Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Cpi Property Group SA    O5G   LU0251710041

CPI PROPERTY GROUP SA

(O5G)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

CPI PROPERTY GROUP : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 05:25am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.04.2019 / 11:23
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Whislow Equities Ltd.

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Radovan
Last name(s): Vitek
Position: Director of CPI PROPERTY GROUP

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
CPI PROPERTY GROUP

b) LEI
222100CO2ZOTEPGJO223 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
Description: Shares of CPI PROPERTY GROUP

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.20 EUR 68696379.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.20 EUR 68696379.60 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-03-30; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


04.04.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.cpipg.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

50189  04.04.2019 


© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CPI PROPERTY GROUP SA
05:25aCPI PROPERTY GROUP : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by perso..
EQ
04/02CPI PROPERTY : Webcast of Annual Financial Results for 2018
EQ
03/29CPI PROPERTY : reports record financial results for the 2018 financial year
EQ
03/25CPI PROPERTY GROUP : CPI PROPERTY GROUP - EUR 1 billion of liquidity available f..
EQ
03/22CPI PROPERTY GROUP : Convening notice of the company's extraordinary general mee..
EQ
03/08CPI PROPERTY : Inaugural US Dollar Bond Offering
EQ
02/19CPI PROPERTY : approval of supplement to the base prospectus for EUR 3 billion E..
EQ
02/15CPI PROPERTY : Publication of Profit and Credit Estimates
EQ
02/12CPI PROPERTY : Hong Kong Dollar Bond Offering
EQ
01/07CPI PROPERTY GROUP : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by perso..
EQ
More news
Chart CPI PROPERTY GROUP SA
Duration : Period :
Cpi Property Group SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CPI PROPERTY GROUP SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Nemecek Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Edward Moss-Hughes Chairman
Pavel Mechura Group Finance Director
David Greenbaum Chief Financial Officer
Tomás Salajka Secretary, Director & Director-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CPI PROPERTY GROUP SA0.00%0
HYSAN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED14.67%5 746
HUFVUDSTADEN AB18.85%4 169
CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG15.55%3 549
JOY CITY PROPERTY LTD35.29%2 067
PLATZER FASTIGHETER HOLDING AB (PUBL)35.23%865
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About