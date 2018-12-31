CPI PROPERTY : Disposal of small retail assets in the Czech Republic

DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Disposal/Real Estate

CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Disposal of small retail assets in the Czech Republic



31.12.2018 / 17:23

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CPI PROPERTY GROUP

(société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254 PRESS RELEASE

Luxembourg, 31 December 2018





CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Disposal of small retail assets in the Czech Republic



CPI PROPERTY GROUP (the "Company") announces the disposal of three small retail properties located in regional cities of northern Bohemia in the Czech Republic, totaling approximately 16,000 sqm.



The disposal is consistent with the Company's strategy, which is focused on prime shopping centres in the Czech Republic and other core CEE countries. For further information please contact: INVESTORS CPI PROPERTY GROUP

David Greenbaum

Chief Financial Officer

d.greenbaum@cpipg.com MEDIA/PR Kirchhoff Consult AG

Andreas Friedemann

Borselstraße 20

22765 Hamburg

T +49 40 60 91 86 50

F +49 40 60 91 86 60

E andreas.friedemann@kirchhoff.de

31.12.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

