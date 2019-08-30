DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

CPI PROPERTY GROUP: CONVENING NOTICE OF THE COMPANY'S ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 3 OCTOBER 2019



30.08.2019 / 18:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CPI PROPERTY GROUP

Société Anonyme

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg B 102254

(the "Company")

CONVENING NOTICE

OF THE COMPANY'S ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON 3 OCTOBER 2019



Dear Shareholders,

You are invited to attend the ordinary general meeting of the shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting") to be held at the registered office of the Company at 40, rue de la Vallée, L-2661 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, on 3 October 2019 at 16:00 CET , to discuss and to vote on the agenda indicated below.

The Meeting is convened in accordance with article 450-8 of the Luxembourg law on commercial companies dated 10 August 1915, as amended from time to time (the "LCA") and article 3 of the law dated 24 May 2011 on the exercise of certain rights of shareholders in general meetings of listed companies, with the following point on the agenda:



AGENDA

1. Decision to appoint with immediate effect Ernst & Young S.A., Luxembourg, as the approved auditor (réviseur d'entreprises agréé) of the Company until the annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company to be held in 2020 concerning the approval of the annual accounts of the Company for the financial year ending on 31 December 2019.

ATTENDING THE MEETING

In order to attend the Meeting, shareholders must provide the Company with the following three items as explained in greater detail below: (i) Record Date Confirmation, (ii) Attendance and Proxy Form, and (iii) Proof of Shareholding.

Record Date Confirmation: This document shall be provided to the Company by a shareholder at the latest by 23:59 CET on the Record Date. The Record Date is 19 September 2019 (the "Record Date", i.e. the day falling fourteen (14) days before the date of the Meeting).

The Record Date Confirmation must be in writing and indicate that a shareholder holds the Company shares and wishes to participate in the Meeting. A template form of the Record Date Confirmation is available on the Company's website at www.cpi pg.com .

The Record Date Confirmation must be sent to the Company by post or electronic means so that it is received by the Company at the latest by 23:59 CET on the Record Date,

i.e. 19 September 2019 , to:

CPI PROPERTY GROUP

40, rue de la Vallée, L-2661 Luxembourg

Fax: + 352 26 47 67 67

email: generalmeetings@cpipg.com

Attendance and Proxy form: A template form is available on the Company's website at www.cpip g.com and is to be duly completed and signed by shareholders wishing to attend or be represented at the Meeting.

Proof of Shareholding: This document must indicate the shareholder's name and the number of Company shares held at 23:59 CET on the Record Date. The Proof of Shareholding shall be issued by the bank, the professional securities' depositary or the financial institution where the shares are on deposit. Please note that Proof of Shareholding is not necessary for those shareholders whose shares are still recorded as registered shares in the Company's shareholders register.

Shareholders wishing to attend the Meeting must send the Attendance and Proxy form together with the relevant Proof of Shareholding by post or electronic means so that they are received by the Company at the latest by noon (12:00 noon CET) on 27 September 2019 , to: CPI PROPERTY GROUP, 40, rue de la Vallée, L-2661 Luxembourg, Fax: + 352 26 47 67 67, email: generalmeetings@cpipg.com.



Please note that only persons who are shareholders at the Record Date and have timely submitted their Record Date Confirmation, Attendance and Proxy form, and Proof of Shareholding shall have the right to participate and vote in the Meeting.

Documentation and information: The following documents and information are available for the shareholders on our website: www.cpipg.com:

- the present convening notice;

- the total number of shares and the voting rights in the Company as at the date of this convening notice;

- the draft resolutions of the Meeting. Any draft resolution(s) submitted by shareholder(s) shall be added to the website as soon as possible after the Company has received them;

- the Record Date Confirmation form; and

- the Attendance and Proxy form.

The above documents may also be obtained by shareholders upon written request sent to the following postal address: CPI PROPERTY GROUP, 40, rue de la Vallée, L-2661 Luxembourg.

For further information, visit our website: www.cpipg.com.

Quorum Requirement: The Meeting shall validly deliberate regardless of the corporate capital present or represented. Resolutions, in order to be adopted, must be carried by a majority of the votes cast. Votes cast shall not include votes attaching to shares in which the shareholder has not taken part in the vote or has abstained or has returned a blank or invalid vote.

Right to add new items on the agenda : One or more shareholders together representing at least five per cent of the share capital has the right to (i) put one or more items on the agenda of the Meeting and (ii) table draft resolutions for items included or to be included on the agenda of the Meeting.

Such requests must:

- be in writing and sent to the Company by post (at the following address: CPI PROPERTY GROUP, 40, rue de la Vallée, L-2661 Luxembourg) or electronic means (at the following email address: generalmeetings@cpipg.com ) and be accompanied by a justification or draft resolution to be adopted in the Meeting;

- include the postal or electronic address at which the Company may acknowledge receipt of the requests;

- be received by the Company at least twenty two (22) days before the date of the Meeting, i.e. 11 September 2019.

The Company shall acknowledge receipt of requests referred to above within (forty-eight) 48 hours from receipt. The Company shall prepare a revised agenda including such additional items on or before the fifteenth (15th) day before the date of the Meeting.

For further information, visit our website: www.cpipg. com .

If you need further assistance or information, please contact: CPI PROPERTY GROUP, 40, rue de la Vallée, L-2661 Luxembourg, Tel: + 352 26 47 67 58; Fax: + 352 26 47 67 67; email: generalmeetings@cpipg.com.



Luxembourg, 30 August 2019

Yours faithfully,

The Board of Directors of the Company