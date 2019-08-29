Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  CPFL Energia S.A.    CPFE3   BRCPFEACNOR0

CPFL ENERGIA S.A.

(CPFE3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CPFL Energia S A : Announcement_ Transaction Between Related Parties - SPA CPFL Renováveis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 07:16pm EDT

CPFL ENERGIA S.A.

Publicly held company

CNPJ nº 02.429.144/0001-93

Announcement of transaction between related parties

(Annex 30-XXXIII of CVM Rule No. 480/09)

CPFL Energia S.A. ("CPFL Energia" or "Company"), in compliance with article 30, item XXXIII, of CVM Rule No. 480, of December 7, 2009 ("ICVM 480"), hereby discloses, to its shareholders and to the market in general, the information set forth in Annex 30-XXXIII of ICVM 480, in view of the execution, on the date hereof, by and between the Company and its controlling shareholder, State Grid Brazil Power Participações S.A. ("State Grid"), of the share purchase agreement of the shares issued by CPFL Energias Renováveis S.A., a publicly-held company, indirectly controlled by the Company ("CPFL-R" and "SPA").

I. a) Parties and their

CPFL Energia, as buyer, and State Grid, as seller, are the parties

relation to the issuer

to the transaction. State Grid is the direct controlling shareholder

of CPFL Energia, holding, directly or indirectly, approximately

83.71% of its share capital.

I. b) Object and main

Under the terms of the SPA, the transaction consists of the

terms and conditions

acquisition by CPFL Energia of the entire stake held by State

Grid in CPFL-R, representing 46.761% of CPFL-R's total share

capital (the "Transaction").

The Transaction establishes that the shares issued by CPFL-R

held by State Grid will be acquired by CPFL Energia for the

amount of BRL 16.85 per share ("Purchase Price"). If the

closing of the Transaction occurs before August 30, 2019, the

Purchase Price shall be paid in two installments, the first

installment, in the amount of BRL 3,600,000,000.00, within two

business days as of the closing of the Transaction, and second

installment, in the amount of BRL 507,555,234.40, until

September 30, 2019. If the closing of the Transaction occurs on

or after August 30, 2019, the Purchase Price shall be paid in

cash, within two business days as of the closing of the

1

Transaction, by means of wire transfer of immediately available

funds.

CPFL Energia will use all of the net funds obtained from CPFL

Energia's Public Offering of shares, referred to in the Material

Facts disclosed on April 2, 22 and 24, May 21 and 30, and June

12 and 27, 2019 ("Offer") to finance the acquisition.

The Transaction is also subject to the obtainment of any

authorizations from the relevant corporate bodies of CPFL

Energia and State Grid that have not yet been obtained, as well

as any applicable governmental or third party consents or

authorizations.

The SPA also contains indemnification obligations of State Grid

and of CPFL Energia in case of breach of the obligations

provided therein, which are customary in this type of

transaction.

II.

From and to what

The Transaction was negotiated independently by the

extent the counterparty in

representatives of CPFL Energia and only the independent

the

transaction,

its

members of CPFL Energia's management participated in the

partners or

managers

negotiations and decisions related to the Transaction.

participate in the process

of

In this regard, the Transaction was submitted to CPFL Energia's

Related Party Transactions Committee ("Committee") and its

a)

decision

of

the

arms' length terms were assessed and favorably recommended

issuer on the transaction,

by the Committee, in a unanimous decision resolved exclusively

describing

such

by the independent members of the Committee

participation

The Transaction was also approved by the independent members

b)

negotiating

the

of CPFL Energia's Board of Directors, in accordance to the

transaction

as

Committee's recommendation.

representatives

of

the

issuer,

describing

such

participation

2

III.

Detailed

The terms of the Transaction were negotiated independently

justification

of

the

between the parties, and at CPFL Energia only the independent

reasons why the issuer's

managers participated in the negotiations and decisions related

management

considers

to the Transaction. Additionally, each of the parties was advised

that

the transaction has

throughout the Transaction by its own advisors and the Purchase

observed

arms'

length

Price was approved by the independent members of CPFL

conditions

or

provides

Energia's Board of Directors, after a favorable recommendation

adequate

compensatory

issued by the Committee.

payment

The Transaction shall provide for the creation of synergies

between CPFL Energia and its subsidiaries, corresponding to a

first step of a possible broader restructure still to be evaluated,

also allowing CPFL Energia to hold, directly or indirectly, all of

the shares issued by CPFL-R, except for the shares held by its

minority shareholders, thereby mitigating the necessity for

CPFL Energia to issue new shares in a potential future

consolidation involving CPFL-R, which could jeopardize

compliance with the requirement of article 10 of the Novo

Mercado Regulation, even after the Offer has been

implemented. In addition, the Transaction will not result in

dilution to the shareholders of CPFL Energia, which would

occur in alternative structures involving the issuance of shares

of CPFL Energia.

3

Disclaimer

CPFL Energia SA published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 23:15:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CPFL ENERGIA S.A.
07:16pCPFL ENERGIA S A : Announcement_ Transaction Between Related Parties - SPA CPFL ..
PU
12:46pRENEWABLE ENERGY : Market 2019 Will Generate New Growth Opportunities in The Upc..
AQ
08/14CPFL ENERGIA S A : 2Q19 Conference Call Presentation
PU
06/28CPFL ENERGIA : Closing of the Over-Allotment Option of its Follow-on Primary Equ..
PU
06/13CPFL ENERGIA : Pricing Press Release
PU
06/13CPFL ENERGIA : Minutes of the 378th Meeting of the Board of Directors
PU
06/05CPFL ENERGIA : Corporate Events Calendar - 2019
PU
05/30CPFL ENERGIA : Minutes of the 375th Meeting of the Board of Directors
PU
05/08CPFL ENERGIA : Apresentação de Resultados_1T19_ingles
PU
05/02CPFL ENERGIA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 27 251 M
EBIT 2019 4 377 M
Net income 2019 2 497 M
Debt 2019 15 342 M
Yield 2019 3,28%
P/E ratio 2019 14,8x
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,92x
EV / Sales2020 1,82x
Capitalization 37 103 M
Chart CPFL ENERGIA S.A.
Duration : Period :
CPFL Energia S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CPFL ENERGIA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 38,56  BRL
Last Close Price 32,20  BRL
Spread / Highest target 25,4%
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gustavo Estrella Chief Executive Officer
Yu Hai Hu Chairman
Luís Henrique Ferreira Pinto Vice President-Regulated Operations
Yuehui Pan Chief Financial Officer
André Dorf Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CPFL ENERGIA S.A.11.16%8 892
NEXTERA ENERGY INC27.25%105 973
ENEL SPA28.89%73 258
DUKE ENERGY CORP6.95%67 250
IBERDROLA32.74%65 686
DOMINION ENERGY INC.7.96%63 197
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group