CPFL Energias Renovaveis : Notice to Market - Participation in the Auction A-6 2018

09/01/2018 | 02:52am CEST

CPFL Energias Renováveis S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ) 08.439.659/0001-50 and Company Registry (NIRE) 35.300.335.813

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

CPFL Energias Renováveis S.A. (CPRE3) ("CPFL Renováveis" or "Company") informs the market that at the New Energy Auction A-6/2018 ("A-6") sold 28.5 MWavg to be generated by one (1) SHPP Lucia Cherobim (SHPP Cherobim), located in the state of Paraná, with installed capacity of 28 MW, and by one (1) wind power complex Gameleira (Gameleira Complex), located in the state of Rio Grande do Norte, with installed capacity of 69.3 MW.

The agreement related to this sale will be signed with the electricity distributors that declared themselves energy buyers in said auction. The agreement will be in force for 30 years for the SHPP and 20 years for the wind power complex, with energy supply starting on January 1, 2024. SHPP Cherobim sold 16.5 MWavg at R$189.95/MWh (base Aug 18), with annual adjustment by the IPCA index, as against the auction ceiling price of R$290.00/MWh. The Gameleira Complex sold 12.0 MWavg at R$89.89/MWh (base Aug 18), with annual adjustment by the IPCA index, as against the auction ceiling price of R$227.00/MWh. Additionally, the Gameleira Complex sold its remaining energy in the free market (ACL).

With the sale in the Auction A-6 and in the ACL, the Company's contracted capacity is 2,199.9

MW, of which 451 MW from small hydropower plants (SHPPs), 1,377.8 MW from wind power plants, 370.0 MW from biomass-fired thermal power plants, and 1.1 MWp of solar power traded in the regulated and free contracting environments.

São Paulo, August 31, 2018

Alessandro Gregori Filho

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

CPFL Renováveis SA published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2018 00:51:01 UTC
