Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Cpi Property Group SA    O5G   LU0251710041

CPI PROPERTY GROUP SA

(O5G)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

CPI PROPERTY : statement in relation to the alleged action filed by Kingstown and other parties

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 12:25pm EDT

DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
CPI PROPERTY GROUP - statement in relation to the alleged action filed by Kingstown and other parties

10.04.2019 / 18:23
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254

PRESS RELEASE
Luxembourg, 10 April 2019


CPI PROPERTY GROUP - statement in relation to the alleged action filed by Kingstown and other parties

 

CPI PROPERTY GROUP ("CPIPG") issues the following statement in relation to a lawsuit filed today by, inter alia, Kingstown companies and Investhold against, inter alia, CPI Property Group and Mr. Radovan Vitek in the United States. CPIPG has not been served with the complaint and, in any event, categorically denies the allegations therein. Moreover, CPIPG does not believe there is jurisdiction over the lawsuit in the United States.

As previously disclosed, CPIPG and related entities are currently engaged in litigation initiated by Kingstown in Luxembourg. The filing of the complaint in the United States is merely another attempt by Kingstown to seek inappropriate remedies and to exert unlawful pressure on CPIPG. This new lawsuit is meant to harm CPIPG, and as such, CPIPG will take all appropriate action to defend itself and its shareholders. Additionally, CPIPG will take all appropriate steps to seek relief against Kingstown. It is worth noting that Kingstown was not, at the relevant time, a shareholder of CPIPG, and thus the allegations set forth in the U.S. lawsuit are false, misleading and without merit.


For more on CPI PROPERTY GROUP, visit our website: www.cpipg.com


For further information please contact:

INVESTORS

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
David Greenbaum
Chief Financial Officer
d.greenbaum@cpipg.com


MEDIA/PR

Kirchhoff Consult AG
Andreas Friedemann
Borselstraße 20
22765 Hamburg
T +49 40 60 91 86 50
F +49 40 60 91 86 60
E andreas.friedemann@kirchhoff.de


10.04.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 264 767 1
Fax: +352 264 767 67
E-mail: contact@cpipg.com
Internet: www.cpipg.com
ISIN: LU0251710041
WKN: A0JL4D
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 798587

 
End of News DGAP News Service

798587  10.04.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=798587&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CPI PROPERTY GROUP SA
12:25pCPI PROPERTY : statement in relation to the alleged action filed by Kingstown an..
EQ
04/09CPI PROPERTY : 2018 Annual Financial Results Webcast Available Online
EQ
04/04CPI PROPERTY GROUP : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by perso..
EQ
04/02CPI PROPERTY : Webcast of Annual Financial Results for 2018
EQ
03/29CPI PROPERTY : reports record financial results for the 2018 financial year
EQ
03/25CPI PROPERTY GROUP : CPI PROPERTY GROUP - EUR 1 billion of liquidity available f..
EQ
03/22CPI PROPERTY GROUP : Convening notice of the company's extraordinary general mee..
EQ
03/08CPI PROPERTY : Inaugural US Dollar Bond Offering
EQ
02/19CPI PROPERTY : approval of supplement to the base prospectus for EUR 3 billion E..
EQ
02/15CPI PROPERTY : Publication of Profit and Credit Estimates
EQ
More news
Chart CPI PROPERTY GROUP SA
Duration : Period :
Cpi Property Group SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CPI PROPERTY GROUP SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Nemecek Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Edward Moss-Hughes Chairman
Pavel Mechura Group Finance Director
David Greenbaum Chief Financial Officer
Tomás Salajka Secretary, Director & Director-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CPI PROPERTY GROUP SA0.00%0
HYSAN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED15.60%5 792
HUFVUDSTADEN AB17.17%4 150
CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG13.37%3 477
JOY CITY PROPERTY LTD41.18%2 177
PLATZER FASTIGHETER HOLDING AB (PUBL)28.52%837
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About