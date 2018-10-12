Log in
CPFL ENERGIAS RENOVAVEIS SA (CPRE3)
CPFL Energias Renovaveis : Material Fact - Mandatory Tender Offer (MTO)

10/12/2018

CPFL Energias Renováveis S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ) 08.439.659/0001-50 and Company Registry (NIRE)

35.300.335.813

MATERIAL FACT

CPFL Energias Renováveis S.A. (CPRE3) ("CPFL Renováveis" or "Company"), in addition to the notices of material fact disclosed on August 28th, 2018, September 12th, 2018 and October 10th, 2018, hereby informs that on the date hereof it received from the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) the Letter n. 264/2018/CVM/SRE/GER-1 (copy of which is attached hereto) announcing that the mandatory tender offer for the Company's shares ("Offer"), due to the transfer of its indirect control, was registered before such Commission, in accordance with art. 254-A of Law 6,404/76 and the Novo Mercado Listing Rules. As a result of the Offer's registry, the Offeror shall publish a form of notice detailing the terms of the Offer until October 22th, 2018.

CPFL Renováveis will inform its shareholders and the market in general of any developments regarding the matter reported hereof that are communicated to the Company.

São Paulo, October 11th, 2018.

Alessandro Gregori Filho

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

COMISSÃO DE VALORES MOBILIÁRIOS

Rua Sete de Setembro, 111/2-5º e 23-34º Andares, Centro, Rio de Janeiro/RJ - CEP: 20050-901 - Brasil - Tel.: (21)

3554-8686

Rua Cincinato Braga, 340/2º, 3º e 4º Andares, Bela Vista, São Paulo/ SP - CEP: 01333-010 - Brasil -

Tel.: (11) 2146-2000

SCN Q.02 - Bl. A - Ed. Corporate Financial Center, S.404/4º Andar, Brasília/DF - CEP: 70712-900 - Brasil -Tel.: (61)

3327-

2030/2031www.cvm.gov.br

Official Letter 264/2018/CVM/SRE/GER-1

Rio de Janeiro, October 11, 2018

To:

Cleomar Parisi

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.

Avenida Presidente Juscelino Kubitshek nº 2.041 e 2.235 (bloco A), 24º andar São Paulo - SP

CEP: 04543-011

E-mail:cparisi@santander.com.br

E-mail (Offeror):shenqinjing@stategrid.com.cn

E-mail (B3):ana.pereira@b3.com.br; maiara.madureira@b3.com.br;marcelo.heliodorio@b3.com.br; emissores@b3.com.br; nelson.ortega@b3.com.br;patricia.pellini@b3.com.br; luis.villar@b3.com.br

E-mail (Legal Counsel):bruno.saraiva@bmal.com; pca@bmalaw.com.br;carlos.lobo@veirano.com.br

E-mail (CPFL Energias Renováveis S.A.):ri@cpflrenovaveis.com.br

Subject: Registration of the Public Tender Offer ("OPA")

CVM/SRE/OPA/ALI/2018/004 - Process CVM No. 19957.001656/2017-25

Dear Sir,

1. Based on the documentation included in CVM Case 19957.001656/2017-25, we announce the approval of the request to register the public tender offer ("OPA")

for the transfer of control of CPFL Energias Renováveis ("Company"), with the following characteristics:

  • a) Registration number: CVM/SRE/PUBLIC TENDER OFFER/ALI/2018/004;

  • b) Type of Offer: transfer of control;

  • c) Offeror: State Grid Brazil Power Participações S.A.;

  • d) Shares Object of the Offer: up to 243,602,472 common shares issued by the

Company;

e) Payment Method: R$14.60 per share to be paid 100% in cash, adjusted for inflation by the SELIC rate as from the closing date of the transfer of control, i.e., from January 23, 2017 (exclusive) to the Settlement Date, in accordance with item 2.2 of the Call Notice of the Offer;

f) Operation Amount: R$3,556,596,091.20 (considering the acquisition of all shares that are object of the OPA, excluding any adjustments to the stock price); and g) Deadline for publishing the OPA instrument ("Bid Notice"): October 22, 2018.

2. We also inform that a copy of the Bid Notice of OPA must be sent to the CVM within 24 hours as from its publication. The electronic version must be sent to the electronic address ger-1@cvm.gov.br.

3. Lastly, we request that the Company immediately publish the granting of the registration for the OPA, in accordance with its information disclosure policy.

Sincerely,

DOV RAWET

Securities Registration Superintendent

Disclaimer

CPFL Renováveis SA published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 01:17:10 UTC
