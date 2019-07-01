CPI PROPERTY : Acquisition of Hotel in Brno, Czech Republic

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254
PRESS RELEASE
Luxembourg, 1 July 2019
CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Acquisition of Hotel in Brno, Czech Republic
CPI PROPERTY GROUP (the "Company" or "CPIPG") announces the acquisition of a four star congress hotel in Brno, Czech Republic.
This hotel is the Company's first in Brno, the second largest city in the Czech Republic. Operating under the Holiday Inn brand, the hotel offers 200 double rooms and a congress hall with capacity for up to 600 people in a strategic location close to the trade fair and exhibition compound in Brno.
"CPI Hotels is delighted to enter the hotel market in Brno," said Jan Kratina, CEO of CPI Hotels. "This small but significant acquisition is a perfect addition to our congress hotel portfolio and expands our regional presence."
