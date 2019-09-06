Log in
CPI PROPERTY : 2019 semi-annual financial results webcast available online

09/06/2019 | 12:00pm EDT

DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Real Estate
CPI PROPERTY GROUP - 2019 semi-annual financial results webcast available online

06.09.2019 / 17:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254

PRESS RELEASE
Luxembourg, 6 September 2019

CPI PROPERTY GROUP - 2019 semi-annual financial results webcast available online

CPI PROPERTY GROUP, the leading owner of income-generating real estate in the Czech Republic, Berlin and the CEE region, announces that our 1H 2019 financial results webcast, presented on 6 September 2019 at 11am CET, is now available online.

To access the webcast, please visit this link: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1259937&tp_key=d0056de7de.

For more on CPI PROPERTY GROUP, visit our website: www.cpipg.com

For further information please contact:

INVESTORS

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
David Greenbaum
Chief Financial Officer
d.greenbaum@cpipg.com

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
Joe Weaver
Director of Capital Markets
j.weaver@cpipg.com

MEDIA/PR

Kirchhoff Consult AG
Andreas Friedemann
Borselstraße 20
22765 Hamburg
T +49 40 60 91 86 50
F +49 40 60 91 86 60
E andreas.friedemann@kirchhoff.de


06.09.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 264 767 1
Fax: +352 264 767 67
E-mail: contact@cpipg.com
Internet: www.cpipg.com
ISIN: LU0251710041
WKN: A0JL4D
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 870131

 
End of News DGAP News Service

870131  06.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=870131&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
