CPFL Energia S A : DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT - AGM OF JULY 27, 2020

Last update: 06/26/2020

Shareholder's Name

Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF E-mail

Instructions on how to cast your vote

This remote voting form (the "Form") refers to the annual general meeting of CPFL Energia S.A. ("CPFL Energia" or the "Company"), to be held on July 27, 2020, at 03:00 p.m. (the "AGM"), and must be completed by shareholders opting to exercise their right to remote voting, pursuant to article 121, sole paragraph of Law 6,404/1976, as amended ("Brazilian Corporate Law") and Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) Ruling 481/2009, as amended ("ICVM 481").

Shareholders that wish to exercise their right to remote voting must complete the above sections with their full name (or corporate name, if a legal entity), and their enrollment number in the National Register of Legal Entities (CNPJ) or Individual Taxpayers' Register (CPF) of the Ministry of Economy. It is recommendable to complete the e-mail address, but not mandatory.

In order for this Form to be deemed valid and for the votes cast to be computed in the AGM quorum (i) all sections must be duly completed; (ii) all its pages must be initialed by the shareholders (or by their legal representative, as the case may be); and (iii) finally, the shareholders (or their legal representative, as the case may be) must sign it.

The deadline for submission of this Form directly to the Company or through service providers (under article 21-B of ICVM 481) is July 20, 2020. The Forms received after said date will be disregarded.

Election of members of the Board of Directors

With regards the election of members of the Board of Directors, the remote voting form shall give to the shareholder: (1) the option to require the adoption of the separate election of a member to the Board of Directors, under the terms of the article 141, paragraph 4, item "I" of the Brazilian Corporate Law, pursuant to Simple Question No. 8; and (2) the option to require the adoption of the cumulative voting process, pursuant to article 141 of the Brazilian Corporate Law, pursuant to Simple Question No. 10.

The Management informs that there was no request of inclusion of candidates to the Board Directors appointed by minority shareholders in this Form, pursuant to the terms of CVM Instruction No. 481/2009. Therefore, shareholders who opt to exercise their right to remote voting will be unable to know the names, curriculum and other relevant information of any candidate that may be nominated thereafter, as well as to participate in their election, whether participating in the in the separated or in the general election, even though if fulfilled the minimal percentage of ten percent (10%) of the voting capital for separate election and five per cent (5%) of the voting capital for the adoption of the cumulative voting process (in both cases the sum of votes in person and distance).

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

Shareholders that opt to exercise their right to remote voting may complete and send the Form directly to the Company, or deliver completion instructions to appropriate service providers, in accordance with the guidelines below.

1. Remote Voting Directly

Shareholders that opt to exercise their right to remote voting, by sending this Form directly to the Company, must deliver the documents listed below to the mailing address located at Rua Jorge de Figueiredo Correa, 1632, part, Jardim Professora Tarcília, Zip Code 13087-397, c/o Investor Relations Office:

(i) hard copy of this Form, duly completed, initialed and signed; and

(ii) simple copy of the following documents, as the case may be:

(a) individual shareholders: identification document with photo. Examples: Identity Card, National Registry of Foreigners, National Drivers License or officially recognized professional class cards;

(b) corporate shareholders: identification document with photo of the legal representative(s), simple copy of the latest consolidated bylaws or articles of association, and corporate documents evidencing the shareholder's legal representation; and

(c) shareholders incorporated as an Investment Fund: identity document with photo of the representative(s) of the administrator (or of the manager, as the case may be) of the Investment Fund, simple copy of the latest consolidated rules of the fund; certified copy of the latestconsolidated bylaws or acts of incorporation of the administrator or manager, as the case may be, and corporate documents evidencing the representation powers (minutes of election of directors and/or the power-of-attorney).

2. Remote Voting through Service Providers

Shareholders that opt to exercise their right to remote voting through service providers must deliver their voting instructions to their respective custodians or to the registrar of the shares issued by the Company, depending on whether their shares are or not deposited at a central depositary, and provided that the rules determined thereby are observed.

For this purpose, shareholders must contact their custodians or the registrar of the shares issued by the Company, and verify the procedures established thereby for issuance of voting instructions via Remote Voting Form, as well as the documents and information that may be required thereby.

The Company explains that conflicting voting instructions will be disregarded, meaning those given by one same shareholder that voted on the same resolution differently in Remote Voting Forms delivered by different service providers.

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company

E-mail:ri@cpfl.com.br/ assembleias@cpfl.com.br

Mailing address: Rua Jorge de Figueiredo Correa, 1632, part, Jardim Professora Tarcília, Zip Code 13087-397, Campinas/SP c/o Investor Relations Office.

Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number Banco do Brasil S.A. Business Solutions Management Division of Scripture and Trustee (Divisão de Escrituração e Trustee) - GECID Rua Lélio Gama, No 105, 38th floor, Rio de Janeiro/RJ E-mail:aescriturais@bb.com.br Phone: +55 21 3808-3715 Contact Person: Thales Okamoto E-mail:aescriturais@bb.com.brTel: (55 21) 3808-3715 Contact person: Thales Okamoto

Resolutions concerning the Annual General Meeting (AGM)

Simple Resolution 1. 1. To acknowledge the management accounts, examine, discuss and vote on the Company's Financial Statements, the Independent Auditor's Report and the Fiscal Council's Report for the fiscal year ended on December 31st, 2019. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution 2. 2. To approve the proposal of allocation of net income for the fiscal year ended December 31st, 2019 and the distribution of dividends. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution 3. 3. To define, according to the Management Proposal, as seven (7) the number of members for the Board of Directors, pursuant to article 15 of the Company's Bylaws, being two (2) Independent Members. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution 4. 4. Resolve on qualification of Messrs. Antonio Kandir and Marcelo Amaral Moraes as independent member candidates of the Board of Directors.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Election of the board of directors by candidate - Total members to be elected: 7 5. Nomination of candidates for the board of directors (the shareholder may nominate as many candidates as there are vacancies to be filled in the election Bo Wen [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Shirong Lyu [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Gustavo Estrella Marcelo Amaral Moraes [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ Li Hong [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Anselmo Henrique Seto Leal [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain 6. In the event of adoption of the multiple vote election process, should the votes corresponding to your shares be distributed in equal percentages to the candidates you have chosen? [If the shareholder chooses to abstain and the election occurs by the multiple voting process, his vote must be counted as an abstention in the respective resolution of the meeting.] [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain 7. Visualization of all candidates to indicate the % (percentage) of votes to be attributed Bo Wen [ ] % Shirong Lyu [ ] % Gustavo Estrella [ ] % Antonio Kandir [ ] % Marcelo Amaral Moraes [ ] % Li Hong [ ] % Anselmo Henrique Seto Leal [ ] %

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Antonio Kandir [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain ] Abstain

Simple Question

8. 8. Do you request the adoption of the separate election of a member to the Board of Directors, under the terms of the article 141, paragraph 4, item "I" of Brazilian Corporate Law? In case you choose "no" or "abstain", your shares will not be computed for the request of separate election of achoose "no" or "abstain", your shares will not be computed for the request of separate election of a Board of Director's member. [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

Simple Question 9. 9. Do you wish to vote in the separate election for any of the candidates suggested by the Companys management as independent members of the Board of Directors? (the shareholder may appoint only one member of the Board of Directors) [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

Simple Question 10. 10. Do you wish to apply for the adoption of the cumulative voting process for election of the board of directors, pursuant to article 141 of Law 6,404/1976? [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution 11. 11. Resolve on the management proposal for setting the overall annual amount of the Companys management remuneration for the period from May 2020 to April 2021. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Election of the fiscal council by candidate - Total members to be elected: 3 12. Nomination of candidates for the fiscal council (the shareholder may nominate as many candidates as there are vacancies to be filled in the general election) Vinicius Nishioka (Sitting/Efetivo) / Chenggang Liu (Alternate/Suplente) [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Ran Zhang (Sitting/Efetivo) / Jia Jia (Alternate/Suplente) [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Ricardo Florence dos Santos (Sitting/Efetivo) / Reginaldo Ferreira Alexandre (Alternate/Suplente) [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Question 13. 13. Do you request the adoption of the separate election of a member to the Fiscal Council, under the terms of the article 161, paragraph 4, item "a" of Brazilian Corporate Law? In case you choose "no" or "abstain", your shares will not be computed for the request of separate election of a Fiscal Council's member. [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

Simple Question

14. 14. Do you wish to vote for any of the candidates below in the separate election for a member of the Fiscal Council? (the shareholder may appoint only one Effective Council Member and his Alternate Council Member)

Vinicius Nishioka (Effective Council Member) / Chenggang Liu (Alternate Council Member)

Ran Zhang (Effective Council Member) / Jia Jia (Alternate Council Member)

Ran Zhang (Effective Council Member) / Jia Jia (Alternate Council Member) Ricardo Florence dos Santos (Effective Council Member) / Reginaldo Ferreira Alexandre (Alternate Council Member) [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution 15. 15. Resolve on the management proposal for setting the overall annual amount of the Companys Fiscal Council remuneration for the period from May 2020 to April 2021. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution 16. 16. Resolve on managements proposal to ratify the global compensation paid to the Companys management and members of the Fiscal Council for the period from May 2019 to April 2020. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Question 17. 17. If a second call notice for the AGM is necessary, can the voting instructions contained in this Form be also used if an AGM is held at second call? [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

City :__________________________________________________________________________

Date :__________________________________________________________________________

Signature :_____________________________________________________________________

Shareholder's Name :____________________________________________________________

Phone Number :__________________________________________________________________