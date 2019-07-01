CPI PROPERTY : Completion of Share Buy-back

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254
PRESS RELEASE
Luxembourg, 1 July 2019
CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Completion of Share Buy-back
Further to the buy-back offer published by CPI PROPERTY GROUP (the "Company") on 17 June 2019 (the "Offer") and following the closing of the Offer period, the Company hereby announces the completion of the repurchase of the Company's shares.
On 1 July 2019, the Company acquired a total of 362,152,327 shares for the proposed acquisition price of EUR 0.30 per share (representing a total repurchase cost of about EUR 108.6 million).
The Company now directly holds 362,152,327 of its own shares, which represent 4.02% of the Company's share capital and voting rights. The voting rights associated with the shares held by the Company are temporarily suspended.
In addition, the Company's indirect subsidiary CPI FIM SA holds 252,302,248 shares issued by the Company, which represent 2.80% of the Company's share capital and voting rights.
For more on CPI PROPERTY GROUP, visit our website: www.cpipg.com
For further information please contact:
INVESTORS
CPI PROPERTY GROUP
David Greenbaum
Chief Financial Officer
d.greenbaum@cpipg.com
CPI PROPERTY GROUP
Joe Weaver
Director of Capital Markets
j.weaver@cpipg.com
MEDIA/PR
Kirchhoff Consult AG
Andreas Friedemann
Borselstraße 20
22765 Hamburg
T +49 40 60 91 86 50
F +49 40 60 91 86 60
E andreas.friedemann@kirchhoff.de
01.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de