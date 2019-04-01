Log in
CPFL Energias Renovaveis : Notice to Debenture Holders - Payment of Interest and Principal

0
04/01/2019 | 06:42pm EDT

CPFL Energias Renováveis S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ) 08.439.659/0001-50 and Company Registry (NIRE)

35.300.335.813

NOTICE TO DEBENTURE HOLDERS

CPFL Energias Renováveis S.A. (CPRE3) ("CPFL Renováveis" or "Company") hereby announces to the holders of the Second Issue of Simple Debentures by the subsidiary Dobrevê Energia 2 S.A, non-convertibleinto shares, of the unsecured type that, on April 1st, 2019, the Company made a payment of interest in the total amount of R$811,806.84 (eight hundred and eleven thousand, eight hundred and six reais and cents mentioned) and principal in the amount of R$21,671,000.00 (twenty-onemillion and six hundred and seventy-onethousand reais), related to 65 (sixty-five)debentures.

São Paulo, April 1st, 2019.

Alessandro Gregori Filho

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

CPFL Renováveis SA published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 22:41:09 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 2 157 M
EBIT 2019 959 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 3 595 M
Yield 2019 3,01%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 5,53x
EV / Sales 2020 4,82x
Capitalization 8 326 M
Chart CPFL ENERGIAS RENOVAVEIS SA
Duration : Period :
CPFL Energias Renovaveis SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CPFL ENERGIAS RENOVAVEIS S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 12,2  BRL
Spread / Average Target -24%
Managers
NameTitle
Fernando Mano da Silva Chief Executive Officer
André Dorf Chairman
Adriano Martins Vignoli Chief Operating Officer
Alessandro Gregori Filho Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Oderval Esteves Duarte Filho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CPFL ENERGIAS RENOVAVEIS SA-1.11%2 191
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC30.16%10 997
EDP RENOVÁVEIS9.32%8 317
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS LP20.51%5 635
NORTHLAND POWER INC.8.76%3 169
NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP8.34%2 623
