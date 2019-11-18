Log in
CPI Card Group Inc. : Appoints Marc Sheinbaum to Board of Directors

0
11/18/2019 | 04:01pm EST

CPI Card Group Inc. (Nasdaq: PMTS; TSX: PMTS) (“CPI Card Group”), a payment technology company and leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions, today announced the addition of Marc Sheinbaum to its Board of Directors, effective November 14, 2019. The Board also appointed Sheinbaum to the Audit Committee.

“I am pleased to welcome Marc to our Board as an independent Director,” said Bradley Seaman, Chairman of the CPI Card Group Board of Directors. “Marc’s extensive banking, credit and payments experience will be valuable to our Board as the Company continues to enhance its position in the market.”

Since 2017, Mr. Sheinbaum has been an advisor to venture capital and private equity firms. Sheinbaum previously held senior positions at JP Morgan Chase, GE Capital, and American Express. Additionally, he served for two years as Chief Executive Officer of Higher One Holdings, Inc., a payments technology provider for higher education.

“CPI Card Group has developed a strong strategic plan, which it has executed well over the last several years and is well positioned to capture opportunities in the market,” said Sheinbaum. “I am honored to join CPI Card Group’s Board and work towards building upon these successes.”

About CPI Card Group Inc.

CPI Card Group® is a payment technology company and leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions delivered physically, digitally and on-demand. CPI helps our customers foster connections and build their brands through innovative and reliable solutions, including financial payment cards, personalization and fulfillment, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) instant issuance. CPI has more than 20 years of experience in the payments market and is a trusted partner to financial institutions and payments services providers. Serving customers from locations throughout the United States, CPI has a large network of high security facilities, each of which is registered as PCI compliant by one or more of the payment brands: Visa, Mastercard®, American Express and Discover®. Learn more at www.cpicardgroup.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 280 M
EBIT 2019 24,2 M
Net income 2019 -2,52 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -4,39x
P/E ratio 2020 -20,2x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,04x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,04x
Capitalization 11,3 M
Chart CPI CARD GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
CPI Card Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CPI CARD GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,00  $
Last Close Price 1,01  $
Spread / Highest target 494%
Spread / Average Target 494%
Spread / Lowest Target 494%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott T. Scheirman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brad S. Seaman Chairman
John D. Lowe Chief Financial Officer
Barry Mosteller Director-Research & Development
Robert Lee Grant Chief Information Office & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CPI CARD GROUP INC.-55.90%11
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY26.69%98 814
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION28.83%45 352
BAJAJ FINANCE LTD58.22%35 059
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES43.30%26 494
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL57.93%23 941
