CPFL Energia S A : Minutes of the 402th Meeting of the Board of Directors

02/21/2020 | 02:05pm EST

CPFL ENERGIA S.A.

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.186.133

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 02.429.144/0001-93

MINUTES OF THE 402nd MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

HELD ON FEBRUARY 14TH, 2020

  1. DATE, TIME AND PLACE: At 4:00 p.m., on February 14th, 2020 at the headquarters of the Company, located at Jorge de Figueiredo Correa Street, 1632 - parte - Jardim Professora Tarcília, ZIP code 13087-397 in the City of Campinas, State of São Paulo.
  2. CALL NOTICE: The meeting was called pursuant to Paragraph 3rd, Article 17 of the Bylaws of CPFL Energia.
  3. ATTENDANCE: All the members of the Board of Directors ("Board"), pursuant to
    Paragraph 7th, Article 17 of the Bylaws.
  4. PRESIDING BOARD: Chairman - Bo Wen and Secretary - Valter Matta.
  5. MATTER DISCUSSED AND RESOLUTION TAKEN BY UNANIMOUS VOTE:

The reading of the Agenda was waived as all those present were aware of its contents. The Directors also resolved that these minutes will be drawn up in summary form, with the right to submit opinions and dissensions, which will be filed at the headquarters of the Company, and the publication of these minutes without the signatures of the directors and the suppression of strategic and/or confidential information.

After discussing and examining the item on the Agenda, the Directors, by unanimous vote of those present, resolved:

  1. To approve, in terms of the Board of Executive Officers' Resolution NO. 2020020-E, in substitution to the Resolution NO. 2020005-C, (i) the limit increase for the issuance of guarantee insurance policies from R$ 4,229,000,000.00 (four billion, two hundred and twenty- nine million reais) to the global amount of R$ 5,867,000,000.00 (five billion, eight hundred and sixty seven million reais), referring to the participation in auctions, lawsuits, as well as bilateral energy purchase and sale agreements in favor of its companies directly or indirectly controlled and any other directly or indirectly controlled subsidiaries, which that shall be incorporated in future, except the jointly-controlledcompanies: Foz do Chapecó Energia S.A. ("Foz do Chapecó"), Chapecoense Geração S.A. ("Chapecoense"), Centrais Elétricas da Paraíba ("EPASA"), Energética Barra Grande S.A. ("Baesa"), Companhia Energética Rio das Antas ("Ceran") and Campos Novos Energia S.A. ("Enercan"); and (ii) the granting of "aval" guarantee by CPFL Energia, regarding the abovementioned limit, on policies which have already been issued and on those to be issued.

6. CLOSURE: There being no further business to discuss, the meeting was closed and these minutes were drawn up, read, approved and signed by all present members and the secretary. Mr. Bo Wen (Chairman), Mr. Shirong Lyu, Mr. Hong Li, Mr. Yang Qu, Mr. Anselmo Henrique Seto Leal, Mr. Yumeng Zhao, Mr. Gustavo Estrella, Mr. Antonio Kandir, Mr. Marcelo Amaral Moraes and Mr. Valter Matta (Secretary).

For legal purposes, the Portuguese version shall prevail.

I hereby certify that this is copy of the original minutes drawn up in the Board of Directors'

Meetings Book.

Campinas, February 14th, 2020.

Valter Matta

(Secretary)

Bo Wen

(Chairman)

Disclaimer

CPFL Energia SA published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 19:04:04 UTC
