Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  CPI Aerostructures, Inc.    CVU

CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC.

(CVU)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CPI Aerostructures : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages CPI Aerostructures (CVU) Investors Who Suffered Losses to Contact Its Attorneys, Securities Fraud Case Filed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 09:27pm EST

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE: CVU) investors who have suffered significant losses to submit their loss now to learn if they qualify to recover their investment losses. CPI has admitted to improper revenue recognition and a securities fraud class action has been filed. 

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

Class Period: May 15, 2018 - Feb. 14, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Apr. 24, 2020
Sign Upwww.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/CVU
Contact an Attorney Now: CVU@hbsslaw.com
                                               844-916-0895     

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (CVU) Securities Class Action:

The Complaint alleges that during the Class Period, Defendants concealed that: (1) CPI Aero falsely applied generally accepted accounting principles and thus revenue, net income, retained earnings, and contract assets were overstated; (ii) as a result, CPI Aero's financial statements and annual report for 2018 and first three quarters of 2019 could no longer be relied upon and required restatement; and (iii) the Company lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting and effective disclosure controls and procedures during the class period.

The Complaint alleges that the truth began to emerge on Feb. 8, 2019, when CPI Aero disclosed that its Q3 2018 financial statements could no longer be relied upon due to an "error . . . in the Company's billing process," which inflated the Company's reported revenue and income before provision for income taxes, net income, and EPS.

The Complaint further alleges that on Feb. 14, 2020, CPI Aero announced that its financial statements for fiscal year 2018 and first three quarters of 2019 should no longer be relied upon due to errors relating to the Company's recognition of revenue from customer contracts. The Company also disclosed that, contrary to prior representations, CPI Aero maintained ineffective internal control over financial reporting for 2018. CPI Aero further announced the resignation of recently appointed CFO Dan Azmon.

On this news, the CPI share priced dropped nearly 30%.

"We're focused on recovering investors' losses and proving that CPI Aerostructure's admitted accounting errors were intentional," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding CPI Aerostructures should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email mailto:CVU@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hagens-berman-national-trial-attorneys-encourages-cpi-aerostructures-cvu-investors-who-suffered-losses-to-contact-its-attorneys-securities-fraud-case-filed-301010306.html

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC.
09:27pCPI AEROSTRUCTURES : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages CPI Aer..
PR
02/19CPI AEROSTRUCTURES : ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Continues to Investigate Sec..
PR
02/15CPI AEROSTRUCTURES : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages CPI Aer..
PR
02/14CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC : Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or Interim ..
AQ
02/14CPI Aerostructures to Restate Fiscal 2018 and Year-to-Date Fiscal 2019 Financ..
GL
02/05CPI Aerostructures Subsidiary WMI Receives $4 Million in New Orders From Nort..
GL
01/28CPI Aero to Mark 40th Anniversary with Ringing of NYSE Closing Bell on Januar..
GL
2019CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial St..
AQ
2019CPI Aerostructures Appoints Dan Azmon Chief Financial Officer
GL
2019CPI AEROSTRUCTURES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group