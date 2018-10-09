CPI PROPERTY : approval of supplement to the base prospectus for EUR 3 billion Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme

DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

CPI PROPERTY GROUP

(société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254



PRESS RELEASE

Luxembourg, 9 October 2018

CPI PROPERTY GROUP - approval of supplement to the base prospectus for EUR 3 billion Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme CPI Property Group announces that the Central Bank of Ireland has approved on 8 October 2018 a supplement (the "Supplement") to the base prospectus (the "Base Prospectus") for the EUR 3 billion Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme. The Supplement and the Base Prospectus are available on the website of CPI Property Group www.cpipg.com.

For further information please contact:

INVESTORS CPI PROPERTY GROUP

David Greenbaum

Chief Financial Officer

d.greenbaum@cpipg.com

MEDIA/PR Kirchhoff Consult AG

Andreas Friedemann

Borselstraße 20

22765 Hamburg

T +49 40 60 91 86 50

F +49 40 60 91 86 60

E andreas.friedemann@kirchhoff.de

