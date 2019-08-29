CPFL Energia S A : Announcement_ Transaction Between Related Parties - SPA CPFL Renováveis

III. Detailed The terms of the Transaction were negotiated independently

justification of the between the parties, and at CPFL Energia only the independent

reasons why the issuer's managers participated in the negotiations and decisions related

management considers to the Transaction. Additionally, each of the parties was advised

that the transaction has throughout the Transaction by its own advisors and the Purchase

observed arms' length Price was approved by the independent members of CPFL

conditions or provides Energia's Board of Directors, after a favorable recommendation

adequate compensatory issued by the Committee.

payment

The Transaction shall provide for the creation of synergies

between CPFL Energia and its subsidiaries, corresponding to a

first step of a possible broader restructure still to be evaluated,

also allowing CPFL Energia to hold, directly or indirectly, all of

the shares issued by CPFL-R, except for the shares held by its

minority shareholders, thereby mitigating the necessity for

CPFL Energia to issue new shares in a potential future

consolidation involving CPFL-R, which could jeopardize

compliance with the requirement of article 10 of the Novo

Mercado Regulation, even after the Offer has been

implemented. In addition, the Transaction will not result in

dilution to the shareholders of CPFL Energia, which would

occur in alternative structures involving the issuance of shares