CPFL Energias Renovaveis : Material Fact - SPA CPFL Renováveis - Closing

CPFL Energias Renováveis S.A.

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ 08.439.659/0001-50 - NIRE 35.300.335.813

MATERIAL FACT

CPFL Energias Renováveis S.A. ("CPFL-R" or "Company"), in addition to the Material Facts disclosed on May 21 and August 29, 2019, hereby informs that it has received, on this date, a communication from its indirect controlling shareholder, CPFL Energia S.A. ("CPFL Energia"), and its shareholder State Grid Brazil Power Participações S.A. ("State Grid"), as follows:

"To

Mr. Fernando Mano,

Chief Executive Officer of CPFL Energias Renováveis S.A.

CPFL Energia S.A. ("CPFL Energia"), and State Grid Brazil Power Participações S.A. ("State Grid") in addition to the Material Facts disclosed on May 21 and August 29, 2019, hereby informs that, on this date, the purchase and sale of shares issued by CPFL Energias Renováveis S.A. ("CPFL-R"), executed between CPFL Energia and its controlling shareholder, State Grid, has closed upon the transfer to CPFL Energia of all the shares of CPFL-R directly held by State Grid, and the corresponding payment of the purchase price of R$16.85 per share.

The transaction enables the creation of potential synergies between CPFL Energia and its subsidiaries, corresponding to a first step of a possible broader restructuring still to be evaluated involving CPFL Energia, CPFL-R and other subsidiaries.

CPFL Energia and State Grid request the Chief Executive Officer of CPFL-R to release the terms of this letter, pursuant to the Brazilian Corporations Law and CVM's regulation, and remain available to provide further clarification to the Company on the transaction."