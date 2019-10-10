CPI Aerostructures Named Aviation Week Program Excellence Award Finalist

- CPI Aero Recognized for Work on Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band -



EDGEWOOD, N.Y., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (“CPI Aero®”) (the “Company”) (NYSE American: CVU) today announced that it has been named a finalist for Aviation Week Network’s Program Excellence Award in the supplier system design category. The nomination recognizes the Company’s work on the Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB) it performs for Raytheon Company, the prime contractor for the U.S. Navy NGJ-MB Program.

NGJ-MB is a high-capacity and power airborne electronic attack weapon system for the EA-18G Growler designed to protect air forces by denying, degrading, and disrupting threat radars and communication devices. The CPI Aero NGJ-MB team, under the leadership of Sr. Program Manager Derick Martin, manufactures the NGJ-MB pod structure, air management system components, and installs various sub-systems prior to delivery to Raytheon.

Douglas McCrosson, President and CEO of CPI Aero, stated, “We are very pleased to be recognized among the best of the best programs in the defense and aerospace industry and are proud to be named a finalist again this year. I want to congratulate Derick and his incredibly talented team on this honor that stands as testament to the expertise, experience, and hard work they bring to bear on behalf of CPI Aero. We are especially proud to be the only small business finalist, honored alongside the best-known aerospace companies in the world, many of which are also our customers.”

Developed in 2004, the Aviation Week Program Excellence Awards were created in response to repeated concerns about the complexity and difficulty associated with managing and leading the aerospace and defense programs that make up the industry's work.

Finalists for the 2019 Aviation Week Program Excellence Awards were selected by a panel of experts in program leadership and performance from industry, government and academia. For the 2019 Program Excellence Awards, all 23 finalists, across 7 categories, exemplified the best in creating value, adapting to complexity, team effectiveness and producing results. CPI Aero’s NGJ-MB program and Northrop Grumman’s Missile Defense Agency Threat Modeling Center are the two finalists in the Supplier System Design category. The winners will be announced at the DefenseChain Conference and Program Excellence Awards Banquet to be held October 22-23, 2019 in McLean, Virginia.

About CPI Aero

CPI Aero is a U.S. manufacturer of structural assemblies for fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance pod systems in both the commercial aerospace and national security markets. Within the global aerostructure supply chain, CPI Aero is either a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft OEMs or a Tier 2 subcontractor to major Tier 1 manufacturers. CPI also is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force. In conjunction with its assembly operations, CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and MRO services. CPI Aero is included in the Russell Microcap® Index.

The above statements include forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which are described from time to time in CPI Aero's SEC reports, including CPI Aero's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and Form 10-Q for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019.

CPI Aero® is a registered trademark of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. For more information, visit www.cpiaero.com, and follow us on Twitter @CPIAERO.