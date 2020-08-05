Log in
End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 08/04
30.57 BRL   -1.51%
CPFL Energia S A : Ata da AGO/E de 27/07/2020

08/05/2020 | 05:12pm EDT

CPFL ENERGIA S.A.

CPFL ENERGIA S.A.

Companhia Aberta

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ/ME 02.429.144/0001-93 - NIRE

CNPJ/ME 02.429.144/0001-93 - NIRE

35.300.186.133

35.300.186.133

ATA DAS ASSEMBLEIAS GERAIS

MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL AND

ORDINÁRIA E EXTRAORDINÁRIA

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL

REALIZADAS EM 27 DE JULHO DE

MEETINGS

2020

HELD ON JULY 27TH, 2020

I. Dia, Hora e Local: Aos 27 (vinte e sete)

I. Day, Time and Place: On July 27th,

dias de julho de 2020, às 15h00 (quinze

2020, at 3:00 p.m., in an exclusively digital

horas), de forma exclusivamente digital,

form, through the Digital Platform "Zoom

por meio da Plataforma Digital "Zoom

Meetings", it was considered as held on

Meetings", foi considerada como realizada

CPFL Energia S.A.'s ("CPFL Energia" or

na sede social da CPFL Energia S.A.

"Company") headquarters, located on Rua

("CPFL Energia" ou "Companhia"),

Jorge de Figueiredo Corrêa, 1632, part, in

localizada na Rua Jorge de Figueiredo

the City of Campinas, State of São Paulo,

Corrêa, 1632, parte, na Cidade de

as per the 3rd Paragraph, of the 4th Article

Campinas, Estado de São Paulo, nos

of CVM's Ruling No. 481/09, as amended

termos do parágrafo 3º, do artigo 4º, da

("CVM's Ruling No. 481/09")

Instrução CVM nº 481/09, conforme

alterada ("Instrução CVM nº 481/09").

  1. Mesa: Presidente, Sr. Bo Wen, II. Presiding Board: Chairman, Mr. Bo

Presidente

do

Conselho

de

Wen, Chairman of the Board of Directors,

Administração, e Secretário, Sr. Valter

and Secretary, Mr. Valter Matta, pursuant

Matta, na forma prevista no artigo 10 do

article 10 of the Company's Bylaws.

Estatuto Social da Companhia.

III. Presença: Nos termos da Instrução

III. Attendance: As per CVM's Ruling No.

CVM nº 481/09, estas Assembleias foram

481/09, these Shareholders' Meeting were

realizadas de

forma

exclusivamente

held in an exclusively digital form by

digital por meio da plataforma eletrônica

means of an electronic platform made

disponibilizada

pela Companhia. Nesse

available by the Company. Therefore,

sentido, compareceram, de forma remota,

shareholders representing (i) 90.71% of

acionistas representando (i) 90,71% do

the Company's voting capital were present

capital votante da Companhia em

at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting; and

Assembleia Geral Ordinária; e (ii) 90,79%

(ii) 90.79% of the Company's voting

do capital votante da Companhia em

capital were present at the Extraordinary

Assembleia

Geral

Extraordinária,

General Meeting, considering (i) the

considerando (i) os acionistas presentes

shareholders digitally present; and (ii) the

digitalmente; e (ii) as informações

information contained in the analytical

contidas nos mapas analíticos elaborados

maps prepared by the share registrar and

pelo agente escriturador e pela própria

by the Company, according to Article 21-

Companhia, na forma do artigo 21-W,

W, items I and II, of CVM's Ruling No.

incisos I e II, da Instrução CVM nº 481/09.

481/09. Mr. Gustavo Estrella (CEO), Mr.

Presentes, também, os Srs. Gustavo

Yuehui Pan (CFO), Mr. Ricardo Florence

Estrella (Diretor Presidente), Yuehui Pan

dos Santos (Member of the Fiscal

(Diretor Financeiro), Ricardo Florence dos

Council), Márcio José dos Santos and

Santos (Membro do Conselho Fiscal),

Fábio Antônio (representatives of KPMG

Marcio José dos Santos e Fábio Antônio

Auditores Independentes), also

attended

(representantes

da

KPMG Auditores

the meeting.

Independentes).

IV. Edital de Convocação: Publicado no

IV. Call Notice: Published in the

jornal Valor Econômico, nas edições de

newspaper Valor Econômico, in the

29, 30 de junho de 2020, bem como de 01

editions of June 29th and 30th, 2020, as

de julho de 2020, e no Diário Oficial do

well as of July 1st, 2020 and in the Official

Estado de São Paulo, nas edições de 27

Gazette of the State of São Paulo, in the

e 30 de junho de 2020, bem como de 01

editions of June 27th and 30th, 2020, as

de julho de 2020.

well as July 1st, 2020.

V. Ordem do Dia:

V. Agenda:

Assembleia Geral Ordinária: (a) Tomar

Annual General Meeting: (a) To

as contas dos administradores, examinar,

acknowledge the managers'

accounts,

discutir e votar o Relatório da

examine, discuss and vote on the

Administração

e

as

Demonstrações

Management's Report and the Company's

Financeiras,

acompanhadas

dos

Financial Statements, accompanied by

pareceres dos auditores independentes e

the Independent Auditor's Report and the

do Conselho Fiscal, relativos ao exercício

Fiscal Council's Report referring to the

social encerrado em 31 de dezembro de

fiscal year ended on December 31st, 2019;

2019; (b) Aprovar a proposta de

(b) To approve the proposal for allocation

destinação do lucro líquido do exercício

of net income for the fiscal year ended on

social encerrado em 31 de dezembro de

December 31st, 2019 and the distribution

2019 e a distribuição de dividendos; (c)

of dividends; (c) To set the number of

Definir o número de membros do

members for the Board of Directors,

Conselho de Administração, nos termos

pursuant to article 15 of the Company's

do artigo 15 do Estatuto Social da

Bylaws; (d) To decide whether the

Companhia; (d) Decidir se os candidatos

candidates for the position of members of

para o cargo de membros do Conselho de

the Board of Directors are independent (e)

Administração

são independentes;

(e)

To elect the members of the Board of

Eleger os membros Conselho de

Directors; (f) To elect the members of the

Administração da Companhia; (f) Eleger

Fiscal Council; (g) To establish the overall

os membros do Conselho Fiscal da

compensation to be paid to the

Companhia; (g) Fixar o montante global

Company's management for the period of

anual

da

remuneração

dos

May 2020 to April 2021; (h) To establish

administradores da Companhia para o

the overall compensation to be paid to the

período de maio de 2020 a abril de 2021;

Company's Fiscal Council for the period of

  1. Fixar o montante global anual da May 2020 to April 2021; and (i) To ratify remuneração do Conselho Fiscal para o the overall compensation paid to the

período de maio de 2020 a abril de 2021;

members of the Board of Directors and to

e (i) Ratificar a remuneração global paga

the Board of Executive Officers for the

ao Conselho de Administração e à

period of May 2019 to April 2020.

Diretoria Executiva da Companhia

no

período de maio de 2019 a abril de 2020.

Assembleia Geral Extraordinária:

(a)

Extraordinary General Meeting: (a) To

Aprovar a alteração do Estatuto Social da

approve the amendment of the

Companhia, conforme a Proposta da

Company's Bylaws, according to the

Administração, para: (I) alterar as alíneas

Management's Proposal, to: (I) to amend

(a), (b) e (c) do artigo 2º para aprimorar a

items (a), (b) and (c) of Article 2 to

redação sem mudança do objeto social;

improve the wording without changing the

(II) alterar o artigo 5º para refletir

o

corporate purpose; (II) to amend Article 5

aumento do capital social decorrente do

to reflect the capital increase resulting

exercício de opções de compra de ações,

from the exercise of stock options, within

dentro do limite do capital autorizado

the limit of the authorized capital approved

aprovado em reuniões do Conselho de

in meetings of the Board of Directors held

Administração realizadas em 12 de junho

on June 12th, 2019 and June 27th, 2019;

de 2019 e 27 de junho de 2019; (III)

(III) to amend Article 6 to reflect the

alterar o artigo 6º para refletir o capital

authorized capital following the exercise of

autorizado após o aumento do capital

stock options, within the limit of the

social decorrente do exercício de opções

authorized capital, approved in meetings

de compra de ações, dentro do limite do

of the Board of Directors held on June

capital autorizado aprovado em reuniões

12th, 2019 and June 27th, 2019; (IV) to

do Conselho de Administração realizadas

amend Article 15 so that the number of

em 12 de junho de 2019 e 27 de junho de

seats in the Board of Directors are a

2019; (IV) alterar o artigo 15 para que o

minimum of 7 (seven) and a maximum of

número de assentos no Conselho de

9 (nine) and to change the term of office;

Administração seja de, no mínimo, 7

(V) include items (k) and (l) in Article 17 to

(sete) e, no máximo, 9 (nove) e alterar o

reflect the corporate governance practices

prazo de mandato; (V) incluir as alíneas

adopted; (VI) amend items (i), (k), (m), (n)

  1. e (l) no artigo 17 para refletir as and (s) of Article 17 and items (i.1), (i.2) práticas de governança corporativa and (i.3) of Article 21 to update the

adotadas; (VI) alterar as alíneas (i), (m),

threshold of the jurisdiction, as provided in

(n), (k) e (s) do artigo 17 e as alíneas (i.1),

Article 39 of the Bylaws; (VII) amend items

(i.2) e (i.3) do artigo 21 para atualizar os

(a) to (j) of the Sole Paragraph of Article

valores de alçada, conforme dispõe o

18 to adjust the competences of the

artigo 39 do Estatuto Social; (VII) alterar

Executive Officers; (VIII) exclude item (e)

as alíneas (a) a (j) do parágrafo único do

of and include item (g) in Article 21 to

artigo 18 para ajustar as competências

adjust the competences of the Board of

dos diretores executivos; (VIII) excluir a

Executive Officers and improve the

alínea (e) e incluir a alínea (g) do artigo

wording; (IX) include a Sole Paragraph in

21 para ajustar as competências da Article 22 to allow meetings of the Board Diretoria e aprimorar a redação; (IX) of Executive Officers to be held remotely; incluir parágrafo único no art. 22 com o (X) amend Article 23 and its second and intuito de permitir a realização de third paragraphs to adjust the form of reuniões da diretoria de forma remota; (X) representation of the Company; (XI) alterar o artigo 23 e seus parágrafos include the new paragraphs 3rd and 6th in

segundo e terceiro para ajustar a forma

Article 26 to include procedures applicable

de representação da Companhia; (XI)

to the Fiscal Council; (XII) include a sole

inclusão de novos parágrafos 3º e 6º ao

paragraph in article 35 to include a forum

artigo 26 para incluir procedimentos

for precautionary or urgent measures in

aplicáveis ao Conselho Fiscal; (XII)

the event of arbitration; (XIII) to include

inclusão de parágrafo único no artigo 35

Article 36 to provide that any right of

para incluir foro para medidas cautelares

withdrawal shall be for equity value; (XIV)

ou de urgência em caso de arbitragem;

amend of Article 39 to update the

(XIII) inclusão do artigo 36 para prever

reference year of the monetary

que eventual direito de retirada se dará

adjustment rule; (XV) adapt the relevant

por valor patrimonial; (XIV) alterar o artigo

provisions of the Company's Bylaws to the

39 para atualizar o ano de referência da

new rules of the Novo Mercado

regra de atualização monetária; (XV)

Regulation; and (XVI) adjust the defined

adaptar os dispositivos pertinentes do

terms, expressions and wording of certain

Estatuto Social da Companhia às novas

provisions of the Bylaws, as a result of the

regras do Regulamento do Novo

amendments proposed above and of

Mercado; e (XVI) ajustar os termos

additional

improvements

suggested;

definidos, expressões e redações de

(XVII) reallocate certain provisions of the

determinadas

disposições

do

Estatuto

Bylaws for better organization and

Social, em decorrência das alterações

reading; and (XVIII) adjust the numbering

acima propostas e de aprimoramentos

and cross-references of the articles

adicionais sugeridos; (XVII)

realocar

impacted by the amendments proposed

determinados

dispositivos

do

Estatuto

above; and (b) To approve the

Social para uma melhor organização e

consolidation of the Company's Bylaws.

leitura; e (XVIII) ajustar a numeração e

referências

cruzadas

dos

artigos

impactados

pelas

alterações

acima

dispostas; e (b) Aprovar a consolidação

do Estatuto Social da Companhia.

VI.

Leitura

de

Documentos,

VI. Reading Documents,

Receiving

Recebimento de Votos e Lavratura da Ata: (1) foi dispensada a leitura dos documentos relacionados às matérias a serem deliberadas nestas Assembleias

Votes and Minutes: (1) the reading of the documents related to the matters to be

resolved at these Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings and

Gerais Ordinária e Extraordinária e do mapa de votação consolidado, uma vez que são do inteiro conhecimento dos acionistas; (2) as declarações de votos, protestos e dissidências apresentadas

foram numeradas, recebidas e autenticadas pela Mesa e ficarão arquivadas na sede da Companhia, nos termos do artigo 130, parágrafo 1º, da Lei nº 6.404, de 15 de dezembro de 1976, conforme alterada ("Lei das S.A."); e (3) foi autorizada a lavratura da presente ata na forma de sumário e, pelas assembleias estarem sendo realizadas sob a forma exclusivamente digital, a sua publicação com omissão das assinaturas da totalidade dos acionistas, nos termos do artigo 130, parágrafos 1º e 2º, da Lei das S.A.

the consolidated voting map were waived since the shareholders are fully aware of their content; (2) the statements of votes, protests and dissent presented were numbered, received and authenticated by the Presiding Board and will be filed at the Company's headquarters, pursuant to article 130, paragraph 1st, of Law No. 6,404, of December 15th, 1976, as amended ("Corporation Law"); and (3) it was authorized to draw up these minutes in summary form and, due to the fact that the shareholders' meetings are being held in a exclusively digital form, its publication with the omission of the signatures of all the shareholders, pursuant to article 130, paragraphs 1st and 2nd, of the Corporation Law.

VII. Deliberações Tomadas: Após as

VII. Deliberations Taken: After the

discussões relacionadas às matérias

discussions related to the matters

constantes da Ordem do Dia, os

included in the Agenda, the shareholders

acionistas deliberaram:

resolved:

Em Assembleia Geral Ordinária:

At the Annual General Meeting:

  1. Aprovar, por unanimidade dos (a) To approve, by the unanimity of the votos proferidos, com as devidas votes cast, with due legal abstention and abstenções legais e sem quaisquer without any reservations, as per the voting

ressalvas, conforme mapa de votação

map included in Annex Iof these minutes,

constante do Anexo Idesta ata, as

the Company's Financial Statements and

Demonstrações

Financeiras

da

the Management Report for the fiscal year

Companhia

e

o

Relatório

da

ended on December 31st, 2019, and to

Administração,

relativos

ao exercício

take acknowledge of the Independent

social encerrado em 31 de dezembro de

Auditors' Report - KPMG Auditores

2019, e tomar conhecimento dos

Independentes, and of the Fiscal Council,

Pareceres dos Auditores Independentes -

in the form of items "a" and "b" of article 8

KPMG Auditores Independentes, e do

and of the caput of article 27 of the

Conselho Fiscal, na forma das alíneas "a"

Bylaws, being duly published in the

e "b" do artigo 8º e do caput do artigo 27

Official Gazette of the State of São Paulo

do Estatuto Social, registrando-se a sua

and in the newspaper Valor Econômico in

devida publicação no Diário Oficial do

the edition of March 20th, 2020.

Estado de São Paulo e no jornal Valor

Econômico na edição 20 de março de

2020.

  1. Aprovar, por unanimidade dos (b) To approve, by the unanimity of the votos proferidos, conforme mapa de votes cast, as per the voting map votação constante do Anexo Idesta ata, included in Annex Iof these minutes, in

de acordo com as disposições do inciso

accordance with the provisions of item "c"

"c" do artigo 8º e do parágrafo 2º, do

of article 8 and paragraph 2nd, of article 27

artigo 27, do Estatuto Social, a proposta

of

the

Bylaws,

the

Company's

da Administração da Companhia de

Management proposal of allocation of net

destinação do resultado do exercício

income for the fiscal year ended in 2019,

social de 2019, cujo lucro líquido apurado

in which the net income was R$

foi de R$ 2.729.108.066,571 (dois bilhões,

2,729,108,066.571

(two billion, seven

setecentos e vinte e nove milhões, cento

hundred and twenty-nine million, one

e oito mil e sessenta e seis reais e

hundred and eight thousand and sixty-six

cinquenta e sete centavos), dos quais R$

reais and fifty-seven cents) , of which R$

2.702.671.059,96

(dois

bilhões,

2,702,671,059.96

(two billion,

seven

setecentos e dois milhões, seiscentos e

hundred and two million, six hundred and

setenta e um mil e cinquenta e nove reais

seventy-one thousand and fifty-nine reais

e noventa e seis centavos) são atribuídos

and ninety-six cents)

are

attributed

exclusivamente

ao lucro

líquido do

exclusively

to the

net

income

for the

1 Do lucro líquido consolidado de 2.748.296.217,71, o valor de R$ 45.625.157,75 é referente à participação de acionistas não controladores das companhias CPFL Energias Renováveis S.A. ("CPFL Renováveis"), Paulista Lajeado Energia S.A. ("Paulista Lajeado") e Companhia Energética Rio das Antas ("CERAN"), totalmente consolidadas pela CPFL Energia. / Of the consolidated net profit of 2,748,296,217.71, the amount of R $ 45,625,157.75 refers to the participation of non-controlling shareholders of the companies CPFL Energias Renováveis S.A. ("CPFL Renováveis"), Paulista Lajeado Energia SA ("Paulista Lajeado") And Companhia Energética Rio das Antas ("CERAN"), fully consolidated by CPFL Energia.

exercício individual da CPFL Energia, individual year of CPFL Energia, as

conforme segue:

follows:

  1. R$ 135.133.553,00 (cento e trinta e cinco milhões, cento e trinta e três mil, quinhentos e cinquenta e três reais) destinados à Reserva Legal;
  2. R$ 518.794.902,71 (quinhentos e dezoito milhões, setecentos e noventa e quatro mil, novecentos e dois reais e setenta e um centavos) destinados à Reserva Estatutária de Reforço de Capital de Giro; e
  3. R$ 641.884.376,74 (seiscentos e quarenta e um milhões, oitocentos e oitenta e quatro mil, trezentos e setenta e seis reais e setenta e quatro
    centavos), destinados ao pagamento de dividendos mínimos
    obrigatórios e R$ 1.433.295.234,12 (um bilhão, quatrocentos e trinta e três milhões, duzentos e noventa e cinco mil, duzentos e trinta e quatro reais e doze centavos) destinados ao pagamento de dividendos adicionais, a serem distribuídos até 31 de dezembro de 2020, em data específica a ser definida pela Diretoria Executiva

(i) R$ 135,133,553.00 (one hundred and thirty-five million, one hundred and thirty-three thousand, five hundred and fifty-three reais) allocated to the Legal Reserve;

(ii) R$ 518,794,902.71 (five hundred and eighteen million, seven hundred and ninety-four thousand, nine hundred and two reais and seventy-one cents) allocated to the statutory reserve of working capital injection; and

(iii) R$ 641,884,376.74 (six hundred and forty-one million, eight hundred and eighty-four thousand, three hundred and seventy-six reais and seventy-four cents) allocated to the payment of compulsory minimum dividend and R$ 1,433,295,234.12 (one billion, four hundred and thirty-three million, two hundred and ninety- five thousand, two hundred and thirty-four reais and twelve cents) for the payment of additional dividends, to be distributed until December 31st, 2020, on a specific date to be defined by the Company's Board of Executive Officers and informed in due

da Companhia e oportunamente informada aos acionistas e ao mercado, nos termos do artigo 31 do Estatuto Social da Companhia.

Terão direito aos dividendos acima

mencionados os acionistas detentores de ações hoje, 27 de julho de 2020 ("data base"), e, a partir de 28 de julho de 2020 ("data ex"), as ações passarão a ser negociadas ex-dividendo.

course to the shareholders and to the market, pursuant to article 31 of the Company's Bylaws.

Shareholders holding shares today, July 27th, 2020 ("base date"), will be entitled to the dividends mentioned above, and, from July 28th, 2020 ("ex date"), the shares will pass to be negotiated ex-dividend.

  1. Aprovar, por maioria dos votos (c) To approve, by the majority of the proferidos, conforme mapa de votação votes cast, as per the voting map

constante do Anexo Idesta ata, o número

included in Annex Iof these minutes, the

de 7 (sete) membros titulares, sendo 2

number of 7 (seven) members to

(dois) membros independentes, para

compose the Board of Directors, 2 (two) of

compor o Conselho de Administração da

them being Independent Board Members,

Companhia, observado o disposto no

according to the established in the caput

caput, do artigo 15, do Estatuto Social.

of article 15 of the Bylaws.

  1. Aprovar, por maioria dos votos (d) To approve, by the majority of the proferidos, conforme mapa de votação votes cast, as per the voting map constante do Anexo Idesta ata, a included in Annex Iof these minutes, the

caracterização dos

candidatos ao

characterization of

the candidates to the

Conselho

de Administração, Sr. Antonio

Board of Directors, Mr. Antonio Kandir

Kandir e

Sr. Marcelo

Amaral Moraes,

and Mr. Marcelo

Amaral Moraes, as

como membros independentes;

independent members.

  1. Eleger para compor o Conselho de (e) To elect to constitute the Company's

Administração da Companhia, com

Board of Directors, for a term of one (1)

mandato de 1 (um) ano, até a data da

year, until the Annual General Meeting to

Assembleia Geral Ordinária que se

be held in 2021, pursuant to item "d" of

realizará em 2021, nos termos da alínea

article 8 and article 15 of the Company's

"d" do

artigo 8 e do artigo 15 do Estatuto

Bylaws, as effective members:

Social

da Companhia, como membros

efetivos:

  1. por maioria dos votos proferidos, conforme mapa de votação constante do Anexo Idesta ata, o Sr. BO WEN, chinês, casado, administrador, portador da cédula de identidade de estrangeiros RNE nº F030023-Z,inscrito no CPF/ME sob o nº 242.163.038-03,com endereço comercial na Rua Jorge Figueiredo Corrêa, nº 1.632, parte, Jardim Professora Tarcília, CEP 13087-397,na Cidade de Campinas, Estado de São Paulo.
  2. por maioria dos votos proferidos, conforme mapa de votação constante do Anexo Idesta ata, o Sr. SHIRONG LYU, chinês, casado, administrador, portador do RNE nº V757720B, inscrito no CPF/ME sob nº 701.861.641-73,com endereço comercial na Rua Jorge Figueiredo Corrêa, nº 1.632, parte, Jardim Professora Tarcília, CEP 13087-397,na Cidade de Campinas, Estado de São Paulo.
  3. por maioria dos votos proferidos, conforme mapa de votação constante do Anexo Idesta ata, o Sr. ANSELMO
  1. by the majority of the votes cast, as per the voting map included in Annex Iof these minutes, Mr. BO WEN, Chinese, married, manager, bearer of RNE Identity Card No. F030023-Z,enrolled with CPF/ME under No. 242.163.038-03,with business address at Jorge Figueiredo Corrêa Road, No 1.632, part, ZIP Code n. 13087-397,in the city of Campinas, state of São Paulo.
  2. by the majority of the votes cast, as per the voting map included in Annex Iof these minutes, Mr. SHIRONG LYU, Chinese, married, manager, bearer of RNE card No. V757720B, registered at CPF/ME under No. 701.861.641-73with business address at Jorge Figueiredo Corrêa Road, No. 1.632, part, ZIP Code n. 13087-397,in the city of Campinas, state of São Paulo.
  3. by the majority of the votes cast, as per the voting map included in Annex Iof
    these minutes, Mr. ANSELMO

HENRIQUE SETO

LEAL,

brasileiro,

HENRIQUE SETO LEAL,

Brazilian,

casado, engenheiro

eletricista,

portador

married, electrical engineer,

bearer of

da cédula de identidade RG nº

Identity Card RG No. 32.500.755-X

32.500.755-X SSP/SP, inscrito no

SSP/SP, enrolled with CPF/ME under No.

CPF/ME sob o número 220.943.838-14,

220.943.838-14, with business address at

com endereço comercial na Avenida Presidente Vargas, nº 955, Centro, na Cidade do Rio de Janeiro, Estado do Rio de Janeiro.

(iv) por maioria dos votos proferidos,

Avenida Presidente Vargas, No. 955, Centro, in the City of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro.

(iv) by the majority of the votes cast, as

conforme mapa de votação constante do

per the voting map included in Annex Iof

Anexo Idesta ata, o Sr. GUSTAVO

these

minutes,

Mr.

GUSTAVO

ESTRELLA,

brasileiro,

casado,

ESTRELLA, Brazilian, married, manager,

administrador, portador da cédula de

bearer of the Identity Card RG No.

identidade RG nº 8.806.922 IFP/RJ,

8.806.922 IFP/RJ, enrolled with CPF/ME

inscrito no CPF/ME sob o nº 037.234.097-

under No. 037.234.097-09, with business

09, com endereço comercial na Rua

address at Jorge Figueiredo Corrêa Road,

Jorge Figueiredo Corrêa, nº 1.632, parte,

No 1.632, part, ZIP Code n. 13087-397, in

Jardim Professora Tarcília, CEP 13087-

the city of Campinas, state of São Paulo.

397, na Cidade de Campinas, Estado de

São Paulo.

(v) por maioria dos votos proferidos,

(v) by the majority of the votes cast, as

conforme mapa de votação constante do

per the voting map included in Annex Iof

Anexo Idesta ata, como conselheiro

these minutes, as an independent

independente, em atendimento ao

member, in compliance with the

disposto nos parágrafos 1º e 3º do artigo

established in paragraphs 1st and 3rd of

15 do Estatuto Social da Companhia, o

article 15 of the Company's Bylaws, Mr.

Sr. ANTONIO

KANDIR,

brasileiro,

ANTONIO KANDIR, Brazilian, divorced,

divorciado, engenheiro, portador da

engineer, bearer of Identity Card RG No.

cédula de identidade RG nº 4.866.700-6

4.866.700-6 SSP/SP, enrolled with

SSP/SP, inscrito no CPF/ME sob o nº

CPF/ME under No. 146.229.631-91, with

146.229.631-91, com endereço comercial

business address at Jorge Figueiredo

na Rua Jorge Figueiredo Corrêa, nº

Corrêa Road, No 1.632, part, ZIP Code n.

1.632, parte, Jardim Professora Tarcília,

13087-397, in the city of Campinas, state

CEP 13087-397, na Cidade de Campinas,

of São Paulo. The member elected herein

Estado de São Paulo. O membro ora

stated that he holds a position of member

eleito informou à Assembleia Geral que

of the Board of Directors at Coimex

exerce o cargo de membro do Conselho

Empreendimentos e Participações Ltda.,

de

Administração

na

Coimex

a company that holds a minority interest in

Empreendimentos

e Participações

Ltda.,

Companhia Energética de Petrolina, in

sociedade

que

detém

participação

this sense, the present shareholders

minoritária na Companhia Energética de

decided by unanimity of the votes cast, as

Petrolina, nesse sentido, os acionistas

per the voting map included in Annex Iof

presentes

deliberaram, por unanimidade

these minutes, to dismiss him from

dos votos proferidos, conforme mapa de

complying with the eligibility requirement

votação constante do Anexo Idesta ata,

set forth in item I, paragraph 3rd, of article

por dispensá-lo do cumprimento ao

147 of Corporation Law to the exercise

requisito de elegibilidade previsto no

the position as member of the Board of

inciso I, parágrafo 3º, do artigo 147, da Lei

Directors.

das S.A. para exercício do cargo de

membro do Conselho de Administração

da Companhia.

(vi) por maioria dos votos proferidos,

(vi) by the majority of the votes cast, as

conforme mapa de votação constante do

per the voting map included in Annex Iof

Anexo Idesta ata, como conselheiro

these minutes, as an independent

independente, em atendimento ao

member, in compliance with the

disposto nos parágrafos 1º e 3º, do artigo

established in paragraphs 1st and 3rd,

of

15, do Estatuto Social da Companhia, o

article 15 of the Company's Bylaws, Mr.

Sr. MARCELO AMARAL MORAES,

MARCELO

AMARAL

MORAES,

brasileiro,

divorciado,

bacharel

em

Brazilian,

divorced,

bachelor

in

economia, portador da cédula de

economics, bearer of Identity Card RG

identidade RG nº 71788897 IFP/RJ,

No. 71788897 IFP/RJ, enrolled with

inscrito no CPF/ME sob o nº 929.390.077-

CPF/ME under No. 929.390.077-72, with

72, com endereço comercial na Rua

business address at Jorge Figueiredo

Jorge Figueiredo Corrêa, nº 1.632, parte,

Corrêa Road, No. 1.632, part, ZIP Code n.

Jardim Professora Tarcília, CEP 13087-

13087-397, in the city of Campinas, state

397, na Cidade de Campinas, Estado de

of São Paulo.

São Paulo.

(vii) por maioria dos votos proferidos, (vii) by the majority of the votes cast, conforme mapa de votação constante do as per the voting map included in Annex I Anexo Idesta ata, o Sr. LI HONG, of these minutes, Mr. LI HONG, Chinese,

chinês, casado,

administrador,

portador

married, administrator, bearer of passport

do passaporte nº PE1406167, com

No. PE1406167, with address at No. 15,

endereço no Rua Xichanganjie nº 15,

Xichanganjie

Street,

Xicheng District,

Distrito de Xicheng, Beijing, República

Beijing, China, represented by Mr.

Popular da China, representado pelo Sr.

SHIRONG LYU, Chinese, married,

SHIRONG

LYU,

chinês,

casado,

manager, bearer of RNE card No.

administrador, portador da cédula de

V757720B, registered at CPF/ME under

identidade de estrangeiros RNE nº

No. 701.861.641-73, resident and

V757720B, inscrito no CPF/ME sob nº

domiciled in the City of Campinas, State

701.861.641-73, residente e domiciliado

of São Paulo, with business address at

na Cidade de Campinas, Estado de São

Jorge Figueiredo Corrêa Road, No. 1.632,

Paulo, com endereço comercial na Rua

part, ZIP Code n. 13087-397, in the city of

Jorge Figueiredo Corrêa, nº 1.632, parte,

Campinas, state of São Paul; and

Jardim Professora Tarcília, CEP 13087-

397, na Cidade de Campinas, Estado de

São Paulo; e

Os conselheiros ora eleitos serão

The Board members hereby elected shall

investidos

nos

respectivos

cargos

be invested in their respective positions by

mediante assinatura de (i) declaração de

signing (i) a statement that they have the

que possuem qualificações necessárias e

necessary qualifications and comply with

cumprem os requisitos estabelecidos no

the requirements established in article 147

artigo 147 e parágrafos da Lei das S.A.,

and paragraphs of the Corporation Law

para o exercício dos respectivos cargos, e

for the exercise of their respective

de que não possuem qualquer

positions and that they have no legal

impedimento legal que obste sua eleição,

impediment to their election, pursuant to

nos termos da Instrução da CVM nº

the CVM Instruction No. 367/02; and (ii) of

367/02; e (ii) de termo de posse, lavrado

term of office, drawn up in the book of

no livro de atas do Conselho de

Minutes of the Board of Directors. The

Administração. A posse dos conselheiros

investiture of the directors resident and

residentes e domiciliados no exterior

domiciled abroad shall be conditioned, as

ficará condicionada, conforme aplicável, à

applicable, to obtain the applicable visa or

obtenção do visto aplicável ou à

to the constitution of a resident

constituição

de

representante

residente

representative in the country, in

no país, em atendimento ao disposto no

compliance

with the

established by

parágrafo 2º, do artigo 146, da Lei das

paragraph 2nd, of article 146 of

S.A.

Corporation Law.

  1. Eleger para compor o Conselho Fiscal (f) To elect to constitute the Company's

da Companhia, com mandato de 1 (um)

Fiscal Council, for a term of 1 (one) year,

ano, até a Assembleia Geral Ordinária

until the Annual General Meeting to be

que se realizar em 2021, nos termos da

held in 2021, as provided for in item "e" of

alínea "e" do artigo 8 e do caput, do artigo

article 8 and the caput of article 26 of the

26, do Estatuto Social da Companhia,

Company's Bylaws, with the separate

tendo sido requerida a eleição em

election being required by minority

separado

pelos acionistas

minoritários,

shareholders, pursuant to article 161,

nos termos do artigo 161, §4º, "a", da Lei

Paragraph 4th, "a", of the Corporation Law:

das S.A.

(i) por

unanimidade

dos votos

(i) by the unanimity of the votes cast,

proferidos, conforme mapa de votação constante do Anexo Idesta ata, a Sr. VINICIUS NISHIOKA, brasileiro, casado, contador, portador da cédula de identidade RG nº 8.213.964-3, inscrito no CPF/ME sob o nº 025.099.447-03, residente e domiciliado na Cidade do Rio de Janeiro, Estado do Rio de Janeiro, com endereço comercial na Avenida Presidente Vargas, nº 955, Centro, na Cidade do Rio de Janeiro, Estado do Rio de Janeiro, como membro efetivo; e o Sr. LIU CHENGGANG, chinês, casado, contador, portador da cédula de identidade de estrangeiros RNE nº G268761-U, inscrito no CPF/ME sob o nº 063.843.197-21, residente e domiciliado na Cidade do Rio de Janeiro, Estado do Rio de Janeiro, com endereço comercial na Avenida Presidente Vargas, nº 955,

as per the voting map included in Annex Iof these minutes, Mr. VINICIUS

NISHIOKA, Brazilian, married, accountant, bearer of Identity Card RG No. 8.213.964-3, enrolled with CPF/ME under 025.099.447-03, resident and domiciled in the City of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro, with business address at Avenida Presidente Vargas, No. 955, Centro, in the City of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro, as effective member; and Mr. LIU

CHENGGAN, Chinese, married, accountant, bearer of RNE Identity Card No. G268761-U, enrolled with CPF/ME under No. 063.843.197-21, resident and domiciled in the City of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro, with business address at Avenida Presidente Vargas, No. 955, Centro, in the City of Rio de

Centro, na Cidade do Rio de Janeiro,

Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro, as the

Estado do Rio de Janeiro, como

respective alternate.

respectivo suplente.

(ii) por unanimidade dos votos

(ii) by the unanimity of the votes cast,

proferidos, conforme mapa de votação

as per the voting map included in Annex I

constante do Anexo Idesta ata, a Sra.

of these minutes, Mrs. ZHANG RAN,

ZHANG

RAN,

chinesa,

casada,

Chinese, married, accountant, bearer of

contadora, portadora da cédula de

RNE Identity Card No. G299542-J,

identidade de estrangeiros RNE nº

enrolled with CPF/ME under No.

G299542-J, inscrita no CPF/ME sob o nº

063.980.997-96, resident and domiciled in

063.980.997-96, residente e domiciliada

the City of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de

na Cidade do Rio de Janeiro, Estado do

Janeiro, with business address at Avenida

Rio de Janeiro, com endereço comercial

Presidente Vargas, No. 955, Centro, in

na Avenida Presidente Vargas, nº 955,

the City of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de

Centro, na Cidade do Rio de Janeiro,

Janeiro as effective member; and Mr.

Estado do Rio de Janeiro, como membro

JIA JIA, Chinese, married, accountant,

efetivo; e o Sr. JIA JIA, chinês, casado,

bearer of RNE Identity Card No.

contador, portador da cédula de

G260661-0, enrolled with CPF/ME under

identidade de estrangeiros RNE nº

No. 063.817.437-60, resident and

G260661-0, inscrito no CPF/ME sob o nº

domiciled in the City of Rio de Janeiro,

063.817.437-60, residente e domiciliado

State of Rio de Janeiro, with business

na Cidade do Rio de Janeiro, Estado do

address at Avenida Presidente Vargas,

Rio de Janeiro, com endereço comercial

No. 955, Centro, in the City of Rio de

na Avenida Presidente Vargas, nº 955,

Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro as the

Centro, na Cidade do Rio de Janeiro,

respective alternate.

Estado do Rio de Janeiro como seu

respectivo suplente.

  1. em votação em separado pelos demais acionistas da Companhia, por unanimidade dos votos proferidos, conforme mapa de votação constante do Anexo Idesta ata, o Sr. RICARDO FLORENCE DOS SANTOS, brasileiro,
  1. in a separate election, by the other
    Company's shareholders, by the unanimity of the votes cast, as per the voting map included in Annex Iof these minutes, Mr. RICARDO FLORENCE DOS SANTOS, Brazilian, married, manager,

casado, administrador de empresas, portador da Cédula de Identidade RG nº 6.231.779-9 SSP/SP, inscrito no CPF/ME sob nº 812.578.998-72, residente e domiciliado na cidade de São Paulo, Estado de São Paulo, com endereço comercial na Rua Jorge Figueiredo Corrêa, nº 1.632, parte, Jardim Professora Tarcília, CEP 13087-397, na Cidade de Campinas, Estado de São Paulo, como membro efetivo; e o Sr. REGINALDO FERREIRA ALEXANDRE, brasileiro, casado, economista, portador da Cédula de Identidade RG nº 8.781.281 SSP/SP, inscrito no CPF/ME sob nº 003.662.408- 03, residente e domiciliado na Cidade de São Paulo, Estado de São Paulo, com endereço comercial na Rua Jorge Figueiredo Corrêa, nº 1.632, parte, Jardim Professora Tarcília, CEP 13087-397, na Cidade de Campinas, Estado de São Paulo, como seu respectivo suplente.

bearer of Identity Card RG No. 6.231.779- 9 SSP/SP, enrolled with CPF/ME under No. 812.578.998-72, resident and domiciled in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, with business address at Jorge Figueiredo Corrêa Road, No. 1.632, part, ZIP Code n. 13087-397, in the city of Campinas, state of São Paulo, as effective member; and Mr. REGINALDO FERREIRA ALEXANDRE, Brazilian, married, economist, bearer of Identity Card RG No. 8.781.281 SSP/SP, enrolled with CPF/ME under No. 003.662.408-03, resident and domiciled in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, with business address at Jorge Figueiredo Corrêa Road, No. 1.632, part, ZIP Code n. 13087-397, in the city of Campinas, state of São Paulo, as the respective alternate.

Os conselheiros ora eleitos serão

The members hereby elected shall be

investidos em seus respectivos cargos

invested in their respective positions by

mediante assinatura de (i) declaração de

signing (i) a statement that they have the

que possui qualificação necessária e

necessary qualifications and comply with

cumpre o requisito estabelecido no artigo

the requirements established in article 162

162 da Lei das S.A., para o exercício de

of the Corporation Law for the exercise of

seu cargo; e (ii) de termo de posse,

their respective positions; and (ii) of term

lavrado no livro de atas do Conselho

of office, drawn up in the book of Minutes

Fiscal. A posse dos conselheiros

of the Fiscal Council. The investiture of

residentes e domiciliados no exterior

the members resident and domiciled

ficará condicionada, conforme aplicável, à

abroad shall be conditioned, as

obtenção do visto aplicável, ou à

applicable, to obtain the applicable visa or

constituição de representante residente no país, em atendimento ao disposto no parágrafo 2º, do artigo 146, da Lei das S.A.

  1. Fixar, por maioria dos votos proferidos, conforme mapa de votação constante do Anexo Idesta ata, na forma prevista na alínea "f", do artigo 8º, do Estatuto Social, a remuneração global dos Administradores da Companhia, no montante de até R$ 36.285.186,40 (trinta e seis milhões, duzentos e oitenta e cinco mil, cento e oitenta e seis reais e quarenta centavos), para o período de maio de 2020 a abril de 2021, incluídos neste valor todos os benefícios e encargos. Do valor total de remuneração proposta para os Administradores, o montante de R$ 863.066,76 (oitocentos e sessenta e três mil, sessenta e seis reais, e setenta e seis centavos) destina-seà remuneração fixa do Conselho de Administração e o montante máximo de R$ 35.042.852,50 (trinta e cinco milhões, quarenta e dois mil, oitocentos e cinquenta e dois reais, e cinquenta centavos) destina-seà remuneração fixa e variável da Diretoria Executiva da Companhia.

to the constitution of a resident representative in the country, in compliance with the established by paragraph 2nd, of article 146 of Corporation Law.

  1. To establish, by the majority of the votes cast, as per the voting map included in Annex Iof these minutes, as provided for in item "f", of article 8 of the Bylaws, the overall compensation of the Company's Managers of up to R$ 36,285,186.40 (thirty-sixmillion, two hundred and eighty-fivethousand, one hundred and eighty-sixreais and forty cents) , for the period from May 2020 to April 2021, included in this amount all the benefits and charges. Of the total amount of remuneration proposed to the Company's Managers, the amount of R$ 863,066.76 (eight hundred and sixty-threethousand, sixty-sixreais, and seventy-sixcents) is intended for the fixed remuneration of the Board of Directors and the maximum amount of R$ 35,042,852.50 (thirty-fivemillion, forty-twothousand, eight hundred and fifty-tworeais, and fifty cents) is intended to the fixed and variable compensation of the Company's Board of Executive Officers.

(h) Fixar, por maioria dos votos (h) To establish, by the majority of the

proferidos, conforme mapa de votação constante do Anexo Idesta ata, de acordo com o disposto na alínea "f" do

votes cast, as per the voting map included in Annex Iof these minutes, in accordance with the provisions of item "f"

artigo 8º e no parágrafo 4º, do artigo 26, do Estatuto Social, a remuneração global dos membros do Conselho Fiscal da Companhia, no montante de até R$ 379.267,13 (trezentos e setenta e nove mil, duzentos e sessenta e sete reais e treze centavos), para o período de maio de 2020 a abril de 2021, respeitando-se, para cada membro em exercício, o valor mínimo não inferior a 10% (dez por cento) da remuneração que, em média, for atribuída a cada Diretor Executivo, não computados benefícios, verbas de representação e participação nos lucros, nos termos do parágrafo 3º, do artigo 162, da Lei das S.A.

  1. Ratificar, por unanimidade dos votos proferidos, conforme mapa de votação constante do Anexo Idesta ata a remuneração global paga ao Conselho de Administração e à Diretoria Executiva da Companhia no período de maio de 2019 a abril de 2020.

Em Assembleia Geral Extraordinária:

of article 8 and paragraph 4th, of article 26 of the Bylaws, the overall remuneration of the members of the Company's Fiscal Council, in the amount of up to R$ 379,267.13 (three hundred and seventy- nine thousand, two hundred and sixty- seven reais and thirteen cents) , for the period from May 2020 to April 2021, respecting, for each member in exercise, the minimum value of not less than ten percent (10%) of the compensation that, on average, is attributed to each Executive Officer, not considering for this purpose the benefits, the representation funds and the profit sharing, pursuant to paragraph 3rd, of article 162 of the Corporation Law.

  1. To ratify, by the unanimity of the votes cast, as per the voting map included in Annex Iof these minutes the overall compensation paid to the members of the Board of Directors and to the Board of Executive Officers for the period of May 2019 to April 2020.

At the Extraordinary General Meeting:

  1. Aprovar, por maioria dos votos (a) To approve, by the majority of the proferidos, conforme mapa de votação votes cast, as per the voting map constante do Anexo Idesta ata, a included in Annex Iof these minutes, the alteração do Estatuto Social da amendment of the Company's Bylaws,
    Companhia, conforme a Proposta da according to the Management's Proposal,

Administração, para: (I) alterar as alíneas to: (I) to amend items (a), (b) and (c) of

(a), (b) e (c) do artigo 2º para aprimorar a redação sem mudança do objeto social;

  1. alterar o artigo 5º para refletir o aumento do capital social decorrente do exercício de opções de compra de ações, dentro do limite do capital autorizado aprovado em reuniões do Conselho de Administração realizadas em 12 de junho de 2019 e 27 de junho de 2019; (III) alterar o artigo 6º para refletir o capital autorizado após o aumento do capital social decorrente do exercício de opções de compra de ações, dentro do limite do capital autorizado aprovado em reuniões do Conselho de Administração realizadas em 12 de junho de 2019 e 27 de junho de 2019; (IV) alterar o artigo 15 para que o número de assentos no Conselho de Administração seja de, no mínimo, 7 (sete) e, no máximo, 9 (nove) e alterar o prazo de mandato; (V) incluir as alíneas
  1. e (l) no artigo 17 para refletir as práticas de governança corporativa adotadas; (VI) alterar as alíneas (i), (m), (n), (k) e (s) do artigo 17 e as alíneas (i.1), (i.2) e (i.3) do artigo 21 para atualizar os valores de alçada, conforme dispõe o artigo 39 do Estatuto Social; (VII) alterar as alíneas (a) a (j) do parágrafo único do artigo 18 para ajustar as competências dos diretores executivos; (VIII) excluir a alínea (e) e incluir a alínea (g) do artigo 21 para ajustar as competências da Diretoria e aprimorar a redação; (IX) incluir parágrafo único no art. 22 com o

Article 2 to improve the wording without changing the corporate purpose; (II) to amend Article 5 to reflect the capital increase resulting from the exercise of stock options, within the limit of the authorized capital approved in meetings of the Board of Directors held on June 12th, 2019 and June 27th, 2019; (III) to amend Article 6 to reflect the authorized capital following the exercise of stock options, within the limit of the authorized capital, approved in meetings of the Board of Directors held on June 12th, 2019 and June 27th, 2019; (IV) to amend Article 15 so that the number of seats in the Board of Directors are a minimum of 7 (seven) and a maximum of 9 (nine) and to change the term of office; (V) include items (k) and

  1. in Article 17 to reflect the corporate governance practices adopted; (VI) amend items (i), (k), (m), (n) and (s) of Article 17 and items (i.1), (i.2) and (i.3) of Article 21 to update the threshold of the jurisdiction, as provided in Article 39 of the Bylaws; (VII) amend items (a) to (j) of the Sole Paragraph of Article 18 to adjust the competences of the Executive Officers; (VIII) exclude item (e) of and include item
  1. in Article 21 to adjust the competences of the Board of Executive Officers and improve the wording; (IX) include a Sole Paragraph in Article 22 to allow meetings of the Board of Executive Officers to be held remotely; (X) amend Article 23 and its second and third paragraphs to adjust

intuito de permitir a realização de

the form of representation of the

reuniões da diretoria de forma remota; (X)

Company; (XI) include the new

alterar o artigo 23 e seus parágrafos

paragraphs 3rd and 6th in Article 26 to

segundo e terceiro para ajustar a forma

include procedures applicable to the

de representação da Companhia; (XI)

Fiscal Council; (XII) include a sole

inclusão de novos parágrafos 3º e 6º ao

paragraph in article 35 to include a forum

artigo 26 para incluir procedimentos

for precautionary or urgent measures in

aplicáveis ao Conselho Fiscal; (XII)

the event of arbitration; (XIII) to include

inclusão de parágrafo único no artigo 35

Article 36 to provide that any right of

para incluir foro para medidas cautelares

withdrawal shall be for equity value; (XIV)

ou de urgência em caso de arbitragem;

amend of Article 39 to update the

(XIII) inclusão do artigo 36 para prever

reference year of the monetary

que eventual direito de retirada se dará

adjustment rule; (XV) adapt the relevant

por valor patrimonial; (XIV) alterar o artigo

provisions of the Company's Bylaws to the

39 para atualizar o ano de referência da

new rules of the Novo Mercado

regra de atualização monetária; (XV)

Regulation; and (XVI) adjust the defined

adaptar os dispositivos pertinentes do

terms, expressions and wording of certain

Estatuto Social da Companhia às novas

provisions of the Bylaws, as a result of the

regras do Regulamento do Novo

amendments proposed above and of

Mercado; e (XVI) ajustar os termos

additional

improvements

suggested;

definidos, expressões e redações de

(XVII) reallocate certain provisions of the

determinadas

disposições

do

Estatuto

Bylaws for better organization and

Social, em decorrência das alterações

reading; and (XVIII) adjust the numbering

acima propostas e de aprimoramentos

and cross-references of the articles

adicionais sugeridos; (XVII)

realocar

impacted by the amendments proposed

determinados

dispositivos

do

Estatuto

above.

Social para uma melhor organização e

leitura; e (XVIII) ajustar a numeração e

referências

cruzadas

dos

artigos

impactados

pelas alterações

acima

dispostas.

  1. Aprovar, por maioria dos votos (b) To approve, by the majority of the proferidos, conforme mapa de votação votes cast, as per the voting map constante do Anexo Idesta ata, a included in Annex Iof these minutes, the

consolidação do Estatuto Social da Companhia, que passará a vigorar, a partir desta data, com a redação constante do Anexo II, que integra a presente Ata para todos os fins de direito e será́ disponibilizado no website da Companhia.

VIII. Encerramento: Nada mais havendo a tratar, o Presidente suspendeu os trabalhos pelo tempo necessário à lavratura desta ata. Reaberta a sessão, a ata foi lida e aprovada. Os acionistas que participaram por meio de boletim de voto a distância e por meio da plataforma digital foram considerados assinantes desta ata e do Livro de Presenças de Acionistas, sendo seu registro em ata realizado pelo Presidente e pelo Secretário, nos termos do artigo 21-V, parágrafo 2º, da Instrução CVM nº 481. A presente ata é assinada isoladamente pelos integrantes da Mesa.

consolidation of the Company's Bylaws, which will become effective, as of this date, with the wording in Annex II, that is attached to these Minutes for all legal purposes and will be made available on the Company's website.

VIII. Closure: There being no further business to discuss, the Chairman suspended the meeting for the time required to draw up these minutes. Once the meeting was reopened, the minutes were read and approved. The shareholders who participated by means of a remote voting bulletin and by means of the digital platform were considered as subscribers to these minutes and to the Shareholders' Attendance Book, and their registration in the minutes was made by the Chairman and the Secretary, pursuant to article 21-V, paragraph 2, of CVM Instruction 481. These minutes shall be signed separately by the Chairman and Secretary.

Campinas, 27 de julho de 2020.

Campinas, July 27th, 2020

BO WEN

Presidente da Mesa/Chairman

VALTER MATTA

Secretário/Secretary

Acionistas Presentes na Assembleia Geral Ordinária / Shareholders Present in the Annual

Meeting

Participação via plataforma digital / Participation by means of the Digital Platform: ESC Energia S.A.; State Grid Brazil Power Participações Ltda.; ACONCÁGUA FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO CRÉDITO PRIVADO INVESTIMENTO NO EXTERIOR; AMSP PREVIDÊNCIA FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; CLARITAS BTG PREVIDÊNCIA FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; CELOS CLARITAS VALOR FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO DE AÇÕES; CLARITAS ADVISORY ICATU PREVIDÊNCIA FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; CLARITAS INFLAÇÃO INSTITUCIONAL FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; CLARITAS INSTITUCIONAL FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; CLARITAS LONG BIAS FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; CLARITAS LONG BIAS PREVIDÊNCIA FIFE FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; CLARITAS PREVIDÊNCIA FIFE FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; CLARITAS XP LONG BIAS; PREVIDENCIA FIFE FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO COLISEU; FAÍSCA FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO EM AÇÕES; FRG FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO EM AÇÕES CLARITAS; CLARITAS HEDGE MASTER FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO LONGO PRAZO; CLARITAS LONG SHORT MASTER; FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; CLARITAS QUANT MASTER FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; CLARITAS TOTAL RETURN MASTER FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; UNIMED RV 15 FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; CLARITAS VALOR FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO EM AÇÕES; CLARITAS VALOR INSTITUCIONAL II FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO DE AÇÕES; CLARITAS BRASILPREV FIFE FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; UNIMED MULTIESTRATÉGIA FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; MULTIMIX WHOLESALE INTERNATIONAL SHARES TRUST; CELSO CARLOS CHAVES; FIA FUNDAMENTALISTA 114; FIA DIVIDENDOS 114; e FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO EM ACOES PIRINEUS.

Participação via boletim de voto a distância / Participation by means of the Remote Voting Bulletin: BRADESCO FIA IBRX MULTIPATROCINADO; BRAM H FI EM ACOES PASSIVO IBRX; BRAM H FI EM ACOES IBOVESPA GESTAO; BRADESCO FIA MASTER DIVIDENDOS; BRAM H FIA INSTITUCIONAL; PG PREV - SOCIEDADE DE PREVIDENCIA PRIVADA; BRADESCO FIA EQUITIES; BRAM H FIA DIVIDENDOS; BRADESCO FIA MASTER SMALL CAP; BRADESCO FIA MASTER IBRX; BRADESCO FIA MASTER IBOVESPA; FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO EM ACOES IBOVESPA 157; BRADESCO FIA INDICE MOMENTO; BRADESEG PARTICIPACOES S/A; BRADESCO FIA IBOVESPA PLUS; BRADESCO FIA INSTITUCIONAL IBRX ATIVO; BRAM FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO EM ACOES CRESCIMENTO; BRADESCO FI EM ACOES IBX PLUS; BRADESCO PRIVATE FIA IBOVESPA ATIVO; BRADESCO H FI EM ACOES IBOVESPA; BRADESCO VIDA E PREVIDENCIA S/A; FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO DE ACOES MEAIPE IBX ATIVO; BRAM FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO EM ACOES IBOVESPA; BRAM FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO EM ACOES; BRAM FIA IBOVESPA ATIVO; BRADESCO FIA DIVIDENDOS; BRADESCO FIA SMALL CAP PLUS; BRADESCO FIA MASTER PREVIDENCIA; BRADESCO FIA SUSTENTABILIDADE EMPRESARIAL; BRADESCO FIM FUNDACAO AMAZONAS SUSTENTAVEL - FAZ; BRAM FIA IBRX ATIVO; BRADESCO FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO EM ACOES FPP RENDA VARIAVEL; BRADESCO FUNPRESP FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; INSTITUTO ADV.DE JUBILACAO E ASSISTENCIA; BRADESCO FF INDICE ATIVO FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO EM ACOES; BRADESCO FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO EM ACOES SALUBRE; BRADESCO FI EM ACOES ARAUCARIA; ALLURE FIA - BDR NIVEL I; KIRON INSTITUCIONAL FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO EM ACOES; KIRON MASTER FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO EM ACOES; ACADIAN COLLECTIVE INVESTMENT TRUST; BLACKROCK LIFE LIMITED; COLORADO PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RET. ASSOCIATION; FORD MOTOR CO DEFINED BENEF MASTER TRUST; LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP MASTER RETIREMENT TRUST; ILLINOIS MUNICIPAL RETIREMENT FUND; UTAH STATE RETIREMENT SYSTEMS; NTGI QM COMMON DAILY ALL COUNT WORLD EXUS EQU INDE; FIDELITY SALEM STREET TRUST: FIDELITY SERIES G EX; NTGI-QMCOMMON DAILY EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY I F-;NTGI QUANTITATIVE MANAGEMENT COLLEC FUNDS TRUST; LEGAL GENERAL GLOBAL EMERGING MARKETS INDEX FUND; NORTHERN MULTI-MANAGERGLOBAL LISTED INFRASTRUCTUR; TT EM M EQ F (THE FUND), A SUB-FUNDOF TT I FD PLC; GENERAL PENSION AND SOCIAL SECURITY AUTHORITY; NORTHERN TRUST COLLECTIVE ALL COUNTRY WORLD I (ACW; NORTHERN TRUST COLLECTIVE EMERGING MARKETS INDEX F; TT EMERGING MARKETS OPPORTUNITIES FUND LIMITED; TT EMERGING MARKETS OPPORTUNITIES FUND II LIMITED; LEGAL GENERAL ICAV; FIDELITY SALEM STREET TRUST: FIDELITY FLEX INTERNA; THE

BOARD OF THE PENSION PROTECTION FUND; SPARTAN GROUP TRUST FOR EMPLYEE BENEFIT PLANS: SPA; CALIFORNIA PHYSICIANS SERVICE D/B/A BLUE SHIELD O; LEGAL GEN FUTURE WRD CLIMATE CHANGE EQTY FACTORS; LEGAL GENERAL GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE INDEX FUND; TT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS FUND, A SUB FUND OF TT; VERDIPAPIRFONDET KLP AKSJE FREMVOKSENDE MARKEDER I; STICHTING BEDRIJFSPENS ZORGVERZEKERAARS; STICHTING PENSIOENFONDS ING; COMMONWEALTH SUPERANNUATION CORPORATION; GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES SUPERANNUATION BOARD; MERCER EMERGING MARKETS SHARES FUND; BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORPORATION; BLACKROCK ADVANTAGE GLOBAL FUND INC; BLAKROCK GLOBAL ALLOCATION FUND INC; BLACKROCK GL ALLOCATION PORTFOLIO OF BLACKROCK SER; BLACKROCK GLOBAL ALLOC V.I. FD OF BLACKROCK VAR SE; BLACKROCK GLOBAL ALLOCATION FUND (AUST); THE MASTER T BK OF JPN, LTD AS T OF NIKKO BR EQ MO; THE NOMURA T AND B CO LTD RE I E S INDEX MSCI E NO; CONSULTING GROUP CAPITAL MKTS FUNDS EMER MARKETS E; SEI GLOBAL MASTER FUND PLC, THE SEI EMERGING MKT E; SEI INST INT TRUST EM MKTS EQUITY FUND; JAPAN TRUSTEE SERVICES BK, LTD. RE: RTB NIKKO BEA; TRUST CUSTODY SERVICES BANK, LTD. RE: EMERGING E; THE MASTER T B J, LTD AS T OF DAIWA BRAZIL STOCK O; FIDELITY SALEM STREET T: FIDELITY E M INDEX FUND; FIDELITY SALEM STREET T: FIDELITY G EX U.S INDEX F; VANGUARD FUNDS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY; FIDELITY SALEM STREET TRUST: FIDELITY SAI EMERGING; FIRST TRUST RIVERFRONT DYNAMIC EMERGING MARKETS ET; VANGUARD INVESTMENT SERIES PLC; FIDELITY SALEM STREET T: FIDELITY TOTAL INTE INDE; VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND II: INTERNATIONAL; FIDELITY CONCORD STREET TRUST: FIDELITY ZERO INT.; VANGUARD INVESTMENT SERIES PLC / VANGUARD ESG EMER; EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND; LONDON LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY; COUNSEL GLOBAL DIVIDEND; PACER EMERGING MARKETS CASH COWS 100 ETF; JAPAN TRUSTEE SERVICES BANK, LTD. STB BRAZIL STOCK; JAPAN TRUSTEE SER BK, LTD. STB LM BR HIGH DIVIDEND; CHALLENGE FUNDS; MEDIOLANUM BEST BRANDS EMERGING MARKETS COLLECTION; TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF TEXAS; THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY RETIREMENT PLAN MASTER TRU; ISHARES MSCI BRAZIL ETF; ISHARES MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ETF; CHANG HWA CO BANK, LTD IN ITS C AS M CUST OF N B F; PEOPLE S BANK OF CHINA; ISHARES PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY; ISHARES III PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY; ISHARES II PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY; NAT WEST BK PLC AS TR OF ST JAMES PL GL EQUITY UNI; JOHN HANCOCK FUNDS II STRATEGIC EQUITY ALLOCATION; RUSSELL INVESTMENT COMPANY PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY; FIDELITY RUTLAND SQUARE TRUST II: STRATEGIC A E M; ISHARES CORE MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ETF; BLACKROCK GLOBAL INDEX FUNDS; DIVERSIFIED MARKETS (2010) POOLED FUND TRUST; ITAU FUNDS - LATIN AMERICA EQUITY FUND; MERCER QIF FUND PLC; WELLS FARGO BK D OF T ESTABLISHING INV F FOR E BEN; SUNSUPER SUPERANNUATION FUND; BLACKROCK STRATEGIC FUNDS - BLACKROCK SYSTEMATIC G; NAVARRO 1 FUND LLC; VICTORIAN FUNDS MAN C A T F V E M T; VANGUARD INV FUNDS ICVC-VANGUARD FTSE GLOBAL ALL C; MIP ACTIVE STOCK MASTER PORTFOLIO; FRANKLIN TEMPLETON ETF TRUST - FRANKLIN FTSE BRAZI; MASSMUTUAL SELECT BLACKROCK GLOBAL ALLOCATION FUND; COMMONFUND STRATEGIC DIRECT SERIES LLC - CF TT IN; INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND; ESKOM PENSION AND PROVIDENT FUND; VANGUARD TOTAL WORLD STOCK INDEX FUND, A SERIES OF; ISHARES (DE) I INVESTMENTAKTIENGESELLSCHAFT MIT TG; FRANKLIN TEMPLETON ETF TRUST - FRANKLIN FTSE LATIN; HEB BRAND SAVINGS + RETIREMENT PLAN; AMERICAN BEACON CONTINUOUS CAPITAL EMERGING MARKET; FRANKLIN LIBERTYSHARES ICAV; HOUSTON MUNICIPAL EMPLOYEES PENSION SYSTEM; LVIP BLACKROCK GLOBAL ALLOCATION FUND; MERCER UCITS COMMON CONTRACTUAL FUND; WASHINGTON STATE INVESTMENT BOARD; THE REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA; BLACKROCK GLOBAL FUNDS-GLOBAL ALLOCATION FUND; BLACKROCK GLOBAL FUNDS WORLD AGRICULTURE; THE BANK OF N. Y. M. (INT) LTD AS T. OF I. E. M. E; GOLDMAN SACHS ETF ICAV ACTING SOLELY ON BEHALF OF; VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEM; FLORIDA STATE BOARD OF ADMINISTRATION; THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON EMP BEN COLLECTIVE INV; ROBECO GLOBAL EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND II; BNYM MELLON CF SL EMERGING MARKETS STOCK INDEX FUN; ADVISORS INNER CIRCLE FUND-ACADIAN E.M.PORTF; VANGUARD INTERNATIONAL HIGH DIVIDEND YIELD INDEX F; PANAGORA DIVERSIFIED RISK MULTI-ASSET FUND, LTD; DEUTSCHE X-TRACKERS MSCI ALL WORLD EX US HEDGED EQ; ADVANCED SERIES TR - AST BLACKROCK GL STRATEGIES P; GOLDMAN SACHS ETF TRUST - GOLDMAN S ACTIVEBETA E; VOYA EMERGING MARKETS INDEX PORTFOLIO; GOLDMAN SACHS ETF TRUST - GOLDMAN SACHS EMERGING M; POOL REINSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED; THE SEVENTH SWEDISH NATIONAL PENSION FUND - AP7 EQ; LEGAL AND GENERAL ASSURANCE PENSIONS MNG LTD; THE EMERGING M.S. OF THE DFA I.T.CO.; LEGAL AND GENERAL ASSURANCE SOCIETY LIMITED; STICHTING PGGM DEPOSITARY; LEGAL GENERAL COLLECTIVE INVESTMENT TRUST; INVESTORS WHOLESALE EMERGING MARKETS EQUITIES TRUS; SENTRY GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE PRIVATE TRUST; THE BOMBARDIER TRUST UK; SIGNATURE EMERGING MARKETS CORPORATE CLASS; SELECT INTERNATIONAL EQUITY MANAGED CORPORATE CLAS; SENTRY GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE

FUND; THE BARINGS E. M. U. FUND, SUB-FUND, THE BARINGS L; NEW ZEALAND SUPERANNUATION FUND; ASHMORE EMERGING MARKETS OPPORTUNITIES FUND, LP.; FUTURE FUND BOARD OF GUARDIANS; THE MASTER TRUST BANK OF JAPAN, LTD. AS T OF MUTB4; THE MASTER TRUST BANK OF JAPAN, LTD. AS T OF MUTB4; PICTET - EMERGING MARKETS INDEX; CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC; SSGA MSCI BRAZIL INDEX NON-LENDING QP COMMON TRUST; STATE OF MINNESOTA STATE EMPLOYEES RET PLAN; MANAGED PENSION FUNDS LIMITED; STATE ST GL ADV TRUST COMPANY INV FF TAX EX RET PL; COLLEGE RETIREMENT EQUITIES FUND; BLACKROCK INSTITUTIONAL TRUST COMPANY NA; TIAA-CREF FUNDS - TIAA-CREF EMERGING MARKETS EQUIT; STATE STREET IRELAND UNIT TRUST; CITY OF NEW YORK GROUP TRUST; STATE STREET GLOBAL ALL CAP EQUITY EX-US INDEX POR; SSGA SPDR ETFS EUROPE II PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY; STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LUX SICAV - S S G E M; STATE STREET EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY INDEX FUND; FUNDAMENTAL LOW V I E M EQUITY; LAZARD GLOBAL INVESTMENT FUNDS PUBLIC LIMITED COMP; THE MONETARY AUTHORITY OF SINGAPORE; LVIP SSGA EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY INDEX FUND; KAISER FOUNDATION HOSPITALS; KAISER PERMANENTE GROUP TRUST; LEGG MASON GLOBAL FUNDS PLC; BOARD OF PENSIONS OF THE EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHUR; ARIZONA PSPRS TRUST; CITI RETIREMENT SAVINGS PLAN; JOHN HANCOCK FUNDS II INTERNATIONAL STRATEGIC EQUI; ABERDEEN INVESTMENT FUNDS UK ICVC II - ABERDEEN EM RARE EMERGING MARKETS FUND; MAPLE-BROWN ABBOTT FD P.L.C. - MAPLE-BROWN ABBOTT; PUBLIC SECTOR PENSION INVESTMENT BOARD; MAPLE - BROWN ABBOTT GLOBAL LISTED INFRASTRUCTURE; AB SICAV I - EMERGING MARKETS MULTI-ASSET PORTFOLI; AB CAP FUND, INC. - AB EMERGING MARKETS MULTI-ASSE; RENAISSANCE GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE FUND; MACKENZIE MAXIMUM DIVERSIFICATION EMERGING MARKETS; ST LT DEP SCOTTISH WIDOWS TRKS EMG MKT FUN;

CALIFORNIA PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM; ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN COLLECTIVE INVESTMENT TRUST SERI; WELLS FARGO FACTOR ENHANCED EMERGING MARKETS PORTF; BLACKROCK ADVANTAGE E. M. FUND OF BLACKROCK FUNDS; FSS TRUSTEE CORPORATION; ABERDEEN INV FUNDS ICVC III - ABERDEEN GLOBAL EMER; EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY POOL; EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY

CORPORATE CLASS; NORGES BANK; JANA EMERGING MARKETS SHARE TRUST; INVESTERINGSFORENINGEN PROCAPTURE G EMERGING M I F; INVESTERINGSFORENINGEN PROCAPTURE GLOBAL AC I FUND; HSBC EMERGING MARKETS POOLED FUND; INVESCO PUREBETASM FTSE EMERGING MARKETS ETF; INVESCO POOLED INVESTMENT FUND - GLOBAL STRATEGIC; SELECT INTERNATIONAL EQUITY MANAGED FUND; GMO TAX-M. B - F. FREE, A S. OF GMO M. P. (ONSHORE; THE PUBLIC INSTITUITION FOR SOCIAL SECURITY; NORTHERN MULTI - MANAGER EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY F; ASCENSION ALPHA FUND, LLC; ASHMORE FUNDS - ASHMORE EMERGING MARKETS ACTIVE EQ; FRANCISCAN ALLIANCE, INC.; ASCENSION HEALTHCARE MASTER PENSION TRUST; ASHMORE EM ACTIVE EQUITY FUND LP; ASHMORE SICAV IN RESPECT OF ASHMORE SICAV EMERGING; ASHMORE SICAV IN RESPECT OF ASHMORE SICAV EMERGING; ASHMORE GROWING MULTI STRATEGY FUND LIMITED; ASHMORE EMERGING MARKETS TRI ASSET FUND 1, LLC2; ASHMORE EMERGING MARKETS HIGH YIELD PLUS FUND 1, L; SCHWAB EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY ETF; JNL/BLACKROCK GLOBAL ALLOCATION FUND; JNL/MELLON EMERGING MARKETS INDEX FUND; OPTIMIX WHOLESALE GLOBAL EMERGING MARKETS SHARE TR; OPTIMIX GLOBAL LISTED INFRASTRUCTURE SECURITIES TR; CITY OF PHILADELPHIA PUB EMPLOYEES RET SYSTEM; ONEPATH GLOBAL EMERGING MARKETS SHARES(UNHEDGED) I; NFS LIMITED; FLEXSHARES MORNINGSTAR EMERGING MARKETS FACTOR TIL; MISSOURI EDUCATION PENSION TRUST; CONNECTICUT GENERAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY; FIDELITY INVESTMENT FUNDS FIDELITY INDEX EMERG MAR; THE MASTER TRUST BANK OF JAPAN, LTD. TRUSTEE MUTB4; CONSTRUCTION BUILDING UNIONS SUPER FUND; THE MASTER TRUST BANK OF JAP, LTD. AS TR. FOR MTBJ; THE MASTER TRUST BANK OF JAP., LTD. AS TR. FOR MTB; THE MASTER TRUST BANK OF JAPAN, LTD. AS TRUSTEE FO; JPMORGAN DIVERSIFIED RETURN EMERGING MARKETS EQUIT; TELSTRA SUPER PTY LTD T TELSTRA S SHEME; BLACKROCK MULTI-ASSET INCOME PORTFOLIO OF BLACKROC; BLACKROCK CDN MSCI EMERGING MARKETS INDEX FUND; BLACKROCK GLOBAL ALLOCATION COLLECTIVE FUND; CDN ACWI ALPHA TILTS FUND; EMERGING MARKETS ALPHA TILTS FUND; EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY ESG SCREENED FUND B; EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY INDEX MASTER FUND; EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY INDEX ESG SCREENED FUND B; EMERGING MARKETS INDEX NON- LENDABLE FUND; EMERGING MARKETS INDEX NON-LENDABLE FUND B; GLOBAL ALPHA TILTS FUND A; GLOBAL ALPHA TILTS FUND B; GLOBAL EX-US ALPHA TILTS FUND; GLOBAL EX-US ALPHA TILTS FUND B; NEW SOUTH WALLES TR CORP AS TR FOR THE TC EMER MKT; THE MASTER TRUST BANK OF JAPAN, LTD. AS TRU FO MTB; VANGUARD EMERGING MARKETS STOCK INDEX FUND; ABU DHABI RETIREMENT PENSIONS AND BENEFITS FUND; STICHTING CUSTODY ROBECO INSTITL RE:ROBECO INSTIT; VANGUARD ESG INTERNATIONAL; ROBECO CAPITAL GROWTH FUNDS; VANGUARD FIDUCIARY TRT COMPANY INSTIT T INTL STK M; ANZ WHOLESALE INTERNATIONAL LISTED INFRASTRUCTURE; ALLIANZ GL INVESTORS

GMBH ON BEHALF OF ALLIANZGI-F; BLACKROCK ASSET MANAG IR LT I ITS CAP A M F T BKR; ISHARES EMERGING MARKETS IMI EQUITY INDEX FUND; FORSTA AP-FONDEN; FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INVESTMENT FUNDS; BUREAU OF LABOR FUNDS - LABOR PENSION FUND; BUREAU OF LABOR FUNDS - LABOR RETIREMENT FUND; MANAGEMENT BOARD PUBLIC SERVICE PENSION FUND; MINEWORKERS PENSION SCHEME; PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF OHIO; LGIASUPER TRUSTEE; SAS TRUSTEE CORPORATION POOLED FUND; STATE OF NEW MEXICO STATE INV. COUNCIL; STATE OF WYOMING; STICHTING DEPOSITARY APG EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY P; STICHING PENSIOENFONDS VOOR HUISARTSEN; SUPERANNUATION FUNDS MANAGEMENT CORPORATION OF S A; T ROWE PRICE FUNDS SICAV; T ROWE PRICE INT FNDS T.ROWE PRICE L AMER FUN; VANGUARD EMERGING MARKETS SHARE INDEX FUND; e VANGUARD TOTAL INTERNATIONAL STOCK INDEX FD, A SE.

Acionistas Presentes na Assembleia Geral Extraordinária / Shareholders Present in the

Extraordinary Meeting

Participação via plataforma digital / Participation by means of the Digital Platform: ESC Energia S.A.; State Grid Brazil Power Participações Ltda.; ACONCÁGUA FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO CRÉDITO PRIVADO INVESTIMENTO NO EXTERIOR; AMSP PREVIDÊNCIA FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; CLARITAS BTG PREVIDÊNCIA FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; CELOS CLARITAS VALOR FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO DE AÇÕES; CLARITAS ADVISORY ICATU PREVIDÊNCIA FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; CLARITAS INFLAÇÃO INSTITUCIONAL FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; CLARITAS INSTITUCIONAL FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; CLARITAS LONG BIAS FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; CLARITAS LONG BIAS PREVIDÊNCIA FIFE FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; CLARITAS PREVIDÊNCIA FIFE FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; CLARITAS XP LONG BIAS; PREVIDENCIA FIFE FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; Fundo de Investimento Multimercado Coliseu; FAÍSCA FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO EM AÇÕES; FRG FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO EM AÇÕES CLARITAS; CLARITAS HEDGE MASTER FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO LONGO PRAZO; CLARITAS LONG SHORT MASTER; FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; CLARITAS QUANT MASTER FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; CLARITAS TOTAL RETURN MASTER FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; UNIMED RV 15 FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; CLARITAS VALOR FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO EM AÇÕES; CLARITAS VALOR INSTITUCIONAL II FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO DE AÇÕES; CLARITAS BRASILPREV FIFE FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; UNIMED MULTIESTRATÉGIA FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; MULTIMIX WHOLESALE INTERNATIONAL SHARES TRUST; CELSO CARLOS CHAVES; FIA FUNDAMENTALISTA 114; FIA DIVIDENDOS 114; e FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO EM ACOES PIRINEUS.

Participação via boletim de voto a distância / Participation by means of the Remote Voting Bulletin: BRADESCO FIA IBRX MULTIPATROCINADO; BRAM H FI EM ACOES PASSIVO IBRX; BRAM H FI EM ACOES IBOVESPA GESTAO; BRADESCO FIA MASTER DIVIDENDOS; BRAM H FIA INSTITUCIONAL; PG PREV - SOCIEDADE DE PREVIDENCIA PRIVADA; BRADESCO FIA EQUITIES; BRAM H FIA DIVIDENDOS; BRADESCO FIA MASTER SMALL CAP; BRADESCO FIA MASTER IBRX; BRADESCO FIA MASTER IBOVESPA; FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO EM ACOES IBOVESPA 157; BRADESCO FIA INDICE MOMENTO; BRADESEG PARTICIPACOES S/A; BRADESCO FIA IBOVESPA PLUS; BRADESCO FIA INSTITUCIONAL IBRX ATIVO; BRAM FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO EM ACOES CRESCIMENTO; BRADESCO FI EM ACOES IBX PLUS; BRADESCO PRIVATE FIA IBOVESPA ATIVO; BRADESCO H FI EM ACOES IBOVESPA; BRADESCO VIDA E PREVIDENCIA S/A; FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO DE ACOES MEAIPE IBX ATIVO; BRAM FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO EM ACOES IBOVESPA; BRAM FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO EM ACOES; BRAM FIA IBOVESPA ATIVO; BRADESCO FIA DIVIDENDOS; BRADESCO FIA SMALL CAP PLUS; BRADESCO FIA MASTER PREVIDENCIA; BRADESCO FIA SUSTENTABILIDADE EMPRESARIAL; BRADESCO FIM FUNDACAO AMAZONAS SUSTENTAVEL - FAZ; BRAM FIA IBRX ATIVO; BRADESCO FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO EM ACOES FPP RENDA VARIAVEL; BRADESCO FUNPRESP FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; INSTITUTO ADV.DE JUBILACAO E ASSISTENCIA; BRADESCO FF INDICE ATIVO FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO EM ACOES; BRADESCO FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO EM ACOES SALUBRE; BRADESCO FI EM ACOES ARAUCARIA; ALLURE FIA - BDR NIVEL I; KIRON INSTITUCIONAL FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO EM ACOES; KIRON MASTER FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO EM ACOES; ACADIAN COLLECTIVE INVESTMENT TRUST; BLACKROCK LIFE LIMITED; COLORADO PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RET. ASSOCIATION; FORD MOTOR CO DEFINED BENEF MASTER TRUST; LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP MASTER RETIREMENT TRUST; ILLINOIS MUNICIPAL RETIREMENT FUND; UTAH STATE RETIREMENT SYSTEMS; NTGI QM COMMON DAILY ALL COUNT WORLD EXUS EQU INDE; FIDELITY SALEM STREET

TRUST: FIDELITY SERIES G EX; NTGI-QM COMMON DAILY EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY I F-; NTGI QUANTITATIVE MANAGEMENT COLLEC FUNDS TRUST; LEGAL GENERAL GLOBAL EMERGING MARKETS INDEX FUND; NORTHERN MULTI-MANAGER GLOBAL LISTED INFRASTRUCTUR; TT EM M EQ F (THE FUND), A SUB-FUND OF TT I FD PLC; GENERAL PENSION AND SOCIAL SECURITY AUTHORITY; NORTHERN TRUST COLLECTIVE ALL COUNTRY WORLD I (ACW; NORTHERN TRUST COLLECTIVE EMERGING MARKETS INDEX F; TT EMERGING MARKETS OPPORTUNITIES FUND LIMITED; TT EMERGING MARKETS OPPORTUNITIES FUND II LIMITED; LEGAL GENERAL ICAV; FIDELITY SALEM STREET TRUST: FIDELITY FLEX INTERNA; THE BOARD OF THE PENSION PROTECTION FUND; SPARTAN GROUP TRUST FOR EMPLYEE BENEFIT PLANS: SPA; CALIFORNIA PHYSICIANS SERVICE D/B/A BLUE SHIELD O; LEGAL GEN FUTURE WRD CLIMATE CHANGE EQTY FACTORS; LEGAL GENERAL GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE INDEX FUND; PUBLIC PENSION AGENCY; TT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS FUND, A SUB FUND OF TT; VERDIPAPIRFONDET KLP AKSJE FREMVOKSENDE MARKEDER I; STICHTING BEDRIJFSPENS ZORGVERZEKERAARS; STICHTING PENSIOENFONDS ING; COMMONWEALTH SUPERANNUATION CORPORATION; GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES SUPERANNUATION BOARD; MERCER EMERGING MARKETS SHARES FUND; BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORPORATION; BLACKROCK ADVANTAGE GLOBAL FUND INC; BLAKROCK GLOBAL ALLOCATION FUND INC; BLACKROCK GL ALLOCATION PORTFOLIO OF BLACKROCK SER; BLACKROCK GLOBAL ALLOC V.I. FD OF BLACKROCK VAR SE; BLACKROCK GLOBAL ALLOCATION FUND (AUST); THE MASTER T BK OF JPN, LTD AS T OF NIKKO BR EQ MO; THE NOMURA T AND B CO LTD RE I E S INDEX MSCI E NO; CONSULTING GROUP CAPITAL MKTS FUNDS EMER MARKETS E; SEI GLOBAL MASTER FUND PLC, THE SEI EMERGING MKT E; SEI INST INT TRUST EM MKTS EQUITY FUND; JAPAN TRUSTEE SERVICES BK, LTD. RE: RTB NIKKO BEA; TRUST CUSTODY SERVICES BANK, LTD. RE: EMERGING E; THE MASTER T B J, LTD AS T OF DAIWA BRAZIL STOCK O; FIDELITY SALEM STREET T: FIDELITY E M INDEX FUND; FIDELITY SALEM STREET T: FIDELITY G EX U.S INDEX F; VANGUARD FUNDS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY; FIDELITY SALEM STREET TRUST: FIDELITY SAI EMERGING; FIRST TRUST RIVERFRONT DYNAMIC EMERGING MARKETS ET; VANGUARD INVESTMENT SERIES PLC; FIDELITY SALEM STREET T: FIDELITY TOTAL INTE INDE; VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND II: INTERNATIONAL; FIDELITY CONCORD STREET TRUST: FIDELITY ZERO INT.; VANGUARD INVESTMENT SERIES PLC / VANGUARD ESG EMER; EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND; LONDON LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY; COUNSEL GLOBAL DIVIDEND; PACER EMERGING MARKETS CASH COWS 100 ETF; JAPAN TRUSTEE SERVICES BANK, LTD. STB BRAZIL STOCK; JAPAN TRUSTEE SER BK, LTD. STB LM BR HIGH DIVIDEND; CHALLENGE FUNDS; MEDIOLANUM BEST BRANDS EMERGING MARKETS COLLECTION; TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF TEXAS; THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY RETIREMENT PLAN MASTER TRU; ISHARES MSCI BRAZIL ETF; ISHARES MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ETF; CHANG HWA CO BANK, LTD IN ITS C AS M CUST OF N B F; PEOPLE S BANK OF CHINA; ISHARES PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY; ISHARES III PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY; ISHARES II PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY; NAT WEST BK PLC AS TR OF ST JAMES PL GL EQUITY UNI; JOHN HANCOCK FUNDS II STRATEGIC EQUITY ALLOCATION; RUSSELL INVESTMENT COMPANY PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY; FIDELITY RUTLAND SQUARE TRUST II: STRATEGIC A E M; ISHARES CORE MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ETF; BLACKROCK GLOBAL INDEX FUNDS; DIVERSIFIED MARKETS (2010) POOLED FUND TRUST; ITAU FUNDS - LATIN AMERICA EQUITY FUND; MERCER QIF FUND PLC; WELLS FARGO BK D OF T ESTABLISHING INV F FOR E BEN; SUNSUPER SUPERANNUATION FUND; BLACKROCK STRATEGIC FUNDS - BLACKROCK SYSTEMATIC G; NAVARRO 1 FUND LLC; VICTORIAN FUNDS MAN C A T F V E M T; VANGUARD INV FUNDS ICVC-VANGUARD FTSE GLOBAL ALL C; MIP ACTIVE STOCK MASTER PORTFOLIO; FRANKLIN TEMPLETON ETF TRUST - FRANKLIN FTSE BRAZI; MASSMUTUAL SELECT BLACKROCK GLOBAL ALLOCATION FUND; COMMONFUND STRATEGIC DIRECT SERIES LLC - CF TT IN; INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND; ESKOM PENSION AND PROVIDENT FUND; VANGUARD TOTAL WORLD STOCK INDEX FUND, A SERIES OF; ISHARES (DE) I INVESTMENTAKTIENGESELLSCHAFT MIT TG; FRANKLIN TEMPLETON ETF TRUST - FRANKLIN FTSE LATIN; HEB BRAND SAVINGS + RETIREMENT PLAN; AMERICAN BEACON CONTINUOUS CAPITAL EMERGING MARKET; FRANKLIN LIBERTYSHARES ICAV; HOUSTON MUNICIPAL EMPLOYEES PENSION SYSTEM; LVIP BLACKROCK GLOBAL ALLOCATION FUND; MERCER UCITS COMMON CONTRACTUAL FUND; WASHINGTON STATE INVESTMENT BOARD; THE REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA; BLACKROCK GLOBAL FUNDS-GLOBAL ALLOCATION FUND; BLACKROCK GLOBAL FUNDS WORLD AGRICULTURE; THE BANK OF N. Y. M. (INT) LTD AS T. OF I. E. M. E; GOLDMAN SACHS ETF ICAV ACTING SOLELY ON BEHALF OF; VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEM; FLORIDA STATE BOARD OF ADMINISTRATION; IN BK FOR REC AND DEV,AS TR FT ST RET PLAN AND TR/; THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON EMP BEN COLLECTIVE INV; ROBECO GLOBAL EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND II; BNYM MELLON CF SL EMERGING MARKETS STOCK INDEX FUN; ADVISORS INNER CIRCLE FUND-ACADIAN E.M.PORTF; VANGUARD INTERNATIONAL HIGH DIVIDEND YIELD INDEX F; PANAGORA DIVERSIFIED RISK MULTI-ASSET FUND, LTD; DEUTSCHE X-TRACKERS MSCI ALL WORLD EX US HEDGED EQ; ADVANCED

SERIES TR - AST BLACKROCK GL STRATEGIES P; GOLDMAN SACHS ETF TRUST - GOLDMAN S ACTIVEBETA E; VOYA EMERGING MARKETS INDEX PORTFOLIO; GOLDMAN SACHS ETF TRUST - GOLDMAN SACHS EMERGING M; POOL REINSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED; THE SEVENTH SWEDISH NATIONAL PENSION FUND - AP7 EQ; LEGAL AND GENERAL ASSURANCE PENSIONS MNG LTD; THE EMERGING M.S. OF THE DFA I.T.CO.; LEGAL AND GENERAL ASSURANCE SOCIETY LIMITED; STICHTING PGGM DEPOSITARY; LEGAL GENERAL COLLECTIVE INVESTMENT TRUST; INVESTORS WHOLESALE EMERGING MARKETS EQUITIES TRUS; SENTRY GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE PRIVATE TRUST; THE BOMBARDIER TRUST UK; SIGNATURE EMERGING MARKETS CORPORATE CLASS; SELECT INTERNATIONAL EQUITY MANAGED CORPORATE CLAS; SENTRY GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE FUND; THE BARINGS E. M. U. FUND, SUB-FUND, THE BARINGS L; NEW ZEALAND SUPERANNUATION FUND; ASHMORE EMERGING MARKETS OPPORTUNITIES FUND, LP.; FUTURE FUND BOARD OF GUARDIANS; THE MASTER TRUST BANK OF JAPAN, LTD. AS T OF MUTB4; THE MASTER TRUST BANK OF JAPAN, LTD. AS T OF MUTB4; PICTET - EMERGING MARKETS INDEX; CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC; SSGA MSCI BRAZIL INDEX NON- LENDING QP COMMON TRUST; STATE OF MINNESOTA STATE EMPLOYEES RET PLAN; MANAGED PENSION FUNDS LIMITED; STATE ST GL ADV TRUST COMPANY INV FF TAX EX RET PL; COLLEGE RETIREMENT EQUITIES FUND; BLACKROCK INSTITUTIONAL TRUST COMPANY NA; TIAA-CREF FUNDS - TIAA-CREF EMERGING MARKETS EQUIT; STATE STREET IRELAND UNIT TRUST; CITY OF NEW YORK GROUP TRUST; STATE STREET GLOBAL ALL CAP EQUITY EX-US INDEX POR; SSGA SPDR ETFS EUROPE II PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY; STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LUX SICAV - S S G E M; STATE STREET EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY INDEX FUND; FUNDAMENTAL LOW V I E M EQUITY; LAZARD GLOBAL INVESTMENT FUNDS PUBLIC LIMITED COMP; THE MONETARY AUTHORITY OF SINGAPORE; LVIP SSGA EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY INDEX FUND; KAISER FOUNDATION HOSPITALS; KAISER PERMANENTE GROUP TRUST; LEGG MASON GLOBAL FUNDS PLC; BOARD OF PENSIONS OF THE EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHUR; ARIZONA PSPRS TRUST; CITI RETIREMENT SAVINGS PLAN; JOHN HANCOCK FUNDS II INTERNATIONAL STRATEGIC EQUI; ABERDEEN INVESTMENT FUNDS UK ICVC II - ABERDEEN EM RARE EMERGING MARKETS FUND; MAPLE-BROWN ABBOTT FD P.L.C. - MAPLE-BROWN ABBOTT; PUBLIC SECTOR PENSION INVESTMENT BOARD; MAPLE - BROWN ABBOTT GLOBAL LISTED INFRASTRUCTURE; AB SICAV I - EMERGING MARKETS MULTI-ASSET PORTFOLI; AB CAP FUND, INC. - AB EMERGING MARKETS MULTI- ASSE; RENAISSANCE GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE FUND; MACKENZIE MAXIMUM DIVERSIFICATION EMERGING MARKETS; ST LT DEP SCOTTISH WIDOWS TRKS EMG MKT FUN; CALIFORNIA PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM; ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN COLLECTIVE INVESTMENT TRUST SERI; WELLS FARGO FACTOR ENHANCED EMERGING MARKETS PORTF; BLACKROCK ADVANTAGE E. M. FUND OF BLACKROCK FUNDS; FSS TRUSTEE CORPORATION; ABERDEEN INV FUNDS ICVC III - ABERDEEN GLOBAL EMER; EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY POOL; EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY CORPORATE CLASS; NORGES BANK; JANA EMERGING MARKETS SHARE TRUST; ENERGY SUPER; INVESTERINGSFORENINGEN PROCAPTURE G EMERGING M I F; INVESTERINGSFORENINGEN PROCAPTURE GLOBAL AC I FUND; HSBC EMERGING MARKETS POOLED FUND; INVESCO PUREBETASM FTSE EMERGING MARKETS ETF; INVESCO POOLED INVESTMENT FUND - GLOBAL STRATEGIC; SELECT INTERNATIONAL EQUITY MANAGED FUND; GMO TAX-M. B - F. FREE, A S. OF GMO M. P. (ONSHORE; THE PUBLIC INSTITUITION FOR SOCIAL SECURITY; NORTHERN MULTI - MANAGER EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY F; ASCENSION ALPHA FUND, LLC; ASHMORE FUNDS - ASHMORE EMERGING MARKETS ACTIVE EQ; FRANCISCAN ALLIANCE, INC.; ASCENSION HEALTHCARE MASTER PENSION TRUST; ASHMORE EM ACTIVE EQUITY FUND LP; ASHMORE SICAV IN RESPECT OF ASHMORE SICAV EMERGING; ASHMORE SICAV IN RESPECT OF ASHMORE SICAV EMERGING; ASHMORE GROWING MULTI STRATEGY FUND LIMITED; ASHMORE EMERGING MARKETS TRI ASSET FUND 1, LLC2; ASHMORE EMERGING MARKETS HIGH YIELD PLUS FUND 1, L; SCHWAB EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY ETF; JNL/BLACKROCK GLOBAL ALLOCATION FUND; JNL/MELLON EMERGING MARKETS INDEX FUND; OPTIMIX WHOLESALE GLOBAL EMERGING MARKETS SHARE TR; OPTIMIX GLOBAL LISTED INFRASTRUCTURE SECURITIES TR; CITY OF PHILADELPHIA PUB EMPLOYEES RET SYSTEM; ONEPATH GLOBAL EMERGING MARKETS SHARES(UNHEDGED) I; NFS LIMITED; FLEXSHARES MORNINGSTAR EMERGING MARKETS FACTOR TIL; MISSOURI EDUCATION PENSION TRUST; CONNECTICUT GENERAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY; FIDELITY INVESTMENT FUNDS FIDELITY INDEX EMERG MAR; THE MASTER TRUST BANK OF JAPAN, LTD. TRUSTEE MUTB4; CONSTRUCTION BUILDING UNIONS SUPER FUND; THE MASTER TRUST BANK OF JAP, LTD. AS TR. FOR MTBJ; THE MASTER TRUST BANK OF JAP., LTD. AS TR. FOR MTB; THE MASTER TRUST BANK OF JAPAN, LTD. AS TRUSTEE FO; JPMORGAN DIVERSIFIED RETURN EMERGING MARKETS EQUIT; TELSTRA SUPER PTY LTD T TELSTRA S SHEME; MINISTRY OF ECONOMY AND FINANCE; BLACKROCK MULTI-ASSET INCOME PORTFOLIO OF BLACKROC; BLACKROCK CDN MSCI EMERGING MARKETS INDEX FUND; BLACKROCK GLOBAL ALLOCATION COLLECTIVE FUND; CDN ACWI ALPHA TILTS FUND; EMERGING MARKETS ALPHA TILTS FUND; EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY ESG

SCREENED FUND B; EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY INDEX MASTER FUND; EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY INDEX ESG SCREENED FUND B; EMERGING MARKETS INDEX NON-LENDABLE FUND; EMERGING MARKETS INDEX NON-LENDABLE FUND B; GLOBAL ALPHA TILTS FUND A; GLOBAL ALPHA TILTS FUND B; GLOBAL EX- US ALPHA TILTS FUND; GLOBAL EX-US ALPHA TILTS FUND B; NEW SOUTH WALLES TR CORP AS TR FOR THE TC EMER MKT; THE MASTER TRUST BANK OF JAPAN, LTD. AS TRU FO MTB; VANGUARD EMERGING MARKETS STOCK INDEX FUND; ABU DHABI RETIREMENT PENSIONS AND BENEFITS FUND; STICHTING CUSTODY ROBECO INSTITL RE:ROBECO INSTIT; VANGUARD ESG INTERNATIONAL; ROBECO CAPITAL GROWTH FUNDS; VANGUARD FIDUCIARY TRT COMPANY INSTIT T INTL STK M; ANZ WHOLESALE INTERNATIONAL LISTED INFRASTRUCTURE; ALLIANZ GL INVESTORS GMBH ON BEHALF OF ALLIANZGI-F; BLACKROCK ASSET MANAG IR LT I ITS CAP A M F T BKR; ISHARES EMERGING MARKETS IMI EQUITY INDEX FUND; FORSTA AP-FONDEN; FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INVESTMENT FUNDS; BUREAU OF LABOR FUNDS - LABOR PENSION FUND; BUREAU OF LABOR FUNDS - LABOR RETIREMENT FUND; MANAGEMENT BOARD PUBLIC SERVICE PENSION FUND; MINEWORKERS PENSION SCHEME; PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF OHIO; LGIASUPER TRUSTEE; SAS TRUSTEE CORPORATION POOLED FUND; STATE OF NEW MEXICO STATE INV. COUNCIL; STATE OF WYOMING; STICHTING DEPOSITARY APG EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY P; STICHING PENSIOENFONDS VOOR HUISARTSEN; SUPERANNUATION FUNDS MANAGEMENT CORPORATION OF S A; T ROWE PRICE FUNDS SICAV; T ROWE PRICE INT FNDS T.ROWE PRICE L AMER FUN; VANGUARD EMERGING MARKETS SHARE INDEX FUND; e VANGUARD TOTAL INTERNATIONAL STOCK INDEX FD, A SE.

Anexo I / Annex I

Mapa Sintético

Assembleias Gerais Ordinária e Extraordinária da CPFL

Energia S.A. realizada em 27/07/2020

Ordem

Matérias Deliberadas

Favor

%

Contra

%

Abstenção

%

do Dia

Em Assembleia Geral Ordinária

Tomar as contas dos administradores,

examinar, discutir e votar o relatório da

administração e as demonstrações financeiras,

a.

acompanhadas dos pareceres dos auditores

1.019.868.537

88,51%

0

0,00%

25.263.943

2,19%

independentes e do Conselho Fiscal, relativos

ao exercício social encerrado em 31 de

dezembro de 2019.

Aprovar a proposta de destinação do lucro

b.

líquido do exercício social encerrado em 31 de

1.030.060.743

89,40%

0

0,00%

15.071.737

1,31%

dezembro de 2019 e a distribuição de

dividendos:

Aprovar o número de 7 (sete) membros para

c.

compor o Conselho de Administração, nos

1.030.044.643

89,39%

16.100

0,00%

15.071.737

1,31%

termos do artigo 15 do Estatuto Social da

Companhia.

Decidir se os

ANTONIO KANDIR

1.030.050.943

89,39%

9.800

0,00%

15.071.737

1,31%

candidatos para o

d.

cargo de membros

do Conselho de

MARCELO AMARAL

1.030.050.943

89,39%

9.800

15.071.737

1,31%

0,00%

Administração são

MORAES

independentes.

BO WEN

1.017.303.403

88,29%

12.757.340

1,11%

15.071.737

1,31%

SHIRONG LYU

1.026.766.774

89,11%

3.293.969

0,29%

15.071.737

1,31%

GUSTAVO ESTRELLA

1.029.658.689

89,34%

669.369

0,06%

15.071.737

1,31%

Eleger os membros

e.

efetivos do

ANTONIO KANDIR

1.029.658.689

89,36%

402.054

0,03

15.071.737

1,31%

Conselho de

Administração.

MARCELO AMARAL

1.029.658.689

89,36%

402.054

0,03%

15.071.737

1,31%

MORAES

LI HONG

1.010.928.563

87,73%

19.132.180

1,66%

15.071.737

1,31%

ANSELMO HENRIQUE

1.017.314.703

88,29%

12.746.040

1,11%

15.071.737

1,31%

SETO LEAL

VINICIUS NISHIOKA-

EFETIVO / CHENGGANG

964.521.902

83,71%

0

0,00%

0

0,00%

LIU - SUPLENTE

Eleição dos

RAN ZHANG - EFETIVO /

964.521.902

83,71%

0

0,00%

0

0,00%

seguintes membros

JIA JIA - SUPLENTE

f.

efetivos e suplentes

Anexo II / Annex II

CPFL ENERGIA S.A.

CPFL ENERGIA S.A.

Companhia Aberta

Publicly-Held Company

CNPJ/ME 02.429.144/0001-93 - NIRE

CNPJ/ME 02.429.144/0001-93 - NIRE

35.300.186.133

35.300.186.133

ESTATUTO SOCIAL DA CPFL ENERGIA S.A.

BYLAWS OF CPFL ENERGIA S.A.

CAPÍTULO I

CHAPTER I

DENOMINAÇÃO, OBJETO, SEDE E DURAÇÃO

CORPORATE NAME, PURPOSES,

HEADQUARTERS AND TERM

Artigo 1º - A CPFL Energia S.A. reger-se-á pelo presente Estatuto e pela legislação aplicável.

Parágrafo Único - Com o ingresso da Companhia no Novo Mercado da B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), sujeitam-se a Companhia, seus acionistas, incluindo acionistas controladores, membros da administração e membros do Conselho Fiscal, quando instalado, às disposições do Regulamento do Novo Mercado.

Artigo 2º - A Companhia tem por objeto social:

  1. a promoção de empreendimentos no setor de geração, distribuição, transmissão e comercialização de energia e atividades correlatas;
  2. a promoção de serviços em negócios de energia, bem como de serviços de apoio técnico,
    operacional, administrativo e financeiro, especialmente a subsidiárias e afiliadas; e
  3. a participação no capital de outras sociedades, ou a participação em associações, fundações ou consórcios, notadamente cujo objeto seja promover, construir, instalar e explorar

Article 1 - CPFL Energia S.A. shall be governed by these Bylaws and the applicable legislation.

Sole Paragraph - With the Company joining the special listing segment named Novo Mercado of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), the Company, its shareholders, including controlling shareholders, its management members and the Fiscal Council members, when installed, shall obey the provisions of the Rules of Novo Mercado.

Article 2 - The Company has as its corporate purpose to:

  1. foster enterprises in the energy generation, distribution, transmission, trading and related activities;
  2. foster services related to energy, as well as technical, operating, administrative and financial support services, especially to subsidiary and affiliated companies; and
  3. hold interest in the capital of other companies, or in associations, foundations or consortia, specially companies having as purpose fostering, building, setting up and commercially exploring projects for the

projetos de geração, distribuição, transmissão, comercialização de energia e serviços correlatos.

Artigo 3º - A Companhia tem sede e foro na cidade de Campinas, Estado de São Paulo, na Rua Jorge de Figueiredo Corrêa, nº 1.632, parte, Jardim Professora Tarcília, CEP 13087-397, podendo abrir, alterar e encerrar filiais, escritórios, agências ou outras instalações em qualquer parte do País, por deliberação da Diretoria Executiva e, no exterior, por deliberação do Conselho de Administração.

Artigo 4 - The duration term of the Company is undetermined.

energy generation, distribution, transmission, trading and related services.

Article 3 - The Company has its headquarters and jurisdiction in the city of Campinas, State of São Paulo, at Rua Jorge de Figueiredo Corrêa, nº 1.632, parte, Jardim Professora Tarcília, CEP 13087-397, and may open, alter and close branches, offices, agencies, or other facilities in any places of Brazil, by decision of the Board of Executive Officers, or abroad, by decision of the Board of Directors.

Article 4 - The duration term of the Company is undetermined.

CAPÍTULO II

CHAPTER II

DO CAPITAL SOCIAL E DAS AÇÕES

CAPITAL STOCK AND SHARES

Artigo 5º - O capital social da Companhia é de R$9.435.625.759,75 (nove bilhões, quatrocentos e trinta e cinco milhões, seiscentos e vinte e cinco mil, setecentos e cinquenta e nove reais e setenta e cinco centavos), totalmente subscrito e integralizado, dividido em 1.152.254.440 (um bilhão, cento e cinquenta e dois milhões, duzentos e cinquenta e quatro milhões, quatrocentas e quarenta) ações ordinárias, todas nominativas, escriturais, e sem valor nominal.

Parágrafo 1º - As ações são indivisíveis perante a Companhia e cada ação terá direito a 01 (um) voto nas Assembleias Gerais.

Parágrafo 2º - As integralizações das ações subscritas serão efetivadas à vista.

Parágrafo 3º - A mora do acionista na integralização do capital subscrito importará a cobrança de juros de 1% (um por cento) ao mês,

Article 5 - The capital stock of the Company R$ 9,435,625,759.75 (nine billion, four hundred and thirty five million, six hundred and twenty five thousand, seven hundred and fifty nine reais and seventy-five cents), fully subscribed and paid in, divided into 1,152,254,440 (one billion, one hundred and fifty two million, two hundred and fifty four thousand, four hundred and forty) common shares, all nominative, book-entry shares with no par value.

Paragraph 1 - The shares are indivisible before the Company and each share shall be entitled to 1 (one) vote in the Shareholders' Meetings.

Paragraph 2 - The subscribed shares shall be paid in one lump sum.

Paragraph 3 - The shareholder who fails to pay in its subscribed shares, shall pay interest in arrears of 1% (one per cent) per month or fraction thereof, counted

ou fração, contados do 1º (primeiro) dia do não

as of the 1st (first) day from the failure to perform the

cumprimento da obrigação, correção monetária na

obligation, monetarily adjusted as allowed by law,

forma admitida em lei, mais multa equivalente a

added by a fine equivalent to 10% (ten per cent) of

10% (dez por cento) do valor em atraso e não

the amount in arrears and not paid up.

integralizado.

Parágrafo 4º - A Companhia poderá adquirir ações

Paragraph 4 - The Company may acquire shares

de sua própria emissão, para efeito de

issued by itself for purposes of cancellation or to be

cancelamento ou permanência em tesouraria, bem

kept as treasury shares, as well as determine that

como determinar a sua revenda ou recolocação no

they will be sold or replaced on the market, by

mercado, por deliberação do Conselho de

resolution of the Board of Directors, observing to the

Administração, observadas as normas expedidas

rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and

pela Comissão de Valores Mobiliários ("CVM") e

Exchange Commission, Comissão de Valores

demais disposições legais aplicáveis.

Mobiliários ("CVM"), and other applicable legal

provisions.

Parágrafo 5º - A Companhia, por deliberação da

Paragraph 5 - The Company, by resolution of the

Diretoria Executiva, contratará serviços de ações

Board of Executive Officers, shall retain book-entry

escriturais com instituição financeira autorizada

shares services with a financial institution authorized

pela CVM a manter esse serviço, podendo ser

by the CVM to provide such services, and the

cobrada dos acionistas a remuneração de que trata

shareholders may be charged for the fee set forth in

o parágrafo 3º do Artigo 35 da Lei nº 6.404/76 ("Lei

Paragraph 3 of Article 35 of Law No. 6,404/76,

das S.A."), e que venha a ser definida no contrato

according to the terms to be defined in the Services

de custódia.

Agreement.

Artigo 6º - O capital social poderá ser aumentado,

Article 6 - The capital stock may be increased,

na forma do Artigo 168 da Lei das S.A.,mediante a

pursuant to Article 168 of Law No. 6,404/76, by

emissão de até

365.660.306 (trezentos e sessenta

issuing up to 365,660,306 (three hundred sixty-five

e cinco milhões, seiscentos e sessenta mil,

million, six hundred and sixty thousand, three

trezentos e seis) novas ações ordinárias, por

hundred and six) new common shares, by decision of

deliberação do Conselho de Administração, que

the Board of Directors, which will establish the

fixará

as

condições

de

emissão,

issuance conditions, irrespective of amendments to

independentemente de reforma estatutária.

the Bylaws.

Parágrafo 1º - Até o limite do capital autorizado, o

Paragraph 1 - Up to the limit of the authorized

Conselho de Administração poderá, ainda,

capital, the Board of Directors may also decide on

deliberar sobre: (i) a emissão de debêntures

the following: (i) issuance of debentures convertible

conversíveis em ações ou bônus de subscrição,

into shares or subscription warrants which may be

que poderá ser realizada sem direito de

issued without preemptive rights of shareholders,

preferência para os acionistas, nos termos do

pursuant to Article 172 of Law No. 6,404/76 and (ii)

Artigo 172 da Lei das S.A.; e (ii) a outorga de

the granting of stock options of the Company to

opção de

compra de ações

da

Companhia a

management members and employees of the

membros da administração e empregados da Companhia ou de suas subsidiárias ou afiliadas, ou a pessoas naturais que lhes prestem serviços, sem direito de preferência para os acionistas, de acordo com plano aprovado pela Assembleia Geral.

Parágrafo 2º - Na hipótese prevista no Parágrafo 1º deste Artigo, competirá ao Conselho de Administração fixar o preço de emissão e o número de ações a serem subscritas, bem como o prazo e condições da subscrição e integralização, com exceção da integralização em bens, que dependerá da aprovação da Assembleia Geral, na forma da lei e da regulamentação aplicável.

Parágrafo 3º - A critério do Conselho de Administração, poderá ser excluído o direito de preferência para os acionistas, ou reduzido o prazo para o exercício do direito de preferência, na emissão de ações, debêntures conversíveis em ações ou bônus de subscrição, cuja colocação seja feita mediante venda em bolsa de valores ou subscrição pública ou, ainda, permuta por ações em oferta pública de aquisição de controle, nos termos do Artigo 172 da Lei 6,404/76.

Artigo 7º - A Companhia poderá emitir debêntures, conversíveis ou não em ações, que conferirão aos seus titulares direito de crédito contra ela na forma da lei.

Company or its subsidiaries and affiliated companies, or natural persons providing services thereto, without preemptive right to current shareholders, in accordance with the plan approved by the Shareholders' Meeting.

Paragraph 2 - In the event provided in Paragraph 1 of this Article, the Board of Directors shall set the issue price and the number of shares to be subscribed, as well as the date term and conditions to subscribe and to pay up, except for the payment in property, which shall depend on the approval by the Shareholders' Meeting, in accordance with the applicable law and regulation.

Paragraph 3 - At the discretion of the Board of Directors, the Company may issue shares, debentures convertible into shares or subscription warrants to be sold in stock exchanges or by means of public subscriptions or in exchange for shares in the context of tender offers aimed at acquiring control without the preemptive rights or with a reduced term for the exercise of preemptive rights pursuant to the provisions of Article 172 of Law No. 6,404/76.

Article 7 - The Company may issue debentures, convertible into shares or not, which shall entitle their holders to credit rights against it, pursuant to the law.

CAPITULO III

CHAPTER III

DA ASSEMBLEIA GERAL

THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Artigo 8º - A Assembleia Geral reunir-se-á ordinariamente, até o dia 30 de abril de cada ano, na forma da lei, a fim de:

  1. tomar as contas dos administradores relativas ao último exercício social;
  2. examine, discuss and vote the financial statements, accompanied by the opinion of the

Article 8 - The Shareholders' Meeting shall meet annually until April 30th of each year, pursuant to the law, in order to:

  1. decide on the management accounts referring to the last fiscal year;
  2. examine, discuss and vote the financial statements, accompanied by the opinion of the Fiscal

Fiscal Council;

  1. deliberar sobre a destinação do lucro líquido do exercício e a distribuição dos dividendos;
  2. eleger e destituir os membros efetivos e suplentes do Conselho de Administração;
  3. eleger e destituir os membros efetivos e suplentes do Conselho Fiscal; e

Artigo 9 - A Assembleia Geral reunir-se-á extraordinariamente sempre que convocada pelo Conselho de Administração, pelo Conselho Fiscal, ou por acionistas, na forma da lei.

Parágrafo Único - Compete à Assembleia Geral, além das demais atribuições previstas em lei ou neste Estatuto, aprovar e deliberar sobre:

  1. a fixação dos honorários globais dos membros do Conselho de Administração e da Diretoria Executiva, bem como os honorários do Conselho Fiscal.
  2. o cancelamento do registro de Companhia Aberta perante a Comissão de Valores Mobiliários;
  3. os planos para outorga de opção de compra de ações da Companhia a membros da administração e empregados da Companhia e de suas subsidiárias e afiliadas ou a pessoas naturais que lhes prestem serviços, sem direito de preferência dos acionistas; e

Council;

  1. decide on the allocation of the net profit of the fiscal year and distribution of dividends;
  2. elect and dismiss the effective and alternate members of the Board of Directors;
  3. elect and dismiss the effective and alternate members of the Fiscal Council; and

Article 9 - The Shareholders' Meeting shall meet extraordinarily whenever called by the Board of Directors, by the Fiscal Council, or by shareholders, in accordance with the law.

Sole Paragraph - The Shareholders' Meeting will be responsible, in addition to the matters under its responsibility pursuant to the law or to these Bylaws, for the following:

  1. the establishment of the global compensation of the members of the Board of Directors and of the Board of Executive Officers, as well as the compensation of the Fiscal Council.
  2. the cancellation of the registration as a publicly- held company with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission;
  3. the plans for the granting of stock options of the Company to management members and employees of the Company and its subsidiary and affiliated companies, or natural persons providing services without the preemptive rights by the shareholders; and

(d) a reforma do Estatuto Social.

(d) the amendments to the Bylaws

Artigo 10 - As Assembleias Gerais serão

Article 10 - The Shareholders' Meetings shall be

presididas pelo Presidente do Conselho de

chaired by the Chairman of the Board of Directors, or

Administração, na sua ausência, pelo Vice- Presidente e, na ausência deste, por outro membro do Conselho de Administração. Caberá ao Presidente da Assembleia Geral a escolha do Secretário.

Parágrafo Único - As deliberações das Assembleias Gerais serão tomadas pelo voto favorável da maioria simples dos acionistas presentes.

Artigo 11 - Os acionistas poderão fazer-se representar nas Assembleias Gerais por procurador, constituído na forma do Parágrafo 1º do Artigo 126 da Lei nº 6404/76, sendo solicitado o depósito prévio do instrumento de procuração e documentos necessários na sede social até 24 (vinte e quatro) horas antes da hora marcada para a realização da Assembleia Geral.

Parágrafo Único - O acionista que comparecer à Assembleia Geral munido dos documentos exigidos poderá participar e votar, ainda que tenha deixado de depositá-los previamente.

Artigo 12 - A Assembleia Geral somente poderá deliberar sobre assuntos constantes da ordem do dia do Edital de Convocação.

Parágrafo Único - Os documentos pertinentes à(s) matéria(s) a ser(em) deliberada(s) na Assembleia Geral deverão ser colocados à disposição dos acionistas, na sede da Companhia, na data da publicação do primeiro anúncio de convocação, ressalvadas as hipóteses em que a lei ou a regulamentação vigente exigir sua disponibilização em prazo maior.

in his/her absence, by the Vice Chairman, or in the absence of the Vice Chairman, by any other member of the Board of Directors. The Chairman of the Shareholder's Meeting shall select the Secretary.

Sole Paragraph - The decisions of the Shareholders' Meeting shall be taken by the favorable vote of the simple majority of the attending shareholders.

Article 11 - The shareholders may be represented in the Shareholders' Meetings by an attorney-in-fact, appointed pursuant to Paragraph 1, Article 126, Law No. 6,404/76, being requested the advance delivery of the power of attorney instrument and necessary documents, to the headquarters up to 24 (twenty- four) hours prior to the time scheduled to hold the Shareholders' Meeting.

Sole Paragraph - The shareholder who attends the Shareholders' Meeting in possession of the required documents may participate and vote, even if they have not delivered such documents previously.

Article 12 - The Shareholders' Meeting may only consider and vote on the matters in the agenda of the Call Notice.

Sole Paragraph - All documents pertaining to the matters to be considered and voted in the Shareholders' Meeting must be made available to shareholders, at the headquarters of the Company, on the date of the publication of the first call notice, except as provided otherwise by law or applicable regulations requiring their availability in greater advance.

CAPÍTULO IV

CHAPTER IV

ÓRGÃOS DA ADMINISTRAÇÃO

MANAGEMENT BODIES

SECTION I

SEÇÃO I

General Provisions Applicable to the

Disposições Comuns aos Órgãos da

Management Bodies

Administração

Artigo 13 - A administração da Companhia

Article 13 - The management of the Company shall

compete ao Conselho de Administração e à

be incumbent to the Board of Directors and the Board

Diretoria Executiva.

of Executive Officers.

Parágrafo Único - Os cargos de Presidente do

Sole Paragraph - The position of Chairman of the

Conselho de Administração e de Diretor Presidente

Board of Directors shall not be accumulated by the

ou principal executivo da Companhia não poderão

Chief Executive Officer or main executive officer of

ser acumulados pela mesma pessoa.

the Company.

Artigo 14 - Os membros da administração serão

Article 14 - The management members shall take

investidos em seus respectivos cargos mediante

office in their respective positions upon signing, the

assinatura, de termo de posse, que deve

instrument of investiture, which shall include their

contemplar

sua

sujeição

à

cláusula

subjection to the commitment clause set forth in

compromissória referida no Artigo 35 deste

article herein, in the appropriate book, as well as the

Estatuto Social, no livro próprio, bem como ao

compliance of the applicable legal requirements, and

atendimento dos requisitos legais aplicáveis, e

shall remain in their positions until the new elected

permanecerão em seus cargos até a investidura

management members take office.

dos novos membros da administração eleitos.

Parágrafo Único - Os membros da administração

Sole Paragraph - The management members of the

da Companhia deverão aderir ao Código de

Company must adhere to the Code of Conduct, to

Conduta, às Políticas de Divulgação de Ato ou

the Policies for Disclosure of Material Act or Fact and

Fato Relevante e de Negociação de Valores

Trading on Company Securities, upon signature of

Mobiliários de Emissão da Companhia, mediante

the respective instruments.

assinatura dos respectivos termos.

SEÇÃO II

SECTION II

Do Conselho de Administração

The Board of Directors

Artigo 15 - O Conselho de Administração é

Article 15 - The Board of Directors shall be

composto por no mínimo 7 (sete) e no máximo 9

composed of at least seven (7) and at most nine (9),

(nove) membros, todos eleitos e destituíveis pela

elected and dismissible by the Shareholders'

Assembleia Geral, com mandato unificado de 2

Meeting, for a unified 2 (two) years term, being

(dois) anos, sendo permitida a reeleição.

permitted their reelection.

Parágrafo 1º - O Conselho de Administração

Paragraph 1 - In the composition of the Board of

deverá ser composto por no mínimo, 2 (dois) ou

Directors, there should be at least 2 (two) or 20%

20% (vinte por cento) de conselheiros

(twenty per cent), whichever is higher, Independent

independentes, o que for maior, conforme definição

Director(s), pursuant to the definition of the Rules of

do Regulamento do

Novo Mercado,

devendo a

Novo Mercado, being the characterization of the

caracterização dos indicados ao Conselho de Administração como conselheiros independentes ser deliberada na assembleia que os eleger.

Parágrafo 2º - Quando o resultado do percentual referido no parágrafo acima for um número fracionário, a Companhia deve proceder ao

arredondamento para o número inteiro imediatamente superior

Parágrafo 3° - O Conselho de Administração terá um Presidente e um Vice-Presidente, eleitos por seus membros na primeira reunião ordinária que ocorrer após a eleição dos conselheiros.

Parágrafo 4º - A Assembleia Geral poderá eleger suplentes para o Conselho de Administração que substituirão o(s) conselheiro(s) efetivo(s) a que estiver(em) vinculado(s), em sua(s) ausência(s) ou impedimento(s) temporário(s), observado o disposto no Parágrafo 1º do Artigo 16 deste Estatuto.

Artigo 16 - Ocorrendo vaga no Conselho de Administração, o preenchimento se dará na forma da lei.

Parágrafo 1º - No caso de ausência ou impedimento temporário do Presidente do Conselho de Administração, suas atribuições serão exercidas pelo Vice-Presidente ou, na falta deste, por outro Conselheiro indicado pelo Presidente do Conselho de Administração e, não havendo indicação, por escolha da maioria dos demais membros do Conselho.

Parágrafo 2º - No caso de vacância do cargo de Presidente do Conselho, assumirá o Vice- Presidente, que permanecerá no cargo até que o

individuals appointed to the Board of Directors as independent directors resolved on the Shareholders' Meeting which elects them.

Paragraph 2 - When the result of the percentage referred to in the paragraph above is a fractional number, the Company shall increase the number to the nearest round number.

Paragraph 3 - The Board of Directors shall have a Chairman and a Vice Chairman, elected by its members in the first ordinary meeting that takes place after the election of the members of the Board of Directors.

Paragraph 4 - The Shareholders' Meeting may elect alternate members for the Board of Directors who will substitute the respective effective member(s) of the Board of Directors in their absence(s) or occasional impediment(s), observing the provisions set out in Paragraph 1, Article 16 herein.

Article 16 - In the event of any vacancy in the Board of Directors, the position will be filled pursuant to the law.

Paragraph 1 - In the absence or in case of temporary impediment of the Chairman of the Board of Directors, he/she shall be replaced in his/her functions, by the Vice Chairman or, in the latter's absence, by another Member of the Board of Directors that the Chairman may appoint and, if there is no such appointment, as elected by the majority of members of the Board of Directors.

Paragraph 2 - When the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors is vacant, the Vice Chairman shall take the position until the Board of Directors elects

Conselho de Administração nomeie o seu novo Presidente, exercendo o substituto o mandato pelo prazo restante.

Artigo 17 - Compete ao Conselho de Administração, além das demais atribuições previstas em lei ou neste Estatuto:

  1. fixar a orientação geral dos negócios da Companhia e de suas subsidiárias e afiliadas, aprovando, de forma individual e/ou consolidada, os planos estratégicos, os projetos de expansão, os programas de investimento (observadas as alíneas ''m" a ''q" abaixo), as políticas empresariais, os orçamentos anuais e o plano quinquenal de negócios, bem como suas revisões anuais;

the new Chairman, who shall perform his/her duties for the remaining term of office.

Article 17 - The duties of the Board of Directors, besides other powers granted by the law or by these Bylaws, are to:

  1. set the general business guidelines of the Company and its subsidiary and affiliated companies, approving, individually and/or on a consolidated basis, the strategic plans, expansion projects, investment programs (observing items "m" to "q" below), business policies, annual budgets and five- year business plan, as well as their annual reviews;
  1. eleger o Diretor Presidente e os Diretores Vice- Presidentes da Companhia, fixando a remuneração mensal, respeitado o montante global estabelecido pela Assembleia Geral;
  2. aprovar as indicações a serem feitas pelo Diretor Presidente para compor os órgãos de administração e o Conselho Fiscal (se instalado) das subsidiárias e afiliadas, bem como suas respectivas eleições;
  3. fiscalizar a gestão dos diretores, examinando, a qualquer tempo, as atas, livros e papéis da Companhia, solicitando, através do Diretor
    Presidente, informações sobre contratos celebrados, ou em vias de celebração, e quaisquer outros atos, pela Companhia e pelas suas subsidiárias e afiliadas;
  4. avocar, a qualquer tempo, o exame de qualquer assunto referente aos negócios da Companhia e/ou de suas subsidiárias e afiliadas;
  1. elect the Chief Executive Officer and the Vice Presidents of the Company, setting their monthly remuneration, with due regard to the global amount established by the Shareholders' Meeting;
  2. approve the nominations by the Chief Executive Officer, for the management bodies and for the Fiscal Council (if installed) of its subsidiary and affiliated companies, as well as their respective elections;
  3. supervise the management of the officers, examining at any time the minutes, books and documents of the Company, requesting through the Chief Executive Officer, information about executed contracts, or contracts to be executed, and any other acts by the Company and its subsidiary and affiliated companies;
  4. call for examination, at any time, any matter in connection with the business of the Company and/or its subsidiary and affiliated companies;
  1. convocar a Assembleia Geral, quando julgar conveniente, ou nos casos em que a convocação é determinada pela lei ou por este Estatuto;
  2. manifestar-sesobre o Relatório da Administração, as contas da Diretoria Executiva e as demonstrações financeiras, definir a política de dividendos e propor à Assembleia Geral a destinação do lucro líquido de cada exercício;
  3. declarar dividendos intermediários e/ou intercalares, nos termos da legislação em vigor, bem como declarar juros sobre capital próprio, observado o disposto neste Estatuto;
  1. call the Shareholders' Meeting, whenever it deems convenient, or in the cases the call is determined by law or by these Bylaws;
  2. express its opinion on the Management's Report, the accounts of the Board of Executive Officers and the financial statements, define the dividend policy and recommend to the Shareholders' Meeting the allocation of the net profit of each fiscal year;
  3. declare interim and/or periodical dividends pursuant to the legislation in force, as well as declare interest on equity, observing the provisions herein;

(i) apreciar os resultados trimestrais da (i) examine the quarterly results of the Company; Companhia;

  1. aprovar e submeter à Assembleia Geral proposta de plano para a outorga de opção de compra de ações da Companhia aos membros da administração e empregados da Companhia e de suas subsidiárias e afiliadas, nos termos deste Estatuto;
  2. aprovar e submeter à aprovação da Assembleia Geral proposta de alteração do Estatuto Social da Companhia;
  3. aprovar e, quando aplicável, submeter à aprovação da Assembleia Geral proposta de aumento e/ou redução do capital social da Companhia;
  4. deliberar sobre as condições de emissão de notas promissórias destinadas à distribuição pública, nos termos da legislação em vigor;
  5. autorizar a celebração de contratos pela Companhia ou pelas suas subsidiárias e afiliadas,
  1. approve and submit to the Shareholders' Meeting proposal of plan for the granting of stock options of the Company to management members and employees of the Company and its subsidiary and affiliated companies herein;
  2. approve and submit to the approval of the
    Shareholders' Meeting the proposal for amendment of the Company's Bylaws;
  3. approve and, when applicable, submit to the
    Shareholders' Meeting the proposal for capital increase and/or reduction;
  4. decide on the conditions to issue promissory notes for public distribution, pursuant to the applicable law;
  5. authorize the execution of agreements by the Company or its subsidiary and affiliated companies

com acionistas controladores da Companhia ou

with controlling shareholders of the Company or

com pessoas por eles controladas ou a eles

persons controlled by them or affiliated or associated

coligadas ou relacionadas, direta ou indiretamente,

companies, directly or indirectly, in an amount equal

de valor igual ou superior a R$ 13.677.000,00

to or higher than R$ 13,677,000.00 (thirteen million,

(treze milhões, seiscentos e setenta e sete mil

six hundred seventy-seven thousand reais);

reais);

  1. autorizar a celebração de contratos de qualquer (o) authorize the execution of contracts of any nature natureza pela Companhia ou pelas suas by the Company or by its subsidiaries and affiliated

subsidiárias e afiliadas de valor global igual ou

companies in a global amount equal to or higher than

superior a R$ 54.541.000,00 (cinquenta e quatro

R$ 54,541,000.00 (fifty-four million, five hundred and

milhões, quinhentos e quarenta e um mil reais),

forty-one thousand reais), even if concerning

ainda que se refira a despesas previstas no

expenses provided in the annual budget or in the

orçamento anual ou no plano quinquenal de

five-year business plan;

negócios;

  1. deliberar sobre a contratação de empréstimo ou (p) decide on obtaining loans or debt assumption in

assunção de dívida de valor igual ou superior a R$

an amount equal to or higher than R$ 54,541,000.00

54.541.000,00 (cinquenta e quatro milhões,

(fifty-four million, five hundred and forty-one thousand

quinhentos e quarenta e um mil reais) pela

reais) by the Company and its subsidiary and

Companhia e suas subsidiárias e afiliadas;

affiliated companies;

  1. deliberar sobre a aquisição de qualquer ativo (q) decide on the acquisition of any fixed asset in an

fixo de valor igual ou superior a R$ 54.541.000,00

amount equal to or higher than R$ 54,541,000.00

(cinquenta e quatro milhões, quinhentos e quarenta

(fifty-four million, five hundred and forty-one thousand

e um mil reais) e sobre a cessão a qualquer título,

reais), and on the disposal transference,

gratuita ou onerosa, constituição de garantia (ou

remunerated or free of charge, offer as guarantee,

qualquer outra forma de oneração) sobre qualquer

(or any other kind of encumbrance) of any fixed asset

ativo fixo de valor igual ou superior a R$

in an amount equal to or higher than R$

4.059.000,00 (quatro milhões, e cinquenta e nove

4.059.000,00 (four million and fifty-nine thousand

mil reais) pela Companhia e suas subsidiárias e

reais) by the Company and its subsidiary and

afiliadas;

affiliated companies

(r) deliberar sobre a constituição de qualquer

(r) decide on constituting any type of guarantee not

espécie de garantia que não envolva ativos fixos,

involving fixed assets in an amount equal to or higher

de valor igual ou superior a R$ 54.541.000,00

than R$ 54,541,000.00 (fifty-four million, five hundred

(cinquenta e quatro milhões, quinhentos e quarenta

and forty-one thousand reais) in business concerning

e um mil reais), em negócios que digam respeito

interests and activities of the Company and/or its

aos interesses e atividades da Companhia e/ou de

subsidiary and affiliated companies;

subsidiárias e afiliadas;

(s) autorizar a prestação de garantia, mútuo

(s) authorize, the offering of guarantee, loan (except

(exceto quando nos termos do objeto da

when pursuant to the purpose of the Company and/or

Companhia e/ou suas subsidiárias e afiliadas) ou a

its subsidiary and affiliated companies) or

assunção de dívidas, pela Companhia e/ou suas

assumption of debt, by the Company and/or its

subsidiárias e afiliadas, quando em benefício ou

subsidiary and affiliated companies to the benefit or

favor de terceiros;

on favor of third parties;

  1. deliberar sobre qualquer alteração nas normas, (t) decide on any change in the human resources

regras e procedimentos de recursos humanos que

rules, regulations and proceedings that may have a

possa impactar substancialmente nos custos da

substantial impact on the costs of the Company

Companhia e/ou das subsidiárias e afiliadas;

and/or its subsidiary and affiliated companies;

  1. deliberar sobre a seleção e/ou destituição dos (u) decide on the selection and/or dismissal of the auditores externos da Companhia e das independent auditors of the Company and its subsidiárias e afiliadas, nos termos da Lei subsidiary and affiliated companies, pursuant to Law

6.404/76;

6.404/76;

  1. deliberar sobre a constituição e extinção de (v) decide on the incorporation and winding up of sociedades controladas, a participação, direta ou subsidiaries, direct or indirect participation in

indireta, em consórcios e a aquisição ou alienação

consortia and on the acquisition or disposal of

de participações em outras sociedades pela

interest in other companies, whether by the Company

Companhia e pelas suas subsidiárias e afiliadas.

by its direct or indirect subsidiaries;

  1. autorizar a celebração ou qualquer alteração (w) authorize the execution or any amendment to a

de acordos de sócios ou de acionistas, ou qualquer

shareholders' or partners' agreements, or to any

outro instrumento dessa natureza,bem como de

other instrument of the same nature as well as to

contratos de concessão, firmados pela Companhia,

concession agreements executed by the Company or

por suas Subsidiárias e Afiliadas;

any subsidiary and affiliated company;

  1. deliberar sobre a criação e a composição de (x) decide on the establishment and composition of Comitês e Comissões para assessorá-lo nas Committees and Commissions to advise it on the deliberações de assuntos específicos de sua decision of specific matters within the scope of its

competência;

duties;

  1. aprovar o próprio Regimento Interno, os (y) approve its own internal regulations, the internal regimentos internos dos Comitês e Comissões de regulations of the Advisory Committees and Assessoramento ao Conselho de Administração, Commissions to the Board of Directors, as well as

bem como as Diretrizes de Governança do Grupo CPFL Group's Corporate Governance Guidelines; CPFL;

  1. determinar o modo de liquidação e nomear o (z) determine the method of liquidation and appoint

liquidante, nos casos de dissolução da Companhia

the liquidator, in the cases of dissolution of the

previstos em lei, conforme disposto neste Estatuto;

Company provided by Law, pursuant to these

Bylaws;

(aa) pronunciar-se sobre os assuntos que a

(aa) express its opinion on the matters that the Board

Diretoria Executiva lhe apresente para sua

of Executive Officers submits to its resolution or to be

deliberação ou para serem submetidos à

submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting, as well as to

Assembleia Geral, bem como sobre qualquer

consider and vote on any matter proposed by the

assunto proposto pelo Diretor Presidente que não

Chief Executive Officer that is not the exclusive

seja de competência privativa da Assembleia

responsibility of the Shareholders' Meeting;

Geral;

(ab) resolver os casos omissos neste Estatuto e

(ab) resolve any silent cases in these Bylaws and

exercer outras atribuições que a lei, ou este

perform other duties that the law, or these Bylaws, do

Estatuto, não confira a outro órgão da Companhia.

not assign to another body of the Company.

Artigo 18 - O Conselho de Administração

Article 18 - The Board of Directors shall hold at least

realizará, no mínimo, 12 (doze) reuniões anuais em

12 (twelve) ordinary meetings per year, in

caráter ordinário, conforme calendário a ser

accordance with calendar to be released in the first

divulgado no primeiro mês de cada exercício

month of each fiscal year, but may however hold

social, podendo, entretanto, ser realizadas

extraordinary meetings if the Chairman of the Board

reuniões extraordinárias, caso o Presidente do

so requests, by his/her own initiative or at the request

Conselho assim solicite, por iniciativa própria ou

of any of its members. The resolutions of the Board

mediante provocação de qualquer membro. As

of Directors shall be taken by simple majority vote of

deliberações do Conselho de Administração serão

present members (among them with the mandatory

tomadas pela anuência da maioria simples dos

presence of the Chairman or Vice Chairman).

membros presentes (dentre eles, obrigatoriamente,

o Presidente ou o Vice-Presidente).

Parágrafo 1 - As reuniões do Conselho de

Paragraph 1 - The meetings of Board of Directors

Administração serão convocadas com 09 (nove)

shall be called at least 9 (nine) days in advance by

dias de antecedência por comunicação enviada

call notice sent by the Chairman or Vice Chairman of

pelo Presidente ou Vice-Presidente do Conselho

the Board of Directors, indicating the agenda and

de Administração, com a indicação das matérias a

accompanied by the supporting documents that may

serem tratadas e acompanhadas dos documentos

be necessary.

de apoio porventura necessários.

Parágrafo 2 - Em caso de manifesta urgência, as

Paragraph 2 - In the event of evident urgency, the

reuniões do Conselho de Administração poderão

meetings of the Board of Directors may be called with

ser convocadas em prazo inferior ao mencionado

notice shorter than as provided in Paragraph 2

no Parágrafo 2º acima.

above.

Parágrafo 3 - A presença de todos os membros

Paragraph 3 - The meetings of the Board of

permitirá a realização de reuniões do Conselho de

Directors may be held irrespective of call with the

Administração independentemente de convocação.

presence of all its members.

Parágrafo 4 - Caso não haja quórum de instalação

Paragraph 4 - In the event there is no quorum on

em primeira convocação, o Presidente deverá

first call, the Chairman shall call a new meeting of the

convocar nova reunião do Conselho de

Board of Directors, which may be installed on second

Administração, a qual poderá instalar-se, em

call - to be made at least seven (7) days in advance

segunda convocação -- a ser feita com pelo menos

-, with the presence of any number of members.

7 (sete) dias de antecedência --, com qualquer

número

Parágrafo 5º - A matéria que não estiver na ordem

Paragraph 5 - The matter that is not included in the

do dia da reunião

não poderá ser apreciada, salvo

agenda of the meeting may not be discussed, except

se todos os conselheiros estiverem presentes e,

with the unanimous presence of all the members of

por

unanimidade, concordarem expressamente

the Board of Directors and with their unanimous

com a nova ordem do dia.

express agreement with the new agenda.

Parágrafo 6º - No caso de empate na votação, o

Paragraph 6 - In the event of a tie, the Chairman of

Presidente do Conselho e, na sua ausência, o

the Board of Directors and, in his/her absence, the

Vice-Presidente, terá, além do voto comum, o de

Vice Chairman shall have, in addition to the regular

qualidade.

vote, the casting vote.

Parágrafo 7º - Nas reuniões do Conselho de

Paragraph 7 - At the meetings of the Board of

Administração será permitida a participação dos

Directors, Directors may participate via conference

conselheiros através de conferência telefônica ou

call or video conference call and those who vote by

videoconferência e serão admitidos os votos por

means of delegation in favor of any of the Board

meio de delegação feita em favor de outro

members, by written words, by electronic data

Conselheiro, por escrito, por correio eletrônico ou

transmission or by any other means of

por qualquer outro meio de comunicação,

communication, shall be computed as present at the

computando-se como presentes os membros que

Board Meeting.

assim votarem.

SEÇÃO III

SECTION III

Da Diretoria Executiva

The Board of Executive Officers

Artigo 19 - A Diretoria Executiva compor-se-á de

Article 19 - The Board of Executive Officers shall be

10 (dez) membros: (i) um Diretor Presidente, (ii)

comprised of ten (10) members: (i) one Chief

um Diretor Vice-Presidente Executivo Sênior, (iii)

Executive Officer, (ii) one as Senior Executive Vice

um

Diretor Vice-Presidente Executivo, (iv) um

President, (iii) one Executive Vice President, (iv) one

de das a

Diretor Vice-Presidente de Operações Reguladas,

  1. um Diretor Vice-Presidente de Operações de Mercado, (vi) um Diretor Vice-Presidente Jurídico e de Relações Institucionais, (vii) um Diretor Vice- Presidente de Desenvolvimento de Negócios, (viii) um Diretor Vice-Presidente Financeiro, que acumulará as funções de Diretor de Relações com Investidores, (ix) um Diretor Vice-Presidente de Estratégia, Inovação e Excelência de Negócio e (x) um Diretor Vice-Presidente de Gestão Empresarial.

Parágrafo único - Os deveres atribuídos aos membros da Diretoria Executiva são:

  1. Ao Diretor Presidente: dirigir e liderar todos os negócios e a administração geral da Companhia e de suas subsidiárias e afiliadas; promover o desenvolvimento e a execução da estratégia corporativa, incluindo a gestão corporativa de riscos e de pessoas e a gestão regulatória; exercer as demais atribuições que lhe foram conferidas por este Estatuto e pelo Conselho de Administração. O Diretor Presidente tem como seus deveres exclusivos:

(a.i) convocar e presidir as reuniões da Diretoria Executiva;

(a.ii) conceder licença aos membros da Diretoria Executiva e indicar-lhes substitutos;

(a.iii) coordenar e orientar os trabalhos dos Diretores Vice-Presidentes;

(a.iv) propor ao Conselho de Administração as áreas de atuação de cada Diretor Vice-Presidente(a.v) tomar decisões de caráter de urgência de competência da Diretoria Executiva, "ad referendum" desta;

(a.vi) representar a Companhia em Assembleias Gerais de acionistas e/ou de quotistas da Sociedade e de suas subsidiárias e afiliadas, ou indicar um Diretor Vice-Presidente ou um procurador para, em seu lugar, representar a Companhia; e

(a.vii) indicar os membros do Conselho Administração e da Diretoria Executiva subsidiárias e afiliadas, de acordo com

Regulated Operations Vice President, (v) one Market Operations Vice President, (vi) one Legal and Institutional Relations Vice President; (vii) one Business Development Vice President, (viii) one Chief Financial Officer, who shall also perform the duties of Investors Relations Officer; (ix) one Strategy, Innovation and Business Excellence Vice President and (x) one Business Management Vice President.

Sole Paragraph - The duties attributed to the members of the Board of Executive Officers are:

  1. Of the Chief Executive Officer: to conduct and lead all the businesses and the general management of the Company and its subsidiary and affiliated companies, to promote the development and the execution of the corporate strategy, including corporate risk and people management, and regulatory management, and to perform the other duties that are assigned to him/her by these Bylaws and by the Board of Directors. The Chief Executive Officer has as his/her exclusive duties:
    (a.i) to call and to chair the meetings of the Board of Executive Officers;
    (a.ii) to grant leave to the members of the Board of Executive Officers and appoint their substitutes; (a.iii) to coordinate and guide the work of the Vice Presidents;
    (a.iv) to recommend to the Board of Directors the areas of each Vice President
    (a.v) to make decisions of an urgent nature within the scope of duties of the Board of Executive Officers,
    "ad referendum" of the latter;
    (a.vi) to represent the Company in its Shareholders'

Meetings, in the Shareholders Meeting and/or Partners' meetings of its subsidiary and affiliated companies, or appoint a Vice President in his/her place, to represent the Company; and

(a.vii) to appoint the members of the Board of Directors and Board of Executive Officers in the subsidiary and affiliated companies of the Company, in accordance with the number of shares or quotas held by the Company, pursuant to item "c", Article 17

quantidade de ações ou quotas detidas pela herein. Companhia, nos termos da alínea "c" do Art. 17

deste Estatuto.

  1. Ao Diretor Vice-Presidente Executivo Sênior: auxiliar o Diretor Presidente em todas as suas atribuições. O Diretor Vice-PresidenteExecutivo Sênior terá como atribuições exclusivas, em relação à Companhia e às suas subsidiárias e afiliadas:
    (b.i) supervisionar o desenvolvimento de novos negócios, as áreas administrativas e financeiras; (b.ii) supervisionar a comunicação, as questões legais, de sustentabilidade, tecnologia da informação, suprimentos e infraestrutura;
    (b.iii) supervisionar as operações de distribuição, geração, transmissão, comercialização e prestação de serviços.
  2. Ao Diretor Vice-Presidente Executivo:

(c.i) auxiliar o Diretor Vice-Presidente Executivo Sênior em todas as suas funções.

(c.ii) dirigir e liderar a gestão dos recursos humanos da Companhia e supervisionar a gestão dos recursos humanos de suas subsidiárias e afiliadas

  1. Ao Diretor Vice-Presidente de Operações Reguladas: dirigir e liderar os negócios relativos à distribuição de energia elétrica, observando e fazendo observar a regulação e os riscos inerentes aos negócios nas subsidiárias e afiliadas da Companhia, competindo-lhepropor e gerir os investimentos; propor e implantar novos projetos, garantindo a excelência das operações; gerir os processos relativos à operação da distribuição e respectivos assuntos regulatórios, à engenharia de operações, e aos processos relacionados aos contratos de compra e venda de energia dos negócios de distribuição, em harmonia com o planejamento estratégico da Companhia;
  2. Ao Diretor Vice-Presidente de Operações de
  1. Of the Senior Executive Vice President: to assist the Chief Executive Officer in all of his/her duties. The Senior Executive Vice President has as his/hers exclusive duties, in connection with the Company and its subsidiary and affiliated companies to:
    (b.i) supervise the development of new business, administrative and financial activities;
    (b.ii) supervise the communication, legal, sustainability, information technology, supply chain, and infrastructure activities;
    (b.iii) supervise the energy distribution, generation, transmission, trading and service providing operations.
  2. Of the Executive Vice President:

(c.i) to assist the Senior Executive Vice President in all of his/hers duties.

(c.ii) to conduct and lead the human resources management of the Company and supervise the human resources management of the Company's subsidiary and affiliated companies.

  1. Of the Regulated Operations Vice President: to conduct and lead the businesses related to distribution of electric energy, in observance of the regulation and risks inherent to the businesses in
    Company's subsidiary and affiliated companies, to propose and manage investments; to propose and implement new projects, ensuring operational excellence; to manage the processes, the distribution operation and respective regulatory affairs, operations engineering and processes related to the energy purchase and sale agreements of the distribution businesses, in line with the Company's strategic planning.
  2. Of the Market Operations Vice President: to

Mercado: dirigir e liderar os negócios de geração, comercialização, transmissão e prestação de serviços nas subsidiárias e afiliadas da Companhia e coordenar o negócio da CPFL Renováveis, competindo-lhe propor e gerir os investimentos relacionados a esses negócios, propor e implantar novos projetos, garantindo a excelência e o desenvolvimento das operações, planejar e realizar as atividades de venda de energia e de serviços, observando e fazendo observar a regulação e os riscos inerentes aos negócios, e gerir a engenharia de operações e os processos de eficiência energética, em harmonia com o planejamento estratégico da Companhia.

  1. Ao Diretor Vice-Presidente Jurídico e de Relações Institucionais: dirigir e liderar as comunicações externas e a interlocução institucional, bem como os assuntos jurídicos e de sustentabilidade; definir e garantir o cumprimento dos princípios e normas legais, de meio-ambientee de comunicação da Companhia e de suas subsidiárias e afiliadas, e realizar ações corretivas na ocorrência de eventuais incidentes jurídicos, regulatórios, ambientais e de reputação, em harmonia com o planejamento estratégico da Companhia;

conduct and lead the generation, commercialization, transmission and services businesses of Company's subsidiary and affiliated companies and coordinate CPFL Renováveis' business, and also propose and manage investments related to these businesses, propose and implement new projects, ensure excellence and development of operations, plan and conduct energy and service sale activities, while complying and ensuring compliance with the regulations and risks inherent to the businesses, and manage energy efficiency operational engineering and processes, in line with the Company's strategic plan.

  1. Of the Legal and Institutional Relations Vice President: to conduct and lead external communications, and institutional communication, as well as legal and sustainability matters; to define and ensure the compliance with the principles and legal, environmental and communication rules of the Company and its subsidiary and affiliated companies, and to take remedial measures when legal, regulatory, environmental and reputational incidents occur, in line with the Company's strategic plan.
  1. Ao Diretor Vice-Presidente de Desenvolvimento de Negócios: conduzir e liderar a avaliação do potencial de novos negócios e o desenvolvimento de novos negócios nas áreas de
    distribuição, geração, comercialização, transmissão e prestação de serviços relativos a energia elétrica, além outras atividades correlatas ou complementares; o estudo de potenciais novos negócios e venda de ativos, na Companhia e suas subsidiárias e afiliadas, em harmonia com o plano estratégico da Companhia.
  2. Ao Diretor Vice-Presidente Financeiro e de Relações com Investidores: dirigir e liderar a administração das atividades financeiras da Companhia e de suas subsidiárias e afiliadas, incluindo a análise de investimentos, a propositura
  1. Of the Business Development Vice-President:to conduct and lead the assessment of the potential new businesses and the development of new businesses related to the areas of electricity
    distribution, generation, commercialization, transmission and services, and other related or complementary activities; the assessment of potential business and assets sales, in the Company and its subsidiary and affiliated companies, in line with the
    Company's strategic plan.
  2. Of the Chief Financial and Investors Relations Officer: to conduct and lead the administration of the financial activities of the Company and its direct and indirect subsidiaries, including the investment analysis, recommending and undertaking of loans

e contratação de empréstimos e financiamentos,

and financing operations, treasury operations,

as operações de tesouraria, planejamento e

financial and tax planning and control, and the

controle financeiro e tributário, e a gestão das

management of accounting activities, also with the

atividades inerentes à contabilidade, competindo-

duty to act as representative of the Company and its

lhe, ainda, desempenhar as funções de

subsidiary and affiliated companies in the relations

representante da Companhia e das sociedades

with investors and the capital markets;

diretamente controladas em suas relações com os

investidores e o mercado de capitais;

  1. Ao Diretor Vice-Presidente de Estratégia, Inovação e Excelência de Negócio: conduzir e liderar a administração da estratégia e inovação (incluindo Pesquisa e Desenvolvimento), bem como da qualidade e excelência nos negócios, na Companhia e em suas subsidiárias e afiliadas, em linha com o plano estratégico da Companhia.
  2. Ao Diretor Vice-Presidente de Gestão Empresarial: dirigir e liderar os processos e sistema de tecnologia da informação, suprimentos, infraestrutura e logística, bem como propor, avaliar, planejar e implantar novos projetos e investimentos pertinentes a tais processos, na Companhia e suas subsidiárias e afiliadas, em harmonia com o planejamento estratégico da Companhia.

Artigo 20 - O mandato unificado dos membros da Diretoria Executiva será de 2 (dois) anos, admitida reeleição.

Artigo 21 - Na hipótese de vagar um dos cargos de Diretor Vice-Presidente, caberá ao Diretor Presidente substituí-lo provisoriamente ou indicar, dentre os demais diretores, a quem competirá acumular as funções correspondentes ao cargo vago, até que se proceda a eleição do substituto pelo Conselho de Administração. Em caso de vaga no cargo de Diretor Presidente, o Conselho de Administração determinará qual membro da Diretoria Executiva exercerá temporariamente a função, até a eleição do substituto.

  1. Of the Strategy, Innovation and Business Excellence Vice President: to conduct and lead the strategy and innovation (including Research & Development), as well as the quality and business excellence management, in the Company and its subsidiary and affiliated companies, in line with the
    Company's strategic plan.
  2. Of the Business Management Vice President: to conduct and lead the information technology, supplies, infrastructure and logistics processes and systems, as well as propose, examine, assess, plan and implement new projects and investments pertinent to these processes, in the Company and its subsidiaries and affiliated companies, in line with the
    Company's strategic plan.

Article 20 - The unified term of office of the members of the Board of Executive Officers shall be of 2 (two) years, reelection admitted.

Article 21 - In the event of vacancy of any of the Vice President positions, the Chief Executive Officer shall replace him/her temporarily or appoint, among the other officers, the one to accumulate the duties of the vacant position until the substitute is elected by the Board of Directors. In the event of vacancy of the position of Chief Executive Officer, the Board of Directors shall determine which member of the Board of Executive Officers shall perform his/her duties temporarily until the substitute is elected.

Parágrafo 1º - O Diretor-Presidente, nos seus Paragraph 1 - The Chief Executive Officer, during

impedimentos temporários, será substituído por um

his/her temporary impediments, shall be replaced by

membro da Diretoria Executiva a ser escolhido

a member of the Board of Executive Officers to be

pelo Presidente do Conselho de Administração.

appointed by the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Parágrafo 2º - Em caso de ausência ou

Paragraph 2 - In the event of absence or temporary

impedimento temporário de qualquer Diretor Vice-

impediment of any Vice President, the Chief

Presidente, caberá ao Diretor-Presidente substituí-

Executive Officer shall replace him/her or appoint

lo ou designar outro Diretor Vice-Presidente para

another Vice President to do so.

fazê-lo.

Artigo 22 - Compete à Diretoria Executiva:

Article 22 - The duties of the Board of Executive

Officers are to:

  1. praticar todos os atos necessários ao (a) perform all acts necessary to the regular

funcionamento regular da Companhia;

operation of the Company;

  1. aprovar a abertura, a alteração e o (b) approve the opening, alteration and dissolution of encerramento de filiais, escritórios, agências ou branches, offices, agencies or other facilities in any

outras instalações em qualquer parte do País, part of the Country, as provided in Article 3 herein; conforme previsto no Artigo 3º deste Estatuto;

  1. submeter à aprovação do Conselho de Administração propostas de aumento e/ou redução de capital e de reforma do Estatuto Social da Companhia;
  1. submit to the approval of the Board of Directors the proposals for capital increase and/or reduction and for the amendment of the Company's Bylaws;
  1. submeter à aprovação do Conselho de (d) submit to the approval of the Board of Directors Administração as políticas e estratégias da the Company's policies and strategies; Companhia;
  2. aprovar a contratação de instituição depositária (e) approve the engagement of depositary institutions

prestadora dos serviços de ações escriturais da

for the rendering of bookkeeping services for book-

Companhia e/ou das suas subsidiárias e afiliadas;

entry shares of the Company and/or its subsidiary

and affiliated companies;

  1. submeter à aprovação do Conselho de (f) submit to the approval of the Board of Directors

Administração o orçamento anual e o plano

the annual budget and the five-year strategic plan as

estratégico quinquenal, bem como suas revisões

well as its annual rolling revisions;

anuais;

(g) recomendar ao Conselho de Administração a

(g) recommend to the Board of Directors the

aprovação das matérias listadas nos itens (g), (h),

approval

of the matters listed under items (g), (h),

(m), (n), (o), (p), (q), (r), (u), (v), (w) e (aa) do art.

(m), (n),

(o), (p), (q), (r), (u), (v), (w), and (aa) of

17 deste Estatuto Social;

article 17 of these Bylaws;

  1. sem prejuízo das alçadas de competência do (h) without prejudice to the sphere of competence of Conselho de Administração, estabelecidas do the Board of Directors, set forth in these Bylaws, presente Estatuto Social, deliberar, em relação resolve, in relation to the Company and/or its

Companhia e/ou às suas subsidiárias e afiliadas,

subsidiary and affiliated companies, on:

sobre:

(h.i) execution of acts and agreements of any nature

(h.i) celebração de atos e contratos de qualquer

with a total amount equal to or higher than R$

natureza de valor global igual ou superior a R$

13,677,000.00 (thirteen million six hundred seventy

13.677.000,00 (treze milhões, seiscentos e setenta

seven thousand reais), even if it refers to expenses

e sete mil reais), ainda que se refira a despesas

set out in the yearly budget or in the five-year

previstas no orçamento anual ou no plano

business plan;

quinquenal de negócios;

(h.ii) acquisition of any fixed assets in amounts equal

(h.ii) a aquisição de qualquer ativo fixo de valor

to or higher than R$ 13,677,000.00 (thirteen million

igual ou superior a R$ 13.677.000,00 (treze

six hundred seventy seven thousand reais);

milhões, seiscentos e setenta e sete mil reais);

(h.iii) transference, remunerated or free of charge,

(h.iii) cessão a qualquer título, gratuita ou onerosa,

offer as guarantee (or any kind of encumbrance)

constituição de garantia (ou qualquer outra forma

which does not involve fixed assets in amounts equal

de oneração) que não envolva ativos fixos de valor

to or higher than R$ 13,677,000.00 (thirteen million

igual ou superior a R$ 13.677.000,00 (treze

six hundred seventy seven thousand reais); and the

milhões, seiscentos e setenta e sete mil reais); e

transference, remunerated or free of charge, offer as

cessão a qualquer título, gratuita ou onerosa, (ou

guarantee (or any kind of encumbrance) which

qualquer outra forma de oneração) que envolva

involves fixed assets in amounts higher than R$

ativos fixos de valor igual ou superior a R$

1.608.000,01 (one million, six hundred and eight

1.608.000,01 (um milhão, seiscentos e oito mil

thousand reais and one cent), or any value if the

reais e um centavo), ou de qualquer valor caso tais

fixed asset is a real state.

ativos fixos sejam bens imóveis.

Artigo 23 - A Diretoria Executiva reunir-se-á,

Article 23 - The Board of Executive Officers shall

validamente, por convocação do Diretor

meet, validly, upon call of the Chief Executive Officer,

Presidente, com a presença de, no mínimo,

with the presence, at least, of half plus one elected

metade mais um dos diretores eleitos e deliberará

Executive Officers, and will decide by vote of more

pelo voto de mais de 80% (oitenta por cento) dos

than 80% (eighty percent) of those present.

presentes.

Parágrafo Único - Nas reuniões da Diretoria

Sole Paragraph - At the meetings of the Board of

Executiva será permitida a participação dos

Executive Officers, they may participate via

diretores através de conferência telefônica ou

conference call or video conference call, as well as

videoconferência e serão admitidos os votos por

vote, by means of delegation in favor of any of the

meio de delegação feita em favor de outro diretor,

Executive Officers, or send the vote in writing, by

ou enviados por escrito, por correio eletrônico ou

electronic data transmission or any other means of

por qualquer outro meio de comunicação, computando-se como presentes na reunião da Diretoria os membros que assim votarem.

Artigo 24 - Todos os atos, contratos ou documentos que impliquem responsabilidade para a Companhia, ou desonerem terceiros de responsabilidade ou obrigações para com a Companhia deverão, sob pena de não produzirem efeitos contra a mesma, ser assinados (i) por 2 (dois) diretores executivos; (ii) por 1 (um) diretor executivo em conjunto com um procurador, nos limites do seu instrumento de mandato; (iii) por 2 (dois) procuradores, nos limites dos seus

instrumentos de mandato; ou (iv) excepcionalmente, desde que seja fundamentada a necessidade, por um único diretor ou por um único procurador constituído para esse fim, quando previamente autorizado pela Diretoria Executiva.

Parágrafo 1º - As procurações outorgadas pela Companhia deverão:(i) ser assinadas por 2 (dois) diretores executivos; (ii) especificar expressamente os poderes conferidos;e (iii) conter prazo de validade limitado a no máximo 1 (um) ano, sem poderes para substabelecimento, com exceção: (a) das procurações "ad judicia" e "ad judicia et extra", que poderão ser substabelecidas e outorgadas por prazo indeterminado;e (b) das procurações outorgadas a instituições financeiras, que poderão ser estabelecidas pelo prazo do(s) respectivo(s) contrato(s) de financiamento.

Parágrafo 2º - Ressalvado o disposto neste Estatuto, a Companhia poderá ser representada por um único diretor ou um único procurador (i) na prática de atos de simples rotina administrativa, inclusive, mas não se limitando, aos praticados perante repartições públicas em geral, autarquias, associações, agências reguladoras, fundações, Ministério Público, empresas públicas, sociedade de economia mista, órgãos de proteção ao crédito,

communication, and those who vote through any of these means shall be computed as present at the Board of Executive Officers' Meeting.

Article 24 - All the acts, agreements or documents that imply liability to the Company, or release third parties from liability or obligations to the Company, under the penalty of not being effective against it, shall be signed (i) by 2 (two) Executive Officers; (ii) by one (1) Executive Officer jointly with an attorney- in-fact, within the limits of the powers of attorney granted; (iii) by 2 (two) attorneys-in-fact, within the limits of the powers of attorney granted; or (iv) exceptionally, with a justified demand, by a single Executive Officer or a single attorney-in-fact named for the specific purpose, subject to prior authorization by the Board of Executive Officers.

Paragraph 1 - The powers of attorney granted by the Company shall: (i) be signed by two (2) Executive Officers,; (ii) expressly specify the powers granted; and (iii) state a validity term limited to a maximum of 1 (one) year, without authorization to delegation of powers, with the exception of: (a) "ad judicia" and "ad judicia et extra" powers of attorney, that may be delegated and granted for an undetermined period of time,; and (b) the powers of attorney granted to financial institutions, which may be established for the respective period(s) of time of the financing contract(s).

Paragraph 2 - With due regard to provision herein, the Company may be represented by a single executive officer or a single attorney-in-fact (i) to perform merely administrative routine acts, including, but not limited to, those practiced before public agencies in general, quasi-governmental agencies, associations, regulatory agencies, foundations, Public Prosecutor Officer, state-owned companies, joint private and public stock companies, Board of

Juntas Comerciais, Justiça do Trabalho, INSS,

Trade, Labor Court, the National Institute of Social

FGTS e seus bancos arrecadadores, (ii) em outros

Security (INSS), the Employee Severance Fund

atos que não importem em assunção de

(FGTS) and its collecting banks,; (ii) in other acts that

obrigações ou na desoneração de obrigações de

do not imply assumption of obligation or the release

terceiros, incluindo, mas não se limitando, a atos

of third parties' obligations, including, but not limited

perante as concessionárias, permissionárias e

to, acts before the concessionaires, permissionaires

autorizadas de serviços públicos

; (iii) para

or authorized agencies of utility; (iii) to protect its

preservação de seus direitos em processos

rights in administrative proceedings or any other

administrativos ou de qualquer natureza, e no

proceedings, and to perform tax, labor and social

cumprimento de suas obrigações fiscais,

security obligations,; (iv) to endorse negotiable

trabalhistas ou previdenciárias; iv) no endosso de

instruments for purpose of collection or deposit in

títulos para efeitos de cobrança ou depósito em

bank accounts held by the Company; (v) before the

contas bancárias da Companhia; (v) junto a órgãos

credit protection agencies; (vi) in the public or private

de proteção ao crédito; (vi) em processos

biding processes, including, but not limited to,

licitatórios públicos e privados, incluindo, mas não

perform record update, registration, submission of

se

limitando,

a

atualização

cadastral,

declarations, accreditation and other acts that do not

credenciamento, envio de declarações, habilitação,

result in assumption of obligations to the Company;

dentre outros atos que não gerem obrigações para

and (vii) to receive summons, service of process,

a Companhia; e (vii) para fins de recebimento de

notification or writs, or further to represent the

intimações, citações, notificações ou interpelações,

Company before any Court.

ou, ainda, para representação da Companhia em

qualquer juízo.

Parágrafo 3º - É vedado aos representantes da

Paragraph 3 - It is prohibited to the representatives

Companhia praticar atos estranhos ao objeto

of the Company to perform any acts strange to the

social, bem como prestar garantias, celebrar

corporate purpose, as well as to give guarantees,

contratos de mútuo e/ou assumir obrigações em

execute loan agreements and/or undertake

benefício ou em favor de terceiros sem o prévio e

obligations to the benefit or in favor of third parties

expresso consentimento do Conselho de

without prior and express consent of the Board of

Administração, sendo ineficazes em relação à

Directors, being the acts performed in violation of this

Companhia os atos praticados em violação ao

provision considered without effect in relation to the

estabelecido neste dispositivo.

Company.

Artigo 25 - Compete a qualquer membro da

Article 25 - It is the duty of any member of the Board

Diretoria Executiva, além de exercer os poderes e

of Executive Officers, in addition to the exercise of

atribuições conferidos pelo presente Estatuto,

the powers and duties assigned by these Bylaws, to

cumprir outras funções que vierem a ser fixadas

perform other functions that may be determined by

pelo Conselho de Administração.

the Board of Directors

Artigo 26 - O Diretor Presidente poderá afastar

Article 26 - The Chief Executive Officer may dismiss

qualquer membro da Diretoria Executiva, devendo

any member of the Board of Executive Officers, and

informar a sua

decisão e os motivos que a

shall inform his/her decision and the reasons

fundamentam ao Conselho de Administração,

supporting it to the Board of Directors, and the

devendo ser confirmada a demissão na próxima

dismissal shall be confirmed in the subsequent

reunião do referido órgão. As funções do Diretor

meeting of said body. The duties of the removed

Vice-Presidente afastado serão, até a nomeação

Executive Vice-President shall be performed by the

do substituto, desempenhadas pelo diretor

Officer appointed by the Chief Executive Officer until

designado pelo Diretor Presidente.

the election of the substitute by the Board of

Directors.

CAPÍTULO V

CHAPTER V

DO CONSELHO FISCAL

THE FISCAL COUNCIL

Artigo 27 - O Conselho Fiscal será composto por

Article 27 - The Fiscal Council shall be composed of

03 (três) membros efetivos e igual número de

three (3) effective members and an equal number of

suplentes, todos eleitos e destituíveis pela

alternates, which may be elected and dismissed by

Assembleia Geral, com mandato unificado de 1

the Shareholders' Meeting, with a unified term of

(um) ano, sendo permitida a reeleição.

office of one (1) year, reelection being permitted.

Parágrafo 1º - Ao menos 1 (um) dos membros do

Paragraph 1 - At least 1 (one) of the members of the

Conselho Fiscal será considerado membro

Fiscal Council shall be considered as professional

profissional de acordo com e legislação e

member according to the applicable legislation and

regulamentação aplicável.

regulations.

Parágrafo 2º - A posse dos membros do Conselho

Paragraph 2 - The members of the Fiscal Council,

Fiscal, efetivos e suplentes, fica condicionada à

effective and alternates, shall be invested in their

assinatura de termo de posse, lavrado no livro de

respective offices upon signing the proper of

atas das reuniões do Conselho Fiscal

que deve

investiture, drawn up in the book of the minutes of

contemplar

sua

sujeição

à

cláusula

the meetings of the Fiscal Council, which shall

compromissória referida no artigo 35 deste

contemplate the arbitration clause established in

Estatuto Social, bem como ao atendimento dos

article 35 herein as well as the attendance of the

requisitos legais e regulamentares aplicáveis.

applicable legal and regulatory requirements.

Parágrafo 3º- No caso de impedimento ou

Paragraph 3 - In the case of impediment or

renúncia de membro efetivo, assumirá seu

resignation of any effective member, the respective

respectivo suplente até a eleição de seu substituto

alternate shall assume the effective position until the

pela Assembleia Geral.

election of a substitute by the Shareholders' Meeting.

Parágrafo - Os honorários dos membros do

Paragraph 4 - The fees of the Fiscal Council

Conselho Fiscal serão fixados pela Assembleia

members shall be fixed by the Annual Shareholders'

Geral Ordinária.

Meeting.

Parágrafo 5º - O Conselho Fiscal terá

Paragraph 5 - The Fiscal Council shall function

funcionamento permanente.

permanently.

Parágrafo 6º - O Conselho Fiscal terá um

Paragraph 6 - The Fiscal Council shall have a

Presidente que será nomeado por seus membros

Chairman who will be elected by its members in the

na primeira reunião que ocorrer após sua eleição.

first meeting that takes place after the election of the

members of the Fiscal Council.

CAPITULO VI

CHAPTER VII

THE FISCAL YEAR

DO EXERCÍCIO SOCIAL

Artigo 28 - O exercício social terminará em 31 de

Article 28 - The fiscal year shall end on December

dezembro de cada ano, quando serão elaboradas

31st of each year, when the corresponding financial

as demonstrações financeiras do exercício,

statements shall be prepared, noting that quarterly

observado que serão também elaboradas

financial statements shall also be prepared, except in

demonstrações financeiras a cada trimestre,

the last quarter of each year. The financial

excetuado o último de cada ano. As

statements of the fiscal year shall, after opinion of the

demonstrações financeiras do exercício social

Board of Directors and Fiscal Council, be submitted

serão, após manifestação dos Conselhos de

to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, together with a

Administração e Fiscal, submetidas à Assembleia

proposal for the allocation of the fiscal year result.

Geral Ordinária, juntamente com proposta de

destinação do resultado do exercício.

Parágrafo 1º - A Companhia e os seus membros

Paragraph 1 - The Company and its management

da administração deverão, pelo menos uma vez ao

members shall, at least once a year, hold a public

ano, realizar reunião pública com analistas e

meeting with analysts and any interested parties, to

quaisquer outros interessados, para divulgar

disclose information in respect of its economic-

informações quanto à sua situação econômico-

financial situation, projects and perspectives.

financeira, projetos e perspectivas.

Paragraph 2 - O lucro líquido do exercício terá

Paragraph 2 - The net profit of the fiscal year shall

obrigatoriamente a seguinte destinação:

be mandatorily allocated as follows:

  1. 5% (cinco por cento), antes de qualquer outra (a) five per cent (5%), before any other allocation, to

destinação, para a formação da reserva legal, até

form the legal reserve, until it reaches twenty per

atingir 20% (vinte por cento) do capital social

cent (20%) of the subscribed capital stock;

subscrito;

(b) pagamento de dividendo obrigatório, observado

(b) payment of mandatory dividend, with due regard

o disposto no Artigo 29 deste Estatuto;

  1. o lucro remanescente, ressalvada deliberação em contrário da Assembleia Geral, será destinado à formação de reserva de reforço de capital de giro, cujo total não poderá exceder o valor do capital social subscrito; e
  2. em caso de prejuízo no exercício, as reservas constituídas de lucros, de capital e legal poderão ser utilizadas para absorver o prejuízo remanescente, sendo a reserva legal a última a ser absorvida.

Artigo 29 - A Companhia distribuirá como dividendo, em cada exercício social, no mínimo 25% (vinte e cinco por cento) do lucro líquido do exercício, ajustado nos termos do artigo 202 da Lei nº 6.404/76.

Parágrafo Único - Por deliberação do Conselho de Administração, conforme disposto neste Estatuto, o dividendo obrigatório poderá ser pago antecipadamente, no curso do exercício e até a Assembleia Geral Ordinária que determinar o respectivo montante; o valor do dividendo antecipado será compensado com o do dividendo obrigatório do exercício. A Assembleia Geral Ordinária determinará o pagamento do saldo do dividendo obrigatório, se houver.

Artigo 31 - A Companhia poderá levantar balanço semestral em 30 de junho de cada ano e poderá, por determinação do Conselho de Administração, levantar balanços em períodos menores.

Paragráfo 1º - O Conselho de Administração poderá declarar dividendos intermediários ou intercalares, nos termos da lei.

Paragráfo 2º - O Conselho de Administração

to provision in Article 29 hereof;

  1. the remaining profit, except as otherwise resolved by the Shareholders' Meeting, shall be allocated to form the working capital reinforcement reserve, the total of which shall not exceed the amount of the subscribed capital stock; and
  2. in the event of loss in the year, the accrued reserves of profits, of capital and legal may be used to absorb the remaining loss, being the legal reserve the last to be absorbed.

Article 29 - The Company shall distribute as dividend, in every fiscal year, a minimum of twenty- five per cent (25%) of the net profit of the fiscal year, adjusted according to the terms of Article 202 of Corporate Law.

Sole Paragraph - By resolution of the Board of Directors, in accordance with these Bylaws, the mandatory dividend may be paid in advance, in the course of the fiscal year and until the Annual Shareholders' Meeting that decides on the respective amount; the amount of the advanced dividend shall be offset against the mandatory dividend of the fiscal year. The Annual Shareholders' Meeting shall decide on the payment of the existing mandatory dividend balance.

Article 30 - The Company may prepare the semiannual balance on June 30th of each year and may, by resolution of the Board of Directors, prepare balances for shorter periods.

Paragraph 1 - The Board of Directors may declare interim and periodical dividends, pursuant to the law.

Paragraph 2 - The Board of Directors may declare

poderá declarar juros sobre o capital próprio, nos termos da lei e imputá-los ao pagamento do dividendo mínimo obrigatório.

Artigo 31 -Os dividendos, salvo deliberação em contrário da Assembleia Geral, serão pagos no prazo máximo de 60 (sessenta) dias contados da data da deliberação de sua distribuição e, em qualquer caso, dentro do exercício social.

Artigo 32 - Nos exercícios em que for pago o dividendo mínimo obrigatório, a Assembleia Geral poderá atribuir aos Órgãos da Administração participação nos lucros, respeitados os limites da lei, cabendo ao Conselho de Administração definir a respectiva distribuição.

Artigo 33 - Os dividendos declarados não

renderão juros nem serão corrigidos monetariamente e, se não forem reclamados no prazo de 3 (três) anos, contado do início do seu pagamento, prescreverão em favor da Companhia.

CAPÍTULO VII

ALIENAÇÃO DE CONTROLE

interest on equity, pursuant to the law and allocate them to the payment of the minimum mandatory dividend.

Article 31 - The dividends, except as otherwise decided by the Shareholders' Meeting, shall be paid no later than sixty (60) days counted as of the date of the decision on their distribution and, in any case, within the fiscal year.

Article 32 - In the fiscal years in which the minimum mandatory dividend is paid, the Shareholders' Meeting may allocate to the Management Bodies a profit sharing, with due regard to the limits of the law, and the Board of Directors shall define the respective distribution.

Article 33 - The declared dividends shall neither accrue interest nor be adjusted for inflation and, if they are not claimed within three (3) years as of the date of the beginning of the respective payment, they shall become time-barred in favor of the Company.

CHAPTER VII

TRANSFER OF CONTROL

Artigo 34 - A alienação direta ou indireta de controle da Companhia, tanto por meio de uma única operação, como por meio de operações sucessivas, deverá ser contratada sob a condição de que o adquirente do controle se obrigue a realizar oferta pública de aquisição de ações, tendo por objeto as ações de emissão da Companhia de titularidade dos demais acionistas, observando as condições e os prazos previstos na legislação e na regulamentação em vigor e no Regulamento do Novo Mercado, de forma a assegurar-lhes tratamento igualitário àquele dado ao alienante.

Parágrafo Único - No momento da transferência

Article 34 - The direct or indirect disposal of control of the Company, whether through a single transaction or through a series of successive transactions, shall be contracted under condition that the acquirer of control undertakes to carry out a tender offer, for the shares issued by the Company held by the other shareholders, subject to the conditions and terms set forth by the applicable legislation and the rules of Novo Mercado, in order to ensure all shareholders an equal treatment as that of the selling shareholder.

Sole Paragraph - At the time of a transfer of

do controle acionário, a administração da Companhia declarará o cumprimento das leis e regulamentos e o tratamento igualitário e justo do adquirente a cada acionista, nas condições da transação.

controlling interest, the management bodies of the company shall declare the compliance with laws and regulations and the equal and fair treatment to each shareholder from the acquirer under the conditions of the transaction.

CAPÍTULO VIII

CHAPTER VIII

JUÍZO ARBITRAL

ARBITRATION

Artigo 35 - A Companhia, seus acionistas, membros da administração e os membros do Conselho Fiscal, efetivos e suplentes, se houver, obrigam-se a resolver, por meio de arbitragem, perante a Câmara de Arbitragem do Mercado, na forma de seu Regulamento, qualquer controvérsia que possa surgir entre eles, relacionada com ou oriunda da sua condição de emissor, acionistas, membros da administração e membros do Conselho Fiscal, em especial, decorrentes das disposições contidas na Lei 6.385/76, na Lei 6.404/76, no Estatuto Social da Companhia, nas normas editadas pelo Conselho Monetário Nacional, pelo Banco Central do Brasil e pela Comissão de Valores Mobiliários, bem como nas demais normas aplicáveis ao funcionamento do mercado de capitais em geral, além daquelas constantes do Regulamento do Novo Mercado, dos demais regulamentos da B3 e do Contrato de Participação no Novo Mercado.

Parágrafo Único - Fica eleito o Foro da Comarca de Campinas para qualquer medida cautelar ou de urgência que se fizer necessária enquanto não for instaurado o Tribunal Arbitral.

Article 35 - The Company, the shareholders, the management members and the members of the Fiscal Counsel, effective or alternates, if any, undertake to settle, by arbitration before the Market Arbitration Chamber, according to Novo Mercado rules, any controversy that may arise between them, related to or arising from, their position of issuer, shareholders, management members and members of the Fiscal Council, specially, the application, validity, effectiveness, interpretation, violation and effects of the provisions of Federal Law 6,385/76, Federal Law 6,404/76, these Bylaws, the rules and regulations of the Brazilian National Monetary Council, the Brazilian Central Bank and by CVM, as well as in the applicable rules for the capital market in general, besides those set forth in the Novo Mercado Regulation, other regulations from B3, and of the Novo Mercado Participation Agreement.

Sole Paragraph - The Jurisdiction of the City of Campinas is elected for any precautionary or urgent measures that may be necessary until the Arbitration proceed has been established.

CAPITULO IX

CHAPTER IX

RETIRADA, DISSOLUÇÃO E LIQUIDAÇÃO

WITHDRAWAL, DISSOLUTION AND WINDING UP

Artigo 36 - O exercício do direito de retirada se dará nos termos da lei, sendo o acionista retirante reembolsado pelo valor patrimonial das ações que

Article 36 - The withdrawal right can be exercised pursuant to the law, being the withdrawing shareholder reimbursed by the equity value of its

detiver, calculado na data de solicitação de sua retirada.

Artigo 37 - A Companhia se dissolverá nos casos previstos em lei, competindo ao Conselho de Administração determinar o modo de liquidação e nomear o liquidante.

Artigo 38 - É vedada a concessão de financiamento ou de garantia de qualquer espécie a terceiros, sob qualquer modalidade, para negócios estranhos ao objeto social da Companhia.

Artigo 39 - Os valores monetários referidos nos Artigos deste Estatuto foram atualizados na data base de 1º de janeiro de 2020, e serão corrigidos no início de cada exercício social, com base na variação do IGP-M da Fundação Getúlio Vargas ocorrida no exercício anterior; e, na falta deste, por outro índice publicado pela mesma Fundação que reflita a perda do poder de compra da moeda nacional ocorrida no período.

shares, calculated on the date of the withdrawal request.

Article 37 - The Company shall be winded up in the events provided in the law, and the Board of Directors shall decide on how the liquidation will take place and appoint the liquidator.

Article 38 - The Company may not provide financing or guarantee of any type to third parties, under any form, for activities not included in the corporate purpose of the Company.

Article 39 - The monetary values referred to the Articles herein were restated on the reference date of January 1st, 2020, and shall be adjusted, in the beginning of each fiscal year, based on the IGP-M variation announced by Fundação Getulio Vargas - FGV of the previous corporate year; and in the absence thereof, by another index published by the same Foundation reflecting the same loss of purchasing power of the national currency that occurred in the period.

