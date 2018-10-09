CPI PROPERTY : approval of supplement to the base prospectus for EUR 3 billion Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254
PRESS RELEASE
Luxembourg, 9 October 2018
CPI PROPERTY GROUP - approval of supplement to the base prospectus for EUR 3 billion Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme
CPI Property Group announces that the Central Bank of Ireland has approved on 8 October 2018 a supplement (the "Supplement") to the base prospectus (the "Base Prospectus") for the EUR 3 billion Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme. The Supplement and the Base Prospectus are available on the website of CPI Property Group www.cpipg.com.
For further information please contact:
INVESTORS
CPI PROPERTY GROUP
David Greenbaum
Chief Financial Officer
d.greenbaum@cpipg.com
MEDIA/PR
Kirchhoff Consult AG
Andreas Friedemann
Borselstraße 20
22765 Hamburg
T +49 40 60 91 86 50
F +49 40 60 91 86 60
E andreas.friedemann@kirchhoff.de
