CPI PROPERTY : Webcast of Annual Financial Results for 2018

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254
PRESS RELEASE
Luxembourg, 2 April 2019
CPI PROPERTY GROUP Webcast of Annual Financial Results for 2018
CPI PROPERTY GROUP, the leading owner of income-generating real estate in the Czech Republic, Berlin and the CEE region, invites all interested parties to our webcast on 9 April 2019 at 10am UK / 11am CET.
During the webcast, we will present our annual audited financial results which were released on 29 March 2019. Participants are encouraged to submit questions in advance to David Greenbaum (d.greenbaum@cpipg.com) or live during the webcast via a designated webcast tool.
To access the webcast, please pre-register via this link:
https://pgi.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1206144&tp_key=b6870010d3
A dial-in facility will also be made available to all registered participants.
For more on CPI PROPERTY GROUP, visit our website: www.cpipg.com
For further information please contact:
INVESTORS
CPI PROPERTY GROUP
David Greenbaum
Chief Financial Officer
d.greenbaum@cpipg.com
MEDIA/PR
Kirchhoff Consult AG
Andreas Friedemann
Borselstraße 20
22765 Hamburg
T +49 40 60 91 86 50
F +49 40 60 91 86 60
E andreas.friedemann@kirchhoff.de
