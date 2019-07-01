Log in
CPI PROPERTY GROUP SA

CPI PROPERTY GROUP SA

(O5G)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Xetra - 07/01 11:35:53 am
0.72 EUR   --.--%
CPI PROPERTY : Completion of Share Buy-back

07/01/2019 | 12:20pm EDT

DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Share Buyback
CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Completion of Share Buy-back

01.07.2019 / 18:13
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254

PRESS RELEASE
Luxembourg, 1 July 2019


CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Completion of Share Buy-back

Further to the buy-back offer published by CPI PROPERTY GROUP (the "Company") on 17 June 2019 (the "Offer") and following the closing of the Offer period, the Company hereby announces the completion of the repurchase of the Company's shares.

On 1 July 2019, the Company acquired a total of 362,152,327 shares for the proposed acquisition price of EUR 0.30 per share (representing a total repurchase cost of about EUR 108.6 million).

The Company now directly holds 362,152,327 of its own shares, which represent 4.02% of the Company's share capital and voting rights. The voting rights associated with the shares held by the Company are temporarily suspended.

In addition, the Company's indirect subsidiary CPI FIM SA holds 252,302,248 shares issued by the Company, which represent 2.80% of the Company's share capital and voting rights.

For more on CPI PROPERTY GROUP, visit our website: www.cpipg.com

For further information please contact:

INVESTORS

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
David Greenbaum
Chief Financial Officer
d.greenbaum@cpipg.com

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
Joe Weaver
Director of Capital Markets
j.weaver@cpipg.com


MEDIA/PR

Kirchhoff Consult AG
Andreas Friedemann
Borselstraße 20
22765 Hamburg
T +49 40 60 91 86 50
F +49 40 60 91 86 60
E andreas.friedemann@kirchhoff.de


01.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 264 767 1
Fax: +352 264 767 67
E-mail: contact@cpipg.com
Internet: www.cpipg.com
ISIN: LU0251710041
WKN: A0JL4D
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 834165

 
End of News DGAP News Service

834165  01.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=834165&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
