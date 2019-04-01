CPFL Energias Renovaveis : Notice to Debenture Holders - Payment of Interest and Principal

CPFL Energias Renováveis S.A.
Publicly Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ) 08.439.659/0001-50 and Company Registry (NIRE)
35.300.335.813
NOTICE TO DEBENTURE HOLDERS
CPFL Energias Renováveis S.A. (CPRE3) ("CPFL Renováveis" or "Company") hereby announces to the holders of the Second Issue of Simple Debentures by the subsidiary Dobrevê Energia 2 S.A, non-convertibleinto shares, of the unsecured type that, on April 1st, 2019, the Company made a payment of interest in the total amount of R$811,806.84 (eight hundred and eleven thousand, eight hundred and six reais and cents mentioned) and principal in the amount of R$21,671,000.00 (twenty-onemillion and six hundred and seventy-onethousand reais), related to 65 (sixty-five)debentures.
São Paulo, April 1st, 2019.
Alessandro Gregori Filho
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
CPFL Renováveis SA published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.