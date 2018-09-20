CPFL Energias Renovaveis : Notice to Debenture Holders - Payment of Interest

CPFL Energias Renováveis S.A.
Publicly Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ) 08.439.659/0001-50 and Company Registry (NIRE)
35.300.335.813
NOTICE TO DEBENTURE HOLDERS
CPFL Energias Renováveis S.A. ("CPFL Renováveis" or "Company") hereby announces to the holders of the First Issue of Simple Debentures by subsidiary PCH HOLDING 2 S.A, non-convertible into shares, of the unsecured type that, on September 20th, 2018, the Company made a payment of interest in the total amount of R$ 841,090.10 (eight hundred and fourty-one thousand and ninety reais and cents mentioned) related to 1,581 (one thousand, five hundred and eighty-one) debentures.
São Paulo, September 20th, 2018
Alessandro Gregori Filho
CFO and investor relations director
