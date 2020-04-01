CPI Property S A : GROUP - Webcast of Annual Financial Results for 2019

DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Webcast of Annual Financial Results for 2019



01.04.2020 / 20:04

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CPI PROPERTY GROUP

(société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254



PRESS RELEASE

Luxembourg, 1 April 2020

CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Webcast of Annual Financial Results for 2019



CPI PROPERTY GROUP, the leading owner of income-generating real estate in the Czech Republic, Berlin and the CEE region, invites all interested parties to our webcast on 2 April 2020 at 9am UK / 10am CET.

During the webcast, we will present our annual audited financial results which were released on 31 March 2020. To access the webcast, please pre-register via this link:

https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1292032&tp_key=29818912f7

A replay of the webcast will also be available on the same link.

For more on CPI PROPERTY GROUP, visit our website: www.cpipg.com

For further information please contact:

INVESTORS

CPI PROPERTY GROUP

David Greenbaum

Chief Financial Officer

d.greenbaum@cpipg.com

CPI PROPERTY GROUP

Joe Weaver

Director of Capital Markets

j.weaver@cpipg.com

MEDIA/PR

Kirchhoff Consult AG

Andreas Friedemann

Borselstraße 20

22765 Hamburg

T +49 40 60 91 86 50

F +49 40 60 91 86 60

E andreas.friedemann@kirchhoff.de