CPI Property S A : GROUP - General Meeting of Shareholders Approves New Auditor

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254
PRESS RELEASE
Luxembourg, 3 October 2019
CPI PROPERTY GROUP - General Meeting of Shareholders Approves New Auditor
The ordinary general meeting of the shareholders of CPI PROPERTY GROUP (the "Company") was held today in Luxembourg (the "GM"), with approximately 88% of the voting rights present or represented.
The GM resolved unanimously to appoint Ernst & Young S.A., Luxembourg, as the approved auditor (réviseur d'entreprises agréé) of the Company with immediate effects and until the annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company to be held in 2020.
For more on CPI PROPERTY GROUP, visit our website: www.cpipg.com
For further information please contact:
INVESTORS
CPI PROPERTY GROUP
David Greenbaum
Chief Financial Officer
d.greenbaum@cpipg.com
CPI PROPERTY GROUP
Joe Weaver
Director of Capital Markets
j.weaver@cpipg.com
MEDIA/PR
Kirchhoff Consult AG
Andreas Friedemann
Borselstraße 20
22765 Hamburg
T +49 40 60 91 86 50
F +49 40 60 91 86 60
E andreas.friedemann@kirchhoff.de
03.10.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de