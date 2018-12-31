CPI PROPERTY : Disposal of small retail assets in the Czech Republic

CPI PROPERTY GROUP (société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254

PRESS RELEASE Luxembourg, 31 December 2018

CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Disposal of small retail assets in the Czech Republic

CPI PROPERTY GROUP (the "Company") announces the disposal of three small retail properties located in regional cities of northern Bohemia in the Czech Republic, totaling approximately 16,000 sqm.

The disposal is consistent with the Company's strategy, which is focused on prime shopping centres in the Czech Republic and other core CEE countries.

