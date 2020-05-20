CPI Property S A : GROUP – Purchases of EUR and CHF Bonds

Log in
05/20/2020 | 12:54pm EDT

CPI PROPERTY GROUP (société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254

PRESS RELEASE

Luxembourg, 20 May 2020

CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Purchases of EUR and CHF Bonds

CPI Property Group ("CPIPG"), the leading owner of real estate in the Czech Republic, Berlin and the CEE region, announces the repurchase of EUR 40 million of 1.45 per cent. Senior Notes due 14 April 2022 and CHF 14.3 million of 1.630 per cent. Senior Notes due 25 October 2023. The bonds were acquired from banks on the secondary market and will be cancelled.

"This transaction follows CPIPG's successful debt tender offer and continues our track record of repaying debt well in advance of maturity," said David Greenbaum, CFO of CPIPG. "We believe in maintaining a capital structure which matches the durability and long-term nature of CPIPG's business."

For further information please contact:

INVESTORS

CPI PROPERTY GROUP David Greenbaum Chief Financial Officer d.greenbaum@cpipg.com

MEDIA/PR

Kirchhoff Consult AG

Andreas Friedemann

T +49 40 60 91 86 50, F +49 40 60 91 86 60 E andreas.friedemann@kirchhoff.de

CPI PROPERTY GROUP Joe Weaver

Director of Capital Markets j.weaver@cpipg.com

Disclaimer

CPI Property Group SA published this content on 19 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 16:53:05 UTC
