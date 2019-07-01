CPI PROPERTY : Acquisition of Hotel in Brno, Czech Republic

DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Acquisition

CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Acquisition of Hotel in Brno, Czech Republic



01.07.2019 / 07:43

CPI PROPERTY GROUP

(société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254



PRESS RELEASE

Luxembourg, 1 July 2019



CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Acquisition of Hotel in Brno, Czech Republic

CPI PROPERTY GROUP (the "Company" or "CPIPG") announces the acquisition of a four star congress hotel in Brno, Czech Republic.

This hotel is the Company's first in Brno, the second largest city in the Czech Republic. Operating under the Holiday Inn brand, the hotel offers 200 double rooms and a congress hall with capacity for up to 600 people in a strategic location close to the trade fair and exhibition compound in Brno.

"CPI Hotels is delighted to enter the hotel market in Brno," said Jan Kratina, CEO of CPI Hotels. "This small but significant acquisition is a perfect addition to our congress hotel portfolio and expands our regional presence."

