CPI PROPERTY GROUP S.A.

(O5G)
CPI Property S A : GROUP - Webcast of Annual Financial Results for 2019

04/01/2020 | 05:55pm EDT

DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Webcast of Annual Financial Results for 2019

01.04.2020 / 20:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254

PRESS RELEASE
Luxembourg, 1 April 2020

CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Webcast of Annual Financial Results for 2019

CPI PROPERTY GROUP, the leading owner of income-generating real estate in the Czech Republic, Berlin and the CEE region, invites all interested parties to our webcast on 2 April 2020 at 9am UK / 10am CET.

During the webcast, we will present our annual audited financial results which were released on 31 March 2020. To access the webcast, please pre-register via this link:

https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1292032&tp_key=29818912f7

A replay of the webcast will also be available on the same link.

For more on CPI PROPERTY GROUP, visit our website: www.cpipg.com

For further information please contact:

INVESTORS

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
David Greenbaum
Chief Financial Officer
d.greenbaum@cpipg.com

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
Joe Weaver
Director of Capital Markets
j.weaver@cpipg.com

MEDIA/PR

Kirchhoff Consult AG
Andreas Friedemann
Borselstraße 20
22765 Hamburg
T +49 40 60 91 86 50
F +49 40 60 91 86 60
E andreas.friedemann@kirchhoff.de


01.04.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 264 767 1
Fax: +352 264 767 67
E-mail: contact@cpipg.com
Internet: www.cpipg.com
ISIN: LU0251710041
WKN: A0JL4D
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1013381

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1013381  01.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1013381&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
