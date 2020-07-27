CPFL Energia S A : NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS - Dividend

CPFL ENERGIA S.A.

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

CPFL Energia S.A. ("Company") (B3: CPFE3) hereby informs its shareholders and the market that at the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting (AGM), held on July 27, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., among other matters, it was declared the distribution and it was approved the payment of dividends by the Company, in the amount of R$ 2,075,179,610.86 (two billion, seventy-fivemillion, one hundred and seventy- nine thousand, six hundred and ten reais and eighty-sixcentavos), equivalent to R$ 1.800973412 per common share issued by the Company.

Pursuant to paragraph 3 of article 205 of Law No. 6,404/76, the payment of dividends will be made in one single installment, until December 31, 2020, in a specific date to be informed in due course to the shareholders and to the market, without monetary update or incurring interest between the declaration date and the effective payment date.

Shareholders owning shares on July 27, 2020 will be entitled to receive the dividends. Shares will be traded "ex-dividend" at the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, or "B3") as of July 28, 2020.

For the shareholders holding shares deposited with Banco do Brasil, the financial institution responsible for the Company's bookkeeping of shares, the amounts will be credited through their bank accounts, according to the shareholders registration details on the registry of Banco do Brasil.

The payments related to shares deposited with B3's depositary will be credited to such entity and the Custodian Institutions will be responsible for transferring them to the respective shareholders.

Registration Update:

Shareholders are reminded of the importance of updating their registration data, so that the payment of dividends can be effected. Find below the necessary procedures for those included in this case:

Shareholders with shares deposited with Banco do Brasil : these shareholders should go to a branch of such bank, in order to update the registration, to sign the receipt option term ( "termo de opção de recebimento" ), which indicates the bank, the current account and the bank branch for depositing the credits, and will acknowledge the conditions of the type of credit involved (DOC/TED/CASH). They should also take to the bank the following original documents: ID card (RG), individual taxpayer's ID (CPF) and proof of residence, income and bank account and, if applicable, the document evidencing the unblocking of shares;

: these shareholders should go to a branch of such bank, in order to update the registration, to sign the receipt option term ( ), which indicates the bank, the current account and the bank branch for depositing the credits, and will acknowledge the conditions of the type of credit involved (DOC/TED/CASH). They should also take to the bank the following original documents: ID card (RG), individual taxpayer's ID (CPF) and proof of residence, income and bank account and, if applicable, the document evidencing the unblocking of shares; Shareholders with shares deposited with CBLC : these shareholders should request their registration update directly from the custodial agent with whom they normally operate and also update their registration at Banco do Brasil.

Campinas, July 27, 2020.

CPFL Energia S.A.

Yuehui Pan

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer