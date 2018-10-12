CPH Chemie Papier : Outlook for 2018 annual results

Perlen, 12 October 2018 - The revenue growth achieved by CPH Group in the first half of 2018 continued to a similar extent in the third-quarter period. Paper prices were maintained, though net sales were dampened by exchange rate trends. The CPH Group saw a positive further development in its operating result.

Provided the economic environment does not weaken and currency rates remain stable in the fourth-quarter period, the CPH Group expects to report net sales growth for the full 2018 business year that is only slightly below the level achieved for the first-half period. EBIT margin for the year is expected to amount to between 9% and 11%. The net result for the year is likely to be more than double its 2017 level, even though - in contrast to last year - hardly any extraordinary income is expected. The Packaging Division is likely to report a new record annual earnings result.

The CPH Group will publish its 2018 annual results on 26 February 2019.

