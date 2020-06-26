CPFL Energia S A : DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT - EGM OF JULY 27,2020

Log in
06/26/2020 | 05:24pm EDT

Last update: 06/26/2020

Shareholder's Name

Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF

E-mail

Instructions on how to cast your vote

This remote voting form (the "Form") refers to the extraordinary general meeting of CPFL Energia S.A. ("CPFL Energia" or the "Company"), to be held on July 27, 2020, at 03:00 p.m. (the "EGM"), and must be completed by shareholders opting to exercise their right to remote voting, pursuant to article 121, sole paragraph of Law 6,404/1976, as amended and Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) Ruling 481/2009, as amended ("ICVM 481").

Shareholders that wish to exercise their right to remote voting must complete the above sections with their full name (or corporate name, if a legal entity), and their enrollment number in the National Register of Legal Entities (CNPJ) or Individual Taxpayers' Register (CPF) of the Ministry of Economy. It is recommendable to complete the e-mail address, but not mandatory.

In order for this Form to be deemed valid and for the votes cast to be computed in the EGM quorum (i) all sections must be duly completed; (ii) all its pages must be initialed by the shareholders (or by their legal representative, as the case may be); and (iii) finally, the shareholders (or their legal representative, as the case may be) must sign it.

The deadline for submission of this Form directly to the Company or through service providers (under article 21-B of ICVM 481) is July 20, 2020. The Forms received after said date will be disregarded.

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

Instructions for delivery, indicating the option to send directly to the Company or send completion instructions to the registrar or to the custodian

Shareholders that opt to exercise their right to remote voting may complete and send the Form directly to the Company, or deliver completion instructions to appropriate service providers, in accordance with the guidelines below.

1. Remote Voting Directly

Shareholders that opt to exercise their right to remote voting, by sending this Form directly to the Company, must deliver the documents listed below to the mailing address located at Rua Jorge de Figueiredo Correa, 1632, part, Jardim Professora Tarcília, Zip Code 13087-397, c/o Investor Relations Office:

  • (i) hard copy of this Form, duly completed, initialed and signed; and

  • (ii) simple copy of the following documents, as the case may be:

(a) individual shareholders: identification document with photo. Examples: Identity Card, National Registry of Foreigners, National Drivers License or officially recognized professional class cards;

(b) corporate shareholders: identification document with photo of the legal representative(s), simple copy of the latest consolidated bylaws or articles of association, and corporate documents evidencing the shareholder's legal representation; and

(c) shareholders incorporated as an Investment Fund: identity document with photo of the representative(s) of the administrator (or of the manager, as the case may be) of the Investment Fund, certified copy of the latest consolidated rules of the fund; simple copy of the latest consolidated bylaws or acts of incorporation of the administrator or manager, as the case may be, and corporate documents evidencing the representation powers (minutes of election of directors and/or the power-of-attorney).

2. Remote Voting through Service Providers

Shareholders that opt to exercise their right to remote voting through service providers must deliver their voting instructions to their respective custodians or to the registrar of the shares issued by the Company, depending on whether their shares are or not deposited at a central depositary, and provided that the rules determined thereby are observed.

For this purpose, shareholders must contact their custodians or the registrar of the shares issued by the Company, and verify the procedures established thereby for issuance of voting instructions via Remote Voting Form, as well as the documents and information that may be required thereby.

The Company explains that conflicting voting instructions will be disregarded, meaning those given

by one same shareholder that voted on the same resolution differently in Remote Voting Forms delivered by different service providers.

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company

Electronic address:ri@cpfl.com.br/ assembleias@cpfl.com.br

Mailing address: Rua Jorge de Figueiredo Correa, 1632, part, Jardim Professora Tarcília, Zip Code 13087-397, Campinas/SP c/o Investor Relations Office.

Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number

Banco do Brasil S.A.

Business Solutions Management

Division of Scripture and Trustee (Divisão de Escrituração e Trustee) - GECID Rua Lélio Gama, No 105, 38th floor, Rio de Janeiro/RJ

E-mail:aescriturais@bb.com.br

Phone: +55 21 3808-3715 Contact Person: Thales Okamoto

Resolutions concerning the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM)

Simple Resolution

1. To approve the amendment to the Companys Bylaws, as proposed by the Management to: I to amend items a, b and c of Art. 2 to improve the wording without changing the corporate purpose; II to amend Art. 5 to reflect the capital increase resulting from the exercise of stock options, within the limit of the authorized capital, approved in meetings of the Board of Directors (BoD) held on 06/12/19 and 06/27/19; III to amend Art. 6 to reflect the authorized capital following the exercise of stock options as above; IV to amend Art. 15 so that number of seats in the BoD are a minimum of 7 and a maximum of 9 and to change the term of office; V include items k and l in Art. 17 to reflect the corporate governance practices adopted; VI amend items i, k, m, n and s of Art. 17 and items i.1, i.2 and i.3 of Art. 21 to update the threshold of the jurisdiction, as provided in Art. 39 of the Bylaws; VII amend items a to j of the Sole § of Art. 18 to adjust the competences of the Executive Officers; VIII exclude item e of and include item g in Art. 21 to adjust the competences of the BoD and improve the wording; IX include a Sole § in Art. 22 to allow meetings of the BoD to be held remotely; X amend Art. 23 and its second and third §§ to adjust the form of representation of the Company; XI include new §§ 3rd and 6th in Art. 26 to include procedures applicable to the Fiscal Council; XII- include a sole § in Art. 35 to include a forum for precautionary or urgent measures in the event of arbitration; XIII to include Art. 36 to provide that any right of withdrawal shall be for equity value; XIV amend of Art. 39 to update the reference year of the monetary adjustment rule; XV adapt the relevant provisions of the Companys Bylaws to the new rules of the Novo Mercado Regulation; and XVI adjust the defined terms, expressions and wording of certain provisions of the Bylaws, as a result of the amendments proposed above and of addition improvements suggested; XVII reallocate certain provisions of the Bylaws for better organization and reading; and XVIII adjust the numbering and cross-reference.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution 2. 2. Approve the consolidation of Company's Bylaws.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Question

3. 3. If a second call notice for the EGM is necessary, can the voting instructions contained in this Form be also used if an EGM is held at second call?

[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

City :__________________________________________________________________________

Date :__________________________________________________________________________

Signature :_____________________________________________________________________

Shareholder's Name :____________________________________________________________

Phone Number :__________________________________________________________________

Disclaimer

CPFL Energia SA published this content on 26 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2020 21:23:05 UTC
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group