Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG    CPHN   CH0001624714

CPH CHEMIE + PAPIER HOLDING AG

(CPHN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

2020 first-half results: All divisions in profit for the first six months

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 11:56pm EDT

Perlen, 21 July 2020 - The coronavirus crisis dominated the first half of 2020, though its impact on the CPH Group's business activities showed strong variations among its three divisions. The Packaging Division (which primarily serves the pharmaceuticals sector) and certain product segments of the Chemistry Division registered record order volumes, while demand declined steeply for graphic publication papers and for molecular sieves for industrial applications. The Group generated total net sales for the first-half period of CHF 231.8 million, a 13.3% decline on January-to-June 2019 or an 8.2% decline excluding currency movements.

Paper under pressure

The decline in net sales is attributable to a large extent to trends in the Paper Division. While the current crisis has prompted a substantial increase in people's information needs, the media publishing houses have suffered tangible falls in their advertising income. They have responded to this by reducing their publications' sizes and print runs; and this in turn has lowered the volumes of printing paper required. The division was even forced to keep both its paper machines idle for days at a time.

With the Group unable to reduce its materials, energy and personnel expenditure to a comparable degree, group earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for the period declined CHF 14.2 million to CHF 17.8 million. 'Despite the major challenges that are being posed by the present coronavirus pandemic, all three of our divisions achieved a positive operating result for the first-half period,' observes Peter Schildknecht, CEO of the CPH Group.

Net result unchanged

That the first-half net result could be maintained at the CHF 27.2 million of 2019 is also due to extraordinary income of CHF 12.0 million. Canton Zurich appointed a full-services contractor in spring 2020 for the lake bed clean-up work required at the Chemistry Division's former Uetikon operating site. And with the costs of this work now expected to be lower than those estimated at the time of the site's sale to the canton, the CPH Group was able to release a proportionate part of its corresponding provisions.

First-half cash flow declined 35.1% to CHF 27.5 million, primarily for sales volume reasons. The CPH Group remains in sound financial health, with a balance sheet equity ratio of 66% and liquid funds of CHF 103.0 million. The Group's workforce numbered 1 095 employees as of 30 June 2020, virtually unchanged from its prior-year level.

Production and supplies assured

Thanks to the strategic and operational actions which were initiated right at the onset of the coronavirus crisis, all three of the Group's business divisions were able to maintain both their production and their supply capabilities. As early as January, before the likely impact of the pandemic could be meaningfully foreseen, local CPH management in China procured adequate stocks of the hygiene materials required. As a result, once the closures ordered by the authorities were rescinded, the Group's production facilities in Donghai and Suzhou could be returned to operation in a relatively short time, and were able to make up for the lost production over the following months.

Packaging benefits

As already mentioned, the coronavirus pandemic has also had its beneficial business effects. The crisis has increased the need for self-medication products, and this in turn has heightened the demand for blister pack films. As a result, the Packaging Division raised its first-half net sales in 2020, and also posted a new record EBIT margin for the period.

Full-year outlook

Whether and how fast the global economy will recover from the massive setback it has suffered through the coronavirus crisis is impossible to say. Even if the pandemic does not flare up again, it is still likely to have a tangible impact on further business developments at the CPH Group. 'Both our sales and our earnings for 2020 will see substantial declines,' says Group CEO Peter Schildknecht. 'But CPH will still post a profit again for the year as a whole, with a net result that is likely to be in the low-double-digit millions.'

Contacts

CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG
Dr. Peter Schildknecht, CEO, +41 41 455 87 57,
Richard Unterhuber, CFO, +41 41 455 87 53, investor.relations@cph.ch
Christian Weber, Head of Corporate Communications, +41 41 455 87 51, medien@cph.ch

Download Media Release (PDF, 145kb, EN)

2020 Half-Year Report (PDF, 114kb, EN)

Disclaimer

CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG published this content on 21 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2020 03:55:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CPH CHEMIE + PAPIER HOLDIN
07/202020 FIRST-HALF RESULTS : All divisions in profit for the first six months
PU
06/17CPH CHEMIE + PAPIER : Bernhard Schaub, first CPH Board Chairman, deceased
PU
06/02CPH CHEMIE + PAPIER HOLDING AG : Capital return instalment
FA
02/25THE 2019 BUSINESS YEAR : CPH achieves its first-ever double-digit annual EBIT ma..
PU
20192019 HALF-YEAR REPORT : Encouraging business performances in all three divisions
PU
2019CPH CHEMIE PAPIER : repays CHF 120 million bond
PU
2019CPH CHEMIE PAPIER HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018CPH CHEMIE PAPIER : Outlook for 2018 annual results
PU
2018CPH CHEMIE PAPIER : increases public bond to CHF 100 million
PU
2018CPH CHEMIE PAPIER : refinances Swiss-franc bond
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 504 M 538 M 538 M
Net income 2020 24,6 M 26,2 M 26,2 M
Net Debt 2020 15,2 M 16,2 M 16,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,8x
Yield 2020 2,58%
Capitalization 436 M 464 M 464 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 1 086
Free-Float 41,1%
Chart CPH CHEMIE + PAPIER HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CPH CHEMIE + PAPIER HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 88,33 CHF
Last Close Price 72,60 CHF
Spread / Highest target 24,0%
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Schildknecht Group Chief Executive Officer
Peter Schaub Chairman
Richard Unterhuber Group Chief Financial Officer
Mauro Gabella Director
Tamer Talaat Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CPH CHEMIE + PAPIER HOLDING AG-8.33%464
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-22.32%14 634
STORA ENSO OYJ-15.54%10 081
SUZANO S.A.1.41%10 067
SVENSKA CELLULOSA15.68%8 550
HOLMEN AB8.13%5 857
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group