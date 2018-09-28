CPFL Energias Renovaveis : Notice to Debenture Holders - Payment of Interest

CPFL Energias Renováveis S.A.
Publicly Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ) 08.439.659/0001-50 and Company Registry (NIRE)
35.300.335.813
NOTICE TO DEBENTURE HOLDERS
CPFL Energias Renováveis S.A. ("CPFL Renováveis" or "Company") hereby announces to the holders of the Second Issue of Simple Debentures of the Company, non-convertible into shares, of the unsecured type, that on September 28, 2018, the Company paid interest in the total amount of R$7,668,664.50 (seven million, six hundred and sixty-eight thousand, six hundred and sixty-four reais and fifty cents) related to 300.000 (three hundred thousand) debentures.
São Paulo, September 28, 2018
Alessandro Gregori Filho
CFO and investors relations director
Disclaimer
CPFL Renováveis SA published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 21:16:01 UTC