Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Cpi Property Group SA    O5G   LU0251710041

CPI PROPERTY GROUP SA

(O5G)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

CPI PROPERTY GROUP: Kingstown claim against CPI Property Group dismissed in Luxembourg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 03:45am EDT

DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
CPI PROPERTY GROUP: Kingstown claim against CPI Property Group dismissed in Luxembourg

24.06.2019 / 09:42
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254

PRESS RELEASE
Luxembourg, 24 June 2019


Kingstown claim against CPI Property Group dismissed in Luxembourg

CPI Property Group (the "Company" or "CPIPG") announces that a judgment was received from the Luxembourg district court on 21 June 2019 which declared that a claim originally filed by Kingstown in 2015 was null and void against CPIPG.

"This judgment reflects the total lack of substance in Kingstown's case against CPIPG in Luxembourg," said Martin Nemecek, CEO of CPI Property Group.

The first instance decision was rendered by the Tribunal d ?Arrondissement de et à Luxembourg (the "Court") in relation to the 2015 lawsuit of Kingstown Partners Master Ltd., Kingstown Partners II, LP and Ktown LP (together referred to as "Kingstown"), seeking the condemnation of CPIPG, together with CPI FIM SA ("CPI FIM," previously ORCO Property Group) and certain members of CPI FIM's board of directors. Kingstown requested that CPIPG, CPI FIM and certain board members of CPI FIM pay damages in the amount of EUR 14.5 million and compensation for moral damages in the amount of EUR 5 million. According to Kingstown, the damages arose because of an alleged violation of CPI FIM's minority shareholders' rights. In October 2018, Kingstown's legal advisers filed an additional submission to increase the amount of the alleged damages to EUR 157 million.

The Court dismissed the claim against CPIPG because the claim was not clearly pleaded ("libellé obscur"). Specifically, Kingstown did not substantiate or explain the basis of their claim against CPIPG and failed to demonstrate how CPIPG committed any fault.

In relation to the admissibility of Kingstown's claim against CPI FIM and other defendants, the Court is expected to rule only after it further examines positions of the remaining parties on certain procedural aspects; until then, the case will continue in a procedural stage. The merits of the case will be pleaded by any remaining defendants only if the Court declares the claim admissible.

For more on CPI PROPERTY GROUP, visit our website: www.cpipg.com


For further information please contact:

INVESTORS

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
David Greenbaum
Chief Financial Officer
d.greenbaum@cpipg.com

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
Joe Weaver
Director of Capital Markets
j.weaver@cpipg.com

MEDIA/PR

Kirchhoff Consult AG
Andreas Friedemann
Borselstraße 20
22765 Hamburg
T +49 40 60 91 86 50
F +49 40 60 91 86 60
E andreas.friedemann@kirchhoff.de


24.06.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 264 767 1
Fax: +352 264 767 67
E-mail: contact@cpipg.com
Internet: www.cpipg.com
ISIN: LU0251710041
WKN: A0JL4D
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 829321

 
End of News DGAP News Service

829321  24.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=829321&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CPI PROPERTY GROUP SA
03:45aCPI PROPERTY GROUP : Kingstown claim against CPI Property Group dismissed in Lux..
EQ
06/17CPI PROPERTY : Terms and conditions of a buy-back offer by the company
EQ
06/17CPI PROPERTY : Financial Policy and Share Repurchase Update
EQ
06/07CPI PROPERTY : Acquisition of 7 St James's Square in London
EQ
06/06CPI PROPERTY : Hong Kong Dollar Bond Offering
EQ
06/03CPI PROPERTY : approval of base prospectus for EUR 5 billion Euro Medium Term No..
EQ
06/03CPI PROPERTY : Share buy-back programme of the company
EQ
05/29CPI PROPERTY : Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
EQ
05/21CPI PROPERTY : Date of publication of first quarter 2019 financial information
EQ
05/13CPI PROPERTY : Governance, Liquidity and Litigation Update
EQ
More news
Chart CPI PROPERTY GROUP SA
Duration : Period :
Cpi Property Group SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CPI PROPERTY GROUP SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Nemecek Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Edward Moss-Hughes Chairman
Pavel Mechura Group Finance Director
David Greenbaum Chief Financial Officer
Tomás Salajka Secretary, Director & Director-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CPI PROPERTY GROUP SA0.00%0
HYSAN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED6.27%5 466
HUFVUDSTADEN AB20.45%3 979
CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG17.55%3 708
JOY CITY PROPERTY LTD10.59%1 706
PLATZER FASTIGHETER HOLDING AB (PUBL)43.96%848
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About