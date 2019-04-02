Log in
CPI PROPERTY : Webcast of Annual Financial Results for 2018

04/02/2019 | 12:10pm EDT

DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Annual Results
CPI PROPERTY GROUP Webcast of Annual Financial Results for 2018

02.04.2019 / 18:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254

PRESS RELEASE
Luxembourg, 2 April 2019


CPI PROPERTY GROUP Webcast of Annual Financial Results for 2018

CPI PROPERTY GROUP, the leading owner of income-generating real estate in the Czech Republic, Berlin and the CEE region, invites all interested parties to our webcast on 9 April 2019 at 10am UK / 11am CET.

During the webcast, we will present our annual audited financial results which were released on 29 March 2019. Participants are encouraged to submit questions in advance to David Greenbaum (d.greenbaum@cpipg.com) or live during the webcast via a designated webcast tool.

To access the webcast, please pre-register via this link:
https://pgi.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1206144&tp_key=b6870010d3

A dial-in facility will also be made available to all registered participants.

For more on CPI PROPERTY GROUP, visit our website: www.cpipg.com

 

For further information please contact:

INVESTORS

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
David Greenbaum
Chief Financial Officer
d.greenbaum@cpipg.com


MEDIA/PR

Kirchhoff Consult AG
Andreas Friedemann
Borselstraße 20
22765 Hamburg
T +49 40 60 91 86 50
F +49 40 60 91 86 60
E andreas.friedemann@kirchhoff.de


02.04.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 264 767 1
Fax: +352 264 767 67
E-mail: contact@cpipg.com
Internet: www.cpipg.com
ISIN: LU0251710041
WKN: A0JL4D
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 795021

 
End of News DGAP News Service

795021  02.04.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=795021&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
