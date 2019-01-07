CPI PROPERTY GROUP : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|First name:
|Martin
|Last name(s):
|Nemecek
a) Position / status
|Position:
|CEO & Director of CPI Property Group
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
|Description:
|Hybrid instrument - unrated 4.375% fixed rate resettable subordinated notes issued by CPI PROPERTY GROUP on 9 May 2018 ISIN XS1819537132
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|202437.96 EUR
|215000 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|202437.96 EUR
|215000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
07.01.2019
Archive at www.dgap.de