CPI PROPERTY : Disposal of small retail assets in the Czech Republic

CPI PROPERTY GROUP SA
12/28 02:05:58 pm
0.72 EUR
12/31/2018 | 05:25pm CET

DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Disposal/Real Estate
CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Disposal of small retail assets in the Czech Republic

31.12.2018 / 17:23
CPI PROPERTY GROUP
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254

PRESS RELEASE
Luxembourg, 31 December 2018


CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Disposal of small retail assets in the Czech Republic

CPI PROPERTY GROUP (the "Company") announces the disposal of three small retail properties located in regional cities of northern Bohemia in the Czech Republic, totaling approximately 16,000 sqm.

The disposal is consistent with the Company's strategy, which is focused on prime shopping centres in the Czech Republic and other core CEE countries.

For further information please contact:

INVESTORS

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
David Greenbaum
Chief Financial Officer
d.greenbaum@cpipg.com

MEDIA/PR

Kirchhoff Consult AG
Andreas Friedemann
Borselstraße 20
22765 Hamburg
T +49 40 60 91 86 50
F +49 40 60 91 86 60
E andreas.friedemann@kirchhoff.de


31.12.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 264 767 1
Fax: +352 264 767 67
E-mail: contact@cpipg.com
Internet: www.cpipg.com
ISIN: LU0251710041
WKN: A0JL4D
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart

 
End of News DGAP News Service

762721  31.12.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=762721&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
