CPI Property S A : GROUP - General Meeting of Shareholders Approves New Auditor

CPI PROPERTY GROUP

(société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254



Luxembourg, 3 October 2019

The ordinary general meeting of the shareholders of CPI PROPERTY GROUP (the "Company") was held today in Luxembourg (the "GM"), with approximately 88% of the voting rights present or represented.



The GM resolved unanimously to appoint Ernst & Young S.A., Luxembourg, as the approved auditor (réviseur d'entreprises agréé) of the Company with immediate effects and until the annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company to be held in 2020.

For more on CPI PROPERTY GROUP, visit our website: www.cpipg.com

For further information please contact:

INVESTORS

CPI PROPERTY GROUP

David Greenbaum

Chief Financial Officer

d.greenbaum@cpipg.com

CPI PROPERTY GROUP

Joe Weaver

Director of Capital Markets

j.weaver@cpipg.com

MEDIA/PR

Kirchhoff Consult AG

Andreas Friedemann

Borselstraße 20

22765 Hamburg

T +49 40 60 91 86 50

F +49 40 60 91 86 60

E andreas.friedemann@kirchhoff.de