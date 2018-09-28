CPFL Energias Renovaveis : Notice to Debenture Holders - Payment of Interest

CPFL Energias Renováveis S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ) 08.439.659/0001-50 and Company Registry (NIRE)

35.300.335.813

NOTICE TO DEBENTURE HOLDERS

CPFL Energias Renováveis S.A. ("CPFL Renováveis" or "Company") hereby announces to the holders of the Second Issue of Simple Debentures of the Company, non-convertible into shares, of the unsecured type, that on September 28, 2018, the Company paid interest in the total amount of R$7,668,664.50 (seven million, six hundred and sixty-eight thousand, six hundred and sixty-four reais and fifty cents) related to 300.000 (three hundred thousand) debentures.

São Paulo, September 28, 2018

Alessandro Gregori Filho

CFO and investors relations director