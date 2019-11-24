Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  CPI Property Group S.A.    O5G   LU0251710041

CPI PROPERTY GROUP S.A.

(O5G)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CPI Property S A : GROUP - New York Litigation Status Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/24/2019 | 04:20pm EST

DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Legal Matter/Real Estate
CPI PROPERTY GROUP - New York Litigation Status Update
24.11.2019 / 22:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254

PRESS RELEASE
Luxembourg, 24 November 2019


CPI PROPERTY GROUP - New York Litigation Status Update

CPI PROPERTY GROUP ("CPIPG" or the "Company"), the leading owner of income generating real estate in the Czech Republic, Berlin and the CEE region, has prepared the following update for our stakeholders regarding the lawsuit filed in April 2019 against CPIPG and other parties in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York (the "SDNY Court").

The lawsuit concerns a group of Kingstown companies, Investhold LTD and Verali Limited (together, the "Kingstown Plaintiffs") who filed a claim against, among others, CPIPG and Mr. Radovan Vitek (the "CPIPG Defendants"). The claims brought by the Kingstown Plaintiffs include alleged violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act ("RICO") in the United States.

The New York lawsuit is baseless and has no merit. The CPIPG Defendants have vigorously denied the allegations since the inception of the case, and continue to believe that the lawsuit was intended to compel an unwarranted settlement by creating sensational and negative headlines in the press. The New York complaint also contains many similarities to a lawsuit filed in Luxembourg by Kingstown in 2015, from which CPIPG was dismissed on 21 June 2019. On 10 September 2019, the CPIPG Defendants filed a motion to dismiss the New York case in the SDNY Court based on a lack of jurisdiction and other pleading defects.

Rather than replying to the motion to dismiss, on 22 November 2019 the Kingstown Plaintiffs filed an amended complaint in the SDNY Court. The amended complaint does nothing to cure the serious pleading defects and jurisdictional infirmities present in the original complaint, and the CPIPG Defendants will be moving to dismiss the case on substantial grounds in due course. Because the complaint was amended to add additional parties, a new timetable and briefing schedule will be determined.

Among other false and misleading statements, the amended complaint alleges that in May 2019, Mr. Cmejla and Mr. Divis (owners of Investhold and Verali) filed a fraud complaint in the High Public Prosecutor's Office in Prague against Mr. Vitek and other CPIPG Defendants. While more than six months have elapsed since the purported complaint was filed, none of the CPIPG Defendants have been notified of any such complaint or inquiry in the Czech Republic or any other jurisdiction. All past attempts by Mr. Cmejla and Mr. Divis to allege wrongdoing by Mr. Vitek and/or CPIPG have failed and will continue to fail. Indeed, the only fraudulent activity of which the CPIPG Defendants are aware relates to the convictions of Mr. Cmejla and Mr. Divis for fraud and money laundering in Switzerland in 2013.

CPIPG appreciates the consistent support of bondholders, banks and other stakeholders since the New York litigation was introduced. CPIPG's position and strategy with regard to the litigation are unchanged, and the Company's business and capital structure are stronger than ever. CPIPG is currently focused on completing a substantial acquisition pipeline in Warsaw; investors should expect further updates on acquisitions in coming days and weeks.

For more on CPI PROPERTY GROUP, visit our website: www.cpipg.com

For further information please contact:

INVESTORS

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
David Greenbaum
Chief Financial Officer
d.greenbaum@cpipg.com

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
Joe Weaver
Director of Capital Markets
j.weaver@cpipg.com

MEDIA/PR

Kirchhoff Consult AG
Andreas Friedemann
Borselstraße 20
22765 Hamburg
T +49 40 60 91 86 50
F +49 40 60 91 86 60
E andreas.friedemann@kirchhoff.de


24.11.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 264 767 1
Fax: +352 264 767 67
E-mail: contact@cpipg.com
Internet: www.cpipg.com
ISIN: LU0251710041
WKN: A0JL4D
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 920329

 
End of News DGAP News Service

920329  24.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=920329&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CPI PROPERTY GROUP S.A.
04:20pCPI PROPERTY S A : GROUP - New York Litigation Status Update
EQ
11/15CPI PROPERTY GROUP : Convening notice of the company's extraordinary general mee..
EQ
11/07CPI PROPERTY S A : GROUP - Acquisition of Equator IV office building in Warsaw
EQ
10/28CPI PROPERTY S A : GROUP - Groundbreaking Green Bond Financing
EQ
10/08CPI PROPERTY S A : GROUP - Acquisition Strategy Update
EQ
10/03CPI PROPERTY S A : GROUP - General Meeting of Shareholders Approves New Auditor
EQ
09/18CPI PROPERTY : Acquisition of homes in Notting Hill
EQ
09/17CPI PROPERTY : Shopping centre Olympia in Teplice soon to open one of Czech Repu..
PU
09/11CPI PROPERTY : Update on New York Litigation
EQ
09/06CPI PROPERTY : 2019 semi-annual financial results webcast available online
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capitalization 6 006 M
Chart CPI PROPERTY GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
CPI Property Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CPI PROPERTY GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,72  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Nemecek Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Edward Moss-Hughes Chairman
Pavel Mechura Group Finance Director
David Greenbaum Chief Financial Officer
Tomás Salajka Secretary, Director & Director-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CPI PROPERTY GROUP S.A.-0.69%6 623
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)58.15%47 550
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.12.25%24 963
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION20.91%24 842
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES37.98%18 386
W. P. CAREY INC.27.09%14 306
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group