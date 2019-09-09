CPFL Energias Renovaveis : Notice on related party transactions

|
|
Parties
|
|
|
|
CPFL Energias Renováveis S.A. ("CPFL Renováveis") and
|
1.
|
|
|
|
|
CPFL Comercialização Brasil S.A. ("CPFL Brasil")
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relation with CPFL Renováveis
|
CPFL Renováveis is an indirect subsidiary of CPFL Energia,
|
2.
|
|
|
|
|
through CPFL Geração de Energia S.A. and CPFL Brasil is
|
|
|
|
|
|
an direct subsidiary of CPFL Energia.
|
3.
|
Object
|
|
|
|
Long Term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).
|
|
Main terms and conditions
|
|
CPFL Renováveis and CPFL Brasil have entered into a Long
|
|
|
|
|
|
Term PPA in which CPFL Brasil purchases energy from
|
|
|
|
|
|
four (4) wind farms operated by CPFL Renováveis. The
|
4.
|
|
|
|
|
scope of the PPA involves the delivery of renewable
|
|
|
|
|
energy with 50% (fifty per cent) discount on the wire
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
costs, the so called "Energia Incentivada 50%", with
|
|
|
|
|
|
monthly payments, resulting in a total amount of R$ 704
|
|
|
|
|
|
million during ten (10) years.
|
|
Form and to what extent the
|
The transaction was approved by the Board of Directors
|
|
counterparty in the transaction, its
|
of CPFL Energia and by the Board of Directors of CPFL
|
|
partners or administrators participated
|
Renováveis, both held on August 29th, 2018, with the
|
|
in the process of the: a) decision of the
|
abstention of vote from CPFL Energia's representatives.
|
5.
|
issuer about the transaction, describing
|
|
|
such participation; and b) negotiating
|
|
|
the transaction as representatives of
|
|
|
the
|
issuer,
|
describing
|
such
|
|
|
participation;
|
|
|
|
|
Detailed justification of the reasons
|
CPFL Brasil carries out energy purchase and sale
|
|
why the CPFL management considers
|
operations in order to take advantage of market
|
|
that the transaction has observed
|
opportunities. CPFL Renováveis develops energy projects
|
6.
|
commutative
|
conditions or
|
provides
|
to participate in energy auctions or to sell in the Free
|
for adequate compensatory payment:
|
Market through public calls to the Market.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The transaction was executed in the context of a Public
|
|
a) If the company requested for
|
Request for Proposals performed by CPFL Renováveis
|
|
proposals, performed any submission
|
with the publication of a public notice with wide