CPI PROPERTY : 2019 semi-annual financial results webcast available online

CPI PROPERTY GROUP

(société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254



PRESS RELEASE

Luxembourg, 6 September 2019



CPI PROPERTY GROUP, the leading owner of income-generating real estate in the Czech Republic, Berlin and the CEE region, announces that our 1H 2019 financial results webcast, presented on 6 September 2019 at 11am CET, is now available online.



To access the webcast, please visit this link: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1259937&tp_key=d0056de7de.



For more on CPI PROPERTY GROUP, visit our website: www.cpipg.com



For further information please contact:



INVESTORS



CPI PROPERTY GROUP

David Greenbaum

Chief Financial Officer

d.greenbaum@cpipg.com



CPI PROPERTY GROUP

Joe Weaver

Director of Capital Markets

j.weaver@cpipg.com



MEDIA/PR



Kirchhoff Consult AG

Andreas Friedemann

Borselstraße 20

22765 Hamburg

T +49 40 60 91 86 50

F +49 40 60 91 86 60

E andreas.friedemann@kirchhoff.de

