CPI Property S A : GROUP - New York Litigation Update

06/09/2020 | 01:05pm EDT

DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Legal Matter/Real Estate
CPI PROPERTY GROUP - New York Litigation Update

09.06.2020 / 19:01
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254

PRESS RELEASE
Luxembourg, 9 June 2020

CPI PROPERTY GROUP - New York Litigation Update

CPI PROPERTY GROUP ("CPIPG" or the "Group") has prepared an update for our stakeholders regarding legal proceedings involving Kingstown Capital Management L.P. and Investhold LTD (together "Kingstown").

On 3 June 2020, Kingstown filed yet another complaint against CPIPG and Mr. Radovan Vitek in New York. This time, Kingstown filed in New York State court, alleging that they were somehow defamed through April 2019 press releases and other statements in relation to Kingstown's first-filed U.S. lawsuit, which is currently pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

CPIPG categorically denies Kingstown's allegations. The new complaint lacks merit and, in any event, does not belong in a U.S. forum. CPIPG further believes that the new complaint is highly ironic considering that Kingstown and its agents have attempted to harm the reputations of CPIPG and Mr. Vitek through multiple failed attacks in the European media.

CPIPG and Mr. Vitek will continue to mount a vigorous defense against Kingstown and will routinely update our stakeholders on any material developments.

For more on CPI PROPERTY GROUP, visit our website: www.cpipg.com

For further information please contact:

INVESTORS

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
David Greenbaum
Chief Financial Officer
d.greenbaum@cpipg.com

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
Joe Weaver
Director of Capital Markets
j.weaver@cpipg.com

MEDIA/PR

Kirchhoff Consult AG
Andreas Friedemann
Borselstraße 20
22765 Hamburg
T +49 40 60 91 86 50
F +49 40 60 91 86 60
E andreas.friedemann@kirchhoff.de


09.06.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 264 767 1
Fax: +352 264 767 67
E-mail: contact@cpipg.com
Internet: www.cpipg.com
ISIN: LU0251710041
WKN: A0JL4D
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1066583

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1066583  09.06.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1066583&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 672 M 762 M 762 M
Net income 2019 677 M 768 M 768 M
Net Debt 2019 3 305 M 3 751 M 3 751 M
P/E ratio 2019 10,4x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 5 999 M 6 774 M 6 809 M
EV / Sales 2018 15,1x
EV / Sales 2019 14,0x
Nbr of Employees 4 353
Free-Float 4,83%
Chart CPI PROPERTY GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
CPI Property Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CPI PROPERTY GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Nemecek Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Edward Moss-Hughes Non-Executive Chairman
Pavel Mechura Group Finance Director
David Greenbaum Chief Financial Officer
Tomás Salajka Secretary, Director & Director-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CPI PROPERTY GROUP S.A.-0.69%6 774
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)15.85%59 857
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.18.26%37 993
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-12.85%22 037
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-0.93%20 201
SEGRO PLC-1.36%12 434
