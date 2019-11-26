CPMC : Form of Proxy for the Extraordinary General Meeting

CPMC HOLDINGS LIMITED

中糧包 裝控股有限 公司

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 906)

Form of Proxy for the Extraordinary General Meeting

Notes:

Full name(s) and address(es) must be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS .

Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the Company registered in your name(s).

Please insert the name and address of your proxy. If this is left blank, the chairman of the EGM will act as your proxy. One or more proxies, who may not be member(s) the Company, may be appointed to attend and vote in the meeting provided that such proxies must attend the meeting in person on your behalf. Any alteration made to his proxy form must be signed by the signatory.

IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR THE RESOLUTION, PLEASE INDICATE WITH A TICK IN THE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST THE RESOLUTION, PLEASE INDICATE WITH A TICK IN THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". In the absence of any such indication, the proxy will vote or abstain at his discretion.

The register of members of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, 18 December 2019 to Monday, 23 December 2019 with both days inclusive. In order to qualify for attending and voting at the EGM, all transfer documents should be lodged for registration with the Company's registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong on or before 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, 17 December 2019.

In order to be valid, this form of proxy together with the power of attorney (if any) or other authority (if any) under with it is signed, or a notarially certified copy thereof, must be lodged at the Company's registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the EGM or the adjourned EGM.

This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised.

In case of joint holders, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted on the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders, and for this purpose, seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in register in respect of the joint holding.

The proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the EGM in person to represent you.

Completion and delivery of this form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the EGM. In such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

(*) please delete as appropriate.