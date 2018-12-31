CPI PROPERTY : Disposal of small retail assets in the Czech Republic

Log in
CPI PROPERTY GROUP SA (O5G)
12/28 02:05:58 pm
0.72 EUR   --.--%
12/31/2018 | 07:29pm CET

CPI PROPERTY GROUP (société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254

PRESS RELEASE Luxembourg, 31 December 2018

CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Disposal of small retail assets in the Czech Republic

CPI PROPERTY GROUP (the "Company") announces the disposal of three small retail properties located in regional cities of northern Bohemia in the Czech Republic, totaling approximately 16,000 sqm.

The disposal is consistent with the Company's strategy, which is focused on prime shopping centres in the Czech Republic and other core CEE countries.

For further information please contact:

INVESTORS

MEDIA/PR

CPI PROPERTY GROUP

Kirchhoff Consult AG

David Greenbaum

Andreas Friedemann

Chief Financial Officer

Borselstraße 20

d.greenbaum@cpipg.com

22765 Hamburg

T +49 40 60 91 86 50

F +49 40 60 91 86 60

E andreas.friedemann@kirchhoff.de

Disclaimer

CPI Property Group SA published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 18:28:07 UTC
