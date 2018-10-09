Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Cpi Property Group SA    O5G   LU0251710041

CPI PROPERTY GROUP SA (O5G)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CPI PROPERTY : approval of supplement to the base prospectus for EUR 3 billion Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 12:45pm CEST

DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
CPI PROPERTY GROUP - approval of supplement to the base prospectus for EUR 3 billion Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme

09.10.2018 / 12:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254

PRESS RELEASE
Luxembourg, 9 October 2018
 

CPI PROPERTY GROUP - approval of supplement to the base prospectus for EUR 3 billion Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme

CPI Property Group announces that the Central Bank of Ireland has approved on 8 October 2018 a supplement (the "Supplement") to the base prospectus (the "Base Prospectus") for the EUR 3 billion Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme. The Supplement and the Base Prospectus are available on the website of CPI Property Group www.cpipg.com.


For further information please contact:


INVESTORS

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
David Greenbaum
Chief Financial Officer
d.greenbaum@cpipg.com


MEDIA/PR

Kirchhoff Consult AG
Andreas Friedemann
Borselstraße 20
22765 Hamburg
T +49 40 60 91 86 50
F +49 40 60 91 86 60
E andreas.friedemann@kirchhoff.de


09.10.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 264 767 1
Fax: +352 264 767 67
E-mail: contact@cpipg.com
Internet: www.cpipg.com
ISIN: LU0251710041
WKN: A0JL4D
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart

 
End of News DGAP News Service

731581  09.10.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=731581&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CPI PROPERTY GROUP SA
12:45pCPI PROPERTY : approval of supplement to the base prospectus for EUR 3 billion E..
EQ
09/28CPI PROPERTY : listing application on the TOKYO PRO-BOND market
EQ
09/06CPI PROPERTY : Webcast of First Half Results for 2018
EQ
08/31CPI PROPERTY : Publishes First Half Results for 2018
EQ
08/30CPI PROPERTY : announces the signing of new EUR 80 million unsecured revolving c..
EQ
08/30CPI PROPERTY : Disposal of office building in Prague
EQ
08/29CPI PROPERTY : Early Repayment of CPI BYTY Bonds
EQ
08/02CPI PROPERTY : Optimization of Capital Structure via Acquisition of Group Bonds
EQ
07/03CPI PROPERTY GROUP : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by perso..
EQ
06/22CPI PROPERTY : Disposal of small retail assets in Czechia
EQ
More news
Chart CPI PROPERTY GROUP SA
Duration : Period :
Cpi Property Group SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CPI PROPERTY GROUP SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Nemecek Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Edward Moss-Hughes Chairman
Pavel Mechura Group Finance Director
David Greenbaum Chief Financial Officer
Tomás Salajka Secretary, Director & Director-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CPI PROPERTY GROUP SA7.03%0
HYSAN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED-3.99%5 270
HUFVUDSTADEN AB3.27%3 594
JOY CITY PROPERTY LTD-28.57%1 689
PRECINCT PROPERTIES NEW ZEALAND LTD--.--%1 119
TECHNOPOLIS OYJ11.24%853
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.