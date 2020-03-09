MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo > CPFL Energia S.A. CPFE3 BRCPFEACNOR0 CPFL ENERGIA S.A. (CPFE3) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 03/09 34 BRL -8.11% 07:19p CPFL ENERGIA S A : 4Q19 Earnings Release PU 01:13p CPFL ENERGIA S A : Posição Consolidada CVM 358 - Fevereiro de 2020 - CPFL Energia S.A (Portuguese only) PU 03/04 CPFL ENERGIA S.A. : annual earnings release Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news CPFL Energia S A : 4Q19 Earnings Release 0 03/09/2020 | 07:19pm EDT Send by mail :

1Q19 Results Campinas, May 7, 2019 - CPFL Energia S.A. (B3: CPFE3 and NYSE: CPL), announces its 1Q19 results. The financial and operational information herein, unless otherwise indicated, is presented on a consolidated basis and is in accordance with the applicable legislation. Comparisons are relative to 1Q18, unless otherwise stated. CPFL ENERGIA ANNOUNCES ITS 1Q19 RESULTS Indicators (R$ Million) 1Q19 1Q18 Var. Sales within the Concession Area - GWh 17,731 17,185 3.2% Captive Market 12,407 11,983 3.5% Free Client 5,323 5,201 2.3% Gross Operating Revenue 10,788 9,637 11.9% Net Operating Revenue 7,127 6,375 11.8% EBITDA(1) 1,531 1,366 12.1% Net Income 570 419 36.0% Investments (2) 445 426 4.6% Notes: EBITDA is calculated from the sum of net income, taxes, financial result, depreciation/amortization, as CVM Instruction no. 527/12. See the calculation in item 4.6 of this report; Includes investments related to the transmission segment; according to the requirements of IFRIC 15, it was recorded as "Contractual Asset of Transmission Companies" (in other credits). Does not include special obligations. 1Q19 HIGHLIGHTS Increase of 3.2% in sales within the concession area , highlighting the growths of the residential ( +8.4% ) and commercial ( +5.1% ) classes;

EBITDA of R$ 1,531 million , growth of 12.1% ;

Net Income of R$ 570 million , growth of 36.0% ;

Net debt of R$ 14.9 billion and leverage of 2.70x Net Debt/EBITDA ;

Investments of R$ 445 million ;

CPFL Paulista's tariff adjustment , in Apr-19: (i) increase of 9.63% of the parcel B, from R$ 2,310 million to R$ 2,532 million, and (ii) average effect of +8.66% to be perceived by the consumers. Market .................................................................................................................... 6 2.1.3) Free Clients ............................................................................................................................................. 7 2.2) Generation Installed Capacity .................................................................................................................... 7 3) INFORMATION ON INTEREST IN COMPANIES AND CRITERIA OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS CONSOLIDATION ............................................................................................................................................. 8 3.1) Consolidation of CPFL Renováveis Financial Statements....................................................................... 10 3.2) Consolidation of RGE Sul Financial Statements ...................................................................................... 10 3.3) Economic-Financial Performance Presentation ....................................................................................... 10 3.4) Consolidation of Transmission Companies .............................................................................................. 10 4) ECONOMIC-FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE................................................................................................ 11 4.1) Opening of economic-financial performance by business segment......................................................... 11 4.2) Sectoral Financial Assets and Liabilities .................................................................................................. 12 4.3) Operating Revenue .................................................................................................................................. 12 4.4) Cost of Electric Energy ............................................................................................................................. 13 4.5) Operating Costs and Expenses................................................................................................................ 14 4.6) EBITDA..................................................................................................................................................... 15 4.7) Financial Result ........................................................................................................................................ 16 4.8) Net Income ............................................................................................................................................... 17 5) INDEBTEDNESS......................................................................................................................................... 18 5.1) Debt (IFRS) .............................................................................................................................................. 18 5.1.1) Debt Amortization Schedule in IFRS (Mar-19) ...................................................................................... 19 5.2) Debt in Financial Covenants Criteria ........................................................................................................ 20 5.2.1) Indexation and Debt Cost in Financial Covenants Criteria.................................................................... 20 5.2.2) Net Debt in Financial Covenants Criteria and Leverage ....................................................................... 21 6) INVESTMENTS ........................................................................................................................................... 21 6.1) Actual Investments ................................................................................................................................... 21 6.2) Investments Forecasts ............................................................................................................................. 22 7) ALLOCATION OF RESULTS ...................................................................................................................... 23 8) STOCK MARKETS...................................................................................................................................... 23 8.1) Stock Performance ................................................................................................................................... 23 8.2) Daily Average Volume .............................................................................................................................. 24 9) CORPORATE GOVERNANCE ................................................................................................................... 25 10) SHAREHOLDERS STRUCTURE ............................................................................................................. 26 11) PERFORMANCE OF THE BUSINESS SEGMENTS................................................................................ 27 11.1) Distribution Segment .............................................................................................................................. 27 11.1.1) Economic-Financial Performance ....................................................................................................... 27 11.1.1.1) Sectoral Financial Assets and Liabilities .......................................................................................... 27 11.1.1.2) Operating Revenue .......................................................................................................................... 28 11.1.1.3) Cost of Electric Energy ..................................................................................................................... 29 11.1.1.4) Operating Costs and Expenses........................................................................................................ 30 11.1.1.5) EBITDA............................................................................................................................................. 32 Page 2 de 57 1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019 11.1.1.6) Financial Result ................................................................................................................................ 32 11.1.1.7) Net Income ....................................................................................................................................... 33 11.1.2) Tariff Events ........................................................................................................................................ 33 11.1.3) Operating Performance of Distribution ................................................................................................ 35 11.2) Commercialization and Services Segments........................................................................................... 36 11.2.1) Commercialization Segment ............................................................................................................... 36 11.2.2) Services Segment ............................................................................................................................... 37 11.3) Conventional Generation Segment ........................................................................................................ 38 11.3.1) Economic-Financial Performance ....................................................................................................... 38 11.3.1.1) Operating Revenue .......................................................................................................................... 38 11.3.1.2) Cost of Electric Power ...................................................................................................................... 38 11.3.1.3) Operating Costs and Expenses........................................................................................................ 39 11.3.1.4) Equity Income................................................................................................................................... 40 11.3.1.5) EBITDA............................................................................................................................................. 41 11.3.1.6) Financial Result ................................................................................................................................ 41 11.3.1.7) Net Income ....................................................................................................................................... 42 11.4) CPFL Renováveis................................................................................................................................... 42 11.4.1) Economic-Financial Performance ....................................................................................................... 42 11.4.1.1) Operating Revenue .......................................................................................................................... 43 11.4.1.2) Cost of Electric Power ...................................................................................................................... 43 11.4.1.3) Operating Costs and Expenses........................................................................................................ 43 11.4.1.4) EBITDA............................................................................................................................................. 44 11.4.1.5) Financial Result ................................................................................................................................ 45 11.4.1.6) Net Income ....................................................................................................................................... 45 11.4.2) Status of Generation Projects - 100% Participation ........................................................................... 45 12) ATTACHMENTS........................................................................................................................................ 47 12.1) Statement of Assets - CPFL Energia..................................................................................................... 47 12.2) Statement of Liabilities - CPFL Energia ................................................................................................ 48 12.3) Income Statement - CPFL Energia........................................................................................................ 49 12.4) Cash Flow - CPFL Energia .................................................................................................................... 50 12.5) Income Statement - Conventional Generation Segment....................................................................... 51 12.6) Income Statement - CPFL Renováveis ................................................................................................. 52 12.7) Income Statement - Distribution Segment............................................................................................. 53 12.8) Economic-Financial Performance by Distributor .................................................................................... 54 12.9) Sales within the Concession Area by Distributor (In GWh).................................................................... 55 12.10) Sales to the Captive Market by Distributor (in GWh) ........................................................................... 56 12.11) Reconciliation of Net Debt/EBITDA Pro Forma ratio of CPFL Energia for purposes of financial covenants calculation ...................................................................................................................................... 57 Page 3 de 57 1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019 1) MESSAGE FROM THE CEO The results from CPFL Group in the first quarter of 2019 reflected the growth of energy sales, as well as our discipline in cost and expense management. The distribution segment had an increase in energy sales (+3.2%) in 1Q19. Residential and commercial classes registered market variations of +8.4% and +5.1%, respectively, reflecting the increase in temperature, mainly in the first two months of 2019. The industrial class registered market variation of -0.9%, still reflecting the slow recovery of economy activity. CPFL group's operating cash generation, measured by EBITDA, reached R$ 1,531 million in 1Q19 (+12.1%). We highlight the distribution segment, whose EBITDA reached R$ 980 million in 1Q19 (+23.6%), mainly reflecting the results coming from the conclusion of the tariff revision process (4th cycle) of CPFL Paulista, RGE Sul (both in April 2018) and RGE (in June 2018). We continue working on value initiatives and in our investment plan (around R$ 11.9 billion for the next five years, being R$ 2.2 billion for 2019), with financial discipline, efforts and commitment of our teams. We invested R$ 445 million in 1Q19. CPFL Energia's capital structure and consolidated leverage remained at adequate levels. The Company's net debt reached 2.70 times EBITDA at the end of the quarter, under the criteria to measure our financial covenants, lower than in the previous quarter. Finally, CPFL's management remains optimistic about the advances of the Brazilian electricity sector and remains confident in its business platform, which is increasingly prepared and well positioned to face the challenges and opportunities in the country. Gustavo Estrella CEO of CPFL Energia Page 4 de 57 1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019 2) ENERGY SALES 2.1) Sales within the Distributors' Concession Area Sales within the Concession Area - GWh 1Q19 1Q18 Var. Captive Market 12,407 11,983 3.5% Free Client 5,323 5,201 2.3% Total 17,731 17,185 3.2% In 1Q19, sales within the concession area, achieved by the distribution segment, totaled 17,731 GWh, an increase of 3.2%. Sales to the captive market totaled 12,407 GWh in 1Q19, an increase of 3.5%. The quantity of energy, in GWh, which corresponds to the consumption of free clients in the concession area of group's distributors, billed through the Tariff for the Usage of the Distribution System (TUSD), reached 5,323 GWh in 1Q19, an increase of 2.3%. Sales within the Concession Area - GWh 1Q19 1Q18 Var. Part. Residential 5,604 5,172 8.4% 31.6% Industrial 5,943 5,994 -0.9% 33.5% Commercial 3,094 2,945 5.1% 17.5% Others 3,090 3,074 0.5% 17.4% Total 17,731 17,185 3.2% 100.0% Note: The tables with sales within the concession area by distributor are attached to this report in item 12.9. Noteworthy in 1Q19, in the concession area: Residential and Commercial classes (31.6% and 17.5% of total sales, respectively): increases of 8.4% and 5.1%, respectively. Highlights for residential class of CPFL Piratininga (+8.9%), RGE (+8.6%) and CPFL Santa Cruz (+9.4%). Highlights for commercial class of CPFL Paulista (+5.7%), CPFL Piratininga (+7.0%) and CPFL Santa Cruz (+9.0%). This result was due to the increase in temperature, mainly in the first two months of 2019.

increases of 8.4% and 5.1%, respectively. Highlights for residential class of CPFL Piratininga (+8.9%), RGE (+8.6%) and CPFL Santa Cruz (+9.4%). Highlights for commercial class of CPFL Paulista (+5.7%), CPFL Piratininga (+7.0%) and CPFL Santa Cruz (+9.0%). This result was due to the increase in temperature, mainly in the first two months of 2019. Industrial class (33.5% of total sales): reduction of 0.9%, reflecting the low economic activity. Page 5 de 57 1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019 2.1.1) Sales by Segment - Concession Area 1Q19 1Q18 Others; Residential; Others; 16.9% Residential; 17.4% (-0.4 p.p.) 31.6% 30.1% (+1.5 p.p.) Commercial; 13.5% Commercial; (0.0 p.p.) 13.5% Industrial; Industrial; 7.9% Free Client; Free Client; 8.8% 30.0% (-0.8 p.p.) 30.3% (-0.2 p.p.) Note: in parentheses, the variation in percentage points from 1Q18 to 1Q19. 2.1.2) Sales to the Captive Market Sales to the Captive Market - GWh 1Q19 1Q18 Var. Residential 5,604 5,172 8.4% Industrial 1,402 1,504 -6.8% Commercial 2,398 2,323 3.2% Others 3,004 2,984 0.7% Total 12,407 11,983 3.5% Note: The tables with captive market sales by distributor are attached to this report in item 12.10. Sales to the captive market totaled 12,407 GWh in 1Q19, an increase of 3.5% (424 GWh), mainly due to the performance of the residential class (+8.4%); the performance of industrial (-6.8%) and commercial (+3.2%) classes, reflects the migration of customers to the free market. Page 6 de 57 1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019 2.1.3) Free Clients Free Client - GWh 1Q19 1Q18 Var. Industrial 4,541 4,490 1.1% Commercial 697 622 12.0% Others 86 90 -4.2% Total 5,323 5,201 2.3% Free Client by Distributor - GWh 1Q19 1Q18 Var. CPFL Paulista 2,515 2,434 3.3% CPFL Piratininga 1,479 1,529 -3.3% RGE 1,152 1,093 5.4% CPFL Santa Cruz 177 145 21.9% Total 5,323 5,201 2.3% 2.2) Generation Installed Capacity In 1Q19, the Generation installed capacity of CPFL Energia group, considering the proportional stake in each project, is of 3,272 MW. Generation Installed Capacity Total: 3,272 MW Note: Take into account CPFL Energia's 51.56% stake in CPFL Renováveis. Page 7 de 57 1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019 INFORMATION ON INTEREST IN COMPANIES AND CRITERIA OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS CONSOLIDATION The interests directly or indirectly held by CPFL Energia in its subsidiaries and jointly-owned entities are described below. Except for: (i) the jointly-owned entities ENERCAN, BAESA, Foz do Chapecó and EPASA, that, as from January 1, 2013 are no longer proportionally consolidated in the Company's financial statements, being their assets, liabilities and results accounted for using the equity method of accounting, and (ii) the investment in Investco S.A. recorded at cost by the subsidiary Paulista Lajeado, the other units are fully consolidated. As of March 31, 2019 and 2019, the participation of non-controlling interests stated in the consolidated statements refers to the third-party interests in the subsidiaries CERAN, Paulista Lajeado and CPFL Renováveis. Since November 1st, 2016 CPFL Energia is considering the full consolidation of RGE Sul. Equity Number of Approximate number End of the Energy distribution Company Type Location (State) of consumers Concession term Interest municipalities concession (in thousands) Companhia Paulista de Força e Luz ("CPFL Paulista") Publicly-quoted corporation Direct Countryside of São 234 4,516 30 years November 100% Paulo 2027 Direct Countryside and October Companhia Piratininga de Força e Luz ("CPFL Piratininga") Publicly-quoted corporation seaside of São 27 1,760 30 years 100% 2028 Paulo Direct and Countryside of Rio November RGE Sul Distribuidora de Energia S.A. ("RGE") (a) Publicly-quoted corporation Indirect 381 2,888 30 years Grande do Sul 2027 100% Direct Countryside of São Companhia Jaguari de Energia ("CPFL Santa Cruz") Private corporation Paulo, Paraná and 45 458 30 years July 2045 100% Minas Gerais Note: On December 31, 2018, was approved the grouping of the concessions of the distribution companies RGE Sul Distribuidora de Energia S.A. ("RGE Sul") and Rio Grande Energia S.A. ("RGE"), considering RGE Sul as the Merging Company and RGE as the Merged Company; Installed capacity Energy generation (conventional and renewable sources) Company Type Equity Interest Location (State) Number of plants / type of energy Total CPFL participation CPFL Geração de Energia S.A. ("CPFL Geração") Publicly-quoted corporation Direct São Paulo and Goiás 3 Hydroelectric (b) 1,295 678 100% CERAN - Companhia Energética Rio das Antas ("CERAN") Private corporation Indirect Rio Grande do Sul 3 Hydroelectric 360 234 65% Indirect Santa Catarina and Foz do Chapecó Energia S.A. ("Foz do Chapecó") Private corporation 51% (c) 1 Hydroelectric 855 436 Rio Grande do Sul Campos Novos Energia S.A. ("ENERCAN") Private corporation Indirect Santa Catarina 1 Hydroelectric 880 429 48.72% BAESA - Energética Barra Grande S.A. ("BAESA") Publicly-quoted corporation Indirect Santa Catarina and 1 Hydroelectric 690 173 25.01% Rio Grande do Sul Centrais Elétricas da Paraíba S.A. ("EPASA") Private corporation Indirect Paraíba 2 Thermoelectric 342 182 53.34% Paulista Lajeado Energia S.A. ("Paulista Lajeado") Private corporation Indirect Tocantins 1 Hydroelectric 903 38 59.93% (d) CPFL Energias Renováveis S.A. ("CPFL Renováveis") Publicly-quoted corporation Indirect See chapter 11.4.2 See chapter 11.4.2 See chapter 11.4.2 See chapter 11.4.2 51.56% CPFL Centrais Geradoras Ltda. ("CPFL Centrais Geradoras") Limited company Direct São Paulo and Minas Gerais 6 MHPPs 4 4 100% Transmission Company Type Core activity Equity Interest CPFL Transmissão Piracicaba S.A. ("CPFL Piracicaba") Privately-held corporation CPFL Transmissão Morro Agudo S.A. ("CPFL Morro Agudo") Privately-held corporation CPFL Transmissão Maracanaú S.A. ("CPFL Maracanaú") Privately-held corporation CPFL Transmissão Sul I S.A. ("CPFL Sul I") Privately-held corporation CPFL Transmissão Sul II S.A. ("CPFL Sul II") Privately-held corporation Electric energy transmission services Indirect 100% Electric energy transmission services Indirect 100% Electric energy transmission services Indirect 100% Electric energy transmission services Indirect 100% Electric energy transmission services Indirect 100% Notes: CPFL Geração holds 51.54% of the assured power and power of the Serra da Mesa HPP, whose concession belongs to Furnas. The Cariobinha HPP and the Carioba TPP projects are deactivated pending the position of the Ministry of Mines and Energy on the anticipated closure of its concession and are not included in the table; The joint venture Chapecoense fully consolidates the interim financial statements of its direct subsidiary, Foz de Chapecó; Paulista Lajeado has a 7% participation in the installed power of Investco S.A. (5.94% share of its capital). Page 8 de 57 1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019 Energy commercialization Company Type Core activity Equity Interest CPFL Comercialização Brasil S.A. ("CPFL Brasil") Private corporation Energy commercialization Direct 100% Clion Assessoria e Comercialização de Energia Elétrica Ltda. ("CPFL Meridional") Limited company Commercialization and provision of Indirect energy services 100% CPFL Comercialização Cone Sul S.A. ("CPFL Cone Sul") Private corporation Energy commercialization Indirect 100% CPFL Planalto Ltda. ("CPFL Planalto") Limited company Energy commercialization Direct 100% CPFL Brasil Varejista S.A. ("CPFL Brasil Varejista") Private corporation Energy commercialization Indirect 100% Services Company Type Core activity Equity Interest Manufacturing, commercialization, CPFL Serviços, Equipamentos, Industria e Comércio S.A. ("CPFL Serviços") Private corporation rental and maintenance of electro- Direct mechanical equipment and service 100% provision NECT Serviços Administrativos Ltda. ("Nect") Limited company Provision of administrative services Direct 100% CPFL Atende Centro de Contatos e Atendimento Ltda. ("CPFL Atende") Limited company Provision of telephone answering Direct services 100% CPFL Total Serviços Administrativos Ltda. ("CPFL Total") Limited company Billing and collection services Direct 100% CPFL Eficiência Energética S.A. ("CPFL Eficiência") Private corporation Management in Energy Efficiency Direct 100% TI Nect Serviços de Informática Ltda. ("Authi") Limited company IT services Direct 100% CPFL GD S.A. ("CPFL GD") Private corporation Electric energy generation services Indirect 100% Others Company Type Core activity Equity Interest CPFL Jaguari de Geração de Energia Ltda. ("Jaguari Geração") Limited company Venture capital company Direct 100% Chapecoense Geração S.A. ("Chapecoense") Private corporation Venture capital company Indirect 51% Sul Geradora Participações S.A. ("Sul Geradora") Private corporation Venture capital company Indirect 99.95% CPFL Telecom S.A. ("CPFL Telecom") Private corporation Telecommunication services Direct 100% Page 9 de 57 1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019 3.1) Consolidation of CPFL Renováveis Financial Statements On March 31, 2019, CPFL Energia indirectly held 51.56% of CPFL Renováveis, through its subsidiary CPFL Geração. CPFL Renováveis has been fully consolidated (100%, line by line), in CPFL Energia's financial statements since August 1, 2011, and the interest held by the non- controlling shareholders has been mentioned bellow the net income line (in the Financial Statements), as "Non-Controlling Shareholders' Interest", and in the Shareholders Equity (in the Balance Sheet) in the line with the same name. 3.2) Consolidation of RGE Sul Financial Statements On March 31, 2019, CPFL Energia held the following stake in the capital stock of RGE Sul: 89.0107%, directly, and 10.9893%, indirectly, through CPFL Brasil. RGE Sul has been fully consolidated (100%, line by line), in CPFL Energia's financial statements since November 1st, 2016. 3.3) Economic-Financial Performance Presentation In accordance with U.S. SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) guidelines and pursuant to items 100(a) and (b) of Regulation G, with the disclosure of 4Q16/2016 results, in order to avoid the disclosure of non-GAAP measures, we no longer disclose the economic-financial performance considering the proportional consolidation of the generation projects and the adjustment of the numbers for non-recurring items, focusing the disclosure in the IFRS criterion. Only in chapter 5, of Indebtedness, we continue presenting the information in the financial covenants criterion, considering that the proper reconciliation with the numbers in the IFRS criterion are presented in item 12.11 of this report. 3.4) Consolidation of Transmission Companies As of 4Q17, the subsidiaries CPFL Transmissão Piracicaba and CPFL Transmissão Morro Agudo are consolidated in the financial statements of the segment "Conventional Generation". Page 10 de 57 1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019 4) ECONOMIC-FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Consolidated Income Statement - CPFL ENERGIA (R$ Million) 1Q19 1Q18 Var. Gross Operating Revenue 10,788 9,637 11.9% Net Operating Revenue 7,127 6,375 11.8% Cost of Electric Power (4,484) (4,014) 11.7% Operating Costs & Expenses (1,603) (1,470) 9.0% EBIT 1,041 891 16.9% EBITDA1 1,531 1,366 12.1% Financial Income (Expense) (220) (308) -28.4% Income Before Taxes 906 668 35.6% Net Income 570 419 36.0% Note: (1) EBITDA is calculated from the sum of net income, taxes, financial result and depreciation/amortization, according to CVM Instruction no. 527/12. See the calculation in item 4.6 of this report. 4.1) Opening of economic-financial performance by business segment Income Statement by business segment - CPFL Energia (R$ million) Distribution Conventional Renewable Commerciali- Services Others Eliminations Total Generation Generation zation 1Q19 Net operating revenue 5,936 269 334 760 146 - (318) 7,127 Operating costs and expenses (4,957) (51) (142) (730) (110) (11) 318 (5,682) Depreciation e amortization (192) (30) (161) (1) (6) (16) - (404) Income from electric energy service 788 188 31 30 30 (27) - 1,041 Equity accounting - 86 - - - - - 86 EBITDA 980 304 192 31 36 (11) - 1,531 Financial result (60) (44) (112) (8) 0 3 - (220) Income (loss) before taxes 728 230 (80) 22 30 (24) - 906 Income tax and social contribution (263) (46) (13) (8) (7) 0 - (336) Net income (loss) 465 184 (93) 15 23 (24) - 570 1Q18 Net operating revenue 5,201 281 384 710 112 - (313) 6,375 Operating costs and expenses (4,408) (42) (156) (702) (89) (9) 313 (5,094) Depreciation e amortization (181) (30) (158) (1) (6) (16) - (390) Income from electric energy service 612 210 70 7 17 (25) - 891 Equity accounting - 85 - - - - - 85 EBITDA 792 325 228 8 23 (9) - 1,366 Financial result (105) (68) (129) (7) (0) 2 - (308) Income (loss) before taxes 507 227 (59) (0) 17 (23) - 668 Income tax and social contribution (187) (45) (13) (0) (4) 0 - (249) Net income (loss) 321 182 (73) (0) 13 (23) - 419 Variation Net operating revenue 14.1% -4.3% -12.9% 7.1% 30.4% - 1.8% 11.8% Operating costs and expenses 12.4% 23.2% -8.7% 3.9% 23.3% 15.8% 1.8% 11.6% Depreciation e amortization 6.4% -1.5% 1.8% -15.1% 7.2% 0.0% - 3.7% Income from electric energy service 28.7% -10.1% -55.1% 321.5% 75.1% 5.9% - 16.9% Equity accounting - 0.5% - - - - - 0.5% EBITDA 23.6% -6.5% -15.7% 295.0% 58.5% 15.8% - 12.1% Financial result -43.1% -35.1% -13.5% 5.9% - 42.2% - -28.4% Income (loss) before taxes 43.6% 1.3% 35.7% - 80.0% 3.1% - 35.6% Income tax and social contribution 40.9% 1.1% -4.7% 2480.8% 86.2% -79.3% - 35.0% Net income (loss) 45.1% 1.4% 28.3% - 78.1% 4.1% - 36.0% Note: an analysis of the economic-financial performance by business segment is presented in chapter 11. Page 11 de 57 1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019 4.2) Sectoral Financial Assets and Liabilities In 1Q19, it was accounted the total sectoral financial liabilities in the amount of R$ 324 million, compared to the total sectoral financial assets in the amount of R$ 374 million in 1Q18, a variation of R$ 697 million. On March 31, 2019, the balance of these sectoral financial assets and liabilities was positive in R$ 1,212 million, compared to a positive balance of R$ 1,508 million on December 31, 2018 and a positive balance of R$ 596 million on March 31, 2018. As established by the applicable regulation, any sectoral financial assets or liabilities shall be included in the tariffs of the distributors in their respective annual tariff events. 4.3) Operating Revenue In 1Q19, gross operating revenue reached R$ 10,788 million, representing an increase of 11.9% (R$ 1,150 million). Deductions from the gross operating revenue was of R$ 3,660 million in 1Q19, representing an increase of 12.2% (R$ 397 million). Net operating revenue reached R$ 7,127 million in 1Q19, registering an increase of 11.8% (R$ 753 million). The main factors that affected the net operating revenue were: Increase of revenues in the Distribution segment, in the amount of R$ 735 million (for more details, see item 11.1.1.2);

Increase of revenues in the Commercialization segment, in the amount of R$ 50 million;

Increase of revenues in the Services segment, in the amount of R$ 34 million; Partially offset by: Reduction of revenues in the Renewable Generation segment, in the amount of R$ 49 million;

Reduction of revenues in the Conventional Generation segment, in the amount of R$ 12 million;

Reduction of R$ 6 million, due to eliminations. Page 12 de 57 1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019 4.4) Cost of Electric Energy Cost of Electric Energy (R$ Million) 1Q19 1Q18 Var. Cost of Electric Power Purchased for Resale Energy from Itaipu Binacional PROINFA Energy Purchased through Auction in the Regulated Environment, Bilateral Contracts and Energy Purchased in the Spot Market PIS and COFINS Tax Credit 657 558 17.7% 105 86 22.1% 3,572 2,975 20.1% (382) (318) 20.0% Total 3,953 3,301 19.7% Charges for the Use of the Transmission and Distribution System Basic Network Charges 498 567 -12.2% Itaipu Transmission Charges 67 62 7.0% Connection Charges 47 32 47.3% Charges for the Use of the Distribution System 13 10 35.5% System Service Usage Charges - ESS (41) 47 - Reserve Energy Charges - EER - 66 -100.0% PIS and COFINS Tax Credit (53) (72) -26.2% Total 531 712 -25.4% Cost of Electric Energy 4,484 4,014 11.7% In 1Q19, the cost of electric energy, comprising the purchase of electricity for resale and charges for the use of the distribution and transmission system, amounted to R$ 4,484 million, registering an increase of 11.7% (R$ 470 million). The factors that explain these variations follow below: The cost of electric power purchased for resale reached R$ 3,953 million in 1Q19, an increase of 19.7% (R$ 651 million), due to the following factors:

Increase of 20.1% (R$ 597 million) in the cost of energy purchased through auction in the regulated environment, bilateral contracts and energy purchased in the spot market, due to the increases of 9.8% in the average purchase price (R$ 211.19/MWh in 1Q19 vs. R$ 192.33/MWh in 1Q18) and of 9.3% (1,446 GWh) in the volume of purchased energy; Increase of 17.7% (R$ 99 million) in the cost of energy from Itaipu, due to the increase of 18.5% in the average purchase price (R$ 241.63/MWh in 1Q19 vs. R$ 203.86/MWh in 1Q18), partially offset by the reduction of 0.7% (19 GWh) in the volume of purchased energy; Increase of 22.1% (R$ 19 million) in the amount of PROINFA cost, due to the increases of 21.7% in the average purchase price (R$ 407.84/MWh in 1Q19 vs. R$ 335.19/MWh in 1Q18) and of 0.3% (1 GWh) in the volume of purchased energy;

Partially offset by: Reduction of 20.0% (R$ 64 million) in PIS and COFINS tax credits (cost reducer), generated from the energy purchase;

Charges for the use of the transmission and distribution system reached R$ 531 million in 1Q19, a reduction of 25.4% (R$ 181 million), due to the following factors:

Variation of R$ 88 million in the System Service Usage Charges - ESS, from an expense

Page 13 de 57 1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019 of R$ 47 million in 1Q18 to a revenue of R$ 41 million in 1Q19; Reduction of 12.2% (R$ 69 million) in the basic network charges; Reserve Energy Charges - EER of R$ 66 million in 1Q18; Partially offset by: Reduction of 26.2% (R$ 19 million) in PIS and COFINS tax credits (cost reducer), generated from the charges; Increase of 47.3% (R$ 15 million) in charges for connection; Increase of 7.0% (R$ 4 million) in Itaipu transmission charges; Increase of 35.5% (R$ 3 million) in charges for usage of the distribution system. 4.5) Operating Costs and Expenses Operating costs and expenses reached R$ 1,603 million in 1Q19, compared to R$ 1,470 million in 1Q18, an increase of 9.0% (R$ 133 million). The factors that explain these variations follow below: PMSO Reported PMSO (R$ million) 1Q19 1Q18 Variation R$ MM % Reported PMSO Personnel (348) (338) (10) 3.0% Material (67) (63) (4) 6.8% Outsourced Services (165) (181) 16 -8.8% Other Operating Costs/Expenses (175) (106) (69) 65.6% Allowance for doubtful accounts (69) (26) (42) 159.7% Legal and judicial expenses (32) (12) (20) 160.8% Others (75) (67) (7) 11.2% Total Reported PMSO (755) (687) (68) 9.9% The PMSO item reached R$ 755 million in 1Q19, compared to R$ 687 million in 1Q18, an increase of 9.9% (R$ 68 million), due to the following factors: Personnel - increase of 3.0% (R$ 10 million), mainly due to the collective bargaining agreement - wages and benefits; Material - increase of 6.8% (R$ 4 million), due to the increase in maintenance of the fleet, lines and networks (R$ 8 million), partially offset by the reduction in maintenance of machinery, equipment and others (R$ 5 million); Page 14 de 57 1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019 Outsourced services - reduction of 8.8% (R$ 16 million), mainly due to the primarization of services (R$ 27 million), partially offset by the maintenance of substations (R$ 8 million) and services related to electric energy billing (R$ 3 million); Other operational costs/expenses - increase of 65.6% (R$ 69 million), mainly due to: Increase of 159.7% (R$ 42 million) in allowance for doubtful account;

Increase of 160.8% (R$ 20 million) in legal and judicial expenses;

Other effects (R$ 7 million). Other operating costs and expenses Other operating costs and expenses reached R$ 848 million in 1Q19, compared to R$ 783 million in 1Q18, registering an increase of 8.2% (R$ 65 million), due to the following factors: Increase of 12.1% (R$ 45 million) in Costs of Building the Infrastructure item;

item; Increase of 4.3% (R$ 14 million) in Depreciation and Amortization item;

item; Increase of 25.2% (R$ 6 million) in Private Pension Fund item, due to the registration of the impacts of the 2019 actuarial report;

item, due to the registration of the impacts of the 2019 actuarial report; Increase of 0.8% (R$ 1 million) in Amortization of Intangible of Concession Asset item. 4.6) EBITDA In 1Q19, EBITDA reached R$ 1,531 million, compared to R$ 1,366 million in 1Q18, registering an increase of 12.1% (R$ 165 million). EBITDA is calculated according to CVM Instruction no. 527/12 and showed in the table below: EBITDA and Net Income conciliation (R$ million) 1Q19 1Q18 Var. Net Income 570 419 36.0% De preciation and Amortization 405 390 Financial Result 220 308 Income Tax / Social Contribution 336 249 EBITDA 1,531 1,366 12.1% Page 15 de 57 1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019 4.7) Financial Result Financial Result (R$ Million) 1Q19 1Q18 Var. Revenues Income from Financial Investments 49 66 -26.8% Additions and Late Payment Fines 75 70 8.3% Fiscal Credits Update 1 3 -51.7% Judicial Deposits Update 9 9 1.1% Monetary and Foreign Exchange Updates 8 23 -63.7% Discount on Purchase of ICMS Credit 7 7 2.1% Sectoral Financial Assets Update 28 7 - PIS and COFINS - over Other Financial Revenues (10) (12) -11.0% Others 40 25 61.3% Total 207 197 4.8% Expenses Debt Charges (295) (343) -14.0% Monetary and Foreign Exchange Updates (85) (119) -28.3% (-) Capitalized Interest 6 6 -10.0% Sectoral Financial Liabilities Update - (5) -100.0% Use of Public Asset (2) (4) -49.3% Others (50) (40) 23.9% Total (427) (505) -15.5% Financial Result (220) (308) -28.4% In 1Q19, net financial expense was of R$ 220 million, a reduction of 28.4% (R$ 87 million) compared to the net financial expense of R$ 308 million reported in 1Q18. The items explaining these variations in Financial Result are as follows: Financial Revenues: increase of 4.8% (R$ 9 million), from R$ 197 million in 1Q18 to R$ 207 million in 1Q19, mainly due to the following factors:

Increase of 287.5% (R$ 20 million) in sectoral financial assets update ; Increase of 61.3% (R$ 15 million) in other financial revenues ; Increase of 8.3% (R$ 6 million) in additions and late payment fines ; Reduction of 11.0% (R$ 1 million) in PIS and COFINS over Interest on Own Capital (revenue reducer);

Partially offset by: Reduction of 26.8% (R$ 18 million) in the income from financial investments , due to the reduction in the average balance of investments; Reduction of 63.7% (R$ 14 million) in the monetary and foreign exchange updates , due to the reductions: (a) of R$ 11 million in revenues from fines, interest and monetary adjustment relating to installment payments made by consumers, and (b) of R$ 7 million in gains with the zero-cost collar derivative 1 ; partially offset by the increases (c) of R$ 3 1 In 2015, subsidiary CPFL Geração contracted US$ denominated put and call options, involving the same financial institution as counterpart, and which on a combined basis are characterized as an operation usually known as zero-cost Page 16 de 57 1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019 million in other monetary and foreign exchange updates, and (d) of R$ 1 million in the update of the balance of tariff subsidies, as determined by ANEEL; Reduction of 51.7% (R$ 1 million) in fiscal credits update .

Financial Expenses: reduction of 15.5% (R$ 78 million), from R$ 505 million in 1Q18 to R$ 427 million in 1Q19, mainly due to the following factors:

Reduction of 14.0% (R$ 48 million) of debt charges in local currency , due to the reduction in the average balance of debt; Reduction of 28.3% (R$ 34 million) in the monetary and foreign exchange updates , due to: (a) the mark-to-market positive effect for financial operations under Law 4,131 - non-cash effect (R$ 33 million), and (b) the reduction of debt charges in foreign currency, with swap to CDI interbank rate (R$ 1 million); Sectoral financial liabilities update in 1Q18, in the amount of R$ 5 million; Reduction of 49.3% (R$ 2 million) in the financial expenses with the Use of Public Asset (UBP) .

Partially offset by: Increase of 23.9% (R$ 10 million) in other financial expenses ; Reduction of 10.0% (R$ 1 million) in capitalized interest (expense reducer). 4.8) Net Income Net income was of R$ 570 million in 1Q19, registering an increase of 36.0% (R$ 151 million) if compared to the net income of R$ 419 million observed in 1Q18. collar. The contracting of this operation does not involve any kind of speculation, inasmuch as it is aimed at minimizing any negative impacts on future revenues of the joint venture ENERCAN, which has electric energy sale agreements with annual restatement of part of the tariff based on the variation in the US$. In addition, according to Management's view, the scenario was favorable for contracting this type of financial instrument, considering the high volatility implicit in dollar options and the fact that there was no initial cost for same. Page 17 de 57 1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019 INDEBTEDNESS 5.1) Debt (IFRS) Note includes the mark-to-market (MTM) effect and borrowing costs. Indexation after Hedge - 1Q18 vs. 1Q19 1Q18 1Q19 Note: for debt linked to foreign currency (24.0% of total in 1Q19), swap operations are contracted, aiming the protection of the foreign exchange and the rate linked to the contract. Page 18 de 57 1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019 Net Debt in IFRS IFRS | R$ Million 1Q19 1Q18 Var. % Financial Debt (including hedge) (19,891) (20,427) -2.6% (+) Available Funds 3,441 3,029 13.6% (=) Net Debt (16,450) (17,398) -5.4% 5.1.1) Debt Amortization Schedule in IFRS (Mar-19) CPFL Energia has a large market access to liquidity sources through diversified funding alternatives, either through local market financing lines such as debenture issues, BNDES and other development banks, or through financing lines in the foreign market. This access to credit for the CPFL group is currently strengthened by the support of its shareholding structure, as State Grid gives greater robustness to CPFL group in financial market. Notes: Considers only the principal of the debt of R$ 19,859 million. In order to reach the value of debt in IFRS, of R$ 19,891 million, should be included charges and the mark-to-market (MTM) effect and cost with funding; Short-term (April 2019 - March 2020) = R$ 3,471 million. The cash position at the end of 1Q19 had a coverage ratio of 0.99x the amortizations of the next 12 months, enough to honor all amortization commitments until the beginning of 2020. The average amortization term, calculated from this schedule, is of 3.10 years. Page 19 de 57 1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019 Gross Debt Cost1 in IFRS criteria Note: (1) as of 2Q17, CPFL Energia started to calculate its debt average cost considering the end of the period, to better reflect the variations on interest rates. 5.2) Debt in Financial Covenants Criteria 5.2.1) Indexation and Debt Cost in Financial Covenants Criteria Indexation1 After Hedge2 in Financial Covenants Criteria - 1Q18 vs. 1Q19 1Q18 CDI Inflation 26% Pre-fixed 6% TJLP 16% 52% 1Q19 Inflation 6% CDI 68% 21% TJLP 4% Pre-fixed Considering proportional consolidation of CPFL Renováveis, CERAN, ENERCAN, Foz do Chapecó and EPASA; For debt linked to foreign currency (26.5% of total), swap operations are contracted, aiming the protection of the foreign exchange and the rate linked to the contract. Page 20 de 57 1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019 5.2.2) Net Debt in Financial Covenants Criteria and Leverage In 1Q19 Proforma Net Debt totaled R$ 14,902 million, a reduction of 4.4% compared to net debt position at the end of 1Q18, in the amount of R$ 15,585 million. Covenant Criteria (*) - R$ Million 1Q19 1Q18 Var. Financial Debt (including hedge)1 (18,048) (18,241) -1.1% (+) Available Funds 3,145 2,656 18.4% (=) Net Debt (14,902) (15,585) -4.4% EBITDA Proforma2 5,515 4,708 17.2% Net Debt / EBITDA 2.70 3.31 -18.4% Considering proportional consolidation of CPFL Renováveis, CERAN, ENERCAN, Foz do Chapecó and EPASA; Proforma EBITDA in the financial covenants criteria: adjusted according to equivalent participation of CPFL Energia in each of its subsidiaries, with the inclusion of regulatory assets and liabilities and the historical EBITDA of newly acquired projects. In line with the criteria for calculation of financial covenants of loan agreements with financial institutions, net debt is adjusted according to the equivalent stake of CPFL Energia in each of its subsidiaries. Also, include in the calculation of Proforma EBITDA the effects of historic EBITDA of newly acquired projects. Considering that the Proforma Net Debt totaled R$ 14,902 million and Proforma EBITDA in the last 12 months reached R$ 5,515 million, the ratio Proforma Net Debt / EBITDA at the end of 1Q19 reached 2.70x. 6) INVESTMENTS 6.1) Actual Investments Investments (R$ Million) Segment 1Q19 1Q18 Var. Distribution 404 366 10,1% Generation - Conventional 1 1 16,0% Transmission1 0 0 -68,2% Generation - Renew able 33 44 -26,2% Commercialization 1 1 -24,3% Services and Others2 7 13 -44,5% Total 445 426 4,6% Note: Investments related to the transmission segment, according to IFRIC 15, are recorded as

"Contractual Asset of Transmission Companies" (in other credits). Investments of R$ 55 thousands in 1Q19 and R$ 172 thousands in 1Q18. Others - basically refer to assets and transactions that are not related to the listed segments. In 1Q19, investments were R$ 445 million, an increase of 4.6%, compared to R$ 426 million registered in 1Q18. We highlight investments made by CPFL Energia in the Distribution segment: Expansion and strengthening of the electric system; Electricity system maintenance and improvements; Operational infrastructure; Upgrade of management and operational support systems; Customer help services; Research and development programs; Page 21 de 57 1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019 6.2) Investments Forecasts On November 30, 2018, CPFL Energia's Board of Directors approved Board of Executive Officers' proposal for 2019 Annual Budget and 2020/2023 Multiannual Plan for the Company, which was previously discussed by the Budget and Corporate Finance Commission. Investments Forecasts (R$ million)1 Notes: Constant currency; Investment Plan released in 4Q18/2018 Earnings Release, from March 2019; Disregard investments in Special Obligations (among other items financed by consumers); Conventional + Renewable. Page 22 de 57 1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019 7) ALLOCATION OF RESULTS The Company's Bylaws require the distribution of at least 25% of net income adjusted according to law, as dividends to its shareholders. The proposal for allocation of net income from the fiscal year is shown below: Thousands of R$ Net income of the fiscal year - Individual 2,058,040 Realization of comprehensive income Adjustments from previous years - IFRS 9 adoption Reversion of statutory reserve - concession financial asset 25,117 (82,607) 826,600 Net income base for allocation 2,827,150 Legal reserve (102,902) Statutory reserve - working capital reinforcement (2,235,465) Minimum mandatory dividend (488,785) Minimum Mandatory Dividend (25%) At the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting (AGM), held on April 30, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., among other matters, it was declared the distribution and it was approved the payment of dividends by the Company, in the amount of R$ 488,784,574.40 (four hundred and eighty-eightmillion, seven hundred and eighty-fourthousand, five hundred and seventy-fourreais and forty centavos), equivalent to R$ 0.480182232 per common share issued by the Company. Pursuant to paragraph 3 of article 205 of Law No. 6,404/76, the payment of dividends will be made in one single installment, until December 31, 2019, in a specific date to be informed in due course to the shareholders and to the market, without monetary update or incurring interest between the declaration date and the effective payment date. Shareholders owning shares on April 30, 2019 will be entitled to receive the dividends. Shares will be traded "ex-dividend" at the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, or "B3") and at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as of May 2, 2019. Statutory Reserve - Working Capital Reinforcement For this fiscal year, considering the current macro scenario with an incipient economic recovery, and also considering the uncertainties regarding hydrology, the Company's Management proposed the allocation of R$ 2.235 million to the statutory reserve - working capital reinforcement. STOCK MARKETS 8.1) Stock Performance CPFL Energia is listed on both the B3 (Novo Mercado) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) (ADR Level III), segments with the highest levels of corporate governance. Page 23 de 57 1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019 B3 NYSE Date CPFE3 (R$) IEE IBOV Date CPL (US$) DJBr20 Dow Jones 03/31/2019 R$ 30.48 57,449 95,415 03/31/2019 $ 15.52 23,618 25,929 12/31/2018 R$ 28.85 49,266 87,887 12/31/2018 $ 14.80 22,007 23,327 03/31/2018 R$ 24.91 41,445 85,366 03/31/2018 $ 15.00 25,170 24,103 QoQ 5.6% 16.6% 8.6% QoQ 4.9% 7.3% 11.2% YoY 22.4% 38.6% 11.8% YoY 3.5% -6.2% 7.6% On March 31, 2019, CPFL Energia's shares closed at R$ 30.48 per share on the B3 and US$ 15.52 per ADR on the NYSE, an appreciation in the quarter of 5.6% and 4.7%, respectively. Considering the variation in the last 12 months, the shares and ADRs presented an appreciation of 22.4% on the B3 and of 3.5% on the NYSE. 8.2) Daily Average Volume The daily trading volume in 1Q19 averaged R$ 24.0 million, of which R$ 22.5 million on the B3 and R$ 1.4 million on the NYSE, representing a reduction of 25.5% in relation to 1Q18. The number of trades on the B3 decreased by 13.0%. Note: Considers the sum of the average daily volume on the B3 and NYSE. Page 24 de 57 1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019 9) CORPORATE GOVERNANCE The corporate governance model adopted by CPFL Energia and its subsidiaries is based on the principles of transparency, equity, accountability and corporate responsibility. In 2018, CPFL marked 14 years since being listed on the B3 and the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"). With more than 100 years of history in Brazil, the Company's shares are listed on the Novo Mercado Special Listing Segment of the B3 with Level III ADRs, special segments for companies that comply with corporate governance best practices. All CPFL shares are common shares, entitling all shareholders the right to vote, as well as the tag along right with same conditions granted to the seller, in case of an offer which results in control transference. CPFL's Management is composed of the Board of Directors ("Board"), its decision-making authority, and the Board of Executive Officers, its executive body. The Board is responsible for defining the strategic business direction of the holding company and subsidiaries, and is composed of 9 members (of which 2 independent members), with terms of one year, eligible for reelection. The Internal Regulation of the Board establishes the procedures for evaluating the directors, under the leadership of the Chairman, as well as their main duties and rights. The Board set up three advisory committees (Management Processes, Risks and Sustainability, People Management and Related Parties), which support the Board in its decisions and monitor relevant and strategic themes, such as people and risk management, sustainability, the surveillance of internal audits, analysis of transactions with parties that are related to controlling shareholders and handling of incidents recorded through complaint hotlines and ethical conduct channels. Furthermore, 2 advisory commissions were set ad hoc, as foreseen in the Internal Regulation: Strategy and Finance and Budget, which support the Board in subjects related to the strategic plan, as well as the budget follow-up. The Board of Executive Officers is composed of 1 Chief Executive Officer and 9 Vice Presidents, with terms of two years, eligible for reelection, responsible for executing the strategy of CPFL Energia and its subsidiaries as defined by the Board of Directors in line with corporate governance guidelines. To ensure alignment of governance practices, Executive Officers sit on the Boards of Directors of companies that form the CPFL group and nominate their respective executive officers. CPFL has a permanent Fiscal Council, composed of 3 members, that also exercises the duties of Audit Committee, in line with Sarbanes-Oxley Law (SOX), applicable to foreign companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges. The guidelines and documents on corporate governance are available at the Investor Relations website http://www.cpfl.com.br/ir. Page 25 de 57 1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019 10) SHAREHOLDERS STRUCTURE CPFL Energia is a holding company that owns stake in other companies. State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC) controls CPFL Energia through its subsidiaries State Grid International Development Co., Ltd, State Grid International Development Limited (SGID), International Grid Holdings Limited, State Grid Brazil Power Participações S.A. (SGBP) and ESC Energia S.A.: Reference date: 03/31/2019 Notes: RGE is held by CPFL Energia (89.0107%) and CPFL Brasil (10.9893%). CPFL Soluções = CPFL Brasil + CPFL Serviços + CPFL Eficiência; 51.54% stake of the availability of power and energy of Serra da Mesa HPP, regarding the Power Purchase Agreement between CPFL Geração and Furnas; Page 26 de 57 1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019 PERFORMANCE OF THE BUSINESS SEGMENTS 11.1) Distribution Segment

11.1.1) Economic-Financial Performance Consolidated Income Statement - Distribution (R$ Million) 1Q19 1Q18 Var. Gross Operating Revenue 9,446 8,329 13.4% Net Operating Revenue 5,936 5,201 14.1% Cost of Electric Power (3,877) (3,451) 12.4% Operating Costs & Expenses (1,271) (1,138) 11.7% EBIT 788 612 28.7% EBITDA(1) 980 792 23.6% Financial Income (Expense) (60) (105) -43.1% Income Before Taxes 728 507 43.6% Net Income 465 321 45.1% Note: EBITDA (IFRS) is calculated from the sum of net income, taxes, financial result and depreciation/amortization, as CVM Instruction no. 527/12. 11.1.1.1) Sectoral Financial Assets and Liabilities In 1Q19, total sectoral financial liabilities accounted for R$ 324 million, a variation of R$ 697 million if compared to 1Q18, when sectoral financial assets amounted to R$ 374 million. On March 31, 2019, the balance of sectoral financial assets and liabilities was positive in R$ 1,212 million, compared to a positive balance of R$ 1,508 million on December 31, 2018 and a positive balance of R$ 596 million on March 31, 2018. As established by the applicable regulation, any sectoral financial assets or liabilities shall be included in the tariffs of the distributors in their respective annual tariff events. Page 27 de 57 1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019 11.1.1.2) Operating Revenue Operating Revenue (R$ Million) 1Q19 1Q18 Var. Gross Operating Revenue Revenue with Energy Sales (Captive + TUSD) 8,567 6,950 23.3% Short-term Electric Energy 243 115 111.6% Revenue from Building the Infrastructure of the Concession 415 370 12.1% Sectoral Financial Assets and Liabilities (324) 374 - CDE Resources - Low-income and Other Tariff Subsidies 429 377 13.8% Adjustments to the Concession's Financial Asset 64 65 -0.6% Other Revenues and Income 52 79 -34.3% Total 9,446 8,329 13.4% Deductions from the Gross Operating Revenue ICMS Tax (1,740) (1,400) 24.2% PIS and COFINS Taxes (794) (736) 7.9% CDE Sector Charge (998) (898) 11.1% R&D and Energy Efficiency Program (55) (48) 16.3% PROINFA (39) (35) 10.1% Tariff Flags and Others 122 (7) - Others (7) (5) 26.4% Total (3,510) (3,129) 12.2% Net Operating Revenue 5,936 5,201 14.1% In 1Q19, gross operating revenue amounted to R$ 9,446 million, an increase of 13.4% (R$ 1,117 million), due to the following factors: Increase of 23.3% (R$ 1,617 million) in the revenue with energy sales (captive + free clients), due to: (i) the positive average tariff adjustment in the distribution companies for the period between 1Q18 and 1Q19 (highlight for the average increases of 16.90% in CPFL Paulista and 22.47% in RGE Sul, in April 2018, of 20.58% in RGE, in June 2018, and of 19.25% in CPFL Piratininga, in October 2018); and (ii) the increase of 3.2% in the sales volume within the concession area;

Increase of 111.6% (R$ 128 million) in Short-term Electric Energy;

Short-term Electric Energy; Increase of 13.8% (R$ 52 million) in tariff subsidies (CDE resources);

Increase of 12.1% (R$ 45 million) in revenue from building the infrastructure of the concession; Partially offset by: Variation of R$ 697 million in the Sectoral Financial Assets/Liabilities, from a sectoral financial asset of R$ 374 million in 1Q18 to a sectoral financial liability of R$ 324 million in 1Q19;

Reduction of 34.3% (R$ 27 million) in Other Revenues and Income. Deductions from the gross operating revenue were R$ 3,510 million in 1Q19, representing an increase of 12.2% (R$ 381 million), due to the following factors: Increase of 24.2% (R$ 340 million) in ICMS tax;

Increase of 11.1% (R$ 100 million) in the CDE sector charge; Page 28 de 57 1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019 Increase of 7.9% (R$ 58 million) in PIS and COFINS taxes;

Increase of 16.3% (R$ 8 million) in the R&D and Energy Efficiency Program.

Increase of 10.1% (R$ 4 million) in the PROINFA;

Increase of 26.4% (R$ 1 million) in other deductions from the gross operating revenue; Partially offset by the following factor:

Variation of R$ 129 million in tariff flags approved by the CCEE, from an expense of R$ 7 million in 1Q18 to a revenue of R$ 122 million in 1Q19. Net operating revenue reached R$ 5,936 million in 1Q19, representing an increase of 14.1% (R$ 735 million). 11.1.1.3) Cost of Electric Energy Cost of Electric Energy (R$ Million) 1Q19 1Q18 Var. Cost of Electric Power Purchased for Resale Energy from Itaipu Binacional PROINFA Energy Purchased through Auction in the Regulated Environment, Bilateral Contracts and Energy Purchased in the Spot Market PIS and COFINS Tax Credit 657 558 17.7% 105 86 22.1% 2,932 2,384 23.0% (324) (265) 22.1% Total 3,370 2,764 22.0% Charges for the Use of the Transmission and Distribution System Basic Network Charges 479 549 -12.7% Itaipu Transmission Charges 67 62 7.0% Connection Charges 45 30 53.0% Charges for the Use of the Distribution System 9 5 60.4% System Service Usage Charges - ESS (41) 47 - Reserve Energy Charges - EER - 66 - PIS and COFINS Tax Credit (52) (71) -27.7% Total 507 687 -26.2% Cost of Electric Energy 3,877 3,451 12.4% In 1Q19, the cost of electric energy, comprising the purchase of electricity for resale and charges for the use of the distribution and transmission system, amounted to R$ 3,877 million, representing an increase of 12.4% (R$ 426 million): The cost of electric power purchased for resale was R$ 3,370 million in 1Q19, representing an increase of 22.0% (R$ 607 million), due to the following factors:

was R$ 3,370 million in 1Q19, representing an increase of 22.0% (R$ 607 million), due to the following factors: Increase of 23.0% (R$ 548 million) in the cost of energy purchased through auction in the regulated environment, bilateral contracts and energy purchased in the spot market , due to the increases of 10.4% in the average purchase price (from R$ 213.51/MWh in 1Q18 to R$ 235.78/MWh in 1Q19) and of 11.3% (1,267 GWh) in the volume of purchased energy; Increase of 17.7% (R$ 99 million) in the cost of energy from Itaipu , due to the increase of 18.5% in the average purchase price (from R$ 203.86/MWh in 1Q18 to R$ 241.63/MWh in 1Q19), partially offset by the reduction of 0.7% (19 GWh) in the volume of purchased

Page 29 de 57 1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019 energy; Increase of 22.1% (R$ 19 million) in the cost of the Proinfa , due to the increases of 21.9% in the average purchase price (from R$ 335.19/MWh in 1Q18 to R$ 408.60/MWh in 1Q19) and of 0.1% (1 GWh) in the volume of purchased energy; Partially offset by: Increase of 22.1% (R$ 59 million) in PIS and Cofins tax credit (cost reducer), generated from the energy purchase.

Charges for the use of the transmission and distribution system reached R$ 507 million in 1Q19, representing a reduction of 26.2% (R$ 180 million), due to the following factors:

Variation of R$ 88 million in the System Service Usage Charges - ESS , from an expense of R$ 47 million in 1Q18 to a revenue of R$ 41 million in 1Q19; Reduction of 12.7% (R$ 70 million) in charges for basic network ; Reserve Energy Charges - EER in 1Q18, in the amount of R$ 66 million;

Partially offset by: Reduction of 27.7% (R$ 20 million) in PIS and Cofins tax credit (cost reducer), generated from the charges; Increase of 53.0% (R$ 16 million) in connection charges ; Increase of 7.0% (R$ 4 million) in the Itaipu transmission charges ; Increase of 60.4% (R$ 3 million) in the usage of the distribution system charges . 11.1.1.4) Operating Costs and Expenses Operating costs and expenses reached R$ 1,271 million in 1Q19, compared to R$ 1,138 million in 1Q18, an increase of 11.7% (R$ 133 million). Page 30 de 57 1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019 The factors that explain these variations follow below: PMSO Reported PMSO (R$ million) 1Q19 1Q18 Variation R$ MM % Reported PMSO Personnel (226) (224) (2) 1.0% Material (46) (40) (6) 14.7% Outsourced Services (207) (206) (0) 0.1% Other Operating Costs/Expenses (158) (95) (63) 67.0% Allowance for doubtful accounts (68) (26) (42) 159.9% Legal and judicial expenses (31) (11) (19) 166.6% Others (59) (57) (2) 4.2% Total Reported PMSO (637) (565) (72) 12.7% In 1Q19, PMSO reached R$ 637 million, an increase of 12.7% (R$ 72 million), compared to R$ 565 million in 1Q18. Personnel - increase of 1.0% (R$ 2 million), mainly due to the collective bargaining agreement - wages and benefits; Material - increase of 14.7% (R$ 6 million), mainly due to the increases in the replacement of material to the maintenance of lines and grid (R$ 3 million) and in the fleet maintenance (R$ 2 million); Third party services - increase of 0.1% (R$ 0.2 million); Other operating costs/expenses - increase of 67.0% (R$ 63 million), due to the increases in the following items: (a) allowance for doubtful accounts (R$ 42 million), (b) legal and judicial expenses (R$ 19 million), and (c) other costs/expenses (R$ 2 million). Other operating costs and expenses In 1Q19, other operating costs and expenses reached R$ 635 million, compared to R$ 573 million in 1Q18, registering an increase of 10.8% (R$ 62 million), with the variations below: Increase of 12.1% (R$ 45 million) in cost of building the concession´s infrastructure . This item, which reached R$ 415 million in 1Q19, does not affect results, since it has its counterpart in "operating revenue"; Increase of 6.9% (R$ 12 million) in Depreciation and Amortization item; Increase of 25.3% (R$ 6 million) in Private Pension Fund item, due to the registration of the impacts of the 2019 actuarial report. Page 31 de 57 1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019 11.1.1.5) EBITDA EBITDA totaled R$ 980 million in 1Q19, compared to R$ 792 million in 1Q18, an increase of 23.6% (R$ 187 million). Conciliation of Net Income and EBITDA (R$ million) 1Q19 1Q18 Var. Net income 465 321 45.1% Depreciation and Amortization 192 181 Financial Results 60 105 Income Tax /Social Contribution 263 187 EBITDA 980 792 23.6% 11.1.1.6) Financial Result Financial Result (R$ Million) 1Q19 1Q18 Var. Revenues Income from Financial Investments 17 24 -28.6% Additions and Late Payment Fines 74 68 9.1% Fiscal Credits Update 1 2 -43.8% Judicial Deposits Update 9 9 1.2% Monetary and Foreign Exchange Updates 8 18 -55.5% Discount on Purchase of ICMS Credit 7 7 2.1% Sectoral Financial Assets Update 28 7 287.5% PIS and COFINS - over Other Financial Revenues (9) (9) -6.0% Others 10 11 -9.4% Total 145 136 6.4% Expenses Debt Charges (140) (145) -3.3% Monetary and Foreign Exchange Updates (59) (75) -22.0% (-) Capitalized Interest 6 4 48.4% Sectoral Financial Liabilities Update - (5) -100.0% Others (12) (20) -42.8% Total (205) (241) -15.1% Financial Result (60) (105) -43.1% In 1Q19, the net financial result recorded a net financial expense of R$ 60 million, a reduction of 43.1% (R$ 45 million). The items explaining these changes are as follows: Financial Revenue: increase of 6.4% (R$ 9 million), from R$ 136 million in 1Q18 to R$ 145 million in 1Q19, mainly due to the following factors: Page 32 de 57 1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019 Increase of 287.5% (R$ 20 million) in sectoral financial assets update ; Increase of 9.1% (R$ 6 million) in late payment interest and fines ; Reduction of 6.0% (R$ 1 million) in PIS and Cofins on financial revenues (revenue reducer); Partially offset by: Reduction of 55.5% (R$ 10 million) in adjustments for inflation and exchange rate changes , due to (a) the reduction of R$ 11 million in revenues from fines, interest and monetary adjustment relating to installment payments made by consumers; partially offset by the increase (b) of R$ 1 million in the adjustment of the balance of tariff subsidies, as determined by Aneel; Reduction of 28.6% (R$ 7 million) in the income from financial investments , due to the lower average balance of investments; Reduction of 43.8% (R$ 1 million) in fiscal credits update ; Reduction of 9.4% (R$ 1 million) in other financial revenues .

Financial Expense: reduction of 15.1% (R$ 36 million), from R$ 241 million in 1Q18 to R$ 205 million in 1Q19, mainly due to the following factors:

Reduction of 22.0% (R$ 17 million) in adjustments for inflation and exchange rate changes , due to: (a) the mark-to-market positive effect for financial operations under Law 4,131 - non-cash effect (R$ 21 million); partially offset by (b) the increase of debt charges in foreign currency, with swap to CDI interbank rate (R$ 5 million); Reduction of 42.8% (R$ 9 million) in other financial expenses ; Reduction of 3.3% (R$ 5 million) in interest on debt in local currency ; Sectoral financial liabilities update in 1Q18, in the amount of R$ 5 million; Increase of 48.4% (R$ 2 million) in capitalized interest (expense reducer).

11.1.1.7) Net Income Net Income totaled R$ 465 million in 1Q19, compared to R$ 321 million in 1Q18, an increase of 45.1% (R$ 145 million). 11.1.2) Tariff Events Reference dates Tariff Process Dates Distributor Date CPFL Santa Cruz March 22nd CPFL Paulista April 8th New RGE June 19th CPFL Piratininga October 23rd Page 33 de 57 1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019 Tariff Revision Distributor Periodicity Next Revision Cycle CPFL Piratininga Every 4 years October 2019 5th PTRC CPFL Santa Cruz Every 5 years March 2021 5th PTRC CPFL Paulista Every 5 years April 2023 5th PTRC New RGE Every 5 years June 2023 5th PTRC Annual tariff adjustments of October 2018, March 2019 and April 2019 CPFL Piratininga CPFL Santa Cruz CPFL Paulista Ratifying Resolution 2,472 2,522 2,526 Adjustment 20.01% 13.70% 12.02% Parcel A 7.07% 1.12% 0.78% Parcel B 1.76% 0.90% 2.17% Financial Components 11.18% 11.68% 9.07% Effect on consumer billings 19.25% 13.31% 8.66% Date of entry into force 10/23/2018 03/22/2019 04/08/2019 Periodic tariff reviews occurred in 2018 RGE Sul RGE Ratifying Resolution 2,385 2,401 Adjustment 18.44% 21.27% Parcel A 6.79% 6.11% Parcel B 4.77% 9.45% Financial Components 6.88% 5.71% Effect on consumer billings 22.47% 20.58% Date of entry into force 04/19/2018 06/19/2018 Page 34 de 57 1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019 4th Periodic Tariff Review Cycle RGE Sul RGE Date Apr-18 Jun-18 Gross Regulatory Asset Base (A) 3,605 4,374 Depreciation Rate (B) 3.87% 3.74% Depreciation Quota (C = A x B) 140 164 Net Regulatory Asset Base (D) 2,389 3,032 Pre-tax WACC (E) 12.26% 12.26% Cost of Capital (F = D x E) 290 372 Special Obligations (G) 5 8 Regulatory EBITDA (H = C + F + G) 435 543 OPEX = CAOM + CAIMI (I) 438 523 Parcel B (J = H + I) 872 1,066 Productivity Index Parcel B ( K ) 0.98% 1.07% Quality Incentive Mechanism ( L) -0.71% 0.05% Parcel B w ith adjusts (M = J * (K - L) 870 1,054 Other Revenues (N) 19 28 Adjusted Parcel B (O = M - N) 851 1,026 Parcel A (P) 2,653 2,816 Required Revenue (Q = O + P) 3,504 3,842 RGE Sul On April 17, 2018, ANEEL approved the result of the fourth Periodic Tariff Review of distributor RGE Sul. The average effect to be perceived by the consumers was 22.47% and details can be found in the table above. RGE On June 19, 2018, ANEEL approved the result of the fourth Periodic Tariff Review of distributor RGE Sul. The average effect to be perceived by the consumers was 20.58% and details can be found in the table above. 11.1.3) Operating Performance of Distribution SAIDI and SAIFI Below we are presenting the results achieved by the distribution companies with regard to the main indicators that measure the quality and reliability of their supply of electric energy. The SAIDI (System Average Interruption Duration Index) measures the average duration, in hours, of interruption per consumer per year. The SAIFI (System Average Interruption Frequency Index) measures the average number of interruptions per consumer per year. SAIDI and SAIFI Indicators Distributor SAIDI (hours) SAIFI (interruptions) 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 1Q19 ANEEL1 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 1Q19 ANEEL1 CPFL Paulista 6.92 7.76 7.62 7.14 6.17 6.46 7.38 4.87 4.89 5.00 4.94 4.03 4.16 6.33 CPFL Piratininga 6.98 7.24 8.44² 6.97 5.92 6.40 6.74 4.19 4.31 3.97² 4.45 3.87 4.31 5.82 RGE 18.28 17.47 16.82 14.83 14.44 14.95 11.48 9.01 8.37 8.44 7.68 6.10 6.27 8.50 CPFL Santa Cruz 6.20 6.01 6.21 8.75 5.12 5.09 4.84 7.88 Notes: Limit of the Regulatory Agency (ANEEL); In the previous disclosures, we reported a SAIDI of 6.97 and a SAIFI of 3.80 for CPFL Piratininga in 2016. This number excluded the effect of a CTEEP transmission failure during a storm. However, a decision by ANEEL determined that this effect was included in the SAIDI and SAIFI statistics, so that we corrected the values, as shown in the table. Page 35 de 57 1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019 The annualized values of SAIDI and SAIFI for the first quarter of 2019 presented lower results than the annualized values for the same period of 2018 (-0.6% in the SAIDI and -9.3% in the SAIFI) in the consolidated of the distributors. In the annualized view by distributor, there was a reduction of 6.5% in the SAIDI and 12.6% in the SAIFI of CPFL Paulista. CPFL Santa Cruz and RGE reduced the SAIFI by 8.0% and 11.3%, respectively. As regards RGE Sul specifically, the recovery plan for technical indicators remains Rural, Troncal and Urban pruning, treatment of major primary, secondary and damage recidivism, programming of services for testing and maintenance in substations and transmission lines, carry out termovision and ultrasound inspections in distribution networks, substations and transmission lines. In addition, part of the maintenance plan, improvements and extensions of the existing structure, with the forecast of exchanges of posts, capacity adjustment, modernization of substations, and installation of remote control and control equipment. This plan is part of a continuous improvement that is already under development. In addition to the significant investments being made, the significant reduction of these investments has already been observed. Since 2019, the RGE and RGE Sul concessions have been unified, becoming a single distributor for the purpose of calculating technical indicators. Losses Find below the performance of CPFL distribution companies throughout the last quarters: 12M Accumulated Losses1 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 ANEEL CPFL Energia 8.82% 9.02% 8.86% 9.03% 8.84% 8.30% CPFL Paulista 8.93% 9.10% 8.87% 9.13% 8.86% 8.37% CPFL Piratininga 7.72% 7.87% 7.79% 7.94% 7.69% 6.92% RGE 9.45% 9.73% 9.71% 9.70% 9.78% 9.11% CPFL Santa Cruz 8.65% 8.84% 8.09% 8.56% 7.82% 7.58% Notes: The figures above were adequate to a better comparison with the regulatory losses trajectory defined by the Regulatory Agency (ANEEL). In CPFL Piratininga, RGE and RGE Sul, high-voltage customers were disregarded. The consolidated losses index of CPFL Energia was of 8.84% in 1Q19, compared to 9.03% in 4Q18, a reduction of 0.19 p.p. Compared to 1Q18 (8.82%), there was an increase of 0.02 p.p. 11.2) Commercialization and Services Segments 11.2.1) Commercialization Segment Consolidated Income Statement - Commercialization (R$ Million) 1Q19 1Q18 Var. Net Operating Revenue 760 710 7.1% EBITDA(1) 31 8 295.0% Net Loss 15 (0) - Note: EBITDA is calculated from the sum of net income, taxes, financial result and depreciation/amortization. Page 36 de 57 1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019 Operating Revenue In 1Q19, net operating revenue reached R$ 760 million, representing an increase of 7.1% (R$ 50 million). EBITDA In 1Q19, EBITDA totaled R$ 31 million, compared to R$ 8 million in 1Q18, an increase of 295.0% (R$ 23 million). Net Income In 1Q19, net income was of R$ 15 million, compared to a net loss of R$ 0.4 million in 1Q18, a variation of R$ 15 million. 11.2.2) Services Segment Consolidated Income Statement - Services (R$ Million) 1Q19 1Q18 Var. Net Operating Revenue 146 112 30.4% EBITDA(1) 36 23 58.5% Net Income 23 13 78.1% Note: EBITDA is calculated from the sum of net income, taxes, financial result and depreciation/amortization. Operating Revenue In 1Q19, net operating revenue reached R$ 146 million, representing an increase of 30.4% (R$ 34 million). EBITDA In 1Q19, EBITDA totaled R$ 36 million, compared to R$ 23 million in 1Q18, an increase of 58.5% (R$ 13 million). Net Income In 1Q19, net income was of R$ 23 million, compared to a net income of R$ 13 million in 1Q18, an increase of 78.1% (R$ 10 million). Page 37 de 57 1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019 11.3) Conventional Generation Segment 11.3.1) Economic-Financial Performance Consolidated Income Statement - Conventional Generation (R$ million) 1Q19 1Q18 Var. Gross Operating Revenue 301 308 -2.3% Net Operating Revenue 269 281 -4.3% Cost of Electric Power (29) (19) 57.4% Operating Costs & Expenses (52) (53) -2.6% EBIT 188 210 -10.1% EBITDA 304 325 -6.5% Financial Income (Expense) (44) (68) -35.1% Income Before Taxes 230 227 1.3% Net Income 184 182 1.4% Nota: EBITDA is calculated from the sum of net income, taxes, financial result and depreciation/amortization. 11.3.1.1) Operating Revenue In the analysis presented in this report we consider the migration of the transmission companies CPFL Piracicaba and CPFL Morro Agudo from "Others" to "Conventional Generation" segment. In 1Q19, Gross Operating Revenue reached R$ 301 million, a reduction of 2.3% (R$ 7 million). Net Operating Revenue was of R$ 269 million, registering a reduction of 4.3% (R$ 12 million). The main factors that affected the net operating revenue are: Reduction of R$ 10 million in other operating revenues;

Reduction of R$ 1 million in the revenue with the power supply from Jaguari Geração;

Reduction of R$ 1 million in the revenue with the power supply from CPFL Centrais Geradoras; Partially offset by: Increase of 1.7% (R$ 3 million) in the revenue with the power supply to CPFL Paulista and CPFL Piratininga;

Increase of 2.0% (R$ 2 million) in the revenue from the plants of Rio das Antas Complex (CERAN). 11.3.1.2) Cost of Electric Power In the analysis presented in this report we consider the migration of the transmission companies CPFL Piracicaba and CPFL Morro Agudo from "Others" to "Conventional Generation" segment. In 1Q19, the cost of electric power reached R$ 29 million, an increase of 57.4% (R$ 11 million), mainly due to the following factor: Increase of R$ 11 million in the cost with Electric Energy Purchased for Resale, mainly due to the gain in 1Q18 related to the reimbursement of the GSF agreement. Page 38 de 57 1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019 11.3.1.3) Operating Costs and Expenses In the analysis presented in this report we consider the migration of the transmission companies CPFL Piracicaba and CPFL Morro Agudo from "Others" to "Conventional Generation" segment. Operating costs and expenses reached R$ 52 million in 1Q19, compared to R$ 53 million in 1Q18, a reduction of 2.6% (R$ 1 million). The factors that explain these variations follow below: PMSO PMSO (R$ million) 1Q19 1Q18 Variation % PMSO Personnel 8 9 -10.2% Material 1 1 30.1% Outsourced Services 6 5 16.2% Other Operating Costs/Expenses 7 8 -13.0% GSF Risk Premium 2 2 31.9% Others 5 7 -25.3% Total PMSO 22 23 -4.4% PMSO item reached R$ 22 million in 1Q19, registering a reduction of 4.4%, due to the following factors: Reduction of 10.2% (R$ 1 million) in expenses with Personnel; Reduction of 13.0% (R$ 1 million) in Other Operating Costs/Expenses; Partially offset by: Increase of 16.2% (R$ 1 million) in expenses with Outsourced Services; Increase of 30.1% (R$ 0.2 million) in expenses with Material. Other operating costs and expenses Other operating costs and expenses reached R$ 30 million in 1Q19, compared to R$ 31 million in 1Q18, registering a reduction of 1.3% (R$ 0.4 million), explained by the variations below: Reduction of 0.5% (R$ 0.4 million) in Depreciation and Amortization item; Partially offset by: Increase of 0.3% (R$ 0.1 million) in Private Pension Fund. Page 39 de 57 1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019 11.3.1.4) Equity Income Equity Income (R$ Million) 1Q19 1Q18 Var. R$ Var. % Projects Barra Grande HPP 3 3 0 13.7% Campos Novos HPP 30 27 3 11.3% Foz do Chapecó HPP 30 31 (1) -2.6% Epasa TPP 22 24 (2) -9.5% Total 86 85 0 0.5% In 1Q19, Equity Income result reached R$ 86 million, compared to R$ 85 million in 1Q18, an increase of 0.5% (R$ 1 million). Equity Income (R$ Million) EPASA 1Q19 1Q18 Var. R$ Var. % Net Revenue 105 93 12 12.3% Operating Costs / Expenses (71) (58) (14) 23.3% Deprec. / Amortization (5) (5) 0 -0.5% Net Financial Result (2) (2) 0 -1.8% Income Tax (5) (5) (0) 7.0% Net Income 22 24 (2) -9.5% Equity Income (R$ Million) FOZ DO CHAPECO 1Q19 1Q18 Var. R$ Var. % Net Revenue 108 106 2 2.0% Operating Costs / Expenses (29) (24) (4) 18.3% Deprec. / Amortization (16) (15) (0) 1.9% Net Financial Result (18) (12) (6) 47.8% Income Tax (15) (16) 1 -5.1% Net Income 30 31 (1) -2.6% Equity Income (R$ Million) BAESA 1Q19 1Q18 Var. R$ Var. % Net Revenue 14 16 (1) -7.0% Operating Costs / Expenses (6) (5) (1) 25.2% Deprec. / Amortization (3) (3) (0) 0.3% Net Financial Result (0) (0) 0 -95.4% Income Tax (2) (2) (0) 11.0% Net Income 3 3 0 13.7% Page 40 de 57 1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019 Equity Income (R$ Million) ENERCAN 1Q19 1Q18 Var. R$ Var. % Net Revenue 68 69 (1) -1.4% Operating Costs / Expenses (12) (15) 3 -23.1% Deprec. / Amortization (6) (6) 0 -4.6% Net Financial Result (4) (5) 1 -27.7% Income Tax (16) (14) (2) 11.3% Net Income 30 27 3 11.3% 11.3.1.5) EBITDA In 1Q19, EBITDA was of R$ 304 million, compared to R$ 325 million in 1Q18, a reduction of 6.5% (R$ 21 million). Conciliation of Net Income and EBITDA (R$ million) 1Q19 1Q18 Var. Net Income 184 182 1.4% Depreciation and Amortization 30 30 Financial Result 44 68 Income Tax /Social Contribution 46 45 EBITDA 304 325 -6.5% 11.3.1.6) Financial Result Financial Result (Adjusted - R$ Million) 1Q19 1Q18 Var. Revenues Income from Financial Investments 3 15 -76.7% Adjustment for inflation and exchange rate changes 0 4 -97.4% Interest on loan agreements 7 0 2485.1% PIS and COFINS on other finance income (0) (1) -32.9% Others 0 1 -75.2% Total 10 20 -50.7% Expenses Interest on debts (47) (64) -26.5% Adjustment for inflation and exchange rate changes (4) (20) -78.7% Use of Public Asset (2) (4) -49.3% Others (1) (1) 11.4% Total (54) (88) -38.7% Financial Result (44) (68) -35.1% Page 41 de 57 1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019 In 1Q19, the financial result was a net financial expense of R$ 44 million, representing a reduction of 35.1% (R$ 24 million), compared to net financial expenses of R$ 68 million registered in 1Q18. Financial Revenues moved from R$ 20 million in 1Q18 to R$ 10 million in 1Q19, a reduction of 50.7% (R$ 10 million), due to:

Reduction of 76.7% (R$ 11 million) related to income from financial investments ; Variation of R$ 4 million in monetary and foreign exchange updates (zero-cost collar derivative 2 effect of R$ 5 million in the period); Reduction of 75.2% (R$ 1 million) in other financial income ;

Partially offset by: Revenue of R$ 6 million in 1Q19, related to interest on loan agreements ;

Financial Expenses moved from R$ 88 million in 1Q18 to R$ 54 million in 1Q19, a reduction of 38.7% (R$ 34 million), due to:

Reduction of 26.5% (R$ 17 million) in debt charges , due to the reduction in the volume of debt, and also to the reduction in the CDI interbank rate; Reduction of 78.7% (R$ 15 million) in monetary and foreign exchange updates ; Reduction of 49.3% (R$ 2 million) in the financial expenses with the Use of Public Asset (UBP) .

11.3.1.7) Net Income In 1Q19, net income was of R$ 184 million, compared to a net income of R$ 182 million in 1Q18, an increase of 1.4% (R$ 2 million). 11.4) CPFL Renováveis 11.4.1) Economic-Financial Performance Income Statement - CPFL Renováveis ( R$ Million) 1Q19 1Q18 Var. % Gross Operating Revenue 354 406 -12.8% Net Operating Revenue 334 384 -12.9% Cost of Electric Pow er (53) (70) -24.4% Operating Costs & Expenses (249) (243) 2.7% EBIT 31 70 -55.1% EBITDA (1) 192 228 -15.7% Financial Income (Expense) (112) (129) -13.5% Income Before Taxes (80) (59) 35.7% Net Income (93) (73) 28.3% Note: EBITDA is calculated from the sum of net income, taxes, financial result and depreciation/amortization. 2 In 2015, subsidiary CPFL Geração contracted US$ denominated put and call options, involving the same financial institution as counterpart, and which on a combined basis are characterized as an operation usually known as zero-cost collar. The contracting of this operation does not involve any kind of speculation, inasmuch as it is aimed at minimizing any negative impacts on future revenues of the joint venture ENERCAN, which has electric energy sale agreements with annual restatement of part of the tariff based on the variation in the US$. In addition, according to Management's view, the scenario was favorable for contracting this type of financial instrument, considering the high volatility implicit in dollar options and the fact that there was no initial cost for same. Page 42 de 57 1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019 11.4.1.1) Operating Revenue In 1Q19, Gross Operating Revenue reached R$ 354 million, representing a reduction of 12.8% (R$ 52 million). Net Operating Revenue reached R$ 334 million, representing a reduction of 12.9% (R$ 49 million). These variations are mainly explained by the following factors: Wind Source: Reduction of R$ 44 million in revenue from wind farms, mainly due to: (i) the difference in the price of energy sold in the new energy auction through the Surplus and Deficit Offset Mechanism (MCSD), since the energy no longer contracted in 1Q18 was sold in the free market at a price higher than the contract price in the regulated market in 1Q19; and (ii) the lower generation of wind complexes. SHPPs Source and Holding Company: Reduction of R$ 11 million in revenue from SHPPs, chiefly due to the different strategy of seasonal adjustment of physical guarantee in the agreements between the periods (-R$ 42 million), partially offset by the secondary energy in the MRE, in the amount of R$ 26 million, and other effects of financial settlement in the amount of R$ 5 million at CCEE.

(-R$ 42 million), partially offset by the secondary energy in the MRE, in the amount of R$ 26 million, and other effects of financial settlement in the amount of R$ 5 million at CCEE. Increase of R$ 10 million in revenue from the Holding company due to intercompany operations with Boa Vista II SHPP, which started commercial operations in November 2018, and with wind farms. Other revenues also include the sale of a project with a positive impact of R$ 2 million in 1Q19. Biomass Source: Reduction of R$ 4 million in revenue from biomass due to the strategy of seasonal adjustments to agreements and the lower generation at some plants. 11.4.1.2) Cost of Electric Power In 1Q19, cost of electric power totaled R$ 53 million, representing a reduction of 24.4% (R$ 17 million). Energy purchase cost totaled R$ 29 million in 1Q19, a reduction of 36.1% (R$ 17 million), mainly due to the lower energy purchase volume to meet the short-term market exposure and hedge operations. Cost of system use fees totaled R$ 24 million in 1Q19, a reduction of 2.7% (R$ 1 million), chiefly due to the positive effect of the recovery of PIS and Cofins credits, which was partially offset by price adjustments in connection charges, as well as the distribution and transmission system use and connection tariffs. 11.4.1.3) Operating Costs and Expenses Operating Costs and Expenses reached R$ 249 million in 1Q19, compared to R$ 243 million in 1Q18, representing an increase of 2.7% (R$ 6 million). Page 43 de 57 1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019 The factors that explain these variations follow: PMSO PMSO (R$ million) 1Q19 1Q18 Variation R$ MM % Reported PMSO Personnel (26) (25) (1) 5.7% Material (4) (10) 6 -56.8% Outsourced Services (45) (43) (3) 6.5% Other Operating Costs/Expenses (13) (8) (5) 61.7% GSF Risk Premium (1) (1) 1 -50.0% Others (12) (7) (6) 81.5% Total PMSO (89) (85) (4) 4.2% The PMSO item reached R$ 89 million in 1Q19, compared to R$ 85 million in 1Q18, an increase of 4.2% (R$ 4 million), mainly due to the reversal of provision for impairment in 1Q18, in the amount of R$ 6 million, which did not repeat in 1Q19, partially offset by the lower costs (R$ 3 million) with: (i) leases, given the lower generation, since a part of this payment is linked to the Company's revenue, which was affected by weaker winds, and (ii) recovery of PIS and Cofins credits. Other operating costs and expenses Other operating costs and expenses, represented by Depreciation and Amortization accounts, reached R$ 161 million in 1Q19, increase of 1.8% (R$ 3 million), due to the startup of Boa Vista II SHPP in November 2018. 11.4.1.4) EBITDA In 1Q19, EBITDA was of R$ 192 million, compared to R$ 228 million in 1Q18, a reduction of 15.7% (R$ 36 million). This reduction is mainly due to: (i) lower net revenue; (ii) reversal of provision for impairment in 1Q18. These items were partially offset by the lower energy purchase costs. Conciliation of Net Income and EBITDA (R$ million) 1Q19 1Q18 Var. Net income (93) (73) 28.3% Amortization (161) (158) Financial Results (112) (129) Income Tax /Social Contribution (13) (13) EBITDA 192 228 -15.7% Page 44 de 57 1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019 11.4.1.5) Financial Result Financial Result (Adjusted - R$ Million) 1Q19 1Q18 Var. Revenues Income from Financial Investments 20 24 -14.9% Late payment interest and fines 0 0 1200.0% Judicial Deposits Update 0 0 -12.1% Monetary and Foreign Exchange Updates 0 0 -58.8% PIS and COFINS - over Other Financial Revenues (1) (1) -10.1% Others 29 7 318.8% Total 49 30 61.2% Expenses Debt Charges (97) (119) -18.0% Monetary and Foreign Exchange Updates (18) (18) 2.5% (-) Capitalized Interest - 2 -100.0% Others (45) (25) 76.6% Total (160) (159) -0.6% - - Financial Result (112) (129) -13.6% Net financial result registered a net financial expense of R$ 112 million in 1Q19, a reduction 13.5% (R$ 18 million). Financial revenues totaled R$ 49 million in 1Q19, an increase of 61.2% (R$ 18 million), mainly due to the higher revenue from inflation adjustment on amounts receivable from settlements in the CCEE (R$ 22 million), partially offset by the lower average CDI rate in the periods (6.40% in 1Q19 vs. 6.73% in 1Q18). Financial expenses totaled R$ 160 million in 1Q19, an increase of 0.6% (R$ 1 million), mainly due to the increase in debt expenses related to projects, which, with the operational startup, cease to be capitalized and start affecting the result and inflation adjustment on the GSF provision, partially offset by the decline in the average CDI rate and the TJLP rate. 11.4.1.6) Net Income In 1Q19, net loss was of R$ 93 million, compared to the net loss of R$ 73 million in 1Q18, a variation of 28.3% (R$ 20 million). This performance mainly reflect the lower EBITDA and financial result. 11.4.2) Status of Generation Projects - 100% Participation On the date of this report, the portfolio of projects of CPFL Renováveis (100% participation) totaled 2,133 MW of operating installed capacity and 97 MW of capacity under construction. The operational power plants comprises 40 Small Hydroelectric Power Plants - SHPPs (453 MW), 45 wind farms (1,309 MW), 8 biomass thermoelectric power plants (370 MW) and 1 solar power plant (1 MW). Still under construction there are 1 SHPP (28 MW) and 4 wind farms (69 MW). Additionally, CPFL Renováveis owns wind, solar and SHPP projects under development totaling Page 45 de 57 1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019 2,903 MW. The table below illustrates the overall portfolio of assets (100% participation) in operation, construction and development, and its installed capacity on this date. CPFL Renováveis - Portfolio (100% participation) In MW SHPP Biomass Wind Solar Total Operating 453 370 1,309 1 2,133 Under construction 28 - 69 - 97 Under development 149 - 2,415 340 2,903 Total 630 370 3,792 341 5,134 Lucia Cherobim SHPP The PCH Lucia Cherobim, project located in the State of Paraná, is scheduled to have its start-up in 2024. The installed capacity is of 28.0 MW and the physical guarantee is of 16.6 average-MW. Energy was sold through a long-term contract in the 2018 A-6 new energy auction (price: R$ 189.95/MWh - March 2018). Wind Farms of the Gameleira Complex The wind farms of the Gameleira Complex (Costa das Dunas, Figueira Branca, Farol de Touros e Gameleira), located in the State of Rio Grande do Norte, is scheduled to have its start-up in 2024. The installed capacity is of 69.3 MW and the phusical guarantee is of 39.4 average-MW. Part of the energy (12.0 average-MW) was sold through a long-term contract it the 2018 A-6 new energy auction (price: R$ 89.89/MWh - March 2018). Page 46 de 57 1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019 12) ATTACHMENTS 12.1) Statement of Assets - CPFL Energia (R$ thousands) Consolidated ASSETS 03/31/2019 12/31/2018 03/31/2018 CURRENT Cash and Cash Equivalents 3,440,809 1,891,457 3,028,978 Consumers, Concessionaries and Licensees 4,704,583 4,547,951 4,258,871 Dividend and Interest on Equity 100,182 100,182 56,145 Recoverable Taxes 421,109 411,256 417,645 Derivatives 260,847 309,484 341,350 Sectoral Financial Assets 1,402,757 1,330,981 570,967 Concession Financial Assets - - 24,017 Contractual Assets 23,685 23,535 - Other Credits 681,831 787,470 905,061 TOTAL CURRENT 11,035,803 9,402,316 9,603,034 NON-CURRENT Consumers, Concessionaries and Licensees 687,826 752,795 243,195 Judicial Deposits 859,842 854,374 854,224 Recoverable Taxes 423,610 253,691 235,563 Sectoral Financial Assets 27,093 223,880 66,841 Derivatives 349,932 347,507 116,934 Deferred Taxes 932,673 956,380 977,462 Concession Financial Assets 7,677,726 7,430,149 6,794,551 Investments at Cost 116,654 116,654 116,654 Other Credits 710,930 927,440 861,611 Investments 1,066,138 980,362 1,065,403 Property, Plant and Equipment 9,351,350 9,456,614 9,678,537 Contractual Assets 1,329,593 1,046,433 - Intangible 9,376,904 9,462,935 10,552,350 TOTAL NON-CURRENT 32,910,270 32,809,214 31,563,326 TOTAL ASSETS 43,946,073 42,211,530 41,166,359 Page 47 de 57 1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019 12.2) Statement of Liabilities - CPFL Energia (R$ thousands) Consolidated LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 03/31/2019 12/31/2018 03/31/2018 CURRENT Suppliers 3,159,696 2,398,085 2,528,146 Loans and Financing 2,764,095 2,446,113 3,562,035 Debentures 1,116,111 917,352 1,892,414 Employee Pension Plans 109,611 86,623 66,133 Regulatory Charges 125,274 150,656 145,194 Taxes, Fees and Contributions 724,688 765,438 721,308 Dividend and Interest on Equity 532,790 532,608 294,141 Accrued Liabilities 129,141 119,252 124,533 Derivatives 4,863 8,139 40,943 Sectoral Financial Liabilities - - 17,860 Public Utilities 11,771 11,570 10,939 Other Accounts Payable 1,048,916 979,296 1,061,146 TOTAL CURRENT 9,726,955 8,415,132 10,464,792 NON-CURRENT Suppliers 320,024 333,036 130,334 Loans and Financing 8,588,747 8,989,846 6,536,192 Debentures 8,007,720 8,023,493 8,816,277 Employee Pension Plans 1,135,215 1,156,639 872,113 Taxes, Fees and Contributions 7,053 9,691 16,459 Deferred Taxes 1,130,097 1,136,227 1,236,496 Reserve for Tax, Civil and Labor Risks 979,335 979,360 978,316 Derivatives 20,135 23,659 37,544 Sectoral Financial Liabilities 218,038 46,703 23,973 Public Utilities 88,957 89,965 84,847 Other Accounts Payable 623,054 475,396 429,795 TOTAL NON-CURRENT 21,118,375 21,264,015 19,162,345 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Capital 5,741,284 5,741,284 5,741,284 Capital Reserve 469,257 469,257 468,018 Legal Reserve 900,992 900,992 798,090 Statutory Reserve - Concession Financial Assets - - 867,912 Statutory Reserve - Strengthening of Working Capital 3,527,510 3,527,510 1,292,046 Other Comprehensive Income (380,790) (376,294) (189,025) Retained Earnings 609,873 - 360,478 10,868,126 10,262,749 9,338,803 Non-Controlling Shareholders' Interest 2,232,617 2,269,634 2,200,419 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 13,100,743 12,532,383 11,539,223 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 43,946,073 42,211,530 41,166,359 Page 48 de 57 1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019 12.3) Income Statement - CPFL Energia (R$ thousands) Consolidated OPERATING REVENUES Electricity Sales to Final Customers Electricity Sales to Distributors Revenue from building the infrastructure Update of concession's financial asset Sectorial financial assets and liabilities Other Operating Revenues DEDUCTIONS FROM OPERATING REVENUES NET OPERATING REVENUES COST OF ELECTRIC ENERGY SERVICES Electricity Purchased for Resale Electricity Network Usage Charges OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES Personnel Material Outsourced Services Other Operating Costs/Expenses Allowance for Doubtful Accounts Legal and judicial expenses Others Cost of building the infrastructure Employee Pension Plans Depreciation and Amortization Amortization of Concession's Intangible 1Q19 1Q18 Variation 8,009,894 6,747,443 18.7% 1,352,491 998,459 35.5% 415,213 370,562 12.0% 64,491 64,857 -0.6% (323,880) 373,547 - 1,269,547 1,082,629 17.3% 10,787,756 9,637,497 11.9% (3,660,309) (3,262,842) 12.2% 7,127,446 6,374,654 11.8% (3,952,543) (3,301,275) 19.7% (531,221) (712,446) -25.4% (4,483,763) (4,013,721) 11.7% (348,018) (337,745) 3.0% (66,856) (62,622) 6.8% (165,010) (180,932) -8.8% (175,260) (105,822) 65.6% (68,615) (26,420) 159.7% (32,038) (12,284) 160.8% (74,607) (67,118) 11.2% (415,211) (370,559) 12.1% (28,150) (22,477) 25.2% (332,331) (318,676) 4.3% (72,109) (71,508) 0.8% (1,602,946) (1,470,341) 9.0% EBITDA1 1,531,097 1,366,277 12.1% INCOME FROM ELECTRIC ENERGY SERVICE 1,040,736 890,592 16.9% FINANCIAL REVENUES (EXPENSES) Financial Revenues 206,595 197,151 4.8% Financial Expenses (426,635) (504,671) -15.5% (220,040) (307,519) -28.4% EQUITY ACCOUNTING Equity Accounting 85,920 85,501 0.5% Assets Surplus Value Amortization (145) (145) 0.0% 85,775 85,356 0.5% INCOME BEFORE TAXES ON INCOME 906,472 668,428 35.6% Social Contribution (90,050) (66,869) 34.7% Income Tax (246,064) (182,156) 35.1% NET INCOME 570,358 419,404 36.0% Controlling Shareholders' Interest 603,451 443,783 36.0% Non-Controlling Shareholders' Interest (33,093) (24,379) 35.7% Note: EBITDA is calculated from the sum of net income, taxes, financial result and depreciation/amortization, according to CVM Instruction no. 527/12. Page 49 de 57 1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019 12.4) Cash Flow - CPFL Energia (R$ thousands) Consolidated 1Q19 Last 12M Beginning Balance 1,891,457 3,028,978 Net Income Before Taxes 906,472 3,178,021 Depreciation and Amortization 404,440 1,608,319 Interest on Debts and Monetary and Foreign Exchange Restatements 256,867 1,015,250 Consumers, Concessionaries and Licensees (160,055) (1,103,434) Sectoral Financial Assets 194,604 (630,579) Accounts Receivable - Resources Provided by the CDE/CCEE 4,318 26,296 Suppliers 748,599 667,767 Sectoral Financial Liabilities 129,276 120,076 Accounts Payable - CDE 6,169 79,304 Interest on Debts and Debentures Paid (286,886) (1,312,498) Income Tax and Social Contribution Paid (317,300) (881,612) Others 11,816 451,168 991,848 40,057 Total Operating Activities 1,898,320 3,218,078 Investment Activities Purchases of Contract Asset, Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets (445,566) (2,082,075) Others 22,100 253,654 Total Investment Activities (423,466) (1,828,421) Financing Activities Loans and Debentures 799,731 7,462,664 Principal Amortization of Loans and Debentures, Net of Derivatives (721,465) (8,126,156) Dividend and Interest on Equity Paid (3,767) (322,327) Others - 7,994 Total Financing Activities 74,499 (977,825) Cash Flow Generation 1,549,353 411,832 Ending Balance - 03/31/2019 3,440,810 3,440,810 Page 50 de 57 1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019 12.5) Income Statement - Conventional Generation Segment (R$ thousands) Conventional Generation 1Q19 1Q18 Var. OPERATING REVENUE Eletricity Sales to Distributors 288,273 285,178 1.1% Revenue from construction of concession infrastructure 55 84 -35.1% Other Operating Revenues 12,488 22,701 -45.0% 300,816 307,963 -2.3% DEDUCTIONS FROM OPERATING REVENUE (31,356) (26,508) 18.3% NET OPERATING REVENUE 269,460 281,455 -4.3% COST OF ELETRIC ENERGY SERVICES Eletricity Purchased for Resale (22,411) (11,719) 91.2% Eletricity Network Usage Charges (6,789) (6,831) -0.6% (29,200) (18,550) 57.4% OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES Personnel (7,879) (8,778) -10.2% Material (889) (683) 30.1% Outsourced Services (5,637) (4,852) 16.2% Other Operating Costs/Expenses (7,360) (8,463) -13.0% Costs of infrastructure construction (53) (81) -35.1% Employee Pension Plans (473) (388) 21.8% Depreciation and Amortization (27,211) (27,655) -1.6% Amortization of Concession's Intangible (2,492) (2,492) 0.0% (51,992) (53,392) -2.6% EBITDA 303,890 325,160 -6.5% EBIT 188,267 209,513 -10.1% FINANCIAL INCOME (EXPENSE) Financial Income 10,087 20,463 -50.7% Financial Expenses (54,127) (88,328) -38.7% (44,040) (67,866) -35.1% EQUITY ACCOUNTING Equity Accounting 85,920 85,501 0.5% Assets Surplus Value Amortization (145) (145) 0.0% 85,775 85,356 0.5% INCOME BEFORE TAXES ON INCOME 230,003 227,003 1.3% Social Contribution (12,113) (11,979) 1.1% Income Tax (33,521) (33,144) 1.1% NET INCOME 184,369 181,880 1.4% Note: EBITDA (IFRS) is calculated from the sum of net income, taxes, financial result and depreciation/amortization, as CVM Instruction no. 527/12. Page 51 de 57 1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019 12.6) Income Statement - CPFL Renováveis (R$ thousands) Consolidated - 100% Participation 1Q19 1Q18 Var. Var. % OPERATING REVENUES Eletricity Sales to Final Consumers 5,824 5,806 17 0.3% Eletricity Sales to Distributors 344,976 398,767 (53,791) -13.5% Other Operating Revenues 2,811 944 1,868 198.0% 353,611 405,517 (51,906) -12.8% DEDUCTIONS FROM OPERATING REVENUES (19,422) (21,964) 2,542 -11.6% NET OPERATING REVENUES 334,189 383,553 (49,364) -12.9% COST OF ELETRIC ENERGY SERVICES Eletricity Purchased for Resale (29,243) (45,766) 16,522 -36.1% Eletricity Netw ork Usage Charges (24,027) (24,700) 673 -2.7% (53,271) (70,466) 17,195 -24.4% OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES Personnel (26,374) (24,961) (1,413) 5.7% Material (4,185) (9,688) 5,503 -56.8% Outsourced Services (45,471) (42,707) (2,765) 6.5% Other Operating Costs/Expenses (12,847) (7,946) (4,901) 61.7% Depreciation and Amortization (120,774) (118,481) (2,293) 1.9% Amortization of Concession's Intangible (39,807) (39,206) (601) 1.5% (249,458) (242,988) (6,470) 2.7% EBITDA1 192,040 227,786 (35,746) -15.7% EBIT 31,460 70,099 (38,640) -55.1% FINANCIAL INCOME (EXPENSE) Financial Income 48,590 30,140 18,450 61.2% Financial Expenses (160,296) (159,354) (942) 0.6% (111,706) (129,214) 17,508 -13.5% INCOME BEFORE TAXES ON INCOME (80,246) (59,115) (21,131) 35.7% Social Contribution (4,278) (4,618) 340 - Income Tax (8,499) (8,788) 288 - NET INCOME (93,023) (72,521) (20,503) 28.3% Note: EBITDA (IFRS) is calculated from the sum of net income, taxes, financial result and depreciation/amortization, as CVM Instruction no. 527/12. Page 52 de 57 1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019 12.7) Income Statement - Distribution Segment (R$ thousands) Consolidated OPERATING REVENUE Electricity Sales to Final Customers Electricity Sales to Distributors Revenue from building the infrastructure Adjustments to the concession´s financial asset Sectoral financial assets and liabilities Other Operating Revenues DEDUCTIONS FROM OPERATING REVENUE NET OPERATING REVENUE COST OF ELECTRIC ENERGY SERVICES Electricity Purchased for Resale Electricity Network Usage Charges OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES Personnel Material Outsourced Services Other Operating Costs/Expenses Allowance for Doubtful Accounts Legal and Judicial Expenses Others Cost of building the infrastructure Employee Pension Plans Depreciation and Amortization Amortization of Concession's Intangible EBITDA1 EBIT FINANCIAL INCOME (EXPENSE) Financial Income Financial Expenses Interest on Equity INCOME BEFORE TAXES ON INCOME Social Contribution Income Tax 1Q19 1Q18 Variation 7,506,525 6,281,379 19.5% 560,114 202,923 176.0% 415,159 370,478 12.1% 64,491 64,857 -0.6% (323,880) 373,547 - 1,223,786 1,036,257 18.1% 9,446,194 8,329,440 13.4% (3,509,968) (3,128,682) 12.2% 5,936,226 5,200,758 14.1% (3,370,234) (2,763,525) 22.0% (506,967) (687,349) -26.2% (3,877,202) (3,450,874) 12.4% (226,346) (224,119) 1.0% (45,710) (39,840) 14.7% (206,688) (206,481) 0.1% (157,859) (94,501) 67.0% (68,124) (26,210) 159.9% (30,525) (11,448) 166.6% (59,211) (56,843) 4.2% (415,159) (370,478) 12.1% (27,678) (22,089) 25.3% (177,871) (166,372) 6.9% (14,133) (14,133) 0.0% (1,271,444) (1,138,012) 11.7% 979,585 792,377 23.6% 787,581 611,873 28.7% 145,176 136,438 6.4% (204,707) (241,145) -15.1% (59,531) (104,708) -43.1% 728,049 507,165 43.6% (70,451) (49,883) 41.2% (192,518) (136,727) 40.8% NET INCOME 465,081 320,554 45.1% Note: EBITDA (IFRS) is calculated from the sum of net income, taxes, financial result and depreciation/amortization, as CVM Instruction no. 527/12. Page 53 de 57 1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019 12.8) Economic-Financial Performance by Distributor (R$ thousands) Summary of Income Statement by Distribution Company (R$ Thousands) CPFL PAULISTA 1Q19 1Q18 Var. Gross Operating Revenue 3,982,393 3,504,262 13.6% Net Operating Revenue 2,525,566 2,202,574 14.7% Cost of Electric Power (1,701,886) (1,486,568) 14.5% Operating Costs & Expenses (512,970) (461,701) 11.1% EBIT 310,710 254,305 22.2% EBITDA(1) 374,250 314,362 19.1% Financial Income (Expense) (18,649) (32,534) -42.7% Income Before Taxes 292,061 221,771 31.7% Net Income 187,465 141,046 32.9% CPFL PIRATININGA 1Q19 1Q18 Var. Gross Operating Revenue 1,792,358 1,520,521 17.9% Net Operating Revenue 1,097,619 917,011 19.7% Cost of Electric Power (760,342) (634,823) 19.8% Operating Costs & Expenses (221,127) (168,418) 31.3% EBIT 116,151 113,769 2.1% EBITDA(1) 143,060 138,457 3.3% Financial Income (Expense) (9,948) (24,646) -59.6% Income Before Taxes 106,203 89,124 19.2% Net Income 67,491 56,108 20.3% RGE 1Q19 1Q18 Var. Gross Operating Revenue 3,254,520 2,918,282 11.5% Net Operating Revenue 2,000,662 1,823,827 9.7% Cost of Electric Power (1,245,620) (1,180,589) 5.5% Operating Costs & Expenses (462,376) (434,851) 6.3% EBIT 292,665 208,387 40.4% EBITDA(1) 382,181 293,237 30.3% Financial Income (Expense) (27,594) (44,374) -37.8% Income Before Taxes 265,071 164,012 61.6% Net Income 168,303 103,151 63.2% CPFL SANTA CRUZ 1Q19 1Q18 Var. Gross Operating Revenue 416,922 386,375 7.9% Net Operating Revenue 312,379 257,346 21.4% Cost of Electric Power (169,354) (148,894) 13.7% Operating Costs & Expenses (74,971) (73,041) 2.6% EBIT 68,055 35,411 92.2% EBITDA(1) 80,094 46,320 72.9% Financial Income (Expense) (3,340) (3,154) 5.9% Income Before Taxes 64,714 32,257 100.6% Net Income 41,823 20,249 106.5% Note: (1) EBITDA (IFRS) is calculated from the sum of net income, taxes, financial result and depreciation/amortization. Page 54 de 57 1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019 12.9) Sales within the Concession Area by Distributor (In GWh) CPFL Paulista 1Q19 1Q18 Var. Residential 2,654 2,461 7.9% Industrial 2,673 2,674 0.0% Commercial 1,549 1,465 5.7% Others 1,104 1,050 5.2% Total 7,980 7,649 4.3% CPFL Piratininga 1Q19 1Q18 Var. Residential 1,135 1,042 8.9% Industrial 1,503 1,601 -6.1% Commercial 697 652 7.0% Others 333 291 14.5% Total 3,669 3,586 2.3% RGE 1Q19 1Q18 Var. Residential 1,593 1,467 8.6% Industrial 1,500 1,482 1.2% Commercial 747 735 1.6% Others 1,463 1,567 -6.7% Total 5,304 5,251 1.0% CPFL Santa Cruz 1Q19 1Q18 Var. Residential 221 202 9.4% Industrial 266 237 12.0% Commercial 101 93 9.0% Others 190 166 14.4% Total 779 699 11.4% Page 55 de 57 1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019 12.10) Sales to the Captive Market by Distributor (in GWh) CPFL Paulista 1Q19 1Q18 Var. Residential 2,654 2,461 7.9% Industrial 591 641 -7.8% Commercial 1,150 1,107 3.9% Others 1,069 1,007 6.2% Total 5,464 5,215 4.8% CPFL Piratininga 1Q19 1Q18 Var. Residential 1,135 1,042 8.9% Industrial 259 287 -9.7% Commercial 506 477 6.2% Others 289 251 15.3% Total 2,190 2,056 6.5% RGE 1Q19 1Q18 Var. Residential 1,593 1,467 8.6% Industrial 455 479 -4.9% Commercial 647 653 -0.9% Others 1,456 1,560 -6.7% Total 4,152 4,158 -0.2% CPFL Santa Cruz 1Q19 1Q18 Var. Residential 221 202 9.4% Industrial 97 98 -1.4% Commercial 94 87 7.9% Others 190 166 14.1% Total 602 554 8.7% Page 56 de 57 1Q19 Results | May 7, 2019 12.11) Reconciliation of Net Debt/EBITDA Pro Forma ratio of CPFL Energia for purposes of financial covenants calculation (R$ million) Net Debt Pro Forma Reconciliation (1Q19) Net debt - Generation projects Majority-controlled subsidiaries (fully consolidated) Investees accounted for under the equity method Mar-19 Total CERAN CPFL Paulista Subtotal ENERCAN BAESA Chapecoense EPASA Subtotal Renováveis Lajeado Borrowings and Debentures 430 5,420 - 5,850 512 - 1,154 178 1,844 7,694 (-) Cash and Cash Equivalents (61) (799) (12) (872) (94) (52) (85) (30) (260) (1,133) Net Debt 369 4,621 (12) 4,978 419 (52) 1,069 148 1,583 6,561 CPFL Stake (%) 65.00% 51.56% 59.93% - 48.72% 25.01% 51.00% 53.34% - - Net Debt in Generation Projects 240 2,382 (7) 2,615 204 (13) 545 79 815 3,430 Reconciliation CPFL Energia Gross Debt 19,891 (-) Cash and Cash Equivalents (3,441) Net Debt (IFRS) 16,450 (-) Fully Consolidated Projects (4,978) (+) Proportional Consolidation 3,430 Net Debt (Pro Forma) 14,902 EBITDA Pro Forma Reconciliation (1Q19 - LTM) EBITDA - Generation Projects Majority-controlled subsidiaries (fully consolidated) Investees accounted for under the equity method 1Q19LTM CPFL Paulista Total CERAN Subtotal ENERCAN BAESA Chapecoense EPASA Subtotal Renováveis Lajeado Net operating revenue 330 1,887 51 2,268 590 317 868 862 2,636 4,905 Operating cost and expense (95) (714) (24) (833) (182) (219) (200) (587) (1,189) (2,022) EBITDA 235 1,173 27 1,435 408 97 668 274 1,448 2,883 CPFL stake (%) 65.00% 51.56% 59.93% - 48.72% 25.01% 51.00% 53.34% - - Proportional EBITDA 153 605 16 774 199 24 340 146 710 1,484 Reconciliation CPFL Energia - 1Q19 LTM Net income 2,317 Amortization 1,608 Financial Results 1,015 Income Tax /Social Contribution 861 EBITDA 5,802 (-) Equity income (335) (-) EBITDA - Fully consolidated projects (1,435) (+) Proportional EBITDA 1,484 EBITDA Pro Forma 5,515 Net Debt / EBITDA Pro Forma 2,70x Note: in accordance with financial covenants calculation in cases of assets acquired by the Company. 