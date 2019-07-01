Log in
CPI PROPERTY : Acquisition of Hotel in Brno, Czech Republic

07/01/2019 | 01:45am EDT

DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Acquisition
01.07.2019 / 07:43
CPI PROPERTY GROUP
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254

PRESS RELEASE
Luxembourg, 1 July 2019


CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Acquisition of Hotel in Brno, Czech Republic

CPI PROPERTY GROUP (the "Company" or "CPIPG") announces the acquisition of a four star congress hotel in Brno, Czech Republic.

This hotel is the Company's first in Brno, the second largest city in the Czech Republic. Operating under the Holiday Inn brand, the hotel offers 200 double rooms and a congress hall with capacity for up to 600 people in a strategic location close to the trade fair and exhibition compound in Brno.

"CPI Hotels is delighted to enter the hotel market in Brno," said Jan Kratina, CEO of CPI Hotels. "This small but significant acquisition is a perfect addition to our congress hotel portfolio and expands our regional presence."

For more on CPI PROPERTY GROUP, visit our website: www.cpipg.com

For further information please contact:

INVESTORS

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
David Greenbaum
Chief Financial Officer
d.greenbaum@cpipg.com

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
Joe Weaver
Director of Capital Markets
j.weaver@cpipg.com


MEDIA/PR

Kirchhoff Consult AG
Andreas Friedemann
Borselstraße 20
22765 Hamburg
T +49 40 60 91 86 50
F +49 40 60 91 86 60
E andreas.friedemann@kirchhoff.de


01.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 264 767 1
Fax: +352 264 767 67
E-mail: contact@cpipg.com
Internet: www.cpipg.com
ISIN: LU0251710041
WKN: A0JL4D
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 833513

 
End of News DGAP News Service

833513  01.07.2019 

© EQS 2019
