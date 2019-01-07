Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Cpi Property Group SA    O5G   LU0251710041

CPI PROPERTY GROUP SA (O5G)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/07 11:35:41 am
0.72 EUR   --.--%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

CPI PROPERTY GROUP : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 12:20pm EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.01.2019 / 18:14
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Martin
Last name(s): Nemecek

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: CEO & Director of CPI Property Group

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
CPI PROPERTY GROUP

b) LEI
222100CO2ZOTEPGJO223 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: Hybrid instrument - unrated 4.375% fixed rate resettable subordinated notes issued by CPI PROPERTY GROUP on 9 May 2018 ISIN XS1819537132

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
202437.96 EUR 215000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
202437.96 EUR 215000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-01-07; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XOFF
MIC: XOFF


07.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.cpipg.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

48229  07.01.2019 


© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CPI PROPERTY GROUP SA
12:20pCPI PROPERTY GROUP : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by perso..
EQ
01/03CPI PROPERTY GROUP : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by perso..
EQ
2018CPI PROPERTY : Disposal of small retail assets in the Czech Republic
PU
2018CPI PROPERTY : Disposal of small retail assets in the Czech Republic
EQ
2018CPI PROPERTY : Update on Acquisitions and Financing
EQ
2018CPI PROPERTY GROUP : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by perso..
EQ
2018CPI PROPERTY : Inaugural Japanese Yen Bond Offering
EQ
2018CPI PROPERTY : Repayment of subsidiary bonds
EQ
2018CPI PROPERTY : approval of supplement to the base prospectus for EUR 3 billion E..
EQ
2018CPI PROPERTY : to pull down Spektrum shopping centre in Čestlice and replac..
PU
More news
Chart CPI PROPERTY GROUP SA
Duration : Period :
Cpi Property Group SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CPI PROPERTY GROUP SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Nemecek Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Edward Moss-Hughes Chairman
Pavel Mechura Group Finance Director
David Greenbaum Chief Financial Officer
Tomás Salajka Secretary, Director & Director-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CPI PROPERTY GROUP SA0.00%0
HYSAN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED0.13%5 017
HUFVUDSTADEN AB1.97%3 791
JOY CITY PROPERTY LTD-3.53%1 491
PRECINCT PROPERTIES NEW ZEALAND LTD--.--%1 206
TECHNOPOLIS OYJ0.32%844
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.