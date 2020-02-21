CPFL Energia S A : Minutes of the 402th Meeting of the Board of Directors

CPFL ENERGIA S.A.

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.186.133

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 02.429.144/0001-93

MINUTES OF THE 402nd MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

HELD ON FEBRUARY 14TH, 2020

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: At 4:00 p.m., on February 14 th , 2020 at the headquarters of the Company, located at Jorge de Figueiredo Correa Street, 1632 - parte - Jardim Professora Tarcília, ZIP code 13087-397 in the City of Campinas, State of São Paulo. CALL NOTICE: The meeting was called pursuant to Paragraph 3 rd , Article 17 of the Bylaws of CPFL Energia. ATTENDANCE: All the members of the Board of Directors ("Board"), pursuant to

Paragraph 7 th , Article 17 of the Bylaws. PRESIDING BOARD: Chairman - Bo Wen and Secretary - Valter Matta. MATTER DISCUSSED AND RESOLUTION TAKEN BY UNANIMOUS VOTE:

The reading of the Agenda was waived as all those present were aware of its contents. The Directors also resolved that these minutes will be drawn up in summary form, with the right to submit opinions and dissensions, which will be filed at the headquarters of the Company, and the publication of these minutes without the signatures of the directors and the suppression of strategic and/or confidential information.

After discussing and examining the item on the Agenda, the Directors, by unanimous vote of those present, resolved: