MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo > CPFL Energia S.A. CPFE3 BRCPFEACNOR0 CPFL ENERGIA S.A. (CPFE3) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 08/04 30.57 BRL -1.51% 05:22p CPFL ENERGIA S A : Mapa Detalhado Final de Votação - AGO/E de 27/07/2020 PU 05:12p CPFL ENERGIA S A : Ata da AGO/E de 27/07/2020 PU 07/28 CPFL ENERGIA S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news CPFL Energia S A : Ata da AGO/E de 27/07/2020 0 08/05/2020 | 05:12pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields CPFL ENERGIA S.A. CPFL ENERGIA S.A. Companhia Aberta Publicly-held Company CNPJ/ME 02.429.144/0001-93 - NIRE CNPJ/ME 02.429.144/0001-93 - NIRE 35.300.186.133 35.300.186.133 ATA DAS ASSEMBLEIAS GERAIS MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL AND ORDINÁRIA E EXTRAORDINÁRIA EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL REALIZADAS EM 27 DE JULHO DE MEETINGS 2020 HELD ON JULY 27TH, 2020 I. Dia, Hora e Local: Aos 27 (vinte e sete) I. Day, Time and Place: On July 27th, dias de julho de 2020, às 15h00 (quinze 2020, at 3:00 p.m., in an exclusively digital horas), de forma exclusivamente digital, form, through the Digital Platform "Zoom por meio da Plataforma Digital "Zoom Meetings", it was considered as held on Meetings", foi considerada como realizada CPFL Energia S.A.'s ("CPFL Energia" or na sede social da CPFL Energia S.A. "Company") headquarters, located on Rua ("CPFL Energia" ou "Companhia"), Jorge de Figueiredo Corrêa, 1632, part, in localizada na Rua Jorge de Figueiredo the City of Campinas, State of São Paulo, Corrêa, 1632, parte, na Cidade de as per the 3rd Paragraph, of the 4th Article Campinas, Estado de São Paulo, nos of CVM's Ruling No. 481/09, as amended termos do parágrafo 3º, do artigo 4º, da ("CVM's Ruling No. 481/09") Instrução CVM nº 481/09, conforme alterada ("Instrução CVM nº 481/09"). Mesa : Presidente, Sr. Bo Wen, II. Presiding Board: Chairman, Mr. Bo Presidente do Conselho de Wen, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Administração, e Secretário, Sr. Valter and Secretary, Mr. Valter Matta, pursuant Matta, na forma prevista no artigo 10 do article 10 of the Company's Bylaws. Estatuto Social da Companhia. III. Presença: Nos termos da Instrução III. Attendance: As per CVM's Ruling No. CVM nº 481/09, estas Assembleias foram 481/09, these Shareholders' Meeting were realizadas de forma exclusivamente held in an exclusively digital form by digital por meio da plataforma eletrônica means of an electronic platform made disponibilizada pela Companhia. Nesse available by the Company. Therefore, sentido, compareceram, de forma remota, shareholders representing (i) 90.71% of acionistas representando (i) 90,71% do the Company's voting capital were present capital votante da Companhia em at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting; and Assembleia Geral Ordinária; e (ii) 90,79% (ii) 90.79% of the Company's voting do capital votante da Companhia em capital were present at the Extraordinary Assembleia Geral Extraordinária, General Meeting, considering (i) the considerando (i) os acionistas presentes shareholders digitally present; and (ii) the digitalmente; e (ii) as informações information contained in the analytical contidas nos mapas analíticos elaborados maps prepared by the share registrar and pelo agente escriturador e pela própria by the Company, according to Article 21- Companhia, na forma do artigo 21-W, W, items I and II, of CVM's Ruling No. incisos I e II, da Instrução CVM nº 481/09. 481/09. Mr. Gustavo Estrella (CEO), Mr. Presentes, também, os Srs. Gustavo Yuehui Pan (CFO), Mr. Ricardo Florence Estrella (Diretor Presidente), Yuehui Pan dos Santos (Member of the Fiscal (Diretor Financeiro), Ricardo Florence dos Council), Márcio José dos Santos and Santos (Membro do Conselho Fiscal), Fábio Antônio (representatives of KPMG Marcio José dos Santos e Fábio Antônio Auditores Independentes), also attended (representantes da KPMG Auditores the meeting. Independentes). IV. Edital de Convocação: Publicado no IV. Call Notice: Published in the jornal Valor Econômico, nas edições de newspaper Valor Econômico, in the 29, 30 de junho de 2020, bem como de 01 editions of June 29th and 30th, 2020, as de julho de 2020, e no Diário Oficial do well as of July 1st, 2020 and in the Official Estado de São Paulo, nas edições de 27 Gazette of the State of São Paulo, in the e 30 de junho de 2020, bem como de 01 editions of June 27th and 30th, 2020, as de julho de 2020. well as July 1st, 2020. V. Ordem do Dia: V. Agenda: Assembleia Geral Ordinária: (a) Tomar Annual General Meeting: (a) To as contas dos administradores, examinar, acknowledge the managers' accounts, discutir e votar o Relatório da examine, discuss and vote on the Administração e as Demonstrações Management's Report and the Company's Financeiras, acompanhadas dos Financial Statements, accompanied by pareceres dos auditores independentes e the Independent Auditor's Report and the do Conselho Fiscal, relativos ao exercício Fiscal Council's Report referring to the social encerrado em 31 de dezembro de fiscal year ended on December 31st, 2019; 2019; (b) Aprovar a proposta de (b) To approve the proposal for allocation destinação do lucro líquido do exercício of net income for the fiscal year ended on social encerrado em 31 de dezembro de December 31st, 2019 and the distribution 2019 e a distribuição de dividendos; (c) of dividends; (c) To set the number of Definir o número de membros do members for the Board of Directors, Conselho de Administração, nos termos pursuant to article 15 of the Company's do artigo 15 do Estatuto Social da Bylaws; (d) To decide whether the Companhia; (d) Decidir se os candidatos candidates for the position of members of para o cargo de membros do Conselho de the Board of Directors are independent (e) Administração são independentes; (e) To elect the members of the Board of Eleger os membros Conselho de Directors; (f) To elect the members of the Administração da Companhia; (f) Eleger Fiscal Council; (g) To establish the overall os membros do Conselho Fiscal da compensation to be paid to the Companhia; (g) Fixar o montante global Company's management for the period of anual da remuneração dos May 2020 to April 2021; (h) To establish administradores da Companhia para o the overall compensation to be paid to the período de maio de 2020 a abril de 2021; Company's Fiscal Council for the period of Fixar o montante global anual da May 2020 to April 2021; and (i) To ratify remuneração do Conselho Fiscal para o the overall compensation paid to the período de maio de 2020 a abril de 2021; members of the Board of Directors and to e (i) Ratificar a remuneração global paga the Board of Executive Officers for the ao Conselho de Administração e à period of May 2019 to April 2020. Diretoria Executiva da Companhia no período de maio de 2019 a abril de 2020. Assembleia Geral Extraordinária: (a) Extraordinary General Meeting: (a) To Aprovar a alteração do Estatuto Social da approve the amendment of the Companhia, conforme a Proposta da Company's Bylaws, according to the Administração, para: (I) alterar as alíneas Management's Proposal, to: (I) to amend (a), (b) e (c) do artigo 2º para aprimorar a items (a), (b) and (c) of Article 2 to redação sem mudança do objeto social; improve the wording without changing the (II) alterar o artigo 5º para refletir o corporate purpose; (II) to amend Article 5 aumento do capital social decorrente do to reflect the capital increase resulting exercício de opções de compra de ações, from the exercise of stock options, within dentro do limite do capital autorizado the limit of the authorized capital approved aprovado em reuniões do Conselho de in meetings of the Board of Directors held Administração realizadas em 12 de junho on June 12th, 2019 and June 27th, 2019; de 2019 e 27 de junho de 2019; (III) (III) to amend Article 6 to reflect the alterar o artigo 6º para refletir o capital authorized capital following the exercise of autorizado após o aumento do capital stock options, within the limit of the social decorrente do exercício de opções authorized capital, approved in meetings de compra de ações, dentro do limite do of the Board of Directors held on June capital autorizado aprovado em reuniões 12th, 2019 and June 27th, 2019; (IV) to do Conselho de Administração realizadas amend Article 15 so that the number of em 12 de junho de 2019 e 27 de junho de seats in the Board of Directors are a 2019; (IV) alterar o artigo 15 para que o minimum of 7 (seven) and a maximum of número de assentos no Conselho de 9 (nine) and to change the term of office; Administração seja de, no mínimo, 7 (V) include items (k) and (l) in Article 17 to (sete) e, no máximo, 9 (nove) e alterar o reflect the corporate governance practices prazo de mandato; (V) incluir as alíneas adopted; (VI) amend items (i), (k), (m), (n) e (l) no artigo 17 para refletir as and (s) of Article 17 and items (i.1), (i.2) práticas de governança corporativa and (i.3) of Article 21 to update the adotadas; (VI) alterar as alíneas (i), (m), threshold of the jurisdiction, as provided in (n), (k) e (s) do artigo 17 e as alíneas (i.1), Article 39 of the Bylaws; (VII) amend items (i.2) e (i.3) do artigo 21 para atualizar os (a) to (j) of the Sole Paragraph of Article valores de alçada, conforme dispõe o 18 to adjust the competences of the artigo 39 do Estatuto Social; (VII) alterar Executive Officers; (VIII) exclude item (e) as alíneas (a) a (j) do parágrafo único do of and include item (g) in Article 21 to artigo 18 para ajustar as competências adjust the competences of the Board of dos diretores executivos; (VIII) excluir a Executive Officers and improve the alínea (e) e incluir a alínea (g) do artigo wording; (IX) include a Sole Paragraph in 21 para ajustar as competências da Article 22 to allow meetings of the Board Diretoria e aprimorar a redação; (IX) of Executive Officers to be held remotely; incluir parágrafo único no art. 22 com o (X) amend Article 23 and its second and intuito de permitir a realização de third paragraphs to adjust the form of reuniões da diretoria de forma remota; (X) representation of the Company; (XI) alterar o artigo 23 e seus parágrafos include the new paragraphs 3rd and 6th in segundo e terceiro para ajustar a forma Article 26 to include procedures applicable de representação da Companhia; (XI) to the Fiscal Council; (XII) include a sole inclusão de novos parágrafos 3º e 6º ao paragraph in article 35 to include a forum artigo 26 para incluir procedimentos for precautionary or urgent measures in aplicáveis ao Conselho Fiscal; (XII) the event of arbitration; (XIII) to include inclusão de parágrafo único no artigo 35 Article 36 to provide that any right of para incluir foro para medidas cautelares withdrawal shall be for equity value; (XIV) ou de urgência em caso de arbitragem; amend of Article 39 to update the (XIII) inclusão do artigo 36 para prever reference year of the monetary que eventual direito de retirada se dará adjustment rule; (XV) adapt the relevant por valor patrimonial; (XIV) alterar o artigo provisions of the Company's Bylaws to the 39 para atualizar o ano de referência da new rules of the Novo Mercado regra de atualização monetária; (XV) Regulation; and (XVI) adjust the defined adaptar os dispositivos pertinentes do terms, expressions and wording of certain Estatuto Social da Companhia às novas provisions of the Bylaws, as a result of the regras do Regulamento do Novo amendments proposed above and of Mercado; e (XVI) ajustar os termos additional improvements suggested; definidos, expressões e redações de (XVII) reallocate certain provisions of the determinadas disposições do Estatuto Bylaws for better organization and Social, em decorrência das alterações reading; and (XVIII) adjust the numbering acima propostas e de aprimoramentos and cross-references of the articles adicionais sugeridos; (XVII) realocar impacted by the amendments proposed determinados dispositivos do Estatuto above; and (b) To approve the Social para uma melhor organização e consolidation of the Company's Bylaws. leitura; e (XVIII) ajustar a numeração e referências cruzadas dos artigos impactados pelas alterações acima dispostas; e (b) Aprovar a consolidação do Estatuto Social da Companhia. VI. Leitura de Documentos, VI. Reading Documents, Receiving Recebimento de Votos e Lavratura da Ata: (1) foi dispensada a leitura dos documentos relacionados às matérias a serem deliberadas nestas Assembleias Votes and Minutes: (1) the reading of the documents related to the matters to be resolved at these Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings and Gerais Ordinária e Extraordinária e do mapa de votação consolidado, uma vez que são do inteiro conhecimento dos acionistas; (2) as declarações de votos, protestos e dissidências apresentadas foram numeradas, recebidas e autenticadas pela Mesa e ficarão arquivadas na sede da Companhia, nos termos do artigo 130, parágrafo 1º, da Lei nº 6.404, de 15 de dezembro de 1976, conforme alterada ("Lei das S.A."); e (3) foi autorizada a lavratura da presente ata na forma de sumário e, pelas assembleias estarem sendo realizadas sob a forma exclusivamente digital, a sua publicação com omissão das assinaturas da totalidade dos acionistas, nos termos do artigo 130, parágrafos 1º e 2º, da Lei das S.A. the consolidated voting map were waived since the shareholders are fully aware of their content; (2) the statements of votes, protests and dissent presented were numbered, received and authenticated by the Presiding Board and will be filed at the Company's headquarters, pursuant to article 130, paragraph 1st, of Law No. 6,404, of December 15th, 1976, as amended ("Corporation Law"); and (3) it was authorized to draw up these minutes in summary form and, due to the fact that the shareholders' meetings are being held in a exclusively digital form, its publication with the omission of the signatures of all the shareholders, pursuant to article 130, paragraphs 1st and 2nd, of the Corporation Law. VII. Deliberações Tomadas: Após as VII. Deliberations Taken: After the discussões relacionadas às matérias discussions related to the matters constantes da Ordem do Dia, os included in the Agenda, the shareholders acionistas deliberaram: resolved: Em Assembleia Geral Ordinária: At the Annual General Meeting: Aprovar, por unanimidade dos (a) To approve, by the unanimity of the votos proferidos , com as devidas votes cast , with due legal abstention and abstenções legais e sem quaisquer without any reservations, as per the voting ressalvas, conforme mapa de votação map included in Annex Iof these minutes, constante do Anexo Idesta ata, as the Company's Financial Statements and Demonstrações Financeiras da the Management Report for the fiscal year Companhia e o Relatório da ended on December 31st, 2019, and to Administração, relativos ao exercício take acknowledge of the Independent social encerrado em 31 de dezembro de Auditors' Report - KPMG Auditores 2019, e tomar conhecimento dos Independentes, and of the Fiscal Council, Pareceres dos Auditores Independentes - in the form of items "a" and "b" of article 8 KPMG Auditores Independentes, e do and of the caput of article 27 of the Conselho Fiscal, na forma das alíneas "a" Bylaws, being duly published in the e "b" do artigo 8º e do caput do artigo 27 Official Gazette of the State of São Paulo do Estatuto Social, registrando-se a sua and in the newspaper Valor Econômico in devida publicação no Diário Oficial do the edition of March 20th, 2020. Estado de São Paulo e no jornal Valor Econômico na edição 20 de março de 2020. Aprovar , por unanimidade dos (b) To approve , by the unanimity of the votos proferidos, conforme mapa de votes cast , as per the voting map votação constante do Anexo I desta ata, included in Annex I of these minutes, in de acordo com as disposições do inciso accordance with the provisions of item "c" "c" do artigo 8º e do parágrafo 2º, do of article 8 and paragraph 2nd, of article 27 artigo 27, do Estatuto Social, a proposta of the Bylaws, the Company's da Administração da Companhia de Management proposal of allocation of net destinação do resultado do exercício income for the fiscal year ended in 2019, social de 2019, cujo lucro líquido apurado in which the net income was R$ foi de R$ 2.729.108.066,571 (dois bilhões, 2,729,108,066.571 (two billion, seven setecentos e vinte e nove milhões, cento hundred and twenty-nine million, one e oito mil e sessenta e seis reais e hundred and eight thousand and sixty-six cinquenta e sete centavos), dos quais R$ reais and fifty-seven cents) , of which R$ 2.702.671.059,96 (dois bilhões, 2,702,671,059.96 (two billion, seven setecentos e dois milhões, seiscentos e hundred and two million, six hundred and setenta e um mil e cinquenta e nove reais seventy-one thousand and fifty-nine reais e noventa e seis centavos) são atribuídos and ninety-six cents) are attributed exclusivamente ao lucro líquido do exclusively to the net income for the 1 Do lucro líquido consolidado de 2.748.296.217,71, o valor de R$ 45.625.157,75 é referente à participação de acionistas não controladores das companhias CPFL Energias Renováveis S.A. ("CPFL Renováveis"), Paulista Lajeado Energia S.A. ("Paulista Lajeado") e Companhia Energética Rio das Antas ("CERAN"), totalmente consolidadas pela CPFL Energia. / Of the consolidated net profit of 2,748,296,217.71, the amount of R $ 45,625,157.75 refers to the participation of non-controlling shareholders of the companies CPFL Energias Renováveis S.A. ("CPFL Renováveis"), Paulista Lajeado Energia SA ("Paulista Lajeado") And Companhia Energética Rio das Antas ("CERAN"), fully consolidated by CPFL Energia. exercício individual da CPFL Energia, individual year of CPFL Energia, as conforme segue: follows: R$ 135.133.553,00 (cento e trinta e cinco milhões, cento e trinta e três mil, quinhentos e cinquenta e três reais) destinados à Reserva Legal; R$ 518.794.902,71 (quinhentos e dezoito milhões, setecentos e noventa e quatro mil, novecentos e dois reais e setenta e um centavos) destinados à Reserva Estatutária de Reforço de Capital de Giro; e R$ 641.884.376,74 (seiscentos e quarenta e um milhões, oitocentos e oitenta e quatro mil, trezentos e setenta e seis reais e setenta e quatro

centavos), destinados ao pagamento de dividendos mínimos

obrigatórios e R$ 1.433.295.234,12 (um bilhão, quatrocentos e trinta e três milhões, duzentos e noventa e cinco mil, duzentos e trinta e quatro reais e doze centavos) destinados ao pagamento de dividendos adicionais, a serem distribuídos até 31 de dezembro de 2020, em data específica a ser definida pela Diretoria Executiva (i) R$ 135,133,553.00 (one hundred and thirty-five million, one hundred and thirty-three thousand, five hundred and fifty-three reais) allocated to the Legal Reserve; (ii) R$ 518,794,902.71 (five hundred and eighteen million, seven hundred and ninety-four thousand, nine hundred and two reais and seventy-one cents) allocated to the statutory reserve of working capital injection; and (iii) R$ 641,884,376.74 (six hundred and forty-one million, eight hundred and eighty-four thousand, three hundred and seventy-six reais and seventy-four cents) allocated to the payment of compulsory minimum dividend and R$ 1,433,295,234.12 (one billion, four hundred and thirty-three million, two hundred and ninety- five thousand, two hundred and thirty-four reais and twelve cents) for the payment of additional dividends, to be distributed until December 31st, 2020, on a specific date to be defined by the Company's Board of Executive Officers and informed in due da Companhia e oportunamente informada aos acionistas e ao mercado, nos termos do artigo 31 do Estatuto Social da Companhia. Terão direito aos dividendos acima mencionados os acionistas detentores de ações hoje, 27 de julho de 2020 ("data base"), e, a partir de 28 de julho de 2020 ("data ex"), as ações passarão a ser negociadas ex-dividendo. course to the shareholders and to the market, pursuant to article 31 of the Company's Bylaws. Shareholders holding shares today, July 27th, 2020 ("base date"), will be entitled to the dividends mentioned above, and, from July 28th, 2020 ("ex date"), the shares will pass to be negotiated ex-dividend. Aprovar , por maioria dos votos (c) To approve , by the majority of the proferidos , conforme mapa de votação votes cast, as per the voting map constante do Anexo Idesta ata, o número included in Annex Iof these minutes, the de 7 (sete) membros titulares, sendo 2 number of 7 (seven) members to (dois) membros independentes, para compose the Board of Directors, 2 (two) of compor o Conselho de Administração da them being Independent Board Members, Companhia, observado o disposto no according to the established in the caput caput, do artigo 15, do Estatuto Social. of article 15 of the Bylaws. Aprovar , por maioria dos votos (d) To approve , by the majority of the proferidos, conforme mapa de votação votes cast, as per the voting map constante do Anexo I desta ata, a included in Annex I of these minutes, the caracterização dos candidatos ao characterization of the candidates to the Conselho de Administração, Sr. Antonio Board of Directors, Mr. Antonio Kandir Kandir e Sr. Marcelo Amaral Moraes, and Mr. Marcelo Amaral Moraes, as como membros independentes; independent members. Eleger para compor o Conselho de (e) To elect to constitute the Company's Administração da Companhia, com Board of Directors, for a term of one (1) mandato de 1 (um) ano, até a data da year, until the Annual General Meeting to Assembleia Geral Ordinária que se be held in 2021, pursuant to item "d" of realizará em 2021, nos termos da alínea article 8 and article 15 of the Company's "d" do artigo 8 e do artigo 15 do Estatuto Bylaws, as effective members: Social da Companhia, como membros efetivos: por maioria dos votos proferidos, conforme mapa de votação constante do Anexo I desta ata, o Sr. BO WEN , chinês, casado, administrador, portador da cédula de identidade de estrangeiros RNE nº F030023-Z, inscrito no CPF/ME sob o nº 242.163.038-03, com endereço comercial na Rua Jorge Figueiredo Corrêa, nº 1.632, parte, Jardim Professora Tarcília, CEP 13087-397, na Cidade de Campinas, Estado de São Paulo. por maioria dos votos proferidos, conforme mapa de votação constante do Anexo I desta ata, o Sr. SHIRONG LYU , chinês, casado, administrador, portador do RNE nº V757720B, inscrito no CPF/ME sob nº 701.861.641-73, com endereço comercial na Rua Jorge Figueiredo Corrêa, nº 1.632, parte, Jardim Professora Tarcília, CEP 13087-397, na Cidade de Campinas, Estado de São Paulo. por maioria dos votos proferidos, conforme mapa de votação constante do Anexo I desta ata, o Sr. ANSELMO by the majority of the votes cast, as per the voting map included in Annex I of these minutes, Mr. BO WEN , Chinese, married, manager, bearer of RNE Identity Card No. F030023-Z, enrolled with CPF/ME under No. 242.163.038-03, with business address at Jorge Figueiredo Corrêa Road, No 1.632, part, ZIP Code n. 13087-397, in the city of Campinas, state of São Paulo. by the majority of the votes cast, as per the voting map included in Annex I of these minutes, Mr. SHIRONG LYU , Chinese, married, manager, bearer of RNE card No. V757720B, registered at CPF/ME under No. 701.861.641-73 with business address at Jorge Figueiredo Corrêa Road, No. 1.632, part, ZIP Code n. 13087-397, in the city of Campinas, state of São Paulo. by the majority of the votes cast, as per the voting map included in Annex I of

these minutes, Mr. ANSELMO HENRIQUE SETO LEAL, brasileiro, HENRIQUE SETO LEAL, Brazilian, casado, engenheiro eletricista, portador married, electrical engineer, bearer of da cédula de identidade RG nº Identity Card RG No. 32.500.755-X 32.500.755-X SSP/SP, inscrito no SSP/SP, enrolled with CPF/ME under No. CPF/ME sob o número 220.943.838-14, 220.943.838-14, with business address at com endereço comercial na Avenida Presidente Vargas, nº 955, Centro, na Cidade do Rio de Janeiro, Estado do Rio de Janeiro. (iv) por maioria dos votos proferidos, Avenida Presidente Vargas, No. 955, Centro, in the City of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro. (iv) by the majority of the votes cast, as conforme mapa de votação constante do per the voting map included in Annex Iof Anexo Idesta ata, o Sr. GUSTAVO these minutes, Mr. GUSTAVO ESTRELLA, brasileiro, casado, ESTRELLA, Brazilian, married, manager, administrador, portador da cédula de bearer of the Identity Card RG No. identidade RG nº 8.806.922 IFP/RJ, 8.806.922 IFP/RJ, enrolled with CPF/ME inscrito no CPF/ME sob o nº 037.234.097- under No. 037.234.097-09, with business 09, com endereço comercial na Rua address at Jorge Figueiredo Corrêa Road, Jorge Figueiredo Corrêa, nº 1.632, parte, No 1.632, part, ZIP Code n. 13087-397, in Jardim Professora Tarcília, CEP 13087- the city of Campinas, state of São Paulo. 397, na Cidade de Campinas, Estado de São Paulo. (v) por maioria dos votos proferidos, (v) by the majority of the votes cast, as conforme mapa de votação constante do per the voting map included in Annex Iof Anexo Idesta ata, como conselheiro these minutes, as an independent independente, em atendimento ao member, in compliance with the disposto nos parágrafos 1º e 3º do artigo established in paragraphs 1st and 3rd of 15 do Estatuto Social da Companhia, o article 15 of the Company's Bylaws, Mr. Sr. ANTONIO KANDIR, brasileiro, ANTONIO KANDIR, Brazilian, divorced, divorciado, engenheiro, portador da engineer, bearer of Identity Card RG No. cédula de identidade RG nº 4.866.700-6 4.866.700-6 SSP/SP, enrolled with SSP/SP, inscrito no CPF/ME sob o nº CPF/ME under No. 146.229.631-91, with 146.229.631-91, com endereço comercial business address at Jorge Figueiredo na Rua Jorge Figueiredo Corrêa, nº Corrêa Road, No 1.632, part, ZIP Code n. 1.632, parte, Jardim Professora Tarcília, 13087-397, in the city of Campinas, state CEP 13087-397, na Cidade de Campinas, of São Paulo. The member elected herein Estado de São Paulo. O membro ora stated that he holds a position of member eleito informou à Assembleia Geral que of the Board of Directors at Coimex exerce o cargo de membro do Conselho Empreendimentos e Participações Ltda., de Administração na Coimex a company that holds a minority interest in Empreendimentos e Participações Ltda., Companhia Energética de Petrolina, in sociedade que detém participação this sense, the present shareholders minoritária na Companhia Energética de decided by unanimity of the votes cast, as Petrolina, nesse sentido, os acionistas per the voting map included in Annex Iof presentes deliberaram, por unanimidade these minutes, to dismiss him from dos votos proferidos, conforme mapa de complying with the eligibility requirement votação constante do Anexo Idesta ata, set forth in item I, paragraph 3rd, of article por dispensá-lo do cumprimento ao 147 of Corporation Law to the exercise requisito de elegibilidade previsto no the position as member of the Board of inciso I, parágrafo 3º, do artigo 147, da Lei Directors. das S.A. para exercício do cargo de membro do Conselho de Administração da Companhia. (vi) por maioria dos votos proferidos, (vi) by the majority of the votes cast, as conforme mapa de votação constante do per the voting map included in Annex Iof Anexo Idesta ata, como conselheiro these minutes, as an independent independente, em atendimento ao member, in compliance with the disposto nos parágrafos 1º e 3º, do artigo established in paragraphs 1st and 3rd, of 15, do Estatuto Social da Companhia, o article 15 of the Company's Bylaws, Mr. Sr. MARCELO AMARAL MORAES, MARCELO AMARAL MORAES, brasileiro, divorciado, bacharel em Brazilian, divorced, bachelor in economia, portador da cédula de economics, bearer of Identity Card RG identidade RG nº 71788897 IFP/RJ, No. 71788897 IFP/RJ, enrolled with inscrito no CPF/ME sob o nº 929.390.077- CPF/ME under No. 929.390.077-72, with 72, com endereço comercial na Rua business address at Jorge Figueiredo Jorge Figueiredo Corrêa, nº 1.632, parte, Corrêa Road, No. 1.632, part, ZIP Code n. Jardim Professora Tarcília, CEP 13087- 13087-397, in the city of Campinas, state 397, na Cidade de Campinas, Estado de of São Paulo. São Paulo. (vii) por maioria dos votos proferidos, (vii) by the majority of the votes cast, conforme mapa de votação constante do as per the voting map included in Annex I Anexo Idesta ata, o Sr. LI HONG, of these minutes, Mr. LI HONG, Chinese, chinês, casado, administrador, portador married, administrator, bearer of passport do passaporte nº PE1406167, com No. PE1406167, with address at No. 15, endereço no Rua Xichanganjie nº 15, Xichanganjie Street, Xicheng District, Distrito de Xicheng, Beijing, República Beijing, China, represented by Mr. Popular da China, representado pelo Sr. SHIRONG LYU, Chinese, married, SHIRONG LYU, chinês, casado, manager, bearer of RNE card No. administrador, portador da cédula de V757720B, registered at CPF/ME under identidade de estrangeiros RNE nº No. 701.861.641-73, resident and V757720B, inscrito no CPF/ME sob nº domiciled in the City of Campinas, State 701.861.641-73, residente e domiciliado of São Paulo, with business address at na Cidade de Campinas, Estado de São Jorge Figueiredo Corrêa Road, No. 1.632, Paulo, com endereço comercial na Rua part, ZIP Code n. 13087-397, in the city of Jorge Figueiredo Corrêa, nº 1.632, parte, Campinas, state of São Paul; and Jardim Professora Tarcília, CEP 13087- 397, na Cidade de Campinas, Estado de São Paulo; e Os conselheiros ora eleitos serão The Board members hereby elected shall investidos nos respectivos cargos be invested in their respective positions by mediante assinatura de (i) declaração de signing (i) a statement that they have the que possuem qualificações necessárias e necessary qualifications and comply with cumprem os requisitos estabelecidos no the requirements established in article 147 artigo 147 e parágrafos da Lei das S.A., and paragraphs of the Corporation Law para o exercício dos respectivos cargos, e for the exercise of their respective de que não possuem qualquer positions and that they have no legal impedimento legal que obste sua eleição, impediment to their election, pursuant to nos termos da Instrução da CVM nº the CVM Instruction No. 367/02; and (ii) of 367/02; e (ii) de termo de posse, lavrado term of office, drawn up in the book of no livro de atas do Conselho de Minutes of the Board of Directors. The Administração. A posse dos conselheiros investiture of the directors resident and residentes e domiciliados no exterior domiciled abroad shall be conditioned, as ficará condicionada, conforme aplicável, à applicable, to obtain the applicable visa or obtenção do visto aplicável ou à to the constitution of a resident constituição de representante residente representative in the country, in no país, em atendimento ao disposto no compliance with the established by parágrafo 2º, do artigo 146, da Lei das paragraph 2nd, of article 146 of S.A. Corporation Law. Eleger para compor o Conselho Fiscal (f) To elect to constitute the Company's da Companhia, com mandato de 1 (um) Fiscal Council, for a term of 1 (one) year, ano, até a Assembleia Geral Ordinária until the Annual General Meeting to be que se realizar em 2021, nos termos da held in 2021, as provided for in item "e" of alínea "e" do artigo 8 e do caput, do artigo article 8 and the caput of article 26 of the 26, do Estatuto Social da Companhia, Company's Bylaws, with the separate tendo sido requerida a eleição em election being required by minority separado pelos acionistas minoritários, shareholders, pursuant to article 161, nos termos do artigo 161, §4º, "a", da Lei Paragraph 4th, "a", of the Corporation Law: das S.A. (i) por unanimidade dos votos (i) by the unanimity of the votes cast, proferidos, conforme mapa de votação constante do Anexo Idesta ata, a Sr. VINICIUS NISHIOKA, brasileiro, casado, contador, portador da cédula de identidade RG nº 8.213.964-3, inscrito no CPF/ME sob o nº 025.099.447-03, residente e domiciliado na Cidade do Rio de Janeiro, Estado do Rio de Janeiro, com endereço comercial na Avenida Presidente Vargas, nº 955, Centro, na Cidade do Rio de Janeiro, Estado do Rio de Janeiro, como membro efetivo; e o Sr. LIU CHENGGANG, chinês, casado, contador, portador da cédula de identidade de estrangeiros RNE nº G268761-U, inscrito no CPF/ME sob o nº 063.843.197-21, residente e domiciliado na Cidade do Rio de Janeiro, Estado do Rio de Janeiro, com endereço comercial na Avenida Presidente Vargas, nº 955, as per the voting map included in Annex Iof these minutes, Mr. VINICIUS NISHIOKA, Brazilian, married, accountant, bearer of Identity Card RG No. 8.213.964-3, enrolled with CPF/ME under 025.099.447-03, resident and domiciled in the City of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro, with business address at Avenida Presidente Vargas, No. 955, Centro, in the City of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro, as effective member; and Mr. LIU CHENGGAN, Chinese, married, accountant, bearer of RNE Identity Card No. G268761-U, enrolled with CPF/ME under No. 063.843.197-21, resident and domiciled in the City of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro, with business address at Avenida Presidente Vargas, No. 955, Centro, in the City of Rio de Centro, na Cidade do Rio de Janeiro, Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro, as the Estado do Rio de Janeiro, como respective alternate. respectivo suplente. (ii) por unanimidade dos votos (ii) by the unanimity of the votes cast, proferidos, conforme mapa de votação as per the voting map included in Annex I constante do Anexo Idesta ata, a Sra. of these minutes, Mrs. ZHANG RAN, ZHANG RAN, chinesa, casada, Chinese, married, accountant, bearer of contadora, portadora da cédula de RNE Identity Card No. G299542-J, identidade de estrangeiros RNE nº enrolled with CPF/ME under No. G299542-J, inscrita no CPF/ME sob o nº 063.980.997-96, resident and domiciled in 063.980.997-96, residente e domiciliada the City of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de na Cidade do Rio de Janeiro, Estado do Janeiro, with business address at Avenida Rio de Janeiro, com endereço comercial Presidente Vargas, No. 955, Centro, in na Avenida Presidente Vargas, nº 955, the City of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Centro, na Cidade do Rio de Janeiro, Janeiro as effective member; and Mr. Estado do Rio de Janeiro, como membro JIA JIA, Chinese, married, accountant, efetivo; e o Sr. JIA JIA, chinês, casado, bearer of RNE Identity Card No. contador, portador da cédula de G260661-0, enrolled with CPF/ME under identidade de estrangeiros RNE nº No. 063.817.437-60, resident and G260661-0, inscrito no CPF/ME sob o nº domiciled in the City of Rio de Janeiro, 063.817.437-60, residente e domiciliado State of Rio de Janeiro, with business na Cidade do Rio de Janeiro, Estado do address at Avenida Presidente Vargas, Rio de Janeiro, com endereço comercial No. 955, Centro, in the City of Rio de na Avenida Presidente Vargas, nº 955, Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro as the Centro, na Cidade do Rio de Janeiro, respective alternate. Estado do Rio de Janeiro como seu respectivo suplente. em votação em separado pelos demais acionistas da Companhia, por unanimidade dos votos proferidos , conforme mapa de votação constante do Anexo I desta ata, o Sr. RICARDO FLORENCE DOS SANTOS , brasileiro, in a separate election, by the other

Company's shareholders, by the unanimity of the votes cast , as per the voting map included in Annex I of these minutes, Mr. RICARDO FLORENCE DOS SANTOS , Brazilian, married, manager, casado, administrador de empresas, portador da Cédula de Identidade RG nº 6.231.779-9 SSP/SP, inscrito no CPF/ME sob nº 812.578.998-72, residente e domiciliado na cidade de São Paulo, Estado de São Paulo, com endereço comercial na Rua Jorge Figueiredo Corrêa, nº 1.632, parte, Jardim Professora Tarcília, CEP 13087-397, na Cidade de Campinas, Estado de São Paulo, como membro efetivo; e o Sr. REGINALDO FERREIRA ALEXANDRE, brasileiro, casado, economista, portador da Cédula de Identidade RG nº 8.781.281 SSP/SP, inscrito no CPF/ME sob nº 003.662.408- 03, residente e domiciliado na Cidade de São Paulo, Estado de São Paulo, com endereço comercial na Rua Jorge Figueiredo Corrêa, nº 1.632, parte, Jardim Professora Tarcília, CEP 13087-397, na Cidade de Campinas, Estado de São Paulo, como seu respectivo suplente. bearer of Identity Card RG No. 6.231.779- 9 SSP/SP, enrolled with CPF/ME under No. 812.578.998-72, resident and domiciled in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, with business address at Jorge Figueiredo Corrêa Road, No. 1.632, part, ZIP Code n. 13087-397, in the city of Campinas, state of São Paulo, as effective member; and Mr. REGINALDO FERREIRA ALEXANDRE, Brazilian, married, economist, bearer of Identity Card RG No. 8.781.281 SSP/SP, enrolled with CPF/ME under No. 003.662.408-03, resident and domiciled in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, with business address at Jorge Figueiredo Corrêa Road, No. 1.632, part, ZIP Code n. 13087-397, in the city of Campinas, state of São Paulo, as the respective alternate. Os conselheiros ora eleitos serão The members hereby elected shall be investidos em seus respectivos cargos invested in their respective positions by mediante assinatura de (i) declaração de signing (i) a statement that they have the que possui qualificação necessária e necessary qualifications and comply with cumpre o requisito estabelecido no artigo the requirements established in article 162 162 da Lei das S.A., para o exercício de of the Corporation Law for the exercise of seu cargo; e (ii) de termo de posse, their respective positions; and (ii) of term lavrado no livro de atas do Conselho of office, drawn up in the book of Minutes Fiscal. A posse dos conselheiros of the Fiscal Council. The investiture of residentes e domiciliados no exterior the members resident and domiciled ficará condicionada, conforme aplicável, à abroad shall be conditioned, as obtenção do visto aplicável, ou à applicable, to obtain the applicable visa or constituição de representante residente no país, em atendimento ao disposto no parágrafo 2º, do artigo 146, da Lei das S.A. Fixar , por maioria dos votos proferidos , conforme mapa de votação constante do Anexo I desta ata, na forma prevista na alínea "f", do artigo 8º, do Estatuto Social, a remuneração global dos Administradores da Companhia, no montante de até R$ 36.285.186,40 (trinta e seis milhões, duzentos e oitenta e cinco mil, cento e oitenta e seis reais e quarenta centavos), para o período de maio de 2020 a abril de 2021, incluídos neste valor todos os benefícios e encargos. Do valor total de remuneração proposta para os Administradores, o montante de R$ 863.066,76 (oitocentos e sessenta e três mil, sessenta e seis reais, e setenta e seis centavos) destina-se à remuneração fixa do Conselho de Administração e o montante máximo de R$ 35.042.852,50 (trinta e cinco milhões, quarenta e dois mil, oitocentos e cinquenta e dois reais, e cinquenta centavos) destina-se à remuneração fixa e variável da Diretoria Executiva da Companhia. to the constitution of a resident representative in the country, in compliance with the established by paragraph 2nd, of article 146 of Corporation Law. To establish, by the majority of the votes cast , as per the voting map included in Annex I of these minutes, as provided for in item "f", of article 8 of the Bylaws, the overall compensation of the Company's Managers of up to R$ 36,285,186.40 (thirty-six million, two hundred and eighty-five thousand, one hundred and eighty-six reais and forty cents) , for the period from May 2020 to April 2021, included in this amount all the benefits and charges. Of the total amount of remuneration proposed to the Company's Managers, the amount of R$ 863,066.76 (eight hundred and sixty-three thousand, sixty-six reais, and seventy-six cents) is intended for the fixed remuneration of the Board of Directors and the maximum amount of R$ 35,042,852.50 (thirty-five million, forty-two thousand, eight hundred and fifty-two reais, and fifty cents) is intended to the fixed and variable compensation of the Company's Board of Executive Officers. (h) Fixar, por maioria dos votos (h) To establish, by the majority of the proferidos, conforme mapa de votação constante do Anexo Idesta ata, de acordo com o disposto na alínea "f" do votes cast, as per the voting map included in Annex Iof these minutes, in accordance with the provisions of item "f" artigo 8º e no parágrafo 4º, do artigo 26, do Estatuto Social, a remuneração global dos membros do Conselho Fiscal da Companhia, no montante de até R$ 379.267,13 (trezentos e setenta e nove mil, duzentos e sessenta e sete reais e treze centavos), para o período de maio de 2020 a abril de 2021, respeitando-se, para cada membro em exercício, o valor mínimo não inferior a 10% (dez por cento) da remuneração que, em média, for atribuída a cada Diretor Executivo, não computados benefícios, verbas de representação e participação nos lucros, nos termos do parágrafo 3º, do artigo 162, da Lei das S.A. Ratificar , por unanimidade dos votos proferidos, conforme mapa de votação constante do Anexo I desta ata a remuneração global paga ao Conselho de Administração e à Diretoria Executiva da Companhia no período de maio de 2019 a abril de 2020. Em Assembleia Geral Extraordinária: of article 8 and paragraph 4th, of article 26 of the Bylaws, the overall remuneration of the members of the Company's Fiscal Council, in the amount of up to R$ 379,267.13 (three hundred and seventy- nine thousand, two hundred and sixty- seven reais and thirteen cents) , for the period from May 2020 to April 2021, respecting, for each member in exercise, the minimum value of not less than ten percent (10%) of the compensation that, on average, is attributed to each Executive Officer, not considering for this purpose the benefits, the representation funds and the profit sharing, pursuant to paragraph 3rd, of article 162 of the Corporation Law. To ratify , by the unanimity of the votes cast, as per the voting map included in Annex I of these minutes the overall compensation paid to the members of the Board of Directors and to the Board of Executive Officers for the period of May 2019 to April 2020. At the Extraordinary General Meeting: Aprovar , por maioria dos votos (a) To approve, by the majority of the proferidos , conforme mapa de votação votes cast , as per the voting map constante do Anexo I desta ata, a included in Annex I of these minutes, the alteração do Estatuto Social da amendment of the Company's Bylaws,

Companhia, conforme a Proposta da according to the Management's Proposal, Administração, para: (I) alterar as alíneas to: (I) to amend items (a), (b) and (c) of (a), (b) e (c) do artigo 2º para aprimorar a redação sem mudança do objeto social; alterar o artigo 5º para refletir o aumento do capital social decorrente do exercício de opções de compra de ações, dentro do limite do capital autorizado aprovado em reuniões do Conselho de Administração realizadas em 12 de junho de 2019 e 27 de junho de 2019; (III) alterar o artigo 6º para refletir o capital autorizado após o aumento do capital social decorrente do exercício de opções de compra de ações, dentro do limite do capital autorizado aprovado em reuniões do Conselho de Administração realizadas em 12 de junho de 2019 e 27 de junho de 2019; (IV) alterar o artigo 15 para que o número de assentos no Conselho de Administração seja de, no mínimo, 7 (sete) e, no máximo, 9 (nove) e alterar o prazo de mandato; (V) incluir as alíneas e (l) no artigo 17 para refletir as práticas de governança corporativa adotadas; (VI) alterar as alíneas (i), (m), (n), (k) e (s) do artigo 17 e as alíneas (i.1), (i.2) e (i.3) do artigo 21 para atualizar os valores de alçada, conforme dispõe o artigo 39 do Estatuto Social; (VII) alterar as alíneas (a) a (j) do parágrafo único do artigo 18 para ajustar as competências dos diretores executivos; (VIII) excluir a alínea (e) e incluir a alínea (g) do artigo 21 para ajustar as competências da Diretoria e aprimorar a redação; (IX) incluir parágrafo único no art. 22 com o Article 2 to improve the wording without changing the corporate purpose; (II) to amend Article 5 to reflect the capital increase resulting from the exercise of stock options, within the limit of the authorized capital approved in meetings of the Board of Directors held on June 12th, 2019 and June 27th, 2019; (III) to amend Article 6 to reflect the authorized capital following the exercise of stock options, within the limit of the authorized capital, approved in meetings of the Board of Directors held on June 12th, 2019 and June 27th, 2019; (IV) to amend Article 15 so that the number of seats in the Board of Directors are a minimum of 7 (seven) and a maximum of 9 (nine) and to change the term of office; (V) include items (k) and in Article 17 to reflect the corporate governance practices adopted; (VI) amend items (i), (k), (m), (n) and (s) of Article 17 and items (i.1), (i.2) and (i.3) of Article 21 to update the threshold of the jurisdiction, as provided in Article 39 of the Bylaws; (VII) amend items (a) to (j) of the Sole Paragraph of Article 18 to adjust the competences of the Executive Officers; (VIII) exclude item (e) of and include item in Article 21 to adjust the competences of the Board of Executive Officers and improve the wording; (IX) include a Sole Paragraph in Article 22 to allow meetings of the Board of Executive Officers to be held remotely; (X) amend Article 23 and its second and third paragraphs to adjust intuito de permitir a realização de the form of representation of the reuniões da diretoria de forma remota; (X) Company; (XI) include the new alterar o artigo 23 e seus parágrafos paragraphs 3rd and 6th in Article 26 to segundo e terceiro para ajustar a forma include procedures applicable to the de representação da Companhia; (XI) Fiscal Council; (XII) include a sole inclusão de novos parágrafos 3º e 6º ao paragraph in article 35 to include a forum artigo 26 para incluir procedimentos for precautionary or urgent measures in aplicáveis ao Conselho Fiscal; (XII) the event of arbitration; (XIII) to include inclusão de parágrafo único no artigo 35 Article 36 to provide that any right of para incluir foro para medidas cautelares withdrawal shall be for equity value; (XIV) ou de urgência em caso de arbitragem; amend of Article 39 to update the (XIII) inclusão do artigo 36 para prever reference year of the monetary que eventual direito de retirada se dará adjustment rule; (XV) adapt the relevant por valor patrimonial; (XIV) alterar o artigo provisions of the Company's Bylaws to the 39 para atualizar o ano de referência da new rules of the Novo Mercado regra de atualização monetária; (XV) Regulation; and (XVI) adjust the defined adaptar os dispositivos pertinentes do terms, expressions and wording of certain Estatuto Social da Companhia às novas provisions of the Bylaws, as a result of the regras do Regulamento do Novo amendments proposed above and of Mercado; e (XVI) ajustar os termos additional improvements suggested; definidos, expressões e redações de (XVII) reallocate certain provisions of the determinadas disposições do Estatuto Bylaws for better organization and Social, em decorrência das alterações reading; and (XVIII) adjust the numbering acima propostas e de aprimoramentos and cross-references of the articles adicionais sugeridos; (XVII) realocar impacted by the amendments proposed determinados dispositivos do Estatuto above. Social para uma melhor organização e leitura; e (XVIII) ajustar a numeração e referências cruzadas dos artigos impactados pelas alterações acima dispostas. Aprovar , por maioria dos votos (b) To approve, by the majority of the proferidos, conforme mapa de votação votes cast, as per the voting map constante do Anexo I desta ata, a included in Annex I of these minutes, the consolidação do Estatuto Social da Companhia, que passará a vigorar, a partir desta data, com a redação constante do Anexo II, que integra a presente Ata para todos os fins de direito e será́ disponibilizado no website da Companhia. VIII. Encerramento: Nada mais havendo a tratar, o Presidente suspendeu os trabalhos pelo tempo necessário à lavratura desta ata. Reaberta a sessão, a ata foi lida e aprovada. Os acionistas que participaram por meio de boletim de voto a distância e por meio da plataforma digital foram considerados assinantes desta ata e do Livro de Presenças de Acionistas, sendo seu registro em ata realizado pelo Presidente e pelo Secretário, nos termos do artigo 21-V, parágrafo 2º, da Instrução CVM nº 481. A presente ata é assinada isoladamente pelos integrantes da Mesa. consolidation of the Company's Bylaws, which will become effective, as of this date, with the wording in Annex II, that is attached to these Minutes for all legal purposes and will be made available on the Company's website. VIII. Closure: There being no further business to discuss, the Chairman suspended the meeting for the time required to draw up these minutes. Once the meeting was reopened, the minutes were read and approved. The shareholders who participated by means of a remote voting bulletin and by means of the digital platform were considered as subscribers to these minutes and to the Shareholders' Attendance Book, and their registration in the minutes was made by the Chairman and the Secretary, pursuant to article 21-V, paragraph 2, of CVM Instruction 481. These minutes shall be signed separately by the Chairman and Secretary. Campinas, 27 de julho de 2020. Campinas, July 27th, 2020 BO WEN Presidente da Mesa/Chairman VALTER MATTA Secretário/Secretary Acionistas Presentes na Assembleia Geral Ordinária / Shareholders Present in the Annual Meeting Participação via plataforma digital / Participation by means of the Digital Platform: ESC Energia S.A.; State Grid Brazil Power Participações Ltda.; ACONCÁGUA FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO CRÉDITO PRIVADO INVESTIMENTO NO EXTERIOR; AMSP PREVIDÊNCIA FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; CLARITAS BTG PREVIDÊNCIA FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; CELOS CLARITAS VALOR FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO DE AÇÕES; CLARITAS ADVISORY ICATU PREVIDÊNCIA FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; CLARITAS INFLAÇÃO INSTITUCIONAL FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; CLARITAS INSTITUCIONAL FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; CLARITAS LONG BIAS FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; CLARITAS LONG BIAS PREVIDÊNCIA FIFE FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; CLARITAS PREVIDÊNCIA FIFE FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; CLARITAS XP LONG BIAS; PREVIDENCIA FIFE FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO COLISEU; FAÍSCA FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO EM AÇÕES; FRG FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO EM AÇÕES CLARITAS; CLARITAS HEDGE MASTER FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO LONGO PRAZO; CLARITAS LONG SHORT MASTER; FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; CLARITAS QUANT MASTER FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; CLARITAS TOTAL RETURN MASTER FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; UNIMED RV 15 FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; CLARITAS VALOR FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO EM AÇÕES; CLARITAS VALOR INSTITUCIONAL II FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO DE AÇÕES; CLARITAS BRASILPREV FIFE FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; UNIMED MULTIESTRATÉGIA FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; MULTIMIX WHOLESALE INTERNATIONAL SHARES TRUST; CELSO CARLOS CHAVES; FIA FUNDAMENTALISTA 114; FIA DIVIDENDOS 114; e FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO EM ACOES PIRINEUS. Participação via boletim de voto a distância / Participation by means of the Remote Voting Bulletin: BRADESCO FIA IBRX MULTIPATROCINADO; BRAM H FI EM ACOES PASSIVO IBRX; BRAM H FI EM ACOES IBOVESPA GESTAO; BRADESCO FIA MASTER DIVIDENDOS; BRAM H FIA INSTITUCIONAL; PG PREV - SOCIEDADE DE PREVIDENCIA PRIVADA; BRADESCO FIA EQUITIES; BRAM H FIA DIVIDENDOS; BRADESCO FIA MASTER SMALL CAP; BRADESCO FIA MASTER IBRX; BRADESCO FIA MASTER IBOVESPA; FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO EM ACOES IBOVESPA 157; BRADESCO FIA INDICE MOMENTO; BRADESEG PARTICIPACOES S/A; BRADESCO FIA IBOVESPA PLUS; BRADESCO FIA INSTITUCIONAL IBRX ATIVO; BRAM FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO EM ACOES CRESCIMENTO; BRADESCO FI EM ACOES IBX PLUS; BRADESCO PRIVATE FIA IBOVESPA ATIVO; BRADESCO H FI EM ACOES IBOVESPA; BRADESCO VIDA E PREVIDENCIA S/A; FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO DE ACOES MEAIPE IBX ATIVO; BRAM FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO EM ACOES IBOVESPA; BRAM FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO EM ACOES; BRAM FIA IBOVESPA ATIVO; BRADESCO FIA DIVIDENDOS; BRADESCO FIA SMALL CAP PLUS; BRADESCO FIA MASTER PREVIDENCIA; BRADESCO FIA SUSTENTABILIDADE EMPRESARIAL; BRADESCO FIM FUNDACAO AMAZONAS SUSTENTAVEL - FAZ; BRAM FIA IBRX ATIVO; BRADESCO FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO EM ACOES FPP RENDA VARIAVEL; BRADESCO FUNPRESP FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; INSTITUTO ADV.DE JUBILACAO E ASSISTENCIA; BRADESCO FF INDICE ATIVO FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO EM ACOES; BRADESCO FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO EM ACOES SALUBRE; BRADESCO FI EM ACOES ARAUCARIA; ALLURE FIA - BDR NIVEL I; KIRON INSTITUCIONAL FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO EM ACOES; KIRON MASTER FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO EM ACOES; ACADIAN COLLECTIVE INVESTMENT TRUST; BLACKROCK LIFE LIMITED; COLORADO PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RET. ASSOCIATION; FORD MOTOR CO DEFINED BENEF MASTER TRUST; LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP MASTER RETIREMENT TRUST; ILLINOIS MUNICIPAL RETIREMENT FUND; UTAH STATE RETIREMENT SYSTEMS; NTGI QM COMMON DAILY ALL COUNT WORLD EXUS EQU INDE; FIDELITY SALEM STREET TRUST: FIDELITY SERIES G EX; NTGI-QMCOMMON DAILY EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY I F-;NTGI QUANTITATIVE MANAGEMENT COLLEC FUNDS TRUST; LEGAL GENERAL GLOBAL EMERGING MARKETS INDEX FUND; NORTHERN MULTI-MANAGERGLOBAL LISTED INFRASTRUCTUR; TT EM M EQ F (THE FUND), A SUB-FUNDOF TT I FD PLC; GENERAL PENSION AND SOCIAL SECURITY AUTHORITY; NORTHERN TRUST COLLECTIVE ALL COUNTRY WORLD I (ACW; NORTHERN TRUST COLLECTIVE EMERGING MARKETS INDEX F; TT EMERGING MARKETS OPPORTUNITIES FUND LIMITED; TT EMERGING MARKETS OPPORTUNITIES FUND II LIMITED; LEGAL GENERAL ICAV; FIDELITY SALEM STREET TRUST: FIDELITY FLEX INTERNA; THE BOARD OF THE PENSION PROTECTION FUND; SPARTAN GROUP TRUST FOR EMPLYEE BENEFIT PLANS: SPA; CALIFORNIA PHYSICIANS SERVICE D/B/A BLUE SHIELD O; LEGAL GEN FUTURE WRD CLIMATE CHANGE EQTY FACTORS; LEGAL GENERAL GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE INDEX FUND; TT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS FUND, A SUB FUND OF TT; VERDIPAPIRFONDET KLP AKSJE FREMVOKSENDE MARKEDER I; STICHTING BEDRIJFSPENS ZORGVERZEKERAARS; STICHTING PENSIOENFONDS ING; COMMONWEALTH SUPERANNUATION CORPORATION; GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES SUPERANNUATION BOARD; MERCER EMERGING MARKETS SHARES FUND; BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORPORATION; BLACKROCK ADVANTAGE GLOBAL FUND INC; BLAKROCK GLOBAL ALLOCATION FUND INC; BLACKROCK GL ALLOCATION PORTFOLIO OF BLACKROCK SER; BLACKROCK GLOBAL ALLOC V.I. FD OF BLACKROCK VAR SE; BLACKROCK GLOBAL ALLOCATION FUND (AUST); THE MASTER T BK OF JPN, LTD AS T OF NIKKO BR EQ MO; THE NOMURA T AND B CO LTD RE I E S INDEX MSCI E NO; CONSULTING GROUP CAPITAL MKTS FUNDS EMER MARKETS E; SEI GLOBAL MASTER FUND PLC, THE SEI EMERGING MKT E; SEI INST INT TRUST EM MKTS EQUITY FUND; JAPAN TRUSTEE SERVICES BK, LTD. RE: RTB NIKKO BEA; TRUST CUSTODY SERVICES BANK, LTD. RE: EMERGING E; THE MASTER T B J, LTD AS T OF DAIWA BRAZIL STOCK O; FIDELITY SALEM STREET T: FIDELITY E M INDEX FUND; FIDELITY SALEM STREET T: FIDELITY G EX U.S INDEX F; VANGUARD FUNDS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY; FIDELITY SALEM STREET TRUST: FIDELITY SAI EMERGING; FIRST TRUST RIVERFRONT DYNAMIC EMERGING MARKETS ET; VANGUARD INVESTMENT SERIES PLC; FIDELITY SALEM STREET T: FIDELITY TOTAL INTE INDE; VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND II: INTERNATIONAL; FIDELITY CONCORD STREET TRUST: FIDELITY ZERO INT.; VANGUARD INVESTMENT SERIES PLC / VANGUARD ESG EMER; EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND; LONDON LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY; COUNSEL GLOBAL DIVIDEND; PACER EMERGING MARKETS CASH COWS 100 ETF; JAPAN TRUSTEE SERVICES BANK, LTD. STB BRAZIL STOCK; JAPAN TRUSTEE SER BK, LTD. STB LM BR HIGH DIVIDEND; CHALLENGE FUNDS; MEDIOLANUM BEST BRANDS EMERGING MARKETS COLLECTION; TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF TEXAS; THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY RETIREMENT PLAN MASTER TRU; ISHARES MSCI BRAZIL ETF; ISHARES MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ETF; CHANG HWA CO BANK, LTD IN ITS C AS M CUST OF N B F; PEOPLE S BANK OF CHINA; ISHARES PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY; ISHARES III PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY; ISHARES II PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY; NAT WEST BK PLC AS TR OF ST JAMES PL GL EQUITY UNI; JOHN HANCOCK FUNDS II STRATEGIC EQUITY ALLOCATION; RUSSELL INVESTMENT COMPANY PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY; FIDELITY RUTLAND SQUARE TRUST II: STRATEGIC A E M; ISHARES CORE MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ETF; BLACKROCK GLOBAL INDEX FUNDS; DIVERSIFIED MARKETS (2010) POOLED FUND TRUST; ITAU FUNDS - LATIN AMERICA EQUITY FUND; MERCER QIF FUND PLC; WELLS FARGO BK D OF T ESTABLISHING INV F FOR E BEN; SUNSUPER SUPERANNUATION FUND; BLACKROCK STRATEGIC FUNDS - BLACKROCK SYSTEMATIC G; NAVARRO 1 FUND LLC; VICTORIAN FUNDS MAN C A T F V E M T; VANGUARD INV FUNDS ICVC-VANGUARD FTSE GLOBAL ALL C; MIP ACTIVE STOCK MASTER PORTFOLIO; FRANKLIN TEMPLETON ETF TRUST - FRANKLIN FTSE BRAZI; MASSMUTUAL SELECT BLACKROCK GLOBAL ALLOCATION FUND; COMMONFUND STRATEGIC DIRECT SERIES LLC - CF TT IN; INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND; ESKOM PENSION AND PROVIDENT FUND; VANGUARD TOTAL WORLD STOCK INDEX FUND, A SERIES OF; ISHARES (DE) I INVESTMENTAKTIENGESELLSCHAFT MIT TG; FRANKLIN TEMPLETON ETF TRUST - FRANKLIN FTSE LATIN; HEB BRAND SAVINGS + RETIREMENT PLAN; AMERICAN BEACON CONTINUOUS CAPITAL EMERGING MARKET; FRANKLIN LIBERTYSHARES ICAV; HOUSTON MUNICIPAL EMPLOYEES PENSION SYSTEM; LVIP BLACKROCK GLOBAL ALLOCATION FUND; MERCER UCITS COMMON CONTRACTUAL FUND; WASHINGTON STATE INVESTMENT BOARD; THE REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA; BLACKROCK GLOBAL FUNDS-GLOBAL ALLOCATION FUND; BLACKROCK GLOBAL FUNDS WORLD AGRICULTURE; THE BANK OF N. Y. M. (INT) LTD AS T. OF I. E. M. E; GOLDMAN SACHS ETF ICAV ACTING SOLELY ON BEHALF OF; VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEM; FLORIDA STATE BOARD OF ADMINISTRATION; THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON EMP BEN COLLECTIVE INV; ROBECO GLOBAL EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND II; BNYM MELLON CF SL EMERGING MARKETS STOCK INDEX FUN; ADVISORS INNER CIRCLE FUND-ACADIAN E.M.PORTF; VANGUARD INTERNATIONAL HIGH DIVIDEND YIELD INDEX F; PANAGORA DIVERSIFIED RISK MULTI-ASSET FUND, LTD; DEUTSCHE X-TRACKERS MSCI ALL WORLD EX US HEDGED EQ; ADVANCED SERIES TR - AST BLACKROCK GL STRATEGIES P; GOLDMAN SACHS ETF TRUST - GOLDMAN S ACTIVEBETA E; VOYA EMERGING MARKETS INDEX PORTFOLIO; GOLDMAN SACHS ETF TRUST - GOLDMAN SACHS EMERGING M; POOL REINSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED; THE SEVENTH SWEDISH NATIONAL PENSION FUND - AP7 EQ; LEGAL AND GENERAL ASSURANCE PENSIONS MNG LTD; THE EMERGING M.S. OF THE DFA I.T.CO.; LEGAL AND GENERAL ASSURANCE SOCIETY LIMITED; STICHTING PGGM DEPOSITARY; LEGAL GENERAL COLLECTIVE INVESTMENT TRUST; INVESTORS WHOLESALE EMERGING MARKETS EQUITIES TRUS; SENTRY GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE PRIVATE TRUST; THE BOMBARDIER TRUST UK; SIGNATURE EMERGING MARKETS CORPORATE CLASS; SELECT INTERNATIONAL EQUITY MANAGED CORPORATE CLAS; SENTRY GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE FUND; THE BARINGS E. M. U. FUND, SUB-FUND, THE BARINGS L; NEW ZEALAND SUPERANNUATION FUND; ASHMORE EMERGING MARKETS OPPORTUNITIES FUND, LP.; FUTURE FUND BOARD OF GUARDIANS; THE MASTER TRUST BANK OF JAPAN, LTD. AS T OF MUTB4; THE MASTER TRUST BANK OF JAPAN, LTD. AS T OF MUTB4; PICTET - EMERGING MARKETS INDEX; CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC; SSGA MSCI BRAZIL INDEX NON-LENDING QP COMMON TRUST; STATE OF MINNESOTA STATE EMPLOYEES RET PLAN; MANAGED PENSION FUNDS LIMITED; STATE ST GL ADV TRUST COMPANY INV FF TAX EX RET PL; COLLEGE RETIREMENT EQUITIES FUND; BLACKROCK INSTITUTIONAL TRUST COMPANY NA; TIAA-CREF FUNDS - TIAA-CREF EMERGING MARKETS EQUIT; STATE STREET IRELAND UNIT TRUST; CITY OF NEW YORK GROUP TRUST; STATE STREET GLOBAL ALL CAP EQUITY EX-US INDEX POR; SSGA SPDR ETFS EUROPE II PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY; STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LUX SICAV - S S G E M; STATE STREET EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY INDEX FUND; FUNDAMENTAL LOW V I E M EQUITY; LAZARD GLOBAL INVESTMENT FUNDS PUBLIC LIMITED COMP; THE MONETARY AUTHORITY OF SINGAPORE; LVIP SSGA EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY INDEX FUND; KAISER FOUNDATION HOSPITALS; KAISER PERMANENTE GROUP TRUST; LEGG MASON GLOBAL FUNDS PLC; BOARD OF PENSIONS OF THE EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHUR; ARIZONA PSPRS TRUST; CITI RETIREMENT SAVINGS PLAN; JOHN HANCOCK FUNDS II INTERNATIONAL STRATEGIC EQUI; ABERDEEN INVESTMENT FUNDS UK ICVC II - ABERDEEN EM RARE EMERGING MARKETS FUND; MAPLE-BROWN ABBOTT FD P.L.C. - MAPLE-BROWN ABBOTT; PUBLIC SECTOR PENSION INVESTMENT BOARD; MAPLE - BROWN ABBOTT GLOBAL LISTED INFRASTRUCTURE; AB SICAV I - EMERGING MARKETS MULTI-ASSET PORTFOLI; AB CAP FUND, INC. - AB EMERGING MARKETS MULTI-ASSE; RENAISSANCE GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE FUND; MACKENZIE MAXIMUM DIVERSIFICATION EMERGING MARKETS; ST LT DEP SCOTTISH WIDOWS TRKS EMG MKT FUN; CALIFORNIA PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM; ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN COLLECTIVE INVESTMENT TRUST SERI; WELLS FARGO FACTOR ENHANCED EMERGING MARKETS PORTF; BLACKROCK ADVANTAGE E. M. FUND OF BLACKROCK FUNDS; FSS TRUSTEE CORPORATION; ABERDEEN INV FUNDS ICVC III - ABERDEEN GLOBAL EMER; EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY POOL; EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY CORPORATE CLASS; NORGES BANK; JANA EMERGING MARKETS SHARE TRUST; INVESTERINGSFORENINGEN PROCAPTURE G EMERGING M I F; INVESTERINGSFORENINGEN PROCAPTURE GLOBAL AC I FUND; HSBC EMERGING MARKETS POOLED FUND; INVESCO PUREBETASM FTSE EMERGING MARKETS ETF; INVESCO POOLED INVESTMENT FUND - GLOBAL STRATEGIC; SELECT INTERNATIONAL EQUITY MANAGED FUND; GMO TAX-M. B - F. FREE, A S. OF GMO M. P. (ONSHORE; THE PUBLIC INSTITUITION FOR SOCIAL SECURITY; NORTHERN MULTI - MANAGER EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY F; ASCENSION ALPHA FUND, LLC; ASHMORE FUNDS - ASHMORE EMERGING MARKETS ACTIVE EQ; FRANCISCAN ALLIANCE, INC.; ASCENSION HEALTHCARE MASTER PENSION TRUST; ASHMORE EM ACTIVE EQUITY FUND LP; ASHMORE SICAV IN RESPECT OF ASHMORE SICAV EMERGING; ASHMORE SICAV IN RESPECT OF ASHMORE SICAV EMERGING; ASHMORE GROWING MULTI STRATEGY FUND LIMITED; ASHMORE EMERGING MARKETS TRI ASSET FUND 1, LLC2; ASHMORE EMERGING MARKETS HIGH YIELD PLUS FUND 1, L; SCHWAB EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY ETF; JNL/BLACKROCK GLOBAL ALLOCATION FUND; JNL/MELLON EMERGING MARKETS INDEX FUND; OPTIMIX WHOLESALE GLOBAL EMERGING MARKETS SHARE TR; OPTIMIX GLOBAL LISTED INFRASTRUCTURE SECURITIES TR; CITY OF PHILADELPHIA PUB EMPLOYEES RET SYSTEM; ONEPATH GLOBAL EMERGING MARKETS SHARES(UNHEDGED) I; NFS LIMITED; FLEXSHARES MORNINGSTAR EMERGING MARKETS FACTOR TIL; MISSOURI EDUCATION PENSION TRUST; CONNECTICUT GENERAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY; FIDELITY INVESTMENT FUNDS FIDELITY INDEX EMERG MAR; THE MASTER TRUST BANK OF JAPAN, LTD. TRUSTEE MUTB4; CONSTRUCTION BUILDING UNIONS SUPER FUND; THE MASTER TRUST BANK OF JAP, LTD. AS TR. FOR MTBJ; THE MASTER TRUST BANK OF JAP., LTD. AS TR. FOR MTB; THE MASTER TRUST BANK OF JAPAN, LTD. AS TRUSTEE FO; JPMORGAN DIVERSIFIED RETURN EMERGING MARKETS EQUIT; TELSTRA SUPER PTY LTD T TELSTRA S SHEME; BLACKROCK MULTI-ASSET INCOME PORTFOLIO OF BLACKROC; BLACKROCK CDN MSCI EMERGING MARKETS INDEX FUND; BLACKROCK GLOBAL ALLOCATION COLLECTIVE FUND; CDN ACWI ALPHA TILTS FUND; EMERGING MARKETS ALPHA TILTS FUND; EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY ESG SCREENED FUND B; EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY INDEX MASTER FUND; EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY INDEX ESG SCREENED FUND B; EMERGING MARKETS INDEX NON- LENDABLE FUND; EMERGING MARKETS INDEX NON-LENDABLE FUND B; GLOBAL ALPHA TILTS FUND A; GLOBAL ALPHA TILTS FUND B; GLOBAL EX-US ALPHA TILTS FUND; GLOBAL EX-US ALPHA TILTS FUND B; NEW SOUTH WALLES TR CORP AS TR FOR THE TC EMER MKT; THE MASTER TRUST BANK OF JAPAN, LTD. AS TRU FO MTB; VANGUARD EMERGING MARKETS STOCK INDEX FUND; ABU DHABI RETIREMENT PENSIONS AND BENEFITS FUND; STICHTING CUSTODY ROBECO INSTITL RE:ROBECO INSTIT; VANGUARD ESG INTERNATIONAL; ROBECO CAPITAL GROWTH FUNDS; VANGUARD FIDUCIARY TRT COMPANY INSTIT T INTL STK M; ANZ WHOLESALE INTERNATIONAL LISTED INFRASTRUCTURE; ALLIANZ GL INVESTORS GMBH ON BEHALF OF ALLIANZGI-F; BLACKROCK ASSET MANAG IR LT I ITS CAP A M F T BKR; ISHARES EMERGING MARKETS IMI EQUITY INDEX FUND; FORSTA AP-FONDEN; FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INVESTMENT FUNDS; BUREAU OF LABOR FUNDS - LABOR PENSION FUND; BUREAU OF LABOR FUNDS - LABOR RETIREMENT FUND; MANAGEMENT BOARD PUBLIC SERVICE PENSION FUND; MINEWORKERS PENSION SCHEME; PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF OHIO; LGIASUPER TRUSTEE; SAS TRUSTEE CORPORATION POOLED FUND; STATE OF NEW MEXICO STATE INV. COUNCIL; STATE OF WYOMING; STICHTING DEPOSITARY APG EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY P; STICHING PENSIOENFONDS VOOR HUISARTSEN; SUPERANNUATION FUNDS MANAGEMENT CORPORATION OF S A; T ROWE PRICE FUNDS SICAV; T ROWE PRICE INT FNDS T.ROWE PRICE L AMER FUN; VANGUARD EMERGING MARKETS SHARE INDEX FUND; e VANGUARD TOTAL INTERNATIONAL STOCK INDEX FD, A SE. Acionistas Presentes na Assembleia Geral Extraordinária / Shareholders Present in the Extraordinary Meeting Participação via plataforma digital / Participation by means of the Digital Platform: ESC Energia S.A.; State Grid Brazil Power Participações Ltda.; ACONCÁGUA FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO CRÉDITO PRIVADO INVESTIMENTO NO EXTERIOR; AMSP PREVIDÊNCIA FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; CLARITAS BTG PREVIDÊNCIA FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; CELOS CLARITAS VALOR FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO DE AÇÕES; CLARITAS ADVISORY ICATU PREVIDÊNCIA FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; CLARITAS INFLAÇÃO INSTITUCIONAL FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; CLARITAS INSTITUCIONAL FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; CLARITAS LONG BIAS FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; CLARITAS LONG BIAS PREVIDÊNCIA FIFE FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; CLARITAS PREVIDÊNCIA FIFE FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; CLARITAS XP LONG BIAS; PREVIDENCIA FIFE FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; Fundo de Investimento Multimercado Coliseu; FAÍSCA FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO EM AÇÕES; FRG FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO EM AÇÕES CLARITAS; CLARITAS HEDGE MASTER FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO LONGO PRAZO; CLARITAS LONG SHORT MASTER; FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; CLARITAS QUANT MASTER FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; CLARITAS TOTAL RETURN MASTER FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; UNIMED RV 15 FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; CLARITAS VALOR FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO EM AÇÕES; CLARITAS VALOR INSTITUCIONAL II FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO DE AÇÕES; CLARITAS BRASILPREV FIFE FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; UNIMED MULTIESTRATÉGIA FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; MULTIMIX WHOLESALE INTERNATIONAL SHARES TRUST; CELSO CARLOS CHAVES; FIA FUNDAMENTALISTA 114; FIA DIVIDENDOS 114; e FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO EM ACOES PIRINEUS. Participação via boletim de voto a distância / Participation by means of the Remote Voting Bulletin: BRADESCO FIA IBRX MULTIPATROCINADO; BRAM H FI EM ACOES PASSIVO IBRX; BRAM H FI EM ACOES IBOVESPA GESTAO; BRADESCO FIA MASTER DIVIDENDOS; BRAM H FIA INSTITUCIONAL; PG PREV - SOCIEDADE DE PREVIDENCIA PRIVADA; BRADESCO FIA EQUITIES; BRAM H FIA DIVIDENDOS; BRADESCO FIA MASTER SMALL CAP; BRADESCO FIA MASTER IBRX; BRADESCO FIA MASTER IBOVESPA; FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO EM ACOES IBOVESPA 157; BRADESCO FIA INDICE MOMENTO; BRADESEG PARTICIPACOES S/A; BRADESCO FIA IBOVESPA PLUS; BRADESCO FIA INSTITUCIONAL IBRX ATIVO; BRAM FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO EM ACOES CRESCIMENTO; BRADESCO FI EM ACOES IBX PLUS; BRADESCO PRIVATE FIA IBOVESPA ATIVO; BRADESCO H FI EM ACOES IBOVESPA; BRADESCO VIDA E PREVIDENCIA S/A; FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO DE ACOES MEAIPE IBX ATIVO; BRAM FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO EM ACOES IBOVESPA; BRAM FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO EM ACOES; BRAM FIA IBOVESPA ATIVO; BRADESCO FIA DIVIDENDOS; BRADESCO FIA SMALL CAP PLUS; BRADESCO FIA MASTER PREVIDENCIA; BRADESCO FIA SUSTENTABILIDADE EMPRESARIAL; BRADESCO FIM FUNDACAO AMAZONAS SUSTENTAVEL - FAZ; BRAM FIA IBRX ATIVO; BRADESCO FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO EM ACOES FPP RENDA VARIAVEL; BRADESCO FUNPRESP FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO MULTIMERCADO; INSTITUTO ADV.DE JUBILACAO E ASSISTENCIA; BRADESCO FF INDICE ATIVO FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO EM ACOES; BRADESCO FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO EM ACOES SALUBRE; BRADESCO FI EM ACOES ARAUCARIA; ALLURE FIA - BDR NIVEL I; KIRON INSTITUCIONAL FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO EM ACOES; KIRON MASTER FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO EM ACOES; ACADIAN COLLECTIVE INVESTMENT TRUST; BLACKROCK LIFE LIMITED; COLORADO PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RET. ASSOCIATION; FORD MOTOR CO DEFINED BENEF MASTER TRUST; LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP MASTER RETIREMENT TRUST; ILLINOIS MUNICIPAL RETIREMENT FUND; UTAH STATE RETIREMENT SYSTEMS; NTGI QM COMMON DAILY ALL COUNT WORLD EXUS EQU INDE; FIDELITY SALEM STREET TRUST: FIDELITY SERIES G EX; NTGI-QM COMMON DAILY EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY I F-; NTGI QUANTITATIVE MANAGEMENT COLLEC FUNDS TRUST; LEGAL GENERAL GLOBAL EMERGING MARKETS INDEX FUND; NORTHERN MULTI-MANAGER GLOBAL LISTED INFRASTRUCTUR; TT EM M EQ F (THE FUND), A SUB-FUND OF TT I FD PLC; GENERAL PENSION AND SOCIAL SECURITY AUTHORITY; NORTHERN TRUST COLLECTIVE ALL COUNTRY WORLD I (ACW; NORTHERN TRUST COLLECTIVE EMERGING MARKETS INDEX F; TT EMERGING MARKETS OPPORTUNITIES FUND LIMITED; TT EMERGING MARKETS OPPORTUNITIES FUND II LIMITED; LEGAL GENERAL ICAV; FIDELITY SALEM STREET TRUST: FIDELITY FLEX INTERNA; THE BOARD OF THE PENSION PROTECTION FUND; SPARTAN GROUP TRUST FOR EMPLYEE BENEFIT PLANS: SPA; CALIFORNIA PHYSICIANS SERVICE D/B/A BLUE SHIELD O; LEGAL GEN FUTURE WRD CLIMATE CHANGE EQTY FACTORS; LEGAL GENERAL GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE INDEX FUND; PUBLIC PENSION AGENCY; TT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS FUND, A SUB FUND OF TT; VERDIPAPIRFONDET KLP AKSJE FREMVOKSENDE MARKEDER I; STICHTING BEDRIJFSPENS ZORGVERZEKERAARS; STICHTING PENSIOENFONDS ING; COMMONWEALTH SUPERANNUATION CORPORATION; GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES SUPERANNUATION BOARD; MERCER EMERGING MARKETS SHARES FUND; BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORPORATION; BLACKROCK ADVANTAGE GLOBAL FUND INC; BLAKROCK GLOBAL ALLOCATION FUND INC; BLACKROCK GL ALLOCATION PORTFOLIO OF BLACKROCK SER; BLACKROCK GLOBAL ALLOC V.I. FD OF BLACKROCK VAR SE; BLACKROCK GLOBAL ALLOCATION FUND (AUST); THE MASTER T BK OF JPN, LTD AS T OF NIKKO BR EQ MO; THE NOMURA T AND B CO LTD RE I E S INDEX MSCI E NO; CONSULTING GROUP CAPITAL MKTS FUNDS EMER MARKETS E; SEI GLOBAL MASTER FUND PLC, THE SEI EMERGING MKT E; SEI INST INT TRUST EM MKTS EQUITY FUND; JAPAN TRUSTEE SERVICES BK, LTD. RE: RTB NIKKO BEA; TRUST CUSTODY SERVICES BANK, LTD. RE: EMERGING E; THE MASTER T B J, LTD AS T OF DAIWA BRAZIL STOCK O; FIDELITY SALEM STREET T: FIDELITY E M INDEX FUND; FIDELITY SALEM STREET T: FIDELITY G EX U.S INDEX F; VANGUARD FUNDS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY; FIDELITY SALEM STREET TRUST: FIDELITY SAI EMERGING; FIRST TRUST RIVERFRONT DYNAMIC EMERGING MARKETS ET; VANGUARD INVESTMENT SERIES PLC; FIDELITY SALEM STREET T: FIDELITY TOTAL INTE INDE; VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND II: INTERNATIONAL; FIDELITY CONCORD STREET TRUST: FIDELITY ZERO INT.; VANGUARD INVESTMENT SERIES PLC / VANGUARD ESG EMER; EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND; LONDON LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY; COUNSEL GLOBAL DIVIDEND; PACER EMERGING MARKETS CASH COWS 100 ETF; JAPAN TRUSTEE SERVICES BANK, LTD. STB BRAZIL STOCK; JAPAN TRUSTEE SER BK, LTD. STB LM BR HIGH DIVIDEND; CHALLENGE FUNDS; MEDIOLANUM BEST BRANDS EMERGING MARKETS COLLECTION; TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF TEXAS; THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY RETIREMENT PLAN MASTER TRU; ISHARES MSCI BRAZIL ETF; ISHARES MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ETF; CHANG HWA CO BANK, LTD IN ITS C AS M CUST OF N B F; PEOPLE S BANK OF CHINA; ISHARES PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY; ISHARES III PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY; ISHARES II PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY; NAT WEST BK PLC AS TR OF ST JAMES PL GL EQUITY UNI; JOHN HANCOCK FUNDS II STRATEGIC EQUITY ALLOCATION; RUSSELL INVESTMENT COMPANY PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY; FIDELITY RUTLAND SQUARE TRUST II: STRATEGIC A E M; ISHARES CORE MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ETF; BLACKROCK GLOBAL INDEX FUNDS; DIVERSIFIED MARKETS (2010) POOLED FUND TRUST; ITAU FUNDS - LATIN AMERICA EQUITY FUND; MERCER QIF FUND PLC; WELLS FARGO BK D OF T ESTABLISHING INV F FOR E BEN; SUNSUPER SUPERANNUATION FUND; BLACKROCK STRATEGIC FUNDS - BLACKROCK SYSTEMATIC G; NAVARRO 1 FUND LLC; VICTORIAN FUNDS MAN C A T F V E M T; VANGUARD INV FUNDS ICVC-VANGUARD FTSE GLOBAL ALL C; MIP ACTIVE STOCK MASTER PORTFOLIO; FRANKLIN TEMPLETON ETF TRUST - FRANKLIN FTSE BRAZI; MASSMUTUAL SELECT BLACKROCK GLOBAL ALLOCATION FUND; COMMONFUND STRATEGIC DIRECT SERIES LLC - CF TT IN; INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND; ESKOM PENSION AND PROVIDENT FUND; VANGUARD TOTAL WORLD STOCK INDEX FUND, A SERIES OF; ISHARES (DE) I INVESTMENTAKTIENGESELLSCHAFT MIT TG; FRANKLIN TEMPLETON ETF TRUST - FRANKLIN FTSE LATIN; HEB BRAND SAVINGS + RETIREMENT PLAN; AMERICAN BEACON CONTINUOUS CAPITAL EMERGING MARKET; FRANKLIN LIBERTYSHARES ICAV; HOUSTON MUNICIPAL EMPLOYEES PENSION SYSTEM; LVIP BLACKROCK GLOBAL ALLOCATION FUND; MERCER UCITS COMMON CONTRACTUAL FUND; WASHINGTON STATE INVESTMENT BOARD; THE REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA; BLACKROCK GLOBAL FUNDS-GLOBAL ALLOCATION FUND; BLACKROCK GLOBAL FUNDS WORLD AGRICULTURE; THE BANK OF N. Y. M. (INT) LTD AS T. OF I. E. M. E; GOLDMAN SACHS ETF ICAV ACTING SOLELY ON BEHALF OF; VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEM; FLORIDA STATE BOARD OF ADMINISTRATION; IN BK FOR REC AND DEV,AS TR FT ST RET PLAN AND TR/; THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON EMP BEN COLLECTIVE INV; ROBECO GLOBAL EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND II; BNYM MELLON CF SL EMERGING MARKETS STOCK INDEX FUN; ADVISORS INNER CIRCLE FUND-ACADIAN E.M.PORTF; VANGUARD INTERNATIONAL HIGH DIVIDEND YIELD INDEX F; PANAGORA DIVERSIFIED RISK MULTI-ASSET FUND, LTD; DEUTSCHE X-TRACKERS MSCI ALL WORLD EX US HEDGED EQ; ADVANCED SERIES TR - AST BLACKROCK GL STRATEGIES P; GOLDMAN SACHS ETF TRUST - GOLDMAN S ACTIVEBETA E; VOYA EMERGING MARKETS INDEX PORTFOLIO; GOLDMAN SACHS ETF TRUST - GOLDMAN SACHS EMERGING M; POOL REINSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED; THE SEVENTH SWEDISH NATIONAL PENSION FUND - AP7 EQ; LEGAL AND GENERAL ASSURANCE PENSIONS MNG LTD; THE EMERGING M.S. OF THE DFA I.T.CO.; LEGAL AND GENERAL ASSURANCE SOCIETY LIMITED; STICHTING PGGM DEPOSITARY; LEGAL GENERAL COLLECTIVE INVESTMENT TRUST; INVESTORS WHOLESALE EMERGING MARKETS EQUITIES TRUS; SENTRY GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE PRIVATE TRUST; THE BOMBARDIER TRUST UK; SIGNATURE EMERGING MARKETS CORPORATE CLASS; SELECT INTERNATIONAL EQUITY MANAGED CORPORATE CLAS; SENTRY GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE FUND; THE BARINGS E. M. U. FUND, SUB-FUND, THE BARINGS L; NEW ZEALAND SUPERANNUATION FUND; ASHMORE EMERGING MARKETS OPPORTUNITIES FUND, LP.; FUTURE FUND BOARD OF GUARDIANS; THE MASTER TRUST BANK OF JAPAN, LTD. AS T OF MUTB4; THE MASTER TRUST BANK OF JAPAN, LTD. AS T OF MUTB4; PICTET - EMERGING MARKETS INDEX; CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC; SSGA MSCI BRAZIL INDEX NON- LENDING QP COMMON TRUST; STATE OF MINNESOTA STATE EMPLOYEES RET PLAN; MANAGED PENSION FUNDS LIMITED; STATE ST GL ADV TRUST COMPANY INV FF TAX EX RET PL; COLLEGE RETIREMENT EQUITIES FUND; BLACKROCK INSTITUTIONAL TRUST COMPANY NA; TIAA-CREF FUNDS - TIAA-CREF EMERGING MARKETS EQUIT; STATE STREET IRELAND UNIT TRUST; CITY OF NEW YORK GROUP TRUST; STATE STREET GLOBAL ALL CAP EQUITY EX-US INDEX POR; SSGA SPDR ETFS EUROPE II PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY; STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LUX SICAV - S S G E M; STATE STREET EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY INDEX FUND; FUNDAMENTAL LOW V I E M EQUITY; LAZARD GLOBAL INVESTMENT FUNDS PUBLIC LIMITED COMP; THE MONETARY AUTHORITY OF SINGAPORE; LVIP SSGA EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY INDEX FUND; KAISER FOUNDATION HOSPITALS; KAISER PERMANENTE GROUP TRUST; LEGG MASON GLOBAL FUNDS PLC; BOARD OF PENSIONS OF THE EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHUR; ARIZONA PSPRS TRUST; CITI RETIREMENT SAVINGS PLAN; JOHN HANCOCK FUNDS II INTERNATIONAL STRATEGIC EQUI; ABERDEEN INVESTMENT FUNDS UK ICVC II - ABERDEEN EM RARE EMERGING MARKETS FUND; MAPLE-BROWN ABBOTT FD P.L.C. - MAPLE-BROWN ABBOTT; PUBLIC SECTOR PENSION INVESTMENT BOARD; MAPLE - BROWN ABBOTT GLOBAL LISTED INFRASTRUCTURE; AB SICAV I - EMERGING MARKETS MULTI-ASSET PORTFOLI; AB CAP FUND, INC. - AB EMERGING MARKETS MULTI- ASSE; RENAISSANCE GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE FUND; MACKENZIE MAXIMUM DIVERSIFICATION EMERGING MARKETS; ST LT DEP SCOTTISH WIDOWS TRKS EMG MKT FUN; CALIFORNIA PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM; ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN COLLECTIVE INVESTMENT TRUST SERI; WELLS FARGO FACTOR ENHANCED EMERGING MARKETS PORTF; BLACKROCK ADVANTAGE E. M. FUND OF BLACKROCK FUNDS; FSS TRUSTEE CORPORATION; ABERDEEN INV FUNDS ICVC III - ABERDEEN GLOBAL EMER; EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY POOL; EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY CORPORATE CLASS; NORGES BANK; JANA EMERGING MARKETS SHARE TRUST; ENERGY SUPER; INVESTERINGSFORENINGEN PROCAPTURE G EMERGING M I F; INVESTERINGSFORENINGEN PROCAPTURE GLOBAL AC I FUND; HSBC EMERGING MARKETS POOLED FUND; INVESCO PUREBETASM FTSE EMERGING MARKETS ETF; INVESCO POOLED INVESTMENT FUND - GLOBAL STRATEGIC; SELECT INTERNATIONAL EQUITY MANAGED FUND; GMO TAX-M. B - F. FREE, A S. OF GMO M. P. (ONSHORE; THE PUBLIC INSTITUITION FOR SOCIAL SECURITY; NORTHERN MULTI - MANAGER EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY F; ASCENSION ALPHA FUND, LLC; ASHMORE FUNDS - ASHMORE EMERGING MARKETS ACTIVE EQ; FRANCISCAN ALLIANCE, INC.; ASCENSION HEALTHCARE MASTER PENSION TRUST; ASHMORE EM ACTIVE EQUITY FUND LP; ASHMORE SICAV IN RESPECT OF ASHMORE SICAV EMERGING; ASHMORE SICAV IN RESPECT OF ASHMORE SICAV EMERGING; ASHMORE GROWING MULTI STRATEGY FUND LIMITED; ASHMORE EMERGING MARKETS TRI ASSET FUND 1, LLC2; ASHMORE EMERGING MARKETS HIGH YIELD PLUS FUND 1, L; SCHWAB EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY ETF; JNL/BLACKROCK GLOBAL ALLOCATION FUND; JNL/MELLON EMERGING MARKETS INDEX FUND; OPTIMIX WHOLESALE GLOBAL EMERGING MARKETS SHARE TR; OPTIMIX GLOBAL LISTED INFRASTRUCTURE SECURITIES TR; CITY OF PHILADELPHIA PUB EMPLOYEES RET SYSTEM; ONEPATH GLOBAL EMERGING MARKETS SHARES(UNHEDGED) I; NFS LIMITED; FLEXSHARES MORNINGSTAR EMERGING MARKETS FACTOR TIL; MISSOURI EDUCATION PENSION TRUST; CONNECTICUT GENERAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY; FIDELITY INVESTMENT FUNDS FIDELITY INDEX EMERG MAR; THE MASTER TRUST BANK OF JAPAN, LTD. TRUSTEE MUTB4; CONSTRUCTION BUILDING UNIONS SUPER FUND; THE MASTER TRUST BANK OF JAP, LTD. AS TR. FOR MTBJ; THE MASTER TRUST BANK OF JAP., LTD. AS TR. FOR MTB; THE MASTER TRUST BANK OF JAPAN, LTD. AS TRUSTEE FO; JPMORGAN DIVERSIFIED RETURN EMERGING MARKETS EQUIT; TELSTRA SUPER PTY LTD T TELSTRA S SHEME; MINISTRY OF ECONOMY AND FINANCE; BLACKROCK MULTI-ASSET INCOME PORTFOLIO OF BLACKROC; BLACKROCK CDN MSCI EMERGING MARKETS INDEX FUND; BLACKROCK GLOBAL ALLOCATION COLLECTIVE FUND; CDN ACWI ALPHA TILTS FUND; EMERGING MARKETS ALPHA TILTS FUND; EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY ESG SCREENED FUND B; EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY INDEX MASTER FUND; EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY INDEX ESG SCREENED FUND B; EMERGING MARKETS INDEX NON-LENDABLE FUND; EMERGING MARKETS INDEX NON-LENDABLE FUND B; GLOBAL ALPHA TILTS FUND A; GLOBAL ALPHA TILTS FUND B; GLOBAL EX- US ALPHA TILTS FUND; GLOBAL EX-US ALPHA TILTS FUND B; NEW SOUTH WALLES TR CORP AS TR FOR THE TC EMER MKT; THE MASTER TRUST BANK OF JAPAN, LTD. AS TRU FO MTB; VANGUARD EMERGING MARKETS STOCK INDEX FUND; ABU DHABI RETIREMENT PENSIONS AND BENEFITS FUND; STICHTING CUSTODY ROBECO INSTITL RE:ROBECO INSTIT; VANGUARD ESG INTERNATIONAL; ROBECO CAPITAL GROWTH FUNDS; VANGUARD FIDUCIARY TRT COMPANY INSTIT T INTL STK M; ANZ WHOLESALE INTERNATIONAL LISTED INFRASTRUCTURE; ALLIANZ GL INVESTORS GMBH ON BEHALF OF ALLIANZGI-F; BLACKROCK ASSET MANAG IR LT I ITS CAP A M F T BKR; ISHARES EMERGING MARKETS IMI EQUITY INDEX FUND; FORSTA AP-FONDEN; FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INVESTMENT FUNDS; BUREAU OF LABOR FUNDS - LABOR PENSION FUND; BUREAU OF LABOR FUNDS - LABOR RETIREMENT FUND; MANAGEMENT BOARD PUBLIC SERVICE PENSION FUND; MINEWORKERS PENSION SCHEME; PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF OHIO; LGIASUPER TRUSTEE; SAS TRUSTEE CORPORATION POOLED FUND; STATE OF NEW MEXICO STATE INV. COUNCIL; STATE OF WYOMING; STICHTING DEPOSITARY APG EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY P; STICHING PENSIOENFONDS VOOR HUISARTSEN; SUPERANNUATION FUNDS MANAGEMENT CORPORATION OF S A; T ROWE PRICE FUNDS SICAV; T ROWE PRICE INT FNDS T.ROWE PRICE L AMER FUN; VANGUARD EMERGING MARKETS SHARE INDEX FUND; e VANGUARD TOTAL INTERNATIONAL STOCK INDEX FD, A SE. Anexo I / Annex I Mapa Sintético Assembleias Gerais Ordinária e Extraordinária da CPFL Energia S.A. realizada em 27/07/2020 Ordem Matérias Deliberadas Favor % Contra % Abstenção % do Dia Em Assembleia Geral Ordinária Tomar as contas dos administradores, examinar, discutir e votar o relatório da administração e as demonstrações financeiras, a. acompanhadas dos pareceres dos auditores 1.019.868.537 88,51% 0 0,00% 25.263.943 2,19% independentes e do Conselho Fiscal, relativos ao exercício social encerrado em 31 de dezembro de 2019. Aprovar a proposta de destinação do lucro b. líquido do exercício social encerrado em 31 de 1.030.060.743 89,40% 0 0,00% 15.071.737 1,31% dezembro de 2019 e a distribuição de dividendos: Aprovar o número de 7 (sete) membros para c. compor o Conselho de Administração, nos 1.030.044.643 89,39% 16.100 0,00% 15.071.737 1,31% termos do artigo 15 do Estatuto Social da Companhia. Decidir se os ANTONIO KANDIR 1.030.050.943 89,39% 9.800 0,00% 15.071.737 1,31% candidatos para o d. cargo de membros do Conselho de MARCELO AMARAL 1.030.050.943 89,39% 9.800 15.071.737 1,31% 0,00% Administração são MORAES independentes. BO WEN 1.017.303.403 88,29% 12.757.340 1,11% 15.071.737 1,31% SHIRONG LYU 1.026.766.774 89,11% 3.293.969 0,29% 15.071.737 1,31% GUSTAVO ESTRELLA 1.029.658.689 89,34% 669.369 0,06% 15.071.737 1,31% Eleger os membros e. efetivos do ANTONIO KANDIR 1.029.658.689 89,36% 402.054 0,03 15.071.737 1,31% Conselho de Administração. MARCELO AMARAL 1.029.658.689 89,36% 402.054 0,03% 15.071.737 1,31% MORAES LI HONG 1.010.928.563 87,73% 19.132.180 1,66% 15.071.737 1,31% ANSELMO HENRIQUE 1.017.314.703 88,29% 12.746.040 1,11% 15.071.737 1,31% SETO LEAL VINICIUS NISHIOKA- EFETIVO / CHENGGANG 964.521.902 83,71% 0 0,00% 0 0,00% LIU - SUPLENTE Eleição dos RAN ZHANG - EFETIVO / 964.521.902 83,71% 0 0,00% 0 0,00% seguintes membros JIA JIA - SUPLENTE f. efetivos e suplentes para o Conselho Fiscal Votação em Separado RICARDO FLORENCE DOS SANTOS- EFETIVO/ 68.652.941 5,96% 0 0,00% 11.957.637 1,04% SUPLENTE REGINALDO FERREIRAALEXANDRE Fixar a remuneração global dos membros do g. Conselho de Administração e da Diretoria 998.677.000 86,67% 31.364.143 2,72% 15.091.337 1,31% Executiva para o período de maio de 2020 a abril de 2021. h. Fixar a remuneração do Conselho Fiscal para o 1.029.993.783 89,39% 0 0,00% 15.138.697 1,31% período de maio de 2020 a abril de 2021. Ratificar a remuneração global paga à i. administração da Companhia e aos membros do 1.030.050.943 89,39% 0 0,00% 15.081.537 1,31% Conselho Fiscal no período de maio de 2019 a abril de 2020. Em Assembleia Geral Extraordinária Aprovar a alteração do Estatuto Social da 971.215.322 80,19% 59.770.621 4,94% 15.071.737 a. Companhia, conforme a Proposta da 1,24% Administração b. Consolidação do Estatuto Social da Companhia 971.215.322 80,19% 59.770.621 4,94% 15.071.737 1,24% Anexo II / Annex II CPFL ENERGIA S.A. CPFL ENERGIA S.A. Companhia Aberta Publicly-Held Company CNPJ/ME 02.429.144/0001-93 - NIRE CNPJ/ME 02.429.144/0001-93 - NIRE 35.300.186.133 35.300.186.133 ESTATUTO SOCIAL DA CPFL ENERGIA S.A. BYLAWS OF CPFL ENERGIA S.A. CAPÍTULO I CHAPTER I DENOMINAÇÃO, OBJETO, SEDE E DURAÇÃO CORPORATE NAME, PURPOSES, HEADQUARTERS AND TERM Artigo 1º - A CPFL Energia S.A. reger-se-á pelo presente Estatuto e pela legislação aplicável. Parágrafo Único - Com o ingresso da Companhia no Novo Mercado da B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), sujeitam-se a Companhia, seus acionistas, incluindo acionistas controladores, membros da administração e membros do Conselho Fiscal, quando instalado, às disposições do Regulamento do Novo Mercado. Artigo 2º - A Companhia tem por objeto social: a promoção de empreendimentos no setor de geração, distribuição, transmissão e comercialização de energia e atividades correlatas; a promoção de serviços em negócios de energia, bem como de serviços de apoio técnico,

operacional, administrativo e financeiro, especialmente a subsidiárias e afiliadas; e a participação no capital de outras sociedades, ou a participação em associações, fundações ou consórcios, notadamente cujo objeto seja promover, construir, instalar e explorar Article 1 - CPFL Energia S.A. shall be governed by these Bylaws and the applicable legislation. Sole Paragraph - With the Company joining the special listing segment named Novo Mercado of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), the Company, its shareholders, including controlling shareholders, its management members and the Fiscal Council members, when installed, shall obey the provisions of the Rules of Novo Mercado. Article 2 - The Company has as its corporate purpose to: foster enterprises in the energy generation, distribution, transmission, trading and related activities; foster services related to energy, as well as technical, operating, administrative and financial support services, especially to subsidiary and affiliated companies; and hold interest in the capital of other companies, or in associations, foundations or consortia, specially companies having as purpose fostering, building, setting up and commercially exploring projects for the projetos de geração, distribuição, transmissão, comercialização de energia e serviços correlatos. Artigo 3º - A Companhia tem sede e foro na cidade de Campinas, Estado de São Paulo, na Rua Jorge de Figueiredo Corrêa, nº 1.632, parte, Jardim Professora Tarcília, CEP 13087-397, podendo abrir, alterar e encerrar filiais, escritórios, agências ou outras instalações em qualquer parte do País, por deliberação da Diretoria Executiva e, no exterior, por deliberação do Conselho de Administração. Artigo 4 - The duration term of the Company is undetermined. energy generation, distribution, transmission, trading and related services. Article 3 - The Company has its headquarters and jurisdiction in the city of Campinas, State of São Paulo, at Rua Jorge de Figueiredo Corrêa, nº 1.632, parte, Jardim Professora Tarcília, CEP 13087-397, and may open, alter and close branches, offices, agencies, or other facilities in any places of Brazil, by decision of the Board of Executive Officers, or abroad, by decision of the Board of Directors. Article 4 - The duration term of the Company is undetermined. CAPÍTULO II CHAPTER II DO CAPITAL SOCIAL E DAS AÇÕES CAPITAL STOCK AND SHARES Artigo 5º - O capital social da Companhia é de R$9.435.625.759,75 (nove bilhões, quatrocentos e trinta e cinco milhões, seiscentos e vinte e cinco mil, setecentos e cinquenta e nove reais e setenta e cinco centavos), totalmente subscrito e integralizado, dividido em 1.152.254.440 (um bilhão, cento e cinquenta e dois milhões, duzentos e cinquenta e quatro milhões, quatrocentas e quarenta) ações ordinárias, todas nominativas, escriturais, e sem valor nominal. Parágrafo 1º - As ações são indivisíveis perante a Companhia e cada ação terá direito a 01 (um) voto nas Assembleias Gerais. Parágrafo 2º - As integralizações das ações subscritas serão efetivadas à vista. Parágrafo 3º - A mora do acionista na integralização do capital subscrito importará a cobrança de juros de 1% (um por cento) ao mês, Article 5 - The capital stock of the Company R$ 9,435,625,759.75 (nine billion, four hundred and thirty five million, six hundred and twenty five thousand, seven hundred and fifty nine reais and seventy-five cents), fully subscribed and paid in, divided into 1,152,254,440 (one billion, one hundred and fifty two million, two hundred and fifty four thousand, four hundred and forty) common shares, all nominative, book-entry shares with no par value. Paragraph 1 - The shares are indivisible before the Company and each share shall be entitled to 1 (one) vote in the Shareholders' Meetings. Paragraph 2 - The subscribed shares shall be paid in one lump sum. Paragraph 3 - The shareholder who fails to pay in its subscribed shares, shall pay interest in arrears of 1% (one per cent) per month or fraction thereof, counted ou fração, contados do 1º (primeiro) dia do não as of the 1st (first) day from the failure to perform the cumprimento da obrigação, correção monetária na obligation, monetarily adjusted as allowed by law, forma admitida em lei, mais multa equivalente a added by a fine equivalent to 10% (ten per cent) of 10% (dez por cento) do valor em atraso e não the amount in arrears and not paid up. integralizado. Parágrafo 4º - A Companhia poderá adquirir ações Paragraph 4 - The Company may acquire shares de sua própria emissão, para efeito de issued by itself for purposes of cancellation or to be cancelamento ou permanência em tesouraria, bem kept as treasury shares, as well as determine that como determinar a sua revenda ou recolocação no they will be sold or replaced on the market, by mercado, por deliberação do Conselho de resolution of the Board of Directors, observing to the Administração, observadas as normas expedidas rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and pela Comissão de Valores Mobiliários ("CVM") e Exchange Commission, Comissão de Valores demais disposições legais aplicáveis. Mobiliários ("CVM"), and other applicable legal provisions. Parágrafo 5º - A Companhia, por deliberação da Paragraph 5 - The Company, by resolution of the Diretoria Executiva, contratará serviços de ações Board of Executive Officers, shall retain book-entry escriturais com instituição financeira autorizada shares services with a financial institution authorized pela CVM a manter esse serviço, podendo ser by the CVM to provide such services, and the cobrada dos acionistas a remuneração de que trata shareholders may be charged for the fee set forth in o parágrafo 3º do Artigo 35 da Lei nº 6.404/76 ("Lei Paragraph 3 of Article 35 of Law No. 6,404/76, das S.A."), e que venha a ser definida no contrato according to the terms to be defined in the Services de custódia. Agreement. Artigo 6º - O capital social poderá ser aumentado, Article 6 - The capital stock may be increased, na forma do Artigo 168 da Lei das S.A.,mediante a pursuant to Article 168 of Law No. 6,404/76, by emissão de até 365.660.306 (trezentos e sessenta issuing up to 365,660,306 (three hundred sixty-five e cinco milhões, seiscentos e sessenta mil, million, six hundred and sixty thousand, three trezentos e seis) novas ações ordinárias, por hundred and six) new common shares, by decision of deliberação do Conselho de Administração, que the Board of Directors, which will establish the fixará as condições de emissão, issuance conditions, irrespective of amendments to independentemente de reforma estatutária. the Bylaws. Parágrafo 1º - Até o limite do capital autorizado, o Paragraph 1 - Up to the limit of the authorized Conselho de Administração poderá, ainda, capital, the Board of Directors may also decide on deliberar sobre: (i) a emissão de debêntures the following: (i) issuance of debentures convertible conversíveis em ações ou bônus de subscrição, into shares or subscription warrants which may be que poderá ser realizada sem direito de issued without preemptive rights of shareholders, preferência para os acionistas, nos termos do pursuant to Article 172 of Law No. 6,404/76 and (ii) Artigo 172 da Lei das S.A.; e (ii) a outorga de the granting of stock options of the Company to opção de compra de ações da Companhia a management members and employees of the membros da administração e empregados da Companhia ou de suas subsidiárias ou afiliadas, ou a pessoas naturais que lhes prestem serviços, sem direito de preferência para os acionistas, de acordo com plano aprovado pela Assembleia Geral. Parágrafo 2º - Na hipótese prevista no Parágrafo 1º deste Artigo, competirá ao Conselho de Administração fixar o preço de emissão e o número de ações a serem subscritas, bem como o prazo e condições da subscrição e integralização, com exceção da integralização em bens, que dependerá da aprovação da Assembleia Geral, na forma da lei e da regulamentação aplicável. Parágrafo 3º - A critério do Conselho de Administração, poderá ser excluído o direito de preferência para os acionistas, ou reduzido o prazo para o exercício do direito de preferência, na emissão de ações, debêntures conversíveis em ações ou bônus de subscrição, cuja colocação seja feita mediante venda em bolsa de valores ou subscrição pública ou, ainda, permuta por ações em oferta pública de aquisição de controle, nos termos do Artigo 172 da Lei 6,404/76. Artigo 7º - A Companhia poderá emitir debêntures, conversíveis ou não em ações, que conferirão aos seus titulares direito de crédito contra ela na forma da lei. Company or its subsidiaries and affiliated companies, or natural persons providing services thereto, without preemptive right to current shareholders, in accordance with the plan approved by the Shareholders' Meeting. Paragraph 2 - In the event provided in Paragraph 1 of this Article, the Board of Directors shall set the issue price and the number of shares to be subscribed, as well as the date term and conditions to subscribe and to pay up, except for the payment in property, which shall depend on the approval by the Shareholders' Meeting, in accordance with the applicable law and regulation. Paragraph 3 - At the discretion of the Board of Directors, the Company may issue shares, debentures convertible into shares or subscription warrants to be sold in stock exchanges or by means of public subscriptions or in exchange for shares in the context of tender offers aimed at acquiring control without the preemptive rights or with a reduced term for the exercise of preemptive rights pursuant to the provisions of Article 172 of Law No. 6,404/76. Article 7 - The Company may issue debentures, convertible into shares or not, which shall entitle their holders to credit rights against it, pursuant to the law. CAPITULO III CHAPTER III DA ASSEMBLEIA GERAL THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING Artigo 8º - A Assembleia Geral reunir-se-á ordinariamente, até o dia 30 de abril de cada ano, na forma da lei, a fim de: tomar as contas dos administradores relativas ao último exercício social; examine, discuss and vote the financial statements, accompanied by the opinion of the Article 8 - The Shareholders' Meeting shall meet annually until April 30th of each year, pursuant to the law, in order to: decide on the management accounts referring to the last fiscal year; examine, discuss and vote the financial statements, accompanied by the opinion of the Fiscal Fiscal Council; deliberar sobre a destinação do lucro líquido do exercício e a distribuição dos dividendos; eleger e destituir os membros efetivos e suplentes do Conselho de Administração; eleger e destituir os membros efetivos e suplentes do Conselho Fiscal; e Artigo 9 - A Assembleia Geral reunir-se-á extraordinariamente sempre que convocada pelo Conselho de Administração, pelo Conselho Fiscal, ou por acionistas, na forma da lei. Parágrafo Único - Compete à Assembleia Geral, além das demais atribuições previstas em lei ou neste Estatuto, aprovar e deliberar sobre: a fixação dos honorários globais dos membros do Conselho de Administração e da Diretoria Executiva, bem como os honorários do Conselho Fiscal. o cancelamento do registro de Companhia Aberta perante a Comissão de Valores Mobiliários; os planos para outorga de opção de compra de ações da Companhia a membros da administração e empregados da Companhia e de suas subsidiárias e afiliadas ou a pessoas naturais que lhes prestem serviços, sem direito de preferência dos acionistas; e Council; decide on the allocation of the net profit of the fiscal year and distribution of dividends; elect and dismiss the effective and alternate members of the Board of Directors; elect and dismiss the effective and alternate members of the Fiscal Council; and Article 9 - The Shareholders' Meeting shall meet extraordinarily whenever called by the Board of Directors, by the Fiscal Council, or by shareholders, in accordance with the law. Sole Paragraph - The Shareholders' Meeting will be responsible, in addition to the matters under its responsibility pursuant to the law or to these Bylaws, for the following: the establishment of the global compensation of the members of the Board of Directors and of the Board of Executive Officers, as well as the compensation of the Fiscal Council. the cancellation of the registration as a publicly- held company with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission; the plans for the granting of stock options of the Company to management members and employees of the Company and its subsidiary and affiliated companies, or natural persons providing services without the preemptive rights by the shareholders; and (d) a reforma do Estatuto Social. (d) the amendments to the Bylaws Artigo 10 - As Assembleias Gerais serão Article 10 - The Shareholders' Meetings shall be presididas pelo Presidente do Conselho de chaired by the Chairman of the Board of Directors, or Administração, na sua ausência, pelo Vice- Presidente e, na ausência deste, por outro membro do Conselho de Administração. Caberá ao Presidente da Assembleia Geral a escolha do Secretário. Parágrafo Único - As deliberações das Assembleias Gerais serão tomadas pelo voto favorável da maioria simples dos acionistas presentes. Artigo 11 - Os acionistas poderão fazer-se representar nas Assembleias Gerais por procurador, constituído na forma do Parágrafo 1º do Artigo 126 da Lei nº 6404/76, sendo solicitado o depósito prévio do instrumento de procuração e documentos necessários na sede social até 24 (vinte e quatro) horas antes da hora marcada para a realização da Assembleia Geral. Parágrafo Único - O acionista que comparecer à Assembleia Geral munido dos documentos exigidos poderá participar e votar, ainda que tenha deixado de depositá-los previamente. Artigo 12 - A Assembleia Geral somente poderá deliberar sobre assuntos constantes da ordem do dia do Edital de Convocação. Parágrafo Único - Os documentos pertinentes à(s) matéria(s) a ser(em) deliberada(s) na Assembleia Geral deverão ser colocados à disposição dos acionistas, na sede da Companhia, na data da publicação do primeiro anúncio de convocação, ressalvadas as hipóteses em que a lei ou a regulamentação vigente exigir sua disponibilização em prazo maior. in his/her absence, by the Vice Chairman, or in the absence of the Vice Chairman, by any other member of the Board of Directors. The Chairman of the Shareholder's Meeting shall select the Secretary. Sole Paragraph - The decisions of the Shareholders' Meeting shall be taken by the favorable vote of the simple majority of the attending shareholders. Article 11 - The shareholders may be represented in the Shareholders' Meetings by an attorney-in-fact, appointed pursuant to Paragraph 1, Article 126, Law No. 6,404/76, being requested the advance delivery of the power of attorney instrument and necessary documents, to the headquarters up to 24 (twenty- four) hours prior to the time scheduled to hold the Shareholders' Meeting. Sole Paragraph - The shareholder who attends the Shareholders' Meeting in possession of the required documents may participate and vote, even if they have not delivered such documents previously. Article 12 - The Shareholders' Meeting may only consider and vote on the matters in the agenda of the Call Notice. Sole Paragraph - All documents pertaining to the matters to be considered and voted in the Shareholders' Meeting must be made available to shareholders, at the headquarters of the Company, on the date of the publication of the first call notice, except as provided otherwise by law or applicable regulations requiring their availability in greater advance. CAPÍTULO IV CHAPTER IV ÓRGÃOS DA ADMINISTRAÇÃO MANAGEMENT BODIES SECTION I SEÇÃO I General Provisions Applicable to the Disposições Comuns aos Órgãos da Management Bodies Administração Artigo 13 - A administração da Companhia Article 13 - The management of the Company shall compete ao Conselho de Administração e à be incumbent to the Board of Directors and the Board Diretoria Executiva. of Executive Officers. Parágrafo Único - Os cargos de Presidente do Sole Paragraph - The position of Chairman of the Conselho de Administração e de Diretor Presidente Board of Directors shall not be accumulated by the ou principal executivo da Companhia não poderão Chief Executive Officer or main executive officer of ser acumulados pela mesma pessoa. the Company. Artigo 14 - Os membros da administração serão Article 14 - The management members shall take investidos em seus respectivos cargos mediante office in their respective positions upon signing, the assinatura, de termo de posse, que deve instrument of investiture, which shall include their contemplar sua sujeição à cláusula subjection to the commitment clause set forth in compromissória referida no Artigo 35 deste article herein, in the appropriate book, as well as the Estatuto Social, no livro próprio, bem como ao compliance of the applicable legal requirements, and atendimento dos requisitos legais aplicáveis, e shall remain in their positions until the new elected permanecerão em seus cargos até a investidura management members take office. dos novos membros da administração eleitos. Parágrafo Único - Os membros da administração Sole Paragraph - The management members of the da Companhia deverão aderir ao Código de Company must adhere to the Code of Conduct, to Conduta, às Políticas de Divulgação de Ato ou the Policies for Disclosure of Material Act or Fact and Fato Relevante e de Negociação de Valores Trading on Company Securities, upon signature of Mobiliários de Emissão da Companhia, mediante the respective instruments. assinatura dos respectivos termos. SEÇÃO II SECTION II Do Conselho de Administração The Board of Directors Artigo 15 - O Conselho de Administração é Article 15 - The Board of Directors shall be composto por no mínimo 7 (sete) e no máximo 9 composed of at least seven (7) and at most nine (9), (nove) membros, todos eleitos e destituíveis pela elected and dismissible by the Shareholders' Assembleia Geral, com mandato unificado de 2 Meeting, for a unified 2 (two) years term, being (dois) anos, sendo permitida a reeleição. permitted their reelection. Parágrafo 1º - O Conselho de Administração Paragraph 1 - In the composition of the Board of deverá ser composto por no mínimo, 2 (dois) ou Directors, there should be at least 2 (two) or 20% 20% (vinte por cento) de conselheiros (twenty per cent), whichever is higher, Independent independentes, o que for maior, conforme definição Director(s), pursuant to the definition of the Rules of do Regulamento do Novo Mercado, devendo a Novo Mercado, being the characterization of the caracterização dos indicados ao Conselho de Administração como conselheiros independentes ser deliberada na assembleia que os eleger. Parágrafo 2º - Quando o resultado do percentual referido no parágrafo acima for um número fracionário, a Companhia deve proceder ao arredondamento para o número inteiro imediatamente superior Parágrafo 3° - O Conselho de Administração terá um Presidente e um Vice-Presidente, eleitos por seus membros na primeira reunião ordinária que ocorrer após a eleição dos conselheiros. Parágrafo 4º - A Assembleia Geral poderá eleger suplentes para o Conselho de Administração que substituirão o(s) conselheiro(s) efetivo(s) a que estiver(em) vinculado(s), em sua(s) ausência(s) ou impedimento(s) temporário(s), observado o disposto no Parágrafo 1º do Artigo 16 deste Estatuto. Artigo 16 - Ocorrendo vaga no Conselho de Administração, o preenchimento se dará na forma da lei. Parágrafo 1º - No caso de ausência ou impedimento temporário do Presidente do Conselho de Administração, suas atribuições serão exercidas pelo Vice-Presidente ou, na falta deste, por outro Conselheiro indicado pelo Presidente do Conselho de Administração e, não havendo indicação, por escolha da maioria dos demais membros do Conselho. Parágrafo 2º - No caso de vacância do cargo de Presidente do Conselho, assumirá o Vice- Presidente, que permanecerá no cargo até que o individuals appointed to the Board of Directors as independent directors resolved on the Shareholders' Meeting which elects them. Paragraph 2 - When the result of the percentage referred to in the paragraph above is a fractional number, the Company shall increase the number to the nearest round number. Paragraph 3 - The Board of Directors shall have a Chairman and a Vice Chairman, elected by its members in the first ordinary meeting that takes place after the election of the members of the Board of Directors. Paragraph 4 - The Shareholders' Meeting may elect alternate members for the Board of Directors who will substitute the respective effective member(s) of the Board of Directors in their absence(s) or occasional impediment(s), observing the provisions set out in Paragraph 1, Article 16 herein. Article 16 - In the event of any vacancy in the Board of Directors, the position will be filled pursuant to the law. Paragraph 1 - In the absence or in case of temporary impediment of the Chairman of the Board of Directors, he/she shall be replaced in his/her functions, by the Vice Chairman or, in the latter's absence, by another Member of the Board of Directors that the Chairman may appoint and, if there is no such appointment, as elected by the majority of members of the Board of Directors. Paragraph 2 - When the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors is vacant, the Vice Chairman shall take the position until the Board of Directors elects Conselho de Administração nomeie o seu novo Presidente, exercendo o substituto o mandato pelo prazo restante. Artigo 17 - Compete ao Conselho de Administração, além das demais atribuições previstas em lei ou neste Estatuto: fixar a orientação geral dos negócios da Companhia e de suas subsidiárias e afiliadas, aprovando, de forma individual e/ou consolidada, os planos estratégicos, os projetos de expansão, os programas de investimento (observadas as alíneas ''m" a ''q" abaixo), as políticas empresariais, os orçamentos anuais e o plano quinquenal de negócios, bem como suas revisões anuais; the new Chairman, who shall perform his/her duties for the remaining term of office. Article 17 - The duties of the Board of Directors, besides other powers granted by the law or by these Bylaws, are to: set the general business guidelines of the Company and its subsidiary and affiliated companies, approving, individually and/or on a consolidated basis, the strategic plans, expansion projects, investment programs (observing items "m" to "q" below), business policies, annual budgets and five- year business plan, as well as their annual reviews; eleger o Diretor Presidente e os Diretores Vice- Presidentes da Companhia, fixando a remuneração mensal, respeitado o montante global estabelecido pela Assembleia Geral; aprovar as indicações a serem feitas pelo Diretor Presidente para compor os órgãos de administração e o Conselho Fiscal (se instalado) das subsidiárias e afiliadas, bem como suas respectivas eleições; fiscalizar a gestão dos diretores, examinando, a qualquer tempo, as atas, livros e papéis da Companhia, solicitando, através do Diretor

Presidente, informações sobre contratos celebrados, ou em vias de celebração, e quaisquer outros atos, pela Companhia e pelas suas subsidiárias e afiliadas; avocar, a qualquer tempo, o exame de qualquer assunto referente aos negócios da Companhia e/ou de suas subsidiárias e afiliadas; elect the Chief Executive Officer and the Vice Presidents of the Company, setting their monthly remuneration, with due regard to the global amount established by the Shareholders' Meeting; approve the nominations by the Chief Executive Officer, for the management bodies and for the Fiscal Council (if installed) of its subsidiary and affiliated companies, as well as their respective elections; supervise the management of the officers, examining at any time the minutes, books and documents of the Company, requesting through the Chief Executive Officer, information about executed contracts, or contracts to be executed, and any other acts by the Company and its subsidiary and affiliated companies; call for examination, at any time, any matter in connection with the business of the Company and/or its subsidiary and affiliated companies; convocar a Assembleia Geral, quando julgar conveniente, ou nos casos em que a convocação é determinada pela lei ou por este Estatuto; manifestar-se sobre o Relatório da Administração, as contas da Diretoria Executiva e as demonstrações financeiras, definir a política de dividendos e propor à Assembleia Geral a destinação do lucro líquido de cada exercício; declarar dividendos intermediários e/ou intercalares, nos termos da legislação em vigor, bem como declarar juros sobre capital próprio, observado o disposto neste Estatuto; call the Shareholders' Meeting, whenever it deems convenient, or in the cases the call is determined by law or by these Bylaws; express its opinion on the Management's Report, the accounts of the Board of Executive Officers and the financial statements, define the dividend policy and recommend to the Shareholders' Meeting the allocation of the net profit of each fiscal year; declare interim and/or periodical dividends pursuant to the legislation in force, as well as declare interest on equity, observing the provisions herein; (i) apreciar os resultados trimestrais da (i) examine the quarterly results of the Company; Companhia; aprovar e submeter à Assembleia Geral proposta de plano para a outorga de opção de compra de ações da Companhia aos membros da administração e empregados da Companhia e de suas subsidiárias e afiliadas, nos termos deste Estatuto; aprovar e submeter à aprovação da Assembleia Geral proposta de alteração do Estatuto Social da Companhia; aprovar e, quando aplicável, submeter à aprovação da Assembleia Geral proposta de aumento e/ou redução do capital social da Companhia; deliberar sobre as condições de emissão de notas promissórias destinadas à distribuição pública, nos termos da legislação em vigor; autorizar a celebração de contratos pela Companhia ou pelas suas subsidiárias e afiliadas, approve and submit to the Shareholders' Meeting proposal of plan for the granting of stock options of the Company to management members and employees of the Company and its subsidiary and affiliated companies herein; approve and submit to the approval of the

Shareholders' Meeting the proposal for amendment of the Company's Bylaws; approve and, when applicable, submit to the

Shareholders' Meeting the proposal for capital increase and/or reduction; decide on the conditions to issue promissory notes for public distribution, pursuant to the applicable law; authorize the execution of agreements by the Company or its subsidiary and affiliated companies com acionistas controladores da Companhia ou with controlling shareholders of the Company or com pessoas por eles controladas ou a eles persons controlled by them or affiliated or associated coligadas ou relacionadas, direta ou indiretamente, companies, directly or indirectly, in an amount equal de valor igual ou superior a R$ 13.677.000,00 to or higher than R$ 13,677,000.00 (thirteen million, (treze milhões, seiscentos e setenta e sete mil six hundred seventy-seven thousand reais); reais); autorizar a celebração de contratos de qualquer (o) authorize the execution of contracts of any nature natureza pela Companhia ou pelas suas by the Company or by its subsidiaries and affiliated subsidiárias e afiliadas de valor global igual ou companies in a global amount equal to or higher than superior a R$ 54.541.000,00 (cinquenta e quatro R$ 54,541,000.00 (fifty-four million, five hundred and milhões, quinhentos e quarenta e um mil reais), forty-one thousand reais), even if concerning ainda que se refira a despesas previstas no expenses provided in the annual budget or in the orçamento anual ou no plano quinquenal de five-year business plan; negócios; deliberar sobre a contratação de empréstimo ou (p) decide on obtaining loans or debt assumption in assunção de dívida de valor igual ou superior a R$ an amount equal to or higher than R$ 54,541,000.00 54.541.000,00 (cinquenta e quatro milhões, (fifty-four million, five hundred and forty-one thousand quinhentos e quarenta e um mil reais) pela reais) by the Company and its subsidiary and Companhia e suas subsidiárias e afiliadas; affiliated companies; deliberar sobre a aquisição de qualquer ativo (q) decide on the acquisition of any fixed asset in an fixo de valor igual ou superior a R$ 54.541.000,00 amount equal to or higher than R$ 54,541,000.00 (cinquenta e quatro milhões, quinhentos e quarenta (fifty-four million, five hundred and forty-one thousand e um mil reais) e sobre a cessão a qualquer título, reais), and on the disposal transference, gratuita ou onerosa, constituição de garantia (ou remunerated or free of charge, offer as guarantee, qualquer outra forma de oneração) sobre qualquer (or any other kind of encumbrance) of any fixed asset ativo fixo de valor igual ou superior a R$ in an amount equal to or higher than R$ 4.059.000,00 (quatro milhões, e cinquenta e nove 4.059.000,00 (four million and fifty-nine thousand mil reais) pela Companhia e suas subsidiárias e reais) by the Company and its subsidiary and afiliadas; affiliated companies (r) deliberar sobre a constituição de qualquer (r) decide on constituting any type of guarantee not espécie de garantia que não envolva ativos fixos, involving fixed assets in an amount equal to or higher de valor igual ou superior a R$ 54.541.000,00 than R$ 54,541,000.00 (fifty-four million, five hundred (cinquenta e quatro milhões, quinhentos e quarenta and forty-one thousand reais) in business concerning e um mil reais), em negócios que digam respeito interests and activities of the Company and/or its aos interesses e atividades da Companhia e/ou de subsidiary and affiliated companies; subsidiárias e afiliadas; (s) autorizar a prestação de garantia, mútuo (s) authorize, the offering of guarantee, loan (except (exceto quando nos termos do objeto da when pursuant to the purpose of the Company and/or Companhia e/ou suas subsidiárias e afiliadas) ou a its subsidiary and affiliated companies) or assunção de dívidas, pela Companhia e/ou suas assumption of debt, by the Company and/or its subsidiárias e afiliadas, quando em benefício ou subsidiary and affiliated companies to the benefit or favor de terceiros; on favor of third parties; deliberar sobre qualquer alteração nas normas, (t) decide on any change in the human resources regras e procedimentos de recursos humanos que rules, regulations and proceedings that may have a possa impactar substancialmente nos custos da substantial impact on the costs of the Company Companhia e/ou das subsidiárias e afiliadas; and/or its subsidiary and affiliated companies; deliberar sobre a seleção e/ou destituição dos (u) decide on the selection and/or dismissal of the auditores externos da Companhia e das independent auditors of the Company and its subsidiárias e afiliadas, nos termos da Lei subsidiary and affiliated companies, pursuant to Law 6.404/76; 6.404/76; deliberar sobre a constituição e extinção de (v) decide on the incorporation and winding up of sociedades controladas, a participação, direta ou subsidiaries, direct or indirect participation in indireta, em consórcios e a aquisição ou alienação consortia and on the acquisition or disposal of de participações em outras sociedades pela interest in other companies, whether by the Company Companhia e pelas suas subsidiárias e afiliadas. by its direct or indirect subsidiaries; autorizar a celebração ou qualquer alteração (w) authorize the execution or any amendment to a de acordos de sócios ou de acionistas, ou qualquer shareholders' or partners' agreements, or to any outro instrumento dessa natureza,bem como de other instrument of the same nature as well as to contratos de concessão, firmados pela Companhia, concession agreements executed by the Company or por suas Subsidiárias e Afiliadas; any subsidiary and affiliated company; deliberar sobre a criação e a composição de (x) decide on the establishment and composition of Comitês e Comissões para assessorá-lo nas Committees and Commissions to advise it on the deliberações de assuntos específicos de sua decision of specific matters within the scope of its competência; duties; aprovar o próprio Regimento Interno, os (y) approve its own internal regulations, the internal regimentos internos dos Comitês e Comissões de regulations of the Advisory Committees and Assessoramento ao Conselho de Administração, Commissions to the Board of Directors, as well as bem como as Diretrizes de Governança do Grupo CPFL Group's Corporate Governance Guidelines; CPFL; determinar o modo de liquidação e nomear o (z) determine the method of liquidation and appoint liquidante, nos casos de dissolução da Companhia the liquidator, in the cases of dissolution of the previstos em lei, conforme disposto neste Estatuto; Company provided by Law, pursuant to these Bylaws; (aa) pronunciar-se sobre os assuntos que a (aa) express its opinion on the matters that the Board Diretoria Executiva lhe apresente para sua of Executive Officers submits to its resolution or to be deliberação ou para serem submetidos à submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting, as well as to Assembleia Geral, bem como sobre qualquer consider and vote on any matter proposed by the assunto proposto pelo Diretor Presidente que não Chief Executive Officer that is not the exclusive seja de competência privativa da Assembleia responsibility of the Shareholders' Meeting; Geral; (ab) resolver os casos omissos neste Estatuto e (ab) resolve any silent cases in these Bylaws and exercer outras atribuições que a lei, ou este perform other duties that the law, or these Bylaws, do Estatuto, não confira a outro órgão da Companhia. not assign to another body of the Company. Artigo 18 - O Conselho de Administração Article 18 - The Board of Directors shall hold at least realizará, no mínimo, 12 (doze) reuniões anuais em 12 (twelve) ordinary meetings per year, in caráter ordinário, conforme calendário a ser accordance with calendar to be released in the first divulgado no primeiro mês de cada exercício month of each fiscal year, but may however hold social, podendo, entretanto, ser realizadas extraordinary meetings if the Chairman of the Board reuniões extraordinárias, caso o Presidente do so requests, by his/her own initiative or at the request Conselho assim solicite, por iniciativa própria ou of any of its members. The resolutions of the Board mediante provocação de qualquer membro. As of Directors shall be taken by simple majority vote of deliberações do Conselho de Administração serão present members (among them with the mandatory tomadas pela anuência da maioria simples dos presence of the Chairman or Vice Chairman). membros presentes (dentre eles, obrigatoriamente, o Presidente ou o Vice-Presidente). Parágrafo 1 - As reuniões do Conselho de Paragraph 1 - The meetings of Board of Directors Administração serão convocadas com 09 (nove) shall be called at least 9 (nine) days in advance by dias de antecedência por comunicação enviada call notice sent by the Chairman or Vice Chairman of pelo Presidente ou Vice-Presidente do Conselho the Board of Directors, indicating the agenda and de Administração, com a indicação das matérias a accompanied by the supporting documents that may serem tratadas e acompanhadas dos documentos be necessary. de apoio porventura necessários. Parágrafo 2 - Em caso de manifesta urgência, as Paragraph 2 - In the event of evident urgency, the reuniões do Conselho de Administração poderão meetings of the Board of Directors may be called with ser convocadas em prazo inferior ao mencionado notice shorter than as provided in Paragraph 2 no Parágrafo 2º acima. above. Parágrafo 3 - A presença de todos os membros Paragraph 3 - The meetings of the Board of permitirá a realização de reuniões do Conselho de Directors may be held irrespective of call with the Administração independentemente de convocação. presence of all its members. Parágrafo 4 - Caso não haja quórum de instalação Paragraph 4 - In the event there is no quorum on em primeira convocação, o Presidente deverá first call, the Chairman shall call a new meeting of the convocar nova reunião do Conselho de Board of Directors, which may be installed on second Administração, a qual poderá instalar-se, em call - to be made at least seven (7) days in advance segunda convocação -- a ser feita com pelo menos -, with the presence of any number of members. 7 (sete) dias de antecedência --, com qualquer número Parágrafo 5º - A matéria que não estiver na ordem Paragraph 5 - The matter that is not included in the do dia da reunião não poderá ser apreciada, salvo agenda of the meeting may not be discussed, except se todos os conselheiros estiverem presentes e, with the unanimous presence of all the members of por unanimidade, concordarem expressamente the Board of Directors and with their unanimous com a nova ordem do dia. express agreement with the new agenda. Parágrafo 6º - No caso de empate na votação, o Paragraph 6 - In the event of a tie, the Chairman of Presidente do Conselho e, na sua ausência, o the Board of Directors and, in his/her absence, the Vice-Presidente, terá, além do voto comum, o de Vice Chairman shall have, in addition to the regular qualidade. vote, the casting vote. Parágrafo 7º - Nas reuniões do Conselho de Paragraph 7 - At the meetings of the Board of Administração será permitida a participação dos Directors, Directors may participate via conference conselheiros através de conferência telefônica ou call or video conference call and those who vote by videoconferência e serão admitidos os votos por means of delegation in favor of any of the Board meio de delegação feita em favor de outro members, by written words, by electronic data Conselheiro, por escrito, por correio eletrônico ou transmission or by any other means of por qualquer outro meio de comunicação, communication, shall be computed as present at the computando-se como presentes os membros que Board Meeting. assim votarem. SEÇÃO III SECTION III Da Diretoria Executiva The Board of Executive Officers Artigo 19 - A Diretoria Executiva compor-se-á de Article 19 - The Board of Executive Officers shall be 10 (dez) membros: (i) um Diretor Presidente, (ii) comprised of ten (10) members: (i) one Chief um Diretor Vice-Presidente Executivo Sênior, (iii) Executive Officer, (ii) one as Senior Executive Vice um Diretor Vice-Presidente Executivo, (iv) um President, (iii) one Executive Vice President, (iv) one de das a Diretor Vice-Presidente de Operações Reguladas, um Diretor Vice-Presidente de Operações de Mercado, (vi) um Diretor Vice-Presidente Jurídico e de Relações Institucionais, (vii) um Diretor Vice- Presidente de Desenvolvimento de Negócios, (viii) um Diretor Vice-Presidente Financeiro, que acumulará as funções de Diretor de Relações com Investidores, (ix) um Diretor Vice-Presidente de Estratégia, Inovação e Excelência de Negócio e (x) um Diretor Vice-Presidente de Gestão Empresarial. Parágrafo único - Os deveres atribuídos aos membros da Diretoria Executiva são: Ao Diretor Presidente: dirigir e liderar todos os negócios e a administração geral da Companhia e de suas subsidiárias e afiliadas; promover o desenvolvimento e a execução da estratégia corporativa, incluindo a gestão corporativa de riscos e de pessoas e a gestão regulatória; exercer as demais atribuições que lhe foram conferidas por este Estatuto e pelo Conselho de Administração. O Diretor Presidente tem como seus deveres exclusivos: (a.i) convocar e presidir as reuniões da Diretoria Executiva; (a.ii) conceder licença aos membros da Diretoria Executiva e indicar-lhes substitutos; (a.iii) coordenar e orientar os trabalhos dos Diretores Vice-Presidentes; (a.iv) propor ao Conselho de Administração as áreas de atuação de cada Diretor Vice-Presidente(a.v) tomar decisões de caráter de urgência de competência da Diretoria Executiva, "ad referendum" desta; (a.vi) representar a Companhia em Assembleias Gerais de acionistas e/ou de quotistas da Sociedade e de suas subsidiárias e afiliadas, ou indicar um Diretor Vice-Presidente ou um procurador para, em seu lugar, representar a Companhia; e (a.vii) indicar os membros do Conselho Administração e da Diretoria Executiva subsidiárias e afiliadas, de acordo com Regulated Operations Vice President, (v) one Market Operations Vice President, (vi) one Legal and Institutional Relations Vice President; (vii) one Business Development Vice President, (viii) one Chief Financial Officer, who shall also perform the duties of Investors Relations Officer; (ix) one Strategy, Innovation and Business Excellence Vice President and (x) one Business Management Vice President. Sole Paragraph - The duties attributed to the members of the Board of Executive Officers are: Of the Chief Executive Officer : to conduct and lead all the businesses and the general management of the Company and its subsidiary and affiliated companies, to promote the development and the execution of the corporate strategy, including corporate risk and people management, and regulatory management, and to perform the other duties that are assigned to him/her by these Bylaws and by the Board of Directors. The Chief Executive Officer has as his/her exclusive duties:

(a.i) to call and to chair the meetings of the Board of Executive Officers;

(a.ii) to grant leave to the members of the Board of Executive Officers and appoint their substitutes; (a.iii) to coordinate and guide the work of the Vice Presidents;

(a.iv) to recommend to the Board of Directors the areas of each Vice President

(a.v) to make decisions of an urgent nature within the scope of duties of the Board of Executive Officers,

"ad referendum" of the latter;

(a.vi) to represent the Company in its Shareholders' Meetings, in the Shareholders Meeting and/or Partners' meetings of its subsidiary and affiliated companies, or appoint a Vice President in his/her place, to represent the Company; and (a.vii) to appoint the members of the Board of Directors and Board of Executive Officers in the subsidiary and affiliated companies of the Company, in accordance with the number of shares or quotas held by the Company, pursuant to item "c", Article 17 quantidade de ações ou quotas detidas pela herein. Companhia, nos termos da alínea "c" do Art. 17 deste Estatuto. Ao Diretor Vice-Presidente Executivo Sênior: auxiliar o Diretor Presidente em todas as suas atribuições. O Diretor Vice-Presidente Executivo Sênior terá como atribuições exclusivas, em relação à Companhia e às suas subsidiárias e afiliadas:

(b.i) supervisionar o desenvolvimento de novos negócios, as áreas administrativas e financeiras; (b.ii) supervisionar a comunicação, as questões legais, de sustentabilidade, tecnologia da informação, suprimentos e infraestrutura;

(b.iii) supervisionar as operações de distribuição, geração, transmissão, comercialização e prestação de serviços. Ao Diretor Vice-Presidente Executivo: (c.i) auxiliar o Diretor Vice-Presidente Executivo Sênior em todas as suas funções. (c.ii) dirigir e liderar a gestão dos recursos humanos da Companhia e supervisionar a gestão dos recursos humanos de suas subsidiárias e afiliadas Ao Diretor Vice-Presidente de Operações Reguladas : dirigir e liderar os negócios relativos à distribuição de energia elétrica, observando e fazendo observar a regulação e os riscos inerentes aos negócios nas subsidiárias e afiliadas da Companhia, competindo-lhe propor e gerir os investimentos; propor e implantar novos projetos, garantindo a excelência das operações; gerir os processos relativos à operação da distribuição e respectivos assuntos regulatórios, à engenharia de operações, e aos processos relacionados aos contratos de compra e venda de energia dos negócios de distribuição, em harmonia com o planejamento estratégico da Companhia; Ao Diretor Vice-Presidente de Operações de Of the Senior Executive Vice President : to assist the Chief Executive Officer in all of his/her duties. The Senior Executive Vice President has as his/hers exclusive duties, in connection with the Company and its subsidiary and affiliated companies to:

(b.i) supervise the development of new business, administrative and financial activities;

(b.ii) supervise the communication, legal, sustainability, information technology, supply chain, and infrastructure activities;

(b.iii) supervise the energy distribution, generation, transmission, trading and service providing operations. Of the Executive Vice President : (c.i) to assist the Senior Executive Vice President in all of his/hers duties. (c.ii) to conduct and lead the human resources management of the Company and supervise the human resources management of the Company's subsidiary and affiliated companies. Of the Regulated Operations Vice President: to conduct and lead the businesses related to distribution of electric energy, in observance of the regulation and risks inherent to the businesses in

Company's subsidiary and affiliated companies, to propose and manage investments; to propose and implement new projects, ensuring operational excellence; to manage the processes, the distribution operation and respective regulatory affairs, operations engineering and processes related to the energy purchase and sale agreements of the distribution businesses, in line with the Company's strategic planning. Of the Market Operations Vice President : to Mercado: dirigir e liderar os negócios de geração, comercialização, transmissão e prestação de serviços nas subsidiárias e afiliadas da Companhia e coordenar o negócio da CPFL Renováveis, competindo-lhe propor e gerir os investimentos relacionados a esses negócios, propor e implantar novos projetos, garantindo a excelência e o desenvolvimento das operações, planejar e realizar as atividades de venda de energia e de serviços, observando e fazendo observar a regulação e os riscos inerentes aos negócios, e gerir a engenharia de operações e os processos de eficiência energética, em harmonia com o planejamento estratégico da Companhia. Ao Diretor Vice-Presidente Jurídico e de Relações Institucionais: dirigir e liderar as comunicações externas e a interlocução institucional, bem como os assuntos jurídicos e de sustentabilidade; definir e garantir o cumprimento dos princípios e normas legais, de meio-ambiente e de comunicação da Companhia e de suas subsidiárias e afiliadas, e realizar ações corretivas na ocorrência de eventuais incidentes jurídicos, regulatórios, ambientais e de reputação, em harmonia com o planejamento estratégico da Companhia; conduct and lead the generation, commercialization, transmission and services businesses of Company's subsidiary and affiliated companies and coordinate CPFL Renováveis' business, and also propose and manage investments related to these businesses, propose and implement new projects, ensure excellence and development of operations, plan and conduct energy and service sale activities, while complying and ensuring compliance with the regulations and risks inherent to the businesses, and manage energy efficiency operational engineering and processes, in line with the Company's strategic plan. Of the Legal and Institutional Relations Vice President : to conduct and lead external communications, and institutional communication, as well as legal and sustainability matters; to define and ensure the compliance with the principles and legal, environmental and communication rules of the Company and its subsidiary and affiliated companies, and to take remedial measures when legal, regulatory, environmental and reputational incidents occur, in line with the Company's strategic plan. Ao Diretor Vice-Presidente de Desenvolvimento de Negócios: conduzir e liderar a avaliação do potencial de novos negócios e o desenvolvimento de novos negócios nas áreas de

distribuição, geração, comercialização, transmissão e prestação de serviços relativos a energia elétrica, além outras atividades correlatas ou complementares; o estudo de potenciais novos negócios e venda de ativos, na Companhia e suas subsidiárias e afiliadas, em harmonia com o plano estratégico da Companhia. Ao Diretor Vice-Presidente Financeiro e de Relações com Investidores: dirigir e liderar a administração das atividades financeiras da Companhia e de suas subsidiárias e afiliadas, incluindo a análise de investimentos, a propositura Of the Business Development Vice-President : to conduct and lead the assessment of the potential new businesses and the development of new businesses related to the areas of electricity

distribution, generation, commercialization, transmission and services, and other related or complementary activities; the assessment of potential business and assets sales, in the Company and its subsidiary and affiliated companies, in line with the

Company's strategic plan. Of the Chief Financial and Investors Relations Officer : to conduct and lead the administration of the financial activities of the Company and its direct and indirect subsidiaries, including the investment analysis, recommending and undertaking of loans e contratação de empréstimos e financiamentos, and financing operations, treasury operations, as operações de tesouraria, planejamento e financial and tax planning and control, and the controle financeiro e tributário, e a gestão das management of accounting activities, also with the atividades inerentes à contabilidade, competindo- duty to act as representative of the Company and its lhe, ainda, desempenhar as funções de subsidiary and affiliated companies in the relations representante da Companhia e das sociedades with investors and the capital markets; diretamente controladas em suas relações com os investidores e o mercado de capitais; Ao Diretor Vice-Presidente de Estratégia, Inovação e Excelência de Negócio: conduzir e liderar a administração da estratégia e inovação (incluindo Pesquisa e Desenvolvimento), bem como da qualidade e excelência nos negócios, na Companhia e em suas subsidiárias e afiliadas, em linha com o plano estratégico da Companhia. Ao Diretor Vice-Presidente de Gestão Empresarial: dirigir e liderar os processos e sistema de tecnologia da informação, suprimentos, infraestrutura e logística, bem como propor, avaliar, planejar e implantar novos projetos e investimentos pertinentes a tais processos, na Companhia e suas subsidiárias e afiliadas, em harmonia com o planejamento estratégico da Companhia. Artigo 20 - O mandato unificado dos membros da Diretoria Executiva será de 2 (dois) anos, admitida reeleição. Artigo 21 - Na hipótese de vagar um dos cargos de Diretor Vice-Presidente, caberá ao Diretor Presidente substituí-lo provisoriamente ou indicar, dentre os demais diretores, a quem competirá acumular as funções correspondentes ao cargo vago, até que se proceda a eleição do substituto pelo Conselho de Administração. Em caso de vaga no cargo de Diretor Presidente, o Conselho de Administração determinará qual membro da Diretoria Executiva exercerá temporariamente a função, até a eleição do substituto. Of the Strategy, Innovation and Business Excellence Vice President : to conduct and lead the strategy and innovation (including Research & Development), as well as the quality and business excellence management, in the Company and its subsidiary and affiliated companies, in line with the

Company's strategic plan. Of the Business Management Vice President : to conduct and lead the information technology, supplies, infrastructure and logistics processes and systems, as well as propose, examine, assess, plan and implement new projects and investments pertinent to these processes, in the Company and its subsidiaries and affiliated companies, in line with the

Company's strategic plan. Article 20 - The unified term of office of the members of the Board of Executive Officers shall be of 2 (two) years, reelection admitted. Article 21 - In the event of vacancy of any of the Vice President positions, the Chief Executive Officer shall replace him/her temporarily or appoint, among the other officers, the one to accumulate the duties of the vacant position until the substitute is elected by the Board of Directors. In the event of vacancy of the position of Chief Executive Officer, the Board of Directors shall determine which member of the Board of Executive Officers shall perform his/her duties temporarily until the substitute is elected. Parágrafo 1º - O Diretor-Presidente, nos seus Paragraph 1 - The Chief Executive Officer, during impedimentos temporários, será substituído por um his/her temporary impediments, shall be replaced by membro da Diretoria Executiva a ser escolhido a member of the Board of Executive Officers to be pelo Presidente do Conselho de Administração. appointed by the Chairman of the Board of Directors. Parágrafo 2º - Em caso de ausência ou Paragraph 2 - In the event of absence or temporary impedimento temporário de qualquer Diretor Vice- impediment of any Vice President, the Chief Presidente, caberá ao Diretor-Presidente substituí- Executive Officer shall replace him/her or appoint lo ou designar outro Diretor Vice-Presidente para another Vice President to do so. fazê-lo. Artigo 22 - Compete à Diretoria Executiva: Article 22 - The duties of the Board of Executive Officers are to: praticar todos os atos necessários ao (a) perform all acts necessary to the regular funcionamento regular da Companhia; operation of the Company; aprovar a abertura, a alteração e o (b) approve the opening, alteration and dissolution of encerramento de filiais, escritórios, agências ou branches, offices, agencies or other facilities in any outras instalações em qualquer parte do País, part of the Country, as provided in Article 3 herein; conforme previsto no Artigo 3º deste Estatuto; submeter à aprovação do Conselho de Administração propostas de aumento e/ou redução de capital e de reforma do Estatuto Social da Companhia; submit to the approval of the Board of Directors the proposals for capital increase and/or reduction and for the amendment of the Company's Bylaws; submeter à aprovação do Conselho de (d) submit to the approval of the Board of Directors Administração as políticas e estratégias da the Company's policies and strategies; Companhia; aprovar a contratação de instituição depositária (e) approve the engagement of depositary institutions prestadora dos serviços de ações escriturais da for the rendering of bookkeeping services for book- Companhia e/ou das suas subsidiárias e afiliadas; entry shares of the Company and/or its subsidiary and affiliated companies; submeter à aprovação do Conselho de (f) submit to the approval of the Board of Directors Administração o orçamento anual e o plano the annual budget and the five-year strategic plan as estratégico quinquenal, bem como suas revisões well as its annual rolling revisions; anuais; (g) recomendar ao Conselho de Administração a (g) recommend to the Board of Directors the aprovação das matérias listadas nos itens (g), (h), approval of the matters listed under items (g), (h), (m), (n), (o), (p), (q), (r), (u), (v), (w) e (aa) do art. (m), (n), (o), (p), (q), (r), (u), (v), (w), and (aa) of 17 deste Estatuto Social; article 17 of these Bylaws; sem prejuízo das alçadas de competência do (h) without prejudice to the sphere of competence of Conselho de Administração, estabelecidas do the Board of Directors, set forth in these Bylaws, presente Estatuto Social, deliberar, em relação resolve, in relation to the Company and/or its Companhia e/ou às suas subsidiárias e afiliadas, subsidiary and affiliated companies, on: sobre: (h.i) execution of acts and agreements of any nature (h.i) celebração de atos e contratos de qualquer with a total amount equal to or higher than R$ natureza de valor global igual ou superior a R$ 13,677,000.00 (thirteen million six hundred seventy 13.677.000,00 (treze milhões, seiscentos e setenta seven thousand reais), even if it refers to expenses e sete mil reais), ainda que se refira a despesas set out in the yearly budget or in the five-year previstas no orçamento anual ou no plano business plan; quinquenal de negócios; (h.ii) acquisition of any fixed assets in amounts equal (h.ii) a aquisição de qualquer ativo fixo de valor to or higher than R$ 13,677,000.00 (thirteen million igual ou superior a R$ 13.677.000,00 (treze six hundred seventy seven thousand reais); milhões, seiscentos e setenta e sete mil reais); (h.iii) transference, remunerated or free of charge, (h.iii) cessão a qualquer título, gratuita ou onerosa, offer as guarantee (or any kind of encumbrance) constituição de garantia (ou qualquer outra forma which does not involve fixed assets in amounts equal de oneração) que não envolva ativos fixos de valor to or higher than R$ 13,677,000.00 (thirteen million igual ou superior a R$ 13.677.000,00 (treze six hundred seventy seven thousand reais); and the milhões, seiscentos e setenta e sete mil reais); e transference, remunerated or free of charge, offer as cessão a qualquer título, gratuita ou onerosa, (ou guarantee (or any kind of encumbrance) which qualquer outra forma de oneração) que envolva involves fixed assets in amounts higher than R$ ativos fixos de valor igual ou superior a R$ 1.608.000,01 (one million, six hundred and eight 1.608.000,01 (um milhão, seiscentos e oito mil thousand reais and one cent), or any value if the reais e um centavo), ou de qualquer valor caso tais fixed asset is a real state. ativos fixos sejam bens imóveis. Artigo 23 - A Diretoria Executiva reunir-se-á, Article 23 - The Board of Executive Officers shall validamente, por convocação do Diretor meet, validly, upon call of the Chief Executive Officer, Presidente, com a presença de, no mínimo, with the presence, at least, of half plus one elected metade mais um dos diretores eleitos e deliberará Executive Officers, and will decide by vote of more pelo voto de mais de 80% (oitenta por cento) dos than 80% (eighty percent) of those present. presentes. Parágrafo Único - Nas reuniões da Diretoria Sole Paragraph - At the meetings of the Board of Executiva será permitida a participação dos Executive Officers, they may participate via diretores através de conferência telefônica ou conference call or video conference call, as well as videoconferência e serão admitidos os votos por vote, by means of delegation in favor of any of the meio de delegação feita em favor de outro diretor, Executive Officers, or send the vote in writing, by ou enviados por escrito, por correio eletrônico ou electronic data transmission or any other means of por qualquer outro meio de comunicação, computando-se como presentes na reunião da Diretoria os membros que assim votarem. Artigo 24 - Todos os atos, contratos ou documentos que impliquem responsabilidade para a Companhia, ou desonerem terceiros de responsabilidade ou obrigações para com a Companhia deverão, sob pena de não produzirem efeitos contra a mesma, ser assinados (i) por 2 (dois) diretores executivos; (ii) por 1 (um) diretor executivo em conjunto com um procurador, nos limites do seu instrumento de mandato; (iii) por 2 (dois) procuradores, nos limites dos seus instrumentos de mandato; ou (iv) excepcionalmente, desde que seja fundamentada a necessidade, por um único diretor ou por um único procurador constituído para esse fim, quando previamente autorizado pela Diretoria Executiva. Parágrafo 1º - As procurações outorgadas pela Companhia deverão:(i) ser assinadas por 2 (dois) diretores executivos; (ii) especificar expressamente os poderes conferidos;e (iii) conter prazo de validade limitado a no máximo 1 (um) ano, sem poderes para substabelecimento, com exceção: (a) das procurações "ad judicia" e "ad judicia et extra", que poderão ser substabelecidas e outorgadas por prazo indeterminado;e (b) das procurações outorgadas a instituições financeiras, que poderão ser estabelecidas pelo prazo do(s) respectivo(s) contrato(s) de financiamento. Parágrafo 2º - Ressalvado o disposto neste Estatuto, a Companhia poderá ser representada por um único diretor ou um único procurador (i) na prática de atos de simples rotina administrativa, inclusive, mas não se limitando, aos praticados perante repartições públicas em geral, autarquias, associações, agências reguladoras, fundações, Ministério Público, empresas públicas, sociedade de economia mista, órgãos de proteção ao crédito, communication, and those who vote through any of these means shall be computed as present at the Board of Executive Officers' Meeting. Article 24 - All the acts, agreements or documents that imply liability to the Company, or release third parties from liability or obligations to the Company, under the penalty of not being effective against it, shall be signed (i) by 2 (two) Executive Officers; (ii) by one (1) Executive Officer jointly with an attorney- in-fact, within the limits of the powers of attorney granted; (iii) by 2 (two) attorneys-in-fact, within the limits of the powers of attorney granted; or (iv) exceptionally, with a justified demand, by a single Executive Officer or a single attorney-in-fact named for the specific purpose, subject to prior authorization by the Board of Executive Officers. Paragraph 1 - The powers of attorney granted by the Company shall: (i) be signed by two (2) Executive Officers,; (ii) expressly specify the powers granted; and (iii) state a validity term limited to a maximum of 1 (one) year, without authorization to delegation of powers, with the exception of: (a) "ad judicia" and "ad judicia et extra" powers of attorney, that may be delegated and granted for an undetermined period of time,; and (b) the powers of attorney granted to financial institutions, which may be established for the respective period(s) of time of the financing contract(s). Paragraph 2 - With due regard to provision herein, the Company may be represented by a single executive officer or a single attorney-in-fact (i) to perform merely administrative routine acts, including, but not limited to, those practiced before public agencies in general, quasi-governmental agencies, associations, regulatory agencies, foundations, Public Prosecutor Officer, state-owned companies, joint private and public stock companies, Board of Juntas Comerciais, Justiça do Trabalho, INSS, Trade, Labor Court, the National Institute of Social FGTS e seus bancos arrecadadores, (ii) em outros Security (INSS), the Employee Severance Fund atos que não importem em assunção de (FGTS) and its collecting banks,; (ii) in other acts that obrigações ou na desoneração de obrigações de do not imply assumption of obligation or the release terceiros, incluindo, mas não se limitando, a atos of third parties' obligations, including, but not limited perante as concessionárias, permissionárias e to, acts before the concessionaires, permissionaires autorizadas de serviços públicos ; (iii) para or authorized agencies of utility; (iii) to protect its preservação de seus direitos em processos rights in administrative proceedings or any other administrativos ou de qualquer natureza, e no proceedings, and to perform tax, labor and social cumprimento de suas obrigações fiscais, security obligations,; (iv) to endorse negotiable trabalhistas ou previdenciárias; iv) no endosso de instruments for purpose of collection or deposit in títulos para efeitos de cobrança ou depósito em bank accounts held by the Company; (v) before the contas bancárias da Companhia; (v) junto a órgãos credit protection agencies; (vi) in the public or private de proteção ao crédito; (vi) em processos biding processes, including, but not limited to, licitatórios públicos e privados, incluindo, mas não perform record update, registration, submission of se limitando, a atualização cadastral, declarations, accreditation and other acts that do not credenciamento, envio de declarações, habilitação, result in assumption of obligations to the Company; dentre outros atos que não gerem obrigações para and (vii) to receive summons, service of process, a Companhia; e (vii) para fins de recebimento de notification or writs, or further to represent the intimações, citações, notificações ou interpelações, Company before any Court. ou, ainda, para representação da Companhia em qualquer juízo. Parágrafo 3º - É vedado aos representantes da Paragraph 3 - It is prohibited to the representatives Companhia praticar atos estranhos ao objeto of the Company to perform any acts strange to the social, bem como prestar garantias, celebrar corporate purpose, as well as to give guarantees, contratos de mútuo e/ou assumir obrigações em execute loan agreements and/or undertake benefício ou em favor de terceiros sem o prévio e obligations to the benefit or in favor of third parties expresso consentimento do Conselho de without prior and express consent of the Board of Administração, sendo ineficazes em relação à Directors, being the acts performed in violation of this Companhia os atos praticados em violação ao provision considered without effect in relation to the estabelecido neste dispositivo. Company. Artigo 25 - Compete a qualquer membro da Article 25 - It is the duty of any member of the Board Diretoria Executiva, além de exercer os poderes e of Executive Officers, in addition to the exercise of atribuições conferidos pelo presente Estatuto, the powers and duties assigned by these Bylaws, to cumprir outras funções que vierem a ser fixadas perform other functions that may be determined by pelo Conselho de Administração. the Board of Directors Artigo 26 - O Diretor Presidente poderá afastar Article 26 - The Chief Executive Officer may dismiss qualquer membro da Diretoria Executiva, devendo any member of the Board of Executive Officers, and informar a sua decisão e os motivos que a shall inform his/her decision and the reasons fundamentam ao Conselho de Administração, supporting it to the Board of Directors, and the devendo ser confirmada a demissão na próxima dismissal shall be confirmed in the subsequent reunião do referido órgão. As funções do Diretor meeting of said body. The duties of the removed Vice-Presidente afastado serão, até a nomeação Executive Vice-President shall be performed by the do substituto, desempenhadas pelo diretor Officer appointed by the Chief Executive Officer until designado pelo Diretor Presidente. the election of the substitute by the Board of Directors. CAPÍTULO V CHAPTER V DO CONSELHO FISCAL THE FISCAL COUNCIL Artigo 27 - O Conselho Fiscal será composto por Article 27 - The Fiscal Council shall be composed of 03 (três) membros efetivos e igual número de three (3) effective members and an equal number of suplentes, todos eleitos e destituíveis pela alternates, which may be elected and dismissed by Assembleia Geral, com mandato unificado de 1 the Shareholders' Meeting, with a unified term of (um) ano, sendo permitida a reeleição. office of one (1) year, reelection being permitted. Parágrafo 1º - Ao menos 1 (um) dos membros do Paragraph 1 - At least 1 (one) of the members of the Conselho Fiscal será considerado membro Fiscal Council shall be considered as professional profissional de acordo com e legislação e member according to the applicable legislation and regulamentação aplicável. regulations. Parágrafo 2º - A posse dos membros do Conselho Paragraph 2 - The members of the Fiscal Council, Fiscal, efetivos e suplentes, fica condicionada à effective and alternates, shall be invested in their assinatura de termo de posse, lavrado no livro de respective offices upon signing the proper of atas das reuniões do Conselho Fiscal que deve investiture, drawn up in the book of the minutes of contemplar sua sujeição à cláusula the meetings of the Fiscal Council, which shall compromissória referida no artigo 35 deste contemplate the arbitration clause established in Estatuto Social, bem como ao atendimento dos article 35 herein as well as the attendance of the requisitos legais e regulamentares aplicáveis. applicable legal and regulatory requirements. Parágrafo 3º- No caso de impedimento ou Paragraph 3 - In the case of impediment or renúncia de membro efetivo, assumirá seu resignation of any effective member, the respective respectivo suplente até a eleição de seu substituto alternate shall assume the effective position until the pela Assembleia Geral. election of a substitute by the Shareholders' Meeting. Parágrafo 4º- Os honorários dos membros do Paragraph 4 - The fees of the Fiscal Council Conselho Fiscal serão fixados pela Assembleia members shall be fixed by the Annual Shareholders' Geral Ordinária. Meeting. Parágrafo 5º - O Conselho Fiscal terá Paragraph 5 - The Fiscal Council shall function funcionamento permanente. permanently. Parágrafo 6º - O Conselho Fiscal terá um Paragraph 6 - The Fiscal Council shall have a Presidente que será nomeado por seus membros Chairman who will be elected by its members in the na primeira reunião que ocorrer após sua eleição. first meeting that takes place after the election of the members of the Fiscal Council. CAPITULO VI CHAPTER VII THE FISCAL YEAR DO EXERCÍCIO SOCIAL Artigo 28 - O exercício social terminará em 31 de Article 28 - The fiscal year shall end on December dezembro de cada ano, quando serão elaboradas 31st of each year, when the corresponding financial as demonstrações financeiras do exercício, statements shall be prepared, noting that quarterly observado que serão também elaboradas financial statements shall also be prepared, except in demonstrações financeiras a cada trimestre, the last quarter of each year. The financial excetuado o último de cada ano. As statements of the fiscal year shall, after opinion of the demonstrações financeiras do exercício social Board of Directors and Fiscal Council, be submitted serão, após manifestação dos Conselhos de to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, together with a Administração e Fiscal, submetidas à Assembleia proposal for the allocation of the fiscal year result. Geral Ordinária, juntamente com proposta de destinação do resultado do exercício. Parágrafo 1º - A Companhia e os seus membros Paragraph 1 - The Company and its management da administração deverão, pelo menos uma vez ao members shall, at least once a year, hold a public ano, realizar reunião pública com analistas e meeting with analysts and any interested parties, to quaisquer outros interessados, para divulgar disclose information in respect of its economic- informações quanto à sua situação econômico- financial situation, projects and perspectives. financeira, projetos e perspectivas. Paragraph 2 - O lucro líquido do exercício terá Paragraph 2 - The net profit of the fiscal year shall obrigatoriamente a seguinte destinação: be mandatorily allocated as follows: 5% (cinco por cento), antes de qualquer outra (a) five per cent (5%), before any other allocation, to destinação, para a formação da reserva legal, até form the legal reserve, until it reaches twenty per atingir 20% (vinte por cento) do capital social cent (20%) of the subscribed capital stock; subscrito; (b) pagamento de dividendo obrigatório, observado (b) payment of mandatory dividend, with due regard o disposto no Artigo 29 deste Estatuto; o lucro remanescente, ressalvada deliberação em contrário da Assembleia Geral, será destinado à formação de reserva de reforço de capital de giro, cujo total não poderá exceder o valor do capital social subscrito; e em caso de prejuízo no exercício, as reservas constituídas de lucros, de capital e legal poderão ser utilizadas para absorver o prejuízo remanescente, sendo a reserva legal a última a ser absorvida. Artigo 29 - A Companhia distribuirá como dividendo, em cada exercício social, no mínimo 25% (vinte e cinco por cento) do lucro líquido do exercício, ajustado nos termos do artigo 202 da Lei nº 6.404/76. Parágrafo Único - Por deliberação do Conselho de Administração, conforme disposto neste Estatuto, o dividendo obrigatório poderá ser pago antecipadamente, no curso do exercício e até a Assembleia Geral Ordinária que determinar o respectivo montante; o valor do dividendo antecipado será compensado com o do dividendo obrigatório do exercício. A Assembleia Geral Ordinária determinará o pagamento do saldo do dividendo obrigatório, se houver. Artigo 31 - A Companhia poderá levantar balanço semestral em 30 de junho de cada ano e poderá, por determinação do Conselho de Administração, levantar balanços em períodos menores. Paragráfo 1º - O Conselho de Administração poderá declarar dividendos intermediários ou intercalares, nos termos da lei. Paragráfo 2º - O Conselho de Administração to provision in Article 29 hereof; the remaining profit, except as otherwise resolved by the Shareholders' Meeting, shall be allocated to form the working capital reinforcement reserve, the total of which shall not exceed the amount of the subscribed capital stock; and in the event of loss in the year, the accrued reserves of profits, of capital and legal may be used to absorb the remaining loss, being the legal reserve the last to be absorbed. Article 29 - The Company shall distribute as dividend, in every fiscal year, a minimum of twenty- five per cent (25%) of the net profit of the fiscal year, adjusted according to the terms of Article 202 of Corporate Law. Sole Paragraph - By resolution of the Board of Directors, in accordance with these Bylaws, the mandatory dividend may be paid in advance, in the course of the fiscal year and until the Annual Shareholders' Meeting that decides on the respective amount; the amount of the advanced dividend shall be offset against the mandatory dividend of the fiscal year. The Annual Shareholders' Meeting shall decide on the payment of the existing mandatory dividend balance. Article 30 - The Company may prepare the semiannual balance on June 30th of each year and may, by resolution of the Board of Directors, prepare balances for shorter periods. Paragraph 1 - The Board of Directors may declare interim and periodical dividends, pursuant to the law. Paragraph 2 - The Board of Directors may declare poderá declarar juros sobre o capital próprio, nos termos da lei e imputá-los ao pagamento do dividendo mínimo obrigatório. Artigo 31 -Os dividendos, salvo deliberação em contrário da Assembleia Geral, serão pagos no prazo máximo de 60 (sessenta) dias contados da data da deliberação de sua distribuição e, em qualquer caso, dentro do exercício social. Artigo 32 - Nos exercícios em que for pago o dividendo mínimo obrigatório, a Assembleia Geral poderá atribuir aos Órgãos da Administração participação nos lucros, respeitados os limites da lei, cabendo ao Conselho de Administração definir a respectiva distribuição. Artigo 33 - Os dividendos declarados não renderão juros nem serão corrigidos monetariamente e, se não forem reclamados no prazo de 3 (três) anos, contado do início do seu pagamento, prescreverão em favor da Companhia. CAPÍTULO VII ALIENAÇÃO DE CONTROLE interest on equity, pursuant to the law and allocate them to the payment of the minimum mandatory dividend. Article 31 - The dividends, except as otherwise decided by the Shareholders' Meeting, shall be paid no later than sixty (60) days counted as of the date of the decision on their distribution and, in any case, within the fiscal year. Article 32 - In the fiscal years in which the minimum mandatory dividend is paid, the Shareholders' Meeting may allocate to the Management Bodies a profit sharing, with due regard to the limits of the law, and the Board of Directors shall define the respective distribution. Article 33 - The declared dividends shall neither accrue interest nor be adjusted for inflation and, if they are not claimed within three (3) years as of the date of the beginning of the respective payment, they shall become time-barred in favor of the Company. CHAPTER VII TRANSFER OF CONTROL Artigo 34 - A alienação direta ou indireta de controle da Companhia, tanto por meio de uma única operação, como por meio de operações sucessivas, deverá ser contratada sob a condição de que o adquirente do controle se obrigue a realizar oferta pública de aquisição de ações, tendo por objeto as ações de emissão da Companhia de titularidade dos demais acionistas, observando as condições e os prazos previstos na legislação e na regulamentação em vigor e no Regulamento do Novo Mercado, de forma a assegurar-lhes tratamento igualitário àquele dado ao alienante. Parágrafo Único - No momento da transferência Article 34 - The direct or indirect disposal of control of the Company, whether through a single transaction or through a series of successive transactions, shall be contracted under condition that the acquirer of control undertakes to carry out a tender offer, for the shares issued by the Company held by the other shareholders, subject to the conditions and terms set forth by the applicable legislation and the rules of Novo Mercado, in order to ensure all shareholders an equal treatment as that of the selling shareholder. Sole Paragraph - At the time of a transfer of do controle acionário, a administração da Companhia declarará o cumprimento das leis e regulamentos e o tratamento igualitário e justo do adquirente a cada acionista, nas condições da transação. controlling interest, the management bodies of the company shall declare the compliance with laws and regulations and the equal and fair treatment to each shareholder from the acquirer under the conditions of the transaction. CAPÍTULO VIII CHAPTER VIII JUÍZO ARBITRAL ARBITRATION Artigo 35 - A Companhia, seus acionistas, membros da administração e os membros do Conselho Fiscal, efetivos e suplentes, se houver, obrigam-se a resolver, por meio de arbitragem, perante a Câmara de Arbitragem do Mercado, na forma de seu Regulamento, qualquer controvérsia que possa surgir entre eles, relacionada com ou oriunda da sua condição de emissor, acionistas, membros da administração e membros do Conselho Fiscal, em especial, decorrentes das disposições contidas na Lei 6.385/76, na Lei 6.404/76, no Estatuto Social da Companhia, nas normas editadas pelo Conselho Monetário Nacional, pelo Banco Central do Brasil e pela Comissão de Valores Mobiliários, bem como nas demais normas aplicáveis ao funcionamento do mercado de capitais em geral, além daquelas constantes do Regulamento do Novo Mercado, dos demais regulamentos da B3 e do Contrato de Participação no Novo Mercado. Parágrafo Único - Fica eleito o Foro da Comarca de Campinas para qualquer medida cautelar ou de urgência que se fizer necessária enquanto não for instaurado o Tribunal Arbitral. Article 35 - The Company, the shareholders, the management members and the members of the Fiscal Counsel, effective or alternates, if any, undertake to settle, by arbitration before the Market Arbitration Chamber, according to Novo Mercado rules, any controversy that may arise between them, related to or arising from, their position of issuer, shareholders, management members and members of the Fiscal Council, specially, the application, validity, effectiveness, interpretation, violation and effects of the provisions of Federal Law 6,385/76, Federal Law 6,404/76, these Bylaws, the rules and regulations of the Brazilian National Monetary Council, the Brazilian Central Bank and by CVM, as well as in the applicable rules for the capital market in general, besides those set forth in the Novo Mercado Regulation, other regulations from B3, and of the Novo Mercado Participation Agreement. Sole Paragraph - The Jurisdiction of the City of Campinas is elected for any precautionary or urgent measures that may be necessary until the Arbitration proceed has been established. CAPITULO IX CHAPTER IX RETIRADA, DISSOLUÇÃO E LIQUIDAÇÃO WITHDRAWAL, DISSOLUTION AND WINDING UP Artigo 36 - O exercício do direito de retirada se dará nos termos da lei, sendo o acionista retirante reembolsado pelo valor patrimonial das ações que Article 36 - The withdrawal right can be exercised pursuant to the law, being the withdrawing shareholder reimbursed by the equity value of its detiver, calculado na data de solicitação de sua retirada. Artigo 37 - A Companhia se dissolverá nos casos previstos em lei, competindo ao Conselho de Administração determinar o modo de liquidação e nomear o liquidante. Artigo 38 - É vedada a concessão de financiamento ou de garantia de qualquer espécie a terceiros, sob qualquer modalidade, para negócios estranhos ao objeto social da Companhia. Artigo 39 - Os valores monetários referidos nos Artigos deste Estatuto foram atualizados na data base de 1º de janeiro de 2020, e serão corrigidos no início de cada exercício social, com base na variação do IGP-M da Fundação Getúlio Vargas ocorrida no exercício anterior; e, na falta deste, por outro índice publicado pela mesma Fundação que reflita a perda do poder de compra da moeda nacional ocorrida no período. shares, calculated on the date of the withdrawal request. Article 37 - The Company shall be winded up in the events provided in the law, and the Board of Directors shall decide on how the liquidation will take place and appoint the liquidator. Article 38 - The Company may not provide financing or guarantee of any type to third parties, under any form, for activities not included in the corporate purpose of the Company. Article 39 - The monetary values referred to the Articles herein were restated on the reference date of January 1st, 2020, and shall be adjusted, in the beginning of each fiscal year, based on the IGP-M variation announced by Fundação Getulio Vargas - FGV of the previous corporate year; and in the absence thereof, by another index published by the same Foundation reflecting the same loss of purchasing power of the national currency that occurred in the period. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer CPFL Energia SA published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 21:11:06 UTC 0 Latest news on CPFL ENERGIA S.A. 05:22p CPFL ENERGIA S A : Mapa Detalhado Final de Votação - AGO/E de 27/07/2020 PU 05:12p CPFL ENERGIA S A : Ata da AGO/E de 27/07/2020 PU 07/28 CPFL ENERGIA S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 07/27 CPFL ENERGIA S A : NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS - Dividend PU 06/26 CPFL ENERGIA S A : Distance voting ballot - egm of july 27,2020 PU 06/26 CPFL ENERGIA S A : Distance voting ballot - agm of july 27, 2020 PU 06/16 CPFL ENERGIA S A : Minutes of the 412th Meeting of the Board of Directors PU 06/09 CPFL ENERGIA S A : 1Q20 Transcription PU 05/28 CPFL ENERGIA S A : Minutes of the 410th Meeting of the Board of Directors PU 05/15 CPFL ENERGIA S A : 1Q20 Conference Call Presentation PU Financials BRL USD Sales 2020 27 426 M 5 160 M 5 160 M Net income 2020 2 797 M 526 M 526 M Net Debt 2020 15 657 M 2 946 M 2 946 M P/E ratio 2020 13,3x Yield 2020 3,92% Capitalization 35 224 M 6 680 M 6 627 M EV / Sales 2020 1,86x EV / Sales 2021 1,76x Nbr of Employees 9 716 Free-Float 16,3% Chart CPFL ENERGIA S.A. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends CPFL ENERGIA S.A. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 7 Average target price 36,15 BRL Last Close Price 30,57 BRL Spread / Highest target 41,8% Spread / Average Target 18,3% Spread / Lowest Target 1,41% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Gustavo Estrella Chief Executive Officer & Director Bo Wen Chairman Luís Henrique Ferreira Pinto Vice President-Regulated Operations Yue Hui Pan Chief Financial Officer & IR Officer Antonio Kandir Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) CPFL ENERGIA S.A. -14.01% 6 604 NEXTERA ENERGY 17.71% 139 574 ENEL S.P.A. 11.27% 94 149 IBERDROLA 18.36% 80 791 DOMINION ENERGY, INC. -2.34% 67 879 DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION -7.15% 62 235