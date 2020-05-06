CPFL Energia S A : Minutes of the 409th Meeting of the Board of Directors 0 05/06/2020 | 06:14pm EDT Send by mail :

CPFL ENERGIA S.A. CPFL ENERGIA S.A. Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.186.133 NIRE 35.300.186.133 Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): CNPJ/MF nº 02.429.144/0001-93 02.429.144/0001-93 MINUTES OF THE 409th MEETING OF THE BOARD ATA DA 409ª REUNIÃO DO CONSELHO DE OF DIRECTORS ADMINISTRAÇÃO HELD ON APRIL 24th, 2020 REALIZADA EM 24 DE ABRIL DE 2020 DATE, TIME AND PLACE: At 03:00 p.m., on April 24 th , 2020, at the headquarters of the Company, located at Jorge de Figueiredo Correa Street, 1632 - parte - Jardim Professora Tarcília, ZIP code 13087- 397, in the City of Campinas, State of São Paulo. CALL NOTICE: The meeting was called pursuant to Paragraph 3 rd , Article 17 of the Bylaws of CPFL Energia. ATTENDANCE: All the members of the Board of Directors ("Board"), pursuant to Paragraph 7th, Article 17 of the Bylaws. DATA, HORA E LOCAL : Aos 24 (vinte e quatro) dias do mês de abril de 2020, às 15h00, na sede social da Companhia, localizada na Rua Jorge de Figueiredo Correa, 1632 - parte - Jardim Professora Tarcília, CEP 13087-397, na Cidade de Campinas, Estado de São Paulo. CONVOCAÇÃO: Convocada na forma do Parágrafo 3º, do Artigo 17, do Estatuto Social da CPFL Energia. PRESENÇAS: A totalidade dos membros do Conselho de Administração ("Conselho"), na forma do Parágrafo 7º, do Artigo 17, do Estatuto Social. 4. PRESIDING BOARD: Chairman - Bo Wen 4. MESA: Presidente - Bo Wen e Secretário and Secretary - Valter Matta. - Valter Matta. 5. MATTER DISCUSSED AND RESOLUTION 5. ASSUNTO TRATADO E DELIBERAÇÃO TAKEN BY UNANIMOUS VOTE: TOMADA POR UNANIMIDADE DE VOTOS: The reading of the Agenda was waived as all those present were aware of its contents. The Directors also resolved that these minutes will be drawn up in summary form, with the right to submit opinions and dissensions, which will be filed at the headquarters of Dispensada a leitura da Ordem do Dia, por ser de conhecimento de todos os presentes. Foi deliberado que a ata desta reunião será lavrada na forma de sumário, facultado o direito de apresentação de manifestações e dissidências, the Company, and the publication of these minutes without the signatures of the directors and the suppression of strategic and/or confidential information. After discussing and examining the item on the Agenda, the Directors, by unanimous vote of those present, resolved: que ficarão arquivadas na sede da Companhia e aprovada sua publicação, com a omissão das assinaturas dos conselheiros e a supressão de informações estratégicas e/ou confidenciais. Examinada e debatida a matéria constante da Ordem do Dia, foi tomada a deliberação a seguir pelo Conselho, por unanimidade de votos dos presentes: To approve, in terms of the Board of Executive Officers' Resolution No. 2020090-C, the granting of corporate guarantees and signing the Financial Agreements as Intervening Party by CPFL Energia S.A. ("CPFL Energia") to its controlled companies

Companhia Paulista de Força e Luz ("CPFL Paulista"),

Companhia Piratininga de Força e Luz ("CPFL Piratininga"), RGE Sul Distribuidora de Energia S.A.

("RGE") and Companhia Jaguari de Energia ("CPFL Santa Cruz") (jointly "Discos") in form of warranty, in the amount of up to R$ 3,470,000,000.00 (three billion, four hundred and seventy million reais), under the conditions and terms below, undertaking as guarantor and main payer of all amounts due under the Financing Agreements, in favor of Discos, expressly waiving the benefits of articles 366, 827 and 838 of the Civil Code, and taking responsibility , until the final settlement of the Financing Agreements, for the faithful and exact fulfillment of all the obligations assumed therein by Discos; as well as to recommend the favorable vote to its representatives in the deliberative bodies of Discos to: Aprovou, nos termos da Resolução de Diretoria n° 2020090-C, a concessão de garantias corporativas e celebração dos contratos de financiamento na qualidade de Interveniente pela CPFL Energia S.A. ("CPFL Energia") às suas sociedades controladas Companhia Paulista de

Força e Luz ("CPFL Paulista"), Companhia Piratininga de Força e Luz ("CPFL Piratininga"), RGE Sul Distribuidora de Energia S.A. ("RGE") e Companhia Jaguari de Energia ("CPFL Santa Cruz") (em conjunto "Discos"), na modalidade de fiança, no montante de até R$ 3.470.000.000,00 (três bilhões, quatrocentos e setenta milhões de reais), nas condições e prazos abaixo, obrigando- se como fiadora e principal pagadora de todos os valores devidos nos termos dos Contratos de Financiamento, em favor das Discos, renunciando expressamente aos benefícios dos artigos 366, 827 e 838 do Código Civil, e responsabilizando-se, até final liquidação dos Contratos de Financiamento, pelo fiel e exato cumprimento de todas as obrigações neles assumidas pelas Discos; bem como recomendou o voto favorável aos seus representantes nos órgãos deliberativos das Discos para: approval for the signing of the financing contract through the opening of credit between Discos and the Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento e Social ("BNDES") in the FINEM Direto modality, in the total amount of up to R$ 3,470,000,000.00 (three billion, four hundred and seventy million reais) under the following conditions:

(a.i) with estimated cost for all Financing Contracts in which interest will be payable, levied on the main debt, corresponding to the compound rate: (a.i.a) by the accumulated variation of the Índice Nacional de Preços ao Consumidor Amplo ("IPCA") released by IBGE, calculated on a pro rata temporis basis; (a.i.b) at the fixed interest rate of the Long Term Rate (TLP) defined in the contracting month, as provided for in the legislation; and (a.i.c) by the BNDES spread of 2.25% (two integers and twenty-five hundredths percent) per year, the latter two based on a calendar of 252 (two hundred and fifty-two) working days, calculated pro rata temporis, under compound capitalization, in accordance with the system provided for in the Financing Agreements; (a.ii) with a term of up to 20 (twenty years) years with a grace period until June 2023 and amortization until April 2040; (a.iii) the aforementioned funds will be used to implement the Discos Investment Plan for the period from January 2020 to December 2022, as follows: (a.iii.a) For CPFL Paulista, a credit in the maximum amount of R$ 1,315,507,300.00 (one billion, three hundred and fifteen million, five aprovação para celebração do contrato de financiamento mediante abertura de crédito entre as Discos e o Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social ("BNDES") na modalidade FINEM Direto, no valor total de até R$ 3.470.000.000,00 (três bilhões, quatrocentos e setenta milhões de reais) nas seguintes condições: (a.i) com custo estimado para todos os Contratos de Financiamento nos quais serão devidos juros remuneratórios, incidentes sobre o principal da dívida, correspondentes à taxa composta:

(a.i.a) pela variação acumulada do Índice Nacional de Preços ao Consumidor Amplo divulgado pelo

IBGE ("IPCA"), calculado de forma pro rata temporis,

(a.i.b) pela taxa de juros prefixada da Taxa de Longo Prazo definida no mês da contratação, conforme previsto na legislação; e

(a.i.c) pelo spread do BNDES de 2,25% (dois inteiros e vinte e cinco centésimos por cento) ao ano, estas duas últimas com base em um calendário de 252 (duzentos e cinquenta e dois) dias úteis, calculada de forma pro rata temporis, em regime de capitalização composta, de acordo com a sistemática prevista nos Contratos de Financiamento;

(a.ii) com prazo de até 20 (vinte anos) anos com período de carência até junho de 2023 e amortização até abril de 2040;

(a.iii) os referidos recursos serão destinados à implantação do Plano de Investimentos das Discos para o período de janeiro de 2020 a dezembro de 2022, conforme a seguir:

(a.iii.a) Para CPFL Paulista , um crédito no valor máximo de R$ 1.315.507.300,00 (um bilhão, trezentos e quinze milhões, quinhentos hundred and seven thousand and three hundred reais), intended for the implementation of the CPFL Paulista investments for the period from January 2020 to December 2022, divided into 2 (two) sub-credits:(1) Sub-credit "A", in the amount of up to R$ 312,595,800.00 (three hundred and twelve million, five hundred and ninety-five thousand and eight hundred reais); and (2) Sub- credit "B", in the amount of up to R$ 1,002,911,500.00 (one billion, two million, nine hundred and eleven thousand and five hundred reais) and the amortization should occur for: (i) Sub-credit "A", in 48 (forty-eight) monthly and successive installments, each in the amount of the main maturing of the debt, divided by the number of amortization installments not yet due, the first installment being due on July 15th, 2023; and (ii) Sub-credit "B", in a single installment, in the amount of the main maturing of the debt, maturing on July 15th, 2027; CPFL Paulista committing itself, in both cases, to settle with the last installment, on June 15th, 2027, all obligations arising from the respective Financing Agreement (ii-a) In case the concession granted to CPFL Paulista be renewed by the Granting Authority, with the signing of a new Concession Contract between CPFL Paulista and the Union, through the National Electric Energy Agency ("ANEEL"), with a term equal to or later than the date of the last installment indicated for Sub-credit "B ", And proven to BNDES until April 30th, 2027, the principal of the debt resulting from Sub-Credit" B "shall be paid to BNDES in 154 (one hundred and fifty-four) monthly and successive installments, each of them in the amount of the principal maturing of the debt, divided by the number of amortization installments not yet due, e sete mil e trezentos reais), destinado à implantação do Plano de Investimentos da CPFL Paulista para o período de janeiro de 2020 a dezembro de 2022, dividido em 2 (dois) subcréditos: (1) Subcrédito "A", no valor de até R$ 312.595.800,00 (trezentos doze milhões, quinhentos e noventa e cinco mil e oitocentos reais); e (2) Subcrédito "B", no valor de até R$ 1.002.911.500,00 (um bilhão, dois milhões, novecentos e onze mil e quinhentos reais) sendo que a amortização deverá ocorrer para: Subcrédito "A", em 48 (quarenta e oito) prestações mensais e sucessivas, cada uma delas no valor do principal vincendo da dívida, dividido pelo número de prestações de amortização ainda não vencidas, vencendo-se a primeira prestação em 15 de julho de 2023; e Subcrédito "B", em prestação única, no valor do principal vincendo da dívida, vencendo-se em 15 de julho de 2027; comprometendo-se a CPFL Paulista, em ambos os casos, a liquidar com a última prestação, em 15 de junho de 2027, todas as obrigações decorrentes do respectivo Contrato de Financiamento (ii-a) Caso a concessão outorgada à CPFL Paulista seja renovada pelo Poder Concedente, com a assinatura de um novo Contrato de Concessão entre a CPFL Paulista e a União, por intermédio da Agência Nacional de Energia Elétrica ("ANEEL"), com prazo de vigência igual ou posterior à data da última prestação indicada para o Subcrédito "B", e comprovada ao BNDES até 30 de abril de 2027, o principal da dívida decorrente do Subcrédito "B" deverá ser pago ao BNDES em 154 (cento e cinquenta e quatro) prestações the first installment being due on July 15th 2027 and the last installment on April 15th, 2040. (a.iii.b) For CPFL Piratininga, a credit in the maximum amount of R$ 424,487,900.00 (four hundred and twenty-fourmillion, four hundred and eighty-seventhousand and nine hundred reais), intended for the implementation of the Investment Plan of CPFL Piratininga for the period from January 2020 to December 2022, divided into 2 (two) sub-credits: (1) Sub-credit"A", in the amount of up to R$ 126,085,500.00 (one hundred and twenty-sixmillion, eighty-fivethousand and five hundred reais); and (2) Sub-credit"B", in the amount of up to R$ 298,402,400.00 (two hundred and ninety-eightmillion, four hundred and two thousand and four hundred reais), and amortization should occur for: (i) Sub-credit"A", in 60 (sixty) monthly and successive installments, each of them in the amount of the principal maturing of the debt, divided by the number of amortization installments not yet due, the first installment being due on July 15th 2023; and (ii) Sub-credit"B", in a single installment, in the amount of the principal, maturing on July 15th, 2028; CPFL Piratininga undertaking, in both cases, to settle with the last installment, on June 15th, 2028, all obligations arising from the respective Financing Agreement; (ii-a)If the concession granted to CPFL Piratininga is renewed by the Granting Authority, with the signing of a new Concession Agreement between CPFL Piratininga and the Union, through the National mensais e sucessivas, cada uma delas no valor do principal vincendo da dívida, dividido pelo número de prestações de amortização ainda não vencidas, vencendo-se a primeira prestação em 15 de julho de 2027 e a última prestação, em 15 de abril de 2040; (a.iii.b) Para CPFL Piratininga, um crédito no valor máximo de R$ 424.487.900,00 (quatrocentos e vinte e quatro milhões, quatrocentos e oitenta e sete mil e novecentos reais), destinado à implantação do Plano de Investimentos da CPFL Piratininga para o período de janeiro de 2020 a dezembro de 2022, dividido em 2 (dois) subcréditos: (1) Subcrédito "A", no valor de até R$ 126.085.500,00 (cento e vinte e seis milhões, oitenta e cinco mil e quinhentos reais); e (2) Subcrédito "B", no valor de até R$ 298.402.400,00 (duzentos e noventa e oito milhões, quatrocentos e dois mil e quatrocentos reais) sendo que a amortização deverá ocorrer para: (i) Subcrédito "A", em 60 (sessenta) prestações mensais e sucessivas, cada uma delas no valor do principal vincendo da dívida, dividido pelo número de prestações de amortização ainda não vencidas, vencendo- se a primeira prestação em 15 de julho de 2023; e (ii) Subcrédito "B", em prestação única, no valor do principal vincendo da dívida, vencendo-seem 15 de julho de 2028; comprometendo-sea CPFL Piratininga, em ambos os casos, a liquidar com a última prestação, em 15 de junho de 2028, todas as obrigações decorrentes do respectivo Contrato de Financiamento; (ii-a)Caso a concessão outorgada à CPFL Piratininga seja renovada Electric Energy Agency ("ANEEL"), with an effective term equal to or after the date of the last installment indicated for Sub-Credit "B", and proven to BNDES until April 30th, 2028, the principal of the debt resulting from Sub-Credit "B" shall be paid to BNDES in 142 (one hundred and forty two) monthly and successive installments, each in the amount of the principal, divided by the number of amortization installments not yet due, the first installment being due on July 15th 2028 and the last installment, in April 15th, 2040; (a.iii.c) For RGE, a credit in the maximum amount of R$ 1,485,619,500.00 (one billion, four hundred and eighty-five million, six hundred and nineteen thousand and five hundred reais), intended for the implementation of the Investment Plan of RGE for the period from January 2020 to December 2022, divided into 2 (two) sub-credits:(1) Sub-credit "A", in the amount of up to R$ 353,018,500.00 (three hundred and fifty-three million, eighteen thousand and five hundred reais); and (2) Sub-credit "B", in the amount of up to R$ 1,132,601,000.00 (one billion, one hundred and thirty-two million, six hundred and one thousand reais) and amortization should occur for: (i) Sub-credit "A", in 48 (forty eight) monthly and successive installments, each of them in the amount of the principal maturing of the debt, divided by the number of amortization installments not yet due, the first installment being due on July 15th 2023; and (ii) Sub-credit "B", in a pelo Poder Concedente, com a assinatura de um novo Contrato de Concessão entre a CPFL Piratininga e a União, por intermédio da Agência Nacional de Energia Elétrica ("ANEEL"), com prazo de vigência igual ou posterior à data da última prestação indicada para o Subcrédito "B", e comprovada ao BNDES até 30 de abril de 2028, o principal da dívida decorrente do Subcrédito "B" deverá ser pago ao BNDES em 142 (cento e quarenta e duas) prestações mensais e sucessivas, cada uma delas no valor do principal vincendo da dívida, dividido pelo número de prestações de amortização ainda não vencidas, vencendo-se a primeira prestação em 15 de julho de 2028 e a última prestação, em 15 de abril de 2040; (a.iii.c) Para RGE, um crédito no valor máximo de R$ 1.485.619.500,00 (um bilhão, quatrocentos e oitenta e cinco milhões, seiscentos e dezenove mil e quinhentos reais), destinado à implantação do Plano de Investimentos da RGE para o período de janeiro de 2020 a dezembro de 2022, dividido em 2 (dois) subcréditos: (1) Subcrédito "A", no valor de até R$ 353.018.500,00 (trezentos e cinquenta e três milhões, dezoito mil e quinhentos reais); e (2) Subcrédito "B", no valor de até R$ 1.132.601.000,00 (um bilhão, cento e trinta e dois milhões, seiscentos e um mil reais) sendo que a amortização deverá ocorrer para: (i) Subcrédito "A", em 48 (quarenta e oito) prestações mensais e sucessivas, cada uma delas no valor do principal vincendo da dívida, dividido pelo número de prestações de amortização ainda não vencidas, vencendo-se a primeira prestação em 15 de julho de 2023; single installment, in the amount of the principal, maturing on July 15th, 2027; RGE undertaking, in both cases, to settle with the last installment, on June 15th, 2027, all obligations arising from the respective Financing Agreement; (ii-a) If the concession granted to RGE is renewed by the Granting Authority, with the signing of a new Concession Agreement between RGE and the Union, through the National Electric Energy Agency ("ANEEL") , with an effective term equal to or after the date of the last installment indicated for Sub-Credit "B", and proven to BNDES until April 30th, 2027, the principal of the debt resulting from Sub-Credit "B" shall be paid to BNDES in 154 (one hundred and fifty-four) monthly and successive installments, each in the amount of the principal, divided by the number of amortization installments not yet due, the first installment being due on July 15th 2027 and the last installment, in April 15th, 2040; (a.iii.d) For CPFL Santa Cruz, a credit in the maximum amount of R$ 244,385,300.00 (two hundred and forty-fourmillion, three hundred and eighty-fivethousand and three hundred reais), intended for the implementation of the Investment Plan of CPFL Santa Cruz for the period from January 2020 to December 2022; and the amortization should occur in 202 (two hundred and two) monthly and successive installments, each of them in the amount of the principal maturing of the debt, divided by the number of amortization e (ii) Subcrédito "B", em prestação única, no valor do principal vincendo da dívida, vencendo-se em 15 de julho de 2027; comprometendo-se a RGE, em ambos os casos, a liquidar com a última prestação, em 15 de junho de 2027, todas as obrigações decorrentes do respectivo Contrato de Financiamento; (ii-a) Caso a concessão outorgada à RGE seja renovada pelo Poder Concedente, com a assinatura de um novo Contrato de Concessão entre a RGE e a União, por intermédio da Agência Nacional de Energia Elétrica ("ANEEL"), com prazo de vigência igual ou posterior à data da última prestação indicada para o Subcrédito "B", e comprovada ao BNDES até 30 de abril de 2027, o principal da dívida decorrente do Subcrédito "B" deverá ser pago ao BNDES em 154 (cento e cinquenta e quatro) prestações mensais e sucessivas, cada uma delas no valor do principal vincendo da dívida, dividido pelo número de prestações de amortização ainda não vencidas, vencendo- se a primeira prestação em 15 de julho de 2027 e a última prestação, em 15 de abril de 2040; (a.iii.d) Para CPFL Santa Cruz, um crédito no valor máximo de R$ 244.385.300,00 (duzentos e quarenta e quatro milhões, trezentos e oitenta e cinco mil e trezentos reais), destinado implantação do Plano de Investimentos da CPFL Santa Cruz para o período de janeiro de 2020 a dezembro de 2022; sendo que a amortização deverá ocorrer em 202 (duzentas e duas) prestações mensais e sucessivas, cada uma delas no valor do principal vincendo da dívida, dividido pelo número de prestações de amortização ainda não vencidas, vencendo- installments not yet due, the first installment being se a primeira prestação em 15 de julho de due on July 15th 2023, CPFL Santa Cruz 2023, comprometendo-se a CPFL Santa Cruz committing to settle with the last installment, on a liquidar com a última prestação, em 15 de April 15th, 2040, all obligations arising from the abril de 2040, todas as obrigações decorrentes respective Financing Agreement; do respectivo Contrato de Financiamento; (b) approval for hiring the custodian agent that will be (b) aprovação para contratação do banco responsible for maintaining the guarantee of the administrador que será responsável pela receivables, with the need to open up to 3 (three) bank manutenção de garantia dos recebíveis, com a accounts per Disco when contracting, as well as necessidade de abertura de até 3 (três) contas authorization to pay the expenses necessary to make correntes por Disco na contratação, bem como the contracting feasible said financing. autorização para o pagamento das despesas necessárias para viabilizar a contratação dos referidos financiamentos. (c) approval for the opening of up to 12 (twelve) new (c) aprovação para a abertura de até 12 (doze) bank accounts, with up to 3 (three) new accounts for novas contas correntes, sendo até 3 (três) novas each Disco, in order to fulfill contractual obligations of contas para cada Disco, com objetivo de cumprir reserve accounts (guarantees). obrigações contratuais de contas reservas (garantias). (d) approval of the constitution of Real and Personal (d) aprovação da constituição de Garantias Reais Guarantees, through the linking of receivables and e Fidejussórias, por meio de vinculação de presentation of a reserve account, by Discos, in order recebíveis e apresentação de conta reserva, pelas to ensure the punctual and full payment of the Discos, a fim de assegurar o pontual e integral obligations assumed by Discos under the Financing pagamento das obrigações assumidas pelas Agreements in which the payment of any obligations Discos no âmbito dos Contratos de Financiamento arising from the Financing Agreements will be no qual o pagamento de quaisquer obrigações guaranteed by: (i) fiduciary assignments, granted by decorrentes dos Contratos de Financiamento Discos in favor of BNDES, of the following rights, as ficará garantido por: (i) cessões fiduciárias, regulated in the each Fiduciary Rights Assignment, outorgadas pelas Discos em favor do BNDES, dos Account Management and Other Covenants to be seguintes direitos, conforme regulado em cada signed between BNDES, each of the Discos and the Contratos de Cessão Fiduciária de Direitos, Custodian Agent to be chosen by Discos ("Assignment Administração de Contas e Outras Avenças a Contracts"): (i.a) the revenue from credit rights arising serem celebrados entre BNDES, cada uma das from the provision of electricity distribution services for Discos e os Bancos Administradores a serem each Disco, which correspond to at least 300% (three escolhidos pelas Discos ("Contratos de Cessão"): hundred percent) of the value of the debt service, (i.a) as receitas de direitos creditórios provenientes including principal, interest and other accessories; da prestação de serviços de distribuição de (i.b) the funds deposited in the respective energia elétrica de cada Disco, que correspondam "Centralizing Accounts", defined and regulated in the a, no mínimo, 300% (trezentos por cento) do valor Assignment Contracts; and (ii) corporate guarantee da prestação vincenda do serviço da dívida, granted by CPFL Energia, in favor of BNDES, in the incluindo principal, juros e demais acessórios; (i.b) form of a guarantee, as approved above; os recursos depositados nas respectivas "Contas Centralizadoras", definidas e reguladas nos Contratos de Cessão; e (ii) garantia fidejussória outorgada pela CPFL Energia, em favor do BNDES, na forma de fiança, conforme aprovado acima; (e) authorization for the representatives of the Discos (e) autorização para que os representantes das to negotiate all terms and conditions that may apply to Discos negociem todos os termos e condições que the Financing Contracts and to the Real and Personal venham a ser aplicáveis aos Contratos de Guarantees and to all the documents necessary for Financiamento e às Garantias Reais e the formalization of the deal, in accordance with the Fidejussórias e a todos os documentos conditions established herein necessários à formalização da transação, de acordo com as condições aqui estabelecidas; (f) authorization for the execution, by Discos, within (f) autorização para a celebração, pela Discos, the limits of the obligations assumed in the Financing dentro do limite das obrigações assumidas nos Agreements, of any other instruments or documents Contratos de Financiamento, de quaisquer outros and their eventual amendments related to the instrumentos ou documentos e seus eventuais Financing Agreements and the instruments of the Real aditamentos relacionados aos Contratos de and Personal Guarantees, related to constant Financiamento e aos instrumentos das Garantias obligations of said documents and/or that may be Reais e Fidejussória, relativos a obrigações necessary for their complete effectiveness. constantes dos referidos documentos e/ou que venham, eventualmente, a serem necessários para sua completa eficácia; e (g) the present approval and vote recommendation (g) a presente aprovação e recomendação de voto are independent of the corporate guarantee approved são independentes da garantia corporativa by CPFL Energia's management bodies, through aprovada pelos órgãos da administração da CPFL Resolution N. 2019371-C and 395th Board of Directors Energia, por meio da Resolução de Diretoria N° Meeting held on December 18th, 2019. 2019371-C e da 395ª Reunião do Conselho de Administração de 18 de dezembro de 2019. 6. CLOSURE: There being no further business to 6. ENCERRAMENTO: Nada mais havendo a discuss, the meeting was closed and these minutes tratar, encerrou-se a reunião, da qual se lavrou a were drawn up, read, approved and signed by all present members and the secretary. Mr. Bo Wen (Chairman), Mr. Shirong Lyu, Mr. Hong Li, Mr. Yang Qu, Mr. Anselmo Henrique Seto Leal, Mr. Yumeng Zhao, Mr. Gustavo Estrella, Mr. Antonio Kandir, Mr. Marcelo Amaral Moraes and Mr. Valter Matta (Secretary). For legal purposes, the Portuguese version shall prevail. I hereby certify that this is copy of the original minutes drawn up in the Board of Directors' Meetings Book. Campinas, April 24th, 2020. presente ata que foi lida, aprovada e assinada por todos os membros presentes e pelo Secretário. Sr. Bo Wen (Presidente da Mesa), Sr. Shirong Lyu, Sr. Hong Li, Sr. Yang Qu, Sr. Anselmo Henrique Seto Leal, Sr. Yumeng Zhao, Sr. Gustavo Estrella, Sr. Antonio Kandir, Sr. Marcelo Amaral Moraes e Sr. Valter Matta (Secretário). Para efeitos legais, a versão em português deverá prevalecer. A presente ata é cópia fiel da lavrada em livro próprio. Campinas, 24 de abril de 2020. Bo Wen Valter Matta (Secretary/Secretário)

