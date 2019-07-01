CPI PROPERTY : Completion of Share Buy-back

DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Share Buyback

CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Completion of Share Buy-back



01.07.2019 / 18:13

CPI PROPERTY GROUP

(société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254



PRESS RELEASE

Luxembourg, 1 July 2019



CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Completion of Share Buy-back

Further to the buy-back offer published by CPI PROPERTY GROUP (the "Company") on 17 June 2019 (the "Offer") and following the closing of the Offer period, the Company hereby announces the completion of the repurchase of the Company's shares.

On 1 July 2019, the Company acquired a total of 362,152,327 shares for the proposed acquisition price of EUR 0.30 per share (representing a total repurchase cost of about EUR 108.6 million).

The Company now directly holds 362,152,327 of its own shares, which represent 4.02% of the Company's share capital and voting rights. The voting rights associated with the shares held by the Company are temporarily suspended.

In addition, the Company's indirect subsidiary CPI FIM SA holds 252,302,248 shares issued by the Company, which represent 2.80% of the Company's share capital and voting rights.

For more on CPI PROPERTY GROUP, visit our website: www.cpipg.com

For further information please contact:

INVESTORS

CPI PROPERTY GROUP

David Greenbaum

Chief Financial Officer

d.greenbaum@cpipg.com

CPI PROPERTY GROUP

Joe Weaver

Director of Capital Markets

j.weaver@cpipg.com



MEDIA/PR

Kirchhoff Consult AG

Andreas Friedemann

Borselstraße 20

22765 Hamburg

T +49 40 60 91 86 50

F +49 40 60 91 86 60

E andreas.friedemann@kirchhoff.de