$ 220 million, a reduction of 28.4% (R$ 87 million) compared to the net financial expense of R$ 308 million reported in 1Q18.
The items explaining these variations in Financial Result are as follows:
Financial Revenues: increase of 4.8% (R$ 9 million), from R$ 197 million in 1Q18 to R$ 207 million in 1Q19, mainly due to the following factors:
Increase of 287.5% (R$ 20 million) insectoral financial assets update;
Increase of 61.3% (R$ 15 million) inother financial revenues;
Increase of 8.3% (R$ 6 million) inadditions and late payment fines;
Reduction of 11.0% (R$ 1 million) inPIS and COFINS over Interest on Own Capital (revenue reducer);
Partially offset by:
Reduction of 26.8% (R$ 18 million) in theincome from financial investments, due to the reduction in the average balance of investments;
Reduction of 63.7% (R$ 14 million) in themonetary and foreign exchange updates, due to the reductions: (a) of R$ 11 million in revenues from fines, interest and monetary adjustment relating to installment payments made by consumers, and (b) of R$ 7 million in gains with the zero-cost collar derivative1; partially offset by the increases (c) of R$ 3
1 In 2015, subsidiary CPFL Geração contracted US$ denominated put and call options, involving the same financial institution as counterpart, and which on a combined basis are characterized as an operation usually known as zero-cost
Page 16 de 57
1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019
million in other monetary and foreign exchange updates, and (d) of R$ 1 million in the update of the balance of tariff subsidies, as determined by ANEEL;
Reduction of 51.7% (R$ 1 million) infiscal credits update.
Financial Expenses: reduction of 15.5% (R$ 78 million), from R$ 505 million in 1Q18 to R$ 427 million in 1Q19, mainly due to the following factors:
Reduction of 14.0% (R$ 48 million) ofdebt charges in local currency, due to the reduction in the average balance of debt;
Reduction of 28.3% (R$ 34 million) in themonetary and foreign exchange updates, due to: (a) the mark-to-market positive effect for financial operations under Law 4,131 - non-cash effect (R$ 33 million), and (b) the reduction of debt charges in foreign currency, with swap to CDI interbank rate (R$ 1 million);
Sectoral financial liabilities update in 1Q18, in the amount of R$ 5 million;
Reduction of 49.3% (R$ 2 million) in the financial expenses with the Use of Public Asset (UBP).
Partially offset by:
Increase of 23.9% (R$ 10 million) inother financial expenses;
Reduction of 10.0% (R$ 1 million) incapitalized interest (expense reducer).
4.8) Net Income
Net income was of R$ 570 million in 1Q19, registering an increase of 36.0% (R$ 151 million) if compared to the net income of R$ 419 million observed in 1Q18.
collar. The contracting of this operation does not involve any kind of speculation, inasmuch as it is aimed at minimizing any negative impacts on future revenues of the joint venture ENERCAN, which has electric energy sale agreements with annual restatement of part of the tariff based on the variation in the US$. In addition, according to Management's view, the scenario was favorable for contracting this type of financial instrument, considering the high volatility implicit in dollar options and the fact that there was no initial cost for same.
Page 17 de 57
1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019
INDEBTEDNESS 5.1) Debt (IFRS)
Note includes the mark-to-market (MTM) effect and borrowing costs.
Indexation after Hedge - 1Q18 vs. 1Q19
1Q18
1Q19
Note: for debt linked to foreign currency (24.0% of total in 1Q19), swap operations are contracted, aiming the protection of the foreign exchange and the rate linked to the contract.
Page 18 de 57
1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019
Net Debt in IFRS
IFRS | R$ Million
1Q19
1Q18
Var. %
Financial Debt (including hedge)
(19,891)
(20,427)
-2.6%
(+) Available Funds
3,441
3,029
13.6%
(=) Net Debt
(16,450)
(17,398)
-5.4%
5.1.1) Debt Amortization Schedule in IFRS (Mar-19)
CPFL Energia has a large market access to liquidity sources through diversified funding alternatives, either through local market financing lines such as debenture issues, BNDES and other development banks, or through financing lines in the foreign market. This access to credit for the CPFL group is currently strengthened by the support of its shareholding structure, as State Grid gives greater robustness to CPFL group in financial market.
Notes:
Considers only the principal of the debt of R$ 19,859 million. In order to reach the value of debt in IFRS, of R$ 19,891 million, should be included charges and the mark-to-market (MTM) effect and cost with funding;
Short-term(April 2019 - March 2020) = R$ 3,471 million.
The cash position at the end of 1Q19 had a coverage ratio of 0.99x the amortizations of the next 12 months, enough to honor all amortization commitments until the beginning of 2020. The average amortization term, calculated from this schedule, is of 3.10 years.
Page 19 de 57
1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019
Gross Debt Cost1 in IFRS criteria
Note: (1) as of 2Q17, CPFL Energia started to calculate its debt average cost considering the end of the period, to better reflect the variations on interest rates.
5.2) Debt in Financial Covenants Criteria
5.2.1) Indexation and Debt Cost in Financial Covenants Criteria
Indexation1 After Hedge2 in Financial Covenants Criteria - 1Q18 vs. 1Q19
1Q18
CDI
Inflation
26%
Pre-fixed
6%
TJLP 16%
52%
1Q19
Inflation
6%
CDI
68%
21%
TJLP
4%
Pre-fixed
Considering proportional consolidation of CPFL Renováveis, CERAN, ENERCAN, Foz do Chapecó and EPASA;
For debt linked to foreign currency (26.5% of total), swap operations are contracted, aiming the protection of the foreign exchange and the rate linked to the contract.
Page 20 de 57
1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019
5.2.2) Net Debt in Financial Covenants Criteria and Leverage
In 1Q19 Proforma Net Debt totaled R$ 14,902 million, a reduction of 4.4% compared to net debt position at the end of 1Q18, in the amount of R$ 15,585 million.
Covenant Criteria (*) - R$ Million
1Q19
1Q18
Var.
Financial Debt (including hedge)1
(18,048)
(18,241)
-1.1%
(+) Available Funds
3,145
2,656
18.4%
(=) Net Debt
(14,902)
(15,585)
-4.4%
EBITDA Proforma2
5,515
4,708
17.2%
Net Debt / EBITDA
2.70
3.31
-18.4%
Considering proportional consolidation of CPFL Renováveis, CERAN, ENERCAN, Foz do Chapecó and EPASA;
Proforma EBITDA in the financial covenants criteria: adjusted according to equivalent participation of CPFL Energia in each of its subsidiaries, with the inclusion of regulatory assets and liabilities and the historical EBITDA of newly acquired projects.
In line with the criteria for calculation of financial covenants of loan agreements with financial institutions, net debt is adjusted according to the equivalent stake of CPFL Energia in each of its subsidiaries. Also, include in the calculation of Proforma EBITDA the effects of historic EBITDA of newly acquired projects. Considering that the Proforma Net Debt totaled R$ 14,902 million and Proforma EBITDA in the last 12 months reached R$ 5,515 million, the ratio Proforma Net Debt / EBITDA at the end of 1Q19 reached 2.70x.
6) INVESTMENTS
6.1) Actual Investments
Investments (R$ Million)
Segment
1Q19
1Q18
Var.
Distribution
404
366
10,1%
Generation - Conventional
1
1
16,0%
Transmission1
0
0
-68,2%
Generation - Renew able
33
44
-26,2%
Commercialization
1
1
-24,3%
Services and Others2
7
13
-44,5%
Total
445
426
4,6%
Note:
Investments related to the transmission segment, according to IFRIC 15, are recorded as
"Contractual Asset of Transmission Companies" (in other credits). Investments of R$ 55 thousands in 1Q19 and R$ 172 thousands in 1Q18.
Others - basically refer to assets and transactions that are not related to the listed segments.
In 1Q19, investments were R$ 445 million, an increase of 4.6%, compared to R$ 426 million registered in 1Q18. We highlight investments made by CPFL Energia in the Distribution segment:
Expansion and strengthening of the electric system;
Electricity system maintenance and improvements;
Operational infrastructure;
Upgrade of management and operational support systems;
Customer help services;
Research and development programs;
Page 21 de 57
1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019
6.2) Investments Forecasts
On November 30, 2018, CPFL Energia's Board of Directors approved Board of Executive Officers' proposal for 2019 Annual Budget and 2020/2023 Multiannual Plan for the Company, which was previously discussed by the Budget and Corporate Finance Commission.
Investments Forecasts (R$ million)1
Notes:
Constant currency;
Investment Plan released in 4Q18/2018 Earnings Release, from March 2019;
Disregard investments in Special Obligations (among other items financed by consumers);
Conventional + Renewable.
Page 22 de 57
1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019
7) ALLOCATION OF RESULTS
The Company's Bylaws require the distribution of at least 25% of net income adjusted according to law, as dividends to its shareholders. The proposal for allocation of net income from the fiscal year is shown below:
Thousands of R$
Net income of the fiscal year - Individual
2,058,040
Realization of comprehensive income
Adjustments from previous years - IFRS 9 adoption Reversion of statutory reserve - concession financial asset
25,117
(82,607)
826,600
Net income base for allocation
2,827,150
Legal reserve
(102,902)
Statutory reserve - working capital reinforcement
(2,235,465)
Minimum mandatory dividend
(488,785)
Minimum Mandatory Dividend (25%)
At the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting (AGM), held on April 30, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., among other matters, it was declared the distribution and it was approved the payment of dividends by the Company, in the amount of R$ 488,784,574.40 (four hundred andeighty-eightmillion, seven hundred andeighty-fourthousand, five hundred andseventy-fourreais and forty centavos), equivalent to R$ 0.480182232 per common share issued by the Company.
Pursuant to paragraph 3 of article 205 of Law No. 6,404/76, the payment of dividends will be made in one single installment, until December 31, 2019, in a specific date to be informed in due course to the shareholders and to the market, without monetary update or incurring interest between the declaration date and the effective payment date.
Shareholders owning shares on April 30, 2019 will be entitled to receive the dividends. Shares will be traded "ex-dividend" at the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, or "B3") and at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as of May 2, 2019.
Statutory Reserve - Working Capital Reinforcement
For this fiscal year, considering the current macro scenario with an incipient economic recovery, and also considering the uncertainties regarding hydrology, the Company's Management proposed the allocation of R$ 2.235 million to the statutory reserve - working capital reinforcement.
STOCK MARKETS 8.1) Stock Performance
CPFL Energia is listed on both the B3 (Novo Mercado) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) (ADR Level III), segments with the highest levels of corporate governance.
Page 23 de 57
1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019
B3
NYSE
Date
CPFE3 (R$)
IEE
IBOV
Date
CPL (US$)
DJBr20
Dow Jones
03/31/2019
R$
30.48
57,449
95,415
03/31/2019
$
15.52
23,618
25,929
12/31/2018
R$
28.85
49,266
87,887
12/31/2018
$
14.80
22,007
23,327
03/31/2018
R$
24.91
41,445
85,366
03/31/2018
$
15.00
25,170
24,103
QoQ
5.6%
16.6%
8.6% QoQ
4.9%
7.3%
11.2%
YoY
22.4%
38.6%
11.8% YoY
3.5%
-6.2%
7.6%
On March 31, 2019, CPFL Energia's shares closed at R$ 30.48 per share on the B3 and US$ 15.52 per ADR on the NYSE, an appreciation in the quarter of 5.6% and 4.7%, respectively. Considering the variation in the last 12 months, the shares and ADRs presented an appreciation of 22.4% on the B3 and of 3.5% on the NYSE.
8.2) Daily Average Volume
The daily trading volume in 1Q19 averaged R$ 24.0 million, of which R$ 22.5 million on the B3 and R$ 1.4 million on the NYSE, representing a reduction of 25.5% in relation to 1Q18. The number of trades on the B3 decreased by 13.0%.
Note: Considers the sum of the average daily volume on the B3 and NYSE.
Page 24 de 57
1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019
9) CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
The corporate governance model adopted by CPFL Energia and its subsidiaries is based on the principles of transparency, equity, accountability and corporate responsibility.
In 2018, CPFL marked 14 years since being listed on the B3 and the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"). With more than 100 years of history in Brazil, the Company's shares are listed on the Novo Mercado Special Listing Segment of the B3 with Level III ADRs, special segments for companies that comply with corporate governance best practices. All CPFL shares are common shares, entitling all shareholders the right to vote, as well as the tag along right with same conditions granted to the seller, in case of an offer which results in control transference.
CPFL's Management is composed of the Board of Directors ("Board"), its decision-making authority, and the Board of Executive Officers, its executive body. The Board is responsible for defining the strategic business direction of the holding company and subsidiaries, and is composed of 9 members (of which 2 independent members), with terms of one year, eligible for reelection.
The Internal Regulation of the Board establishes the procedures for evaluating the directors, under the leadership of the Chairman, as well as their main duties and rights.
The Board set up three advisory committees (Management Processes, Risks and Sustainability, People Management and Related Parties), which support the Board in its decisions and monitor relevant and strategic themes, such as people and risk management, sustainability, the surveillance of internal audits, analysis of transactions with parties that are related to controlling shareholders and handling of incidents recorded through complaint hotlines and ethical conduct channels. Furthermore, 2 advisory commissions were set ad hoc, as foreseen in the Internal Regulation: Strategy and Finance and Budget, which support the Board in subjects related to the strategic plan, as well as the budget follow-up.
The Board of Executive Officers is composed of 1 Chief Executive Officer and 9 Vice Presidents, with terms of two years, eligible for reelection, responsible for executing the strategy of CPFL Energia and its subsidiaries as defined by the Board of Directors in line with corporate governance guidelines. To ensure alignment of governance practices, Executive Officers sit on the Boards of Directors of companies that form the CPFL group and nominate their respective executive officers.
CPFL has a permanent Fiscal Council, composed of 3 members, that also exercises the duties of Audit Committee, in line with Sarbanes-Oxley Law (SOX), applicable to foreign companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges.
CPFL Energia is a holding company that owns stake in other companies. State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC) controls CPFL Energia through its subsidiaries State Grid International Development Co., Ltd, State Grid International Development Limited (SGID), International Grid Holdings Limited, State Grid Brazil Power Participações S.A. (SGBP) and ESC Energia S.A.:
Reference date: 03/31/2019
Notes:
RGE is held by CPFL Energia (89.0107%) and CPFL Brasil (10.9893%).
51.54% stake of the availability of power and energy of Serra da Mesa HPP, regarding the Power Purchase Agreement between CPFL Geração and Furnas;
Page 26 de 57
1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019
PERFORMANCE OF THE BUSINESS SEGMENTS 11.1) Distribution Segment
11.1.1) Economic-Financial Performance
Consolidated Income Statement - Distribution (R$ Million)
1Q19
1Q18
Var.
Gross Operating Revenue
9,446
8,329
13.4%
Net Operating Revenue
5,936
5,201
14.1%
Cost of Electric Power
(3,877)
(3,451)
12.4%
Operating Costs & Expenses
(1,271)
(1,138)
11.7%
EBIT
788
612
28.7%
EBITDA(1)
980
792
23.6%
Financial Income (Expense)
(60)
(105)
-43.1%
Income Before Taxes
728
507
43.6%
Net Income
465
321
45.1%
Note:
EBITDA (IFRS) is calculated from the sum of net income, taxes, financial result and depreciation/amortization, as CVM Instruction no. 527/12.
11.1.1.1) Sectoral Financial Assets and Liabilities
In 1Q19, total sectoral financial liabilities accounted for R$ 324 million, a variation of R$ 697 million if compared to 1Q18, when sectoral financial assets amounted to R$ 374 million.
On March 31, 2019, the balance of sectoral financial assets and liabilities was positive in R$ 1,212 million, compared to a positive balance of R$ 1,508 million on December 31, 2018 and a positive balance of R$ 596 million on March 31, 2018.
As established by the applicable regulation, any sectoral financial assets or liabilities shall be included in the tariffs of the distributors in their respective annual tariff events.
Page 27 de 57
1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019
11.1.1.2) Operating Revenue
Operating Revenue (R$ Million)
1Q19
1Q18
Var.
Gross Operating Revenue
Revenue with Energy Sales (Captive + TUSD)
8,567
6,950
23.3%
Short-term Electric Energy
243
115
111.6%
Revenue from Building the Infrastructure of the Concession
415
370
12.1%
Sectoral Financial Assets and Liabilities
(324)
374
-
CDE Resources - Low-income and Other Tariff Subsidies
429
377
13.8%
Adjustments to the Concession's Financial Asset
64
65
-0.6%
Other Revenues and Income
52
79
-34.3%
Total
9,446
8,329
13.4%
Deductions from the Gross Operating Revenue
ICMS Tax
(1,740)
(1,400)
24.2%
PIS and COFINS Taxes
(794)
(736)
7.9%
CDE Sector Charge
(998)
(898)
11.1%
R&D and Energy Efficiency Program
(55)
(48)
16.3%
PROINFA
(39)
(35)
10.1%
Tariff Flags and Others
122
(7)
-
Others
(7)
(5)
26.4%
Total
(3,510)
(3,129)
12.2%
Net Operating Revenue
5,936
5,201
14.1%
In 1Q19, gross operating revenue amounted to R$ 9,446 million, an increase of 13.4% (R$ 1,117 million), due to the following factors:
Increase of 23.3% (R$ 1,617 million) in the revenue with energy sales (captive + free clients), due to: (i) the positive average tariff adjustment in the distribution companies for the period between 1Q18 and 1Q19 (highlight for the average increases of 16.90% in CPFL Paulista and 22.47% in RGE Sul, in April 2018, of 20.58% in RGE, in June 2018, and of 19.25% in CPFL Piratininga, in October 2018); and (ii) the increase of 3.2% in the sales volume within the concession area;
Increase of 111.6% (R$ 128 million) in Short-term Electric Energy;
Increase of 13.8% (R$ 52 million) in tariff subsidies (CDE resources);
Increase of 12.1% (R$ 45 million) in revenue from building the infrastructure of the concession;
Partially offset by:
Variation of R$ 697 million in the Sectoral Financial Assets/Liabilities, from a sectoral financial asset of R$ 374 million in 1Q18 to a sectoral financial liability of R$ 324 million in 1Q19;
Reduction of 34.3% (R$ 27 million) in Other Revenues and Income.
Deductions from the gross operating revenue were R$ 3,510 million in 1Q19, representing an increase of 12.2% (R$ 381 million), due to the following factors:
Increase of 24.2% (R$ 340 million) in ICMS tax;
Increase of 11.1% (R$ 100 million) in the CDE sector charge;
Page 28 de 57
1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019
Increase of 7.9% (R$ 58 million) in PIS and COFINS taxes;
Increase of 16.3% (R$ 8 million) in the R&D and Energy Efficiency Program.
Increase of 10.1% (R$ 4 million) in the PROINFA;
Increase of 26.4% (R$ 1 million) in other deductions from the gross operating revenue; Partially offset by the following factor:
Variation of R$ 129 million in tariff flags approved by the CCEE, from an expense of R$ 7 million in 1Q18 to a revenue of R$ 122 million in 1Q19.
Net operating revenue reached R$ 5,936 million in 1Q19, representing an increase of 14.1% (R$ 735 million).
11.1.1.3) Cost of Electric Energy
Cost of Electric Energy (R$ Million)
1Q19 1Q18 Var.
Cost of Electric Power Purchased for Resale
Energy from Itaipu Binacional
PROINFA
Energy Purchased through Auction in the Regulated Environment, Bilateral Contracts and Energy Purchased in the Spot Market PIS and COFINS Tax Credit
657
558
17.7%
105
86
22.1%
2,932
2,384
23.0%
(324)
(265)
22.1%
Total
3,370
2,764
22.0%
Charges for the Use of the Transmission and Distribution System
Basic Network Charges
479
549
-12.7%
Itaipu Transmission Charges
67
62
7.0%
Connection Charges
45
30
53.0%
Charges for the Use of the Distribution System
9
5
60.4%
System Service Usage Charges - ESS
(41)
47
-
Reserve Energy Charges - EER
-
66
-
PIS and COFINS Tax Credit
(52)
(71)
-27.7%
Total
507
687
-26.2%
Cost of Electric Energy
3,877
3,451
12.4%
In 1Q19, the cost of electric energy, comprising the purchase of electricity for resale and charges for the use of the distribution and transmission system, amounted to R$ 3,877 million, representing an increase of 12.4% (R$ 426 million):
Thecost of electric power purchased for resale was R$ 3,370 million in 1Q19, representing an increase of 22.0% (R$ 607 million), due to the following factors:
Increase of 23.0% (R$ 548 million) in thecost of energy purchased through auction in the regulated environment, bilateral contracts and energy purchased in the spot market, due to the increases of 10.4% in the average purchase price (from R$ 213.51/MWh in 1Q18 to R$ 235.78/MWh in 1Q19) and of 11.3% (1,267 GWh) in the volume of purchased energy;
Increase of 17.7% (R$ 99 million) in thecost of energy from Itaipu, due to the increase of 18.5% in the average purchase price (from R$ 203.86/MWh in 1Q18 to R$ 241.63/MWh in 1Q19), partially offset by the reduction of 0.7% (19 GWh) in the volume of purchased
Page 29 de 57
1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019
energy;
Increase of 22.1% (R$ 19 million) in thecost of the Proinfa, due to the increases of 21.9% in the average purchase price (from R$ 335.19/MWh in 1Q18 to R$ 408.60/MWh in 1Q19) and of 0.1% (1 GWh) in the volume of purchased energy;
Partially offset by:
Increase of 22.1% (R$ 59 million) inPIS and Cofins tax credit (cost reducer), generated from the energy purchase.
Charges for the use of the transmission and distribution systemreached R$ 507 million in 1Q19, representing a reduction of 26.2% (R$ 180 million), due to the following factors:
Variation of R$ 88 million in theSystem Service Usage Charges - ESS, from an expense of R$ 47 million in 1Q18 to a revenue of R$ 41 million in 1Q19;
Reduction of 12.7% (R$ 70 million) incharges for basic network;
Reserve Energy Charges - EER in 1Q18, in the amount of R$ 66 million;
Partially offset by:
Reduction of 27.7% (R$ 20 million) inPIS and Cofins tax credit (cost reducer), generated from the charges;
Increase of 53.0% (R$ 16 million) inconnection charges;
Increase of 7.0% (R$ 4 million) in theItaipu transmission charges;
Increase of 60.4% (R$ 3 million) in theusage of the distribution system charges.
11.1.1.4) Operating Costs and Expenses
Operating costs and expenses reached R$ 1,271 million in 1Q19, compared to R$ 1,138 million in 1Q18, an increase of 11.7% (R$ 133 million).
Page 30 de 57
1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019
The factors that explain these variations follow below:
PMSO
Reported PMSO (R$ million)
1Q19
1Q18
Variation
R$ MM
%
Reported PMSO
Personnel
(226)
(224)
(2)
1.0%
Material
(46)
(40)
(6)
14.7%
Outsourced Services
(207)
(206)
(0)
0.1%
Other Operating Costs/Expenses
(158)
(95)
(63)
67.0%
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(68)
(26)
(42)
159.9%
Legal and judicial expenses
(31)
(11)
(19)
166.6%
Others
(59)
(57)
(2)
4.2%
Total Reported PMSO
(637)
(565)
(72)
12.7%
In 1Q19, PMSO reached R$ 637 million, an increase of 12.7% (R$ 72 million), compared to R$ 565 million in 1Q18.
Personnel - increase of 1.0% (R$ 2 million), mainly due to the collective bargaining agreement - wages and benefits;
Material - increase of 14.7% (R$ 6 million), mainly due to the increases in the replacement of material to the maintenance of lines and grid (R$ 3 million) and in the fleet maintenance (R$ 2 million);
Third party services - increase of 0.1% (R$ 0.2 million);
Other operating costs/expenses - increase of 67.0% (R$ 63 million), due to the increases in the following items: (a) allowance for doubtful accounts (R$ 42 million), (b) legal and judicial expenses (R$ 19 million), and (c) other costs/expenses (R$ 2 million).
Other operating costs and expenses
In 1Q19, other operating costs and expenses reached R$ 635 million, compared to R$ 573 million in 1Q18, registering an increase of 10.8% (R$ 62 million), with the variations below:
Increase of 12.1% (R$ 45 million) incost of building the concession´s infrastructure. This item, which reached R$ 415 million in 1Q19, does not affect results, since it has its counterpart in "operating revenue";
Increase of 6.9% (R$ 12 million) inDepreciation and Amortization item;
Increase of 25.3% (R$ 6 million) inPrivate Pension Fund item, due to the registration of the impacts of the 2019 actuarial report.
Page 31 de 57
1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019
11.1.1.5) EBITDA
EBITDA totaled R$ 980 million in 1Q19, compared to R$ 792 million in 1Q18, an increase of 23.6% (R$ 187 million).
Conciliation of Net Income and EBITDA (R$ million)
1Q19
1Q18
Var.
Net income
465
321
45.1%
Depreciation and Amortization
192
181
Financial Results
60
105
Income Tax /Social Contribution
263
187
EBITDA
980
792
23.6%
11.1.1.6) Financial Result
Financial Result (R$ Million)
1Q19
1Q18
Var.
Revenues
Income from Financial Investments
17
24
-28.6%
Additions and Late Payment Fines
74
68
9.1%
Fiscal Credits Update
1
2
-43.8%
Judicial Deposits Update
9
9
1.2%
Monetary and Foreign Exchange Updates
8
18
-55.5%
Discount on Purchase of ICMS Credit
7
7
2.1%
Sectoral Financial Assets Update
28
7
287.5%
PIS and COFINS - over Other Financial Revenues
(9)
(9)
-6.0%
Others
10
11
-9.4%
Total
145
136
6.4%
Expenses
Debt Charges
(140)
(145)
-3.3%
Monetary and Foreign Exchange Updates
(59)
(75)
-22.0%
(-) Capitalized Interest
6
4
48.4%
Sectoral Financial Liabilities Update
-
(5)
-100.0%
Others
(12)
(20)
-42.8%
Total
(205)
(241)
-15.1%
Financial Result
(60)
(105)
-43.1%
In 1Q19, the net financial result recorded a net financial expense of R$ 60 million, a reduction of
43.1% (R$ 45 million). The items explaining these changes are as follows:
Financial Revenue: increase of 6.4% (R$ 9 million), from R$ 136 million in 1Q18 to R$ 145 million in 1Q19, mainly due to the following factors:
Page 32 de 57
1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019
Increase of 287.5% (R$ 20 million) insectoral financial assets update;
Increase of 9.1% (R$ 6 million) inlate payment interest and fines;
Reduction of 6.0% (R$ 1 million) inPIS and Cofins on financial revenues (revenue reducer);
Partially offset by:
Reduction of 55.5% (R$ 10 million) inadjustments for inflation and exchange rate changes, due to (a) the reduction of R$ 11 million in revenues from fines, interest and monetary adjustment relating to installment payments made by consumers; partially offset by the increase (b) of R$ 1 million in the adjustment of the balance of tariff subsidies, as determined by Aneel;
Reduction of 28.6% (R$ 7 million) in theincome from financial investments, due to the lower average balance of investments;
Reduction of 43.8% (R$ 1 million) infiscal credits update;
Reduction of 9.4% (R$ 1 million) inother financial revenues.
Financial Expense: reduction of 15.1% (R$ 36 million), from R$ 241 million in 1Q18 to R$ 205 million in 1Q19, mainly due to the following factors:
Reduction of 22.0% (R$ 17 million) inadjustments for inflation and exchange rate changes, due to: (a) the mark-to-market positive effect for financial operations under Law 4,131 - non-cash effect (R$ 21 million); partially offset by (b) the increase of debt charges in foreign currency, with swap to CDI interbank rate (R$ 5 million);
Reduction of 42.8% (R$ 9 million) inother financial expenses;
Reduction of 3.3% (R$ 5 million) ininterest on debt in local currency;
Sectoral financial liabilities update in 1Q18, in the amount of R$ 5 million;
Increase of 48.4% (R$ 2 million) incapitalized interest (expense reducer).
11.1.1.7) Net Income
Net Income totaled R$ 465 million in 1Q19, compared to R$ 321 million in 1Q18, an increase of 45.1% (R$ 145 million).
11.1.2) Tariff Events
Reference dates
Tariff Process Dates
Distributor
Date
CPFL Santa Cruz
March 22nd
CPFL Paulista
April 8th
New RGE
June 19th
CPFL Piratininga
October 23rd
Page 33 de 57
1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019
Tariff Revision
Distributor
Periodicity
Next Revision
Cycle
CPFL Piratininga
Every 4 years
October 2019
5th PTRC
CPFL Santa Cruz
Every 5 years
March 2021
5th PTRC
CPFL Paulista
Every 5 years
April 2023
5th PTRC
New RGE
Every 5 years
June 2023
5th PTRC
Annual tariff adjustments of October 2018, March 2019 and April 2019
CPFL Piratininga
CPFL Santa Cruz
CPFL Paulista
Ratifying Resolution
2,472
2,522
2,526
Adjustment
20.01%
13.70%
12.02%
Parcel A
7.07%
1.12%
0.78%
Parcel B
1.76%
0.90%
2.17%
Financial Components
11.18%
11.68%
9.07%
Effect on consumer billings
19.25%
13.31%
8.66%
Date of entry into force
10/23/2018
03/22/2019
04/08/2019
Periodic tariff reviews occurred in 2018
RGE Sul
RGE
Ratifying Resolution
2,385
2,401
Adjustment
18.44%
21.27%
Parcel A
6.79%
6.11%
Parcel B
4.77%
9.45%
Financial Components
6.88%
5.71%
Effect on consumer billings
22.47%
20.58%
Date of entry into force
04/19/2018
06/19/2018
Page 34 de 57
1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019
4th Periodic Tariff Review Cycle
RGE Sul
RGE
Date
Apr-18
Jun-18
Gross Regulatory Asset Base (A)
3,605
4,374
Depreciation Rate (B)
3.87%
3.74%
Depreciation Quota (C = A x B)
140
164
Net Regulatory Asset Base (D)
2,389
3,032
Pre-tax WACC (E)
12.26%
12.26%
Cost of Capital (F = D x E)
290
372
Special Obligations (G)
5
8
Regulatory EBITDA (H = C + F + G)
435
543
OPEX = CAOM + CAIMI (I)
438
523
Parcel B (J = H + I)
872
1,066
Productivity Index Parcel B ( K )
0.98%
1.07%
Quality Incentive Mechanism ( L)
-0.71%
0.05%
Parcel B w ith adjusts (M = J * (K - L)
870
1,054
Other Revenues (N)
19
28
Adjusted Parcel B (O = M - N)
851
1,026
Parcel A (P)
2,653
2,816
Required Revenue (Q = O + P)
3,504
3,842
RGE Sul
On April 17, 2018, ANEEL approved the result of the fourth Periodic Tariff Review of distributor RGE Sul. The average effect to be perceived by the consumers was 22.47% and details can be found in the table above.
RGE
On June 19, 2018, ANEEL approved the result of the fourth Periodic Tariff Review of distributor RGE Sul. The average effect to be perceived by the consumers was 20.58% and details can be found in the table above.
11.1.3) Operating Performance of Distribution
SAIDI and SAIFI
Below we are presenting the results achieved by the distribution companies with regard to the main indicators that measure the quality and reliability of their supply of electric energy. The SAIDI (System Average Interruption Duration Index) measures the average duration, in hours, of interruption per consumer per year. The SAIFI (System Average Interruption Frequency Index) measures the average number of interruptions per consumer per year.
SAIDI and SAIFI Indicators
Distributor
SAIDI (hours)
SAIFI (interruptions)
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
1Q19
ANEEL1
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
1Q19
ANEEL1
CPFL Paulista
6.92
7.76
7.62
7.14
6.17
6.46
7.38
4.87
4.89
5.00
4.94
4.03
4.16
6.33
CPFL Piratininga
6.98
7.24
8.44²
6.97
5.92
6.40
6.74
4.19
4.31
3.97²
4.45
3.87
4.31
5.82
RGE
18.28
17.47
16.82
14.83
14.44
14.95
11.48
9.01
8.37
8.44
7.68
6.10
6.27
8.50
CPFL Santa Cruz
6.20
6.01
6.21
8.75
5.12
5.09
4.84
7.88
Notes:
Limit of the Regulatory Agency (ANEEL);
In the previous disclosures, we reported a SAIDI of 6.97 and a SAIFI of 3.80 for CPFL Piratininga in 2016. This number excluded the effect of a CTEEP transmission failure during a storm. However, a decision by ANEEL determined that this effect was included in the SAIDI and SAIFI statistics, so that we corrected the values, as shown in the table.
Page 35 de 57
1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019
The annualized values of SAIDI and SAIFI for the first quarter of 2019 presented lower results than the annualized values for the same period of 2018 (-0.6% in the SAIDI and -9.3% in the SAIFI) in the consolidated of the distributors. In the annualized view by distributor, there was a reduction of 6.5% in the SAIDI and 12.6% in the SAIFI of CPFL Paulista. CPFL Santa Cruz and RGE reduced the SAIFI by 8.0% and 11.3%, respectively.
As regards RGE Sul specifically, the recovery plan for technical indicators remains Rural, Troncal and Urban pruning, treatment of major primary, secondary and damage recidivism, programming of services for testing and maintenance in substations and transmission lines, carry out termovision and ultrasound inspections in distribution networks, substations and transmission lines. In addition, part of the maintenance plan, improvements and extensions of the existing structure, with the forecast of exchanges of posts, capacity adjustment, modernization of substations, and installation of remote control and control equipment. This plan is part of a continuous improvement that is already under development. In addition to the significant investments being made, the significant reduction of these investments has already been observed.
Since 2019, the RGE and RGE Sul concessions have been unified, becoming a single distributor for the purpose of calculating technical indicators.
Losses
Find below the performance of CPFL distribution companies throughout the last quarters:
12M Accumulated
Losses1
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
ANEEL
CPFL Energia
8.82%
9.02%
8.86%
9.03%
8.84%
8.30%
CPFL Paulista
8.93%
9.10%
8.87%
9.13%
8.86%
8.37%
CPFL Piratininga
7.72%
7.87%
7.79%
7.94%
7.69%
6.92%
RGE
9.45%
9.73%
9.71%
9.70%
9.78%
9.11%
CPFL Santa Cruz
8.65%
8.84%
8.09%
8.56%
7.82%
7.58%
Notes:
The figures above were adequate to a better comparison with the regulatory losses trajectory defined by the Regulatory Agency (ANEEL). In CPFL Piratininga, RGE and RGE Sul, high-voltage customers were disregarded.
The consolidated losses index of CPFL Energia was of 8.84% in 1Q19, compared to 9.03% in 4Q18, a reduction of 0.19 p.p. Compared to 1Q18 (8.82%), there was an increase of 0.02 p.p.
11.2) Commercialization and Services Segments
11.2.1) Commercialization Segment
Consolidated Income Statement - Commercialization (R$ Million)
1Q19
1Q18
Var.
Net Operating Revenue
760
710
7.1%
EBITDA(1)
31
8
295.0%
Net Loss
15
(0)
-
Note:
EBITDA is calculated from the sum of net income, taxes, financial result and depreciation/amortization.
Page 36 de 57
1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019
Operating Revenue
In 1Q19, net operating revenue reached R$ 760 million, representing an increase of 7.1% (R$ 50 million).
EBITDA
In 1Q19, EBITDA totaled R$ 31 million, compared to R$ 8 million in 1Q18, an increase of 295.0% (R$ 23 million).
Net Income
In 1Q19, net income was of R$ 15 million, compared to a net loss of R$ 0.4 million in 1Q18, a variation of R$ 15 million.
11.2.2) Services Segment
Consolidated Income Statement - Services (R$ Million)
1Q19
1Q18
Var.
Net Operating Revenue
146
112
30.4%
EBITDA(1)
36
23
58.5%
Net Income
23
13
78.1%
Note:
EBITDA is calculated from the sum of net income, taxes, financial result and depreciation/amortization.
Operating Revenue
In 1Q19, net operating revenue reached R$ 146 million, representing an increase of 30.4% (R$ 34 million).
EBITDA
In 1Q19, EBITDA totaled R$ 36 million, compared to R$ 23 million in 1Q18, an increase of 58.5% (R$ 13 million).
Net Income
In 1Q19, net income was of R$ 23 million, compared to a net income of R$ 13 million in 1Q18, an increase of 78.1% (R$ 10 million).
Page 37 de 57
1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019
11.3) Conventional Generation Segment
11.3.1) Economic-Financial Performance
Consolidated Income Statement - Conventional Generation (R$ million)
1Q19
1Q18
Var.
Gross Operating Revenue
301
308
-2.3%
Net Operating Revenue
269
281
-4.3%
Cost of Electric Power
(29)
(19)
57.4%
Operating Costs & Expenses
(52)
(53)
-2.6%
EBIT
188
210
-10.1%
EBITDA
304
325
-6.5%
Financial Income (Expense)
(44)
(68)
-35.1%
Income Before Taxes
230
227
1.3%
Net Income
184
182
1.4%
Nota:
EBITDA is calculated from the sum of net income, taxes, financial result and depreciation/amortization.
11.3.1.1) Operating Revenue
In the analysis presented in this report we consider the migration of the transmission companies CPFL Piracicaba and CPFL Morro Agudo from "Others" to "Conventional Generation" segment.
In 1Q19, Gross Operating Revenue reached R$ 301 million, a reduction of 2.3% (R$ 7 million). Net Operating Revenue was of R$ 269 million, registering a reduction of 4.3% (R$ 12 million).
The main factors that affected the net operating revenue are:
Reduction of R$ 10 million in other operating revenues;
Reduction of R$ 1 million in the revenue with the power supply from Jaguari Geração;
Reduction of R$ 1 million in the revenue with the power supply from CPFL Centrais Geradoras;
Partially offset by:
Increase of 1.7% (R$ 3 million) in the revenue with the power supply to CPFL Paulista and CPFL Piratininga;
Increase of 2.0% (R$ 2 million) in the revenue from the plants of Rio das Antas Complex (CERAN).
11.3.1.2) Cost of Electric Power
In the analysis presented in this report we consider the migration of the transmission companies CPFL Piracicaba and CPFL Morro Agudo from "Others" to "Conventional Generation" segment.
In 1Q19, the cost of electric power reached R$ 29 million, an increase of 57.4% (R$ 11 million), mainly due to the following factor:
Increase of R$ 11 million in the cost with Electric Energy Purchased for Resale, mainly due to the gain in 1Q18 related to the reimbursement of the GSF agreement.
Page 38 de 57
1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019
11.3.1.3) Operating Costs and Expenses
In the analysis presented in this report we consider the migration of the transmission companies CPFL Piracicaba and CPFL Morro Agudo from "Others" to "Conventional Generation" segment.
Operating costs and expenses reached R$ 52 million in 1Q19, compared to R$ 53 million in 1Q18, a reduction of 2.6% (R$ 1 million). The factors that explain these variations follow below:
PMSO
PMSO (R$ million)
1Q19
1Q18
Variation
%
PMSO
Personnel
8
9
-10.2%
Material
1
1
30.1%
Outsourced Services
6
5
16.2%
Other Operating Costs/Expenses
7
8
-13.0%
GSF Risk Premium
2
2
31.9%
Others
5
7
-25.3%
Total PMSO
22
23
-4.4%
PMSO item reached R$ 22 million in 1Q19, registering a reduction of 4.4%, due to the following factors:
Reduction of 10.2% (R$ 1 million) in expenses with Personnel;
Reduction of 13.0% (R$ 1 million) in Other Operating Costs/Expenses; Partially offset by:
Increase of 16.2% (R$ 1 million) in expenses with Outsourced Services;
Increase of 30.1% (R$ 0.2 million) in expenses with Material.
Other operating costs and expenses
Other operating costs and expenses reached R$ 30 million in 1Q19, compared to R$ 31 million in 1Q18, registering a reduction of 1.3% (R$ 0.4 million), explained by the variations below:
Reduction of 0.5% (R$ 0.4 million) in Depreciation and Amortization item; Partially offset by:
Increase of 0.3% (R$ 0.1 million) in Private Pension Fund.
Page 39 de 57
1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019
11.3.1.4) Equity Income
Equity Income (R$ Million)
1Q19
1Q18
Var. R$
Var. %
Projects
Barra Grande HPP
3
3
0
13.7%
Campos Novos HPP
30
27
3
11.3%
Foz do Chapecó HPP
30
31
(1)
-2.6%
Epasa TPP
22
24
(2)
-9.5%
Total
86
85
0
0.5%
In 1Q19, Equity Income result reached R$ 86 million, compared to R$ 85 million in 1Q18, an increase of 0.5% (R$ 1 million).
Equity Income (R$ Million)
EPASA
1Q19
1Q18
Var. R$
Var. %
Net Revenue
105
93
12
12.3%
Operating Costs / Expenses
(71)
(58)
(14)
23.3%
Deprec. / Amortization
(5)
(5)
0
-0.5%
Net Financial Result
(2)
(2)
0
-1.8%
Income Tax
(5)
(5)
(0)
7.0%
Net Income
22
24
(2)
-9.5%
Equity Income (R$ Million)
FOZ DO CHAPECO
1Q19
1Q18
Var. R$
Var. %
Net Revenue
108
106
2
2.0%
Operating Costs / Expenses
(29)
(24)
(4)
18.3%
Deprec. / Amortization
(16)
(15)
(0)
1.9%
Net Financial Result
(18)
(12)
(6)
47.8%
Income Tax
(15)
(16)
1
-5.1%
Net Income
30
31
(1)
-2.6%
Equity Income (R$ Million)
BAESA
1Q19
1Q18
Var. R$
Var. %
Net Revenue
14
16
(1)
-7.0%
Operating Costs / Expenses
(6)
(5)
(1)
25.2%
Deprec. / Amortization
(3)
(3)
(0)
0.3%
Net Financial Result
(0)
(0)
0
-95.4%
Income Tax
(2)
(2)
(0)
11.0%
Net Income
3
3
0
13.7%
Page 40 de 57
1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019
Equity Income (R$ Million)
ENERCAN
1Q19
1Q18
Var. R$
Var. %
Net Revenue
68
69
(1)
-1.4%
Operating Costs / Expenses
(12)
(15)
3
-23.1%
Deprec. / Amortization
(6)
(6)
0
-4.6%
Net Financial Result
(4)
(5)
1
-27.7%
Income Tax
(16)
(14)
(2)
11.3%
Net Income
30
27
3
11.3%
11.3.1.5) EBITDA
In 1Q19, EBITDA was of R$ 304 million, compared to R$ 325 million in 1Q18, a reduction of 6.5% (R$ 21 million).
Conciliation of Net Income and EBITDA (R$ million)
1Q19
1Q18
Var.
Net Income
184
182
1.4%
Depreciation and Amortization
30
30
Financial Result
44
68
Income Tax /Social Contribution
46
45
EBITDA
304
325
-6.5%
11.3.1.6) Financial Result
Financial Result (Adjusted - R$ Million)
1Q19
1Q18
Var.
Revenues
Income from Financial Investments
3
15
-76.7%
Adjustment for inflation and exchange rate changes
0
4
-97.4%
Interest on loan agreements
7
0
2485.1%
PIS and COFINS on other finance income
(0)
(1)
-32.9%
Others
0
1
-75.2%
Total
10
20
-50.7%
Expenses
Interest on debts
(47)
(64)
-26.5%
Adjustment for inflation and exchange rate changes
(4)
(20)
-78.7%
Use of Public Asset
(2)
(4)
-49.3%
Others
(1)
(1)
11.4%
Total
(54)
(88)
-38.7%
Financial Result
(44)
(68)
-35.1%
Page 41 de 57
1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019
In 1Q19, the financial result was a net financial expense of R$ 44 million, representing a reduction of 35.1% (R$ 24 million), compared to net financial expenses of R$ 68 million registered in 1Q18.
Financial Revenues moved from R$ 20 million in 1Q18 to R$ 10 million in 1Q19, a reduction of 50.7% (R$ 10 million), due to:
Reduction of 76.7% (R$ 11 million) related toincome from financial investments;
Variation of R$ 4 million inmonetary and foreign exchange updates (zero-cost collar derivative2 effect of R$ 5 million in the period);
Reduction of 75.2% (R$ 1 million) inother financial income;
Partially offset by:
Revenue of R$ 6 million in 1Q19, related tointerest on loan agreements;
Financial Expenses moved from R$ 88 million in 1Q18 to R$ 54 million in 1Q19, a reduction of 38.7% (R$ 34 million), due to:
Reduction of 26.5% (R$ 17 million) indebt charges, due to the reduction in the volume of debt, and also to the reduction in the CDI interbank rate;
Reduction of 78.7% (R$ 15 million) inmonetary and foreign exchange updates;
Reduction of 49.3% (R$ 2 million) in the financial expenses with the Use of Public Asset (UBP).
11.3.1.7) Net Income
In 1Q19, net income was of R$ 184 million, compared to a net income of R$ 182 million in 1Q18, an increase of 1.4% (R$ 2 million).
11.4) CPFL Renováveis
11.4.1) Economic-Financial Performance
Income Statement - CPFL Renováveis ( R$ Million)
1Q19
1Q18
Var. %
Gross Operating Revenue
354
406
-12.8%
Net Operating Revenue
334
384
-12.9%
Cost of Electric Pow er
(53)
(70)
-24.4%
Operating Costs & Expenses
(249)
(243)
2.7%
EBIT
31
70
-55.1%
EBITDA (1)
192
228
-15.7%
Financial Income (Expense)
(112)
(129)
-13.5%
Income Before Taxes
(80)
(59)
35.7%
Net Income
(93)
(73)
28.3%
Note:
EBITDA is calculated from the sum of net income, taxes, financial result and depreciation/amortization.
2 In 2015, subsidiary CPFL Geração contracted US$ denominated put and call options, involving the same financial institution as counterpart, and which on a combined basis are characterized as an operation usually known as zero-cost collar. The contracting of this operation does not involve any kind of speculation, inasmuch as it is aimed at minimizing any negative impacts on future revenues of the joint venture ENERCAN, which has electric energy sale agreements with annual restatement of part of the tariff based on the variation in the US$. In addition, according to Management's view, the scenario was favorable for contracting this type of financial instrument, considering the high volatility implicit in dollar options and the fact that there was no initial cost for same.
Page 42 de 57
1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019
11.4.1.1) Operating Revenue
In 1Q19, Gross Operating Revenue reached R$ 354 million, representing a reduction of 12.8% (R$ 52 million). Net Operating Revenue reached R$ 334 million, representing a reduction of 12.9% (R$
49 million). These variations are mainly explained by the following factors:
Wind Source:
Reduction of R$ 44 million in revenue from wind farms, mainly due to: (i) the difference in the price of energy sold in the new energy auction through the Surplus and Deficit Offset Mechanism (MCSD), since the energy no longer contracted in 1Q18 was sold in the free market at a price higher than the contract price in the regulated market in 1Q19; and (ii) the lower generation of wind complexes.
SHPPs Source and Holding Company:
Reduction of R$ 11 million in revenue from SHPPs, chiefly due to the different strategy of seasonal adjustment of physical guarantee in the agreements between the periods (-R$ 42 million), partially offset by the secondary energy in the MRE, in the amount of R$ 26 million, and other effects of financial settlement in the amount of R$ 5 million at CCEE.
Increase of R$ 10 million in revenue from the Holding company due to intercompany operations with Boa Vista II SHPP, which started commercial operations in November 2018, and with wind farms. Other revenues also include the sale of a project with a positive impact of R$ 2 million in 1Q19.
Biomass Source:
Reduction of R$ 4 million in revenue from biomass due to the strategy of seasonal adjustments to agreements and the lower generation at some plants.
11.4.1.2) Cost of Electric Power
In 1Q19, cost of electric power totaled R$ 53 million, representing a reduction of 24.4% (R$ 17 million). Energy purchase cost totaled R$ 29 million in 1Q19, a reduction of 36.1% (R$ 17 million), mainly due to the lower energy purchase volume to meet the short-term market exposure and hedge operations. Cost of system use fees totaled R$ 24 million in 1Q19, a reduction of 2.7% (R$ 1 million), chiefly due to the positive effect of the recovery of PIS and Cofins credits, which was partially offset by price adjustments in connection charges, as well as the distribution and transmission system use and connection tariffs.
11.4.1.3) Operating Costs and Expenses
Operating Costs and Expenses reached R$ 249 million in 1Q19, compared to R$ 243 million in 1Q18, representing an increase of 2.7% (R$ 6 million).
Page 43 de 57
1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019
The factors that explain these variations follow:
PMSO
PMSO (R$ million)
1Q19
1Q18
Variation
R$ MM
%
Reported PMSO
Personnel
(26)
(25)
(1)
5.7%
Material
(4)
(10)
6
-56.8%
Outsourced Services
(45)
(43)
(3)
6.5%
Other Operating Costs/Expenses
(13)
(8)
(5)
61.7%
GSF Risk Premium
(1)
(1)
1
-50.0%
Others
(12)
(7)
(6)
81.5%
Total PMSO
(89)
(85)
(4)
4.2%
The PMSO item reached R$ 89 million in 1Q19, compared to R$ 85 million in 1Q18, an increase of 4.2% (R$ 4 million), mainly due to the reversal of provision for impairment in 1Q18, in the amount of R$ 6 million, which did not repeat in 1Q19, partially offset by the lower costs (R$ 3 million) with: (i) leases, given the lower generation, since a part of this payment is linked to the Company's revenue, which was affected by weaker winds, and (ii) recovery of PIS and Cofins credits.
Other operating costs and expenses
Other operating costs and expenses, represented by Depreciation and Amortization accounts, reached R$ 161 million in 1Q19, increase of 1.8% (R$ 3 million), due to the startup of Boa Vista II SHPP in November 2018.
11.4.1.4) EBITDA
In 1Q19, EBITDA was of R$ 192 million, compared to R$ 228 million in 1Q18, a reduction of 15.7% (R$ 36 million). This reduction is mainly due to: (i) lower net revenue; (ii) reversal of provision for impairment in 1Q18. These items were partially offset by the lower energy purchase costs.
Conciliation of Net Income and EBITDA (R$ million)
1Q19
1Q18
Var.
Net income
(93)
(73)
28.3%
Amortization
(161)
(158)
Financial Results
(112)
(129)
Income Tax /Social Contribution
(13)
(13)
EBITDA
192
228
-15.7%
Page 44 de 57
1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019
11.4.1.5) Financial Result
Financial Result (Adjusted - R$ Million)
1Q19
1Q18
Var.
Revenues
Income from Financial Investments
20
24
-14.9%
Late payment interest and fines
0
0
1200.0%
Judicial Deposits Update
0
0
-12.1%
Monetary and Foreign Exchange Updates
0
0
-58.8%
PIS and COFINS - over Other Financial Revenues
(1)
(1)
-10.1%
Others
29
7
318.8%
Total
49
30
61.2%
Expenses
Debt Charges
(97)
(119)
-18.0%
Monetary and Foreign Exchange Updates
(18)
(18)
2.5%
(-) Capitalized Interest
-
2
-100.0%
Others
(45)
(25)
76.6%
Total
(160)
(159)
-0.6%
-
-
Financial Result
(112)
(129)
-13.6%
Net financial result registered a net financial expense of R$ 112 million in 1Q19, a reduction 13.5% (R$ 18 million).
Financial revenues totaled R$ 49 million in 1Q19, an increase of 61.2% (R$ 18 million), mainly due to the higher revenue from inflation adjustment on amounts receivable from settlements in the CCEE (R$ 22 million), partially offset by the lower average CDI rate in the periods (6.40% in 1Q19 vs. 6.73% in 1Q18).
Financial expenses totaled R$ 160 million in 1Q19, an increase of 0.6% (R$ 1 million), mainly due to the increase in debt expenses related to projects, which, with the operational startup, cease to be capitalized and start affecting the result and inflation adjustment on the GSF provision, partially offset by the decline in the average CDI rate and the TJLP rate.
11.4.1.6) Net Income
In 1Q19, net loss was of R$ 93 million, compared to the net loss of R$ 73 million in 1Q18, a variation of 28.3% (R$ 20 million). This performance mainly reflect the lower EBITDA and financial result.
11.4.2) Status of Generation Projects - 100% Participation
On the date of this report, the portfolio of projects of CPFL Renováveis (100% participation) totaled 2,133 MW of operating installed capacity and 97 MW of capacity under construction. The operational power plants comprises 40 Small Hydroelectric Power Plants - SHPPs (453 MW), 45 wind farms (1,309 MW), 8 biomass thermoelectric power plants (370 MW) and 1 solar power plant (1 MW). Still under construction there are 1 SHPP (28 MW) and 4 wind farms (69 MW).
Additionally, CPFL Renováveis owns wind, solar and SHPP projects under development totaling
Page 45 de 57
1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019
2,903 MW.
The table below illustrates the overall portfolio of assets (100% participation) in operation, construction and development, and its installed capacity on this date.
CPFL Renováveis - Portfolio (100% participation)
In MW
SHPP
Biomass
Wind
Solar
Total
Operating
453
370
1,309
1
2,133
Under construction
28
-
69
-
97
Under development
149
-
2,415
340
2,903
Total
630
370
3,792
341
5,134
Lucia Cherobim SHPP
The PCH Lucia Cherobim, project located in the State of Paraná, is scheduled to have its start-up in 2024. The installed capacity is of 28.0 MW and the physical guarantee is of 16.6 average-MW. Energy was sold through a long-term contract in the 2018 A-6 new energy auction (price: R$ 189.95/MWh - March 2018).
Wind Farms of the Gameleira Complex
The wind farms of the Gameleira Complex (Costa das Dunas, Figueira Branca, Farol de Touros e Gameleira), located in the State of Rio Grande do Norte, is scheduled to have its start-up in 2024. The installed capacity is of 69.3 MW and the phusical guarantee is of 39.4 average-MW. Part of the energy (12.0 average-MW) was sold through a long-term contract it the 2018 A-6 new energy auction (price: R$ 89.89/MWh - March 2018).
Page 46 de 57
1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019
12) ATTACHMENTS
12.1) Statement of Assets - CPFL Energia (R$ thousands)
Consolidated
ASSETS
03/31/2019
12/31/2018
03/31/2018
CURRENT
Cash and Cash Equivalents
3,440,809
1,891,457
3,028,978
Consumers, Concessionaries and Licensees
4,704,583
4,547,951
4,258,871
Dividend and Interest on Equity
100,182
100,182
56,145
Recoverable Taxes
421,109
411,256
417,645
Derivatives
260,847
309,484
341,350
Sectoral Financial Assets
1,402,757
1,330,981
570,967
Concession Financial Assets
-
-
24,017
Contractual Assets
23,685
23,535
-
Other Credits
681,831
787,470
905,061
TOTAL CURRENT
11,035,803
9,402,316
9,603,034
NON-CURRENT
Consumers, Concessionaries and Licensees
687,826
752,795
243,195
Judicial Deposits
859,842
854,374
854,224
Recoverable Taxes
423,610
253,691
235,563
Sectoral Financial Assets
27,093
223,880
66,841
Derivatives
349,932
347,507
116,934
Deferred Taxes
932,673
956,380
977,462
Concession Financial Assets
7,677,726
7,430,149
6,794,551
Investments at Cost
116,654
116,654
116,654
Other Credits
710,930
927,440
861,611
Investments
1,066,138
980,362
1,065,403
Property, Plant and Equipment
9,351,350
9,456,614
9,678,537
Contractual Assets
1,329,593
1,046,433
-
Intangible
9,376,904
9,462,935
10,552,350
TOTAL NON-CURRENT
32,910,270
32,809,214
31,563,326
TOTAL ASSETS
43,946,073
42,211,530
41,166,359
Page 47 de 57
1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019
12.2) Statement of Liabilities - CPFL Energia (R$ thousands)
Consolidated
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
03/31/2019
12/31/2018
03/31/2018
CURRENT
Suppliers
3,159,696
2,398,085
2,528,146
Loans and Financing
2,764,095
2,446,113
3,562,035
Debentures
1,116,111
917,352
1,892,414
Employee Pension Plans
109,611
86,623
66,133
Regulatory Charges
125,274
150,656
145,194
Taxes, Fees and Contributions
724,688
765,438
721,308
Dividend and Interest on Equity
532,790
532,608
294,141
Accrued Liabilities
129,141
119,252
124,533
Derivatives
4,863
8,139
40,943
Sectoral Financial Liabilities
-
-
17,860
Public Utilities
11,771
11,570
10,939
Other Accounts Payable
1,048,916
979,296
1,061,146
TOTAL CURRENT
9,726,955
8,415,132
10,464,792
NON-CURRENT
Suppliers
320,024
333,036
130,334
Loans and Financing
8,588,747
8,989,846
6,536,192
Debentures
8,007,720
8,023,493
8,816,277
Employee Pension Plans
1,135,215
1,156,639
872,113
Taxes, Fees and Contributions
7,053
9,691
16,459
Deferred Taxes
1,130,097
1,136,227
1,236,496
Reserve for Tax, Civil and Labor Risks
979,335
979,360
978,316
Derivatives
20,135
23,659
37,544
Sectoral Financial Liabilities
218,038
46,703
23,973
Public Utilities
88,957
89,965
84,847
Other Accounts Payable
623,054
475,396
429,795
TOTAL NON-CURRENT
21,118,375
21,264,015
19,162,345
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Capital
5,741,284
5,741,284
5,741,284
Capital Reserve
469,257
469,257
468,018
Legal Reserve
900,992
900,992
798,090
Statutory Reserve - Concession Financial Assets
-
-
867,912
Statutory Reserve - Strengthening of Working Capital
3,527,510
3,527,510
1,292,046
Other Comprehensive Income
(380,790)
(376,294)
(189,025)
Retained Earnings
609,873
-
360,478
10,868,126
10,262,749
9,338,803
Non-Controlling Shareholders' Interest
2,232,617
2,269,634
2,200,419
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
13,100,743
12,532,383
11,539,223
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
43,946,073
42,211,530
41,166,359
Page 48 de 57
1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019
12.3) Income Statement - CPFL Energia (R$ thousands)
Consolidated
OPERATING REVENUES
Electricity Sales to Final Customers Electricity Sales to Distributors Revenue from building the infrastructure Update of concession's financial asset Sectorial financial assets and liabilities Other Operating Revenues
DEDUCTIONS FROM OPERATING REVENUES
NET OPERATING REVENUES
COST OF ELECTRIC ENERGY SERVICES
Electricity Purchased for Resale
Electricity Network Usage Charges
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
Personnel
Material
Outsourced Services
Other Operating Costs/Expenses
Allowance for Doubtful Accounts
Legal and judicial expenses
Others
Cost of building the infrastructure Employee Pension Plans Depreciation and Amortization Amortization of Concession's Intangible
1Q19
1Q18
Variation
8,009,894
6,747,443
18.7%
1,352,491
998,459
35.5%
415,213
370,562
12.0%
64,491
64,857
-0.6%
(323,880)
373,547
-
1,269,547
1,082,629
17.3%
10,787,756
9,637,497
11.9%
(3,660,309)
(3,262,842)
12.2%
7,127,446
6,374,654
11.8%
(3,952,543)
(3,301,275)
19.7%
(531,221)
(712,446)
-25.4%
(4,483,763)
(4,013,721)
11.7%
(348,018)
(337,745)
3.0%
(66,856)
(62,622)
6.8%
(165,010)
(180,932)
-8.8%
(175,260)
(105,822)
65.6%
(68,615)
(26,420)
159.7%
(32,038)
(12,284)
160.8%
(74,607)
(67,118)
11.2%
(415,211)
(370,559)
12.1%
(28,150)
(22,477)
25.2%
(332,331)
(318,676)
4.3%
(72,109)
(71,508)
0.8%
(1,602,946)
(1,470,341)
9.0%
EBITDA1
1,531,097
1,366,277
12.1%
INCOME FROM ELECTRIC ENERGY SERVICE
1,040,736
890,592
16.9%
FINANCIAL REVENUES (EXPENSES)
Financial Revenues
206,595
197,151
4.8%
Financial Expenses
(426,635)
(504,671)
-15.5%
(220,040)
(307,519)
-28.4%
EQUITY ACCOUNTING
Equity Accounting
85,920
85,501
0.5%
Assets Surplus Value Amortization
(145)
(145)
0.0%
85,775
85,356
0.5%
INCOME BEFORE TAXES ON INCOME
906,472
668,428
35.6%
Social Contribution
(90,050)
(66,869)
34.7%
Income Tax
(246,064)
(182,156)
35.1%
NET INCOME
570,358
419,404
36.0%
Controlling Shareholders' Interest
603,451
443,783
36.0%
Non-Controlling Shareholders' Interest
(33,093)
(24,379)
35.7%
Note:
EBITDA is calculated from the sum of net income, taxes, financial result and depreciation/amortization, according to CVM Instruction no. 527/12.
Page 49 de 57
1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019
12.4) Cash Flow - CPFL Energia (R$ thousands)
Consolidated
1Q19
Last 12M
Beginning Balance
1,891,457
3,028,978
Net Income Before Taxes
906,472
3,178,021
Depreciation and Amortization
404,440
1,608,319
Interest on Debts and Monetary and Foreign Exchange Restatements
256,867
1,015,250
Consumers, Concessionaries and Licensees
(160,055)
(1,103,434)
Sectoral Financial Assets
194,604
(630,579)
Accounts Receivable - Resources Provided by the CDE/CCEE
4,318
26,296
Suppliers
748,599
667,767
Sectoral Financial Liabilities
129,276
120,076
Accounts Payable - CDE
6,169
79,304
Interest on Debts and Debentures Paid
(286,886)
(1,312,498)
Income Tax and Social Contribution Paid
(317,300)
(881,612)
Others
11,816
451,168
991,848
40,057
Total Operating Activities
1,898,320
3,218,078
Investment Activities
Purchases of Contract Asset, Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets
(445,566)
(2,082,075)
Others
22,100
253,654
Total Investment Activities
(423,466)
(1,828,421)
Financing Activities
Loans and Debentures
799,731
7,462,664
Principal Amortization of Loans and Debentures, Net of Derivatives
(721,465)
(8,126,156)
Dividend and Interest on Equity Paid
(3,767)
(322,327)
Others
-
7,994
Total Financing Activities
74,499
(977,825)
Cash Flow Generation
1,549,353
411,832
Ending Balance - 03/31/2019
3,440,810
3,440,810
Page 50 de 57
1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019
12.5) Income Statement - Conventional Generation Segment (R$ thousands)
Conventional Generation
1Q19
1Q18
Var.
OPERATING REVENUE
Eletricity Sales to Distributors
288,273
285,178
1.1%
Revenue from construction of concession infrastructure
55
84
-35.1%
Other Operating Revenues
12,488
22,701
-45.0%
300,816
307,963
-2.3%
DEDUCTIONS FROM OPERATING REVENUE
(31,356)
(26,508)
18.3%
NET OPERATING REVENUE
269,460
281,455
-4.3%
COST OF ELETRIC ENERGY SERVICES
Eletricity Purchased for Resale
(22,411)
(11,719)
91.2%
Eletricity Network Usage Charges
(6,789)
(6,831)
-0.6%
(29,200)
(18,550)
57.4%
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
Personnel
(7,879)
(8,778)
-10.2%
Material
(889)
(683)
30.1%
Outsourced Services
(5,637)
(4,852)
16.2%
Other Operating Costs/Expenses
(7,360)
(8,463)
-13.0%
Costs of infrastructure construction
(53)
(81)
-35.1%
Employee Pension Plans
(473)
(388)
21.8%
Depreciation and Amortization
(27,211)
(27,655)
-1.6%
Amortization of Concession's Intangible
(2,492)
(2,492)
0.0%
(51,992)
(53,392)
-2.6%
EBITDA
303,890
325,160
-6.5%
EBIT
188,267
209,513
-10.1%
FINANCIAL INCOME (EXPENSE)
Financial Income
10,087
20,463
-50.7%
Financial Expenses
(54,127)
(88,328)
-38.7%
(44,040)
(67,866)
-35.1%
EQUITY ACCOUNTING
Equity Accounting
85,920
85,501
0.5%
Assets Surplus Value Amortization
(145)
(145)
0.0%
85,775
85,356
0.5%
INCOME BEFORE TAXES ON INCOME
230,003
227,003
1.3%
Social Contribution
(12,113)
(11,979)
1.1%
Income Tax
(33,521)
(33,144)
1.1%
NET INCOME
184,369
181,880
1.4%
Note:
EBITDA (IFRS) is calculated from the sum of net income, taxes, financial result and depreciation/amortization, as CVM Instruction no. 527/12.
Page 51 de 57
1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019
12.6) Income Statement - CPFL Renováveis (R$ thousands)
Consolidated - 100% Participation
1Q19
1Q18
Var.
Var. %
OPERATING REVENUES
Eletricity Sales to Final Consumers
5,824
5,806
17
0.3%
Eletricity Sales to Distributors
344,976
398,767
(53,791)
-13.5%
Other Operating Revenues
2,811
944
1,868
198.0%
353,611
405,517
(51,906)
-12.8%
DEDUCTIONS FROM OPERATING REVENUES
(19,422)
(21,964)
2,542
-11.6%
NET OPERATING REVENUES
334,189
383,553
(49,364)
-12.9%
COST OF ELETRIC ENERGY SERVICES
Eletricity Purchased for Resale
(29,243)
(45,766)
16,522
-36.1%
Eletricity Netw ork Usage Charges
(24,027)
(24,700)
673
-2.7%
(53,271)
(70,466)
17,195
-24.4%
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
Personnel
(26,374)
(24,961)
(1,413)
5.7%
Material
(4,185)
(9,688)
5,503
-56.8%
Outsourced Services
(45,471)
(42,707)
(2,765)
6.5%
Other Operating Costs/Expenses
(12,847)
(7,946)
(4,901)
61.7%
Depreciation and Amortization
(120,774)
(118,481)
(2,293)
1.9%
Amortization of Concession's Intangible
(39,807)
(39,206)
(601)
1.5%
(249,458)
(242,988)
(6,470)
2.7%
EBITDA1
192,040
227,786
(35,746)
-15.7%
EBIT
31,460
70,099
(38,640)
-55.1%
FINANCIAL INCOME (EXPENSE)
Financial Income
48,590
30,140
18,450
61.2%
Financial Expenses
(160,296)
(159,354)
(942)
0.6%
(111,706)
(129,214)
17,508
-13.5%
INCOME BEFORE TAXES ON INCOME
(80,246)
(59,115)
(21,131)
35.7%
Social Contribution
(4,278)
(4,618)
340
-
Income Tax
(8,499)
(8,788)
288
-
NET INCOME
(93,023)
(72,521)
(20,503)
28.3%
Note:
EBITDA (IFRS) is calculated from the sum of net income, taxes, financial result and depreciation/amortization, as CVM Instruction no. 527/12.
Page 52 de 57
1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019
12.7) Income Statement - Distribution Segment (R$ thousands)
Consolidated
OPERATING REVENUE Electricity Sales to Final Customers Electricity Sales to Distributors Revenue from building the infrastructure Adjustments to the concession´s financial asset Sectoral financial assets and liabilities
Other Operating Revenues
DEDUCTIONS FROM OPERATING REVENUE
NET OPERATING REVENUE
COST OF ELECTRIC ENERGY SERVICES Electricity Purchased for Resale Electricity Network Usage Charges
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
Personnel
Material
Outsourced Services
Other Operating Costs/Expenses
Allowance for Doubtful Accounts
Legal and Judicial Expenses
Others
Cost of building the infrastructure Employee Pension Plans Depreciation and Amortization Amortization of Concession's Intangible
EBITDA1
EBIT
FINANCIAL INCOME (EXPENSE)
Financial Income
Financial Expenses
Interest on Equity
INCOME BEFORE TAXES ON INCOME
Social Contribution
Income Tax
1Q19
1Q18
Variation
7,506,525
6,281,379
19.5%
560,114
202,923
176.0%
415,159
370,478
12.1%
64,491
64,857
-0.6%
(323,880)
373,547
-
1,223,786
1,036,257
18.1%
9,446,194
8,329,440
13.4%
(3,509,968)
(3,128,682)
12.2%
5,936,226
5,200,758
14.1%
(3,370,234)
(2,763,525)
22.0%
(506,967)
(687,349)
-26.2%
(3,877,202)
(3,450,874)
12.4%
(226,346)
(224,119)
1.0%
(45,710)
(39,840)
14.7%
(206,688)
(206,481)
0.1%
(157,859)
(94,501)
67.0%
(68,124)
(26,210)
159.9%
(30,525)
(11,448)
166.6%
(59,211)
(56,843)
4.2%
(415,159)
(370,478)
12.1%
(27,678)
(22,089)
25.3%
(177,871)
(166,372)
6.9%
(14,133)
(14,133)
0.0%
(1,271,444)
(1,138,012)
11.7%
979,585
792,377
23.6%
787,581
611,873
28.7%
145,176
136,438
6.4%
(204,707)
(241,145)
-15.1%
(59,531)
(104,708)
-43.1%
728,049
507,165
43.6%
(70,451)
(49,883)
41.2%
(192,518)
(136,727)
40.8%
NET INCOME
465,081
320,554
45.1%
Note:
EBITDA (IFRS) is calculated from the sum of net income, taxes, financial result and depreciation/amortization, as CVM Instruction no. 527/12.
Page 53 de 57
1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019
12.8) Economic-Financial Performance by Distributor (R$ thousands)
Summary of Income Statement by Distribution Company (R$ Thousands)
CPFL PAULISTA
1Q19
1Q18
Var.
Gross Operating Revenue
3,982,393
3,504,262
13.6%
Net Operating Revenue
2,525,566
2,202,574
14.7%
Cost of Electric Power
(1,701,886)
(1,486,568)
14.5%
Operating Costs & Expenses
(512,970)
(461,701)
11.1%
EBIT
310,710
254,305
22.2%
EBITDA(1)
374,250
314,362
19.1%
Financial Income (Expense)
(18,649)
(32,534)
-42.7%
Income Before Taxes
292,061
221,771
31.7%
Net Income
187,465
141,046
32.9%
CPFL PIRATININGA
1Q19
1Q18
Var.
Gross Operating Revenue
1,792,358
1,520,521
17.9%
Net Operating Revenue
1,097,619
917,011
19.7%
Cost of Electric Power
(760,342)
(634,823)
19.8%
Operating Costs & Expenses
(221,127)
(168,418)
31.3%
EBIT
116,151
113,769
2.1%
EBITDA(1)
143,060
138,457
3.3%
Financial Income (Expense)
(9,948)
(24,646)
-59.6%
Income Before Taxes
106,203
89,124
19.2%
Net Income
67,491
56,108
20.3%
RGE
1Q19
1Q18
Var.
Gross Operating Revenue
3,254,520
2,918,282
11.5%
Net Operating Revenue
2,000,662
1,823,827
9.7%
Cost of Electric Power
(1,245,620)
(1,180,589)
5.5%
Operating Costs & Expenses
(462,376)
(434,851)
6.3%
EBIT
292,665
208,387
40.4%
EBITDA(1)
382,181
293,237
30.3%
Financial Income (Expense)
(27,594)
(44,374)
-37.8%
Income Before Taxes
265,071
164,012
61.6%
Net Income
168,303
103,151
63.2%
CPFL SANTA CRUZ
1Q19
1Q18
Var.
Gross Operating Revenue
416,922
386,375
7.9%
Net Operating Revenue
312,379
257,346
21.4%
Cost of Electric Power
(169,354)
(148,894)
13.7%
Operating Costs & Expenses
(74,971)
(73,041)
2.6%
EBIT
68,055
35,411
92.2%
EBITDA(1)
80,094
46,320
72.9%
Financial Income (Expense)
(3,340)
(3,154)
5.9%
Income Before Taxes
64,714
32,257
100.6%
Net Income
41,823
20,249
106.5%
Note:
(1) EBITDA (IFRS) is calculated from the sum of net income, taxes, financial result and depreciation/amortization.
Page 54 de 57
1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019
12.9) Sales within the Concession Area by Distributor (In GWh)
CPFL Paulista
1Q19
1Q18
Var.
Residential
2,654
2,461
7.9%
Industrial
2,673
2,674
0.0%
Commercial
1,549
1,465
5.7%
Others
1,104
1,050
5.2%
Total
7,980
7,649
4.3%
CPFL Piratininga
1Q19
1Q18
Var.
Residential
1,135
1,042
8.9%
Industrial
1,503
1,601
-6.1%
Commercial
697
652
7.0%
Others
333
291
14.5%
Total
3,669
3,586
2.3%
RGE
1Q19
1Q18
Var.
Residential
1,593
1,467
8.6%
Industrial
1,500
1,482
1.2%
Commercial
747
735
1.6%
Others
1,463
1,567
-6.7%
Total
5,304
5,251
1.0%
CPFL Santa Cruz
1Q19
1Q18
Var.
Residential
221
202
9.4%
Industrial
266
237
12.0%
Commercial
101
93
9.0%
Others
190
166
14.4%
Total
779
699
11.4%
Page 55 de 57
1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019
12.10) Sales to the Captive Market by Distributor (in GWh)
CPFL Paulista
1Q19
1Q18
Var.
Residential
2,654
2,461
7.9%
Industrial
591
641
-7.8%
Commercial
1,150
1,107
3.9%
Others
1,069
1,007
6.2%
Total
5,464
5,215
4.8%
CPFL Piratininga
1Q19
1Q18
Var.
Residential
1,135
1,042
8.9%
Industrial
259
287
-9.7%
Commercial
506
477
6.2%
Others
289
251
15.3%
Total
2,190
2,056
6.5%
RGE
1Q19
1Q18
Var.
Residential
1,593
1,467
8.6%
Industrial
455
479
-4.9%
Commercial
647
653
-0.9%
Others
1,456
1,560
-6.7%
Total
4,152
4,158
-0.2%
CPFL Santa Cruz
1Q19
1Q18
Var.
Residential
221
202
9.4%
Industrial
97
98
-1.4%
Commercial
94
87
7.9%
Others
190
166
14.1%
Total
602
554
8.7%
Page 56 de 57
1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019
12.11) Reconciliation of Net Debt/EBITDA Pro Forma ratio of CPFL Energia for purposes of financial covenants calculation