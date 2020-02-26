CPI Aero Receives $4.5 Million Purchase Order From U.S. Air Force for T-38 Aircraft Modification Kits

EDGEWOOD, N.Y., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (CPI Aero®) (NYSE American: CVU) today announced that it has been awarded a $4.5 million purchase order under a previously announced contract from the U. S. Air Force (the “Air Force”) to provide structural modification kits, program management, logistics, and other sustainment services in support of Phase 3 of the T-38C Pacer Classic III Fuselage Structural Modification Kit Integration program (“PCIII”) and the Talon Repair Inspection and Maintenance (“TRIM”) program. In July 2019, the Company announced the PCIII and TRIM contract valued at up to $65.7 million. The new purchase order brings the total funded value of the contract to $8.2 million.



The Northrop T-38 has been the principal supersonic jet trainer used by the Air Force for more than 50 years. PCIII and TRIM are expected to increase the structural service life of the aircraft to beyond 2030.

About CPI Aero

CPI Aero is a U.S. manufacturer of structural assemblies for fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance pod systems in both the commercial aerospace and national security markets. Within the global aerostructure supply chain, CPI Aero is either a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft OEMs or a Tier 2 subcontractor to major Tier 1 manufacturers. CPI also is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force. In conjunction with its assembly operations, CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and MRO services. CPI Aero is included in the Russell Microcap® Index.

