CPFL Energias Renovaveis : Notice on related party transactions

CPFL ENERGIAS RENOVÁVEIS S.A.

Publicly held company

CNPJ/MF nº 08.439.659/0001-50

NIRE 35300335813

ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN RELATED PARTIES

São Paulo, September 9, 2019 - CPFL Energias Renováveis S.A. ("Company" or "CPFL Renováveis") in compliance with ANNEX 30-XXXIII of Instruction nr. 480 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), as from December 7, 2009, as amended by CVM Instruction nr. 552, as from October 9, 2014, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the following transaction with related parties was approved in a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on August 29th, 2018 and executed on September 3rd, 2019, 2019: