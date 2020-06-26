Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  CPI Aerostructures, Inc.    CVU

CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC.

(CVU)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. - CVU

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 10:51pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE: CVU).

On February 8, 2019, the Company revealed that its previously-issued financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 could no longer be relied upon due to an error related to the Company's billing process which caused an overstatement of revenue. Then, on February 14, 2020, the Company revealed that its financial statements for the prior six quarters could no longer be relied upon due to an error relating to the Company's recognition of revenue from contracts with customers and that there was a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting relevant to those periods.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period in violation of federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether CPI's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to CPI's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of CPI shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-cvu/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cpi-aerostructures-investigation-initiated-by-former-louisiana-attorney-general-kahn-swick--foti-llc-investigates-the-officers-and-directors-of-cpi-aerostructures-inc---cvu-301084622.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC.
06/26CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INVESTIGATION INI : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
PR
06/25CPI Aerostructures Receives $5 Million Long-Lead Funding to Supply Wing Compo..
GL
06/22CPI Aerostructures Receives $1.2 Million Follow-On Order From Lockheed Martin..
GL
06/16CPI Aero Receives $43.1 Million in New Firm Orders from Northrop Grumman for ..
GL
05/28CPI AEROSTRUCTURES : Gets $14 Million in Purchase Orders From Boeing
DJ
05/28CPI Aerostructures Receives $14 Million in New Purchase Orders From Boeing Un..
GL
05/12CPI Aerostructures Selected to Join Northrop Grumman Next Generation Jammer ..
GL
05/11CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/23Raytheon Technologies Recognizes CPI Aerostructures With 2020 Premier Supplie..
GL
04/22CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued L..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group