CPFL ENERGIAS RENOVAVEIS SA

(CPRE3)
CPFL Energias Renovaveis : Notice on related party transactions

09/09/2019

CPFL ENERGIAS RENOVÁVEIS S.A.

Publicly held company

CNPJ/MF nº 08.439.659/0001-50

NIRE 35300335813

ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN RELATED PARTIES

São Paulo, September 9, 2019 - CPFL Energias Renováveis S.A. ("Company" or "CPFL Renováveis") in compliance with ANNEX 30-XXXIII of Instruction nr. 480 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), as from December 7, 2009, as amended by CVM Instruction nr. 552, as from October 9, 2014, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the following transaction with related parties was approved in a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on August 29th, 2018 and executed on September 3rd, 2019, 2019:

Parties

CPFL Energias Renováveis S.A. ("CPFL Renováveis") and

1.

CPFL Comercialização Brasil S.A. ("CPFL Brasil")

Relation with CPFL Renováveis

CPFL Renováveis is an indirect subsidiary of CPFL Energia,

2.

through CPFL Geração de Energia S.A. and CPFL Brasil is

an direct subsidiary of CPFL Energia.

3.

Object

Long Term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).

Main terms and conditions

CPFL Renováveis and CPFL Brasil have entered into a Long

Term PPA in which CPFL Brasil purchases energy from

four (4) wind farms operated by CPFL Renováveis. The

4.

scope of the PPA involves the delivery of renewable

energy with 50% (fifty per cent) discount on the wire

costs, the so called "Energia Incentivada 50%", with

monthly payments, resulting in a total amount of R$ 704

million during ten (10) years.

Form and to what extent the

The transaction was approved by the Board of Directors

counterparty in the transaction, its

of CPFL Energia and by the Board of Directors of CPFL

partners or administrators participated

Renováveis, both held on August 29th, 2018, with the

in the process of the: a) decision of the

abstention of vote from CPFL Energia's representatives.

5.

issuer about the transaction, describing

such participation; and b) negotiating

the transaction as representatives of

the

issuer,

describing

such

participation;

Detailed justification of the reasons

CPFL Brasil carries out energy purchase and sale

why the CPFL management considers

operations in order to take advantage of market

that the transaction has observed

opportunities. CPFL Renováveis develops energy projects

6.

commutative

conditions or

provides

to participate in energy auctions or to sell in the Free

for adequate compensatory payment:

Market through public calls to the Market.

The transaction was executed in the context of a Public

a) If the company requested for

Request for Proposals performed by CPFL Renováveis

proposals, performed any submission

with the publication of a public notice with wide

of prices' procedure, or tried other form to accomplished third party transactions, explaining, If not, the reasons for not did, If so, the procedures accomplished and its results;

  1. the reason that led the company to execute the transaction with a related party and not with a third party;
  2. Detailed justification of the measures and procedures taken to ensure the operation commutativity.

disclosure to the market, to sell energy from projects under development. Besides CPFL Renováveis have received other proposals from the market, the proposal from CPFL Brasil was the winner.

Disclaimer

CPFL Renováveis SA published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 18:16:01 UTC
