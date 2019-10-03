Log in
CPI Property S A : GROUP - General Meeting of Shareholders Approves New Auditor

0
10/03/2019 | 12:10pm EDT

DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
CPI PROPERTY GROUP - General Meeting of Shareholders Approves New Auditor

03.10.2019 / 18:09
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254

PRESS RELEASE
Luxembourg, 3 October 2019

CPI PROPERTY GROUP - General Meeting of Shareholders Approves New Auditor

The ordinary general meeting of the shareholders of CPI PROPERTY GROUP (the "Company") was held today in Luxembourg (the "GM"), with approximately 88% of the voting rights present or represented.

The GM resolved unanimously to appoint Ernst & Young S.A., Luxembourg, as the approved auditor (réviseur d'entreprises agréé) of the Company with immediate effects and until the annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company to be held in 2020.

For more on CPI PROPERTY GROUP, visit our website: www.cpipg.com

For further information please contact:

INVESTORS

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
David Greenbaum
Chief Financial Officer
d.greenbaum@cpipg.com

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
Joe Weaver
Director of Capital Markets
j.weaver@cpipg.com

MEDIA/PR

Kirchhoff Consult AG
Andreas Friedemann
Borselstraße 20
22765 Hamburg
T +49 40 60 91 86 50
F +49 40 60 91 86 60
E andreas.friedemann@kirchhoff.de


03.10.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 264 767 1
Fax: +352 264 767 67
E-mail: contact@cpipg.com
Internet: www.cpipg.com
ISIN: LU0251710041
WKN: A0JL4D
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 885229

 
End of News DGAP News Service

885229  03.10.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=885229&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
0
