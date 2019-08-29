CPFL Energia S A : Announcement_ Transaction Between Related Parties - SPA CPFL Renováveis
08/29/2019 | 07:16pm EDT
CPFL ENERGIA S.A.
Publicly held company
CNPJ nº 02.429.144/0001-93
Announcement of transaction between related parties
(Annex 30-XXXIII of CVM Rule No. 480/09)
CPFL Energia S.A. ("CPFL Energia" or "Company"), in compliance with article 30, item XXXIII, of CVM Rule No. 480, of December 7, 2009 ("ICVM 480"), hereby discloses, to its shareholders and to the market in general, the information set forth in Annex 30-XXXIII of ICVM 480, in view of the execution, on the date hereof, by and between the Company and its controlling shareholder, State Grid Brazil Power Participações S.A. ("State Grid"), of the share purchase agreement of the shares issued by CPFL Energias Renováveis S.A., a publicly-held company, indirectly controlled by the Company ("CPFL-R" and "SPA").
I. a) Parties and their
CPFL Energia, as buyer, and State Grid, as seller, are the parties
relation to the issuer
to the transaction. State Grid is the direct controlling shareholder
of CPFL Energia, holding, directly or indirectly, approximately
83.71% of its share capital.
I. b) Object and main
Under the terms of the SPA, the transaction consists of the
terms and conditions
acquisition by CPFL Energia of the entire stake held by State
Grid in CPFL-R, representing 46.761% of CPFL-R's total share
capital (the "Transaction").
The Transaction establishes that the shares issued by CPFL-R
held by State Grid will be acquired by CPFL Energia for the
amount of BRL 16.85 per share ("Purchase Price"). If the
closing of the Transaction occurs before August 30, 2019, the
Purchase Price shall be paid in two installments, the first
installment, in the amount of BRL 3,600,000,000.00, within two
business days as of the closing of the Transaction, and second
installment, in the amount of BRL 507,555,234.40, until
September 30, 2019. If the closing of the Transaction occurs on
or after August 30, 2019, the Purchase Price shall be paid in
cash, within two business days as of the closing of the
Transaction, by means of wire transfer of immediately available
funds.
CPFL Energia will use all of the net funds obtained from CPFL
Energia's Public Offering of shares, referred to in the Material
Facts disclosed on April 2, 22 and 24, May 21 and 30, and June
12 and 27, 2019 ("Offer") to finance the acquisition.
The Transaction is also subject to the obtainment of any
authorizations from the relevant corporate bodies of CPFL
Energia and State Grid that have not yet been obtained, as well
as any applicable governmental or third party consents or
authorizations.
The SPA also contains indemnification obligations of State Grid
and of CPFL Energia in case of breach of the obligations
provided therein, which are customary in this type of
transaction.
II.
From and to what
The Transaction was negotiated independently by the
extent the counterparty in
representatives of CPFL Energia and only the independent
the
transaction,
its
members of CPFL Energia's management participated in the
partners or
managers
negotiations and decisions related to the Transaction.
participate in the process
of
In this regard, the Transaction was submitted to CPFL Energia's
Related Party Transactions Committee ("Committee") and its
a)
decision
of
the
arms' length terms were assessed and favorably recommended
issuer on the transaction,
by the Committee, in a unanimous decision resolved exclusively
describing
such
by the independent members of the Committee
participation
The Transaction was also approved by the independent members
b)
negotiating
the
of CPFL Energia's Board of Directors, in accordance to the
transaction
as
Committee's recommendation.
representatives
of
the
issuer,
describing
such
participation
III.
Detailed
The terms of the Transaction were negotiated independently
justification
of
the
between the parties, and at CPFL Energia only the independent
reasons why the issuer's
managers participated in the negotiations and decisions related
management
considers
to the Transaction. Additionally, each of the parties was advised
that
the transaction has
throughout the Transaction by its own advisors and the Purchase
observed
arms'
length
Price was approved by the independent members of CPFL
conditions
or
provides
Energia's Board of Directors, after a favorable recommendation
adequate
compensatory
issued by the Committee.
payment
The Transaction shall provide for the creation of synergies
between CPFL Energia and its subsidiaries, corresponding to a
first step of a possible broader restructure still to be evaluated,
also allowing CPFL Energia to hold, directly or indirectly, all of
the shares issued by CPFL-R, except for the shares held by its
minority shareholders, thereby mitigating the necessity for
CPFL Energia to issue new shares in a potential future
consolidation involving CPFL-R, which could jeopardize
compliance with the requirement of article 10 of the Novo
Mercado Regulation, even after the Offer has been
implemented. In addition, the Transaction will not result in
dilution to the shareholders of CPFL Energia, which would
occur in alternative structures involving the issuance of shares