CPFL Energia S A : Ata da 405ª RCA

CPFL ENERGIA S.A. CPFL ENERGIA S.A. Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.186.133 NIRE 35.300.186.133 Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): CNPJ/MF nº 02.429.144/0001-93 02.429.144/0001-93 MINUTES OF THE 405th MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON MARCH 26th, 2020 DATE, TIME AND PLACE: At 9:00 a.m., on March 26 th 2020, at Gustavo Armbrust Street, 36, 10 th floor, Nova Campinas, ZIP code 13025-106 in the city of Campinas, State of São Paulo. CALL NOTICE: The meeting was called pursuant to Paragraph 2 nd , Article 17 of the Bylaws of CPFL Energia. ATTENDANCE: All the members of the

Board of Directors ("Board"), pursuant to Paragraphs 1 st and 7 th , Article 17 of the Bylaws. ATA DA 405ª REUNIÃO DO CONSELHO DE ADMINISTRAÇÃO REALIZADA EM 26 DE MARÇO DE 2020 DATA, HORA E LOCAL : Aos 26 (vinte e seis) dias do mês de março de 2020, às 09h00, na Rua Gustavo Armbrust, 36, 10º andar, Nova Campinas, CEP 13025-106, na Cidade de Campinas, Estado de São Paulo. CONVOCAÇÃO: Convocada na forma do Parágrafo 2º do Artigo 17 do Estatuto Social da CPFL Energia. PRESENÇAS: A totalidade dos membros do Conselho de Administração ("Conselho"), na forma dos Parágrafos 1º e 7º do Artigo 17 do Estatuto Social. 4. PRESIDING BOARD: Chairman - Bo Wen 4. MESA: Presidente - Bo Wen e Secretário and Secretary - Valter Matta. - Valter Matta. 5. MATTERS DISCUSSED AND 5. ASSUNTOS TRATADOS E RESOLUTIONS TAKEN BY UNANIMOUS VOTE: DELIBERAÇÕES TOMADAS POR UNANIMIDADE DE VOTOS: The reading of the Agenda was waived as all those present were aware of its contents. The Directors also resolved that these minutes will be drawn up in summary form, with the right to submit opinions and dissensions, which will be filed at the headquarters of Dispensada a leitura da Ordem do Dia, por ser de conhecimento de todos os presentes. Foi deliberado que a ata desta reunião será lavrada na forma de sumário, facultado o direito de apresentação de manifestações e dissidências, the Company, and with the publication of these minutes without the signatures of the directors and the suppression of strategic and/or confidential information. After discussing and examining the items on the Agenda, the Directors, by unanimous vote of those present, resolved: To take cognizance of the managerial highlights and material facts occurred since the last Ordinary Meeting of the Board of Directors, as reported by the Chief Executive Officer. To approve, the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTI) Plan Review for CEO, Executive Vice-Presidents, Head of Subsidiary, Executive Director and Level II Manager of CPFL Energia S.A. ("CPFL Energia"), as from the 2020 LTI granting. To submit, to a voting at the Ordinary General Meeting of CPFL Energia the proposal for overall compensation of the Company's Management and

Fiscal Council members for the period from May 2020 to April 2021, as previously examined by the Human Resources Management Committee, as follows:

(a) remuneration of the Company's Management in the amount of up to R$ 36,285,186.40 (thirty six million, two hundred and eighty-five thousand, one hundred and eighty-six reais and forty cents), being R$ 35,042,852.50 (thirty five million, forty-two thousand, eight hundred and fifty-two reais and fifty cents) as fixed and variable compensation of the que ficarão arquivadas na sede da Companhia e aprovada sua publicação, com a omissão das assinaturas dos conselheiros e a supressão de informações estratégicas e/ou confidenciais. Examinadas e debatidas as matérias constantes da Ordem do Dia, foram tomadas as deliberações a seguir pelo Conselho, por unanimidade de votos dos presentes: Conheceu dos destaques gerenciais e dos assuntos relevantes ocorridos desde a última Reunião Ordinária do Conselho de Administração até a presente data, reportados pelo Diretor Presidente. Aprovou, a Revisão do Plano de Incentivo de Longo Prazo (ILP) para todos os Diretor- Presidente, Diretores Vice-Presidentes, Diretor da Subsidiária, Diretor Executivo e Gerente Nível II da CPFL Energia S.A. ("CPFL Energia"), a partir da Outorga de ILP de 2020. Encaminhou, para deliberação da Assembleia Geral de Acionistas da CPFL Energia a proposta de remuneração global dos Administradores da Companhia e do Conselho Fiscal, para o período de maio de 2020 a abril de 2021, nos termos seguintes: remuneração dos Administradores da Companhia no montante total de até R$ 36.285.186,40 (trinta e seis milhões, duzentos e oitenta e cinco mil, cento e oitenta e seis reais e quarenta centavos), dos quais até R$ 35.042.852,50 (trinta e cinco milhões, quarenta e dois mil, oitocentos e cinquenta e dois reais, e Board of Executive Officers, including benefits and charges, and R$ R$ 863,066.76 (eight hundred and sixty-three thousand, sixty-six reais and seventy-six cents) as fixed compensation of the Board of Directors; gross remuneration of the Fiscal Council in the amount of up to R$ 379,267.13 (three hundred and seventy-nine thousand, two hundred and sixty-seven reais and thirteen cents) . To recommend, the favorable vote to the representatives of CPFL Energia in the General

Shareholders' Meetings and/or Partners' Meetings of its subsidiaries approving the overall compensation of their Board of Directors, Board of Executive Officers and Fiscal Council, as applicable, for the period from May 2020 to April 2021, in the overall amount of up to R$ 65,144,124.82 (sixty-five million, one hundred and forty-four thousand, one hundred and twenty-four reais and eighty-two cents), in accordance with the proposal that is filed in the Company's headquarters. To approve, the appointment of members by the Chief Executive Officer of CPFL Energia to be elected to the Board of Directors, Fiscal Council and Board of Executive Officers, as applicable, of the subsidiaries of CPFL Energia and to recommend the favorable

vote to its representatives on the

Shareholders'/Partners' Meetings and Board of

Directors of the subsidiaries listed below, in order to accomplish the referred election, according to the abovementioned indications on the following controlled companies: CPFL Energias Renováveis cinquenta centavos) são destinados à remuneração fixa e variável da Diretoria Executiva, incluídos neste valor os benefícios e encargos, e R$ 863.066,76 (oitocentos e sessenta e três mil, sessenta e seis reais, e setenta e seis centavos) são destinados à remuneração fixa do Conselho de Administração; remuneração bruta do Conselho Fiscal da Companhia no montante de até R$ 379.267,13 (trezentos e setenta e nove mil, duzentos e sessenta e sete reais e treze centavos). Recomendou, aos representantes da CPFL Energia nas Assembleias Gerais de Acionistas e/ou Reuniões de Sócios de suas sociedades controladas o voto favorável à aprovação da remuneração global de seus Conselhos de Administração, Diretorias Executivas e Conselhos Fiscais, conforme aplicável, para o período de maio de 2020 a abril de 2021, no valor global de até R$ 65.144.124,82 (sessenta e cinco milhões, cento e quarenta e quatro mil, cento e vinte e quatro reais e oitenta e dois centavos), nos termos da proposta arquivada na sede da Companhia. Aprovou, as indicações apresentadas pelo Diretor Presidente da CPFL Energia dos membros a serem eleitos para compor o Conselho de Administração, o Conselho Fiscal e a Diretoria Executiva, conforme aplicável, das subsidiárias da CPFL Energia e recomendou o voto favorável aos

seus representantes nas Assembleias Gerais/Reuniões de Sócios e Conselhos de Administração das sociedades listadas a seguir, para realização da eleição dos membros conforme as referidas indicações: CPFL Energias S.A. ("CPFL Renováveis"), Campos Novos Energia Renováveis S.A. ("CPFL Renováveis"), Campos S.A. ("ENERCAN"), Energética Barra Grande S.A. Novos Energia S.A. ("ENERCAN"), Energética ("BAESA"), Companhia Energética Rio das Antas Barra Grande S.A. ("BAESA"), Companhia ("CERAN"), Chapecoense Geração S.A. Energética Rio das Antas ("CERAN"), ("Chapecoense"), Foz do Chapecó Energia S.A. ("Foz Chapecoense Geração S.A. ("Chapecoense"), Foz do Chapecó"), Centrais Elétricas da Paraíba do Chapecó Energia S.A. ("Foz do Chapecó"), ("EPASA"), Investco S.A. ("INVESTCO") and Paulista Centrais Elétricas da Paraíba ("EPASA"), Investco Lajeado Energia S.A. ("LAJEADO"). S.A. ("INVESTCO").e Paulista Lajeado Energia S.A. ("LAJEADO"). (vi) To take cognizance of the nomination of (vi) Conheceu das indicações dos membros para members to the Board of Directors and the Fiscal compor o Conselho de Administração e o Council of CPFL Energia and to manifest itself in Conselho Fiscal da CPFL Energia e manifestou- favor of the qualification of the candidates Messrs. se favoravelmente ao enquadramento dos Antônio Kandir and Marcelo Amaral Moraes in the candidatos Srs. Antônio Kandir e Marcelo Amaral independence criteria for the Board of Directors, Moraes nos critérios de independência para o proposing their nomination for the positions of Conselho de Administração, propondo a indicação independent members of the Board of Directors of the deles para os cargos de membros independentes Company, as well as to submit the proposals to the do Conselho de Administração da Companhia, Annual General Meeting of the Company, to be held bem como encaminhou as propostas à on April 30th 2020. Assembleia Geral Ordinária da Companhia, a ser realizada no dia 30 de abril de 2020. To submit, in terms of the Board of Executive

Officers' Resolution NO. 2020040-C , to the

Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company the proposal of amendment and consolidation of the

CFPL Energia's Bylaws which shall become effective with the wording in accordance with the document filed in the headquarters of the Company . To recommend, in terms of the Board of

Executive Officers' Resolution NO. 2020041-E, the favorable vote to its representatives on the General Shareholders Meeting of its controlled companies CPFL Comercialização Brasil S.A. ("CPFL Brasil"), Encaminhou, nos termos da Resolução de Diretoria n° 2020040-C, à Assembleia Geral Extraordinária da Companhia a proposta de alteração e consolidação do Estatuto Social da CPFL Energia, que passar a viger com a redação conforme documento arquivado na sede da Companhia . Recomendou , nos termos da Resolução de Diretoria N° 2020041-E, o voto favorável aos seus representantes nas Assembleias Gerais Extraordinárias e nas Reuniões de Sócios das Sul Geradora Participações S.A. ("Sul Geradora"), TI sociedades controladas CPFL Comercialização Nect Serviços de Informática Ltda. ("TI Nect"), CPFL Brasil S.A. ("CPFL Brasil"), Sul Geradora Geração de Energia S.A. ("CPFL Geração") and Participações S.A. ("Sul Geradora"), TI Nect CPFL Centrais Geradoras Ltda. ("Centrais Serviços de Informática Ltda. ("TI Nect"), CPFL Geradoras"), to change the headquarter's address to Geração de Energia S.A. ("CPFL Geração") e Rua Jorge de Figueiredo Correa, 1632, Jd. Professor CPFL Centrais Geradoras Ltda. ("Centrais Tarcilla - CEP 13087-397 - City of Campinas, State Geradoras"), para alterar o endereço da sede das of São Paulo, as following described: sociedades para a Rua Jorge de Figueiredo Correa, 1632, Jd. Professor Tarcilla - CEP 13087- 397 - Campinas, São Paulo, conforme adiante CPFL Brasil: to approve the alteration of the descrito: company's headquarters address and the (a) CPFL Brasil: aprovar a alteração do endereço consequential amendment to the Article 3 of the da sede social da Companhia, com a consequente Bylaws, which shall become effective with the alteração do Artigo 3º do Estatuto Social, que following wording: "Article 3 - The Company has its passará a vigorar com a seguinte redação: "Artigo registered office in the city of Campinas, state of São 3º - A Companhia tem sede e foro na cidade de Paulo, at Rua Jorge de Figueiredo Correa, 1632, Campinas, Estado de São Paulo, na Rua Jorge de parte, Jd. Professor Tarcilla - ZIP code 13087-397 Figueiredo Correa, nº 1632 - parte - Jardim. and can maintain branches, offices, storage units, Professora Tarcilla - CEP 13087-397, podendo warehouses or any other establishments anywhere in manter filiais, escritórios, depósitos, armazéns ou Brazil, by a resolution of the Board of Executive quaisquer outros estabelecimentos, em qualquer Officers, or abroad, by a resolution of the localidade do País, mediante deliberação da Shareholders Meeting."; Diretoria Executiva, ou no exterior, mediante (b) Sul Geradora: to approve the alteration of the deliberação da Assembleia Geral."; company's headquarters address and the (b) Sul Geradora: aprovar a alteração do endereço consequential amendment to the Article 3 of the da sede social da Companhia, com a consequente Bylaws, which shall become effective with the alteração do Artigo 3º do Estatuto Social, que following wording: "Article 3 - The Company, with passará a vigorar com a seguinte redação: "Artigo registered office and jurisdiction in the city of 3º - A Companhia, com sede e foro na cidade de Campinas, state of São Paulo, at Rua Jorge de Campinas, Estado de São Paulo, na Rua Jorge de Figueiredo Correa, 1632, parte, Jd. Professor Tarcilla Figueiredo Correa, nº 1632 - parte - Jardim. - ZIP code 13087-397, may open and extinguish Professora Tarcilla - CEP 13087-397, poderá abrir branches, agencies, offices or representations at any e extinguir filiais, sucursais, agências, escritórios point in the national territory or abroad, by a resolution ou representações em quaisquer pontos do of the Board of Directors."; (iii) TI Nect: to approve the território nacional ou não exterior, por deliberação alteration of the company's headquarters address, do Conselho de Administração."; (iii) TI Nect: changing the First Clause of the Bylaws, which shall become effective with the following wording: "First Clause: The Company, titled TI Nect Serviços de Informática Ltda., with registered office and jurisdiction in the city of Campinas, state of São Paulo, at Rua Jorge de Figueiredo Correa, 1632, parte, Jd. Professor Tarcilla - ZIP code 13087-397. The company may open, maintain and extinguish branches, agencies and offices anywhere in Brazil, by a resolution of the Board of Executive Officers."; (iv) CPFL Geração: to approve the alteration of the company's headquarters address, changing the Article 3 of the Bylaws, which shall become effective with the following wording: "Article 3 - The Company has its registered office in the city of Campinas, state of São Paulo, at Rua Jorge de Figueiredo Correa, 1632, parte, Jd. Professor Tarcilla - ZIP code 13087- 397 and can maintain branches, offices, storage units, warehouses or any other establishments anywhere in Brazil, by a resolution of the Board of Executive Officers, or abroad, by a resolution of the Board of Directors."; (v) Centrais Geradoras: to approve the alteration of the company's headquarters address, changing the First Clause of the Bylaws, which shall become effective with the following wording: "First Clause: The Company, titled CPFL CENTRAIS GERADORAS LTDA., with registered office in the city of Campinas, state of São Paulo, at Rua Jorge de Figueiredo Correa, 1632, parte, Jd. Professor Tarcilla ZIP code 13087-397. The company may open, maintain and extinguish branches, agencies and offices anywhere in Brazil, by a resolution of the Board of Executive Officers." aprovar a alteração do endereço da sede social da Companhia, com a consequente alteração da Cláusula Primeira do Contrato Social, que passará a vigorar com a seguinte redação: "Cláusula Primeira: A sociedade empresária denomina-se TI Nect Serviços de Informática Ltda., com sede e foro na cidade de Campinas, Estado de São Paulo, na Rua Jorge de Figueiredo Correa, nº 1632 - parte - Jardim. Professora Tarcilla - CEP 13087- 397. A Sociedade poderá abrir, manter e encerrar filiais, agências e escritórios em todo o território nacional, mediante decisão da Diretoria Executiva."; (iv) CPFL Geração: aprovar a alteração do endereço da sede social da Companhia, com a consequente alteração do Artigo 3º do Estatuto Social, que passará a vigorar com a seguinte redação: "Artigo 3º - A Companhia tem sede na cidade de Campinas, Estado de São Paulo, na Rua Jorge de Figueiredo Correa, nº 1632 - parte - Jardim. Professora Tarcilla - CEP 13087- 397, podendo manter filiais, escritórios, depósitos, armazéns ou quaisquer outros estabelecimentos, em qualquer localidade do País, mediante deliberação da Diretoria Executiva, ou do exterior, mediante deliberação do Conselho de Administração."; (v) Centrais Geradoras: aprovar a alteração do endereço da sede social da Companhia, com a consequente alteração da Cláusula Primeira do Contrato Social, que passará a vigorar com a seguinte redação: "Cláusula Primeira - A sociedade empresária denomina-se CPFL CENTRAIS GERADORAS LTDA., com sede na Rua Jorge de Figueiredo Correa, nº 1632 - parte - Jardim. Professora Tarcilla - CEP 13087- 397, na cidade de Campinas, Estado de São Paulo. A Sociedade poderá abrir, manter e To approve , pursuant to Articles 124 and 132 of Federal Law 6,404/76 and to Article 17, item "d" of the Bylaws, the publication of call notices to the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders Meetings of the Company, to be held on April 30th, 2020. The following items were presented: (a) Follow Up of Internal Audit Plan 2020; (b) Monthly Results (February/2020); (c) Monthly Health and Safety Report; (d) Business Development Follow Up; (e) Dams Status; and (f) Pipeline. encerrar filiais, agências e escritórios em todo o território nacional, mediante decisão da Diretoria Executiva." Aprovou , na forma prevista nos Artigos 124 e

132 da Lei 6.404/76 e do Artigo 17, alínea "d" do Estatuto Social, a convocação das Assembleias Gerais Ordinária e Extraordinária da Companhia para o dia 30 de abril de 2020. Foram realizadas as seguintes apresentações: (a) Acompanhameto do Plano de Auditoria Interna 2020; (b) Resultados Mensais (fevereiro/2020); (c) Relatório Mensal de Saúde e Segurança; (d) Acompanhamento de Desenvolvimento de Negócios; (e) Status de Barragens; e (f) Pipeline. 6. CLOSURE: With no business to be further discussed, the meeting was closed and these minutes were drawn up, read, approved and signed by all present members and the secretary. Mr. Bo Wen (Chairman), Mr. Shirong Lyu, Mr. Hong Li, Mr. Yang Qu, Mr. Anselmo Henrique Seto Leal, Mr. Yumeng Zhao, Mr. Gustavo Estrella, Mr. Antonio Kandir, Mr. Marcelo Amaral Moraes and Mr. Valter Matta (Secretary). For legal implications, the Portuguese version shall prevail. I hereby certify that this is copy of the original minutes drawn up in the Board of Directors' Meetings Book. Campinas, March 26th, 2020. 6. ENCERRAMENTO: Nada mais havendo a tratar, encerrou-se a reunião, da qual se lavrou a presente ata que foi lida, aprovada e assinada por todos os membros presentes e pelo Secretário. Sr. Bo Wen (Presidente da Mesa), Sr. Shirong Lyu, Sr. Hong Li, Sr. Yang Qu, Sr. Anselmo Henrique Seto Leal, Sr. Yumeng Zhao, Sr. Gustavo Estrella, Sr. Antonio Kandir, Sr. Marcelo Amaral Moraes e Sr. Valter Matta (Secretário). Para efeitos legais, a versão em português deverá prevalecer. A presente ata é cópia fiel da lavrada em livro próprio. Campinas, 26 de março de 2020. Bo Wen (Chairman) Valter Matta (Secretary) Attachments Original document

