CPI Property S A : GROUP - Purchases of EUR and CHF Bonds

20.05.2020 / 18:58

CPI PROPERTY GROUP

Luxembourg, 20 May 2020

CPI Property Group ("CPIPG"), the leading owner of real estate in the Czech Republic, Berlin and the CEE region, announces the repurchase of EUR 40 million of 1.45 per cent. Senior Notes due 14 April 2022 and CHF 14.3 million of 1.630 per cent. Senior Notes due 25 October 2023. The bonds were acquired from banks on the secondary market and will be cancelled.

"This transaction follows CPIPG's successful debt tender offer and continues our track record of repaying debt well in advance of maturity," said David Greenbaum, CFO of CPIPG. "We believe in maintaining a capital structure which matches the durability and long-term nature of CPIPG's business."

